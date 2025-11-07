Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Night Open Thread

by | 65 Comments

This post is in: 

It’s Friday, it’s been dark since 1 pm and rainy and windy and shitty, everything hurts, I am talked out, and just want to watch this show Death by Lightning on Netflix about President Garfield and his assassin because I love both leads.

Oh, yeah. I saw fucking Catrick Bateman sitting on the railing of the deck sizing up the ground hog (who has him by an easy twenty pounds the way I have fatted my guy up) on the other side of the fence. Fucking Maxwell. Just wants to kill everything.

    65Comments

    4. 4.

      SpaceUnit

      Maxwell might come to know Jesus if he ever goes after a large red or gray squirrel who’s in the prime of his life.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Just wants to kill everything.

      I don’t know.  I wouldn’t be surprised if he was also up for some light maiming.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Deputinize America

      I am watching the worst movie that still brings me joy – Beverly Hills Cop.

      Plot’s got more holes than a slice of Lorraine Swiss cheese, the acting mostly blows (exception being Ronny Cox), several plot devices make zero sense, and the motivation of the villain and his henchmen are stupid from beginning to end. That said, the sound track is killer and it’s just a fun watch.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      SpaceUnit

      @Deputinize America:

      I really like that movie.

       

      Sometimes a stupid movie can be a blast if everyone involved knows that it’s stupid and just rolls with it.  Shanghai Knights, The Princess Bride, etc.

      ETA:  Great stupid movies could be a pretty good Medium Cool topic.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Scout211

      @Jackie: What? Is that different than the appeals court ruling a few hours ago?

      Appeals court says it won’t block order to fully fund SNAP as states begin issuing benefits

      A federal appeals court on Friday denied the Trump administration’s request to lift a lower court’s order that it fully fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for the month of November by the end of the day Friday.

      The Justice Department responded by asking the Supreme Court to intervene by issuing an emergency stay.

      The unanimous decision, from a panel of three judges on the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, came as least nine states had already begun issuing SNAP benefits under the direction of the federal agency that operates SNAP, even as the Trump administration was fighting a judge’s ruling ordering those benefits to be paid.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Deputinize America

      @SpaceUnit:

      Here’s my thing:

      1. Foley was too young to be a detective.

      2. Jenny Summers was too young to run an art gallery.

      3. Jenny Summers came from the same shitty neighborhood as Foley and Tandino, yet stumbles into a high pay art job?

      4. The hitman doesn’t take out Foley at the same time as Tandino?

      5. Art gallery guy acts like a Bond villain?

      6. Henchmen want to shoot it out with cops over their art gallery boss?

      And that’s just for starters….

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Scout211

      @Shalimar: Trump’s appeal to the Supreme Court said they needed a 9:30 shadow docket order or they would be forced to follow the evil judge’s ruling.

      Thanks.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Jackie

      @Scout211@WaterGirl: This:

      President Donald Trump found himself under fire from critics on Friday night after his administration begged the Supreme Court on Friday night to block a ruling forcing him to fully cover food stamp benefits for tens of millions of Americans in need.

      Trump’s team filed an emergency request hours after the administration said it would abide by a court ruling to fully fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. That followed a ruling from Rhode Island District Judge John McConnell.

      The U.S. Department of Agriculture told states it was working to comply with McConnell’s order.

      Instead, on Friday night, Trump’s team asked the Supreme Court to immediately step in and block the ruling by 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time, CNN reported.

      “The district court’s ruling is untenable at every turn,” U.S. Solicitor General D. John Sauer told the high court.

      —RawStory

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Shalimar

      @Jackie: My bet is that the Department of Agriculture will not actually do anything until the Supreme Court says they have to, fake deadline be damned.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Jackie

      @Shalimar: Is there nobody who has his ear able to tell him begging the SC to allow him to starve children and grandma and grandpa is NOT a good look – even to his MAGA loyalists?

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Shalimar

      @WaterGirl: Permanent meaning the judge won’t be reconsidering this at any point in the future.  It can still be appealed to the 9th Circuit and Supreme Court.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Martin

      @Shalimar: I’m always kind of shocked when the Trump administration seems to be aware of their own procedural limitations. Like, someone in the WH actually knew what the latest they could put off the financial transfer to the states? That’s kind of shocking.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      WaterGirl

      @Shalimar: And the Supreme Court is saying “how high?”

      Or are they saying nothing yet, and if 9:30 comes and goes without any word from the Supreme Court, the previous ruling stays in place and they have to (choke) feed the hungry?

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Deputinize America

      @WaterGirl:

      It can be appealed, BUT fact finding is closed, so there’s a solid record, unless Scam Alito wants to reopen proof in light of the holding in the 13th century case styled Le Court de Baron

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Deputinize America

      @Peale:

      When some wild-eyed, eight-foot-tall maniac grabs your neck, taps the back of your favorite head up against the barroom wall, and he looks you crooked in the eye and he asks you if ya paid your dues, you just stare that big sucker right back in the eye, and you remember what ol’ Jack Burton always says at a time like that: “Have ya paid your dues, Jack?” “Yessir, the check is in the mail.”

      Reply
    47. 47.

      lowtechcyclist

      Well, it’s 9:31pm EST. Any news?

       

      ​ETA: Answered by me@43.​

      From the link @43:
      “So the justices will weigh the irreparable harm to the government of having to transfer the funds against the irreparable harm of tens of millions of people not eating.”

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Martin

      @MagdaInBlack: More likely because under a theory of unitary executive only the President gets to decide where the reserve funds should be steered. It’s not as though SNAP is the only financial obligation not being met, so why should the WH be obligated to fund it first, and of course the answer is ‘because that’s who sued’ and that puts them first to the trough.

      I don’t think it’s possible for the WH to not have the money because this is all just a legal construct anyway. The government is shut down because Congress failed to tell them how to spend the money that they actually have, not that the money doesn’t actually exist. The courts can equally extend or contract that construct by saying ‘well, we’re going to treat SNAP as mandatory spending’ meaning the WH has to pay.

      I don’t think it’s possible for the money to not exist. That’s not really how this works.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Jackie

      Moved this from the last thread. Surely someone will enjoy this? I hope it’s televised!

      Newsom’s not done trolling LOL

      California Gov. Gavin Newsom will be in Houston on Saturday to headline a rally to support Democrats in Texas, and to further his message against redistricting across the country.

      Newsom’s mission to combat the GOP redistricting effort is to encourage Democrat-leaning states to follow suit, a move that could counteract any gains made by Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives.

      He has been especially critical of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott during the process of rolling out this mission and has campaigned with Texas Democrats during the summer, when they left the state to postpone a vote on the redistricted maps in Texas. Those maps are still under a judicial review.

      https://spectrumlocalnews.com/product-pages/nyc/politics/2025/11/07/california-gov–newsom-to-come-to-houston-for-a-rally?cid=share_clip

      Reply
    53. 53.

      PsiFighter37

      SCOTUS blocked SNAP aid.

      What the fuck is wrong with these people!!! I’d like to see Alito and Thomas last a fucking week on half a can of beans.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      WaterGirl

      So people have to wait 2 more days to not only get their funds but to find out whether they WILL be getting them?

      Can one of our attorneys explain the “brief stay” issues by Supreme Court Justice Jackson?  And what all the next steps are?

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Shalimar

      @me: Read it.  The appeals court denied a stay but did say they would review the district court judges’ orders.  Justice Jackson ruled that denial was a mistake and the lower court rulings need to be stayed while the appeals court considers a ruling.

      I won’t say I agree, but she knows 100 times more than i do about procedural issues.  Neither the appeals court or Supreme Court is addressing the merits.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Martin: ​

      I don’t think it’s possible for the money to not exist. That’s not really how this works.

      They can always mint the $1 trillion platinum coin!

      :ducks and runs:

      Reply
    59. 59.

      WaterGirl

      @SpaceUnit:

      You can’t suggest this as a topic for Medium Cool, be told it has been scheduled, and continue to have the conversation here instead of waiting until a week from Sunday!

      *I’m sure that’s in the rule book somewhere, it has to be. :-)

      Reply
    61. 61.

      WaterGirl

      Can I just say that sometimes the law is downright stupid?

      I am aware that the official term is “The law is an ass.”

      edit:  So it’s more than 2 days.  It’s 48 hours from when one of the previous courts issues their ruling.

      I hope it’s something along the lines of Fuck You, Strong Letter to Follow.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Deputinize America

      @WaterGirl:

      A story.

      Wife had once bumped into Leslie Nielsen in the Louisville airport in conjunction with a local Pro-Am golf tournament. A couple of years later, we were at the airport, and she swore she saw him go into the bathroom, and insisted, really insisted I go in (she was persuasive). I went in as commanded, and after a minute or two, I’m the only other person in there besides the guy she’s sent me in for, who is doing MAJOR business. I wash my face, wash my hands, stick my head out the door to say “he’s still on the can”, and she sends me back in. Finally, the stall door opens.

      It wasn’t him.

      God, she cackled so hard when I came out.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Jackie

      @Shalimar:

      The appeals court denied a stay but did say they would review the district court judges’ orders.  Justice Jackson ruled that denial was a mistake and the lower court rulings need to be stayed while the appeals court considers a ruling.

      What does this mean in everyday English? Are SNAP recipients getting food money or not?

      Reply

