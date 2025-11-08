Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Parsing Chaos

Also known as ‘nailing jello to the wall’…

I’ve never seen an American elected official fight so hard to starve people.

[image or embed]

— Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 7:23 PM

The growing consensus on Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's order tonight: a horrible situation, handled strategically (from @stevevladeck.bsky.social) www.stevevladeck.com/p/190-snap-wtf

[image or embed]

— Joshua J. Friedman (@joshuajfriedman.com) November 7, 2025 at 10:42 PM

Per the Associated Press:

BOSTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Friday granted the Trump administration’s emergency appeal to temporarily block a court order to fully fund SNAP food aid payments amid the government shutdown, even though residents in some states already have received the funds…

In Wisconsin, more than $104 million of monthly food benefits became available at midnight on electronic cards for about 337,000 households, a spokesperson for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said. The state was able to access the federal money so quickly by submitting a request to its electronic benefit card vendor to process the SNAP payments within hours of a Thursday court order to provide full benefits…

Hawaii had the information for November’s monthly payments ready to go, so it could submit it quickly for processing after Thursday’s court order — and before a higher court could potentially pause it, Joseph Campos II, deputy director of Hawaii’s Department of Human Services, told The Associated Press…

Officials in California, Kansas, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Washington state also said they moved quickly to issue full SNAP benefits Friday, while other states said they expected full benefits to arrive over the weekend or early next week. Still others said they were waiting for further federal guidance…

Colorado and Massachusetts said SNAP participants could receive their full November payments as soon as Saturday. New York said access to full SNAP benefits should begin by Sunday. New Hampshire said full benefits should be available by this weekend. Arizona and Connecticut said full benefits should be accessible in the coming days.

Officials in North Carolina said they distributed partial SNAP payments Friday and full benefits could be available by this weekend. Officials in Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana and North Dakota also said they distributed partial November payments.

Amid the federal uncertainty, Delaware’s Democratic Gov. Matt Meyer said the state used its own funds Friday to provide the first of what could be a weekly relief payment to SNAP recipients…

Spread this meme — sharing is caring:

When the president gets ordered, multiple times, to pay out federal food benefits as the law requires:

[image or embed]

— Greg Greene (he/him/his) (@greene.haus) November 7, 2025 at 7:39 PM

******

U.S. airlines cancel more than 1,000 flights on the first day of cuts tied to government shutdown.

[image or embed]

— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) November 7, 2025 at 7:20 PM


===

Let's be crystal clear that the Trump administration is to blame for this. If you get stuck somewhere, don't yell at the airline folks, call your congressperson instead.

[image or embed]

— @NewsJennifer (Jennifer Schulze) (@newsjennifer.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 4:35 PM


===

“If you break your arm, just amputate it and you no longer have a broken arm!”

[image or embed]

— Charles GetCovered-ba ?? (@charlesgaba.com) November 7, 2025 at 1:07 PM

You know who didn’t cancel hundreds of flights?

[image or embed]

— Joseph In THEE OC (@ocjoseph424.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 1:07 PM

===

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy wants air traffic controllers who are not being paid to "show up because it's their job." How about Congressional Republicans show up and do their job by ensuring all federal workers are paid, travelers are safe, and our healthcare is protected? seiu.co/482c2SH

[image or embed]

— SEIU_ORG (@seiu.org) November 7, 2025 at 12:46 PM

===

I may have just purchased a domain

[image or embed]

— Christopher "the" Agocs (@agocs.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 11:15 PM

This had better not get expensive. @mmasnick.bsky.social
www.trumpcancelledmyflight.com

[image or embed]

— Christopher "the" Agocs (@agocs.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 5:17 PM

===

even if they could somehow get a deal together in the senate next week, which seems extremely unlikely at this point, massive thanksgiving delays are probably baked in now.

[image or embed]

— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) November 6, 2025 at 7:17 PM

but, hey, on the bright side, food costs are up, so you'll need to make your own thanksgiving dinner rather than flying to see your family and it'll probably end up costing you more to do it

— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) November 6, 2025 at 7:21 PM

  • Baud
  • Bruce K in ATH-GR
  • frosty
  • Kosh III
  • lowtechcyclist
  • p.a.
  • Suzanne

    1. 1.

      Suzanne

      I literally just booked a flight yesterday for next week, into one of the affected airports and then back. I’m feeling like….. maaaaaaaybe a 75% chance that it actually happens?

    3. 3.

      frosty

      We fly into ATL from Madrid tomorrow and thence to BWI. I think I ‘ll pack a change of clothes and a toothbrush in my carry-on.

    5. 5.

      p.a.

      Well, Amtrak is a domestic option, but thanks to conservaturds, a poor one: they’ve been treating Amtrak like this since day 1.

       

      ETA: I love taking the train.  Mostly NE corridor, but my 2 trips NYC/NOLA 1990s were great!

    7. 7.

      Suzanne

      @p.a.: Amtrak is rarely an option for business travel. It’s more comfortable than flying, but very slow. I just checked the length of the trip that I’m taking next week. A 2-hour flight, or a 24-hour train trip.

      ETA: I do like Amtrak more than flying. But I consider it equivalent to driving, not flying.

    8. 8.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Suzanne: ​

      I literally just booked a flight yesterday for next week, into one of the affected airports and then back. I’m feeling like….. maaaaaaaybe a 75% chance that it actually happens?

      I know, right? I’m wondering if the airlines will be providing any advance notification about which flights they’ll be canceling on which days. I expect their logistics people are still trying to figure it out.

      Hoping my flight from BWI to SFO on Thursday will still be on. My cousin’s memorial service is on Friday.

    9. 9.

      frosty

      @Suzanne: Amtrak has a train dp ATL 11:30AM Monday, ar BWI 3:00PM Tuesday. Roomettes and staterooms available for ~$1,000 … I’ll check with Delta first.

      As they said in the railroad era: “ I don’t know if I’m going to Heaven or Hell but I know I have to change in Atlanta.”

    10. 10.

      Suzanne

      @lowtechcyclist: I just looked, and there’s no announcement about my flight. Apparently the cuts are going to go up a few percent every couple of days until the shutdown is over. And the CEO of Frontier advised that travelers buy two tickets on separate carriers, if you really don’t want to get stuck. Get fucked, dude.

