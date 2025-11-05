It has been a long day and I just finished up a project around the house to set something up for tomorrow morning, so I’m going to run through the basics.

Angelina Jolie made a humanitarian mission visit to Kherson today. Which is a big deal because the human safaris have made it a very dangerous place to go and VIPs usually avoid it as a result.

Angelina Jolie receives a commemorative “Kherson” coin as a gift in an actual city of Kherson. I just want to remind everyone abroad about Russia’s “human safari” in Kherson – they hunt civilians with drones. It’s one of the most dangerous places in Ukraine, and one that desperately needs help. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 5, 2025 at 11:15 AM

Journalists rarely dare to go there. Politicians never do. But she did. Respect — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 5, 2025 at 11:15 AM

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

November Should Match, or Even Top, October’s Results With Partners – Address by the President I wish you good health, fellow Ukrainians! A great deal of work with partners is currently underway – primarily for the sake of our air defense and our energy sector, which are key priorities amid such Russian strikes. Practically every day, our power engineers, repair brigades, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are carrying out restorations on-site after attacks: hits keep occurring across various points, especially in our communities, and especially near the Russian border and close to the front. Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions – emergency services and regional authorities are engaged everywhere. We are also building the necessary ties with partners to ensure equally prompt international support. I spoke today with the Prime Minister of Japan. It was our first conversation with the new head of Japan’s government. Relations with Japan are now, during this war, stronger than ever. And Japan is our principled supporter. We can still significantly expand our cooperation, primarily on energy, on air defense, and in sensitive areas such as exports of our weapons and exchanges of defense experience from this war. The world is interested in spreading the experience of our people for protecting lives, and we are ready to cooperate with those who truly help us, who help Ukraine. And we will significantly deepen cooperation with Japan. We share many common goals, including putting pressure on Russia so the war does not expand. Sanctions on Russia, using Russian assets to defend against Russian aggression, and coordinating our diplomatic efforts – all of this is on the agenda. Today, I also spoke with the President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nausėda. I am grateful for his support. They express readiness to assist with gas supplies, and I instructed the team to study the matter and prepare proposals for political agreements. I also briefed him on the situation in our country and on relations with partners – we are working with Gitanas so that all free countries and leaders in our region cooperate more closely. We also have many shared security challenges, including air defense against threats from Russia and Belarus. We will certainly help. I spoke today with the President of Serbia as well. Besides security issues, we discussed the situation in our relations with the European Union and the related challenges. Ukraine received a positive report on our progress toward membership talks – which is, by the way, the best report in three years – on our rapprochement with the EU. And we are ready to support all efforts of our partners – those who are also on the path to membership, so that the European Union ultimately emerges stronger. We are also planning diplomatic activities for the coming weeks. The details won’t be made public yet, but our representatives have plenty to work on with partners in Europe and with representatives of the United States. November should match, or even top, October’s results with partners. There were also military briefings today, including a separate report from the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine. In Pokrovsk, we continue to destroy the occupier. I want to particularly commend the personnel of the “A” Special Operations Center of the Security Service of Ukraine, who systematically and very effectively destroy Russian occupiers and their equipment in the Pokrovsk area and in the city itself. Thank you, guys, for achieving results. There are also necessary outcomes from our units fighting in this direction: our assault units, our operators of the Unmanned Systems Forces, our National Guard warriors, the Military Law Enforcement Service, the Defense Intelligence, and, of course, all the brigades defending the Donetsk region. I thank you all! I thank everyone who is fighting for our state and for our people. Glory to Ukraine!

First Lady Zelanska visited another large foster family today, this time in Poltava. Video followed by the English write up.

The Olena Zelenska Foundation Has Already Provided Humanitarian Assistance to More Than 600 Large Foster Families The First Lady of Ukraine, together with the team of the Olena Zelenska Foundation and partners, visited large foster families in the Poltava region who received humanitarian aid from the Foundation this autumn. Since its establishment, the Olena Zelenska Foundation has been systematically supporting large foster families across different regions of Ukraine, including those living in frontline and de-occupied territories, as well as internally displaced families and families that have received housing through state budget subsidies. “Humanitarian assistance for large foster families is an example of how meaningful support can change the lives of entire households. This is one of the areas of the Foundation’s work, because we want every child to have a home, care, and the opportunity to grow. For us, it is important not only to respond to urgent needs but also to create lasting conditions in which children grow up surrounded by love, safety, and support. Thanks to such partnerships and joint initiatives, more than 600 families have already received essential humanitarian assistance,” noted Olena Zelenska. One of these families is the large foster family of Olena Husarenko, who is raising nine children, five of whom are biological siblings. The family was visited by Olena Zelenska, the Foundation’s team, and Munir Mammadzade, UNICEF Representative to Ukraine. Using state budget subsidies, a spacious house was purchased for this family. However, the home still requires furnishing and equipment. Therefore, this year, the Olena Zelenska Foundation, together with UNICEF Ukraine, launched the initiative “From House to Home.” It was created to support large foster families who have received housing through state subsidies in adapting and equipping it according to their needs. As part of the initiative, the individual needs of 105 large foster families have already been assessed. The initiative provides support to all families who will buy homes through the subsidy program by the end of the year. It became possible thanks to the financial support of partners, including the Governments of Poland and Germany, and UNICEF National Committees. “UNICEF is proud to cooperate with the Olena Zelenska Foundation, helping transform houses into real homes and create warm, stable, and caring environments for those who need them most,” said Munir Mammadzade. Furthermore, this autumn, the Foundation provided humanitarian aid to 32 large foster families in the Poltava Region with the support of the Czech company MND Group. The First Lady, together with Czech partners and a representative of the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Ukraine, also visited another large foster family – those of Hryhorii and Nataliia Pichkur. With the support of MND Group, the Olena Zelenska Foundation provided the family with household appliances and devices required for education and everyday needs. “Our contribution is the least we as a business can offer in this difficult time of war for Ukraine. After all, helping children knows neither limits nor borders,” said Lukáš Svozil, Director of Horyzonty LLC / MND Ukraine.

Georgia:

Tonight, Day 343 of #GeorgiaProtests, the regime detained Rusiko Kobakhidze (the first photo), a Soviet crimes researcher, historian, and a mother of 9 children; They again detained Leila Tsomaia (dark green jacket), a lady who’s been protesting and getting arrested for decades; 1/ [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 5, 2025 at 7:25 PM

The protest was, as always, attended by the embattled yet unbroken Azerbaijani journalist Afgan Sadygov, previously detained for protesting and having almost EUR 100,000 worth of unlawful protest fines; 2/ — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 5, 2025 at 7:25 PM

And Aza Chilachava, the previously detained 71-year-old Internally Displaced Person from Abkhazia, from whom the regime police sealed 90 US cents at the detention center. 3/ — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 5, 2025 at 7:25 PM

This is who are out, protesting tirelessly, and getting jailed for protesting, risking 15 days jail, and then up to a year for the second “offense.” #TerrorinGeorgia #GeorgiaProtests 4/4. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 5, 2025 at 7:25 PM

“I didn’t give birth to 9 children for them to live in Russia.” – Rusiko Kobakhidze, Soviet crimes researcher, historian, professor. Consciously risked jail for protesting and was detained this evening. #TerrorinGeorgia #GeorgiaProtests [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 5, 2025 at 7:25 PM

Archimandrite Ilia Toloraia has been stripped of the priesthood “until he repents.” What does he need to repent? Opposing the regime. The Church of Georgia decision-making and the regime in Georgia are two peas in a Kremlin pod. #TerrorinGeorgia #GeorgiaProtests [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 5, 2025 at 8:07 AM

2/ The 2025 Enlargement Report cites repressive legislation, arbitrary arrests of protesters and journalists, political persecution, and a shrinking civic space, combined with the erosion of checks and balances. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) November 5, 2025 at 12:57 AM

3/ Following the December 2024 European Council Conclusions, the Commission said “the Georgian government’s actions have de facto led to a halt of the pre-accession process” and concluded that “Georgia is a candidate country in name only.” — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) November 5, 2025 at 12:57 AM

4/ Brussels urges Georgia to urgently reverse democratic backsliding, implement key reforms with cross-party support, and ensure civic participation in line with the nine steps required for EU candidate status: — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) November 5, 2025 at 12:57 AM

5/ The report says: “Georgia needs to urgently reverse its democratic backsliding and undertake comprehensive and tangible efforts to address outstanding concerns and key reforms … — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) November 5, 2025 at 12:57 AM

6/ … with cross-party support and effective civic participation in line with the nine steps set out for candidate status, in full respect of the EU values and principles upon which the European Union is founded”. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) November 5, 2025 at 12:57 AM

7/ “Following the December 2024 European Council Conclusions that the Georgian government’s actions have de facto led to a halt of the pre-accession process and the Commission considers Georgia a candidate country in name only”. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) November 5, 2025 at 12:57 AM

8/ “The Georgian authorities must demonstrate resolute commitment to reverse course and return to the EU accession path”. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) November 5, 2025 at 12:57 AM

Sudan:

According to Russian milblogger Fighterbomber, who has a wide network within the Russian Air Force, an Il-76 was shot down in Sudan on November 4 by the Rapid Support Forces. According to him, the aircraft had been purchased in Kyrgyzstan a month and a half ago for $12 million The crew was Russian. [image or embed] — Tatarigami (@tatarigami.bsky.social) November 5, 2025 at 8:12 AM

North Korea:

From United24 Media:

North Korea has deployed approximately 5,000 military construction troops and 1,000 engineers to Russia since September, according to South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS), as reported by Euractiv on November 4. The deployment is reportedly part of Pyongyang’s broader support for Russian operations, including potential involvement in infrastructure repair and demining near the border with Ukraine. South Korean lawmaker Lee Seong-Kweun, speaking after a closed-door intelligence briefing, said that “around 5,000 North Korean construction troops have been sequentially relocated to Russia since September and are expected to be mobilized for infrastructure reconstruction.” The NIS also confirmed that approximately 1,000 engineers have been assigned to mine-clearing tasks. In total, over 10,000 North Korean personnel are now reportedly stationed near Russia’s border with Ukraine, some engaged in security-related duties. According to Euractiv, intelligence agencies are also monitoring active recruitment and training efforts in North Korea, suggesting additional troop deployments may follow. South Korean intelligence estimates that at least 600 North Korean soldiers have been killed in the war in Ukraine, with thousands more wounded. A separate Euractiv report in September cited intelligence suggesting the number of North Korean military fatalities could exceed 2,000. According to Euractiv, analysts believe North Korea receives military technology, financial support, food supplies, and energy resources from Moscow in exchange for its manpower and support.

More at the link.

Brooklyn, NY, USA:

❤️‍🔥 In Brooklyn, a police officer on horseback overheard people speaking Ukrainian and surprised them by reciting a poem by Taras Shevchenko. He said he learned Ukrainian in college and still remembers the poem. 📹: bonsoir_laboureur [image or embed] — UNITED24 Media (@united24media.com) November 5, 2025 at 5:11 AM

Latvia:

Moldova:

The Moldovan government approved the denunciation of the Cultural Agreement with Russia, under which the Russian Center for Science and Culture (Russian House) operated in Chisinau, Radio Moldova reported . “The Russian cultural center wasn’t really a cultural center at all; it was a [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 5, 2025 at 3:39 PM

center under whose cover activities were carried out to undermine Moldova’s sovereignty. <…> This [cultural] agreement could be used by the Russian Federation as a tool for promoting disinformation, which poses a risk to the information security of the Republic of Moldova and beyond,” . — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 5, 2025 at 3:39 PM

As always, with anything Russian abroad, be that a church or center of culture or science, it is fact always an FSB nest. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 5, 2025 at 3:39 PM

The US:

Today marks exactly one year since a certain someone, who promised to end the war in 24 hours if elected got elected. Russia started this war, and every single day, it chooses to keep going. Turns out they wont just stop because you asked. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 5, 2025 at 8:42 AM

Turns out people who face unspeakable evil, whose homes are destroyed, whose children are killed or abducted, whose cities are reduced to rubble, don’t just surrender on command. Shocking, I know. So, Donald, what’s your next move? — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 5, 2025 at 8:42 AM

Back to Ukraine:

Over the past three months, Russia has struck State Emergency Service (SES) units more than 60 times. These calculated attacks have killed five rescuers and injured over thirty. And today, the enemy once again deliberately targeted those who save lives. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 5, 2025 at 10:45 AM

In the village of Prymorske, Zaporizhzhia region, Russian forces used an FPV drone to directly attack an SES service vehicle. Four rescuers sustained injuries of varying severity and are receiving medical care. In Kramatorsk, Russian aircraft struck a fire station compound— — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 5, 2025 at 10:45 AM

damaging the building, a training tower, and more than a dozen specialized vehicles. A fire broke out. Thankfully, no personnel were harmed. Russia continues its cynical campaign of targeting the very people who risk their lives to save others—and the equipment that makes rescue possible. -SES — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 5, 2025 at 10:45 AM

Russia has started using jet-powered glide bombs to hit targets far beyond the frontline, an upgrade to Moscow’s arsenal that poses further strains on Ukraine’s stretched air defences.

via @fabricedeprez.bsky.social

on.ft.com/3Lq9Rzt [image or embed] — Christopher Miller (@christopherjm.ft.com) November 5, 2025 at 7:22 AM

From The Financial Times:

Russia has started using jet-powered glide bombs to hit targets far beyond the frontline, an upgrade to Moscow’s arsenal that poses further strains on Ukraine’s stretched air defences. Retrofitted Soviet-era bombs known as KABs have hit targets in the southern Ukrainian regions of Odesa and Mykolayiv, as well as the eastern region of Poltava, for the first time in October. Up until then, the guided projectiles lobbed from Russian Su-34 jets had a range of up to 80km and were used mainly in the proximity of the frontline. But some of these glide bombs are now fitted with a jet engine — an upgrade that increases their range up to 200km, according to Vadym Skibitsky, the deputy head of Ukraine’s GUR military intelligence service. Unconfirmed pictures of a KAB that impacted in the Poltava region last month, published by Ukrainian electronic warfare specialist Serhiy Beskrestnov, showed a Chinese-made turbojet engine that can be purchased for $18,000 on Alibaba. The development comes as Russia has intensified its aerial attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure ahead of winter, and as US-led diplomatic efforts to end the war have faltered. European allies are rushing to fill the financial and military gap as Donald Trump’s administration has made clear it expects Kyiv’s allies to pay for its defences. Pavlo Narozhny, a Ukrainian military expert, said the new Russian weapons were a “cheap substitute for a cruise missile” and were being lobbed at the “same targets: energy infrastructure and military targets”. The jet engines are just the most recent upgrade to Russia’s KAB arsenal. In 2023, the Russian armed forces started fitting wings and guidance kits on these “dumb bombs” weighing between 250kg and 3 tonnes. That allowed them to glide for dozens of kilometres before exploding and leaving craters up to 20 metres wide and 6 metres deep. Ukraine’s air force last week warned a jet-powered glide bomb had been launched towards Berestyn, a town in the north-eastern Kharkiv region 125km from the Russian border. They did not provide any information about the damage it caused.

More at the link including schematics.

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has published on the “War&Sanctions” portal — in the “Means of Destruction” subsection of the “Weapon Components” section — a three-dimensional schematic of the Russian UAV “Orion”.

war-sanctions.gur.gov.ua/page-orion [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 5, 2025 at 4:28 AM

Here’s the English language link to the HUR’s page with the schematics and animations.

⚡️Ground drone saves wounded Ukrainian soldier after 33 days behind Russian lines. After seven failed attempts, medics evacuated him from an occupied village. [image or embed] — UNITED24 Media (@united24media.com) November 4, 2025 at 3:25 PM

From United24 Media:

Russia’s seaborne crude shipments have dropped sharply, marking the largest decline since January 2024, as the latest round of US sanctions led key buyers, including China, India, and Türkiye, to pause purchases of Russian oil, Bloomberg reported on November 4. The sanctions, which target Russia’s two biggest oil exporters—Rosneft and Lukoil—have sent shockwaves through Moscow’s oil revenue, reducing it to the lowest level since August. According to data from Bloomberg’s vessel tracking, Russia’s crude exports dropped to 3.58 million barrels per day in the four-week period to November 2, down by approximately 190,000 barrels from the previous week. Despite continued shipments from Russian ports, refiners are hesitating to purchase the crude, resulting in a significant accumulation of Russian oil at sea. The volume of oil stored on tankers has surged to over 380 million barrels, up by 8% since September, according to Bloomberg. This reduction in exports is compounded by the US sanctions, which have led refiners in major importing countries to look for alternatives. Indian and Chinese refiners, major consumers of Russian crude, have canceled some cargoes, affecting key grades like the ESPO blend, primarily shipped from Russia’s Pacific ports. While some shipments are still being made, many tankers are now drifting with no final destination, a tactic that could delay Russian oil from reaching its markets unless workarounds are found. The sanctions could also result in a more significant impact on global oil supply, as Russian crude faces tighter scrutiny and buyers seek to avoid penalties, Bloomberg wrote. Despite these setbacks, some observers believe that Russia’s crude will eventually find its way to the market, as it has in the past. However, the future of Russia’s oil exports remains uncertain, depending on how buyers adapt to the increasingly complicated sanctions landscape. Previously, it was reported that Chinese refiners were cutting back on Russian crude purchases after Washington and its allies expanded sanctions to include Moscow’s largest oil producers and some of their trading partners.

Ukrainian intelligence intercepted a call between Russians discussing delays in assaults — about twenty troops refused combat missions and cut contact. In Russian military slang, “500s” are soldiers who refuse to fight, desert, or disobey orders. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 5, 2025 at 1:53 PM

🦅 Drone threat in Volgograd, Voronezh, Rostov, Saratov, Tambov, Ryazan, Tula, Vladimir, Ivanovo and Nizhny Novgorod regions. — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) November 5, 2025 at 3:47 PM

MAP from DroneBomber 😋 🔴 Red arrow – directions of strike UAVs;

🔵 Blue arrow – directions of jet UAVs;

🟢 Green airplane – airfields where the “Plan Cover” has been declared. [image or embed] — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) November 5, 2025 at 4:49 PM

The Pokrovsk front:

Special forces of the 3rd Regiment of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces are clearing urban areas in Pokrovsk of Russian troops.

t.me/c/1721372338… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 5, 2025 at 6:58 AM

Ukrainian intelligence just struck a Rubicon drone base near Avdiivka—hitting Russia’s elite unit strangling Pokrovsk’s supply lines But you can’t bomb the front line. Rubicon’s FPV drones still hunt Pokrovsk supply routes. Only 3km remains for escape. euromaidanpress.com/2025/11/05/d… [image or embed] — Euromaidan Press (@euromaidanpress.bsky.social) November 5, 2025 at 6:08 PM

From EuroMaidan Press:

Russia’s elite Rubicon (also spelled Rubikon) drone group is strangling the Ukrainian troops in Pokrovsk and neighboring Myrnohrad. So the Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate, the HUR, is trying to strangle Rubicon—by striking at its operators in one of their rear bases. But the Ukrainian effort is too little, too late. A recent HUR drone raid on an alleged Rubicon base near Avdiivka, 40 km southeast of Pokrovsk, is a desperate effort to delay the likely inevitable outcome of the yearlong Russian siege of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast. Potentially thousands of Ukrainians are still fighting in and just south of the settlements, but they’re nearly cut off by a Russian force that outnumbers them five to one. The Russian armed forces “have intensified efforts to encircle the Pokrovsk–Myrnohrad agglomeration,” the Conflict Intelligence Team noted. “Currently, only about 3 km remain between the converging segments of the contested area north of Pokrovsk and southwest of Krasnyi Lyman—a narrow corridor through which Ukrainian troops could potentially exit the operational encirclement,” CIT warned.

Disrupting one Russian drone group might buy the Ukrainians more time to escape Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad. But it’s unlikely to save the settlements. The HUR launched its attack drones at the Rubicon base under the cover of darkness on or before Tuesday. Footage from the long-range, first-person-view drones shows at least one of them slamming into a two-story building the HUR claimed housed Rubicon operators.

More at the link.

The battle for Pokrovsk has become a desperate game of cat and mouse. Russian troops are not storming the city but infiltrating it. While the command hopes to clear the city with special units, soldiers on the ground fear it’s too late, warning that a major encirclement is imminent. [image or embed] — hromadske (@hromadske.bsky.social) November 5, 2025 at 10:01 AM

From Hromadske:

“Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are already f***ed, in short,” begins the conversation with hromadske pilot Valeriy (name changed at the interlocutor’s request). He has just left the positions in Pokrovsk, where he spent 13 days. During this time, his unit had to retreat three times because the Russians were moving quickly through the city. The UAV unit found itself 900 meters from the enemy and was forced to operate in a city into which the Russians are penetrating deeper and deeper. Pessimistic forecasts about the future of the key city in southern Donetsk are expressed not only by soldiers working directly in the city, but also by officers. “Everything that is gray on DeepState in the city of Pokrovsk should be painted red. About 60% of the city the Russians control. The enemy is in Rodynske and in Myrnohrad. The situation is sh**ty,” describes the situation a high-ranking officer from the Pokrovsk axis who agreed to talk to hromadske on condition of anonymity. Pokrovsk found itself on the verge of full occupation after hundreds of Russians seeped into the city. The Ukrainian military has been unable to eliminate the gaps in the defense through which the enemy enters the city since the summer. This led to the Russians accumulating in Pokrovsk, and in the fall, their presence became so large that it threatens the encirclement of the entire Ukrainian garrison. “Those who are in Pokrovsk on the forward positions are already basically in encirclement, from which there are few chances to get out. There are buildings, blocks, streets to pass through which, without being shot, is almost impossible,” warns the aforementioned pilot. The command holds a different opinion, believing that strike-search actions, to which additional units are involved, can still save the situation in the city. hromadske spoke both with a dozen military personnel from Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, and with commanders, to understand whether the city can still be saved. For the first time, groups of Russian infantry seeped into Pokrovsk in July. Then the Russians identified weak points in the defense in the village of Zvirove, from which they entered the city. Most of those Russian soldiers, according to Ukrainian defenders, were detected and destroyed. However, it was not possible to fully secure the southern flank of Pokrovsk since then. On the contrary, the situation only worsened — the lack of infantry in brigades exhausted by the prolonged defense of Pokrovsk took its toll. The Russians identified new gaps and began entering Pokrovsk via new routes: in addition to Zvirove, also through Kotlyne along the railway, as well as the village of Shevchenko. Eventually, in this way, several hundred Russians penetrated Pokrovsk. Ukrainska Pravda wrote that at least 250 Russian soldiers entered the city. hromadske sources say that these are modest estimates — there may be more Russians. “Numbers are definitely different now, considering that the Defense Forces are gradually eliminating Russians every day, and the enemy, unfortunately, continues to penetrate the city. In such a dynamic environment, precise counts only play into the enemy’s hands,” hromadske was told in response to a question about whether they know how many Russians are in the city. The 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Air Assault Forces, which manages the defense of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, prefers not to name an exact number. They note that the Russians “do not consolidate in the districts of the city of Pokrovsk, but periodically move.” The soldiers who work directly in the city insist: the Russians control part of Pokrovsk. “There is no longer talk of parity. They control a much larger part of Pokrovsk. They set the pace, impose the initiative, and set their own course of combat operations. In certain parts of Pokrovsk, they have entrenched themselves and hold the defense, in others — they move as far north as possible, aiming to go as deep as possible into our rear,” notes the previously quoted UAV pilot. One of the commanders described the Russians’ tactics in Pokrovsk as “Brownian motion.” The enemy troops bypass forward infantry positions, sneak into the rear, and conduct surveillance or engage in battles with units in the city. “Infantry on the front line almost does not fight. My mortar men and pilots now engage in small-arms battles more often than the front line,” the officer recounts. According to hromadske sources, there are dead among rear units in the city, which are forced to engage in small-arms battles. “Today, our pilots were shooting. They wounded one Russian, killed one. But if pilots work in such conditions, when they have to use small arms, then this is temporary. Because you are constantly flying, you cannot effectively guard the perimeter,” the pilot explains. Another interlocutor — a platoon commander — said that his drone operators are afraid to enter positions in Pokrovsk, because now it is unclear where the enemy is, where their own are. “There’s not only sabotage and reconnaissance groups. You enter the positions, drones are constantly flying overhead, there are KIAs lying there that are not being picked up, a lot of mining, and artillery shelling on the logistics route. A lot of different problems in terms of entry. This demotivates you a bit,” explains pilot Valeriy. However, one of the biggest problems is that, due to constant advances deeper into the city, pilots and drone operators are constantly pulled back and cannot perform their direct work because enemy infantry is present. “Because of this, our second echelon does not work, and it provides 90% of the strikes. Accordingly, we cannot kill Russians on the approaches to the city. And when we have no UAVs, Russia will always outnumber us in infantry personnel,” explains the aforementioned pilot. Due to the chaos that the Russians spread in the city, on the one hand, they create problems for rear units, on the other hand, they make their productive work impossible, and at the same time, this tactic ensures the opportunity to continue seeping into the city unnoticed. Against the backdrop of the deteriorating situation in Pokrovsk, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi met with the commanders of units holding the line on this axis. In a post summarizing the meeting on the commander’s page, a post appeared saying that “in Pokrovsk, enemy infantry, avoiding engagements, accumulates in the urban development, changes locations, so the primary task is to detect it and destroy it.” According to hromadske data, the command is involving additional units in the city’s defense, which should clear it and unblock the Pokrovsk defenders. One high-ranking officer is skeptical about this possibility because, according to him, more Russians enter the city per day than special units manage to eliminate. “If the weather is sunny and allows us to fly, then maybe up to 10 per day can enter. And if the weather is such that it rains all day, then 30-40 people. We constantly said that we need reinforcements, we need drones, they are cutting our logistics, infiltrating. Everyone just loves good news. A month ago, I already started talking about the need to regroup. This will lead to the fact that units need to be redeployed, accordingly, giving up part of the territory, and no one wants to do that,” the officer explains. In addition, the UAV pilot adds, the Russians have pulled too many forces to Pokrovsk — it will be impossible to completely push back such a large number of the enemy fighters from the city. According to data from the 7th Air Assault Corps, 11,000 Russians are storming the city. “This is already stage four cancer. Stage four cancer is not treated. First, there are a lot of them. Second, there is no established concept for countering this. We reacted too late to the threat, and now it is impossible to fix the situation. Three weeks ago, it was possible to try, but when UAVs were pushed back, we cannot effectively destroy them in the urban development. And Pokrovsk is just an ideal place to accumulate personnel. And the Russians understand this, they are now bringing a large number of military personnel there who simply advance forward without resistance because they just pass between positions,” says drone operator Valeriy. However, not all servicemen are pessimistic about the possibility of at least partially stabilizing the situation in Pokrovsk. An interlocutor from the headquarters of another brigade defending Pokrovsk states that withdrawing from the city now would be a mistake, as the urban development, with its heights, provides an advantage for UAV operations. The soldier hopes that assault troops and other special units will ease the situation for the brigades defending the city. “If we give up Pokrovsk, then a large number of Russians will accumulate in it, and they will use Pokrovsk as a bridgehead. There will be a large number of UAV crews who will feel comfortable and destroy us at a distance of 30 km from Pokrovsk,” UAV drone operator Valeriy agrees. Another unit — the 32nd Mechanized Brigade, which holds the western flank where the Russians are attempting to cut the Pokrovsk-Pavlohrad highway — states that additional units will not save the city if the Russians completely sever the flanks. “The situation is saved not by some one ‘miracle unit,’ but by coordinated interaction of all forces. Special units are already doing extremely important work in the city, conducting clearances and strike-search actions. Their experience in urban battles is invaluable. But their effectiveness directly depends on how firmly we, mechanized brigades, hold the flanks. If we do not allow the enemy to encircle the city and cut the logistics, the special forces inside Pokrovsk will have the opportunity and time to methodically ‘drive out’ the occupiers from every basement. This is joint work,” notes the head of the communications department of the 32nd Steel Brigade, Ivan Stoliarchuk, adding that currently, logistics in this area is complicated, but corridors are not cut. A truly alarming signal was the hanging of a Russian flag on the Pokrovsk stele in the western district of the city. On October 29, TSN journalist Yuliya Kyriyenko published footage of the Russian flag on the Pokrovsk stele at the city’s exit, leading to the highway to Pavlohrad. According to DeepState data, Magyar’s Birds destroyed the flag within an hour. However, two hromadske sources said that this was not just a one-time raid action, but the Russians had entrenched themselves near the stele a week earlier. The 7th Air Assault Corps officially denies this: “The stele is not an object on which one can entrench. We detect them near the stele, but the infiltrated Russians constantly move.” In Pokrovsk, not only is the fate of the city itself being decided, but also that of the neighboring Myrnohrad. North of Pokrovsk pass the logistical routes to Myrnohrad. The Russians are already recorded in the north of Pokrovsk. Thus, they not only cut off the grouping in Pokrovsk but also sever supply routes to Myrnohrad. “If Pokrovsk falls — there is no Myrnohrad. If Myrnohrad falls — there is no Pokrovsk. I cannot separate these two cities. If we consider that Russians feel absolutely comfortable in the north of Pokrovsk and in the northeast of Myrnohrad, then they can cover the remaining distance between them with FPVs. They are doing everything so that the city, if not in physical encirclement, then in encirclement that will make any exit from the city impossible,” explains a servicewoman of the 38th Marine Brigade who agreed to talk to hromadske anonymously. Russian infantry has been seeping into Myrnohrad for the last two weeks, recounts another officer from the axis. First, the Russians enter houses on the outskirts, from where they move further. During these movements, there are attempts to destroy them or groups are sent to eliminate them. Despite the fact that Russians are detected in the northeast and south of the city, not the presence of Russian infantry itself is the greatest danger for Myrnohrad, says the 38th Brigade, which defends the city. “The situation is generally under the control of our Defense Forces. The enemy is attempting to conduct small-scale assaults with groups that infiltrate the gray zone or outskirts. Currently, there is no systematic advance deep into the city. These are mostly local attempts that are quickly suppressed,” says the head of the communications department of the 38th Brigade, Myroslav Kryvoruchko. The greatest danger to the city is the cutting off of entry routes to Myrnohrad. Logistics to the city has been complicated for some time now. The aforementioned 38th Brigade servicewoman, together with her brothers-in-arms, covers 20 kilometers to the positions in the last month. “The logistics route is very narrow and almost completely under enemy fire control,” explains an officer defending Myrnohrad. According to him, if the situation in Pokrovsk and Rodynske worsens, the roads to Myrnohrad will be completely blocked. “If Myrnohrad is in full encirclement, then you cannot build all logistics with large bombers, because you need mortar shells too. If 60mm mortar shells can still be delivered by large bombers, then 120mm mortar shells cannot be. Plus, a large number of sorties will be needed to supply gasoline to UAV positions,” the officer explains. With limited logistics, hromadske interlocutors warn, the worst can happen: cut-off logistics routes will mean that the defenders will have no chance to exit the city.

More at the link.

Kharkiv:

Kyiv:

Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv Oblast:

Four people, including a 10-year-old child, were injured in a Russian attack on the town of Bohodukhiv in Kharkiv region- regional administration reports ‼️ — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 5, 2025 at 1:41 PM

Russian occupied Donetsk Oblast:

Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast:

Russian occupied Crimea:

🔥 4 strikes are reported in Hvardiyske, with smoke rising, – Krymskyi Veter 👀 Whether it’s oil depot or another facility is unknown. — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) November 5, 2025 at 7:05 PM

💥🔥 Something is burning in Hvardiyske (Crimea) and in the area of hydroelectric power station in Simferopol, – Krymskyi Veter — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) November 5, 2025 at 7:16 PM

The Kursk cross-border offensive:

“Everything’s collapsing, we need to get out. We’ve got gas canisters here.” – Russians are literally being smoked out of their position in the Kursk region. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 5, 2025 at 9:37 AM

On October 4, Ukrainian Special Operations Forces and “Chornaya Iskra” destroyed an Iskander missile transport vehicle and incinerated a 1L122 “Harmony” radar station near Nyzhnii Reutets in Russia’s Kursk region during a joint nighttime operation. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 5, 2025 at 9:04 AM

Tuapse, Krasnodar Krai, Russia:

Reuters has the details:

MOSCOW, Nov 5 (Reuters) – Russia’s Black Sea port of Tuapse has suspended fuel exports, while the local oil refinery halted processing crude following November 2 Ukrainian drone attacks on its infrastructure, according to two industry sources and LSEG ship tracking data. Ukraine said on Sunday its drones struck Tuapse, one of Russia’s main Black Sea oil ports, causing a fire and damaging at least one ship, as part of Kyiv’s efforts to undermine Russia’s war economy by targeting its energy infrastructure. The regional administration confirmed the strike sparked a fire at the port. Ukraine has for several months been striking Russian oil refineries, depots and pipelines, while Ukrainian energy infrastructure has also been the target of Russian strikes in a war that is approaching its fourth year. The sources said the Rosneft-controlled refinery, which exports most of its production, halted processing the following day because of the damage to port infrastructure. Rosneft (ROSN.MM), opens new tab and Russia’s port agency did not immediately reply to requests for comment. Before the attack, Tuapse had been expected to boost oil products exports in November. According to LSEG data, three tankers were docked at the port during the attack for loadings of naphtha, diesel and fuel oil. As of Wednesday, all the vessels were moved away from the berths and anchored near the port, the data showed. The export-oriented Tuapse plant, which has a processing capacity of 240,000 barrels of oil per day, produces naphtha, fuel oil, vacuum gasoil and high-sulphur diesel. The refinery, which had also been targeted by drones several times, mainly supplies China, Malaysia, Singapore and Turkey.

Volgograd Oblast, Russia:

Volgograd Car-alarm Chorus: Out of shot, a Russian Pantsir air defense missile strikes a high-rise apartment block in Volgograd (formerly Stalingrad) in fascist Russia, setting of numerous car alarms. Ukrainian drones again active tonight, with 2 airports in south Russia closed. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) November 5, 2025 at 6:12 PM

Vladimir Oblast, Russia:

Also, last night drones attacked an electrical substation in the Russian city of Vladimir.

According to monitoring reports, it is one of the most powerful substations in Russia and holds strategic importance for the country’s power grid. Its installed capacity is 4,850 MVA. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 5, 2025 at 4:01 AM

