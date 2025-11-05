So last night was rather electrifying, and it kept me up until 3 am. Simply could not sleep. Even tried playing civ 7 and nothing worked. Finally nodded off and before I knew it too very mouthy jerks were all up in my face (actually standing on my head and chest so the screams really go right in the ear) for breakfast.

Quick sidebar- Gerald comes over almost every day to talk around 5-ish. We talk about what is going on or if he needs my car or if I need him to do something or what fields he needs cut or if he needs me to do a lowes run and meet him at the project or just whatever just bullshitting. At any rate, the entire time he is here Maxwell is just all over him, screaming down the stairs when he hears the back door open and Gerald yell “where are you fucker” or whatever his greeting du jour is. Dramatic figure eights between his legs with an arched back and trilling for added difficulty, just glaring at me as Gerald asks him if he wants a treat and then berates me for starving him when Maxwell is just scream meowing in agreement and glaring at me despite the fact he just had dinner ten fucking minutes ago. I am over it and I just needed to get that off my chest.

Back to my point- it is great we won, but a really big problem with our party is that we seem to win a big election and then everyone packs up and moves on and gets pissy when everything isn’t perfect two years later and the reason for that is because THAT ISN’T HOW IT FUCKING WORKS. What we won yesterday is the OPPORTUNITY to do good things. But they can not do this shit on their own. We have to show up every day and keep the heat on. And I know I am preaching to the choir, but you all need to spread the word to the normies in your lives who are recently motivated and let them know this is just the beginning.

We have to show up. We have to keep organizing at the local level. We need to defend the persons who we just elected- not blind allegiance, but having their back. If Mamdani is trying to do something really important and facing stiff resistance, we need a couple hundred k people in the fucking streets while the introverts write letters and phone people. We need protests outside Republican offices. We need to show up at school boards and zoning commissions. If we don’t show up, you know the other fuckers do. So tell the normies they need to step up their level of activity, this game isn’t over. We just won the coin toss.

Having said all that, many of the absolute worst people you have ever heard of are having the worst day of their life, and I am here for it:

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the government shutdown played a “big role” in Democrats’ victories Tuesday night and urged Republicans to kill the Senate filibuster to quickly restore federal funding. “If you read the pollsters, the shutdown was a big factor, negative for the Republicans,” Trump said during a breakfast with Senate Republicans at the White House. “Last night, it was not expected to be a victory, it was very Democrat areas. I don’t think it was good for Republicans. I don’t think it was good for anybody. We had an interesting evening and learned a lot.” He cited outside pollsters who have attributed the GOP losses to the fact that Trump wasn’t on the ballot, depressing turnout among the MAGA base. “I don’t know about that but I was honored that they said that,” he added. Trump used his candid autopsy of the election results to urge Republicans to kill the Senate filibuster to quickly reopen the government and then enact their agenda, including a national voter ID requirement.

The poor dears. I say this all the time, but Republicans are allowed to do popular things that people want. They don’t just have to go to DC and suck up to billionaires and screw everyone else over. Such a weird thing.

Also, a real side benefit of the Mamdani win is that Ezra Douthglesias are too busy rearranging their talking points on why they were right to churn out a bunch of Cheney hagiographies that say shit like “I didn’t always agree with him but you have to admit he was a patriot” when no, you fucking don’t he did it all for Halliburton and wanted a King like Presidency, he just didn’t want the king to be a fucking loathesome dipshit like Trump. As always, Dril:

I’m tired so I am gonna wrap things up. Good 24 hours for team blue.