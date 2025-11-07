(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Once again the small hours of the night are the deadliest hours as Russia is targeting Ukrainian civilian targets with missiles and drones.

This was from about 3 hours ago:

Nationwide air alert in democratic Ukraine now due to activity of fascist Russian MiG-31K jets, which can launch Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles. These have a range sufficient to hit any part of the country, and travel at high speeds. Russian drones also in Ukraine’s airspace. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 6:02 PM

Tracks of cruise (green) aero (blue) and ballistic (orange) missiles in tonight’s missile attack by fascist Russia on democratic Ukraine. Cruise missiles “disappeared” in Kyiv Oblast (likely shot down). Separately, fascist Russia as usual launched attack drones across Ukraine. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 5:49 PM

The air raid alerts are going back up again as Russian drone swarms move from east to west across Ukraine. All of eastern and central Ukraine are under air raid alert as of 3:30 AM local time/8:30 PM EST.

Here is Ukraine’s counterfire:

Ukrainian drones heading into fascist Russia tonight – two airports in SW fascist Russia closed due to drone activity. Blue arrows indicate jet drones. Map compiled by @DrnBmbr from reports from Russian sources. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 5:56 PM

I know everything is tight right now because of the stupidity of Trump and his domestic and economic policy teams, but I wanted to highlight this:

So there’s a website called Deer Of St Nicholas which posts Christmas wish letters from Ukrainian children who had their childhood stolen by the war, anyone can pick a child and get them their present and it’s that time of the year again to achingly scroll it for hours again [image or embed] — Mira of Kyiv 🇺🇦 (@reshetz.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 3:21 AM

President Zelenskyy did not give an address today. He did do a press conference at his meeting with military leaders.

First Lady Zelenska participated in the barrier free council today.

Olena Zelenska Took Part in a Meeting of the Barrier-Free Council in Borodyanka First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska took part in an off-site meeting of the Barrier-Free Council chaired by Prime Minister of Ukraine Yuliia Svyrydenko, which took place in Borodyanka. The meeting was also attended by representatives of the Government, heads of relevant committees of the Verkhovna Rada, Ambassadors, representatives of the UN system, the Council of Europe, the WHO, and other international organizations in Ukraine, Heads of Regional Military Administrations, representatives of local communities, and civil society. “Now, the moment has come when all our documents and projects must do the most important thing – come to life in real communities. In the places where people go to work, take their children to school, come to hospitals, stores, or for public services. This is how a person forms their daily impression of the state’s care and its work,” the First Lady emphasized. Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine – Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksii Kuleba, and Deputy Minister of Culture Anastasia Bondar reported on the implementation of the Action Plan of the National Strategy and the communication campaign “Barrier-Free Means When You Can.” According to them, results have been achieved this year in various areas. Emergency assistance: the 112 service is operating across all of Ukraine, with video calls and sign-language interpretation, SMS, e-call, subscriber location identification, and multilingual support introduced. Rehabilitation: more than 314,000 patients have received rehabilitation services; a one-stop rehabilitation service is being rolled out in communities, along with targeted evacuation routes for severe injuries. Prosthetics and assistive rehabilitation devices: more than 82,000 people have been provided with support; documentation has been simplified; access to prosthetics has been expanded for foreign servicemembers. Labor market: over 8,500 microgrants have been issued to businesses, including around 1,300 to veterans. Nearly 13,000 internally displaced persons have been employed. “Movement Without Barriers:” around 100 km of barrier-free routes are being built in 15 pilot communities, with 65 facilities already completed. Veterans: more than 2,000 support specialists are in place, and over 430,000 support services have been provided. The Veteran PRO platform and the experimental project “Veteran Sports Development” have been launched, with more than 320,000 people taking part. During the meeting, government officials also reported on flagship projects. The Ministry of Culture is implementing the initiative “Barrier-Free Culture.” A communication strategy has been developed, and the campaigns “Barrier-Free Means When You Can” and the “Barrier-Free Map” have been launched. The Ministry of Health is implementing the project “Development of the Rehabilitation Support System: Child Rehabilitation, Outpatient Departments and One-Stop Services in Communities.” The Ministry of Economy has launched “Barrier-Free Access on the Labor Market.” Compensation options have been expanded for employers who provide workplaces adapted for persons with disabilities. The Ministry of Defense is implementing the “Wounded Warrior Package.” More than 20,000 units of adaptive clothing have already been delivered, and five rehabilitation hospitals are being modernized under NATO’s Renovator project. The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity is working on the projects “Improving the Provision System for Assistive Rehabilitation Devices,” “Early Intervention,” and “Supported Living,” and is preparing the project “Active Longevity.” The Ministry of Digital Transformation is implementing “Barrier-Free Administrative Service Centers.” A draft law “On Digital Accessibility” has been developed, and barrier-free monitoring and staff training for Administrative Service Centers have been carried out. “When we all acknowledge that barrier-free access concerns each of us, that a ‘person with special needs’ is not someone distant or unknown, but in fact every one of us at different stages of life or even within a single day, only then will we be able to create not a formal, but a genuine barrier-free environment. That is why the slogan of our information campaign is ‘Barrier-Free Means When You Can,’ because we are creating opportunities for everyone,” Olena Zelenska concluded.

Georgia:

Day 345 of uninterrupted, nationwide protests in Georgia. Police are once again out in force, preventing citizens from blocking Rustaveli Avenue. This follows weeks of mass arrests for blocking the street or for wearing a face mask. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 12:37 PM

#GeorgiaProtests Day 345 People didn’t care about the “law” imprisoning them for closing the Rustaveli road, and went to prison en masse too. But the regime police still has to fill up the road themselves to prevent closure. As you can see, the “law” works very well. [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 1:14 PM

Day 345 of uninterrupted protests in Georgia. Police are physically preventing protesters from blocking Rustaveli Avenue, so some of us are marching in nearby streets. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 1:14 PM

Fines and arrests for blocking the road have failed to deter protesters from occupying Rustaveli Avenue. That’s why today, November 7, the 345th day of protests, police are mobilized on both sides of the road. #GeorgiaProtests [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 1:16 PM

Georgian state-propaganda channel Rustavi 2 publishes this letter and writes: “Scandalous letter & EU Ambassador’s admission: Pawel Herczyński confirms the decision to freeze Georgia’s EU accession was made five months before the statement by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.” [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 2:54 AM

The Head of the Tbilisi Patrol Police Main Division, Lasha Jakhadze, resigned on October 28 after five years in the post. [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 4:16 AM

Lelo leaders Mamuka Khazaradze and Badri Japaridze are given GEL 1 million bail each, with 30 days to pay. (They are bankers and businessmen). [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 3:44 PM

The EU:

Moldova:

Lukoil will shut down operations in Moldova on November 21 after US sanctions froze its accounts and blocked a sale to Switzerland’s Gunvor. Moldova plans to buy its fuel assets, including the only aviation terminal at Chișinău Airport. Bulgaria is preparing to take control of its refinery in Burgas — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 2:35 PM

Switzerland:

Swiss oil trader Gunvor dropped its bid for Lukoil’s international assets after the US Treasury labeled it a Kremlin puppet and threatened sanctions. Gunvor, co-founded by Putin ally Gennady Timchenko, denied the claims but withdrew its offer. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 3:35 AM

The US:

Hegseth: “We are not building for peacetime. We are pivoting the Pentagon and our industrial base to a wartime footing. Building for victory should our adversaries FAFO.” [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) November 7, 2025 at 3:13 PM

Everyone here knows I’ve been arguing to put the US defense industrial base (DIB) on a war footing to ensure that we can properly resource Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s genocidal re-invasion, other allies and partners, and ourselves. But that’s not what this is going to do. All that the Secretary of Lethality is doing here is creating a way for Musk, Thiel, Lucky, Altman, Anderson, Don Jr, & their fellow travelers to further loot the treasury and rip of American taxpayers. This isn’t going to fix our acquisitions & logistics problems, it’s just going to enrich the already obscenely rich. And it most certainly isn’t going to get us on a war footing or fixing the problems we have with acquisitions and logistics. But because Secretary Walking Zipper Malfunction is an ignoramuses who thinks bellicose blather is equivalent to strategic competency we’re getting this mess.

No one seemed to notice it because it hasn’t, isn’t, and will not actually happen. Though I expect Senator Mike Lee to jump all over this and amplify it. He appears to have completely pickled himself from hanging out on X.

It’s “Last Person to Talk to Trump” syndrome again. EU better get someone over there quick to get Trump back on the sanctions track. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 6:44 PM

Hungary:

Hungary’s only oil refiner, Mol Nyrt., can switch to non-Russian crude for up to 80% of its needs via a Croatian pipeline if Druzhba flows stop, Bloomberg reports, citing the company’s earnings statement. www.bloomberg.com/news/article… — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 10:18 AM

Imagine that?

Back to Ukraine.

Ukrainian border guards presented Angelina Jolie with a set of national symbols and a State Border Guard Service coin. I’m still amazed! I can’t get over her visiting Kherson, one of the most dangerous places in Ukraine, where Russians hunt civilians with drones for sport and entertainment. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 10:52 AM

🫡 “We’ve lost 27 of our own. In return, we destroyed 24,895 russian troops and 76,950 targets. That’s two entire army corps. For every one of ours – 1,000 of theirs,” — Magyar [image or embed] — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 7:39 AM

❗️🇺🇦 Yuriy Cherevashenko appointed commander of unmanned air defense systems, — Zelensky Cherevashenko participated in the creation of the first group of mobile rapid response air defense brigades and the development of interceptor drones. [image or embed] — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 3:12 PM

Among the main tasks facing the new leader are the active introduction of unmanned technologies, in particular interceptor drones, and strengthening the air defense system with modern weapons. — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 3:12 PM

Ukrainian drone operators intercepted a Russian fiber-optic drone approaching their lines, then took out two lurking FPV drones, four soldiers, a sedan, and an armored vehicle in a rather one-sided game of tag. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 11:26 AM

Ukraine will begin mass production of Mavic-type drones, Zelensky announced. The project, created by the Command of Unmanned Systems and approved by the state, will strengthen defenses in frontline cities and introduce new anti-drone protection systems. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 11:11 AM

Zelensky said Ukraine plans to localize production of Swedish Gripen fighter jets by 2033. He added that U.S. companies are ready to sell Tomahawk missiles, though the final decision rests with President Trump. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 11:11 AM

The president warned that Russia is stockpiling Shahed drones and preparing new winter strikes. Zelensky said Hungary’s Viktor Orbán intends to persuade Donald Trump to meet with Vladimir Putin. Ukraine would support such a meeting only if it guarantees a ceasefire and the end of the war. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 11:11 AM

Zelensky also addressed Europe’s dependence on Russian oil, saying Orbán must understand that Ukraine will find a way to ensure there is no Russian oil in Europe. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 11:11 AM

A map shows Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure from August to October targeting energy facilities, gas infrastructure, and power plants, with Ukraine responding by launching retaliatory strikes on over 25 facilities in three weeks. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 7:48 AM

Dnipro:

Several apartments were destroyed in a damaged high-rise building in Dnipro. Preliminary reports indicate seven people were injured, including two children—aged 2 and 13. The information is still being verified, according to acting head of the Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 8:19 PM

Rescuers carried a girl out of the damaged building. Her mother was also saved. Search efforts are now underway to locate the father, according to Suspilne correspondents. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 8:19 PM

😔 Shocking footage from a destroyed high-rise building in Dnipro People from the upper floors are blocked by the destruction and cannot get out. About 20 enemy drones are currently flying over the city… [image or embed] — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 6:33 PM

Pokrovsk:

Russian forces have mounted 220 attacks on Pokrovsk in three days, suffered losses on November 5 and still hold 314 troops there, President Zelensky said. Ukrainian units advanced in Kupiansk, held Volchansk, repelled assaults north of Siversk and gained ground in Dobropillia. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 9:26 AM

Russians have slowed their push on Pokrovsk and cut back on movements, waiting for reinforcements while trying to sneak supplies through the southern outskirts. Ukrainian forces stopped multiple infiltration attempts into Hryshyne by Russians dressed as civilians, reports 7th Air Assault Corps. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 8:23 AM

⚔️ “A certain advantage in the enemy’s forces and means has been created in Pokrovsk, they partially infiltrated the urban area, especially on the southern outskirts of this settlement, and are thus trying to create centers in order to continue the offensive,” – Andriy Hnatov. [image or embed] — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 2:50 PM

Pokrovsk: Where Putin Shattered His Teeth | “‘Last November, I visited Pokrovsk and called it the farmhouse at Waterloo,’ writes the former Ukrainian Marine, Shaun Pinner. Both places have mauled the army of an imperial aggressor.” [image or embed] — Center for European Policy Analysis (@cepa.org) November 6, 2025 at 2:22 PM

From CEPA:

The walled farmhouse of Hougoumont in what is now Belgium was an obscure place before June 1815, when British and allied troops fought the French in a brutal day-long struggle for its possession. Even as the smoke from the Battle of Waterloo wreathed the buildings, its critical significance was clear to both armies. The Duke of Wellington, the British commander, later said: “The success of the battle turned upon the closing of the gates at Hougoumont.” On a map, it looked like nothing, just a courtyard, a few stone walls, and some outbuildings. Yet holding Hougoumont tied down huge numbers of Napoleon’s troops, disrupted his plan, bled and slowed his advance, and, crucially, forced him to feed more and more men into a fight he simply couldn’t win. It wasn’t Paris or a capital city that decided that day; it was a humble jumble of farm buildings. The Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk, a western Donetsk settlement and railway junction with a pre-war population of around 60,000 people, is now at the heart of Russian attempts to break the defending army. Like Hougoumont, it has become well-known through war. We can tease out some parallels with the Belgian settlement. Now, let me be clear: I don’t believe that if Pokrovsk were to fall (and Russian forces are inside the city), the war would suddenly flip in Russia’s favor overnight. This isn’t 1815, and there’s no single gate that decides the fate of nations in a day. But, short-term? Its loss would hit morale. It would give Russia a propaganda moment. It would let them parade “momentum” even as Putin’s army continues to bleed itself white. And that’s the point. Pokrovsk represents a place where Russia feels it must win, and where the Ukrainian armed forces are making them pay dearly for trying. It’s not a city now, not really. It’s a pressure valve. A choke point. A grinding wheel. To Moscow, it’s a banner they need to raise. To us, it’s extra time, and time is life in this war. Mariupol was the same story writ large. Back then in 2022, we were surrounded, shelled into silence, and every street became a decision: stay and make the Russians pay, or run and let them dictate the war’s tempo. We chose to stay. The city bought us time, not for sentiment, but because time is the one currency that can change a war. It was ugly, it was costly, and it worked: the longer we held on, the more Russia’s timetable frayed, the more their manpower stretched, and the more the world watched. Some argue that had we not held as long as we did, Kyiv might have fallen. The eastern city of Bakhmut provided another chapter in the same lesson. Even when the odds were overwhelming, when the sky was full of drones and the ground full of vehicles, the point was never merely to defend a name on a map. It was to turn the attacker’s momentum into a liability. Being encircled, starving, or outgunned changes the calculus: a town that refuses to fall on schedule forces your enemy into attrition, and that attrition is where strategy and politics meet.

More at the link.

Kharkiv:

Ballistic missiles just stopped, and now drones are approaching. Russia keeps attacking Kharkiv ‼️ — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 7:14 PM

Another explosion in Kharkiv ‼️ i lost count of how many there were during the last hour. Russia attacks us with ballistic missiles. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 6:52 PM

Just fucking go away! Another explosion in Kharkiv‼️ My whole house shook. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 6:43 PM

What does Kharkiv’s deepest underground school look like, where sunlight was traded for safety? Three floors below ground, there is an elevator for children with disabilities. Over 1,600 students in 2.5 shifts, which is still a tiny drop for the city as large as Kharkiv. 📹: Думка [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 8:06 AM

But the most important thing is the echoing laughter of children and the joyful chaos they create. A piece of normal childhood that they all deserve. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 8:06 AM

Kharkiv Oblast:

Russians struck a gas station in Kharkiv region with glide bombs: five people were injured, police report‼️ Two women, two men, and a police officer who was on duty were taken to the hospital. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 3:36 PM

Video of the consequences of russian glide bomb attack on a gas station in Kharkiv region just now [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 3:40 PM

Chuhuiv, Kharkiv Oblast:

Russia destroyed a Nova Poshta branch in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, the company’s press service reported. Parcels worth 10 million UAH are lost. Why? 🤷‍♀️ [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 10:47 AM

In Kharkiv region, a 43-year-old woman was killed when a Russian drone struck a residential building in the village of Shevchenkove Pershe, Chuhuiv district. Why? Just why??? [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 10:28 AM

Kyiv:

Russian Kinzhal missiles overflew Kyiv Oblast, say Telegram monitors. No power here in west Kyiv, reports of emergency outages in capital and surrounding oblast. This could be measure to protect the network and/or because of hits by earlier-launched Kinzhals and cruise missiles. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 6:23 PM

Russian occupied Crimea:

On the night of November 6, Ukrainian Special Operations Forces struck several oil facilities in Crimea using FP-1/FP-2 guided strike drones. Oil depots, two trains loaded with petroleum products, storage tanks. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 2:38 AM

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant:

A local ceasefire has been introduced near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to enable repairs on a 330 kV backup power line, the IAEA reported. Work will begin tomorrow and last several days, after which the plant will have access to two external power lines. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 11:12 AM

The Kursk cross-border offensive:

Volgograd Oblast, Russia:

On November 6, Ukrainian drones struck targets in Volgograd, causing a fire at Lukoil’s oil refinery. The refinery has suspended operations following the attack, according to sources cited by Reuters. Earlier, Reuters reported that oil operations in Tuapse had also been halted [image or embed] — Tatarigami (@tatarigami.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 1:12 PM

The Autonomous Republic of Dagestan, Russia:

A Ka-226 helicopter has crashed in Dagestan. On board were employees of the Kizlyar Electromechanical Plant, which supplies Russia’s military-industrial complex and is currently under international sanctions. At least 4 workers died. There is nothing like russian invaders that self-destruct 😌 [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 11:48 AM

The Autonomous Republic of Bashkortostan, Russia:

HUR drones struck the Sterlitamak petrochemical plant in Bashkortostan on 6 November, igniting a fire at a facility producing agidol, an aviation fuel additive. The plant manufactures products for Russia’s military including ionol, aviation fuel, and synthetic polymers. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 6:39 AM

Meet the Ukrainian frontline cats . They live in a pack, and run back to their little house as soon as they hear any noise. And there is a lot of it: Russia bombs this area daily. ‘The store [image or embed] — Margo Gontar (@margogontar.bsky.social) November 3, 2025 at 6:03 PM

