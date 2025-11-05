Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Morning Open Thread

Johnny Nash hits #1 today in 1972 with “I Can See Clearly Now” — sometimes considered the first reggae song to do so. (A young Bob Marley was an assistant producer and session player on the album.)
It held the top spot for four weeks.

[image or embed]

— Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 7:39 PM

===

Tonight, was another reminder: there is no single mold for a Democratic winner.
Progressives won. Moderates won. Rural, suburban, urban —they all won. Black, White, Latino, AAPI — they all won. We won in the East, South, Midwest and West. Victories in races from City Council to Governor.

— Jaime Harrison (@jaimeharrison.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 10:56 PM

We are strongest because we reflect the diversity of the nation.
Stop trying to engineer the “perfect” type. Start recruiting people who can actually connect with the people in front of them.
Tip O’Neill was right then and he’s right now – All politics is (& remains) LOCAL. #Election2025

— Jaime Harrison (@jaimeharrison.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 10:56 PM

===

The Senate Republicans are going to be forced to work with Senate Democrats to end the shut down after the results of tonight‘s elections. The Democrats cannot fold on ACA subsidies. This is amazing. Congratulations!

— Peter Morley ?? (@petermorley.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 11:08 PM

===

interesting how for all the threats and noises, Trump is responding to Republicans losing by angrily and impotently tweeting about how Republicans lost! Almost like elections… aren't…. over???

[image or embed]

— Nute (@nutedawn.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 10:11 PM

From Trumps posts tonight, I think he suddenly understands everyone hates him.

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) November 5, 2025 at 1:28 AM

===

I think a thing we'll learn tonight is that people fucking hate what is going on and they will straight ticket vote against anyone involved in starving people while pillaging the country and kidnapping their neighbors. I don't think it matters at all who that person is.

— Tim Onion (@bencollins.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 7:44 PM

===

despite everything i believe there is a critical mass of americans that want fair play, love their neighbors, believe in the immigrant dream of america, and don’t give a shit who you marry.
they just haven’t been mobilized. maybe they will be. i dunno. but tonight did not suck.

— not an art thief (@famousartthief.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 11:59 PM


===

Which is an inherently unstable coalition, but a monster to beat if it works.

[image or embed]

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) November 5, 2025 at 1:16 AM

===

I'm so over these "journalists"… what even is this question?

[image or embed]

— Strictly 4 My Navigators (@lizzslockeroom.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 10:29 PM

===

bsky.app/profile/atru…
looking pretty good out there tonight!

[image or embed]

— Scott DiGiorgio (@tonalmountain.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 10:19 PM

===

I regret to inform you: winning the New York City mayoral election as a Democrat officially makes you part of the so-called Democratic establishment.

— Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha1.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 11:33 PM

===

Spanberger’s campaign in its form and function was more similar to Mamdani’s than anyone will admit. But it was for Virginia.

— Richard M. Nixon (@dicknixon.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 7:31 PM

Without the charisma.

Sure. But I think I know something about the limits of charisma.

[image or embed]

— Richard M. Nixon (@dicknixon.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 7:32 PM

===

Remember who spent time today dooming about Congressional Dems folding & bitching about Schumer & Jeffries.

— Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 6:02 PM

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    182Comments

    1. 1.

      PsiFighter37

      Jones won by nearly 7%. VA House Dems absolutely cooked the GOP. If they can get a constitutional amendment on file to gerrymander, they can rule the state for a long time to come.

      ETA: fuck Andrew Cuomo. Ending his political career in this manner is sweet stuff.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Suzanne

      It was a great election night here in PGH. The Dem mayoral candidate won, with almost 88% of the vote. Retained all three PA Supreme Court judges by a 2-to-1 margin. And it looks like Dem sweeps for all local judgeships, City Council, and County Council.

      So here’s to our new mayor, Corey O’Connor. He’s a young guy and strikes me as ambitious, I wonder if he’ll try to build a bigger political career.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jeffro

      can’t put it any more plainly than this: trump is an albatross around the neck of the GOP

      (when he’s not on the ballot)

      (and he can’t be on the ballot, ever again)

      gift article

      As a presidential candidate, Donald Trump is a phenomenally effective vote-winner, capable of turning out millions of otherwise infrequent voters to deliver the White House and Congress to the Republican Party. But as president, Trump has been an albatross around the neck of his party.

      Consider his record as party leader. In the 2017 elections, Republicans suffered sharp defeats in the Virginia and New Jersey governor’s races, with Virginia Democrats sweeping all three statewide offices and winning a majority in the state General Assembly. The following year, in the 2018 midterm elections, Democrats won a landslide victory in the House of Representatives, their largest since 2006. Trump came close to victory in the 2020 presidential but may have contributed to the Republican Party’s defeat in the Georgia Senate runoff election, handing the Democratic Party full control of Washington for the first time since 2011.

      Even 2022, a midterm under President Joe Biden, was less successful than it could have been for the Republican Party because of Trump’s influence in the battle for the Senate, where voters rejected MAGA-aligned candidates in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania. With the 2024 presidential election came another strong Trump performance as he brought out the voters who support him and him alone.

      In 2024, the Americans who decided the election voted for lower prices and a lower cost of living. What they got instead were soldiers on the streets, masked agents leading violent immigration raids, arbitrary tariffs, new conflicts abroad, dictatorial aspirations, endless chaos and a president more interested in taking a wrecking ball to the White House to build his garish ballroom than delivering anything of value to the public.

      At this moment, in fact, the government has been shut down for more than a month, the House of Representatives has not been in session since the middle of September, and Trump is still talking about defying multiple court orders to restore food assistance to hungry families, even though his own administration announced that it would partially comply.

      If these elections had gone the other way — if the Democratic Party had underperformed or even lost one of these contests — then every commentator under the sun would say, rightfully, that Democrats were in disarray; that even the president’s deep unpopularity couldn’t keep them afloat with voters.

      But Tuesday was a Democratic victory. And the party didn’t just win — it won by commanding majorities on virtually every field of play. In polls, in focus groups and now at the ballot box, the public is telling us something very clearly: Trump is simply too much

      Reply
    5. 5.

      satby

      I’m surprised people were surprised. The truly hateful are a minority, even where I currently live; and pendulums always swing back.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      raven

      The double victory marks the first time the Democratic Party has won a statewide constitutional office in Georgia since 2006, and reshapes the political landscape ahead of the pivotal 2026 midterm elections. As of 10:15 p.m., Alicia Johnson led with about 60.5% of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Georgia Secretary of State’s website, while Hubbard carried 60.7% of the vote.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Suzanne

      Oh, and you may remember that I was struggling with a decision to report an ADA violation at a local restaurant that happens to be a gathering spot for the (badly outnumbered, SAD!) local Republican Party. They host the GOP watch and (primary, LAWL) victory parties for local candidates. Anyway, a valued commenter with a vision impairment urged me to do so, so I did submit it to the City. Will let you know what happens.

      ETA: I mentioned it to Mr. Suzanne, and he was down there later that day. He texted back “that sticks out FAR you did the right thing, no qualification”. So I feel slightly better about it.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Jeffro

      @PsiFighter37:Jones won by nearly 7%. VA House Dems absolutely cooked the GOP

      you can still feel the tremors and aftershocks here, it’s unreal

      Spanberger ended up winning by what, 15%?

      take that ball and RUN WITH IT, VA Dems!  Go ahead and ‘California the sh!t out of our Virginia’!!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Ten Bears

      I’ve been waiting, watching, for the Real Americans to stand up

      Remember that “9/11” cartoon of Uncle Sam rising out of the ashes rolling up his sleaves? That’s what we’re waiting for, and we’re not gonna’ have to wait much longer. Buckle up

      This time though ~ I’ve been watching those people act like that since Idaho in the eighties ~ this time though they need be eliminated. No more of this letting them crawl back into the woodwork where they can regroup and come back stronger later. Put an end to it …

      Reply
    13. 13.

      oldster

      Trump’s power is in decline. And as Republicans realize that all of his powers are in decline, his political power will decline even more quickly.
      He’ll spend today whining on social media. That will demonstrate his irrelevance.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      PsiFighter37

      @Jeffro: The time is ripe for it politically. After seeing CA Dems crush it with Prop 50, it should embolden every other state possible to move forward. Time for 8-0 Maryland, 15-2 Illinois, and so on.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Glory b

      ALSO, MS Dems flipped a Republican state senate seat and with court ordered redrawn maps, broke the Republican supermajority.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Ohio Mom

      It hardly matters in the grand scheme of things but a Democrat won a seat in my little suburb’s city council. He challenged an incumbent who has been on council forever and had a huge war chest, and he won 2:1. He’ll be the only Democrat on our supposedly non-partisan council since I can remember. I hope he won’t be lonely.

      That’s the only local election result I know so far, and I only know that because apparently Ohio Dad sent me a text in the middle of the night that I slept through. He spent the night in the hospital while the doctors tried to figure out if he needs an appendectomy or just gallons and gallons of infused antibiotics.

      It doesn’t make me happy when the doctors are confused! But im glad there isn’t a text I slept through announcing Ohio Dad was on his way to surgery.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      NeenerNeener

      I got an email this morning from my sister saying my vote helped to turn formerly red Jesus Land, Lynchburg, blue! Woo hoo!

      Reply
    19. 19.

      PsiFighter37

      Dems in the Senate better hold the line. The GOP has the stench of serious loserdom on them now. Make them capitulate on healthcare.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      zhena gogolia

      This is such balm to the soul. Day after day, week after week of the evil of those in power, I can’t express how great it is that we had these election victories.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      O. Felix Culpa

      The pundits are surely writing manifold opinion pieces now on how the Republicans have been repudiated by The People and need to curb their excesses drastically. Maybe even consider working with Democrats to get things done. And a pig just flew by.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Deputinize America

      I love that the nut-o-sphere went all in on “Mamdani is a communist and everyone with money will leave New York and it’s going to suck there, haha”. Heard that shit from mom and dad (natch) and some new clients yesterday, all of which I neatly deflected.

      When the money doesn’t leave and things aren’t terrible, they’ll be diminished a bit.

      There’s a consequence to going out too far over your ski tips.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @Ohio Mom: It matters. These local races lead to gains in state legislatures which lead to so many things. MAGAs who got on school boards did their own contribution to the nationwide damage.

      We had a few local races in our county in southeast PA. Democrats swept everything on our ballot. Around the county Dems swept all but a couple school board races. It’s really a great way to wake up.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Geminid

      @PsiFighter37: The proposed constitutional amendment won’t neccesarily affect Virginia state politics. Democrats are doing fine with a neutral General Assembly map and that is unlikely to change.

      The amendment is mainly intended to change the composition of our House delegation, which is now 6D, 5R. I’m not sure it will pass, either. The idea is to undo an amendment that passed almost 2 to 1. And the way the process is set up, I think it won’t be on the ballot until 2027 at the earliest. Democrats may have won the House by then, which will take some wind out of the proposal’s sails.

      One thing I keep in mind about Virginia is that while Democrats win electoral majorities, we are not ourselves a majority. The latest Wason Center poll showed that 34% of likely voters identified as Democrat; 30% identified as Republican; and 34% identify as Independent. The Wason Center asks this question year after year and these numbers have stayed fairly stable.

      Yesterday’s results showed the Democrats can bring most Independents along on substantive political issues. That may not be the case on a process issue like partisan gerrymandering.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      NotMax

      FYI. Tough to be a teen in Oz.

      Australia’s world-first social media ban for children under 16 will apply to messaging board Reddit and live-streaming platform Kick, the online safety regulator has ruled.

      Communications Minister Anika Wells on Wednesday confirmed the two platforms are joining Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, X, Facebook and Instagram, which includes Threads, as “age-restricted” from December 10. Source

      My oh my. YouTube too?

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Suzanne

      @Deputinize America:

      “Mamdani is a communist and everyone with money will leave New York and it’s going to suck there, haha”

      TBH, rich people leaving would make NYC better. So much of what I loved about New York is gone. I feel about it now the way I feel about Vegas: a strict 48-hour time limit, then I just start to be overcome with rage.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Princess

      @Suzanne:  I feel like every cycle, the gop gets all excited about winning in NI and then they don’t. NJ is their Texas. But it looks like some of the difference was Latino areas waking up and turning out — in some places Sherrill in an off off year got more votes — not percentage but votes — than Harris.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Geminid

      Fun Election Fact: New Jersey’s new governor, Mikie Sherrill, was born in Alexandria, Virginia. And Virginia’s new governor, Abigail Spanberger, was born in Red Bank, New Jersey.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      EarthWindFire

      @Geminid: But the odds of a reproductive freedom amendment being adopted in 2026 just got much higher, didn’t it? I think VA’s self-identified independents will vote for that.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Gvg

      @Ohio Mom: they were confused when I needed an appendectomy as a 13 year old. I was in a lot of pain and they kept asking me what I thought. I suppose that is good doctor listening but it annoyed me. I knew I was 13 and didn’t know medicine or what was wrong. I was raised to polish to scream back “ you’re the doctor. How would I know. Make it stop hurting”. They did the surgery and afterwards came in to apologize for delaying those hours, because it had almost burst. I was on some good meds by then and didn’t care. Apparently females have a lot of things that cause similar symptoms around there. Old style surgery took weeks to recover from and school grades that year were not great.

      Symptoms came on pretty suddenly during an anticipated shopping trip and my mother initially resisted going home, couldn’t believe I was really in that much pain that suddenly. It hurt more when the car turned a corner just because of the slight shift in gravity angle coming home. On the way there I was happy and excited. People think doctors know, but the right answers for each patient can be a puzzle.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Suzanne

      @Princess: The GOP has had some success in Jersey in relatively recent years (Christie) and some of the Dems have been bad (Menendez, McGreevey). So I get why they think something might turn around for them. Happy to see those dreams destroyed, though!

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Geminid

      @Princess: Last weekend, Senator Ruben Gallego campaigned with Mikie Sherrill in a majority Hispanic area. He addressed the crowd in Spanish, and urged them to vote for “La Mikie.”

      Reply
    37. 37.

      p.a

      They turned the Constitution into a dishrag, slowly at first with Noxin, then gaining momentum, so every Dem-led gvt at any level should do everything they can get away with to consign the tRumpublicans to the sewer where they belong.  This has been a one-sided war without shooting (yet).  And WE should break out the “Fuck Your Feelings” t-shirts.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      JerseyBeard

      Every *runp sign but one has come down in my central Jersey town over the past two months. I wondered if it was indicative of softening GOP support or just self-consciousness as the Epstein saga unfolded since Elmo’s helpful tweet back in May.

      Yup. Jersey has had enough of these fuckers. Proud of my state rousing itself. On to 2026!

      Reply
    42. 42.

      PsiFighter37

      Looking at the new maps for California passed under Prop 50 – if there is a giant wave next year, you could conceivably be looking at a 50D-2R delegation out of the state, which is kind of mind-boggling.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      different-church-lady

      GULLIBLE MIDDLE-OF-THE-ROAD VOTERS 2024: “Another Trump presidency can’t be that bad.”

      GULLIBLE MIDDLE-OF-THE-ROAD VOTERS 2025: “HOLY FUCK, IT’S THAT BAD!”

      Reply
    46. 46.

      PsiFighter37

      It’s good that the party has its mojo back. Time to get off the fucking mat and start hitting the GOP square in the mouth, all the time.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Jeffro:

      you can still feel the tremors and aftershocks here, it’s unreal

      Spanberger ended up winning by what, 15%?

      take that ball and RUN WITH IT, VA Dems!  Go ahead and ‘California the sh!t out of our Virginia’!!

      Can you believe that just 8 years ago, the GOP controlled the House of Delegates by a 65-35 margin?  (The 2017 election, which almost changed that number to a tie, wasn’t until November 7, if I’ve got my calendar math right.)  And now the Dems not only won big in the statewide races, but have a comfortable majority in the HoD.  Amazing!

      Reply
    48. 48.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Booger:

      Damn I love my Commonwealth.

      I love the Commonwealth too, even though I haven’t lived there for 27 years now.  (I think I’ve finally gotten past ‘Virginia expat living in Maryland’ and moved on to ‘wtf, I guess I have to accept that I’m a Marylander now.’)

      Reply
    50. 50.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      Everyone points out that Trump brings out these infrequent voters who only vote for him when he’s on a ballot, but it seems like he’s also able to depress Democratic turnout when he’s on the ballot. Not sure why that is. I guess it didn’t pertain to 2020, probably because when he’s in power the disasters are still present and in the front of people’s minds but in 2024 he seems to have had some magic that made people forget how awful his first term was.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      lowtechcyclist

      @NeenerNeener:

      I got an email this morning from my sister saying my vote helped to turn formerly red Jesus Land, Lynchburg, blue! Woo hoo!

      Let me add a hearty “Fuck the Falwells, and fuck ‘Liberty’ University!”

      Reply
    52. 52.

      geg6

      @Suzanne:

      His dad, Bob O’Connor, was mayor back in 2006 and died in office about 9 months later.  He was a well-liked city councilman for years and it was tragic when he died.  I’m really happy for Corey.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      hueyplong

      It’s possible the sight of troops intimidating/abusing Americans on American streets for no apparent reason based on precisely zero identifiable actual criminal events is a bridge too far, especially when we’re getting that instead of the promised reductions to the cost of living.  I hope the federal thuggery angle gets played up a bit over the next few weeks but expect, instead, to see stories about how the newly elected Dems will have trouble running things.  The “liberal media” is about as real as “antifa.”

      Reply
    56. 56.

      hueyplong

      @lowtechcyclist: I remember when Jerry Falwell first started out and what we called the Barnum & Bailey Baptist Church would send buses from Lynchburg to Roanoke to swell the attendance numbers.  We had no idea what was coming, considering him a clown and not a devil.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      narya

      My mom just called me to celebrate (she’s eastern time zone, so my guess is she was waiting only til she thought I’d be awake): this was the first she watched news of any kind since last November, but she had her ballot (for the PA judges) mailed weeks ago. She said it was the first time she slept well in awhile. She didn’t really sleep well, because her pasted-together back is bothering her, but mentally she felt a lot better. As do we all. I also took the opportunity to tell her how the feds have invaded my city.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Geminid

      It looks like Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has turned back challenges by state Senator Omar Latif and others. Frey and Latif are both Democrats (DFL). It was a Ranked-choice* election and final results are not in yet.

      * Voters ranked three choices by preference.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Another Scott

      An excellent night all around.

      Some numbers, to illustrate the size of the turnaround in Virginia:

      2021 – Youngkin / McAuliffe – 50.58% / 48.64% (D -1.94%)

      2025 – Earle-Sears / Spanberger – 57.5% / 42.3% (D +15.2%)

      2021 was close, but of course Gov Fuzzy Vest and all the rest tried to govern like it as a huge mandate, that he was the future, etc. Grr…

      2025 is actually what a huge mandate looks like.

      Congratulations to all the winners, and thank you to all the good folks who stepped up and didn’t quite make it. And thank you to everyone here, and elsewhere, in the trenches who made victory possible.

      Forward!!

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      gene108

      @Princess:

      in some places Sherrill in an off off year got more votes — not percentage but votes — than Harris.

      From my anecdotal evidence, a lot of irregular voters were mad at Trump and thus Republicans for a variety of reasons, including the destruction of the East Wing.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      mappy!

      One might speculate if yesterday’s results will give the SCOTUS Six pause. And perhaps stiffen Fed district and circuit judges backbones a little…

      Reply
    63. 63.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Totally unexpected (snort) FTFNYT article headline:

      Wall Street Laments Mamdani’s Victory and Plots Its Next Move

      The “Jump You Fuckers” sign from back in the day remains as telling a protest sign today as back then.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Hoodie

      A great thing about these results is they’re an unequivocal rejection of Trump that it puts Johnson and Thune in a jam because you know Orange Julius will take no responsibility for the bloodbath and likely double down on the crazy.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      suzanne

      This is interesting (copy/pasted from Political Wire):

      “Mamdani won two-thirds of voters under 45 in preliminary exit polls, while Cuomo led him by 10 points with voters 45 and older. The polls also showed an education divide: College graduates backed Mamdani by 55 percent, while voters without college degrees narrowly favored Cuomo.”

      Reply
    68. 68.

      JML

      Great wins all over the country for Democrats and people who actually give a crap about their country and the world.

      Unfortunately, the special election in my district did not flip, and the the GOP got a one of their young assholes installed back in the seat with a campaign based around anti-trans bigotry for a candidate who mostly cares about being a classical forced birth anti-LGBTQ no taxes Republican. Unsurprising; the district is very very red, but the DFL candidate was a thoughtful Labor guy who would have represented the district well. So bummer so see him work so hard and lose. But the DFL will hold on to the state senate, replacing fairly easily the idiot in the Twin Cities suburbs who broke into her stepmother’s house after her dad died and was convicted of a felony.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Matt McIrvin

      Locally, some of the candidates I voted for won and some lost. But nobody was running on an obviously MAGA, culture-war platform; that wouldn’t fly here. Some of them were “slash the city budget and cut property taxes” candidates; that’s still plenty popular.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @JML:

      Good on the “thoughtful Labor guy” for running in the first place.  Good candidates in blood red districts always impress me if for nothing else they tilt at a big-assed windmill.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Geminid

      @Another Scott: I think Glenn Youngkin damaged his brand Saturday, when he told the crowd at a John Reid rally:

         “We are going to reject Ghazala Hashmi because she is the most liberal/leftist member of the General Assembly.

      And I gotta tell you, folks, I don’t want her anywhere, I don’t even want her in the state.”

      Loudoun Delegate J.J. Singh fired back immediately:

          Campaigning like George Allen hasn’t proven to be a winner in the last 20+ years.

      The Indian American community will not be intimidated.

      Last night the talking heads on WTOP speculated that Youngkin might run for Senator next year. If he does, that discreditable statement will come back to bite him. Over 1 in 8 Virginians are foreign born.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      suzanne

      @Matt McIrvin: If we ever get to a post-Trump era, and the GOP returns to its previous strategy of Just Being Terrible Without Being Flagrantly Trashy About It….. I think they will be very competitive.

      MAGA is a vibe, I don’t know if anyone can do it except FFOTUS.

      BUT! Those are worries for another day. Today is a day of celebration.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Matt McIrvin

      @suzanne: Our local elections are also officially nonpartisan, which keeps them from being too aggressively nationalized, though whether that is a good thing or a bad thing depends.

      The ex-mayor who I mentioned meeting at the No Kings rally (definitely not the first time–when he was in office, if you lived in this town you couldn’t help but meet him, he was quite the retail politician) was really a pretty conservative Democrat, bent on keeping spending and taxing down to the point that some services suffered. And I think that’s kind of a median political attitude here, though I don’t have to like it.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Geminid

      @Geminid: Lieutenant Governor-elect Hashmi Ghazala was born 1965 in Hyderabad, India. Her family emigrated to the US five years later when her father took a job with Georgia Southern University. She grew up in Statesboro, Georgia.

      Ghazala earned a PhD in English Literature from Emory University, and has taught in the Richmond area for over twenty years.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Eyeroller

      @Suzanne: I assume I get the “credit” for this.  I’m not all that impaired and if I came upon a situation like that, I’d probably be able to detect it in time, but it could still create a problem.  But for somebody dependent on a cane, the cane only detects obstacles to a certain height above the ground.  So no obstacle to cane height + obstacle above it is a serious hazard.  I presume that’s the origin of the rule.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      suzanne

      Alan Dershowitz said that he would “blow his brains out on live TV” if Mamdani won, and I’m hoping that someone can tell me how to stream this live.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      From a thread down below on two state-wide ballot issues here in CO which were to raise taxes on those earning more than $300K for various feed-the-kids programs, heh heh, we sat down to discuss it totally in the context of it raising taxes on some close friends.  My wife went to high school with them, she was in their wedding 40+ years ago, they in ours the following year.  They both come from big-assed Catholic families and over the years have built a small restaurant/property empire here.  I bet anybody who’s in Denver or been to Denver from around the state has been in one of their places.

      Their politics are conservative but not in a screaming way, really more old-school business Republican.  They know we’re screaming lefties, probably their only friends who are that way so we don’t discuss politics so much as we discuss issues.

      Me and my wife sat down to discuss our votes, looked at the two that would raise our friends taxes maybe $400/year, snorted and gleefully voted to do it.  To be fair, they probably voted to raise their taxes in this case as well.

      There was something very gratifying about making that particular vote just on the principle of taxing the rich and how it can be done even in a state like CO where it’s blueness typically doesn’t extend to raising taxes in any way shape or form.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Matt McIrvin

      I saw some story yesterday in one of the mainstream outlets about the shutdown situation that was framing internal discussions among Senate Democrats in “Democrats in disarray, Democrats getting ready to cave” terms. Didn’t say anything about it because I was kind of suspicious of the take, and with the elections going like they did, maybe it won’t be that.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      suzanne

      @Eyeroller:

      So no obstacle to cane height + obstacle above it is a serious hazard.  I presume that’s the origin of the rule. 

      Yes, it is! And it’s an obstruction overhanging a public sidewalk, so they can’t install a cane rail.

      It is very typical one-truck-contractor-esque work.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Eyeroller

      @Geminid: Some part of the unusually high number of “Independents” may be a legacy of being effectively a one-party state for over a century, and no party registration, which likely reduces the “tribal” aspects of the identification.  But many are not doubt “temporarily embarrassed Republicans” who may be shifting.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      suzanne

      Also, Brad Lander wore a T-shirt to Mamdani’s victory party that reads GOOD FUCKING RIDDANCE on the front. Man, I need that shirt.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Quiltingfool

      I was talking with my niece about politics.  She is a normie, but she does pay attention to a bit of politics.  Anyway, she said she doesn’t listen to candidates who trash their opponents; she wants to hear what a candidate wants to do/hopes to do.  IOW, are your policies gonna help ME?

      I think the Dem candidates heard her, lol!

      Trump isn’t well liked.  GOP now has Trump stink.  Serves them right.

      Oh, Suzanne?  Your prediction that Cheney’s passing was a good omen came true!

      Reply
    90. 90.

      catclub

      they will straight ticket vote against anyone involved in starving people while pillaging the country and kidnapping their neighbors. I don’t think it matters at all who that person is.

      …unless it means voting for a black woman.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Lyrebird

      @Glory b: ​
       That’s awesome!

      One of my fundraising emails I get reports some local seats flipping Dem in… drumroll… South Carolina!

      Anne Laurie you make this road much easier to trod, THANK YOU!

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Kayla Rudbek

      @JerseyBeard: yeah, I only saw one Trump sign out in Fauquier County last month, and that’s a rural and horse farming area where I saw tons of Trump signs in 2024 (including the brewery which was the last rest stop on the bike ride)

      Reply
    94. 94.

      PsiFighter37

      @Lyrebird: SC is not hardcore red. To me, it’s like Illinois – if the usual dynamics hold up, it is going to be firmly red by 10-15 points. But if Democrats can peel off enough white voters and make it less racially stratified, the state can become competitive.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      H.E.Wolf

      @rikyrah: ​The Democratic victories in Georgia and Mississippi were profound.👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾

       No lie told.

      Those victories were especially sweet.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      satby

      Mike Nellis: My expert political opinion is that killing the job market, raising grocery prices, kicking people off their health care, stealing taxpayer money, and trying to starve 40 million Americans is pretty damn unpopular.

      Me: Duh.

      Reply
    97. 97.

      Kayla Rudbek

      @satby: yeah, I don’t recall where and when I saw it, but apparently there’s some sort of prophecy that America will be destroyed by a cruel beautiful woman, which is probably another reason why the right wing won’t vote for a woman for president.

      Personally I think that a right wing woman running as a Republican would be much more dangerous and likely to fulfill any prophecy like that.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      J.

      Today was the first morning in over a year that I smiled when I read the news. We still have a lot of work to do, but I am feeling encouraged. #BlueWave

      Reply
    101. 101.

      satby

      @Kayla Rudbek: Wouldn’t be surprised to find out that prophesy developed after the fact to let right wingers claim they aren’t racist/ misogynist; they just couldn’t vote for “that” woman. Rinse and repeat for all variations of “that”.

      Reply
    103. 103.

      H.E.Wolf

      @Kosh III: ​We need to flip this seat Dec. 2!
      aftynforcongress.com/

       PostcardsToVoters.org is writing for her! The required 3 sentences are quick and easy for this campaign, which is always a plus for slow writers like me.

      This would be a good “try it out” opportunity, if you haven’t written postcards yet and have been thinking about it.

      Minimum 4 cards, with 3 working days in which to write them. (Grab your addresses on Thursdays for an extra day in which to write.)

      USPS has beautiful autumn-leaf postcard stamps, available by mail if you don’t like to stand in line at the PO.

      Reply
    107. 107.

      Steve LaBonne

      @H.E.Wolf: I just read about Mississippi in Heather Cox Richardson’s email. Not much coverage in the mainstream “news” media that I have noticed. But it’s a big deal.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      YY_Sima Qian

      It’s late in the evening here in China, & I am savoring the election results over a tumbler of fine scotch.

      There are surely many dark days ahead, likely getting darker, but also have to live in the moment.

      Reply
    109. 109.

      Geminid

      @Eyeroller: Those numbers for Independents are not unusual.They are similar to those of a lot of states. Out West they tend to be even higher.

      So I don’t think Virginia’s large number of Independents relate to Virginia’s political past. What’s unusual is that Virginians do not register by political party, and this is why the Wason Center asks this question in every poll. I think it’s not asked in other states because people can go by registration figures.

      They’ll do another poll this January, asking about issues coming up in the new General Assembly session. I’ll looking at the party self-identification numbers in that one. Like I said, these numbers tend to be fairly stable year-to- year, but there was an exception in the Wason Center poll taken in January, 2021. That was right after the January 6 Capitol attack, and self-identified Republicans came in at 26, a decline of ~20 percent.

      Reply
    110. 110.

      Steve LaBonne

      So what have we learned? Both Mamdani and Spanberger campaigned on kitchen table issues. Each was the right candidate for the respective constituency. Both are good Democrats who will advance Democratic policies in office. This is the way. Factional wars are a gift to Trump.

      Reply
    112. 112.

      Miss Bianca

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage: Pleased to see that those two ballot issues were a “yes”. Unfortunately, on the local level, the initiative to raise the lodging tax to create an income stream for affordable housing and childcare projects (from 2% to 6%, OH NOES, NOW HOW WILL GRANDMA BE ABLE TO AFFORD TO COME VISIT MEEEE) went down by about a 2-1 margin, but that’s not unexpected in my ruby-red county.

      Honestly, there comes a point where I get so tired of the mentality here in the sticks that I start fantasizing about living in the big city again…

      We’ll see how I feel about that after a few days in Denver this week, lol!

      Reply
    113. 113.

      WaterGirl

      @Kosh III: With a quick skim of her website, she doesn’t even say what state she’s in and what district.

      She needs to work on her website.

      If the info is there, then it needs to be more prominent!

      Reply
    114. 114.

      Eyeroller

      @Geminid: Registration numbers are not always accurate.  Maybe they’re become more so as older generations die off, but for decades there were many, many voters in the South who were registered Democrats and never changed it, but voted and would identify Republican.  Most didn’t change out of inertia, but in some cases (such as my dad) they wanted to vote against any hint of liberalism in D primaries, which are not open in most states.

      I lived for a long time in the “West” and being an Independent is part of the culture there.  Rugged individuals and all that.

      Reply
    115. 115.

      suzanne

      Also just saw another interesting thing…. among voters making under $50K a year, Mamdani won by 8 points. Among voters making over $200K a year, they voted for Cuomo by 3 points.

      I hope the $200K-and-up cohort is crying into their (artisanal, organic, farm-to-table) cornflakes right now.

      Reply
    116. 116.

      Eyeroller

      @suzanne: All the demographic information you’ve cited just indicates that Cuomo was effectively the Republican in the race since the actual Republican was a joke.  Cuomo at least would represent the older “country-club Republican” archetype and not MAGA, as far as I can tell.

      Reply
    117. 117.

      Elizabelle

      Hello from Paris.  What a pleasure to wake up to the headlines in the US, and that is the first time I can say that.  For months upon months.

      Back to the US of cray cray this weekend, but I think something has changed.  As it needed to.

      Reply
    119. 119.

      Scout211

      This morning, Trump used the election results last night to push the GOP senators to abolish the filibuster.

      Trump doubled down this morning on his demand for Senate Republicans to eliminate the filibuster, which requires 60 votes to advance most legislation to a final vote.

      “It’s time for Republicans to do what they have to do and that’s terminate the filibuster,” Trump said at a breakfast he’s hosting for Senate Republicans at the White House.

      “If you don’t terminate the filibuster, you’ll be in bad shape,” he said, arguing that they otherwise won’t be able to pass any legislation for the rest of his second term.

      Trump claimed without citing evidence that Democrats would eliminate the filibuster if they retake control of parts of the government in the next elections. Republicans, however, have resisted Trump’s calls to eliminate the procedure.

      Trump thinks he has no responsibility for all the election losses last night.  He definitely doesn’t see that he could be part of the solution for the GOP.

      Reply
    120. 120.

      p.a.

      🤞🏻tRump has enough traction left with his eunuchs to kill the filibuster.  It’s a reason Congressional Rethugs  avoid responsibility for their shit, and avoid responsibility when sabotaging popular laws while state & local Rethugs get turned out* once the “I can’t remember the past” voters get a clue.

       

      *on a level playing field especially.  Also too, it seems just by what I see here & other websites, what’s left of local news/info does a better job of informing the public compared to national “both sides/horse race/opinions differ” media.  A low bar maybe, but overall better.

      Reply
    121. 121.

      RevRick

      I wonder if Charlie Cook will be changing any preliminary evaluations of US Senate races based on last night’s election results. Will he turn the races in Michigan, Georgia and North Carolina into Lean Democratic? Will he turn Iowa, Ohio and Texas into toss ups?

      Reply
    123. 123.

      PsiFighter37

      @suzanne: I’m in that bucket but voted for Mamdani. I don’t think income brackets are an easy way to go about classifying how the vote broke down in the NYC mayoral race.

      Reply
    124. 124.

      PsiFighter37

      @Scout211: The Senate GOP wants to keep the filibuster because otherwise they will be forced to walk the plank on too many toxic votes. I’m pretty sure Thune will hold the line on that.

      Reply
    126. 126.

      Steve LaBonne

      By the way we still have a big wypipo problem- I just saw that Ciattarell won whites by 9 points. What Trump has to do to lose more of us, I’m sure I don’t know. Whiteness is a helluva drug.

      Reply
    128. 128.

      suzanne

      @PsiFighter37: You’re probably right, NYC income brackets are not like the rest of the country’s, either.

      But the pattern has been for the last 10 years or thereabouts, Dems have been losing working-class votes and gaining college-educated votes. It’s an inversion from the past. This one anecdote from the NYC race indicates something closer to the previous pattern.

      Reply
    129. 129.

      Scout211

      @PsiFighter37: The Senate GOP wants to keep the filibuster because otherwise they will be forced to walk the plank on too many toxic votes

      Agree.  But it’s Trump’s current focus and it will be interesting to watch how that plays out in the Senate.

      This from gossipy Axios:

      President Trump’s Truth Social demands to end the filibuster are just a hint of his coming rampage if Senate Republicans hold out against him, advisers tell Axios.

      Why it matters: Most Senate Republicans have no interest in nuking the filibuster. But Trump’s frustration is the first clear sign that the shutdown, which becomes a record on Wednesday, is getting to him.

      • “He will make their lives a living hell,” one Trump adviser told Axios.

      • “He will call them at three o’clock in the morning. He will blow them up in their districts. He will call them un-American. He will call them old creatures of a dying institution. Believe you me, he’s going to make their lives just hell,” the source continued.

      • Another adviser emphasized: “He’s really mad about this.”

      As we say here, rooting for injuries.

      Reply
    130. 130.

      Eyeroller

      Speaking of Trump’s ability to bring out irregular voters, I was going to post yesterday about my observations at my precinct, but didn’t get to it.  I have the day off in recent years, so generally go mid-morning.  My precinct is probably pretty purple since it is a combination of exurban (to the extent a small city can have “exurbs”) and rural areas, but it surrounds a university town.  I have been voting there for about 25 years though till about 5 years ago, normally we’d go early morning.

      A year ago was very unusual.  The voters were overwhelmingly white, GenX-to-late-Millenial looking, men with stereotypical facial hair and buzz cuts or Joe Rogan type shaved heads and face mullets.  Almost no women other than me.  The parking lot was full of pristine giant trucks and other Trumpmobiles.  Lots of obnoxious guys hanging around the Republican tent yakking it up (there’s one for each party and they hand out sample ballots). I had a feeling from that we were “cooked” as the kids say.

      It was even more remarkable in 2016.  The parking lot was full and cars were parked on the side of the road and we don’t believe in shoulders in this state, so they were on the dirt).  Polling place absolutely swarming with white rurals.

      I know it’s stereotyping, but the cultural differences are real and I can tell by the type of crowd and the cars in the lot whether it’s going to go D or R.  Yesterday was far more typical for this precinct.  Many older women and younger people of both genders.  Most of the cars were “normal” small SUVs and even sedans and some small cars.

      Reply
    132. 132.

      jonas

      Here in Central New York, long-time deputy mayor Sharon Owens became the first black woman to be elected mayor of Syracuse and Democrats captured the Onondaga county legislature for the first time in 50 years.  Like in many parts of the country, cities up here are strongly Democratic for the most part, but the counties, which include large swathes of rural upstate, tend to be very Republican-dominated, so this is a BFD.

      Housing affordability is the huge ongoing challenge around here. I just talked to someone whose kid is looking to build a home in the area and the contractors they talked to all quoted around $500/sq. ft. That’s not in the city, that’s in rural upstate. And it’s insane. People are still livid about the cost of living and, once again, are taking it out on the party in charge.

      Reply
    133. 133.

      Eyeroller

      @different-church-lady: Without getting into arguments over justification, I believe that the nastiness and infighting and disruption made up one of the several factors that depressed D turnout.  When the polls don’t look great, responding with vicious attacks and backstabbing just further dispirits your voters.  As Suzanne likes to say, many to most voters decide to show up or not based on “vibes” and their feelings, and feeling discouraged doesn’t improve turnout.

      Edit: and now the Web browsers are shoving George Clooney into my face with “recommended” articles in now at least two different outlets dispensing his wisdom about how Kamala Harris was a terrible choice blah blah.  Fuck off into the Sun, or the Oort Cloud, George.

      Reply
    134. 134.

      RevRick

      @different-church-lady@satby: I disagree. The evidence suggests Biden was headed for a 6% beating, which would have been an electoral disaster for Democrats, dragging down more to defeat. Trump’s two most effective ads against Kamala tied her to Biden. One, where she bragged that Bidenomics was working. The other was the “they’re focused on they/them, I’m focused on you,” ad, which was heard to mean that the Biden administration took their eyes off the most important issue of economics, but he, Trump, will be laser-focused on it (because the voters to whom it was targeted had hazy memories of the pre-COVID days as one of a good economy).

      Reply
    135. 135.

      suzanne

      @jonas:

      just talked to someone whose kid is looking to build a home in the area and the contractors they talked to all quoted around $500/sq. ft. 

      For some context….. as recently as maybe 8 years ago or so, that’s what it cost to build a hospital in much of the country. Hospitals are obvs much more complicated, technically intense, and expensive than homes. So this is a skyrocketing price.

      Reply
    138. 138.

      Eyeroller

      @RevRick: ​Polls were not very accurate in several of yesterday’s elections and the aggregates are increasingly gamed and not very accurate. “Vibes” are a better gauge nowadays. The days of polling aggregators making oracle-like predictions are probably numbered.

      Reply
    142. 142.

      Jeffro

      I think I’m going to put “Cult of Personality” (for the Rs) and “Alive and Kicking” (for the Ds) on heavy rotation on Spotify today.

      It’s an odd combo but it works!

      Reply
    143. 143.

      Geminid

      @Jeffro: Youngkin’s cut some ribbons here and there. And I think he inaugurated a new state park.

      Youngkin’s main achievement was slow-walking recreational cannabis dispensaries. He can brag sbout that at all the Lincoln-Reagan dinners he’ll speak at over the next few years.

      Reply
    145. 145.

      jonas

      @RevRick: You’re right. And people have seen clearly over the past 11 months that Trump straight up lied. Lower prices on “day one,” my ass. For the next year, Democrats have to absolutely pound home the message every single day that while Trump builds luxurious ballrooms and grows rich off graft and tax cuts for wealthy fat cats like himself, you’re taking it in the nads every time you pay a bill or go shopping. Flip that “I care about *you*” shit right back at him. A lot of Dem candidates (including Mamdani) won last night doing exactly that. Don’t let up.

      Reply
    149. 149.

      RevRick

      @suzanne: You absolutely do not want to do this. Many years ago, Pennsylvania experienced the horror of witnessing the then State Treasurer, Budd Dwyer, blow his brains out on live television.

      Reply
    151. 151.

      hueyplong

      @RevRick: The A answer might be for Dersch to hear about his promise from every interviewer and then decide to disappear from the public for life, quietly and without gunplay.

      Reply
    152. 152.

      tobie

      @Jeffro: I kind of feel like yesterday’s results were also a rejection of toxic masculinity. No one wants that kind of braggadocio, bossiness, corruption, violence, pushiness, haughtiness etc. I was particularly happy to see Spannberger and Sherrill win by double digits. And fuck the pundits who pooh-poohed Sherrill’s campaign. This skeet from Jamelle Bouie yesterday really irritated me.

      the actual contrast is between spanberger/mamdani (focused message, vigorous campaigns) and sherrill (unfocused, half-hearted)

      Pundits do not speak for the people. Voters do.

      Reply
    153. 153.

      RevRick

      @Eyeroller: Polls underestimated Trump in 2024 and underestimated Democrats in 2025. After his disastrous debate, Biden was under by 4%. He was not going to recover from that.

      Reply
    159. 159.

      LAC

      So happy to wake up feeling lighter and hopeful. The trouncing of the GOP by a diversity of democratic candidates definitely highlights that our party has strength in numbers and should not be ashamed about continuing to embrace that diversity.  I am just going to enjoy the moment. 😄

      Reply
    161. 161.

      Geminid

      @Eyeroller: I looked into Wyoming’s electorate when Liz Cheney ran for reelection in 2022. Something like 75% of Wyoming voters were registered as Republicans.

      One analyst referred to this figure, and cautioned that many of Wyoming’s Democrats register as Republicans because Republican primary winners almost always won general elections. If Democrats wanted a say in their representation they had to vote in Republican party primaries.

      Reply
    162. 162.

      Jeffro

      @tobie: yeah, that’s not the insightful comment JB thinks it is, for sure

      might have a caught a case of ainticleveritis from one of his NYT buddies ;)

      Reply
    163. 163.

      H.E.Wolf

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      @H.E.Wolf: My postcard group is writing for that election next week.

      ETA: Doing these as a group is fun. Someone always bakes a treat to share. We kick in money for the stamps.

       Sounds like a good time for all! High-five from across the miles.

      Two separate friends of mine sent me stamps a few days apart. In both cases, they were cleaning out desk drawers and found a little stash of older, glue-on-the-back stamps.

      Best part? The two separate batches, when I used one of each, added up to exactly the current postcard rate.

      It felt like a good omen… and sure enough, it was.

      Reply
    164. 164.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Eyeroller: The mean/average is not a good predictor when it is dominated by outliers.

      We love to poll everything but the pundit class is by and large innumerate. So their analysis is not accurate. But many take it as the gospel truth.

      Reply
    165. 165.

      Honus

      @Jeffro: I like Jamelle, but as a Virginia resident he should know that “amazing vote getter” trump lost all three elections here, to Hilary by six points, to Biden by ten, and to Kamala by over five.

      Reply
    166. 166.

      H.E.Wolf

      @Steve LaBonne: I just read about Mississippi in Heather Cox Richardson’s email. Not much coverage in the mainstream “news” media that I have noticed. But it’s a big deal.​

       A very big deal. I’m so happy for MS as a whole, and for our MS jackals specifically!

      Reply
    168. 168.

      iKropoclast

      @RevRick: The evidence suggests Biden was headed for a 6% beating, which would have been an electoral disaster for Democrats

      Yes, and as we all know, polls are infallibly accurate and immutable. Likewise, we also know that shallow age bigots trying to justify their crime against democracy aren’t going to hell.

      Reply
    169. 169.

      H.E.Wolf

      @tobie: ​
       I like your theory that these elections were a rejection of toxic masculinity.

      And I was pleased to see that Jamelle Bouie was very glad to be mistaken about Sherrill’s prospects for election.

      Admitting he was wrong is also a rejection of toxic masculinity, now that I think about it.

      Reply
    170. 170.

      geg6

      @RevRick:

      For real.  I hated Bud Dwyer but I saw it happen.  It did not give me the satisfaction that a conviction would have and it was a horrible thing to see on live tv.  I know journalists who were there who have PTSD from it.

      Reply
    171. 171.

      tobie

      @Jeffro: Pundits are people. Like everyone else, they have biases. That makes them fun to read, and I really do appreciate opinion pieces. But vibes are only so much of a predictor when it comes to elections. A lot of work went into victories yesterday in things like PA judicial retention races that fell under the radar screen.

      Reply
    177. 177.

      satby

      @RevRick: and no one will ever know, but I consider the drop-off in votes from Biden to Harris to be misogynist with a sprinkle of “fuck them all” depressed turnout.

      The Republicans dragged an incoherent, stupid, diaper-wearing felon across the finish line simply by being ironclad in cohesiveness while lying their heard off. I will never believe that a similar dogged cohesive response from us, plus the fact that Biden is coherent and nice would have had the same outcome. But water under the bridge now. And finally, it looks like the voters are showing the way by showing up.

      Reply
    179. 179.

      Geminid

      @Honus: Virginia Democrats fought three elections during Trump’s first term: state elections in 2017 and 2019, and the Congressional.midterms in 2018. They cleaned up in all three. Both Democrats and candid Republicans said Trump was a formidable GOTV force in Virginia– for Democrats.

      Reply

