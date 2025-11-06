On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
UncleEbeneezer
Even the color in/around Taos has been really lovely, so far.
This is from early-September when the color was just beginning to arrive.
View of the Pueblo land as the mountains start to turn.
Actually this is El Prado, on the way to Arroyo Seco. Still Pueblo land.
As you approach Arroyo Seco the view gets mighty nice.
Not too much Fall Foliage here, but the view from Aly’s restaurant is lovely.
This is a more recent pic from (I believe) Upper Ranchitos Rd.
My home away from home (tennis club) also has some lovely color now.
This red-leaf ash is really stunning!
Here’s me, standing in front of my favorite tree with my runner-up trophy from last weekend’s Aqui En Taos Tournament. We fought back bravely to split sets and force a match tie-break but ended up losing 10-5 in said tie-break. Oh well, the other team played great and we made some mistakes on just a couple big points. Better luck next time…
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings