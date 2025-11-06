Checking the headlines to see what sort of criminal caucasity Trump and his crew are up to and the first thing that caught my eye was this headline:

Jurors showed no appetite for the Justice Department’s case against “sandwich guy,” the D.C. resident who chucked a Subway sandwich at the chest of a federal officer, finding him not guilty Thursday after several hours of deliberations. The jury — which feasted on sandwiches for lunch Thursday, according to a person familiar with jury lunches — deliberated the charges for several hours Wednesday and Thursday before delivering the verdict.

It’s bonkers that this even got this far, but it’s bonkers we have armed goons in body armor roaming around American cities terrorizing civilians, so I guess there is that. Regardless, jury nullification is alive and well and thank goodness for it. I wonder how long before they decide the judiciary is too much of a pain in the ass and just go full fascist with their own secret tribunals?

At any rate, it is just more evidence of how culturally and historically illiterate these fucking guys are and that they will never learn. In every single instance you read about or see in movies and shows the peasants throwing tomatoes and vegetables at the royalty or the elites, throughout history and fiction, the people in power famously overreact and further alienate themselves from the population. Like every single time. If anyone of these guys had a lick of sense all they would have done was detained this guy, kept him as long as they could have, and then just released him with a tipoff to the media. He was going to get fired, regardless, now you have made him a celebrity hero, emboldened others, and set your own team up for a shitload of sandwiches coming your way because the news is out, it is legal. If you had just let him go, that might still be in limbo and deter others.

Just fucking idiots all the way through. No one fucking things about anything before they do it. I mean I know WHY they are this way about shit. It’s because it really all is a mirage and they know it. That’s why they get so fired up when you calmly point out the truth to them- because the truth is not on their side so they have to try to derail with red herrings or displays of verbal and nonverbal aggressions. It’s the only way cults survive.

It’s why mocking them is so dangerous to them. Just laugh at them.

***

And today in performative cruelty:

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the Trump administration to enforce a policy aimed at limiting transgender rights that would restrict sex designations on passports to “male” and “female” based on sex assigned at birth. The justices granted an emergency request filed by the administration, which is seeking to reverse a policy introduced during the Biden administration that allowed people to put “X” as a gender marker or self-select male or female. “Displaying passport holders’ sex at birth no more offends equal protection principles than displaying their country of birth—in both cases, the Government is merely attesting to a historical fact without subjecting anyone to differential treatment,” the court said in the unsigned order.

There is nothing to this other than cruelty. It solves no problem. It makes nothing easier or better for anyone. It’s just about cruelty, and these fucking losers can’t even sign their name to it.

***

On the economic front, everything is going fucking great:

A new report examining worker layoffs in the United States this year finds that the numbers through October closely resemble those seen during recessions in the past. The report from Challenger, Gray & Christmas, a private firm that tracks workplace hirings and firings across the country, found that there were 153,074 layoffs reported last month alone, a 183 percent increase from September. October 2025 also saw the highest number of layoffs for that month in particular over the past 22 years.

BLS can not release statistics because the government is shut down. What the fuck are we doing here people:

An Army installation’s dining facility is closed because of the government shutdown, officials said. The Fort Leavenworth Installation Warrior Restaurant is closed “until further notice,” base officials announced in a Facebook post. The Warrior Restaurant is the sole dining facility, or DFAC, on the Kansas base. For most junior enlisted soldiers, DFACs are one of the few on-base options for meals, especially if they don’t have cars to get off post. Additionally, for those living in the barracks, a portion of their paycheck is allocated to cover the costs of eating at the dining facility. On Tuesday, the Senate failed to pass a continuing resolution that would’ve provided some funding and marked the 35th day of a lapse in federal appropriations. It has now become the longest shutdown in U.S. history, surpassing 14 other instances since 1980.

That means the enlisted men have no place to eat. We’re closing down mess halls.

***

There is a lot of good news out there, but I will leave you with this.

Steve Bannon: If we lose the midterms and we lose 2028, some in this room are going to prison, myself included. [image or embed] — Republicans Against Trumpism (@rpsagainsttrump.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 6:19 PM

Does that count as dirty talk?