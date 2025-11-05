===

Anecdotally people are presenting sicker as well. I wonder how much of this is attributable to much lower vaccination coverage rates than during the peak of the pandemic. Adult uptake in the US stalled at 21% last year. I predict it will be lower this year.

www.nature.com/articles/d41… [image or embed] — BK. Titanji (@boghuma.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 12:22 PM

US Weekly COVID update: Nov 3, 2025

🔸1 in 209 Actively Infectious

🔸234,000 New Daily Infections

🔸1,680,000 Infections In The Past Week

🔸196,000,000 Infections in 2025

🔸84,000 to 340,000 Weekly Long COVID Cases

🔸500 to 800 Weekly Deaths

Source: pmc19.com/data/ [image or embed] — Denis – The COVID Info Guy (@thecovidinfoguy.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 6:52 PM

Trial data show ensitrelvir has potent antiviral activity against COVID-19

Data from a phase 2 randomized controlled clinical trial show ensitrelvir accelerated viral clearance in patients with early symptomatic COVID-19.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/c… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 4:55 PM

The collateral benefits of the Covid pandemic response was a marked decrease in airborne and aerosol-transmitted infections via masking and non-pharmaceutical interventions

@science.org

www.science.org/doi/10.1126/… [image or embed] — Eric Topol (@erictopol.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 3:02 PM

🚀 CIDRAP has launched a new digital home for the Coronavirus Vaccines R&D Roadmap Initiative — a global, open-access platform to track progress toward broadly protective coronavirus vaccines.

🔗 Explore the site: cvr.cidrap.umn.edu [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 11:18 AM

The new CVR Initiative site includes:

🧬 Coronavirus Vaccine Technology Landscape

📊 R&D Progress Tracker for scientific milestones

📚 Scholar Hub for global researchers

Learn more ➡️ cvr.cidrap.umn.edu [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 11:18 AM





CIDRAP and CEPI launch resources to track development of coronavirus vaccines

The revamped open-access site tracks scientific progress toward the development of broadly protective coronavirus vaccines

www.cidrap.umn.edu/c… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 1:04 PM

Participants are now enrolling in our #longCovid randomized, controlled trial of tirzepatide. The largest trial to test a treatment for this condition. Home-based—no sites. In today's @sandiegouniontribune.com

www.sandiegouniontribune.com/2025/11/01/c… [image or embed] — Eric Topol (@erictopol.bsky.social) November 1, 2025 at 10:16 AM

#COVID vaccination cuts risk of long-term symptoms in teens by over a third, data suggest

The vaccine is unique in having this effect on progression to a chronic condition, despite infection, the researchers say.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/c… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 2:58 PM

Serious mental illness tied to increased risk of long #COVID

Participants with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, or recurrent major depressive disorder were at a 10% higher risk of persistent symptoms.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/c… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 12:03 PM

New coronavirus subspecies with #SARS-CoV-2–like mutation discovered in Brazilian bat

The bat harbored the BRZ batCoV virus, which the researchers say has likely been silently circulating in Latin America for some time.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/c… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) October 31, 2025 at 3:49 PM

My @cidrap.bsky.social Op-Ed: "Vaccine effectiveness and safety: What the numbers truly mean in 2025"

Our review provides extensive data on Covid-19, RSV, and flu, though interpreting these numbers requires understanding the distinct context surrounding each.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/covid-19/cid… [image or embed] — Jake Scott, MD (@jakescottmd.bsky.social) October 31, 2025 at 3:53 PM

For children and teens, heart and blood vessel complications of Covid overshadow the very rare and short-term risk of vaccinations, a new report from nearly 14 million kids

www.thelancet.com/journals/lan… [image or embed] — Eric Topol (@erictopol.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 7:48 PM

International air travel—especially packed flights—fueled #flu, #COVID-19 spread during pandemic, researchers say

Flights from Asia played a larger role in disease spread than those from other countries, the study found.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/c… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) October 29, 2025 at 11:55 AM

Australian scientist who alerted world that COVID is airborne wins top science prize

When the WHO falsely claimed in March 2020 that COVID wasn’t airborne, Professor Lidia Morawska took action—organising 239 scientists worldwide to warn about SARS-CoV-2 airborne spread and urge global recognition. [image or embed] — Denis – The COVID Info Guy (@thecovidinfoguy.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 7:02 PM

Three major respiratory viruses COVID-19, RSV & flu still drive hospitalizations yearly. A new review of 511 studies shows current vaccines work. COVID-19 mRNA shots targeting XBB.1.5 cut hospitalizations by ~46–50%; newer KP.2-adapted vaccines reached 68% effectiveness.

www.nejm.org/doi/full/10…. [image or embed] — BK. Titanji (@boghuma.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 8:14 AM

Maternal RSV shots & infant antibody protection (nirsevimab) each cut RSV hospitalizations by 68–80%. In older adults, both RSV vaccines lowered risk by ~79%. Flu shots still matter 48% effective in adults & 67% in kids vs hospitalization, even with viral drift. — BK. Titanji (@boghuma.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 8:14 AM

Public health leaders convene in Washington, D.C. this week to defend their vision for America's health, and look ahead for how to rebuild after the Trump administration's attacks on the system. [image or embed] — NPR (@npr.org) November 4, 2025 at 6:06 PM

It has been 2 months since FDA head Marty Makary falsely alleged that “There have been children who have died from the COVID vaccine…We’re gonna release a report in the coming few weeks”.

His report is still nowhere to be found.

Where’s the report, shitbirds? [image or embed] — Elizabeth Jacobs, PhD (@elizabethjacobs.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 5:03 PM

In contrast to having the entire FDA at his disposal, the all-volunteer organization Defend Public Health had a draft report done within 72 hours showing how we know that children *have not* died from the COVID19 vaccine.

It helps when the data support your thesis. You don’t have lie or anything. [image or embed] — Elizabeth Jacobs, PhD (@elizabethjacobs.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 5:09 PM

“We are witnessing nothing less than a clown show at #FDA right now.” People who worked at or rely on the US drug regulator see dysfunctional leadership & soap opera-ish behavior at a key federal agency, @matthewherper.bsky.social & @lizzylawrence.bsky.social report. www.statnews.com/2025/11/04/f… [image or embed] — Helen Branswell 🇨🇦 (@helenbranswell.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 9:50 AM

This is incredibly depressing news. To come do far just to throw it all away. Measles elimination is always a win, we benefit nothing as a society from a resurgence of this infection.

www.statnews.com/2025/11/03/m… [image or embed] — BK. Titanji (@boghuma.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 4:31 PM

In case anyone needs a reminder of how successful the Republican attack on public health has been:

A person who is the first probable measles case near Salt Lake City refuses to speak to the health department, so anyone they came into contact with can’t be warned.

This is especially insidious… [image or embed] — Elizabeth Jacobs, PhD (@elizabethjacobs.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 10:22 AM

…with measles. You can get a post-exposure measles vaccine within 72 hours that may reduce the risk of severe disease, or immunoglobulin can be administered up to 6 days post-exposure.

By refusing contact tracing, this person may well kill someone who could have been protected. [image or embed] — Elizabeth Jacobs, PhD (@elizabethjacobs.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 10:22 AM

Review: Human #H5N1 avian flu cases can be asymptomatic, and the virus likely spreads among people

The findings highlight a critical gap in many national and global H5N1 surveillance systems.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/a… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 3:24 PM

Avian flu strikes turkey farms in Dakotas, large egg facility in California

Elsewhere two large poultry outbreaks were reported in Lagrange County, Indiana.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/a…

Photo: Antyoko Rostriardi / iStock [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 3:09 PM

Avian flu detected in house mice in Washington state

Grant County recently had seven avian flu detections in wild birds.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/a…

Photo: David DeHetre / Flickr cc [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 3:32 PM

I don’t think “fears about readiness” quite captures the moment.

We are not ready, and the U.S. population has been groomed to reject public health interventions. [image or embed] — Elizabeth Jacobs, PhD (@elizabethjacobs.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 10:14 AM

Some common viruses may steeply raise risk of cardiovascular disease

The authors noted that viral infections trigger the immune system to release substances that lead to inflammation and increase the risk of blood clots.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/i… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 4:47 PM

Only certain types of bats host viruses with high epidemic potential, research suggests

Those found in coastal South America, Southeast Asia, and equatorial Africa are more likely to carry pathogens such as #SARS-CoV-2.

ww.cidrap.umn.edu/c…

Photo: Adam Zdebel / Flickr cc [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 2:58 PM

