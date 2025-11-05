Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Night Open Thread

So last night was rather electrifying, and it kept me up until 3 am. Simply could not sleep. Even tried playing civ 7 and nothing worked. Finally nodded off and before I knew it too very mouthy jerks were all up in my face (actually standing on my head and chest so the screams really go right in the ear) for breakfast.

Quick sidebar- Gerald comes over almost every day to talk around 5-ish. We talk about what is going on or if he needs my car or if I need him to do something or what fields he needs cut or if he needs me to do a lowes run and meet him at the project or just whatever just bullshitting. At any rate, the entire time he is here Maxwell is just all over him, screaming down the stairs when he hears the back door open and Gerald yell “where are you fucker” or whatever his greeting du jour is. Dramatic figure eights between his legs with an arched back and trilling for added difficulty, just glaring at me as Gerald asks him if he wants a treat and then berates me for starving him when Maxwell is just scream meowing in agreement and glaring at me despite the fact he just had dinner ten fucking minutes ago. I am over it and I just needed to get that off my chest.

Back to my point- it is great we won, but a really big problem with our party is that we seem to win a big election and then everyone packs up and moves on and gets pissy when everything isn’t perfect two years later and the reason for that is because THAT ISN’T HOW IT FUCKING WORKS. What we won yesterday is the OPPORTUNITY to do good things. But they can not do this shit on their own. We have to show up every day and keep the heat on. And I know I am preaching to the choir, but you all need to spread the word to the normies in your lives who are recently motivated and let them know this is just the beginning.

We have to show up. We have to keep organizing at the local level. We need to defend the persons who we just elected- not blind allegiance, but having their back. If Mamdani is trying to do something really important and facing stiff resistance, we need a couple hundred k people in the fucking streets while the introverts write letters and phone people. We need protests outside Republican offices. We need to show up at school boards and zoning commissions. If we don’t show up, you know the other fuckers do. So tell the normies they need to step up their level of activity, this game isn’t over. We just won the coin toss.

Having said all that, many of the absolute worst people you have ever heard of are having the worst day of their life, and I am here for it:

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the government shutdown played a “big role” in Democrats’ victories Tuesday night and urged Republicans to kill the Senate filibuster to quickly restore federal funding.

“If you read the pollsters, the shutdown was a big factor, negative for the Republicans,” Trump said during a breakfast with Senate Republicans at the White House. “Last night, it was not expected to be a victory, it was very Democrat areas. I don’t think it was good for Republicans. I don’t think it was good for anybody. We had an interesting evening and learned a lot.”

He cited outside pollsters who have attributed the GOP losses to the fact that Trump wasn’t on the ballot, depressing turnout among the MAGA base. “I don’t know about that but I was honored that they said that,” he added.

Trump used his candid autopsy of the election results to urge Republicans to kill the Senate filibuster to quickly reopen the government and then enact their agenda, including a national voter ID requirement.

The poor dears. I say this all the time, but Republicans are allowed to do popular things that people want. They don’t just have to go to DC and suck up to billionaires and screw everyone else over. Such a weird thing.

Also, a real side benefit of the Mamdani win is that Ezra Douthglesias are too busy rearranging their talking points on why they were right to churn out a bunch of Cheney hagiographies that say shit like “I didn’t always agree with him but you have to admit he was a patriot” when no, you fucking don’t he did it all for Halliburton and wanted a King like Presidency, he just didn’t want the king to be a fucking loathesome dipshit like Trump. As always, Dril:

Wednesday Night Open Thread 27

I’m tired so I am gonna wrap things up. Good 24 hours for team blue.

      everyone packs up and moves on and gets pissy when everything isn't perfect two years later

      I've already become tired of waiting for change.

      I am still giddy over the results in Virginia.  Also Prop 50 here in California.  Nothing is going to harsh my mellow.  And bloody hell, this blog's efforts in Virginia are fucking amazing.

      An actual headline in the actual FTFNYT:

      After Mamdani’s Win, Who Is ‘Libbing Out,’ and Why?

      Me, you fuckers. It’s me.

      @Tony Jay: Oh, I have been a smug and insufferable twat today. I would have a glass of wine and an even bigger pint of MAGA tears, but I've mostly given up drinking.

      Florida Democratic Party seems to be serious. I got a text earlier today saying they want candidates for every race next year,and they have lots of openings and would I be interested?  Glad they're pumped, but I'm not a guy for them.

      Fuck me – wife is out of the country, so the house is empty save for me, the dog and the two cats. Middle daughter got married at the beginning of October and took a long honeymoon, we looked after her cat for 3 weeks (ours were really unhappy about that, despite the fact he’d lived with us three years). I went to a bar for a couple of drinks with a friend, came back and fed them, and was looking for something to watch when I hear all hell break loose from the basement from our normally sweet male, and his howls sounded just like when he was fighting daughter’s cat up until when we took him back a week ago Friday.

      Went downstairs to try and figure out if something got in the house (or maybe a snake), and the little shit sat growling. Near as I can figure is that I had left the outdoor lights going, and they cast weird shadows in the area that had only recently been vacated by his Greatest Nemesis Ever, tricking him.

      I may never sleep again.

      @Baud: I am intrigued BUT: I'm an Old (74),a Poor (neither a pot to piss into nor a window to throw it out of),and a Negative Personality (All the charisma of a week-dead cockroach).

      We have to show up. We have to keep organizing at the local level. We need to defend the persons who we just elected- not blind allegiance, but having their back … So tell the normies they need to step up their level of activity, this game isn’t over. We just won the coin toss.

      I think in fairness we HAVE BEEN doing those things, and that had a lot to do with why we won as handily and as big as we did.  We HAVE been organizing, we HAVE been showing up, we HAVE been engaging — No Kings, local protests, months of postcard campaigns, etc. — and those things have got through to at least some degree to the Mostly Disconnected, who in turn ARE (per both polls and now election results) showing some awareness of what’s going on.

      No question that Republican blundering has had a lot to do with getting people engaged and motivated, but I think we had — and have — in place at least some organizations that can take advantage of their blunders and channel them into favorable opinion &/or election results, so it’s more as you say, “keep it up,” especially cuz we’re gonna go into the even-more-disconnected holiday season.  But I think we can give ourselves a pat on the back for what we’ve done so far.

      @Harrison Wesley: well, would that be an interesting way to spend time?  Might some compensation be available and appropriate?  And perhaps most importantly, would it be FUN to be a guy with the backing of an established organization whose role it is publicly to give sh!t to a Republican or two and otherwise make their lives complicated?

      Upside: you might have a ball, and maybe tap a heretofore unrealized talent!  Downside: after it’s over, they might well just walk away, and that could be an unpleasant crash.

      He did it all for Halliburton and wanted a King like Presidency, he just didn't want the king to be a fucking loathesome dipshit like Trump.

I think he wanted his daughter to be the first female president.

      I think he wanted his daughter to be the first female president.

      @WaterGirl: Know Your Meme is here to help:

      Libbing Out, also known as Lib Out or Libbed Out, is a slang term used by liberal voters (“libs”) to joke about engaging with and feeling overwhelming positivity about a progressive, liberal political agenda. In memes, Libbing Out is said to have a blinding effect that, when viewed in hindsight, was negative because it limited the person’s scope of the real world’s politics.

      Usage of Libbed Out surfaced en masse after the 2024 U.S. presidential election when Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris lost to Republican nominee former President Donald Trump. Libbing Out resurfaced with a positive connotation after Zohran Mamdani won the 2025 New York City mayoral election in November 2025. Notably, the official Democrats’ Twitter / X account, @TheDemocrats, used “libbing out” in a viral tweet.

      So, now we’re positively and unironically libbing out.

      Gerald asks him if he wants a treat and then berates me for starving him when Maxwell is just scream meowing in agreement and glaring at me despite the fact he just had dinner ten fucking minutes ago.

      Of course, Gerald and Maxwell are both just yanking your chains. You’re so easy!

      And 100% agreement on the rest. We haven’t really “won”, we’ve gotten the chance to start to make things better. All of us, not just the lucky electeds.

      I just want to bump this up from this morning:

      Steve LaBonne
      NOVEMBER 5, 2025 AT 8:51 AM

      So what have we learned? Both Mamdani and Spanberger campaigned on kitchen table issues. Each was the right candidate for the respective constituency. Both are good Democrats who will advance Democratic policies in office. This is the way. Factional wars are a gift to Trump.

      @bbleh: It might be interesting, but I suspect that running as a Democrat in a very Red county in a very Red state wouldn't be much fun.

      @WaterGirl:

      I had to lead the poor little guy around all four corners, moving stuff aside to prove that THAT INTERLOPER wasn’t, in fact, huddling in HIS basement. Fiona stayed on the top step looking down nervously, afraid that it meant that Her Torturer had returned.

      The elderly dog just laid there closeby like a slug, mildly interested, like somebody watching a rerun of an Antiques Roadshow they liked five years ago.

      I suspect Democrats won't have to worry what Maine's Gov. Mills thinks of the filibuster.  I also suspect Republicans will cave to Trump and do away with the filibuster as Democrats (rightfully) continue to hold out their consent to Republican's budget madness.

      @Gretchen: I read a headline on Politico (silly me!) that it was a "slim majority", in a "divided city". I thought it was a significant margin – am I wrong? I thought it was their excuse for wanting Mamdani to "repair relations". Republicans would kill for 50.4% of the vote.

      Back to my point- it is great we won, but a really big problem with our party is that we seem to win a big election and then everyone packs up and moves on and gets pissy when everything isn’t perfect two years later and the reason for that is because THAT ISN’T HOW IT FUCKING WORKS.

      I think a lot of it is the due to the power of right-wing propaganda going back to the Clinton administration, and some place like The American Spectator or The Washington Times would barf out a rumor about President Clinton, and the MSM would run with it like it was news without checking.

      The influence of right-wing media has only gotten worse and more pervasive.

      It makes people believe Democrats have done nothing, and Republicans are blameless in their scorched opposition preventing progress.

      I feel that 2024 was a big flex for right-wing propaganda to alter people’s perceptions of reality.

      What 2025 shows is once in power, the propaganda machine can’t overrule reality anymore. Their actions have real consequences for people.

      We need some sort of propaganda program that reach normies. Maybe it’s talking politics to the ones you know or something more media based. Probably both.

      @Sally: The article compared his wins to previous elections where the Democrats got a much bigger share of the vote, without admitting that those other elections involved only two candidates and not two Democrats and a Republican.

      @Suzanne: Democrats have campaigned on "kitchen table" issues for as long as I've been paying attention, which is about 25 years now (and could have been longer but I was myself an oblivious "normie" for a long time).  There have been at least a couple of problems we've encountered trying to do this, from what I've observed.  The biggest, IMHO, is the right-wing noise machine that drowns out our efforts.  Last year there was an alarming number of "normies" who thought Kamala Harris campaigned on trans rights, because the RW noise machine said so and the media amplified it.  Then when she did try to talk about the economy, the media demanded detailed white papers with her plans to fix inflation, which just laughing at Trump pretending to serve McDonald's customers.

One other possible issue is a tendency to be too timid about being framed as "socialist" by the Rs and media (we also know there's a racial-politics aspect to this).

No doubt there are other things we need to figure out to reach voters better that those who follow politics-as-marketing are better informed about than I am.

      One other possible issue is a tendency to be too timid about being framed as “socialist” by the Rs and media (we also know there’s a racial-politics aspect to this).

      No doubt there are other things we need to figure out to reach voters better that those who follow politics-as-marketing are better informed about than I am.

      Ezra Klein and Tom Nichols are both nostalgic for the good old days of the big tent when prolife Democrats existed. Both completely oblivious to the fact that the politics of abortion completely changed when Roe fell and banning abortion came back on the table.

      @gene108:

      I feel that 2024 was a big flex for right-wing propaganda to alter people’s perceptions of reality.

      It wasn’t only last year and it isn’t just FOX and other openly right-wing media organizations.

      Back to my point- it is great we won, but a really big problem with our party is that we seem to win a big election and then everyone packs up and moves on and gets pissy when everything isn’t perfect two years later and the reason for that is because THAT ISN’T HOW IT FUCKING WORKS.

      And that’s why I was not nearly as overjoyed about last night’s elections as some people here were and would likely rather I be.  Honestly, I’m getting tired of watching people shoving appendages into live light sockets in defiance of everyone who warned them that it was going to go poorly, them being shocked (for lack of a better term) when the things everyone warned about happen, and then them running screaming to Mommy to make the pain go away and to keep them from ever doing that again…only for them to do it again anyway because reasons.  That’s what every election has been since I started voting in 2004 – a series of increasingly petulant and violent temper tantrums by ignorant little shits followed by a series of increasingly-messier calamities to be thanklessly cleaned up by tired parents catching abuse from all angles.  What’s exciting about that?

      We didn’t have to do this again.  We really didn’t.

      To lull me to sleep I'll read something science-y (via the library!) on my kindle set to a dark background, which I'm interested in, but won't keep me up like a good plot would.

