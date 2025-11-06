Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

More Good News Open Thread: Hero Sandwich Guy Found Not Guilty

More Good News Open Thread: Hero Sandwich Guy Found Not Guilty

by | 57 Comments

NOT GUILTY for Sean Dunn Sandwich Guy. Yessssss.



— Parkrose Permaculture ❌👑 (@parkroseperma.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 3:02 PM

From the DC hometown paper Washingtonian:

Sean Dunn, who will forever be known as Sandwich Guy, was found not guilty of misdemeanor assault by a jury in federal court in DC Thursday.

It was never in doubt that Dunn threw a sandwich at a federal officer at 14th and U streets in August, shouting, “Fuck you! You fucking fascists! Why are you here? I don’t want you in my city!” according to a federal indictment. It’s also undeniable that Dunn’s airborne-footlong protest, video of which went viral, became an unlikely symbol of local resistance to the Trump administration during its crackdown on DC this summer, precisely because of the disconnect between the seriousness of the incident and the government’s response…

[US Attorney for DC Jeanine] Pirro’s office was unable to get a grand jury to OK felony charges against Dunn, though, and proceeded with misdemeanor charges anyway. Despite that embarrassment, the government agreed to Dunn’s attorney’s request for a jury trial in the matter. The trial, which began this week, was suitably absurd, with Customs and Border Patrol Agent Gregory Lairmore, who received the unwanted delivery of Dunn’s dinner, testifying that the sandwich “kind of exploded all over my uniform”—despite photos that showed it still in its wrapper on the ground afterward, prompting jokes like “If the sandwich don’t split, you must acquit.” On Thursday, a DC jury apparently agreed with that formulation.

Sean Dunn, aka DC Sandwich Guy, speaks outside court after his not guilty verdict:
“I am so happy that justice prevails in spite of everything….
“That night I believe I was protecting the rights of immigrants…
Every life matters, no matter where you came from, no matter how you got here…”



— Dave Jamieson (@jamieson.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 3:03 PM

===
Remember Harry Dunn? (Probably no relation)…

DC Sandwich guy Sean Dunn has been found not guilty in the felony footlong exploding onion and mustard case!



— Harry Dunn (@libradunn1.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 2:47 PM

===
DC’s a tough town for these cases, to be sure, and the first city to be hit by the Trump administration’s armed occupation. Fortunately for the rule of law — unfortunately, for a great many of the government’s victims — Trump has not only continued to send troops to a great many places, but generously shared his actions and his threats on social media, where even the normies can’t miss them. Jordan Rubin, for MSNBC:

… [T]he case of the man who became a folk hero in the nation’s capital follows a D.C. grand jury’s refusal to approve a felony indictment against him — seemingly a much rarer occurrence prior to Donald Trump’s second presidential term.

But this year has featured several such occurrences, in both the grand jury and at trial, in cases involving alleged assaults on law enforcement and the alleged solicitation of violence against Trump himself. Another D.C. jury returned a not guilty verdict in the case of Sidney Reid, whom prosecutors also charged with a misdemeanor assault after grand jurors refused to indict her an incredible three times. A federal jury outside of D.C. in Virginia returned a not guilty verdict in the case of a man alleged to have solicited Trump’s assassination with social media posts…

Ahead of trial, Dunn’s defense lawyers called his prosecution “a blatant abuse of power.” They argued that the government “has chosen to bring a criminal case over conduct so minor it would be comical — were it not for the unmistakable retaliatory motive behind it and the resulting risk to Mr. Dunn.” They noted that he “tossed a sandwich at a fully armed, heavily protected Customs and Border Protection” officer, but they maintained that “that act alone would never have drawn a federal charge. What did was the political speech that accompanied it.”

BREAKING: Jury is deliberating in the Sean Dunn criminal case, the so-called "salami sandwich" throwing case



— Scott MacFarlane (@macfarlanenews.bsky.social) November 5, 2025 at 4:44 PM

===
Molly Roberts, ‘Senior editor at LawFareMedia.org’, live-microblogged all four days of Dunn’s trial:

I am at the so-called Sandwich Guy’s trial, where Judge Carl Nichols just called the matter “the simplest case in the history of the world.”

— Molly Roberts (@mollyroberts.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 9:24 AM

Says on account of this reality the trial will take no more than 2 days, no matter how many witnesses the government calls.

— Molly Roberts (@mollyroberts.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 9:28 AM

Day 2Day 3Day 4

===
Officer Lairmore is never gonna live this down…

we have a winner for lamest post traumatic stress disorder



— not an art thief (@famousartthief.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 10:43 AM


===

If the hoagie don't fit, you must acquit.



— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 12:05 PM


===

That's an alpha warrior war-fighter right there. Get my man a free Punisher tattoo.



— Jonathan V. Last (@jvl.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 1:02 PM


===

Per a police source, the Felony Footlong patches (referring to Sandwich Guy Sean C. Dunn) are very real.



— Martin Austermuhle (@maustermuhle.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 7:28 PM

===

Don't miss Jeanine Pirro promising Sean Dunn would be sorry in August.
youtu.be/6NR1K2drXk8?…



— emptywheel (@emptywheel.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 3:07 PM

===

He sounds like a good guy. I’m glad the jury decided a sandwich throw did not cause “bodily harm” to someone wearing body armor. I hope this puts a stop to any persecution of our Inflatable Frog Army.

— SusanMcT ❌👑 (@susanmct.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 3:15 PM

===

find the lunch joint in your town that's offering a new hoagie called the Sean Dunn. those are your people

— the Mountain Goats (@themountaingoats.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 2:43 PM

    57Comments

    1. 1.

      MazeDancer

      Maybe the Fed testifying about his wounding by condiments next to the video of the totally intact, wrapped-up sandwich cut into DOJ credibility.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      satby

      A Border Patrol officer lied. A judge in Chicago found this afternoon that Bovino (also Border Patrol) lied repeatedly in his deposition about things that were clearly shown on video. Rumor has it the Border Patrol guys are the worst offenders in the assaults on civilian protesters and people they accuse of being immigrants. That’s clearly a federal agency in serious need of an overhaul and purge.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      satby

      @Librettist: apparently the CEO of Novo Nordisk, and apparently soon after the felon made a crack about how they should have given him (the felon) part ownership of the company.

      And brave Sir RFKjr ran away…

      Reply
    13. 13.

      cope

      And thus does Mr. Dunn join the pantheon of celebrated chuckers of carbs that includes the likes of The Dreaded Batter Pudding Hurler.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Gin & Tonic

      @satby: In fairness (I know, I know) to Trump, in a medical emergency if you do not have the necessary training and/or experience, you should stay away. Mehmet Oz, although a charlatan, is actually a licensed medical doctor and was attending to the guy almost immediately.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Suzanne

      @Baud: Jelly doughnuts would be good. I imagine they’re fairly aerodynamic and then have a satisfying SPLAT as all the red goop comes out.

      Not that I’ve given this matter much thought.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      E.

      So I uh, once mooned a federal officer and got arrested for it. Because it was not illegal to be unclothed on a National Forest, I was charged with “creating a safety hazard.” Then at trial a big deal was made about how I was standing in the middle of a forest road, potentially blocking traffic. But the thing is, there was a *photograph* of the whole thing that undeniably showed me way off the road, and I had that photograph, and they had that photograph, and their lawyer had that photograph, and the judge got to see the photograph. And I was immediately acquitted. Why did they spend so much money and energy to outright lie to a judge, in a way that was transparently easy to detect? And why was such behavior unpunished?

      Here is the same thing. Like what kind of balls do you need to have to look a federal judge straight in the eye and tell them the sandwich “exploded all over” when there is a goddamn picture of the unexploded sandwich right there??? I just do not understand why this sort of thing goes unpunished. It’s very corrosive.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Suzanne

      @E.: Also….. how does a sandwich “explode”? I mean, it can come apart, maybe even splatter a bit. That is not explosive. For fuck’s sake.

      These people have never given nor received a noogie even once in their lives and it shows.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Suzanne

      @E.: I hope you framed the photograph.

      I took a middle-finger salute picture in front of the Trump hotel in D. C. A bare-ass photo would have been funnier. Next time.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      dmsilev

      @E.:

      But the thing is, there was a *photograph* of the whole thing that undeniably showed me way off the road, and I had that photograph, and they had that photograph, and their lawyer had that photograph, and the judge got to see the photograph.

      Shades of Alice’s Restaurant. Please tell me that photo was a glossy 8×10 with circles and arrows drawn on it.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      satby

      @Gin & Tonic: having been a first responder, keep away if you can’t actually help is absolutely correct.

      But most human beings express concern from a distance, offer to help, or just look concerned. The felon and his head eugenicist not only were useless, but visibly annoyed or repulsed.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      E.

      @dmsilev: It was indeed. My friend B. took the photo. He had a darkroom at work (this was in the 1980’s when that wasn’t so unusual) and had to authenticate the photo at trial.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      SpaceUnit

      I was hoping the prosecution had kept the sandwich in a freezer for evidence.  I wanted the bailiff to pull it out of small Igloo cooler wearing plastic gloves and hold it up for the jury to see.  Fucking comedy gold.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Sister Golden Bear

      At the risk of harshing the mellow: SCOTUS Sides With Trump On Passport Gender Markers

      The Supreme Court is allowing the Trump administration to move forward with new rules requiring all U.S. passports to display a citizen’s biological sex at birth rather than their indicated gender identity [while it’s being litigated in the lower courts].

      Basically, they’re forcing trans and non-binary people to have the gender they were assigned at birth on their passports. This will affect anyone getting a new passport, renewing a passport, or replacing a passport. It’s not retroactive—yet—but I’m sure it’s coming once the case reaches the Supreme Court and the Clerical Six uphold it.

      They want us erased.

      “Displaying passport holders’ sex at birth no more offends equal protection principles than displaying their country of birth — in both cases, the government is merely attesting to a historical fact without subjecting anyone to differential treatment,” the justices who sided with the Trump administration wrote in an unsigned order.

      I’m sure the same logic will require that Trad Cath converts must continue listing the religion they were baptized in at birth. /s

      Reply
    33. 33.

      E.

      @Omnes Omnibus: No but I don’t see why judges can’t at least threaten ethics charges right from the bench in cases where the evidence is decisively contrary to what a lawyer is alleging, like “the sandwich exploded all over.”  I’m sure there is a reason, it’s just I feel things might be better if this sort of thing could be stopped.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      HopefullyNotCassandra

      @satby: Novo Nordisk stated that the man who fainted at the White House today was not its CEO, Gordon Finlay.  A spokesperson for the White House is not saying who he was.  Apparently the anonymous fellow is fine.
      Gordon Finley was not present despite the countless articles out there claiming he was.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @E.: Another aspect of this is that perjury requires an intentional false statement of fact about a material issue in the case.  The explosion or not of the sandwich was not actually material.  It was a useful measure of credibility, but that is a different thing.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      satby

      Breaking news: Donald Trump’s government has one day to use the contingency fees at his disposal to fully fund the food assistance program to feed hungry people in the United States, a federal judge ruled. Via Adam Klasfeld

      Reply
    46. 46.

      hitchhiker

      OT for this open thread …

      I missed the X Files completely because I had two preschoolers when it launched in 1993. Is it worth trying, or has the moment passed?

      Reply
    47. 47.

      E.

      @Omnes Omnibus: Sure, I get all that, it’s just that a system that permits a lawyer to outright lie to a judge about any fact, where it is absolutely not a mistake, but a deliberate attempt to alter the truth, seems like a flawed system. It’s pointless to talk about it but it irks me because it happened to me and was quite horrifying to watch from the perspective of a defendant. It turned out well for me and the sandwich guy but probably not for everyone or they wouldn’t do it.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      satby

      @HopefullyNotCassandra: ok, thanks for the correction. Because that was sourced from a news report online.

      And on the video, it happened during Oz speaking, the camera panned over to the guy who looked ghastly white before he started to go down.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      HopefullyNotCassandra

       

      @Omnes Omnibus: weirdly, it was material.

      “The judge, in the end, instructs the jury that they must find Sandwich Guy acted forcibly, regardless of the verb—assault, impede, and interfere turn out to be the most relevant three—they do or don’t conclude he performed. He defines forcibly as “by use of force,” elaborating that a person can act forcibly by “threatening or attempting to inflict bodily harm upon someone, with the present ability” to do so. Assault is “any attempt or threat to inflict injury” that “places another in immediate apprehension of bodily harm.” This injury–as the prosecution prefers–can be “any physical injury…including touching offensive to a person of reasonable sensibilities.”

      Reply
    53. 53.

      jonas

      @RepubAnon: That was my thought as well — they’re going to start moving prosecutions of ICE protesters to secret military tribunals at Guantanamo. The current SCOTUS would probably compliantly overrule Hamdi vs. Rumsfeld and allow it.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Scout211

      @hitchhiker: Is it worth trying, or has the moment passed?

      Good question. I loved, loved it when it was originally on, especially the first few years.  It got weird toward the end of the series.

      But I tried to watch it again this past year and it did seem as though the moment had passed.  I found it unwatchable. But it’s hard to capture the same feeling you get when you watch a good series for the first time.

      Go ahead and try the first year of the series to see if you get hooked.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @E.: Part of it, I suspect, is that it’s a power trip for them. They know they won’t prevail, but they’ve caused YOU more pain an none for them. Hell, they get paid when they show up and lie on the stand. You’re the guy in the dock, taking off work, sweating bullets, and paying for a defense.

      Reply

