UncleEbeneezer
We had a couple other locations and photo sets planned but life disrupted them and the weather changed kind of fast with some pretty cold nights, rain and wind storms that knocked all the aspen leaves down. But there’s still some lovely color holding on for one last peep. One of the things we really enjoy about Fall in Taos is that we have a bunch of cottonwoods, elms and sh trees so even once the aspens are done there’s still some lovely color for the next couple weeks to a month.
We live right near Fred Baca Park which is a nice little park with protected wetlands, a hiking trail through Taos Land Trust and all-around stunning scenery. The other evening we went for a stroll just as a thunder storm was approaching.
On the Land Trust there is a gardening group (I think it is affiliated with the high school), this is their greenhouse.
View from the little bridge over the creek.
No Fall Color here but some gorgeous clouds!
The light wasn’t great here but these trees are still very neat.
New Mexico is a land of contrasts. Like this yellow/gold against the gloomy sky.
Fred Baca Park has some nice tennis, pickleball and basketball courts.
These duckies got the memo…time to head out. Hope you all enjoyed Fall in and around Taos. –UE
