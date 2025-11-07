On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

UncleEbeneezer

We had a couple other locations and photo sets planned but life disrupted them and the weather changed kind of fast with some pretty cold nights, rain and wind storms that knocked all the aspen leaves down. But there’s still some lovely color holding on for one last peep. One of the things we really enjoy about Fall in Taos is that we have a bunch of cottonwoods, elms and sh trees so even once the aspens are done there’s still some lovely color for the next couple weeks to a month.