Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in. We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere.

Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered. We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

Medium Cool –  3

H. E. Wolf mentioned this poem
in the comments this week,
so I clicked the link and
it blew me away.

So today we have our second all things poetry Medium Cool.

I Like to Think of Harriet Tubman

by Susan Griffin

I like to think of Harriet Tubman.
Harriet Tubman who carried a revolver,
who had a scar on her head from a rock thrown
by a slave-master (because she
talked back) , and who
had a ransom on her head
of thousands of dollars and who
was never caught, and who
had no use for the law
when the law was wrong,
who defied the law. I like
to think of her.
I like to think of her especially
when I think of the problem
of feeding children.

The legal answer
to the problem of feeding children
is ten free lunches every month,
being equal, in the child’s real life,
to eating lunch every other day.
Monday but not Tuesday.
I like to think of the President
eating lunch on Monday, but not
Tuesday.
and when I think of the President
and the law, and the problem of
feeding children, I like to
think of Harriet Tubman
and her revolver.

And then sometimes
I think of the President
and other men,
men who practice the law,
who revere the law,
who make the law,
who enforce the law
who live behind
and operate through
and feed themselves
at the expense of
starving children
because of the law.

men who sit in paneled offices
and think about vacations
and tell women
whose care it is
to feed children
not to be hysterical
not to be hysterical as in the word
hysterikos, the greek for
womb suffering,
not to suffer in their
wombs,
not to care,
not to bother the men
because they want to think
of other things
and do not want
to take women seriously.
I want them to think about Harriet Tubman,
and remember,
remember she was beaten by a white man
and she lived
and she lived to redress her grievances,
and she lived in swamps
and wore the clothes of a man
bringing hundreds of fugitives from
slavery, and was never caught,
and led an army,
and won a battle,
and defied the laws
because the laws were wrong, I want men
to take us seriously.
I am tired wanting them to think
about right and wrong.
I want them to fear.
I want them to feel fear now I want them
to know
that there is always a time
there is always a time to make right
what is wrong,
there is always a time
for retribution
and that time
is beginning.

Beautiful and inspirational, especially in these times.


In case you are new to Medium Cool, these are not open threads.

Reader Interactions

    25Comments

    1.

      Marleedog

      In the spring I asked the daisies
      If his words were true,
      And the clever, clear-eyed daisies
      Always knew.

      Now the fields are brown and barren,
      Bitter autumn blows,
      And of all the stupid asters
      Not one knows.

      ~Sarah Teasdale

    2.

      Professor Bigfoot

      If we must die, let it not be like hogs
      Hunted and penned in an inglorious spot,
      While round us bark the mad and hungry dogs,
      Making their mock at our accursèd lot.
      If we must die, O let us nobly die,
      So that our precious blood may not be shed
      In vain; then even the monsters we defy
      Shall be constrained to honor us though dead!
      O kinsmen! we must meet the common foe!
      Though far outnumbered let us show us brave,
      And for their thousand blows deal one death-blow!
      What though before us lies the open grave?
      Like men we’ll face the murderous, cowardly pack,
      Pressed to the wall, dying, but fighting back!

      —Claude McKay

    3.

      WaterGirl

      Pro tip:

      Since there will likely be a lot of copy and pasted poetry, I’ll share this tip.

      If you click Code before you paste in a poem you’ll get spacing like in comment #2 as opposed to comment #1.

    6.

      Joy in FL

      These are great poems. I especially love the Harriet Tubman poem. Copying & pasting that one.
      Thanks to everyone for sharing. I wanted to add this one to our collection:

      Notes for my son
      by Alex Comfort

      Remember when you hear them beginning to say Freedom
      Look carefully – see who it is that they want you to butcher.
      Remember, when you say that the old trick would not have fooled you for a moment
      That every time it is the trick which seems new.
      Remember that you will have to put in irons
      Your better nature, if it will desert to them.
      Remember, remember their faces – watch them carefully:
      For every step you take is on somebody’s body
      And every cherry you plant for them is a gibbet
      And every furrow you turn for them is a grave.
      Remember, the smell of burning will not sicken you
      If they persuade you that it will thaw the world.
      Beware. The blood of a child does not smell so bitter
      If you have shed it with a high moral purpose.
      So that because the woodcutter disobeyed
      they will not burn her today or any day
      So that for lack of a joiner’s obedience
      the crucifixion will not now take place
      So that when they come to sell you their bloody corruption
      you will gather the spit of your chest
      and plant it in their faces.

    7. 7.

      oldgold

      This stanza and particularly the line, “And makes one little room an everywhere,” from John Donne’s poem, The Good-Morrow, always moves me.

      “And now good-morrow to our waking souls,
      Which watch not one another out of fear;
      For love, all love of other sights controls,
      And makes one little room an everywhere.
      Let sea-discoverers to new worlds have gone,
      Let maps to other, worlds on worlds have shown,
      Let us possess one world, each hath one, and is one.”

    9.

      WaterGirl

      @Marleedog: That wasn’t intended as any kind of correction of you, but with the two examples right after one another, at the top of the thread, it was a teachable moment that I couldn’t resist.

      Also, I fixed your spacing.

      edit: and now the example is no longer there! duh.  Will try to remedy that here.

      This is what you get when you paste a poem through the VISUAL tab.

      In the spring I asked the daisies

      If his words were true,

      And the clever, clear-eyed daisies

      Always knew.

      This is what you get when you paste a poem through the CODE tab.

      In the spring I asked the daisies
      If his words were true,
      And the clever, clear-eyed daisies
      Always knew.

    10.

      ChicagoBarca

      Those Winter Sundays
      BY ROBERT HAYDEN

      Sundays too my father got up early
      and put his clothes on in the blueblack cold,
      then with cracked hands that ached
      from labor in the weekday weather made
      banked fires blaze. No one ever thanked him.

      I’d wake and hear the cold splintering, breaking.
      When the rooms were warm, he’d call,
      and slowly I would rise and dress,
      fearing the chronic angers of that house,

      Speaking indifferently to him,
      who had driven out the cold
      and polished my good shoes as well.
      What did I know, what did I know
      of love’s austere and lonely offices?

    12.

      Melancholy Jaques

      Exultation is the going
      Of an inland soul to sea,
      Past the houses — past the headlands —
      Into deep Eternity —

      Bred as we, among the mountains,
      Can the sailor understand
      The divine intoxication
      Of the first league out from land?

      –Emily Dickinson

    13.

      ChicagoBarca

      Three Songs at the End of Summer
      BY JANE KENYON

      A second crop of hay lies cut
      and turned. Five gleaming crows
      search and peck between the rows.
      They make a low, companionable squawk,
      and like midwives and undertakers
      possess a weird authority.

      Crickets leap from the stubble,
      parting before me like the Red Sea.
      The garden sprawls and spoils.

      Across the lake the campers have learned
      to water ski. They have, or they haven’t.
      Sounds of the instructor’s megaphone
      suffuse the hazy air. “Relax! Relax!”

      Cloud shadows rush over drying hay,
      fences, dusty lane, and railroad ravine.
      The first yellowing fronds of goldenrod
      brighten the margins of the woods.

      Schoolbooks, carpools, pleated skirts;
      water, silver-still, and a vee of geese.

      *

      The cicada’s dry monotony breaks
      over me. The days are bright
      and free, bright and free.

      Then why did I cry today
      for an hour, with my whole
      body, the way babies cry?

      *

      A white, indifferent morning sky,
      and a crow, hectoring from its nest
      high in the hemlock, a nest as big
      as a laundry basket …
      In my childhood
      I stood under a dripping oak,
      while autumnal fog eddied around my feet,
      waiting for the school bus
      with a dread that took my breath away.

      The damp dirt road gave off
      this same complex organic scent.

      I had the new books—words, numbers,
      and operations with numbers I did not
      comprehend—and crayons, unspoiled
      by use, in a blue canvas satchel
      with red leather straps.

      Spruce, inadequate, and alien
      I stood at the side of the road.
      It was the only life I had.

    14.

      Torrey

      Conscientious Objector
      by Edna St. Vincent Millay
      I shall die, but
      that is all that I shall do for Death.
      I hear him leading his horse out of the stall;
      I hear the clatter on the barn-floor.
      He is in haste; he has business in Cuba,
      business in the Balkans,
      many calls to make this morning.
      But I will not hold the bridle
      while he cinches the girth.
      And he may mount by himself:
      I will not give him a leg up.

      Though he flick my shoulders with his whip,
      I will not tell him which way the fox ran.
      With his hoof on my breast, I will not tell him where
      the black boy hides in the swamp.
      I shall die, but that is all that I shall do for Death;
      I am not on his pay-roll.

      I will not tell him the whereabouts of my friends
      nor of my enemies either.
      Though he promise me much,
      I will not map him the route to any man’s door.
      Am I a spy in the land of the living,
      that I should deliver men to Death?
      Brother, the password and the plans of our city
      are safe with me; never through me
      Shall you be overcome.

    16.

      Jacel

      November (John Clare)
      The shepherds almost wonder where they dwell
      And the old dog for his right journey stares:
      The path leads somewhere, but they cannot tell
      And neighbour meets with neighbour unawares.
      The maiden passes close beside her cow,
      And wanders on, and thinks her far away;
      The ploughman goes unseen behind his plough,
      And seems to lose his horses half the day.
      The lazy mist creeps on in journey slow;
      The maidens shout and wonder where they go;
      So dull and dark are the November days.
      The lazy mist high up the evening curled,
      And now the morn quite hides in smoke and haze;
      The place we occupy seems all the world.

    17.

      Melancholy Jaques

      Theory

      Dorothy Parker

      Into love and out again,
      Thus I went, and thus I go.
      Spare your voice, and hold your pen-
      Well and bitterly I know
      All the songs were ever sung,
      All the words were ever said;
      Could it be, when I was young,
      Some one dropped me on my head?

    19.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @Torrey:

      I used Millay a lot when I was teaching English.

       

      Time does not bring relief

      by Edna St. Vincent Millay

       

      Time does not bring relief; you all have lied

      Who told me time would ease me of my pain!

      I miss him in the weeping of the rain;

      I want him at the shrinking of the tide;

      The old snows melt from every mountain-side,

      And last year’s leaves are smoke in every lane;

      But last year’s bitter loving must remain

      Heaped on my heart, and my old thoughts abide!

       

      There are a hundred places where I fear

      To go,—so with his memory they brim!

      And entering with relief some quiet place

      Where never fell his foot or shone his face

      I say, “There is no memory of him here!”

      And so stand stricken, so remembering him!

    20.

      DesertFriar

      Patterns

      By Amy Lowell

      I walk down the garden paths,
      And all the daffodils
      Are blowing, and the bright blue squills.
      I walk down the patterned garden paths
      In my stiff, brocaded gown.
      With my powdered hair and jewelled fan,
      I too am a rare
      Pattern. As I wander down
      The garden paths.

      My dress is richly figured,
      And the train
      Makes a pink and silver stain
      On the gravel, and the thrift
      Of the borders.
      Just a plate of current fashion,
      Tripping by in high-heeled, ribboned shoes.
      Not a softness anywhere about me,
      Only whale-bone and brocade.
      And I sink on a seat in the shade
      Of a lime tree. For my passion
      Wars against the stiff brocade.
      The daffodils and squills
      Flutter in the breeze
      As they please.
      And I weep;
      For the lime tree is in blossom
      And one small flower has dropped upon my bosom.

      And the splashing of waterdrops
      In the marble fountain
      Comes down the garden paths.
      The dripping never stops.
      Underneath my stiffened gown
      Is the softness of a woman bathing in a marble basin,
      A basin in the midst of hedges grown
      So thick, she cannot see her lover hiding,
      But she guesses he is near,
      And the sliding of the water
      Seems the stroking of a dear
      Hand upon her.
      What is Summer in a fine brocaded gown!
      I should like to see it lying in a heap upon the ground.
      All the pink and silver crumpled up on the ground.

      I would be the pink and silver as I ran along the paths,
      And he would stumble after,
      Bewildered by my laughter.
      I should see the sun flashing from his sword-hilt and the buckles on his shoes.
      I would choose
      To lead him in a maze along the patterned paths,
      A bright and laughing maze for my heavy-booted lover,
      Till he caught me in the shade,
      And the buttons of his waistcoat bruised my body as he clasped me,
      Aching, melting, unafraid.
      With the shadows of the leaves and the sundrops,
      And the plopping of the waterdrops,
      All about us in the open afternoon—
      I am very like to swoon
      With the weight of this brocade,
      For the sun sifts through the shade.

      Underneath the fallen blossom
      In my bosom,
      Is a letter I have hid.
      It was brought to me this morning by a rider from the Duke.
      “Madam, we regret to inform you that Lord Hartwell
      Died in action Thursday sen’night.”
      As I read it in the white, morning sunlight,
      The letters squirmed like snakes.
      “Any answer, Madam,” said my footman.
      “No,” l told him.
      “See that the messenger takes some refreshment.
      No, no answer.”
      And I walked into the garden,
      Up and down the patterned paths,
      In my stiff, correct brocade.
      The blue and yellow flowers stood up proudly in the sun,
      Each one.
      I stood upright too,
      Held rigid to the pattern
      By the stiffness of my gown.
      Up and down I walked,
      Up and down.

      In a month he would have been my husband.
      In a month, here, underneath this lime,
      We would have broke the pattern;
      He for me, and I for him,
      He as Colonel, I as Lady,
      On this shady seat.
      He had a whim
      That sunlight carried blessing.
      And I answered, “It shall be as you have said.”
      Now he is dead.

      In Summer and in Winter I shall walk
      Up and down
      The patterned garden paths
      In my stiff, brocaded gown.
      The squills and daffodils
      Will give place to pillared roses, and to asters, and to snow.
      I shall go
      Up and down,
      In my gown.
      Gorgeously arrayed,
      Boned and stayed.
      And the softness of my body will be guarded from embrace
      By each button, hook, and lace.
      For the man who should loose me is dead,
      Fighting with the Duke in Flanders,
      In a pattern called a war.
      Christ! What are patterns for?

    21.

      Tehanu

      The worm drives helically through the wood
      And does not know the dust left in the bore
      Once made the table integral and good;
      And suddenly the crystal hits the floor.
      Electrons find their paths in subtle ways,
      A massless eddy in a trail of smoke;
      The names of lovers, light of other days
      Perhaps you will not miss them. That’s the joke.
      The universe winds down. That’s how it’s made.
      But memory is everything to lose;
      Although some of the colors have to fade,
      Do not believe you’ll get the chance to choose.
      Regret, by definition, comes too late;
      Say what you mean. Bear witness. Iterate.

      Sonnet: Against Entropy
      John M. Ford

    22.

      CCL

      Marge Piercy

      To Be of Use

      The people I love best
      jump into the work head first
      without dallying in the shallows
      and swim off with sure strokes almost out of sight.
      They seem to become natives of that element
      The black slick heads of seals
      bouncing like half submerged balls.

      I love people who harness themselves,an ox to a heavy cart
      who pull like water buffalo, with massive patience,
      who strain in the mud and muck to move things forward
      who do what has to be done again and again.

      I want to be with people who submerge
      in the task, who go into the fields to harvest
      and work in the row and pass the bag along,
      who are not parlor generals and field deserters
      but move in a common rhythm
      when the food must come in or the fire put out.

      The work of the world is as common as mud.
      Botched, it smears the hands, crumbles to dust.
      But the thing worth doing well done
      has a shape that satisfies, clean and evident.
      Greek amphoras for wine or oil,
      Hopi vases that held corn, are put in museums
      but you know they were made to be used.
      The pitcher cries for water to carry
      and a person for work that is real.

    23.

      knally

      Atlas
      There is a kind of love called maintenance
      Which stores the WD40 and knows when to use it;

      Which checks the insurance, and doesn’t forget
      The milkman; which remembers to plant bulbs;

      Which answers letters; which knows the way
      The money goes; which deals with dentists

      And Road Fund Tax and meeting trains,
      And postcards to the lonely; which upholds

      The permanently rickety elaborate
      Structures of living, which is Atlas.

      And maintenance is the sensible side of love,
      Which knows what time and weather are doing
      To my brickwork; insulates my faulty wiring;
      Laughs at my dryrotten jokes; remembers
      My need for gloss and grouting; which keeps
      My suspect edifice upright in air,
      As Atlas did the sky.

      UA Fanthorpe

    25.

      Maj TJ Kong

      @WaterGirl: I find Death of the Ball Turret Gunner to be very moving. Concise with only five lines.  Kinda dark, though. On a lighter note, there is always Jabberwocky.

