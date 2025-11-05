Johnny Nash hits #1 today in 1972 with “I Can See Clearly Now” — sometimes considered the first reggae song to do so. (A young Bob Marley was an assistant producer and session player on the album.)

It held the top spot for four weeks. [image or embed] — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 7:39 PM

Tonight, was another reminder: there is no single mold for a Democratic winner.

Progressives won. Moderates won. Rural, suburban, urban —they all won. Black, White, Latino, AAPI — they all won. We won in the East, South, Midwest and West. Victories in races from City Council to Governor. — Jaime Harrison (@jaimeharrison.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 10:56 PM

We are strongest because we reflect the diversity of the nation.

Stop trying to engineer the “perfect” type. Start recruiting people who can actually connect with the people in front of them.

Tip O’Neill was right then and he’s right now – All politics is (& remains) LOCAL. #Election2025 — Jaime Harrison (@jaimeharrison.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 10:56 PM

The Senate Republicans are going to be forced to work with Senate Democrats to end the shut down after the results of tonight‘s elections. The Democrats cannot fold on ACA subsidies. This is amazing. Congratulations! — Peter Morley ?? (@petermorley.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 11:08 PM

interesting how for all the threats and noises, Trump is responding to Republicans losing by angrily and impotently tweeting about how Republicans lost! Almost like elections… aren't…. over??? [image or embed] — Nute (@nutedawn.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 10:11 PM

From Trumps posts tonight, I think he suddenly understands everyone hates him. — Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) November 5, 2025 at 1:28 AM

I think a thing we'll learn tonight is that people fucking hate what is going on and they will straight ticket vote against anyone involved in starving people while pillaging the country and kidnapping their neighbors. I don't think it matters at all who that person is. — Tim Onion (@bencollins.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 7:44 PM

despite everything i believe there is a critical mass of americans that want fair play, love their neighbors, believe in the immigrant dream of america, and don’t give a shit who you marry.

they just haven’t been mobilized. maybe they will be. i dunno. but tonight did not suck. — not an art thief (@famousartthief.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 11:59 PM



I regret to inform you: winning the New York City mayoral election as a Democrat officially makes you part of the so-called Democratic establishment. — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha1.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 11:33 PM

Spanberger’s campaign in its form and function was more similar to Mamdani’s than anyone will admit. But it was for Virginia. — Richard M. Nixon (@dicknixon.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 7:31 PM

Without the charisma.

