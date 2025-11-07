Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It's Up To Us Now (as it always is!)

Big wins!

Wouldn’t it be nice if we could bask in our victories and take a nice, long rest?  Sign me up for that!

But it’s up to us now.  Just as it was last week, and just as it will be next week. And next year.   It’s up to us.

Marc Elias, Democracy Docket

In my 35 years as an election lawyer, I’ve seen good election nights and bad ones. Last night was a very good one — for both Democrats and democracy. Democrats won everything, everywhere, all at once.

They captured two governorships — in New Jersey and Virginia — in commanding fashion. They won every statewide race in Virginia and gained 13 seats in the Virginia House of Delegates.

In Pennsylvania, three Democrats facing retention elections on the state Supreme Court easily prevailed, solidifying a pro-voting majority on the court for the foreseeable future. In New York City, not only did the Democratic nominee win, but the Republican candidate came in a distant third with less than 10% of the vote.

In Georgia, two Democrats flipped seats on the statewide Public Service Commission — marking the first statewide Democratic victory in a non-federal race in nearly two decades. In Mississippi, Democrats broke the Republican supermajority in the state legislature.

On the democracy front, the wins were even bigger. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s redistricting ballot measure [Prop 50] passed by nearly 30 points. Meanwhile, Republicans’ effort to use the referendum process to impose voter ID in Maine failed by a similar margin.

In short:

  • Democrats won every key race
  • They did so with high turnout
  • Republicans cannot claim that their voters stayed home

In Virginia and New Jersey, over half the people said Trump had an impact on their voting.  I believe the actual numbers were 52% and 53%.  As I recall, the breakdown within those percentages was 15% and 17% voting FOR TRUMP, and all the rest were using the votes to make a statement AGAINST TRUMP.

That’s all good news!

What comes next, after our big wins on Tuesday?

Marc Elias, again:

History has taught us that this is precisely when Donald Trump is most dangerous — and when Republicans turn to voter suppression, election subversion and worse. With the 2026 midterm elections less than a year away, Trump is already plotting his next moves.

Here’s what Marc Elias believes we all need to prepare for:

  1. Republicans will falsely claim they lost because of fraud.
  2. Trump will try to ban several popular methods of voting.
  3. Republicans will further exploit the levers of federal power.
  4. Trump will claim the power to count ballots, tabulate results and certify elections.
  5. Extreme Republican gerrymandering will accelerate.
  6. Republicans will ask courts to legitimize their actions.
  7. Political prosecutions will increase.
  8. The legacy media will fail us.

I tried to find at least one of those 8 that I could disagree with.  Tried, and failed.

On Balloon Juice, we always take a break from political fundraising between Thanksgiving and the end of January, and that will be true again this year.

Trump may be plotting his next moves – he and his minions most certainly are – but we are also plotting ours!

So we won’t be fundraising, but we will be reporting on our efforts in 2025, and talking about some of our plans for political fundraising in 2026.

I, for one, and thrilled that we get to go into what will be a period of rest (except for planning!) with these huge victories under our belts and with the wind at our back.

As always, win or lose, I would always rather be us than them.

    46Comments

    3. 3.

      Deputinize America

      Dear Well-Off MAGA Curious White People:

      You may not have oligarch money, and may not be in the class of folks who has private jets and super yachts, but you’ve made out pretty nicely over the past 10-15 years, and now your political choices are coming to roost.  You see, you’re going to get tangled up in the reverse extraction that is now coming from the oligarchs that you’ve enabled and coddled in your misguided crusade to punch down and deny education, deny benefits and deny rights, all at the same time that your boy is both contracting the economy and taking away the things that you’ve hithertofore enjoyed, like reliable transportation infrastructure for goods and leisure travel by rail, road, sea and air – not to mention affordable household help and constrained construction costs.

      You have only yourselves to blame.  Feel lucky that the affected are only coming for some of the dollars you frivolously toss around and plow into toxic politics, and that they aren’t coming to collect your heads or expropriate your vacation homes and boats and RVs.

      Signed, America

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Scout211

      @J. Arthur Crank: I’m not sure what they think they will gain since the proposition already was cleared by the California Supreme Court.  They are probably just trying to delay the process with a stay of some sort.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jackie

      I read a cautionary article this morning (can’t find it at the moment) regarding Latinos who voted for FFOTUS, but switched to voting blue Tues. Basically they were saying they were very dissatisfied with how the FFOTUS administration is treating them with the ICE raids, plus the economy not improving, but getting worse. They said their votes Tues was a message to FFOTUS. Out of the article I felt a distinct warning to Democrats: Do NOT take our votes to mean we’re back in the Democratic camp. To keep our votes, Democrats must continue to fight and earn their votes.

      I agree with their statement.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      H.E.Wolf

      @J. Arthur Crank: ​From your link (thank you!): “Newsom’s office said on a social media post that the state hasn’t reviewed the lawsuit but is confident the challenge will fail.

      “Good luck, losers,” the post reads.”

       This is a good example of what happens when the person at the top of a hierarchy debases the public sphere with childish insults.

      People lower in the hierarchy (for instance, a state Governor) follow suit.

      I had the misfortune to see the same dynamic play out in a workplace, early in my career. It is both unhealthy and harmful in both the short and long term, in whatever environment it occurs.

      And in the example linked above, it’s un-presidential, no matter who does it.

      We – I mean us, ourselves – we can do better in our behavior, and I hope we do.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      kindness

      Elections are administered by the states.  Trump is going to claim he can end early voting and mail in voting, but he can’t.  The federal government can shove National Guard troops to polling places but they have no authority to block 100% mail in voting/drop boxes like what California uses.  Those NG troops won’t stop voters from mailing or dropping their ballots in a drop box.

      Trump is spinning bullshit once again.  The only thing he has is the Supreme Court in his back pocket, which in and of itself is a threat.  We’ll see how that plays out in ’26 and then again in ’28.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Scout211

      NBC Republicans have spent a year cheering President Donald Trump’s gains among Latino voters in November 2024. Now, Democrats’ big wins among Latino voters this week have some Republicans sounding the alarm.
      “This is a wake-up call for the GOP,” Rep. Maria Salazar, R-Fla., told NBC News.

      Democrats’ double-digit victories in governor’s races in New Jersey and Virginia, as well as wins in other elections in New York City and California, were driven in part by high levels of support among Latino voters.
      Latino voters supported the Democratic candidates this year by at least double-digit margins, according to NBC News exit polling. Latino men, who broke for Trump last year, according to the 2024 exit polls, favored the Democrats in each of the races where exit polling was conducted on Tuesday.

      This is big and Trump’s policies across the board definitely work in our favor.

      And this just this morning:

      Trump administration asks for emergency pause on judge’s order to fully fund SNAP

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Josie

      @Jackie: ​
       It is important that Democrats come up with a clearly thought out, viable plan for immigration. I know, I know, sounds impossible, but someone has to bite the bullet. Both parties have ignored the problem for years (with a few exceptions) and it has led to the mess we are facing now.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Bupalos

      The NYT discusses what is for me the most hopeful near-term sign from this recent election: The victories appear to have been powered by flipping a slice of Trump voters, not the usual high-info turnout advantage in off year elections

      That is what we’re going to need to get this thing turned around or at least to slow the descent of our democracies. We have to bring those vulnerable to the temptations of authoritarianism back into the fold.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      New Deal democrat

      Per G. Elliott Morris, the shift Tuesday night wasn’t just about Democratic vs. GOP turnout; Democrats actually made inroads into T—-p’s 2024 coalition and flipped at least a few of them (especially among Asian and low income voters):

      .bsky.app/profile/gelliottmorris.com/post/3m5257ppifi2e

      Even so, it’s still disappointing that as a group males and Whites still (slightly) voted GOP.

      As I read somewhere else, some of T—-p’s voters thought they were going to get version 1.0, with the 2018-19 economy (and prices), and only deportations of criminals. Instead they got stagflation and Kavanaugh stops.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      WaterGirl

      @Scout211: shorter Trump Administration:

      “Fuck those people. Let them go hungry.  We want them to go hungry in fact, the most important thing is to make the Democrats look bad.”

      Reply
    16. 16.

      WaterGirl

      @Josie@Jackie:   Democrats have tried to work on immigration for decades.

      I think the problem is that we keep watering it down to make it acceptable to Republicans so they will vote for it.

      The problem is, they will never vote for it.

      So our plan should be a full-throated immigration plan, laying out what we think is the best solution.

      There is no appeasing the abuser.  There is no perfect dinner that can keep him from hitting you. There is no house immaculate enough to save you from the beating.  There is no good immigration that will get Republican votes.

      We just have to do what’s right.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Scout211

      @WaterGirl: From the article:  cruelty and also f*cking liars:

      In a court filing on Friday morning, the Trump administration said that because of the government shutdown, there is only enough money to pay partial benefits in November.

      This is a crisis, to be sure, but it is a crisis occasioned by congressional failure, and that can only be solved by congressional action,” the administration wrote in the filing.

      “This Court should allow USDA to continue with the partial payment and not compel the agency to transfer billions of dollars from another safety net program with no certainty of their replenishment,” it added.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Geminid

      @Bupalos: I read that Jack Ciattarelli won more votes in New Jersey than any Republican candidate for governor had for 20+ years and Mikie Sherrill still won by 15 points. That sounds like heavy Democratic turnout to me.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Eyeroller

      @WaterGirl: Toward the end of the Biden administration they arrived at a not-terrible compromise bill that Republican leadership intentionally blocked at Trump’s orders, expecting it would help him get elected if they could continue to demagogue immigration.  So yeah.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      WaterGirl

      @Scout211:

      This is a crisis, to be sure,

      with the flip of a hand, and a head pat, waving away the millions of children and adults who will go hungry.

      Fuck these hateful people.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      WaterGirl

      @Eyeroller: I remember that plan differently than you do.  I recall there being a lot of bad or stupid bullshit and serious watering down of what we should be going for.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Deputinize America

      @WaterGirl:

      Yep, present a good values affirming ideal plan:

      Been here since you were a grade school kid?  You get protected status, work permits  and a 10 year path to citizenship.

      Entered as a refugee fleeing verifiable persecution or war? Protected status and a 10 year path to citizenship.

      Overstayed a visa 15 plus years ago? You get protected status, work permits  and a 10 year path to citizenship, along with a chunky tax rate.

      This is all REALLY doable, and you iterate that no public benefits can be paid prior to citizenship.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Jackie

      MAGA’s future presidential candidate:

      November 7 post on X reports, “Vance on judge’s ruling that admin must fully fund SNAP: ‘The president and the entire administration are working on that, but we’re not going to do it under the orders of a federal judge. We’re going to do it according to what we think we have to do to comply with the law.'”

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Bupalos

      @Geminid: Doesn’t that sound like high turnout for everyone, but more of those people voting Democratic than expected? Anyway the times piece quantifies it and according to that, it’s both, but the unexpected margin (which is what we’ll need to have in coming decades to create functional D governance) was provided by Trump-D flips

      This isn’t an air-war is more important than ground-game take. We have to win both. IMO we’re up against significantly worse structural conditions that we realize and that things are likely to get harder rather than easier after Trump.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      @WaterGirl: It’s making someone look bad but I don’t think it’s the Democrats. He seems to think more misery will somehow make people reconsider who to blame but it doesn’t seem to be working like that.

      In a couple of weeks the House passed CR will expire and at that point the only way for the government to reopen is for the House to come back into session. If Johnson keeps them in recess at that point there’s literally no way to place blame on the Democrats.

      If they pass the CR on November 22 would it enable all the spending that would have gone out (pay for federal workers, SNAP funds etc) to go out for Oct 1 – Nov 21? That would alleviate some of the harm but I’m not sure it works that way. But even if it does work that way the government is still shut down until the House passes something new.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Deputinize America

      @different-church-lady:

      “Remember, for people like Trump, Musk, Thiel, Sachs and the private equity mavens, there is a club, and you’re not a member.  You’ll never be a member, no matter how much you grovel, no matter how much you donate.  You’re as expendable as a 22 year old intern after you’ve given up the goods.”

      Reply
    32. 32.

      bbleh

      I think (1) and (8) are perennial, (2) and (4) are nonstarters, (3) and (5) and (7) are probably true but they’ve already got the pedal down pretty hard so they may not make much difference, and (6) they won’t bother with except when something is challenged and they lose.

      What this list is missing, and what worries me most, is Republicans at the STATE level ratfking the ADMINISTRATION of elections.  They’ve tried it a couple times, eg various boards trying to avoid a ministerial duty to certify election results, but I don’t think they’ve got nearly as creative or hard-core as they could, and we’ve mostly got lucky with courts slapping them down.  And while it would mostly be in Red states, it could still pose a problem, eg if these newly-Gerrymandered districts in places like TX and NC turn out not to be as safe a bet as they had hoped.

      Dems are gonna need to have the lawyers plugged in and powered up.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Bupalos

      @Deputinize America: I’m not sure in what sense you mean “doable,” but we would appear to be very far from having the political capacity to enact that. Either in terms of D’s holding power and being willing and able, or in terms of such legislation being viewed as democratically legitimate within the electorate.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Bupalos: Your suggestion for immigration?

      ETA:  Maybe DA’s idea isn’t doable today, but it is reasonable and doable with time and effort.  Might be worth people putting time and effort into something like that.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      stinger

      @H.E.Wolf: ​
       Yes. Newsom is low on the list of Democrats I’d like to see run for the presidency. What his media team is doing is amusing. I don’t know if it’s effective. But I would hate to see it carried over to the White House. I’ve had more than enough of the name calling and spiteful playground insults from this administration. Biden didn’t do it, and it was such a relief to have a professional, mature adult in the White House again.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      bbleh

      @Jackie: Aw he’s a putz.  I’m sure he WANTS to be the candidate, and his handlers are trying to position him as the Heir Apparent of the One True King (I think that’s why he’ groping around publicly with the Merry Widow), but I think at most he will be A candidate for the nomination, and he won’t be at any particular advantage.  Yeah he has the title right now, but he has the charisma of a potato.

      About the surest path I see is if Donnie were to resign (or be declared incompetent, or die) right before the end of his term, in which case Vance would be the incumbent.  But I dunno whether any of those will happen — Donnie’s dad lived to his 90s even is his mind was gone, and he himself is too much of an egotist to step aside.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Eyeroller

      @WaterGirl: Those were the “compromises” that were made when Republicans claimed they’d support the bill if certain provisions were written into it.  And then they went back on their supposed promises.  But overall it was regarded as fairly reasonable bill.  We are just not going to get a really good policy with so much xenophobia, including in our own electorate.  But we can certainly clean up a chaotic situation, reduce the paperwork, etc. and that bill would have accomplished some of that.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Bupalos

      @New Deal democrat: I don’t know how much to weight the “Trump not on the ballot” effect, but I think a lot of people appear to be completely discounting it.

      If you think of this era of elections being about exclusionary populist authoritarianism vs democracy, it makes a huge structural difference whether the election is for the strongman or the rest of the government. It may make some rational sense to say that you’d expect the authoritarian voter to support the strongman’s candidates, but it also makes sense for the authoritarian voter to be completely apathetic about affecting the balance of the government when they believe the government should just be one man.

      Reply

