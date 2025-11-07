It cries out to be shared. Everywhere. If you’re on social media, I hope you spread the link far and wide.

“TRUMP WASN’T ON THE BALLOT, AND SHUTDOWN, WERE THE TWO REASONS THAT REPUBLICANS LOST ELECTIONS TONIGHT, according to Pollsters,” Trump posted after Tuesday’s blowout, not naming the pollsters.

Yet the media obediently repeated Trump’s words, as if they were news.

They aren’t news. They’re postures. His words and thoughts add nothing to our understanding of anything. Yet the media reproduces them as if they did.

He says whatever happens to be in his brain at the moment. He posts about whatever annoys him at the moment. He constantly changes his mind. His brain wanders in ways that cause many to question whether he — who will be 80 in June, and whose family has a history of dementia — is all there. He lies like most people breathe. He is impetuous and capricious. He has the attention span of a fruit fly.

With Trump in the Oval Office, “news” should no longer be defined as what the president of the United States says or writes or thinks, because the president of the United States is incapable of coherent thought.

One minute America is resuming tests of nuclear weapons, the next moment it’s testing only particular mechanisms involved in nuclear weapons, the next moment he accuses China and Russia of resuming testing and says we’ll do the same — although Russia hasn’t tested a nuclear weapon since 1990 and China has not since 1996.

One minute he’s raising tariffs on Canada because an official in a Canadian province aired an ad showing Ronald Reagan to be against tariffs, the next moment he changes his mind. He threatens to hike tariffs on all sorts of countries for all sorts of reasons — to take effect in a month, in two weeks, in 10 days. Or maybe never.

Isn’t it time that the media understood that Trump does not make decisions. Instead, he has moods.

He berates, soothes, scolds, threatens, compliments, and rages.

But moods are not, and should not, be news.

Only actions should be news — not threatened actions, not possible actions, not proposed actions that are mere bubbles on a stream of consciousness — but concrete actions.

Those who report on such actions should let us know exactly who is behind them, because often it’s not Trump.