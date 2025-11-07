Some people are grumpy about this but I think this is a pretty reasonable stance, especially if the minibus has a "no touchy" to Vought. It also looks pretty bad if Thune says no. [image or embed] — Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 3:10 PM

And now you all understand why Schumer made that offer publicly. They all knew this was going to be the GOP response. It's making them own the shutdown even more, just as air travel cuts are being made. [image or embed] — Katherine Alejandra Cross (@quinnae.com) November 7, 2025 at 3:13 PM

Democrats: Let’s reopen the government today, extend the health insurance subsidies for one year, then let the voters decide in the midterms if they want to extend them further or cancel them.

Republicans: HELL NO!!! [image or embed] — Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 3:16 PM

******

It also appears that it was pointless posturing. Multiple states have reported the benefits were made available and have gone out this morning.

Vance was literally preening for the camera and trying to make it sound like the admin didn't cave to a judge when they did. [image or embed] — Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 12:29 PM

Which is like.. the worst of all worlds? You make it sound like you want to starve people and then still end up doing what you said you're all big and tough enough that you don't have to do. — Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 12:30 PM

******

Compare & contrast — Dems vs Repubs:

Elizabeth Warren tells me the clear message from Democrats' sweep in Tuesday's elections is that people want affordability and for Dems to fight for that — not fold in, say, a high-stakes fight to extend soon-to-expire health care subsidies for millions of people. www.huffpost.com/entry/trump-… [image or embed] — Jen Bendery (@jbendery.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 2:43 PM