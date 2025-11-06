Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Washington Post Catch and Kill, not noticeably better than the Enquirer’s.

Fight for a just cause, love your fellow man, live a good life.

Stamping your little feets and demanding that they see how important you are? Not working anymore.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

Not loving this new fraud based economy.

Relentless negativity is not a sign that you are more realistic.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

No Kings: Americans standing in the way of bad history saying “Oh, Fuck No!”

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

DeSantis transforming Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

Trumpflation is an intolerable hardship for every American, and it’s Trump’s fault.

All hail the time of the bunny!

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

After dobbs, women are no longer free.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Giving up is unforgivable.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

She burned that motherfucker down, and I am so here for it. Thank you, Caroline Kennedy.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

The way to stop violence is to stop manufacturing the hatred that fuels it.

On The Road – UncleEbeneezer – Enchanted Fall Color 2025: Around Taos (Part 3 of 4)

UncleEbeneezer

Even the color in/around Taos has been really lovely, so far.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Enchanted Fall Color 2025: Around Taos (Part 3 of 5) 8
Taos, NMSeptember 4, 2025

This is from early-September when the color was just beginning to arrive.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Enchanted Fall Color 2025: Around Taos (Part 3 of 5) 7
Taos, NMOctober 1, 2025

View of the Pueblo land as the mountains start to turn.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Enchanted Fall Color 2025: Around Taos (Part 3 of 5) 6
Taos, NMOctober 3, 2025

Actually this is El Prado, on the way to Arroyo Seco.  Still Pueblo land.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Enchanted Fall Color 2025: Around Taos (Part 3 of 5) 5
El Prado, NMOctober 3, 2025

As you approach Arroyo Seco the view gets mighty nice.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Enchanted Fall Color 2025: Around Taos (Part 3 of 5) 4
Taos, NMOctober 3, 2025

Not too much Fall Foliage here, but the view from Aly’s restaurant is lovely.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Enchanted Fall Color 2025: Around Taos (Part 3 of 5) 3
Taos, NMOctober 5, 2025

This is a more recent pic from (I believe) Upper Ranchitos Rd.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Enchanted Fall Color 2025: Around Taos (Part 3 of 5) 2
El Prado, NMOctober 4, 2025

My home away from home (tennis club) also has some lovely color now.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Enchanted Fall Color 2025: Around Taos (Part 3 of 5) 1
El Prado, NMOctober 3, 2025

This red-leaf ash is really stunning!

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Enchanted Fall Color 2025: Around Taos (Part 3 of 5)
El Prado, NMOctober 4, 2025

Here’s me, standing in front of my favorite tree with my runner-up trophy from last weekend’s Aqui En Taos Tournament.  We fought back bravely to split sets and force a match tie-break but ended up losing 10-5 in said tie-break.  Oh well, the other team played great and we made some mistakes on just a couple big points.  Better luck next time…

