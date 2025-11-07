Looks like we could use an open thread.
Mar-A-Lago delenda est.
ThePatrioticBlonde🇺🇸
@ImBreckWorsham
·
Nov 6
A new Fox News poll finds 70% of Americans say groceries are more expensive now than they were a year ago. 60% of respondents say they blame Trump.
This is Trump friendly Fox News.
x.com/slantchev/status/1986606640809025865?s=20
clap clap clap clap
Jacqueline Sweet
@JSweetLI
SCOOP: The FBI informant convicted of lying to the Bureau about a fake bribery scheme involving the Bidens has been quietly released from prison just months into a six-year sentence—raising concern he could be pardoned by Donald Trump any moment.
Alexander Smirnov, who has multiple business ties to Trumpworld, was sentenced days before Trump became president. He had pleaded guilty to fabricating a story that former President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, had received millions in bribes from Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, as well as to a $2 million-plus tax evasion offense.
Yet despite Smirnov being judged a flight risk, with ties to Russian intelligence and foreign assets, the U.S.-Israeli citizen has been mysteriously missing from prison for at least the past four months.
10:38 AM · Nov 7, 2025
x.com/JSweetLI/status/1986835583331672378?s=20
@WaterGirl: And of course the ones in favor of filibuster changes are the dumbest of the R Senate caucus. Tuberville sure knows how to jam up military promotions, but otherwise he has the mind of a mouse in a human body. Nevermind ANY caucus Ron Johnson is a part of is going to have its mean IQ dumped to the floor.
The Washington Post
@washingtonpost
The Labor Department launched a social media campaign with illustrations that appear to be AI-generated and that almost exclusively feature White men — part of an effort to promote the hiring of American citizens over foreign workers.
x.com/washingtonpost/status/1986826171208605916?s=20
[He is] a loser now, not a winner. A failure, not a success. Weak, not strong. A villain, not a hero. A clownish big blubbery baby man with ridiculous imperial desires, anything, anything but a commanding American President.
Now? LOL!
Someone tell Simon that the 1980’s said hi.
The Washington Post
@washingtonpost
The Labor Department launched a social media campaign with illustrations that appear to be AI-generated and that almost exclusively feature White men — part of an effort to promote the hiring of American
citizenswhite men over foreign workersbrown people.
A little help with accuracy for the Post.
(Not meaning to step on your toes, rikyrah.)
-
@WaterGirl: There’s my chickenshit Senators, right there in the non-responsive column. And she wants to be Governor.
While US venture capitalists were buying monkey jpegs, and DOGE coins, and figuring out how to get Black women fired, and tweeting about white birthrates, and trying to mandate which bathroom trans kids should use, China was making progress on climate change and taking the lead in a real industry.
“The world” has already taken the win. Every country *except the US*🤡 now has access to cheaper power, cheaper cars, non-polluting buses, less dependence on coal and oil, which means slightly less geopolitical instability based on the price of oil.
Oh, and as a side effect, will produce less C02.
Every government subsidizes something. The only difference is what the governments choose to subsidize.
In the US, we’ve chosen to subsidize the creation of trillionaires, through massive tax breaks. Not what I would choose, but hey. 🤷🏿♂️
We got an Elon. They got solar cells, batteries, and EVs.
The November Social Security benefit has hit the bank account, so that’s one institution still chugging along.
Zach Everson, who reported the original story about 🤡 Wine in military exchanges, got this little note in response to an inquiry:
DHS asst sec Tricia McLaughlin also confirmed the CGX was selling Trump Wine—
“The brave men and women of the USCG are pleased to be able to buy Trump wine and cider tax free. We wish you the best in your Pulitzer Prize winning reporting.”
3/
So charming.
“The world” has already taken the win. Every country *except the US*🤡 now has access to cheaper power, cheaper cars, non-polluting buses, less dependence on coal and oil, which means slightly less geopolitical instability based on the price of oil.
Oh, and as a side effect, will produce less C02.
But somewhere….. a cringey shitlib liberal wine mom has been owned.
@WaterGirl: GOP logic: Water isn’t really wet. You only think it is.
@prostratedragon: Some of the comments on that thread are pretty interesting, too.
I did not know that the Aussies are so far ahead in alternative, cheap energy production that, in some instances, they’re giving it away.
Meantime, my energy bills are through the roof – and we use very little energy for our cohort!
@WaterGirl: The 25 who say keep are telling the truth. Most of the others are lying, except for those salivating at the chance to impose a national abortion ban.
@Spanky: We’ll see ours hit the checking account on the 12th. I just had a Zoom conversation with a writer for the United Church of Christ Pension Board magazine about staying active in ministry, post-retirement. She was specifically interested in two things: our financial planning and my involvement in environmental justice issues. Despite being broke through our first 25 years of married life, we are now more than comfortable.
-
@WaterGirl: It is. A bummer.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer laid out a a new Democratic counter proposalfor ending the government shutdown: attaching a one-year extension of soon-to-expire Affordable Care Act subsidies to a spending stopgap that would reopen agencies.
Schumer outlined the proposal during a floor speech Friday that was heavily attended by other Democratic senators in a show of caucus unity.
. . .
“This is a reasonable offer that reopens the government, deals with health care affordability and begins a process of negotiating reforms to the ACA tax credits for the future,” Schumer said. “Now the ball is in the Republicans’ court. We need Republicans to just say, ‘Yes.”
I’m beginning to think things are being kept from us. Here’s a story from Jael Holzman related to electricity/energy use (though it doesn’t address water, the other part of the problem):
i spent weeks investigating how frustrations about data centers were about to swallow american politics…
…and then the 2025 election happened, proving the electoral impacts are already here.
read and share my deep dive on the bipartisan AI techlash shaping our elections before our eyes!
in this story you will find:
• trump district in virginia going blue for the first time in decades because of data centers
• the director of youth outreach for the oklahoma republican party fighting data centers & saying seats could flip on the issue
• lots and lots and lots of polling about this
Did you know a former White House climate advisor flipped a GOP stronghold in Virginia by running entirely on putting a stop to more AI data centers?
For @heatmap.news I profiled John McAuliff and a campaign that will be a roadmap for all future anti-AI politicians moving forward.
I don’t see any guarantees that trump and his cronies won’t attempt another impoundment to prevent actual funding of agencies to go through. If Schumer thinks he can trust the Republicans of keeping their word, he’s an idiot. The GOP has been the party of Bad Faith since 1994.
@Scout211: One year? Have they been negotiating with themselves?
-
30% is just a hair above the Crazyfication factor. So, for me, we’re damn well at the limit point.
@Matt McIrvin: Have they been negotiating with themselves?
According to the Politico article in the link, yes.
Schumer’s counteroffer came after Democrats met privately for hours Thursday to try to find a path forward that would unify the caucus. It’s a shift from the start of the shutdown, when Democrats included a permanent extension of the Obamacare subsidies in an alternative to the GOP-led continuing resolution that passed the House.
Shortly before Schumer’s speech, a group of roughly a dozen members of the Senate Democratic Caucus — including the No. 2 leader, Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois — met in a Capitol basement office. The group included senators who have been negotiating with Republicans about a path out of the shutdown, as well as other Democratic senators viewed as potential swing votes.
A person familiar with the conversation, granted anonymity to describe the private discussion, said that “tone and approach” of the senators in the meeting “doesn’t reflect what you see on the floor.”
it was quite obvious that the gains in alternative energy sector that had been made under Biden were going to be pissed away. After all, Oil and Gas paid $1billion dollar bribe.
