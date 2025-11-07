Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Big Friday News Drop Open Thread

oh yeah see there it is

[image or embed]

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 3:11 PM

Some people are grumpy about this but I think this is a pretty reasonable stance, especially if the minibus has a "no touchy" to Vought. It also looks pretty bad if Thune says no.

[image or embed]

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 3:10 PM

And now you all understand why Schumer made that offer publicly. They all knew this was going to be the GOP response. It's making them own the shutdown even more, just as air travel cuts are being made.

[image or embed]

— Katherine Alejandra Cross (@quinnae.com) November 7, 2025 at 3:13 PM

Democrats: Let’s reopen the government today, extend the health insurance subsidies for one year, then let the voters decide in the midterms if they want to extend them further or cancel them.
Republicans: HELL NO!!!

[image or embed]

— Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 3:16 PM

How you can tell the shutdown is getting to Trump now

[image or embed]

— Jen Bendery (@jbendery.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 11:47 AM

******

BREAKING: The USDA tells states funds will be made available later today to pay November SNAP benefits in full.

[image or embed]

— MSNBC (@msnbc.com) November 7, 2025 at 3:45 PM

It also appears that it was pointless posturing. Multiple states have reported the benefits were made available and have gone out this morning.
Vance was literally preening for the camera and trying to make it sound like the admin didn't cave to a judge when they did.

[image or embed]

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 12:29 PM

Which is like.. the worst of all worlds? You make it sound like you want to starve people and then still end up doing what you said you're all big and tough enough that you don't have to do.

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 12:30 PM

******
Compare & contrast — Dems vs Repubs:

Elizabeth Warren tells me the clear message from Democrats' sweep in Tuesday's elections is that people want affordability and for Dems to fight for that — not fold in, say, a high-stakes fight to extend soon-to-expire health care subsidies for millions of people. www.huffpost.com/entry/trump-…

[image or embed]

— Jen Bendery (@jbendery.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 2:43 PM

“It's not enough just for us to stand there and sympathize,” Warren said. “Democrats can't just be the sympathizers. We also need to be the fighters and produce results."
Tuesday's election outcome "was about that.”

— Jen Bendery (@jbendery.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 2:45 PM

"The cruelty feels sudden, but it’s anything but accidental."
Read: www.rollingstone.com/politics/pol…

[image or embed]

— Rolling Stone (@rollingstone.com) November 7, 2025 at 3:05 PM

  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • Jeffg166
  • Jeffro
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Melancholy Jaques
  • prostratedragon
  • Spanky

    8Comments

    1. 1.

      lowtechcyclist

      1) Relieved to see the Administration didn’t refuse to obey a judge’s order re SNAP.

      2) The GOP refused Schumer’s offer? This is my surprised face.

      ETA: It occurs to me that this strengthens the Dem negotiating position, now that SNAP benefits are about to be flowing again, and it’s not even arguable that the Dems are causing anyone to go hungry.  Having air travel messed up just isn’t at the same level.

    2. 2.

      prostratedragon

      Cong. Jonathan Jackson (IL–01) 📹:

      @HouseDemocrats know that the American people deserve better. That is why we are ready, willing and able to quickly reach a bipartisan agreement that reopens the government, ensures #SNAP benefits are paid, and lowers health care costs. #MakeAmericaHungryAgain

    3. 3.

      Jeffg166

      The GQP miscalculated on the public’s indifference to what they could get away with. The final straw will be when the insurrection act is declared.

    4. 4.

      Spanky

      “Trump takes questions from reporters”, and the beard answering a question is definitely not named Trump

      Edited to state the obvious: It’s clear that the White House cannot let Trump near a microphone unchaperoned. The MSM is at least consistent in staying with the charade.

    5. 5.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Bell of the Ranch was pointing out that Trump got the GOP into a lose-lose situation were they look like weak, feckless asshole no matter what they do. No wonder Schumer looks like he is about to do his happy dance in that picture.

    7. 7.

      Melancholy Jaques

      I’m among those who usually find Schumer wanting, but this was exactly the right move at this time. And I don’t really object to Schumer as leader of our caucus, more as the designated spokesperson for “The Democrats” on cable and TV.

    8. 8.

      Jeffro

      there’s also a great piece in the NYT about how screwed up the Kennedy Center is, now that trumpov is in charge of it

      hey…we tried to tell y’all, America: #ETTD means #ETTD

      Interviews with 25 people, including current and former Kennedy Center executives, board members, longtime employees, recent hires, industry leaders and Trump administration officials, revealed a Washington institution in crisis.

      Audiences are staying away. Internal sales figures obtained by The New York Times showed ticket sales down by about 50 percent from the same period last year during one typical week in October.

      Dozens of employees, many with decades of experience, have been fired or quit. Outsiders with few obvious qualifications aside from party loyalty were handed top jobs. The center’s head of human resources estimated that staffing was down 30 percent from before Mr. Trump took over. Others call that a conservative estimate.

