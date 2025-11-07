Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I might just take the rest of the day off and do even more nothing than usual.

One of our two political parties is a cult whose leader admires Vladimir Putin.

People really shouldn’t expect the government to help after they watched the GOP drown it in a bathtub.

Decision time: keep arguing about the last election, or try to win the next one?

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

“Loving your country does not mean lying about its history.”

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

The unpunished coup was a training exercise.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

If a good thing happens for a bad reason, it’s still a good thing.

They were going to turn on one another at some point. It was inevitable.

SCOTUS: It’s not “bribery” unless it comes from the Bribery region of France. Otherwise, it’s merely “sparkling malfeasance”.

Just because you believe it, that does not make it true.

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

There are no moderate republicans – only extremists and cowards.

The only way through is to slog through the muck one step at at time.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

This country desperately needs a functioning fourth estate.

Petty moves from a petty man.

Innocent people do not delay justice.

“When somebody takes the time to draw up a playbook, they’re gonna use it.”

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

Everybody saw this coming.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – UncleEbeneezer – Enchanted Fall Color 2025: Winding Down (Part 4 of 4)

On The Road – UncleEbeneezer – Enchanted Fall Color 2025: Winding Down (Part 4 of 4)

by | 3 Comments

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

UncleEbeneezer

We had a couple other locations and photo sets planned but life disrupted them and the weather changed kind of fast with some pretty cold nights, rain and wind storms that knocked all the aspen leaves down.  But there’s still some lovely color holding on for one last peep.  One of the things we really enjoy about Fall in Taos is that we have a bunch of cottonwoods, elms and sh trees so even once the aspens are done there’s still some lovely color for the next couple weeks to a month.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Enchanted Fall Color 2025: Winding Down (Part 4 of 4) 7
Taos, NMOctober 23, 2025

We live right near Fred Baca Park which is a nice little park with protected wetlands, a hiking trail through Taos Land Trust and all-around stunning scenery.  The other evening we went for a stroll just as a thunder storm was approaching.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Enchanted Fall Color 2025: Winding Down (Part 4 of 4) 6
Taos, NMOctober 23, 2025

On the Land Trust there is a gardening group (I think it is affiliated with the high school), this is their greenhouse.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Enchanted Fall Color 2025: Winding Down (Part 4 of 4) 5
Taos, NMOctober 23, 2025

View from the little bridge over the creek.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Enchanted Fall Color 2025: Winding Down (Part 4 of 4) 4
Taos, NMOctober 23, 2025

No Fall Color here but some gorgeous clouds!

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Enchanted Fall Color 2025: Winding Down (Part 4 of 4) 3
Taos, NMOctober 23, 2025

The light wasn’t great here but these trees are still very neat.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Enchanted Fall Color 2025: Winding Down (Part 4 of 4) 2
Taos, NMOctober 23, 2025

New Mexico is a land of contrasts.  Like this yellow/gold against the gloomy sky.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Enchanted Fall Color 2025: Winding Down (Part 4 of 4) 1
Taos, NMOctober 23, 2025

Fred Baca Park has some nice tennis, pickleball and basketball courts.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - Enchanted Fall Color 2025: Winding Down (Part 4 of 4)
Taos, NMOctober 23, 2025

These duckies got the memo…time to head out.  Hope you all enjoyed Fall in and around Taos. –UE

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • E.
  • Ramalama
  • Winter Wren

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3Comments

    2. 2.

      Ramalama

      I love this series. Really great photos and narratives.

      so two things that have come to mind when looking over your photos. A terrific novel about an able bodied but mouthy teen who is forced to relocate to New Mexico in the run up and duration of WWII. Red Sky At Morning.

      One of my favorite author lives in Taos, I think. Nathalie Goldberg. She’s a New York transplant who’s lived in New Mexico for a long time. I just never made it over there when I was going to college in Colorado,

      I think if this administration gets defeated, metaphorically culled you will, I’d like to plan a trip with my Mrs, who currently cannot enter the US in its existing existence.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.