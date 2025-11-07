Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Morning Open Thread: Ave Atque Vale, Speaker Pelosi

Rest now, sister.
We have the watch and I'll see you in Valhalla.
RIP to the GOAT

— Cameron 🇺🇸🗽🦅 (@cameroncorduroy.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 11:38 AM

BREAKING: Nancy Pelosi won't seek reelection, ending her storied career in the U.S. House.

— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) November 6, 2025 at 9:03 AM

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi will not seek reelection to the U.S. House, bringing to a close her storied career as not only the first woman in the speaker’s office but arguably the most powerful in American politics…

Pelosi, appearing upbeat and forward-looking as images of her decades of accomplishments filled the frames, said she would finish out her final year in office. And she left those who sent her to Congress with a call to action to carry on the legacy of agenda-setting both in the U.S. and around the world.

“My message to the city I love is this: San Francisco, know your power,” she said. “We have made history. We have made progress. We have always led the way.”

Pelosi said, “And now we must continue to do so by remaining full participants in our democracy and fighting for the American ideals we hold dear.”

The decision, while not fully unexpected, ricocheted across Washington, and California, as a seasoned generation of political leaders is stepping aside ahead of next year’s midterm elections. Some are leaving reluctantly, others with resolve, but many are facing challenges from newcomers eager to lead the Democratic Party and confront President Donald Trump.

Pelosi, 85, remains a political powerhouse and played a pivotal role with California’s redistricting effort, Prop 50, and the party’s comeback in this week’s election. She maintains a robust schedule of public events and party fundraising, and her announced departure touches off a succession battle back home and leaves open questions about who will fill her behind-the-scenes leadership role at the Capitol.

Former President Barack Obama said Pelosi will go down in history as “one of the best speakers the House of Representatives has ever had.”…

Today, Speaker Emeritus Nancy Pelosi announced that she will not seek reelection and is retiring at the end of her term.
From her time working with Harvey Milk in San Francisco to her tenure as the first female Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi is the definition of a champion for equality.

— Human Rights Campaign (@hrc.org) November 6, 2025 at 9:24 AM

The Evolution of Ms. Nancy Pelosi 💙

— Coko (@coko.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 9:44 PM

In terms of marshaling votes, Pelosi was the most effective speaker in my lifetime.

— Kevin M. Kruse (@kevinmkruse.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 11:09 AM

Godspeed Speaker Pelosi on your retirement.

— KAMALA NATION (@kamalanation.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 9:43 AM

Every day this year has been a further reminder that Nancy Pelosi only made it look easy.

— Charlotte Clymer (@charlotteclymer.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 9:19 AM


There will be so many things to say about the legendary Nancy Pelosi's transformational tenure in Congress—but for now, let's start with "Thank you, Madam Speaker."

— Hillary Rodham Clinton (@hillaryclinton.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 12:00 PM

Nancy Pelosi
Greatest. Speaker. Ever.

— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 4:51 PM

1. Nancy Pelosi, the first and only woman to serve as House Speaker, announces her retirement from federal elective office.
Reminder: Pelosi was 47 years old and a mother of five when she was first elected in 1987.

— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yasharali.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 10:24 AM

A shrewd political strategist, California Rep. Nancy Pelosi has had an unprecedented career in Congress. First elected in a special election in 1987, Pelosi went on to become one of the most effective leaders of the Democratic party. n.pr/4oNT0F6

— NPR (@npr.org) November 6, 2025 at 9:39 AM

Speaker Pelosi is a truly historic figure. Her record of accomplishment as Speaker is unparalleled.
And she’s as compassionate as she is tough.
Nancy Pelosi is the GOAT – she will be missed by the nation. And by me.

— Eric Holder (@ericholder.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 9:24 AM

For almost four decades, Nancy Pelosi has served the American people and worked to make our country better. No one was more skilled at bringing people together and getting legislation passed – and I will always be grateful for her support of the Affordable Care Act.

— Barack Obama (@barackobama.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 11:47 AM

As an antibully advocate in the Texas school system, the main lesson I used to impress upon kiddos was “never give your power away.”
Speaker Emirita Nancy Pelosi instilled that lesson upon ME decades ago, especially as a woman.
#ThankYouNancy, and congratulations on your retirement! 💖🙏🏽

— Lisa Reyna Loe (@lisaloe.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 1:31 PM

In light of Pelosi announcing her retirement, here's my favorite image of her from back when the USA was on the right side of history.

— Just Kevin (@kevinleecaster.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 1:47 PM

Kudos to Nancy Pelosi – for being fierce when needed!
Enjoy your retirement.
#PelosiRetirement

— MBlue.Bsky.social 🌺MB🌺 (@mblue.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 10:47 AM

Thank you for your service, Nancy Pelosi!

— WuTangIsForTheChildren (@wutangforchildren.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 10:07 AM

    2. 2.

      p.a.

      She has to be top 5, maybe the leaders during the New Deal or Civil Rights legislation era ’63-’66 could be higher, but I assume they had more Dems to work with.

    4. 4.

      RevRick

      @p.a.: They definitely had more to work with. Supermajorities, in fact. But then those sprawling majorities were ridiculous coalitions of Southern Democrats and northern liberals. Today’s Democratic Representatives and Senators are far more ideologically aligned.

    5. 5.

      Raoul Paste

      After one of her major successes,  I remember that the country flooded her office with roses.   A remarkable person.

    10. 10.

      Suzanne

      There will be so many things to say about the legendary Nancy Pelosi’s transformational tenure in Congress—but for now, let’s start with “Thank you, Madam Speaker.”

      Well said, Secretary Clinton.
      I admire Nancy Pelosi greatly and I hope she and her husband enjoy make many happy memories during her retirement.

    12. 12.

      rikyrah

      For the 20+ million people who have received access to Healthcare because of the ACA..

       

      THANK YOU, NANCY PELOSI.

      She wouldn’t give up when things looked dark for the possible passage of OBAMACARE.

    13. 13.

      rikyrah

      Need suggestions.

      Peanut bought some Brie.

      She wants to make baked Brie.

      Fig Jam or Apricot Jam?

      I’ve never had either, but the recipes that I have looked up have one or the other consistently in it

      If there is another jam that you can suggest, I am open to it.

    19. 19.

      prostratedragon

      @rikyrah:

      Because his is apple season and I like various cheeses with fresh apple, I thought of something along those lines, perhaps baked apples or apple syrup (boil down some cider). This author agrees. He has many other suggestions.

    22. 22.

      The Red Pen

      A lot of people on the left made a habit of bitching ceaselessly about how Nancy Pelosi was betraying them. Maybe she did sometimes, but she got shit done and sometimes, I think, she would recognize that “this shit isn’t going to fly” so she settled on something she could get to fly.

      Naturally, her critics from the left would shout that she just isn’t trying enough or that she was going to fail in her alternate plan to which I would always say, “Never underestimate Nancy Pelosi’s political instincts.”

      I attended Netroots Nation 2008 and Pelosi made an appearance. Before she came out, the host gave the audience a minute or two to get the booing out of their systems. They did. Then Pelosi came out and crushed it. Only Code Pink violated the request not to be disruptive during the appearance (as they do).

    24. 24.

      NotMax

      Morning grin. Closed caption funnies from a couple of hours ago.

      Didn’t catch the entire sentence well enough to replicate it verbatim, but it included in the dialogue the word “polliwogs,” which the CC displayed as “Polish dogs.”
      :)

    25. 25.

      narya

      My two favorite Pelosi moments: First, the way she led during the J6 riot–she just took charge. It was her who said we WILL go back into session. Second, that image of her walking out of the White House during Cheetolini’s first terrm, in that red coat, putting on her sunglasses. Also, I saw a thread on Bluesky this morning about how she has supported trans folks; I wasn’t aware of that and was glad to see it.

    26. 26.

      narya

      @rikyrah: Honestly, both. Not together, but they’re both quite good. I’ve also seen a Bonne Maman seasonal trio (Cranberry Cherry, Fig, Pumpkin Spice) that would have been a nice choice, but it’s out of stock.

    28. 28.

      piratedan

      as noted, she may have not been the best in front of the cameras, but she showed how important it was to actually do the work.  She helped draft and craft legislation that would help people.  She then lobbied the body for votes to pass said legislation.  once completed, she moved onto the next item.

      I look specifically to the first 120 days when she was the speaker during new administrations, wielding the urgency of the needs of the nation, in getting votes lined up before the legislation was even introduced.  Working with her peers to get a whirlwind of measures passed, all unfucking previous GOP travesties.

      I can only hope that those she helped nurture will do the same, because if/when we take out Democracy back, there needs to be a lot done in a hurry to prevent our catastrophic slide into the abyss.  I hope like hell that there is SOMEBODY drafting and crafting as we speak.  Legislation to delineate which body has authorization to do what, enforcement guardrails, returning power from where it has been conceded and simply just fixing a bunch of shit.

    29. 29.

      Geminid

      @schrodingers_cat: Are people in your part of Massachusetts growing figs yet? Fig trees were fairly scarce in Central Virginia a few decades ago and need special care. With our warmer climate they’re easy to grow now.

    30. 30.

      Suzanne

      @narya: My favorite Pelosi moment:

      “I hope he comes, I’m going to punch him out and I’m going to go to jail and I’m going to be happy.”

    31. 31.

      Suzanne

      @rikyrah: I vote for apricot, but I’m sure either would be great. Slivered almonds would be a nice add, too.

      There is a white Stilton cheese with apricots that they sell at Trader Joe’s, and I get that on occasion as a treat. It’s fantastic.

    36. 36.

      narya

      @Suzanne: Iconic. I would love to know what she did out of public view; my guess is that a fair amount was (a) behind closed doors and (b) one-on-one, which means it would be difficult to fully grasp it all. What we CAN see is the results, and, damn.

    37. 37.

      Ohio Mom

      @rikyrah: My thought is, which leftover jam are you most likely to use up? Because you are going to have leftover jam.

      I would end up using the apricot more than I would the fig, but that’s me.

    38. 38.

      p.a

      @Geminid: Here in RI they have to be boxed/insulated to overwinter.  The 1st generation Italians & Portuguese would actually dig a ditch, uproot & drop the tree into it, bury it for the winter, & replant in spring.  You gotta REALLY like figs to go through that.  Sometimes if you just plant a fig tree for the first time, the birds don’t realize they’re edible for a season or 2.  Then the battle begins.  My neighbor had 2 trees for about 6 years, but they became too much work for not enough output.  He didn’t want to go through the process of netting them in growing season.

    39. 39.

      zhena gogolia

      I’m not as fond of her as I was before July 2024, but I can watch her tearing up the speech over and over.

    41. 41.

      oldgold

      The Short-fingered Vulgarian just gave us a political gift. A quote worthy of Marie Antoinette.

      As the Orange Menace builds golden ballrooms and pals around with his billionaire buddies at Great Gatsby galas, he said this:

      I don’t want to hear about the affordability.”

    42. 42.

      Geminid

      @schrodingers_cat: People grow banana trees outdoors in Charlottesville now.* My friend Joan had some going for a while, but she eventually had them dug out. The trees didn’t yeild any bananas, but they spread like great big irises.

      * We can also grow sweet potatoes and peanuts.

    44. 44.

      Scout211

      Thank you Speaker Emerita.  You served us well.

      As has been noted numerous times, Nancy Pelosi was unmatched in her ability to keep the caucus together, push legislation and negotiate with the other side of the aisle.  But she was not a charismatic speaker, nor did politics require that in her heyday.

      As others have also said, these are different times. We need both powerful negotiators and politicians who can capture the attention of all the vibes voters with powerful words that are quotable while also capturing the attention of the media.

      Whether this is a good thing or not, time will tell. But right now, I will extend my sincere thank you and admiration to Speaker Emerita for a job well done.  She is one of the greats.

    46. 46.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Geminid:

      We can also grow sweet potatoes and peanuts now.

      Hmmm…if they grow in C’ville, they’d probably grow here in southern Maryland. I yam intrigued. ;-)

    47. 47.

      MazeDancer

      The reverence in which I held Nancy Pelosi was unsurpassed. She was a heroine of heroines.

      Until she knifed Mr. Biden.

    48. 48.

      piratedan

      @Geminid: no it does not look out of reach now.  With the insistence that federal workers stay furloughed, troops unpaid, it is an absolute killer here in Virginia, more than a few service members that work on the MD eastern shore bases commute from Virginia and a damn big number live in VA 1.  I think that a good number of them are apolitical or lean GOP, but they see that this fiduciary capriciousness is petty and stupid and hits them right between the eyes.

      It’s not a burning in effigy angry because that is not who these people are, yet the ballot box results sure indicate where these people are at.  Culture War bullshit be damned, they have bills to pay and families to feed.

    50. 50.

      Mai Naem mobile

      I heard an older interview with her. She expected a female president before a female speaker of the house because of the hierarchy and the skilled jockeying in the house. I’d never viewed  it that way before. That makes what she did even more impressive. BTW, I haven’t seen much comment about her also being involved in funding for AIDS care and research very early on. Obviously it affected her district particularly hard but it still took courage back then to do that.

    52. 52.

      Geminid

      @lowtechcyclist: You oughta give a fig tree a try. I helped my Atlanta friend plant one seven years ago and it started producing figs the third year. He picked well over two hundred this summer. His wife froze a bunch.

    54. 54.

      Anonymous At Work

      Waiting for her to step off Capital steps, turn to reporters, and then start unloading like she’s Rambo.  “Let’s start with the littlest bitch, Mike Johnson…”

