As I remember it, blowback from an FAA shutdown ended the last record-setting Trump shutdown, but I guess Sean Duffy (who just got fired from the part of his job he *enjoyed*) believes in turning lemons into lemonade. Or into cyanide-enhanced Flavor Aid.

===

I am sure this will go over well and will not have any ramifications at all for this administrations rapidly collapsing popularity [image or embed] — Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) November 5, 2025 at 5:54 PM

… The reductions, slated to take effect Friday, will probably increase flight delays and cancellations. Further details about the affected markets will be announced Thursday, administration officials said. The move is unprecedented and could affect cargo operations as well as commercial travelers. It also has the potential to scramble travel plans in the run-up to the busy Thanksgiving travel period, when record numbers of Americans are expected to be on the move. A 10 percent cut at a major hub like Chicago O’Hare International Airport, for example, could mean 121 fewer flights — or more than 14,500 fewer seats — a day, according to an estimate by Cirium, an aviation analytics data firm. “There’ll be frustration,” Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy said. “But in the end, our sole role is to make sure that we keep this airspace as safe as possible.”… Federal Aviation Administration head Bryan Bedford, who joined Duffy in making the announcement, emphasized that the aviation system continues to be safe and is running as efficiently as it was before the shutdown. But, he said, an examination of data, including voluntary safety disclosure reports from pilots, highlighted concerns about fatigue among air traffic controllers. “We are starting to see some evidence that fatigue is building in the system in ways that we feel we need to work towards relieving some of that pressure,” Bedford said…

===

he may not have a choice in this based on staffing and security regulations, but i appreciate the administration's commitment to making sure everyone thinks it's a choice they're making [image or embed] — GHOULLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) November 5, 2025 at 4:09 PM

===

Trump and MAGA Republicans would rather shut down our air space than agree to protect your health care. [image or embed] — Senator Ed Markey (@markey.senate.gov) November 5, 2025 at 9:32 PM



===

Sean Duffy, the U.S. transportation secretary, announced that if the government shutdown continued, he would cut air traffic by 10% in 40 key markets by Friday. nyti.ms/49D9uM0 [image or embed] — The New York Times (@nytimes.com) November 5, 2025 at 10:00 PM

===

===

The US government is aiming to ease the pressure on air traffic controllers suffering shutdown-related woes by curtailing flights. But airlines have experience with this kind of sudden disruption. www.wired.com/story/faa-pl… [image or embed] — WIRED (@wired.com) November 5, 2025 at 7:02 PM

… Which flights might be canceled, and where, “is data-based,” Duffy said Wednesday. “This is based on, where is the pressure and how do we alleviate the pressure?” When passengers fly, “they are going to make it to their destinations safely, because we’ve done our work,” Duffy said. The FAA did not immediately respond to WIRED’s questions, and it’s unclear whether the flight cut will affect only commercial airlines or cargo and private flights as well. A 10 percent reduction in scheduled commercial flights at 40 airports could lead to some 4,000 to 5,000 canceled flights per day. For airlines and travelers, a sudden cut in flights will likely lead to some serious logistical headaches. Duffy earlier this week warned of air travel “mass chaos” should the shutdown drag on. But airlines have some experience responding to sudden flight reductions due to staffing issues, says Michael McCormick, a former FAA official who now heads the Air Traffic Management program at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. In the spring of 2023, during another period of air traffic controller shortages, the FAA allowed airlines to reduce their capacities in New York–area airports. (Such reductions usually force airlines to forfeit the right to a takeoff or landing; the FAA temporarily nixed that penalty.) In response, airline schedulers were able to quickly “up-gauge,” compensating for the reduced number of flights by replacing small aircraft with larger ones. That way, cutting flights didn’t necessarily reduce the number of passengers flying overall. Should the FAA follow through on Friday, airlines will likely be able to pull off a similar up-gauging process, says McCormick. While flights will be canceled and passengers moved around, this could mean that plenty are still able to get to their destinations. The move might actually give airlines more time to prepare…

===

TSA workers and air traffic controllers also have bills to pay and families to feed. I don't blame them for doing what they need to do to make ends meet.

If the shutdown is not resolved by Thanksgiving it will definitely not be safe to fly that weekend. Heck it's less safe now. [image or embed] — BK. Titanji (@boghuma.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 6:44 AM

===

Mr. Pierce, at Esquire — “Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy Is Threatening to Close U.S. Airspace (!!) Right Before Thanksgiving”:

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy, whose rise would seem otherwise inexplicable were it not for the guy who put him in that job, has decided to flex and seems to have sprained his brain in the process… Given the damage done already to the FAA by the DOGE boyos, for which he was the rubber stamp, does Duffy really think this administration could stand the political gaff of restricting air travel around Thanksgiving? Has he thought through the political ramifications of endless hours of video news clips of children sobbing in airport hallways and college students stretched out over rows of seats at every departure gate? The Republican majorities in Congress, and the White House, are already failing in their efforts to pin the shutdown on the Democrats. Does Duffy think inconveniencing thousands of citizens and their families will turn those poll numbers around? If so, I’d like him to tell me where he buys his mushrooms.

===

The U.S. government shutdown has now dragged on for over a month, and shortages of air traffic controllers are straining operations — with flight disruptions piling up nationwide. [image or embed] — The Associated Press (@apnews.com) November 3, 2025 at 11:00 PM

… My flight was canceled. Now what?

If you are already at the airport, it is time to find another flight. Get in line to speak to a customer service representative, and call or go online to connect to the airline’s reservations staff. It also helps to reach out on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, because airlines might respond quickly there. Airlines will rebook you on a later flight for no additional charge. The good news right now is that this is not a peak travel time, so travelers stand a better chance of finding seats. But the busy holiday season is right around the corner, and at those peak times, passengers might have to wait days for a seat on a new flight… Can I ask to be booked on another airline?

You can, but airlines aren’t required to put you on another carrier’s flight. Some airlines, including the biggest ones except Southwest and the discount airlines, say they can put you on a partner airline. But even then it is often hit or miss… Am I owed a refund?

If you no longer want to take the trip, or have found another way of getting to your destination, the airline is legally required to refund your money, even if you bought a non-refundable ticket. It doesn’t matter why the flight was canceled. “If the airline cancels your flight, you can say, ‘Alright. I will take a refund and get my money back,’” Potter said. “The important piece is that you get your payment returned to you. You’re not just settling for an airline voucher that may expire in a year or less.” You are also entitled to a refund of any bag fees, seat upgrades or other extras that you didn’t get to use… Can I get compensation?

U.S. airlines are not required to pay additional cash compensation and cover lodging and meals for passengers who are stranded, even if a flight cancellation or a severe delay is the airline’s fault. The Biden administration had proposed a rule that would have changed that and required airlines to pay passengers for delays and cancellations in more circumstances, with compensation proposed between about $200 and as high as $775. But the Trump administration scrapped that last month, and the airlines praised him for doing so…

===

Air travel during the Trump administration:

"Photos from Houston's Bush Intercontinental airport show TSA lines at Terminal E extending outside the building and down the sidewalk Sunday night.

At 6:15PM, new photos showed the same long lines hours later…"

www.click2houston.com/news/local/2… [image or embed] — Rachel Maddow (@maddow.msnbc.com) November 3, 2025 at 2:32 PM

===

they keep not understanding that people aren’t going to blame the democrats if they do this as long as they keep claiming the authority to do it [image or embed] — GHOULLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) November 3, 2025 at 12:28 PM