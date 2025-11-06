Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Holding Airports Hostage

Just in time for Thanksgiving.
www.cnn.com/2025/11/05/u…

[image or embed]

— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) November 5, 2025 at 7:51 PM

As I remember it, blowback from an FAA shutdown ended the last record-setting Trump shutdown, but I guess Sean Duffy (who just got fired from the part of his job he *enjoyed*) believes in turning lemons into lemonade. Or into cyanide-enhanced Flavor Aid.

===

I am sure this will go over well and will not have any ramifications at all for this administrations rapidly collapsing popularity

[image or embed]

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) November 5, 2025 at 5:54 PM

The reductions, slated to take effect Friday, will probably increase flight delays and cancellations. Further details about the affected markets will be announced Thursday, administration officials said.

The move is unprecedented and could affect cargo operations as well as commercial travelers. It also has the potential to scramble travel plans in the run-up to the busy Thanksgiving travel period, when record numbers of Americans are expected to be on the move.

A 10 percent cut at a major hub like Chicago O’Hare International Airport, for example, could mean 121 fewer flights — or more than 14,500 fewer seats — a day, according to an estimate by Cirium, an aviation analytics data firm.

“There’ll be frustration,” Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy said. “But in the end, our sole role is to make sure that we keep this airspace as safe as possible.”…

Federal Aviation Administration head Bryan Bedford, who joined Duffy in making the announcement, emphasized that the aviation system continues to be safe and is running as efficiently as it was before the shutdown. But, he said, an examination of data, including voluntary safety disclosure reports from pilots, highlighted concerns about fatigue among air traffic controllers.

“We are starting to see some evidence that fatigue is building in the system in ways that we feel we need to work towards relieving some of that pressure,” Bedford said…

===

he may not have a choice in this based on staffing and security regulations, but i appreciate the administration's commitment to making sure everyone thinks it's a choice they're making

[image or embed]

— GHOULLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) November 5, 2025 at 4:09 PM

===

Trump and MAGA Republicans would rather shut down our air space than agree to protect your health care.

[image or embed]

— Senator Ed Markey (@markey.senate.gov) November 5, 2025 at 9:32 PM


===

Sean Duffy, the U.S. transportation secretary, announced that if the government shutdown continued, he would cut air traffic by 10% in 40 key markets by Friday. nyti.ms/49D9uM0

[image or embed]

— The New York Times (@nytimes.com) November 5, 2025 at 10:00 PM

===

Feeling good about having bought Amtrak tickets to visit my family this Thanksgiving.

[image or embed]

— Nied (@nied.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 12:46 PM

===

The US government is aiming to ease the pressure on air traffic controllers suffering shutdown-related woes by curtailing flights. But airlines have experience with this kind of sudden disruption. www.wired.com/story/faa-pl…

[image or embed]

— WIRED (@wired.com) November 5, 2025 at 7:02 PM

Which flights might be canceled, and where, “is data-based,” Duffy said Wednesday. “This is based on, where is the pressure and how do we alleviate the pressure?”

When passengers fly, “they are going to make it to their destinations safely, because we’ve done our work,” Duffy said.

The FAA did not immediately respond to WIRED’s questions, and it’s unclear whether the flight cut will affect only commercial airlines or cargo and private flights as well. A 10 percent reduction in scheduled commercial flights at 40 airports could lead to some 4,000 to 5,000 canceled flights per day.

For airlines and travelers, a sudden cut in flights will likely lead to some serious logistical headaches. Duffy earlier this week warned of air travel “mass chaos” should the shutdown drag on.

But airlines have some experience responding to sudden flight reductions due to staffing issues, says Michael McCormick, a former FAA official who now heads the Air Traffic Management program at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

In the spring of 2023, during another period of air traffic controller shortages, the FAA allowed airlines to reduce their capacities in New York–area airports. (Such reductions usually force airlines to forfeit the right to a takeoff or landing; the FAA temporarily nixed that penalty.) In response, airline schedulers were able to quickly “up-gauge,” compensating for the reduced number of flights by replacing small aircraft with larger ones. That way, cutting flights didn’t necessarily reduce the number of passengers flying overall.

Should the FAA follow through on Friday, airlines will likely be able to pull off a similar up-gauging process, says McCormick. While flights will be canceled and passengers moved around, this could mean that plenty are still able to get to their destinations. The move might actually give airlines more time to prepare…

===

TSA workers and air traffic controllers also have bills to pay and families to feed. I don't blame them for doing what they need to do to make ends meet.
If the shutdown is not resolved by Thanksgiving it will definitely not be safe to fly that weekend. Heck it's less safe now.

[image or embed]

— BK. Titanji (@boghuma.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 6:44 AM

===
Mr. Pierce, at Esquire“Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy Is Threatening to Close U.S. Airspace (!!) Right Before Thanksgiving”:

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy, whose rise would seem otherwise inexplicable were it not for the guy who put him in that job, has decided to flex and seems to have sprained his brain in the process…

Given the damage done already to the FAA by the DOGE boyos, for which he was the rubber stamp, does Duffy really think this administration could stand the political gaff of restricting air travel around Thanksgiving? Has he thought through the political ramifications of endless hours of video news clips of children sobbing in airport hallways and college students stretched out over rows of seats at every departure gate? The Republican majorities in Congress, and the White House, are already failing in their efforts to pin the shutdown on the Democrats. Does Duffy think inconveniencing thousands of citizens and their families will turn those poll numbers around? If so, I’d like him to tell me where he buys his mushrooms.

===

The U.S. government shutdown has now dragged on for over a month, and shortages of air traffic controllers are straining operations — with flight disruptions piling up nationwide.

[image or embed]

— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) November 3, 2025 at 11:00 PM

My flight was canceled. Now what?
If you are already at the airport, it is time to find another flight. Get in line to speak to a customer service representative, and call or go online to connect to the airline’s reservations staff. It also helps to reach out on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, because airlines might respond quickly there.

Airlines will rebook you on a later flight for no additional charge. The good news right now is that this is not a peak travel time, so travelers stand a better chance of finding seats. But the busy holiday season is right around the corner, and at those peak times, passengers might have to wait days for a seat on a new flight…

Can I ask to be booked on another airline?
You can, but airlines aren’t required to put you on another carrier’s flight. Some airlines, including the biggest ones except Southwest and the discount airlines, say they can put you on a partner airline. But even then it is often hit or miss…

Am I owed a refund?
If you no longer want to take the trip, or have found another way of getting to your destination, the airline is legally required to refund your money, even if you bought a non-refundable ticket. It doesn’t matter why the flight was canceled.

“If the airline cancels your flight, you can say, ‘Alright. I will take a refund and get my money back,’” Potter said. “The important piece is that you get your payment returned to you. You’re not just settling for an airline voucher that may expire in a year or less.”

You are also entitled to a refund of any bag fees, seat upgrades or other extras that you didn’t get to use…

Can I get compensation?
U.S. airlines are not required to pay additional cash compensation and cover lodging and meals for passengers who are stranded, even if a flight cancellation or a severe delay is the airline’s fault.

The Biden administration had proposed a rule that would have changed that and required airlines to pay passengers for delays and cancellations in more circumstances, with compensation proposed between about $200 and as high as $775. But the Trump administration scrapped that last month, and the airlines praised him for doing so…

===

Air travel during the Trump administration:
"Photos from Houston's Bush Intercontinental airport show TSA lines at Terminal E extending outside the building and down the sidewalk Sunday night.
At 6:15PM, new photos showed the same long lines hours later…"
www.click2houston.com/news/local/2…

[image or embed]

— Rachel Maddow (@maddow.msnbc.com) November 3, 2025 at 2:32 PM

===

they keep not understanding that people aren’t going to blame the democrats if they do this as long as they keep claiming the authority to do it

[image or embed]

— GHOULLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) November 3, 2025 at 12:28 PM

“we will shut down all air travel the week before thanksgiving if we feel like it” would destroy any other administration if it broke through the news

— GHOULLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) November 3, 2025 at 12:31 PM

  • ARoomWithAMoose
  • Bruce K in ATH-GR
  • catclub
  • dc
  • Deputinize America
  • Geminid
  • gene108
  • hueyplong
  • Jeffg166
  • Jeffro
  • JMG
  • mappy!
  • Mr. Bemused Senior
  • New Deal democrat
  • NotMax
  • pluky
  • Professor Bigfoot
  • prufrock
  • PsiFighter37
  • rikyrah
  • satby
  • Shalimar
  • suzanne
  • Suzanne
  • The Thin Black Duke
  • What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    67Comments

    2. 2.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      And I’m supposed to be flying into BWI via Heathrow in fifteen days.

      And I’m supposed to blame the Democrats in Congress for this? I’m at the point where the only way the Democrats would get less blame would be through mathematical abstraction (akin to my response to people telling me to cut down on cigarettes: how does one cut down from zero?)

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Suzanne

      I am going to book a work trip today for next week, and I am now dreading it. Often, to get to my final location (can’t say where, the project has us all under a NDA for a bit longer), I have to fly through O’Hare. O’Hare is a shitshow on a normal day.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Deputinize America

      Cue executive order declaring it a crime to call out sick or quit if you’re an unpaid air traffic controller (since the House still isn’t in session).

      I think I’ll start calling about today and asking why the House isn’t in session trying to figure out how to bridge the impasse.

      Whichever genius concocted this strategy of “do something horrible and leave it as the only option as a fait accompli before bolting (sounds like Miller and Vought) don’t think it through.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Deputinize America

      @Bruce K in ATH-GR:

      I just had an awful thought – I may have to drive to NYC this coming week to pick up wife and oldest daughter from a flight from Vienna, then drive oldest daughter to Fort Lauderdale and drive back.

      That would SUCK!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Suzanne

      @Deputinize America: 90% of the time that I fly through O’Hare, some shit happens and I get delayed. The last time, they changed the gate without making an announcement. So I haul myself over to the new gate….. just in time to see cops hauling a dude off the plane (that I’m supposed to board next) in handcuffs. Why? Because he had trashed the plane and made everyone’s lives hellish. So! Two-hour delay while they cleaned up his mess. I have also experienced many delays flying in and out of O’Hare due to weather. And O’Hare is one of the airports that said will be most affected.

      The place where my project is located is near one of those little three-gate airports. So no direct flights. Often, I will fly into the largest airport of size and then drive, but that adds time, as well. I got a speeding ticket once, LOL.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      hueyplong

      Air travel isn’t a typical plebe endeavor.  The flying class is unaccustomed to being the ones feeling a pinch.  Between the UPS crash and a wave of cancellations, the top, say, 10% of the economic pyramid is going to be pissed.  And if the billionaires have uninterrupted private flights and word gets out….

      The maladministration might actually need the national guard if this trend keeps up.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      mappy!

      What happens when commercial flights are canceled? On top of the Taco Tariff Tax.

      (ED – What about Billionaire private jets? Special treatment maybe?)

      And on Nov 21, this CR expires and R leadership will need to present a new CR to vote on.

      There’s no reason for Dems to do anything to help R leadership now or any time in the future when all the Dems get is false promises and reneged on agreements. Rs own all of this. That fact seems to be getting through to the paycheck vote in spite of the know nothing media.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Suzanne

      @hueyplong:

      Air travel isn’t a typical plebe endeavor.

      I see you’ve never flown Allegiant!

      ETA: Lots of people fly, not just bougie business travelers. Especially for the Thanksgiving holiday.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      satby

      Glad I started taking Amtrak when I travel domestically. Admittedly, it can take longer. But I prefer my time spent pleasantly moving toward my destination with a beverage of my choice in hand while enjoying the scenery outside from the observation car.

      And when I have to fly, I don’t use US based airlines anymore if I can avoid it.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      hueyplong

      Between this and the ever-constant threat of an Epstein files leak, maybe we’ll get that long-anticipated Trump apoplexy before he decides to nuke Venezuela as a “distraction.”

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Suzanne

      @Jeffg166: Now that I’m back in the Northeast, I have enjoyed Amtrak for regional travel. Rarely works for any of my business travel, though, due to slow speed and the network outside the east coast is much less robust. It is much more comfortable than flying.

      Definitely the thing that I covet the most when looking at Japan, Europe, etc.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      gene108

      The “beauty” of what Mike Johnson did, ramming the CR through the House and skipping town indefinitely, is it gives Republicans little to no room to make any concessions to get the government reopened.

      Plus his CR was for seven seeks of funding from 10/1/25. Even if Dems caved, the government would only be open for 2-3 weeks more before we’re back here again.

      I hope enough Republican voting upper middle class businessmen get screwed. Republican Congress people get flooded with their calls, which they should pay attention to. Some of these folks are very active in local Republican politics.

      I don’t see how hurting poorer Republican voters and wealthier Republican voters is a winning strategy, but I’ve never aced an “IQ test” like Donald Trump.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Suzanne

      @Deputinize America: Something of that ilk, definitely.

      People imagine my job to be glamorous. They overlook the times when I’m traveling to glittering metropoli such as Blackfoot, Idaho, and eating lunch and dinner at the hospital cafeteria.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Deputinize America

      @Suzanne:

      Daughter frequently uses those to come here.

      As I always say as a mock Allegiant attendant mom voice: “stow your shit overhead and sit your asses down. This flight is ready to go, and if you don’t want the smart ass knocked out of you you’ll sit down, shut up and PUT YIUR GODDAMNED PHONES AWAY!”

      Reply
    29. 29.

      gene108

      @Suzanne:

      People imagine my job to be glamorous.

      I don’t. My mom was an electrical engineer. A bunch of the work sites she went to were not in glamorous locations, for lack of a better term.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      @Suzanne: And in some cases, ground travel is kind of not an option. I mean, technically, I could get from Athens to London overland and via the Channel Tunnel, but that’s not the problem part of the trip.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      satby

      @Suzanne: People used to be envious that my road warrior job took me not only all over the US but to England, Ireland, Spain, and India. They were less envious when I told them that office parks look almost exactly the same all over the world, I was usually scheduled 50/60 hours per week and I seldom had a chance to do any sightseeing at all. Not at all glamorous

      Whoops, forgot Canada. Calgary and Ottawa.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Deputinize America

      @Suzanne:

      Some hospital food is actually good. When I was ferrying my father-in-law back and forth to a hospital in Hilton Head for studies on his systemwide cancer, that hospital cafeteria had bomb ass fried chicken, greens and mac ‘n cheese. Genuine home done, soul style, served with a smile and true empathy. The gestures were appreciated by me, and the food was outstanding.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Deputinize America

      @Shalimar:

      Eh, we fly a lot. Once wife gets back from this, though, we uncharacteristically got nothin’ till the end of February, when we head to the Maldives for a two week scuba liveaboard – either that, or the shutdown will have collapsed the economy and we’ll have devolved into a Mad Max existence and I can wear an assless robe, flowing white barrister’s wig and call myself “Lord High Chief Justice”.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @satby:  This.

      I went EVERYWHERE for my job; but as exotic as it sounds, mostly what I saw was airplanes, airports, hotels, and meeting rooms. And the occasional tire factory floor.

      They don’t put tire plants in nice places, y’all.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      pluky

      @Suzanne: Doesn’t matter where it is, Idaho or Paris (France that is). The unvarying itinerary is: airport -> hotel -> windowless conference room -> mediocre restaurant  (iterate 2,3,4 until done) -> hotel -> airport -> home. Business travel is not the same as vacation travel!

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Suzanne

      @Deputinize America: Yeah, having been in hundreds of hospitals at this point, I can confirm that some of them have pretty good food. One project I did, the chef at the hospital had been trained originally as a pastry chef. So when we did the groundbreaking and topping-out ceremonies, and then the ribbon-cutting at the end (which often has the press, the City Council, sometimes the mayor, etc.), he made these amazing treats.

      Yeah, my work travel is often to not-great locations, long hours, and quick ins-and-outs. Eating lunch at one’s desk, that kind of thing. My specific client right now also has a fairly strict dress code, which is not my favorite thing, either. Suits and ties for men, jackets and pantyhose for women.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Suzanne

      @pluky: The project I was assigned to last year is in Naples, FL. Actually a nice place, but so full of impossibly rich Republicans that it made my skin crawl. Anyway, the project site is located about a half-mile from the beach. It was finally on my fifth or sixth trip down there that I said, “Hey, we’ve never actually gone to the beach”. And my colleagues were all like, “Oh. Yeah, I forgot!”.

      So we went to the beach for about twenty minutes, walked around in the sand, and left. No one had brought a swimsuit. LOL.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      dc

      @Suzanne:

      Suits and ties for men, jackets and pantyhose for women.

      That seems like discrimination based on sex. Should be illegal. That everyone be formal and wear suits would be bothersome, but not illegal.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Deputinize America

      @satby:

      There was a couple from Calgary on our mob tour in NYC a couple of weeks ago. Pretty rednecky, and they sure in shit gave off a Texas-type vibe.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      Can’t figure out if this is one last Republican bluff before they cave or a sign that they’re going to dig in further. They don’t seem to able to learn anything from election results or compromise in any way. But in two weeks the CR the house passed will be expired. At that point the House has to come back into session to reopen the government. Maybe that’s when real negotiations start? Or does Johnson just.stay home with his ball until the Epstein discharge petition expires in early January?

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Suzanne

      @dc: They actually seem to be a very DEI-ful organization, from what I can tell. I am sure that, if a woman wanted to wear a suit and tie, and a man wanted to wear a jacket and pantyhose, that would be okay. The gender expression would be acceptable, but a lack of formality would not.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Geminid

      @Suzanne: Riyadh, the Saudi capital, opened up a subway system in January: six lines, 109 miles, 85 stations. Some parts are above ground and some below, and the system is driverless.

      They hired top architects for sone of the stations. A German firm designed one to resemble Saudi limestone formations. Another station features curvy latticework resembling sand dunes. Local flavor!

      And they have three types of cars. “VIP” for people with a VIP card; “Family” for families and women; and “Singles” for men.

      CNN Travel has an article titled:

         Like no other commute on the planet: Inside Saudi Arabia’s dazzling $22 billion metro system

      This link might work:

      cnn.com/travel/saudi-arabia-riyadh-metro-railway

      In 1972, Riyahd’s population was 500,000. Now it’s 7 million.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      catclub

      @Deputinize America: or quit if you’re an unpaid air traffic controller (since the House still isn’t in session).

       

      The key phrase, unfortunately, is that “the House is not in session”, so House members do not have to fly back and forth, demanding that the system work for them.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      NotMax

      @Suzanne

      Was in Naples for IIRC correctly one day in the early 1960s (might have been late 1950s).

      More sunburned WASPs strutting around than you could shake a stick at. Main memory is seeing a pink – very, very pink – grand hotel.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      mappy!

      If I was an unpaid ATC, I might start thinking about moving any government official’s flight to a low priority, diverting the destination if necessary, all for the sake of safe travel of course… Come to think of it, all those far flung R CongressCRitters are going to need to fly back to DC at some point.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Deputinize America

      @catclub:

      Can’t wait until Pastor Mike decides to bring it back into session and gets calls from out in the hinterlands telling him they can’t fly. He’ll coordinate a Zoom congressional session and will fuck up the credentialling, and a bunch of zoom vandals will show up to make fun of him.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      catclub

      @pluky: The unvarying itinerary is: airport -> hotel -> windowless conference room -> mediocre restaurant (iterate 2,3,4 until done) -> hotel -> airport -> home.

       

      Ha, during covid it was: Covid test site ->airport ->covid test site -> hotel -> windowless conference room -> mediocre restaurant (iterate 2,3,4 until done) -> hotel ->covid test site -> airport -> home.

       

      That’s variation!

      Reply
    54. 54.

      suzanne

      @Geminid: I worked briefly on a hospital in Riyadh. Lots of American and European architecture firms are working there, Dubai, Doha, etc. The amount of money sloshing around is unreal. Most of the projects are much nicer and more aesthetically forward than anything being built in the U.S.

      In the post-WWII era, the U.S. really was the center of the art world, had the most avant-garde architecture, the best infrastructure, etc. We have lost a lot of that building spirit and capacity.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      New Deal democrat

      @What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?:

      in two weeks the CR the house passed will be expired. At that point the House has to come back into session to reopen the government. Maybe that’s when real negotiations start?

      This is an excellent question. I have been surprised that *nobody* seems to be gaming out a realistic scenario for how this shutdown might end.

      First of all, keep in mind that in past situations, a CR was used to buy time for further negotiations. In other words, the sides would have been meeting over the past few weeks to try to nail down an agreement. That the CR didn’t get passed this time is irrelevant; that time “normally” would be used to figure out what comes afterward.

      That there have been absolutely zero negotiations this time is astonishing. What exactly would the GOP have had in mind if the CR had passed?

      That tells me that one or more CR’s for the entire remainder of the Congressional term was likely the “game plan,” to the extent there even was one.

      Secondly, as noted, as of today there are only 13 days left in the existing CR, and then there is *nothing.* so the House almost has to come back and vote on something within that time.

      Third, you cannot expect to force people to work for no pay more or less forever. I would love to see a TSA employee or air traffic controller bring an action that it is – wait for it – a 13th Amendment violation! I can imagine some sympathetic judges.

      So here’s my best take: first, there is absolutely no incentive for Dems to cave (especially after Tuesday), since it only buys 13 days, and would most likely be met with an identical CR thereafter, having set the precedent that they would cave.

      That leaves 2 most likely resolutions:

      1. The GOP Senate establishes a filibuster carve out for CR’s, and passes one that lasts until the end of 2026 or thereabouts without Democratic votes, and owns the consequences.

      2. Enough GOPers in the House are nervous about re-election that a negotiation is started over medical plan premiums, with the Dems getting much (and probably most) of what they want. There has to be enough in there for the GOP to have a fig leaf allowing them to declare “victory.” In this case, the situation is complicated by the need to include language making it more difficult for the Administration to unilaterally impound funds.

      My best guess is that one of the 2 above options is implemented by Thanksgiving Day, greatly impacted by holiday travelers going apoplectic over flight cancellations.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      prufrock

      @Suzanne: Last December, we took an Allegiant flight because it landed in Stewart Airport, which is about twenty minutes from my sister-in-law’s house. The seats were the most uncomfortable I’ve ever experienced on an airline, but at least it took off on time.

      As we arrived, I noticed that there were fire trucks by the runway. I said, “I wonder who those are for?”

      They were for us.  Apparently, there was a fire warning in the cockpit. As we deplaned, we passed firefighters coming up the other direction of the gantry. I will never fly Allegiant again.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Deputinize America

      @catclub:

      22 YO Staffer: “Um, boss? I know you’re back home in East Bumblefuck, Idaho and plan to stay for the holidays, but I can’t seem to find a flight to go see my family, and my Gam Gam is sick, and I was really hoping to see her this last time…”

      Rep Asshole (R-ID01) – “And? What’s this have to do with me?”

      22 YO Staffer: “Well, I was hoping you could persuade Speaker Johnson…”

      Rep Asshole (R-ID01)(interrupting): “This is IMPORTANT to show firm resolve! We have a point to make, and our core constituency of flea market stall operators who have rarely stepped outside the county they were born in don’t think travel is important. Plus, my funders have very important financial interests that require taxes be low and medical costs high. I’m questioning your commitment to this position and our entire agenda! Do you want to keep this job?”

      Reply
    60. 60.

      suzanne

      @prufrock: I flew Allegiant once to visit my in-laws. My MIL lives rurally and traveling out there is always a time-consuming endeavor. At the time, Allegiant had a nonstop to the little airport closest to her house.

      It was terrible and miserable, and now there are far better flying options, so boycotting them is easy! LOL.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Deputinize America

      @NotMax:

      I’ve been to Winnipeg (mandatory stop in order to catch the flight to Churchill to see polar bears by Hudson’s Bay). There’s little to recommend save for the Fort Garry Hotel, which really IS cool in that old style, grand railway hotel fashion.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      satby

      @prufrock@suzanne: most uncomfortable seats ever on a plane. I don’t remember if there was any padding at all on them. But super cheap flight (with every single thing a nickel and dime add on), so I took it once when the timeframe for a train trip wouldn’t work. Never again.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      NotMax

      @prufrock

      The seats on the Hawaiian airlines puddlejumpers between Maui and Honolulu violate several tenets of the Geneva Conventions, IMHO. Thin fabric covered bare metal with zero padding.

      Didn’t used to be like that when there were other airlines in competition on that route.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      PsiFighter37

      Flight into Boston from NYC last night was 1.5 hours late. Hoping that the flight back (first thing tomorrow AM) is on time. I have a longer work trip in a couple weeks that I am not looking forward to at this rate, but thankfully that is the last of business travel for the year.

      Methinks that the administration is overplaying the 2-7 off-suit hand they were dealt and thinking they can bluff the public into believing it’s a pair of aces.

      Reply

