From the DC hometown paper Washingtonian:

Sean Dunn, who will forever be known as Sandwich Guy, was found not guilty of misdemeanor assault by a jury in federal court in DC Thursday. It was never in doubt that Dunn threw a sandwich at a federal officer at 14th and U streets in August, shouting, “Fuck you! You fucking fascists! Why are you here? I don’t want you in my city!” according to a federal indictment. It’s also undeniable that Dunn’s airborne-footlong protest, video of which went viral, became an unlikely symbol of local resistance to the Trump administration during its crackdown on DC this summer, precisely because of the disconnect between the seriousness of the incident and the government’s response… [US Attorney for DC Jeanine] Pirro’s office was unable to get a grand jury to OK felony charges against Dunn, though, and proceeded with misdemeanor charges anyway. Despite that embarrassment, the government agreed to Dunn’s attorney’s request for a jury trial in the matter. The trial, which began this week, was suitably absurd, with Customs and Border Patrol Agent Gregory Lairmore, who received the unwanted delivery of Dunn’s dinner, testifying that the sandwich “kind of exploded all over my uniform”—despite photos that showed it still in its wrapper on the ground afterward, prompting jokes like “If the sandwich don’t split, you must acquit.” On Thursday, a DC jury apparently agreed with that formulation.

Sean Dunn, aka DC Sandwich Guy, speaks outside court after his not guilty verdict:

“I am so happy that justice prevails in spite of everything….

“That night I believe I was protecting the rights of immigrants…

Every life matters, no matter where you came from, no matter how you got here…” [image or embed] — Dave Jamieson (@jamieson.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 3:03 PM

Remember Harry Dunn? (Probably no relation)…

DC Sandwich guy Sean Dunn has been found not guilty in the felony footlong exploding onion and mustard case! [image or embed] — Harry Dunn (@libradunn1.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 2:47 PM

DC’s a tough town for these cases, to be sure, and the first city to be hit by the Trump administration’s armed occupation. Fortunately for the rule of law — unfortunately, for a great many of the government’s victims — Trump has not only continued to send troops to a great many places, but generously shared his actions and his threats on social media, where even the normies can’t miss them. Jordan Rubin, for MSNBC:

… [T]he case of the man who became a folk hero in the nation’s capital follows a D.C. grand jury’s refusal to approve a felony indictment against him — seemingly a much rarer occurrence prior to Donald Trump’s second presidential term. But this year has featured several such occurrences, in both the grand jury and at trial, in cases involving alleged assaults on law enforcement and the alleged solicitation of violence against Trump himself. Another D.C. jury returned a not guilty verdict in the case of Sidney Reid, whom prosecutors also charged with a misdemeanor assault after grand jurors refused to indict her an incredible three times. A federal jury outside of D.C. in Virginia returned a not guilty verdict in the case of a man alleged to have solicited Trump’s assassination with social media posts… Ahead of trial, Dunn’s defense lawyers called his prosecution “a blatant abuse of power.” They argued that the government “has chosen to bring a criminal case over conduct so minor it would be comical — were it not for the unmistakable retaliatory motive behind it and the resulting risk to Mr. Dunn.” They noted that he “tossed a sandwich at a fully armed, heavily protected Customs and Border Protection” officer, but they maintained that “that act alone would never have drawn a federal charge. What did was the political speech that accompanied it.”

Molly Roberts, ‘Senior editor at LawFareMedia.org’, live-microblogged all four days of Dunn’s trial:

I am at the so-called Sandwich Guy’s trial, where Judge Carl Nichols just called the matter “the simplest case in the history of the world.” — Molly Roberts (@mollyroberts.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 9:24 AM

Says on account of this reality the trial will take no more than 2 days, no matter how many witnesses the government calls. — Molly Roberts (@mollyroberts.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 9:28 AM

Day 2 – Day 3 – Day 4

Officer Lairmore is never gonna live this down…



He sounds like a good guy. I’m glad the jury decided a sandwich throw did not cause “bodily harm” to someone wearing body armor. I hope this puts a stop to any persecution of our Inflatable Frog Army. — SusanMcT ❌👑 (@susanmct.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 3:15 PM

