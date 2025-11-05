— Jenn Manley Lee (@jennmanleylee.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 8:19 PM
Anecdotally people are presenting sicker as well. I wonder how much of this is attributable to much lower vaccination coverage rates than during the peak of the pandemic. Adult uptake in the US stalled at 21% last year. I predict it will be lower this year.
www.nature.com/articles/d41…
— BK. Titanji (@boghuma.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 12:22 PM
US Weekly COVID update: Nov 3, 2025
🔸1 in 209 Actively Infectious
🔸234,000 New Daily Infections
🔸1,680,000 Infections In The Past Week
🔸196,000,000 Infections in 2025
🔸84,000 to 340,000 Weekly Long COVID Cases
🔸500 to 800 Weekly Deaths
Source: pmc19.com/data/
— Denis – The COVID Info Guy (@thecovidinfoguy.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 6:52 PM
Trial data show ensitrelvir has potent antiviral activity against COVID-19
Data from a phase 2 randomized controlled clinical trial show ensitrelvir accelerated viral clearance in patients with early symptomatic COVID-19.
www.cidrap.umn.edu/c…
— CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 4:55 PM
The collateral benefits of the Covid pandemic response was a marked decrease in airborne and aerosol-transmitted infections via masking and non-pharmaceutical interventions
@science.org
www.science.org/doi/10.1126/…
— Eric Topol (@erictopol.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 3:02 PM
🚀 CIDRAP has launched a new digital home for the Coronavirus Vaccines R&D Roadmap Initiative — a global, open-access platform to track progress toward broadly protective coronavirus vaccines.
🔗 Explore the site: cvr.cidrap.umn.edu
— CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 11:18 AM
The new CVR Initiative site includes:
🧬 Coronavirus Vaccine Technology Landscape
📊 R&D Progress Tracker for scientific milestones
📚 Scholar Hub for global researchers
Learn more ➡️ cvr.cidrap.umn.edu
— CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 11:18 AM
CIDRAP and CEPI launch resources to track development of coronavirus vaccines
The revamped open-access site tracks scientific progress toward the development of broadly protective coronavirus vaccines
www.cidrap.umn.edu/c…
— CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 1:04 PM
Participants are now enrolling in our #longCovid randomized, controlled trial of tirzepatide. The largest trial to test a treatment for this condition. Home-based—no sites. In today's @sandiegouniontribune.com
www.sandiegouniontribune.com/2025/11/01/c…
— Eric Topol (@erictopol.bsky.social) November 1, 2025 at 10:16 AM
On our #LongCovid clinical trial launched today!
thesicktimes.org/2025/10/30/w… @julialmv.bsky.social @scripps.edu
— Eric Topol (@erictopol.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 7:05 PM
#COVID vaccination cuts risk of long-term symptoms in teens by over a third, data suggest
The vaccine is unique in having this effect on progression to a chronic condition, despite infection, the researchers say.
www.cidrap.umn.edu/c…
— CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 2:58 PM
Serious mental illness tied to increased risk of long #COVID
Participants with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, or recurrent major depressive disorder were at a 10% higher risk of persistent symptoms.
www.cidrap.umn.edu/c…
— CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 12:03 PM
New coronavirus subspecies with #SARS-CoV-2–like mutation discovered in Brazilian bat
The bat harbored the BRZ batCoV virus, which the researchers say has likely been silently circulating in Latin America for some time.
www.cidrap.umn.edu/c…
— CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) October 31, 2025 at 3:49 PM
My @cidrap.bsky.social Op-Ed: "Vaccine effectiveness and safety: What the numbers truly mean in 2025"
Our review provides extensive data on Covid-19, RSV, and flu, though interpreting these numbers requires understanding the distinct context surrounding each.
www.cidrap.umn.edu/covid-19/cid…
— Jake Scott, MD (@jakescottmd.bsky.social) October 31, 2025 at 3:53 PM
For children and teens, heart and blood vessel complications of Covid overshadow the very rare and short-term risk of vaccinations, a new report from nearly 14 million kids
www.thelancet.com/journals/lan…
— Eric Topol (@erictopol.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 7:48 PM
International air travel—especially packed flights—fueled #flu, #COVID-19 spread during pandemic, researchers say
Flights from Asia played a larger role in disease spread than those from other countries, the study found.
www.cidrap.umn.edu/c…
— CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) October 29, 2025 at 11:55 AM
Australian scientist who alerted world that COVID is airborne wins top science prize
When the WHO falsely claimed in March 2020 that COVID wasn’t airborne, Professor Lidia Morawska took action—organising 239 scientists worldwide to warn about SARS-CoV-2 airborne spread and urge global recognition.
— Denis – The COVID Info Guy (@thecovidinfoguy.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 7:02 PM
Three major respiratory viruses COVID-19, RSV & flu still drive hospitalizations yearly. A new review of 511 studies shows current vaccines work. COVID-19 mRNA shots targeting XBB.1.5 cut hospitalizations by ~46–50%; newer KP.2-adapted vaccines reached 68% effectiveness.
www.nejm.org/doi/full/10….
— BK. Titanji (@boghuma.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 8:14 AM
Maternal RSV shots & infant antibody protection (nirsevimab) each cut RSV hospitalizations by 68–80%. In older adults, both RSV vaccines lowered risk by ~79%. Flu shots still matter 48% effective in adults & 67% in kids vs hospitalization, even with viral drift.
— BK. Titanji (@boghuma.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 8:14 AM
Public health leaders convene in Washington, D.C. this week to defend their vision for America's health, and look ahead for how to rebuild after the Trump administration's attacks on the system.
— NPR (@npr.org) November 4, 2025 at 6:06 PM
It has been 2 months since FDA head Marty Makary falsely alleged that “There have been children who have died from the COVID vaccine…We’re gonna release a report in the coming few weeks”.
His report is still nowhere to be found.
Where’s the report, shitbirds?
— Elizabeth Jacobs, PhD (@elizabethjacobs.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 5:03 PM
In contrast to having the entire FDA at his disposal, the all-volunteer organization Defend Public Health had a draft report done within 72 hours showing how we know that children *have not* died from the COVID19 vaccine.
It helps when the data support your thesis. You don’t have lie or anything.
— Elizabeth Jacobs, PhD (@elizabethjacobs.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 5:09 PM
“We are witnessing nothing less than a clown show at #FDA right now.” People who worked at or rely on the US drug regulator see dysfunctional leadership & soap opera-ish behavior at a key federal agency, @matthewherper.bsky.social & @lizzylawrence.bsky.social report. www.statnews.com/2025/11/04/f…
— Helen Branswell 🇨🇦 (@helenbranswell.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 9:50 AM
US hot spots see more measles cases
Aleksandr Zyablitskiy/iStock
www.cidrap.umn.edu/m…
— CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 4:22 PM
This is incredibly depressing news. To come do far just to throw it all away. Measles elimination is always a win, we benefit nothing as a society from a resurgence of this infection.
www.statnews.com/2025/11/03/m…
— BK. Titanji (@boghuma.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 4:31 PM
In case anyone needs a reminder of how successful the Republican attack on public health has been:
A person who is the first probable measles case near Salt Lake City refuses to speak to the health department, so anyone they came into contact with can’t be warned.
This is especially insidious…
— Elizabeth Jacobs, PhD (@elizabethjacobs.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 10:22 AM
…with measles. You can get a post-exposure measles vaccine within 72 hours that may reduce the risk of severe disease, or immunoglobulin can be administered up to 6 days post-exposure.
By refusing contact tracing, this person may well kill someone who could have been protected.
— Elizabeth Jacobs, PhD (@elizabethjacobs.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 10:22 AM
Review: Human #H5N1 avian flu cases can be asymptomatic, and the virus likely spreads among people
The findings highlight a critical gap in many national and global H5N1 surveillance systems.
www.cidrap.umn.edu/a…
— CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 3:24 PM
Avian flu strikes turkey farms in Dakotas, large egg facility in California
Elsewhere two large poultry outbreaks were reported in Lagrange County, Indiana.
www.cidrap.umn.edu/a…
Photo: Antyoko Rostriardi / iStock
— CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 3:09 PM
Avian flu detected in house mice in Washington state
Grant County recently had seven avian flu detections in wild birds.
www.cidrap.umn.edu/a…
Photo: David DeHetre / Flickr cc
— CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 3:32 PM
I don’t think “fears about readiness” quite captures the moment.
We are not ready, and the U.S. population has been groomed to reject public health interventions.
— Elizabeth Jacobs, PhD (@elizabethjacobs.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 10:14 AM
Some common viruses may steeply raise risk of cardiovascular disease
The authors noted that viral infections trigger the immune system to release substances that lead to inflammation and increase the risk of blood clots.
www.cidrap.umn.edu/i…
— CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 4:47 PM
Only certain types of bats host viruses with high epidemic potential, research suggests
Those found in coastal South America, Southeast Asia, and equatorial Africa are more likely to carry pathogens such as #SARS-CoV-2.
ww.cidrap.umn.edu/c…
Photo: Adam Zdebel / Flickr cc
— CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 2:58 PM
Tom Hanks explains to Stephen Colbert why he masks on the subway:
"I'm doing a play right now so I cannot get sick… I've had COVID enough in my life, I don't need to do that again. So I'm wearing this for health reasons."
Thank you Tom! Masks are still a key part of public health.
— Dr. Lucky Tran (@luckytran.com) November 4, 2025 at 3:57 PM
