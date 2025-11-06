Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Night Open Thread

by | 83 Comments

This post is in: 

Checking the headlines to see what sort of criminal caucasity Trump and his crew are up to and the first thing that caught my eye was this headline:

Jurors showed no appetite for the Justice Department’s case against “sandwich guy,” the D.C. resident who chucked a Subway sandwich at the chest of a federal officer, finding him not guilty Thursday after several hours of deliberations.

The jury — which feasted on sandwiches for lunch Thursday, according to a person familiar with jury lunches — deliberated the charges for several hours Wednesday and Thursday before delivering the verdict.

It’s bonkers that this even got this far, but it’s bonkers we have armed goons in body armor roaming around American cities terrorizing civilians, so I guess there is that. Regardless, jury nullification is alive and well and thank goodness for it. I wonder how long before they decide the judiciary is too much of a pain in the ass and just go full fascist with their own secret tribunals?

At any rate, it is just more evidence of how culturally and historically illiterate these fucking guys are and that they will never learn. In every single instance you read about or see in movies and shows the peasants throwing tomatoes and vegetables at the royalty or the elites, throughout history and fiction, the people in power famously overreact and further alienate themselves from the population. Like every single time. If anyone of these guys had a lick of sense all they would have done was detained this guy, kept him as long as they could have, and then just released him with a tipoff to the media. He was going to get fired, regardless, now you have made him a celebrity hero, emboldened others, and set your own team up for a shitload of sandwiches coming your way because the news is out, it is legal. If you had just let him go, that might still be in limbo and deter others.

Just fucking idiots all the way through. No one fucking things about anything before they do it. I mean I know WHY they are this way about shit. It’s because it really all is a mirage and they know it. That’s why they get so fired up when you calmly point out the truth to them- because the truth is not on their side so they have to try to derail with red herrings or displays of verbal and nonverbal aggressions. It’s the only way cults survive.

It’s why mocking them is so dangerous to them. Just laugh at them.

***

And today in performative cruelty:

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the Trump administration to enforce a policy aimed at limiting transgender rights that would restrict sex designations on passports to “male” and “female” based on sex assigned at birth.

The justices granted an emergency request filed by the administration, which is seeking to reverse a policy introduced during the Biden administration that allowed people to put “X” as a gender marker or self-select male or female.

“Displaying passport holders’ sex at birth no more offends equal protection principles than displaying their country of birth—in both cases, the Government is merely attesting to a historical fact without subjecting anyone to differential treatment,” the court said in the unsigned order.

There is nothing to this other than cruelty. It solves no problem. It makes nothing easier or better for anyone. It’s just about cruelty, and these fucking losers can’t even sign their name to it.

***

On the economic front, everything is going fucking great:

A new report examining worker layoffs in the United States this year finds that the numbers through October closely resemble those seen during recessions in the past.

The report from Challenger, Gray & Christmas, a private firm that tracks workplace hirings and firings across the country, found that there were 153,074 layoffs reported last month alone, a 183 percent increase from September. October 2025 also saw the highest number of layoffs for that month in particular over the past 22 years.

BLS can not release statistics because the government is shut down. What the fuck are we doing here people:

An Army installation’s dining facility is closed because of the government shutdown, officials said.

The Fort Leavenworth Installation Warrior Restaurant is closed “until further notice,” base officials announced in a Facebook post. The Warrior Restaurant is the sole dining facility, or DFAC, on the Kansas base.

For most junior enlisted soldiers, DFACs are one of the few on-base options for meals, especially if they don’t have cars to get off post. Additionally, for those living in the barracks, a portion of their paycheck is allocated to cover the costs of eating at the dining facility.

On Tuesday, the Senate failed to pass a continuing resolution that would’ve provided some funding and marked the 35th day of a lapse in federal appropriations. It has now become the longest shutdown in U.S. history, surpassing 14 other instances since 1980.

That means the enlisted men have no place to eat. We’re closing down mess halls.

***

There is a lot of good news out there, but I will leave you with this.

Steve Bannon: If we lose the midterms and we lose 2028, some in this room are going to prison, myself included.

[image or embed]

— Republicans Against Trumpism (@rpsagainsttrump.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 6:19 PM

Does that count as dirty talk?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

    83Comments

    3. 3.

      bbleh

      I’ve known many privileged people who carelessly — sociopathically — inflict pain on others with the attitude that “they’ll just have to learn,” as though somehow it was the others’ fault that it happened.

      I see some of this in the current FAA / flight restriction thing too.

      As previously noted, I do not think this is wise as a political strategy.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Snarki, child of Loki

      “In every single instance you read about or see in movies and shows the peasants throwing tomatoes and vegetables at the royalty or the elites”

       

      Trump was impeached TWICE, but it didn’t work because they didn’t use rotting peaches the way it’s supposed to be.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jackie

      BLS can not release statistics because the government is shut down.

      I thought FFOTUS said the BLS wouldn’t be announcing jobs reports after firing BLS Commissioner Erika McEntarfer for giving a jobs report that conflicted with FFOTUS’s rosy picture?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      WaterGirl

      If you actually watch the band video that’s linked he’s not scared, Bannon’s not worried, he’s saying we have to codify everything that Trump is doing, and we have to seize the institutions. Scary stuff.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Matt McIrvin

      @WaterGirl: Sure, that’s what Bannon always says. He stated a couple of weeks ago that Trump WOULD have a third term, guaranteed–not just that it was somehow legal, but that it was already a done deal, three years before anyone actually votes. It’s Steve Bannon’s typical bullshit–come on insisting that you are the omnipotent inevitable cosmic doom.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Jeffro

      (I guess based on the lead-off story, this is the third sandwich thread?  oh well)

      stay strong, Senate Dems!  this will be the first administration in American history that had to shut down our country’s air travel over the holidays because its leader refused to feed poor people and keep health care costs from skyrocketing…

      …and everyone knows it, too

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Deputinize America

      @Danielx:

      If you can just ignore the sores on his face and the miasma of BO, sweat, underarm cheese, yesterday’s whiskey and weeks of cigar smoking without brushing his teeth, you can envision the inner beauty of Steve Bannon….

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Deputinize America

      @Baud:

      For the wealthy, everything. For working Americans, the lash.

      Privation drives productivity on the bottom, everyone knows this.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      gene108

      @Jackie:

      I thought FFOTUS said the BLS wouldn’t be announcing jobs reports after firing BLS Commissioner Erika McEntarfer for giving a jobs report that conflicted with FFOTUS’s rosy picture?

      They released one after she was fired. The numbers didn’t look good. The guy he wanted to head up BLS had his nomination withdrawn because he was too far out there for Senate Republicans to confirm.

      Now we’re guessing as economists pull together whatever private surveys and reports are out there.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      gene108

      Bannon should know about ending up in prison. If it wasn’t for Trump’s pardon, he’d probably still be locked up on the wire fraud charges he was indicted on.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      1,000 flouncing lurkers (was fidelioscabinet)

      @bbleh: I remember Gingrich’s shut-down in the 1990s. I was driving down to Mississippi to see my mother & I took the Natchez Trace, as it’s a restful drive & I had had That Week.
      Since it’s a federal parkway, administered by NPS, all of the bathrooms at the rest areas were closed. I stopped at one, mostly to rest my eyes & stretch my legs. As I was sitting there, watching birds, an older white couple came out of the woods. The wife, who was in full Old White Southern Republican Lady casual wear, was apparently highly displeased about having to pee in the woods and was fuming to her husband about how when Vann Hilleary, their congressman, called for a campaign contribution, he could whistle for it. (At that time Old White Southern Republican Ladies didn’t say things like “He can go fuck himself.”)

      The average American doesn’t like shutdowns. Shutdowns that inconvenience them or that target people they consider untouchable, like the military, infuriate them. This is a very bad look, and we’ve known that at least since the Gingrich Shutdown. You’ll notice McConnell was careful not to try his luck with these—the government might run on continuing resolutions indefinitely, but it wasn’t shut down.

      And as Sun Tzu pointed out a very long time ago, you have to pay & feed your troops, or Bad Things tend to happen.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Deputinize America

      @Baud:

      I miss old country songs where the hero gets fired for telling his boss to kiss his ass, loses his woman, gets drunk and morose and beats the shit out of the deputy. Nowadays, the hero of the song takes extra shifts for no pay because he loves the company so much and wants to make Jesus happy.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Harrison Wesley

      James McMurtry wrote ‘We Can’t Make It Here’ in 2005, and I think it’s truer today than ever before.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Matt McIrvin

      @1,000 flouncing lurkers (was fidelioscabinet): I was on Usenet during Gingrich’s shutdown, which of course was full of libertarians; and I remember them chortling about how when the government shut down the people would realize that their life hadn’t changed, and would learn that the government wasn’t doing anything for them anyway, and that we could do without it.

      That isn’t how it went.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      RevRick

      @gene108: As Fed Chairman Powell acknowledged, we are flying blind as to what exactly is happening in the economy. They cut the Fed rate by a quarter point going by the sense that the economy is weakening. The danger is that we are entering the stagflation zone of rising inflation and unemployment. Then the tools that the Fed has in its box no longer work. Stagflation is like a zugzwang in chess where any move worsens your position. And Trump’s stupid economic policies are worsening our position.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Jackie

      Here’s another great article about Tues’ great night: (click the link for the gravy – it’s much too long to post full article)

      On Tuesday, mostly in the shadow of the Democratic Party’s headlining triumphs, were a series of state and local elections that carried high stakes for election law and voting rights.

      Conservatives failed to restrict mail-in voting in a state key to next year’s battle for the U.S. Senate. Voters in two states boosted Democrats’ mid-decade redistricting aspirations. And voters made sure that a plan to unwind one of the nation’s harshest felony disenfranchisement schemes can proceed.

      Here, we tour these results, and some others, from five states where the rules of elections were most prominently on the line—California, Maine, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

      boltsmag.org/five-ways-2025-elections-affect-voting-rules-and-democracy/

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Deputinize America

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      Modern Country in one song…

      (Verse 1)
      Clock rings five, I’m up and gone,
      Got my company hat and my Jesus song.
      Down at the plant, boss shakes my hand,
      I work extra hours, hope he understands.

      (Verse 2)
      My pickup’s burning diesel, eating cash,
      With a flag in the back and a MAGA splash.
      I wave to a suit from out of state,
      He sells me my dreams at a premium rate.

      (Chorus)
      Bless this truck and my boss,
      Thank the Lord for every loss.
      Patriot proud, debt long and deep,
      American made, punch in, repeat.
      Y’all can keep your union talk,
      I’d rather let my money walk.
      Kneel and pray at the company gate,
      Me and Jesus punch out late.

      (Verse 3)
      Had a good woman, now she’s moved on,
      Said she got tired of singing this song.
      Let her go, my Bible and me,
      Working for free, it’s my destiny!

      (Bridge)
      Red, white, and blue, I won’t complain,
      Even when I’m driving in the breakdown lane.
      If loving my boss is wrong,
      I’ll just keep hauling on!

      (Repeat Chorus)
      Bless this truck and my boss,
      Thank the Lord for every loss.
      Patriot proud, debt long and deep,
      American made, punch in, repeat.
      Y’all can keep your union talk,
      I’d rather let my money walk.
      Kneel and pray at the company gate,
      Me and Jesus punch out late.

      (Outro)
      One more shift for zero pay,
      Ain’t that the American way?
      Raise a toast to the suit and tie,
      With Jesus and freedom, till I die.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      New Deal democrat

      @RevRick: The danger is that we are entering the stagflation zone

      I think the evidence is clear that we are already there. The regional Fed surveys (5 manufacturing + 5 services) and the ISM manufacturing (75+ year history) and services surveys all showed widespread price increases with, on average, a small decline in employment.

      The economy is currently enduring 4 shocks:

      1. AI fueled layoffs

      2. tariffs

      3. SNAP benefits cut

      4. student loan payments resumed

      These are putting big stresses on lower income households.

      For now, they are being balanced by the AI boom causing a stock market boom, giving rise to a wealth effect, resulting in a significant increase in consumer spending by the top 10% of households.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Ken

      “If we lose the midterms and we lose 2028, some in this room are going to prison, myself included.”  No they will get Kirked and by their own party.  They know all each others dirty little secrets and there will be hits.  By this time, all the Trumps will be out of the country in Dubai far away from the nightmare the GOP will face after the 2028 election.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Jackie

      RawStory headline:

      DOJ investigating DC mayor over trip paid for by Qatar — after Trump got a free plane

      You get the gist of the story… hypocrisy at its finest.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      RaflW

      Certainly not the biggest problem, compared to SNAP or ICE, but I think the FAA cutbacks will further bite Trump & Co. in the ass. Maybe it’s a hail mary to get Thune to nuke the filibuster, but announcing it the day after Democrats won things like a huge seat gain in VA, two statewide races in GA, and ended Mississippi’s legislative supermajority, they sure look like flailing idiots! MAGAs and even low-infos and non-MAGA Republicans fly.

      I was supposed to change planes at JFK this coming Sunday. You know I have low confidence in how things will go this weekend at US gateway airports if I voluntarily (at no cost to me) changed my outbound to connect at Charles DeGaulle. Just a sprawling and very confusing place with terrible customer service vibes.

      Sending good wishes to anyone else flying in the next few (or more!) days, too.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Matt

      Prison? Mr. Bannon, the precedent has already been established that the POTUS can order anyone murdered he wants with no legal repercussions. I want to see the bodycam video from when Seal Team 6 kicks in your door at 3AM and blows you away.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Jackie

      @Ken:

      “If we lose the midterms and we lose 2028, some in this room are going to prison, myself included.”  No they will get Kirked and by their own party.

      Or Epsteined.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Deputinize America

      @RaflW: CDG bites ass and is ugly as fuck, save for when someone with talent is playing the grand piano in that one cavernous concourse.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      New Deal democrat

      @Harrison Wesley: the AI boom sounds really dodgy to me

      It seems really dodgy to a lot of people. About 1/3rd of the articles about AI and the stock market say it is a bubble. That would be my best guess too, but it is also the best argument that it is not a bubble (I.e., too much skepticism).

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @New Deal democrat:

      1. AI fueled layoffs

      I thought this “AI” tech wasn’t good enough to actually replace people. What kinds of jobs are getting hit with these layoffs? And what do these employers expect these people to do now?

      Reply
    57. 57.

      StringOnAStick

      Thune doesn’t want to nuke the filibuster because he suspects the senate might be leaving R control thanks to their shitty orange emperor.  I think Krugman is onto something with his “too cruel too soon” assessment.  Of course Bannon has been jerking off over the cruelty; can’t wait to see his ass back in jail.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): The idea is that tech people can be many times as productive by using AI tools, so that one worker can do the work of two or three and you can lay off all the others.

      Strangely, these same AI-heavy companies ALSO buy into insane hustle culture and insist that people have to work 100-hour weeks.

      In reality, the investors they answer to just love headcount reduction and any excuse will please them.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq)

      @bbleh: Everything I see from the maladministration is aiming for the 1950s. 1/10th the air travel is part of that.

      They’re trying to remake the 1950s but keeping 2000s budgeting. All the social investment but with none of the revenue to support it. All the comforts for the few now, and the rest of us have to wait for a gleaming future they no longer intend to produce.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Jackie

      OT from the multitude of subjects already being discussed: Will Elise Stefanik have to give up her House seat to run for NY governor?

      Inquiring minds want to know. She’s apparently announcing her candidacy tomorrow.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      jonas

      @Matt McIrvin:  In reality, the investors they answer to just love headcount reduction and any excuse will please them.

      This. “We’re keepin’ this operation lean and mean!” is music to Wall Street’s ears. It may also be a canary in the coal mine around AI: companies realize magic AI pixie dust isn’t going to pay off as advertised, so they’re cutting costs in advance of having to walk into the buzzsaw that awaits when they admit that it wasn’t all it was cracked up to be and they spent the last three years setting fire to billions of dollars for no reason.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      StringOnAStick

      I’m in the same camp as Ed Zitron, AI has become a black hole for investment money, with the main reason to keep shoveling money at it being all that’s been spent so far will be worth nothing unless the pie in the sky end state is achieved.  Seems pretty likely that the pie in the sky end state is not achievable, but Si Valley is going to keep careening down that road until the money stops, and so far it hasn’t stopped yet.  The word “sustainable” is about to enter the chat, because the kinds of money spend needed to get there are just plain not sustainable.  Nvidia has a business model that is just a few steps above Ponzi scheme, but with exotic financing used to “engineer” sales and growth.  I have a bad feeling about this one.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Repatriated

      @RaflW:

      I think the FAA cutbacks will further bite Trump & Co. in the ass. Maybe it’s a hail mary to get Thune to nuke the filibuster, but announcing it the day after Democrats won things like a huge seat gain in VA, two statewide races in GA, and ended Mississippi’s legislative supermajority, they sure look like flailing idiots! MAGAs and even low-infos and non-MAGA Republicans fly.

      They’re flailing, but had no choice. The flight cutbacks were inevatable due to ATC degradation. They just held off the announcement until after the elections, hoping to avoid additional adverse electoral effects. Of course, it was pretty much a disaster for them anyhow…

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @New Deal democrat:

      Companies are laying people off with the idea that they will replace them with AI.

      @Matt McIrvin:

      The idea is that tech people can be many times as productive by using AI tools, so that one worker can do the work of two or three and you can lay off all the others.

      Do you think that’s feasible?

      Reply
    67. 67.

      jonas

      @Jackie: I was gobsmacked by this. Republicans up and down the state were shellacked last night while a Muslim socialist was elected mayor of NYC, so she decides the very next day, with those headlines fresh in everyone’s mind, that this is a great time for one of Trump’s most loyal lickspittles to announce a run for governor.

      I take this as a good sign that whoever her advisers are, are incredibly stupid.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Gvg

      @Baud: When does the company go bankrupt, and how will it be sold off? The board of the company is just as stupid as Musk, and it’s doomed. I bet they are taking big chunks for themselves too, or they wouldn’t be giving him so much. The company just isn’t profitable enough and he used it as collateral to buy twitter which isn’t profitable at all. He is spending too much. People say he has more wealth than anyone could spend in a 100 lifetimes, but they aren’t looking at what he is buying costs, and ignoring that his assets are leveraged and overvalued compared to proven revenue by huge amounts. His predicted products haven’t materialized in quite awhile, so he is just a good salesman, but also nuts.

      I think teslas board must all be as strange as he is. Bad businessmen. Please let a result of the crash be rational business people gain control back from the flakes. It’s all very well to blame this on capitalism, but nothing these guys do is good business practice. My professors must be screaming, and my former bosses gagging.

      Some of it is poor tax policy and law. Placing shareholder short term dividends always above the long term profitability of a corporation by Supreme Court decision has had serious long term slow consequences to corporate health in this country. I think it is the reason we are behind in factory modernization and research investment.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @WaterGirl: No.  Enlisted soldiers living in the barracks do not pay for meals.  Officers and enlisted soldiers who do not live in the barravv can JS get a non-taxable allowance for food.

      That being said, feeding your soldiers is basically job1 for leaders.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Deputinize America

      I was just thinking about the dude collapsing at the Oval Office presser. A leader would have expressed empathy, said “get the White House doc up here, and nicely asked the courtier mediots to leave to give some space while the victim’s needs were tended to.

      Instead, he stood there like a big fat lump, no help to anyone.

      Story of his life.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Deputinize America

      I was just thinking about the dude collapsing at the Oval Office presser. A leader would have expressed empathy, said “get the White House doc up here, and nicely asked the courtier mediots to leave to give some space while the victim’s needs were tended to.

      Instead, he stood there like a big fat lump, no help to anyone.

      Story of his life.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      jonas

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):  Do you think that’s feasible?

      At some point, some company’s going to make some big decision based on what some AI analysis claimed to show and it’s going to blow everything up. Remember how lawyers these days are getting busted in court with AI generated filings and pleas? What happens when some AI-generated risk analysis with billions or trillions at stake gets it wrong?

      Reply
    76. 76.

      BruceFromOhio

      @Deputinize America: ​
       
      They are a cost-center, and in an economy that delivers more services than goods, they are the number one cost-center. It’s why the owner and management classes have put so much time and effort into destroying unions and subjugating the labor class. If the ratfuck capitalists could find a way to charge employees for the “right to work” and remain profitable, they wouldn’t hesitate.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      jonas

      @Deputinize America:

      Instead, he stood there like a big fat lump, no help to anyone.

      Story of his life.

      He stood there like a confused dementia patient is what he did. “What? Is it nap time already? Why are my socks in the pantry?”

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq)

      @StringOnAStick: From my first exposure to crypto, it screamed “fraud” to me. Not in the sense of itself defrauding investors, but of enabling fraudsters to retain their profits in virtually untraceable digital wallets. AI feels similar.

      Nvidia is feeding the beast.

      But so is all the dirty power that is being spun up to run it.

      Sooner or later the powers that be will figure out that powering (feeeding/housing) humans is cheaper than consuming all the fossil fuels on the planet. This because all their supporters right now are at once in love with abundant electricity and loathing renewables. It’s an irreconcilable duality but because of their loathing for Teh Left and the attendant environmentalism they are keeping it.

      At some point humans will become valuable again; but until then expect them to extract every last barrel of petroleum, every last cubic meter of gas and every last tonne of coal.

      AI leadership needs to learn this. Now.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Deputinize America:  That is what unit commanders should be doing.  But the thing is, if you pay and feed soldiers they will put up with all sorts of other shit.  They will bitch about it, but that is a soldier’s sacred right.  Don’t pay or feed them?  Historically, bad things happen.

      Reply

