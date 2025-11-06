Russia has ever so helpfully announced their next set of war crimes before they’ve committed them.

Always so helpful.

Here’s the butcher’s bill from Russia’s attacks over the past 24 hours:

In the past 24 hours, six civilians, including a child, were injured in Kharkiv region as a result of Russian shelling. Russian forces targeted populated areas across the Kharkiv, Bohodukhiv, Chuhuiv, Izium, Lozova, and Kupiansk districts using various types of weaponry. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 7:15 AM

Someone was asking about partisans, as in an underground acting within Russia, regarding some of the attacks on rail infrastructure. This would seem to answer some of that question:

The Freedom of Russia Resistance Movement burned dozens of locomotives on Russian territory. The targets were locomotives used by the Russians to transport weapons, ammunition, and equipment.

t.me/c/1504053937… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 8:35 AM

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

We Will Increase Funding for the Brigades and Corps on the Front Line that Are Engaged in the Fiercest Fighting – Address by the President I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians! Today, we have introduced a new sanctions package zeroing in on Russia’s activities in the Arctic. This is one of Russia’s cash cows: A significant portion of the resources the enemy sells each year are extracted precisely from the lands and waters of the Arctic – tens of billions of dollars annually. We are working with partners so that, just as measures have been implemented against the tanker fleet and Russia’s oil companies, similar actions will be taken by them against all the volumes of resources the Russians sell from the Arctic. This is fair. Any means of curbing Russia’s revenues is an effective way to counter the war. We have also synchronized the 19th package of European Union sanctions – as I promised – within our jurisdiction. It is important that other European countries outside the EU – in particular Norway, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom – do the same. Partners hear us and take our proposals into account. Overall, our coordination in sanctions efforts is pretty good, so we will continue to expand pressure on Russia for this war. I have also instructed the preparation of new decisions by Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council targeting Russia’s weapons production, its sanctions evasion schemes, Russian propaganda, and individuals holding Ukrainian citizenship – collaborators who have chosen Russia and profit from it during the war. The activities of such individuals must be blocked. We are also very actively preparing the Staff meeting and several other formats today with the military, the Minister of Defense, and the Office team following this week’s trip to the Donetsk and Dnipro regions. There were issues raised by the brigades regarding decisions that, unfortunately, are not fully effective. There was also feedback from battalion commanders regarding weapons supplies and support programs. We will increase funding for the brigades and corps on the front line that are engaged in the fiercest fighting. Government officials must also expand the military’s ability to purchase necessary equipment, hardware, and components. There are many questions, in particular about write-offs and decommissioning of assets. We must resolve all of these issues. We also discussed in detail the new contract-based framework of service in our army – all of this is being worked through, and there must be clear details for our warriors. It’s also important to recognize our units and warriors who are doing truly innovative work both in combat and in rescuing the wounded. I am grateful to all our genuinely committed people who are doing absolutely everything possible to defend Ukrainian positions, destroy the invader, and save our wounded. In recent days, the servicemen of our 1st Separate Medical Battalion have distinguished themselves exceptionally well. They carry out evacuations of the wounded in the east of our country. The servicemen conducted what was, in fact, a unique operation to rescue a wounded warrior – using a ground robotic system. There had been six unsuccessful evacuation attempts and extremely heavy Russian fire, but the seventh attempt succeeded – this ground drone of ours did help. The wounded warrior is now undergoing treatment and rehabilitation. His life has been saved. Thank you for that! Today I signed a decree awarding the participants in the operation with state honors. We will scale up exactly this kind of technological backbone for our army – more ground robotic systems operating at the front, more drones of all types, and increased deliveries of modern solutions that help achieve results in combat, in providing supplies for our combat units, and in evacuating our wounded warriors. And one more thing. We are preparing agreements with European partners on our new capabilities in defense and active operations. In the coming weeks – in November – we are to finalize them. There will be new support packages for Ukraine, and additionally an important agreement for our military capabilities. Glory to Ukraine!

First Lady Zelenska took part in the third mental health conference.

Olena Zelenska Took Part in the Third Mental Health Forum First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska took part in the third Mental Health Forum, “Supporting Those Who Support Everyone: Capacity and Well-Being of Mental Health Workers,” held as part of the All-Ukrainian Mental Health Program “How Are You?” initiated by the President’s wife. Forum participants included representatives of central executive authorities, regional military administrations, local communities, international and non-governmental organizations, companies from the Business Without Barriers community, higher education institutions, experts and scholars, mental health service providers, regional coordinators of “How Are You?”, and community consultants. “For the first time in our country, mental health support stands alongside responses to other urgent challenges of the war. For the first time, the service is brought so close to everyone: in the office of a family doctor trained by the WHO, in hundreds of mental health and resilience centers, in veteran spaces, and in cultural and artistic institutions. Today, we saw from the numbers that their presence has grown even further across all regions,” Olena Zelenska noted. In 23 regions of Ukraine, over 13,000 providers offer mental health and psychosocial support services across various sectors: healthcare, social protection, education, veteran policy, culture and the arts, and sports. The full range of service providers within the “How Are You?” network was showcased at the forum in an exhibition format, where various institutions and organizations presented their work and shared experiences. A special “How Are You?” research indicated that awareness of mental health services at the community level has increased 2.5 times compared to 2023. The willingness to seek support rose from 23% to 46%, while satisfaction with services increased from 61% to 74%. The forum also featured the presentation of a survey conducted among over 850 employers by “How Are You?” and the State Labor Service of Ukraine. It revealed that for 85% of respondents, mental health is a priority. Limited budgets were identified as the number one barrier by roughly 40% of those surveyed, alongside other challenges such as lack of employee motivation, uncertainty on how to start, and fear of doing something wrong. Panel discussions took place as well, including on intersectoral cooperation within “How Are You?”. Companies from the Business Without Barriers community presented their projects supporting mental health at the workplace and discussed the challenges businesses are trying to solve. A special event, “The Power of Gratitude,” held on the second day of the forum, brought together service providers from public and non-governmental sectors in a marketplace format, as well as businesses and universities. Additionally, a photo exhibition titled “Touches of Support” was presented, featuring personal images of support shared by Ukrainians from across the country. “These are very personal stories of quiet joy, gratitude, and hope. I thank everyone who shared them with us all. For it is witnessing them that truly warms the heart. The images show moments of rescue, birth, long-awaited reunions, and simply being together – parents with children, grandparents with grandchildren. And in these photos, you can also see yourselves or your colleagues at work, at that same crucial moment of helping others,” the First Lady concluded. The third Mental Health Forum was organized by the Coordination Centre for Mental Health of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the World Health Organization, as part of the All-Ukrainian Mental Health Program “How Are You?”.

Georgia:

Day 344 of uninterrupted nationwide protests in Georgia. Tonight, police flooded Rustaveli Ave to stop citizens from walking on the roadway. So protesters shifted to nearby streets, moving toward Gov’t HQ and now looping around the city — paralyzing traffic and forcing police to chase them. 🎥 Mo Se [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 1:40 PM

Day 344 of #GeorgiaProtests The regime police didn’t allow people to close the road, which people have been doing despite mass arrests, as a symbol of persistence. I see Grandma Nino being pushed off the road. She’s 80+ and protests every day. #TerrorinGeorgia 📷 MOSE [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 1:30 PM

Fines and arrests didn’t work — Georgians still blocked Rustaveli Ave for 343 nights. Now, on day 344, police show up in huge numbers to physically prevent it. Here, protesters march on narrow Leonidze St, yet police only allow them a small slice of the road. 🎥 Publika [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 1:57 PM

15-year-old Andria Khomasuridze was arrested now in Tbilisi. Protesters spread out on various streets. The arrest happened on Leonidze, near Freedom Square. So, the elderly and the teenagers… #GeorgiaProtests Day 344 📷 MOSE [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 2:08 PM

Another brutal arrest in Georgia tonight in front of the parliament. It seems the person arrested (probably Alexandre Razmadze but still tbd) hit his head during arrest. Police have physically prevented the protesters from blocking Rustaveli Avenue tonight. 🎥 Netgazeti [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 2:33 PM

The Prosecutor’s Office has opened a “sabotage & coup” case against Saakashvili, Vashadze, Melia, Gvaramia, Khoshtaria, Zurab “Girchi” Japaridze, Khazaradze & Japaridze, alleging sabotage, aiding hostile foreign activity, and calls to overthrow the constitutional order. Most are already in jail. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 5:21 AM

BREAKING ‼️ Virtually all democratic leaders in Georgia are now prosecuted over “sabotaging the state.” 1/ — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 5:44 AM

As a result of a joint investigation conducted by the State Security Service, the Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, criminal prosecution has been initiated against Mikheil Saakashvili, Giorgi Vashadze, Nika Gvaramia, Nikanor Melia, Zurab Girchi Japaridze, 2/ — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 5:44 AM

Elene Khoshtaria, Mamuka Khazaradze and Badri Japaridze for crimes committed against the state, namely: sabotage, assistance in hostile activities to a foreign state, financing activities directed against the constitutional order of Georgia and the foundations of national security, 3/ — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 5:44 AM

and calling for the violent change of the constitutional order of 🇬🇪 or the overthrow of the state government, said Prosecutor-General Giorgi Gvaramia at the briefing. For notice, not every leader has similar criminal cases, for example, overthrowing the “government” is in case of Saakashvili. 4/ — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 5:44 AM

Elene Khoshtaria, Zurab Girchi Japaridze and Giorgi Vashadze are accused of “advocating for international sanctions” [against the regime] on the “false premise” that Georgia was evading Russia sanctions and helping Russia in the war effort against Ukraine, 5/ — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 5:44 AM

as well as providing international audiences with documentations that resulted in sanctioning of up to 300 Georgian citizens. In case of Lelo leaders Mamuka Khazaradze and Badri Japaridze, who had been pardoned to participate at full capacity in the local elections, are now required to pay bail. 6/ — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 5:44 AM

As for others, this, of course, means that no leader will leave prison any time soon, and Zurab Girchi Japaridze was supposed to come out on December 22. #TerrorinGeorgia #GeorgiaProtests 7/7. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 5:44 AM

In Georgia, it’s either a democracy, or an inherently anti-American, anti-European autocracy. That is because 🇬🇪 doesn’t have resources for a self-sufficient dictatorship and must always rely on Russia/China/other dictatorships. Thus, an autocracy in 🇬🇪 is a geopolitical problem for the West. 1/2 — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 5:04 PM

Plus, it’s not like the GD could ever stabilize and project a fait accompli anyway, as much as they’d want to. There will always be some form of protest in 🇬🇪, even if it ever turns into sporadic. And, you know, the more you repress, the more people plan… #TerrorinGeorgia #GeorgiaProtests 2/2. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 5:04 PM

Germany:

Senior German officials have accused the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party of deliberately abusing parliamentary powers to collect and likely pass secret information about the country’s military capabilities and the state of critical infrastructure to Russia. Source: Der Spiegel [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 11:31 AM

A major insider threat!

The US:

From The Hill:

More at the link.

Considering the Israel-Hamas ceasefire for Gaza isn’t worth the paper it’s printed on and never really went into effect beyond the prisoner swap for the remaining surviving hostages, don’t hold your breath.

Russians unveiled a remote-controlled “Bukhanka” van, operated via a gaming wheel and pedals. Using Wi-Fi, 4G, and Starlink, it supposedly has unlimited range. The control module installs in 5 minutes, and Russians claim it will make delivering ammo and supplies to the front safer. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 2:34 PM

Starling you say?

Back to Ukraine.

Busy night in Ukraine’s long-range campaign. As Ukraine’s new, domestically made weapons come into wider use, pressure on fascist Russia’s war economy and logistics will rise. In tandem, Kremlin propaganda will increase, aiming to sap support for Ukraine and drive more wedges between Europe and 🇺🇸. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 4:10 AM

It’s 2025, and Angelina Jolie has been closer to the frontlines than Vladimir Putin ever was — Tatarigami (@tatarigami.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 7:40 AM

Kharkiv:

It’s 3 in the morning, air raid alert in Kharkiv. Russian drones are approaching the city‼️ — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 8:06 PM

This was from 3:05 AM local time in Ukraine/8:05 PM EST.

Chuhuiv, Kharkiv Oblast:

Mayor of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv region, about russian attack earlier tonight: Once again, our city became a target. The enemy launched more than 10 drones at Chuhuiv.

Preliminary reports indicate damage to a civilian enterprise and an educational institution. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 7:58 PM

Fires broke out at the impact sites. Emergency services are on the scene and taking necessary action. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 7:58 PM

Kherson and Mykolaiv Oblasts:

The Legacy of War Foundation has released a press statement about their visit to Mykolaiv and Kherson with Angelina Jolie. Angelina said: “The people of Mykolaiv and Kherson live with danger every day, but they refuse to give in. At time when governments around the world [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 6:29 AM

are turning their backs on the protection of civilians, their strength, and their support for each other is humbling. After nearly three years of conflict, exhaustion is visible, yet so too is determination. Families want safety, peace, and the chance to rebuild their lives.” — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 6:29 AM

Both cities suffer immensely under Russian attacks, but Kherson, because of its geography, endures the worst. In infamous “human safari,” Russians use FPV drones to hunt civilians simply trying to survive. Every basic task is a gamble. Even buying groceries can be fatal. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 6:29 AM

Drawing global attention to these inhumane conditions Ukrainians are forced to live in is crucial. Angelina’s decision to come here is incredibly brave and important. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 6:29 AM

Kamiansk, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast:

In Kamianske, rescuers recovered the body of a man from beneath the rubble of a multi-story building. In total, eight people were injured in the overnight Russian attack on the city—five of them were pulled from the ruins by emergency crews. 🐈 Amid the wreckage, a terrified cat was also found. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 8:25 AM

Rescuers carefully retrieved it and returned it to its owners. The enemy strike destroyed apartments from the first to the fourth floor. The roof caught fire, and several cars were mangled. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 8:25 AM

Bityumne, Russian occupied Crimea:

Simferopol, Russian occupied Crimea:

Drones also visited occupied Simferopol overnight. The “Krymneftesbyt” oil depot in the village of Bytumnoye caught fire. Russia’s Ministry of Defense claimed to have shot down seven drones over Crimea, but it seems something still made it through. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 11:01 AM

Kramatorsk:

Zaporizhzhai Oblast:

Zaporizhzhia District: One person was killed in a Russian strike. After the attack, residents reported that someone might be trapped beneath the rubble of a destroyed residential building. During emergency rescue operations, responders located and recovered the body of the deceased. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 11:11 AM

Dnipro:

Russian drones are flying directly over residential neighborhoods, right above people’s heads, in Dnipro.

The city is under russian drone attack right now ‼️ [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 11:22 AM

Sumy:

Donetsk Oblast:

Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Magyar, reported that overnight, the USF — together with Ukrainian Special Operations Forces and the Rocket Forces and Artillery — destroyed a major base in Donetsk used for storing, equipping, and launching Shahed kamikaze drones. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 3:09 AM

Ukrainian Special Operations Forces struck a Shahed drone storage, assembly, and launch site at the former Donetsk airport on the evening of Nov 5. Over 90% of launched drones hit their target. A massive explosion and secondary detonations were captured on video. [image or embed] — NOELREPORTS (@noelreports.com) November 6, 2025 at 6:52 AM

Special Operation Forces of Ukraine target Russian Shahed kamikaze drone storage and launch positions in Donetsk with FP-1/FP-2 guided strike drones. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 8:37 AM

💥 /1. According to “Dosye Shpiona”: Over 1,000 Geran-2/Shahed drones were destroyed in strike on Donetsk base. A strike was carried out on the launch positions and storage facilities of Geran-2 UAVs located at the Donetsk airport base. The strike involved both cruise missiles and strike drones. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 4:47 AM

/2. As a result of the attack:

• an ammunition depot was completely destroyed;

• a fuel storage facility was destroyed;

• a UAV pre-launch preparation site was destroyed;

• power supply and communication nodes were damaged. — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 4:47 AM

/3. At the time of the strike, the airfield reportedly housed up to 1,000 Geran-2 UAVs and more than 1,500 warheads. — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 4:47 AM

Russian occupied Luhansk:

Pokrovsk:

The “Hostri Kartuzy” unit has shown how the occupiers are attempting to cut off the logistics of Ukrainian forces in the Pokrovsk area. The enemy is carrying out remote mining with TM-72 anti-tank mines using FPV drones.

t.me/c/1657920003… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 5:39 AM

Kostroma Oblast, Russia:

Ukraine has launched a series of successful large-scale strikes across Russia tonight. As of November 6, multiple hits are confirmed. 🧵Thread: 1. A major fire was caught on video at the Kostromskaya thermal power plant in Volgorechensk, over 730 km from the Ukrainian border. [image or embed] — Tatarigami (@tatarigami.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 12:21 AM

The Autonomous Republic of Bashkortostan, Russia:

Novopoltsk, Belarus:

A fire broke out at the Naftan oil refinery in Belarus, damaging a diesel processing unit. Located in Novopolotsk, Naftan is one of only two oil refineries in the country, with an annual processing capacity of about 12 million tonnes of crude oil. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 3:41 AM

A technological unit for diesel processing caught fire at the Belarusian oil refinery “Naftan.” The Novopolotsk refinery is one of two oil processing enterprises in Belarus. On June 3, 2022, “Naftan” was added to the sanctions lists of all European Union countries. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 4:01 AM

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

There are no new Patron skeets or videos today. Here is some adjacent material.

🇺🇦 Somewhere ahead, a windowsill awaits him, where he will curl up into a ball. Somewhere, a saucer of milk and a hand to stroke his head await him. But now — he is here, on this gray day, in this cold air. And he doesn’t complain. He doesn’t demand. He just walks. [image or embed] — Vitalis Viva (@vitalisviva.bsky.social) November 5, 2025 at 2:49 PM

