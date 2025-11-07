Rest now, sister.
We have the watch and I'll see you in Valhalla.
RIP to the GOAT
— Cameron 🇺🇸🗽🦅 (@cameroncorduroy.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 11:38 AM
BREAKING: Nancy Pelosi won't seek reelection, ending her storied career in the U.S. House.
— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) November 6, 2025 at 9:03 AM
Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi will not seek reelection to the U.S. House, bringing to a close her storied career as not only the first woman in the speaker’s office but arguably the most powerful in American politics…
Pelosi, appearing upbeat and forward-looking as images of her decades of accomplishments filled the frames, said she would finish out her final year in office. And she left those who sent her to Congress with a call to action to carry on the legacy of agenda-setting both in the U.S. and around the world.
“My message to the city I love is this: San Francisco, know your power,” she said. “We have made history. We have made progress. We have always led the way.”
Pelosi said, “And now we must continue to do so by remaining full participants in our democracy and fighting for the American ideals we hold dear.”
The decision, while not fully unexpected, ricocheted across Washington, and California, as a seasoned generation of political leaders is stepping aside ahead of next year’s midterm elections. Some are leaving reluctantly, others with resolve, but many are facing challenges from newcomers eager to lead the Democratic Party and confront President Donald Trump.
Pelosi, 85, remains a political powerhouse and played a pivotal role with California’s redistricting effort, Prop 50, and the party’s comeback in this week’s election. She maintains a robust schedule of public events and party fundraising, and her announced departure touches off a succession battle back home and leaves open questions about who will fill her behind-the-scenes leadership role at the Capitol.
Former President Barack Obama said Pelosi will go down in history as “one of the best speakers the House of Representatives has ever had.”…
===
Today, Speaker Emeritus Nancy Pelosi announced that she will not seek reelection and is retiring at the end of her term.
From her time working with Harvey Milk in San Francisco to her tenure as the first female Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi is the definition of a champion for equality.
— Human Rights Campaign (@hrc.org) November 6, 2025 at 9:24 AM
===
The Evolution of Ms. Nancy Pelosi 💙
===
In terms of marshaling votes, Pelosi was the most effective speaker in my lifetime.
— Kevin M. Kruse (@kevinmkruse.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 11:09 AM
===
Godspeed Speaker Pelosi on your retirement.
— KAMALA NATION (@kamalanation.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 9:43 AM
===
Every day this year has been a further reminder that Nancy Pelosi only made it look easy.
— Charlotte Clymer (@charlotteclymer.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 9:19 AM
===
There will be so many things to say about the legendary Nancy Pelosi's transformational tenure in Congress—but for now, let's start with "Thank you, Madam Speaker."
— Hillary Rodham Clinton (@hillaryclinton.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 12:00 PM
===
Nancy Pelosi
Greatest. Speaker. Ever.
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 4:51 PM
===
1. Nancy Pelosi, the first and only woman to serve as House Speaker, announces her retirement from federal elective office.
Reminder: Pelosi was 47 years old and a mother of five when she was first elected in 1987.
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yasharali.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 10:24 AM
===
A shrewd political strategist, California Rep. Nancy Pelosi has had an unprecedented career in Congress. First elected in a special election in 1987, Pelosi went on to become one of the most effective leaders of the Democratic party. n.pr/4oNT0F6
— NPR (@npr.org) November 6, 2025 at 9:39 AM
===
Speaker Pelosi is a truly historic figure. Her record of accomplishment as Speaker is unparalleled.
And she’s as compassionate as she is tough.
Nancy Pelosi is the GOAT – she will be missed by the nation. And by me.
— Eric Holder (@ericholder.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 9:24 AM
===
For almost four decades, Nancy Pelosi has served the American people and worked to make our country better. No one was more skilled at bringing people together and getting legislation passed – and I will always be grateful for her support of the Affordable Care Act.
— Barack Obama (@barackobama.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 11:47 AM
===
As an antibully advocate in the Texas school system, the main lesson I used to impress upon kiddos was “never give your power away.”
Speaker Emirita Nancy Pelosi instilled that lesson upon ME decades ago, especially as a woman.
#ThankYouNancy, and congratulations on your retirement! 💖🙏🏽
— Lisa Reyna Loe (@lisaloe.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 1:31 PM
===
In light of Pelosi announcing her retirement, here's my favorite image of her from back when the USA was on the right side of history.
— Just Kevin (@kevinleecaster.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 1:47 PM
===
Kudos to Nancy Pelosi – for being fierce when needed!
Enjoy your retirement.
#PelosiRetirement
— MBlue.Bsky.social 🌺MB🌺 (@mblue.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 10:47 AM
===
Thank you for your service, Nancy Pelosi!
— WuTangIsForTheChildren (@wutangforchildren.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 10:07 AM
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings