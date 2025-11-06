Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

If you can’t control your emotions, someone else will.

Every one of the “Roberts Six” lied to get on the court.

“Perhaps I should have considered other options.” (head-desk)

You come for women, you’re gonna get your ass kicked.

You’re just a puppy masquerading as an old coot.

“When somebody takes the time to draw up a playbook, they’re gonna use it.”

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

Wake up. Grow up. Get in the fight.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

The lights are all blinking red.

“Until such time as the world ends, we will act as though it intends to spin on.”

These are not very smart people, and things got out of hand.

There are more Russians standing up to Putin than Republicans.

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

Hell hath no fury like a farmer bankrupted.

The willow is too close to the house.

Live so that if you miss a day of work people aren’t hoping you’re dead.

“In this country American means white. everybody else has to hyphenate.”

One way or another, he’s a liar.

Innocent people do not delay justice.

Something needs to be done about our bogus SCOTUS.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

Shut up, hissy kitty!

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

You are here: Home / 2025 Activism / Jury Nullification at its Finest…

Jury Nullification at its Finest…

by | 51 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Breaking, as the kids say:

A former Department of Justice employee who threw a sandwich at a federal agent during Donald Trump’s law enforcement surge in Washington DC was found not guilty of assault by a DC jury on Thursday in the latest legal rebuke of the federal intervention.

Jury Nullification at its Finest... 1

 

As George Conway versified: [Warning! That link goes to Conway peforming what follows in a rendition that is not for the faint of ear.]

I threw the sandwich, but I did not throw the condiments
I threw the sandwich, but I didn’t throw the condiments
All around Washington D.C.
They’re trying to track me down
They say they want to bring me in guilty
For the spilling of some mayonnaise
For wasting all the dijon, but I say
I threw the sandwich, but I swear it had bad provolone
I threw the sandwich, and they say it is a capicola offense
Judge Pirro always hated me
Because she thought I stole her wine
Every time I poured a glass
She said, give me that, it’s mine
She said, all of that wine is mine
And I sayI threw the sandwich, but I did not throw the condiments, oh no
I threw the sandwich, but I didn’t throw the condiments, oh no
As some Bluesky commenter noted, the guy admitted he throw the sandwich with premeditation. He did what he was charged with. The jury didn’t care, appropriately. (And may have had my reaction: if a big bad ICE guy can’t stand up to chain-store hoagie, he ain’t tough enough for the job.)
Totally open thread, open (faced) enough for every last sandwich pun.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • Butch
  • Castor Canadensis
  • dmsilev
  • hueyplong
  • Ishiyama
  • JaySinWA
  • Jeffro
  • JML
  • John Sterling
  • JoyceH
  • Librettist
  • MattF
  • Miki
  • Mornington Crescent
  • Old School
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Ramona
  • sab
  • satby
  • scav
  • Scout211
  • SpaceUnit
  • Steve LaBonne
  • Suzanne
  • trollhattan
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    51Comments

    1. 1.

      Ishiyama

      The best defense argument is the one that is never allowed, but the jury comes up with by using their own judgement. All the defense attorney can do is present the facts and let the chips fall where they may.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Old School

      As some Bluesky commenter noted, the guy admitted he throw the sandwich with premeditation. He did what he was charged with.

      He’s no hero.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Suzanne

      I threw the sandwich, and they say it is a capicola offense

      There is no way a Subway sandwich had decent capicola. Worth chucking that sandwich for that alone.

      Is there a GoFundMe for this guy’s legal expenses? Maybe we can get him an agent and make him a STAR!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      hueyplong

      Based on a jury charge requiring a reasonable apprehension of harm, you can argue the acquittal was legally valid and not nullification.

      You can also argue the sandwich would have been more harmful eaten by the ICE  (ice) baby than bounced off his kevlar.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      bbleh

      @Old School: yeah but he beat the wrap anyway.

      And they only charged him cuz they’re axe grinders.

      So lettuce rejoice.

      And note that this leaves DOJ in a bit of a pickle, cuz their testimony did NOT cut the mustard.

      Unfortunately, I’m sure his defense cost him some bread.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Scout211

      Reposting from way downstairs:

      NBC had fun with their news story:

      Jurors showed no appetite for the Justice Department’s case against “sandwich guy,” the D.C. resident who chucked a Subway sandwich at the chest of a federal officer, finding him not guilty on Thursday after several hours of deliberations.

      The jury — which feasted on sandwiches for lunch on Thursday, according to a person familiar with jury lunches — deliberated the charges for several hours on Wednesday and Thursday before delivering the verdict.

      . . .

      In closing arguments, defense attorney Sabrina Shroff argued that a sandwich could not and did not cause harm.

      “This case, ladies and gentlemen of the jury, is about a sandwich,” she said.

      And Steve from the ATL’s response:

      @Scout211: ​ as Freud noted after his shift at Jersey Mike’s, “Sometimes a sandwich is just a sandwich”

      Reply
    10. 10.

      dmsilev

      @Scout211:

      The jury — which feasted on sandwiches for lunch on Thursday, according to a person familiar with jury lunches —

      I think the press overuse and abuse anonymous sourcing, but I have to admit that it’s absolutely golden here.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      JoyceH

      @hueyplong: I came here to say this very thing. This was not jury nullification- there was no expectation of harm. The charge was ridiculous. It doesn’t help when the victim lies on the stand – the agent claimed that the sandwich “exploded” when it hit his chest but there was video evidence showing the sandwich lying on the pavement, still wrapped.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Butch

      Apparently the jurors were suppressing laughter at some points.  Well, there’ll be an extra box of Sutter Home cracked open at the Pirro household tonight.  Asked for her reaction, Pirro replied “no condiment.”

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Suzanne

      @Butch:

      Well, there’ll be an extra box of Sutter Home cracked open at the Pirro household tonight. 

      Only the finest cardboardeux for our Jeannine.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      MattF

      Well, the ICE guy was wearing a bullet-proof vest… so the jury decided he was also mustard-proof and not actually in danger of any bodily harm…

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Ramona

      @Scout211: Does this mean that every Kevlar-vested CBP thug in DC is going to be pelted by multiple Subway sandwiches every single day? Subway is going to be flush with cash! They can shed their Jared shame by replacing it with Sean fame!

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Suzanne

      @Ramona:

      Does this mean that every Kevlar-vested CBP thug is going to be pelted by multiple Subway sandwiches every single day? 

      From your fingers to the FSM’s orecchiette. I think the FSM would advise a meatball sub next time.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Ishiyama

      @JoyceH: It is my understanding that the instructions included “offensive contact”, under a reasonable person standard. So, if a reasonable person would not have been offended by the contact, defendant should be acquitted. Did the victim forget to testify that he felt offended? That sort of oversight can lose cases, too.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Jeffro

      OT but you have to love it: “tariffs aren’t taxes and the revenue they raise is ‘wholly incidental’ ” (per trump & Co at SCOTUS)

       

      For months, President Trump and his top advisers described tariffs as an economic cure-all, one that would bring in revenue to pay down the national debt, offset tax cuts, support struggling farmers and even provide dividend checks to Americans.
      But when the White House’s solicitor general, D. John Sauer, defended Mr. Trump’s expansive use of tariffs before the Supreme Court on Wednesday, he expressed a much different view. Despite all the public justifications of the tariffs, Mr. Sauer suggested that they were not really about the money at all.
      “These are regulatory tariffs,” Mr. Sauer said. “They are not revenue-raising tariffs. The fact that they raise revenue is only incidental.”

      got it folks?  they’re “regulatory” tariffs

      Reply
    31. 31.

      SpaceUnit

      Apparently the prosecution’s case went a-rye.

       

      ETA:  And the defense was on a roll.  Come on, these are the jokes.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      JML

      @JoyceH: Yeah, the brownshirt brigade pretending to be law enforcement overcharged here and a desperate attempt to look tough and show everyone who was in charge, and instead look like fool. When they blew the Grand Jury they had an opportunity to slide past this basically with the equivalent of a parking ticket and chose to throw good money after bad because they’re deeply stupid and are letting bad lawyers try to call the shots for what they think is good PR.

      I’d be amazed if the judge didn’t spend the entire trial making fun of them behind closed doors and clearly the jury saw them as being stupid fools as well.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Suzanne

      @JML:

      I’d be amazed if the judge didn’t spend the entire trial making fun of them behind closed doors and clearly the jury saw them as being stupid fools as well. 

      Once I start laughing, it is fairly uncontrollable and obnoxious. (None of this little suppressed giggle nonsense here.) I don’t know how anybody kept it together.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Castor Canadensis

      @Ishiyama: Canada has an abortion law because three juries in a row refused to convict Dr Henry Morgenthaler. The second two were aware of the previous verdicts.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      satby

      @Jeffro: It’s really long past time for them to start slapping sanctions on these lawyers who knowingly lie to the court

      Edit: and they can start with Pirro, who wasted thousands of $$ with 3 grand juries in the sandwich case before filing a misdemeanor charge.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.