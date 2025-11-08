Also known as ‘nailing jello to the wall’…
I’ve never seen an American elected official fight so hard to starve people.
— Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 7:23 PM
The growing consensus on Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's order tonight: a horrible situation, handled strategically (from @stevevladeck.bsky.social) www.stevevladeck.com/p/190-snap-wtf
— Joshua J. Friedman (@joshuajfriedman.com) November 7, 2025 at 10:42 PM
Per the Associated Press:
BOSTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Friday granted the Trump administration’s emergency appeal to temporarily block a court order to fully fund SNAP food aid payments amid the government shutdown, even though residents in some states already have received the funds…
In Wisconsin, more than $104 million of monthly food benefits became available at midnight on electronic cards for about 337,000 households, a spokesperson for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said. The state was able to access the federal money so quickly by submitting a request to its electronic benefit card vendor to process the SNAP payments within hours of a Thursday court order to provide full benefits…
Hawaii had the information for November’s monthly payments ready to go, so it could submit it quickly for processing after Thursday’s court order — and before a higher court could potentially pause it, Joseph Campos II, deputy director of Hawaii’s Department of Human Services, told The Associated Press…
Officials in California, Kansas, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Washington state also said they moved quickly to issue full SNAP benefits Friday, while other states said they expected full benefits to arrive over the weekend or early next week. Still others said they were waiting for further federal guidance…
Colorado and Massachusetts said SNAP participants could receive their full November payments as soon as Saturday. New York said access to full SNAP benefits should begin by Sunday. New Hampshire said full benefits should be available by this weekend. Arizona and Connecticut said full benefits should be accessible in the coming days.
Officials in North Carolina said they distributed partial SNAP payments Friday and full benefits could be available by this weekend. Officials in Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana and North Dakota also said they distributed partial November payments.
Amid the federal uncertainty, Delaware’s Democratic Gov. Matt Meyer said the state used its own funds Friday to provide the first of what could be a weekly relief payment to SNAP recipients…
Spread this meme — sharing is caring:
When the president gets ordered, multiple times, to pay out federal food benefits as the law requires:
— Greg Greene (he/him/his) (@greene.haus) November 7, 2025 at 7:39 PM
******
U.S. airlines cancel more than 1,000 flights on the first day of cuts tied to government shutdown.
— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) November 7, 2025 at 7:20 PM
===
Let's be crystal clear that the Trump administration is to blame for this. If you get stuck somewhere, don't yell at the airline folks, call your congressperson instead.
— @NewsJennifer (Jennifer Schulze) (@newsjennifer.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 4:35 PM
===
“If you break your arm, just amputate it and you no longer have a broken arm!”
— Charles GetCovered-ba ?? (@charlesgaba.com) November 7, 2025 at 1:07 PM
You know who didn’t cancel hundreds of flights?
— Joseph In THEE OC (@ocjoseph424.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 1:07 PM
===
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy wants air traffic controllers who are not being paid to "show up because it's their job." How about Congressional Republicans show up and do their job by ensuring all federal workers are paid, travelers are safe, and our healthcare is protected? seiu.co/482c2SH
— SEIU_ORG (@seiu.org) November 7, 2025 at 12:46 PM
===
I may have just purchased a domain
— Christopher "the" Agocs (@agocs.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 11:15 PM
This had better not get expensive. @mmasnick.bsky.social
www.trumpcancelledmyflight.com
— Christopher "the" Agocs (@agocs.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 5:17 PM
===
even if they could somehow get a deal together in the senate next week, which seems extremely unlikely at this point, massive thanksgiving delays are probably baked in now.
— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) November 6, 2025 at 7:17 PM
but, hey, on the bright side, food costs are up, so you'll need to make your own thanksgiving dinner rather than flying to see your family and it'll probably end up costing you more to do it
— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) November 6, 2025 at 7:21 PM
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings