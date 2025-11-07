Big wins!

Wouldn’t it be nice if we could bask in our victories and take a nice, long rest? Sign me up for that!

But it’s up to us now. Just as it was last week, and just as it will be next week. And next year. It’s up to us.

Marc Elias, Democracy Docket

In my 35 years as an election lawyer, I’ve seen good election nights and bad ones. Last night was a very good one — for both Democrats and democracy. Democrats won everything, everywhere, all at once. They captured two governorships — in New Jersey and Virginia — in commanding fashion. They won every statewide race in Virginia and gained 13 seats in the Virginia House of Delegates. In Pennsylvania, three Democrats facing retention elections on the state Supreme Court easily prevailed, solidifying a pro-voting majority on the court for the foreseeable future. In New York City, not only did the Democratic nominee win, but the Republican candidate came in a distant third with less than 10% of the vote. In Georgia, two Democrats flipped seats on the statewide Public Service Commission — marking the first statewide Democratic victory in a non-federal race in nearly two decades. In Mississippi, Democrats broke the Republican supermajority in the state legislature. On the democracy front, the wins were even bigger. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s redistricting ballot measure [Prop 50] passed by nearly 30 points. Meanwhile, Republicans’ effort to use the referendum process to impose voter ID in Maine failed by a similar margin.

In short:

Democrats won every key race

They did so with high turnout

Republicans cannot claim that their voters stayed home

In Virginia and New Jersey, over half the people said Trump had an impact on their voting. I believe the actual numbers were 52% and 53%. As I recall, the breakdown within those percentages was 15% and 17% voting FOR TRUMP, and all the rest were using the votes to make a statement AGAINST TRUMP.

That’s all good news!

What comes next, after our big wins on Tuesday?

Marc Elias, again:

History has taught us that this is precisely when Donald Trump is most dangerous — and when Republicans turn to voter suppression, election subversion and worse. With the 2026 midterm elections less than a year away, Trump is already plotting his next moves.

Here’s what Marc Elias believes we all need to prepare for:

Republicans will falsely claim they lost because of fraud. Trump will try to ban several popular methods of voting. Republicans will further exploit the levers of federal power. Trump will claim the power to count ballots, tabulate results and certify elections. Extreme Republican gerrymandering will accelerate. Republicans will ask courts to legitimize their actions. Political prosecutions will increase. The legacy media will fail us.

I tried to find at least one of those 8 that I could disagree with. Tried, and failed.

On Balloon Juice, we always take a break from political fundraising between Thanksgiving and the end of January, and that will be true again this year.

Trump may be plotting his next moves – he and his minions most certainly are – but we are also plotting ours!

So we won’t be fundraising, but we will be reporting on our efforts in 2025, and talking about some of our plans for political fundraising in 2026.

I, for one, and thrilled that we get to go into what will be a period of rest (except for planning!) with these huge victories under our belts and with the wind at our back.

As always, win or lose, I would always rather be us than them.