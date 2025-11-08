The only possible justification for this is that it's in stock, so it'll be worthless when he tanks the company. Worse than worthless, because he'll have borrowed billions against it. [image or embed] — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 5:29 PM

In retrospect it seems obvious that the only reason anyone would even want a trillion dollars in personal wealth is because their only goal is to live forever in their Martian Gooncave. [image or embed] — Zeddy (@zeddary.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 9:48 AM

institutional investors really need to start planning to divest from this company, if the consumer rubes want to pay him a trillion dollars to keep driving the company into the ground, let them drown [image or embed] — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) November 6, 2025 at 5:10 PM

"We're not a car company, we're an AI company" is pretty much what you would expect a car company that sucks would say. [image or embed] — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 5:36 PM





the great thing about Musk's comp package being heavily incentive-gated is that it guarantees a decade of systemic financial fraud at the heart of the market. good job everyone — post malone ergo propter malone (@proptermalone.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 6:23 PM

do I think that Musk has considered hyperinflating the dollar so that he gets paid? obviously. *obviously* he has thought about this. — post malone ergo propter malone (@proptermalone.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 6:44 PM

I don't think they inflation indexed it either so, you know, there's another pathway open — post malone ergo propter malone (@proptermalone.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 6:39 PM

Ok, but Tesla is currently at 7.2 million sales in 9 years, sales have slowed down and to make the first step towards his trillion dollar salary he needs to sell 20 million cars. I don’t think any of this is going to happen. [image or embed] — Twlldun (@twlldun.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 5:44 PM

He is also not going to deliver one million robots because at present he has not delivered one (1) robot because his robots are not real. — Twlldun (@twlldun.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 5:46 PM

Still, I’m glad this brain genius is going to land the first permanent settlement on Mars*

*he isn’t — Twlldun (@twlldun.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 5:50 PM

This is true (and the WSJ breakdown is great) but I can’t stress enough how low a bar some of the milestones are compared to what Musk touted over the years.

He used to say Tesla would make 20M cars *per year by 2030*. Now he only needs to sell 20M by 2035 — and Tesla has already sold 8M! [image or embed] — Sean O’Kane (@seanokane.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 8:05 PM

… Everything else Tesla’s board is asking of Musk is tied to money. Ultimately, Musk needs to help Tesla reach an $8.5 trillion valuation in order to unlock the full value of the compensation package and become a trillionaire himself. Musk already had grand designs to accomplish something similar. He has often claimed that Tesla could one day become more valuable than Apple and Saudi Aramco combined. At their current valuations, those two companies are collectively worth around $5.5 trillion. But earlier this year, the CEO claimed Tesla could be worth more than the next five most-valuable companies combined — which at the time meant he was aiming closer to the $15 trillion mark. Along with the goal of blowing up Tesla’s valuation, Musk is being asked to increase the company’s earnings to, essentially, $400 billion per year — an enormous figure compared to last year’s earnings of around $17 billion. Lastly, Tesla’s board has asked for two notable assurances from Musk in order to unlock the full value of the compensation package. One is that he must work with the company to develop a plan for how he will be succeeded as CEO of Tesla (and the plan essentially locks him to the company for at least 7.5 years). The other, buried in a footnote, is that Tesla received “assurances that Musk’s involvement with the political sphere would wind down in a timely manner.” …

Getting a billion dollars sounds really hard until you find out that all you have to do is impress a bunch of Tesla shareholders — Ian Boudreau (@ianboudreau.com) November 7, 2025 at 12:44 PM

Musk’s face at the end of this clip, as he says “… But he is… charismatic.”

best part of this is how elon musk's definition of "swindler" is also the most concise possible summary of how he became a billionaire [image or embed] — e.w. niedermeyer (@niedermeyer.online) November 6, 2025 at 3:06 PM

It would be a lot funnier, if not for the damage Musk has already done.

Atul Gawande, for the New Yorker: