“Take on Me” fills dance floors, challenges karaoke warriors and still earns a formidable income for three Norwegians who could walk any city without being chased for a selfie.
The Post caught up with A-Ha to discuss the 80s pop hit and its unexpected afterlife. https://wapo.st/43lZaUS
November 9, 2025
This is the sort of interactive story — with links, musical explainers, and video — that could only exist online. But I find it particularly entertaining because I married a man whose mother was born in Norway, and the saga of A-Ha is extremely Norwegian. The Norwegians were the first sea raiders who came to be known & feared as Vikings (but they told their victims they were Danish, for reasons). Modern Norwegians draw their paternal DNA from Scandinavian roots, but their maternal DNA is Celtic; I can imagine a lonely Viking love-bombing the Celtic woman he’d targeted with the promise that ‘I’ll be gone, in a day or two… ‘ (Also, per the end here, they have elevated passive-aggresion to a form of art.) Gift link:
Norway is a land of dramatic fjords, the midnight sun and the world’s finest goat cheese. It has never been known for its music. But 40 years ago, it produced a singular global pop hit whose grip on our ears has barely eased since…
The story of a pop song is almost always the story of a band. Both A-ha and “Take On Me” may have seemed ephemeral back in 1985. But there was more going on beneath the surface, hidden hooks and elusive emotion within the song, conflicts and tensions within the trio — who, after decades of breakups and reunions, may never have the chance to perform it again.
Around 1974, when Magne Furuholmen was 11 or 12, he noticed a slightly older kid in his Oslo suburb standing on a balcony. He was drumming, but he didn’t actually have drums, only a homemade kit made of cardboard.
Magne talked to him that day.
“You know, I have a guitar, electric guitar and amp,” he told his new friend, Pal Gamst, then 12…
The duo made their debut on May 17, Norwegian Independence Day, setting up on the lawn at their housing complex.
“We just made a lot of racket, and the police came and the neighbors were like, ‘what the f—’s going on? Nobody told us about this,’” recalled Magne…
In 1982, Paul and Magne realized they had a choice. They had watched one of their favorite local bands, punk rockers Kjott (which translates as “meat”), go nowhere. To make it, they needed to move. Instead of going to college, they relocated to a cheap flat in London.
“In Norway we knew there were 4 million people looking at these other cool bands that we liked that couldn’t sell more than 500 records,” Paul said. “I knew we would just put in so much effort and get nowhere.”
They were eventually joined in London by Morten Harket, a vocalist from the Oslo suburbs, whom Bridges had rejected earlier because the band already had a singer. As a child, Morten had fallen in love with butterflies and insects; after high school, he briefly studied theology at an Oslo seminary. But once he heard Uriah Heep’s prog-rock classic “Wonderworld” for the first time, he realized his destiny was music…
Plenty of new bands fail to connect. Usually, they are quickly dropped. But Warner Bros. wasn’t ready to let go. And this had a lot to do with Morten’s particular star quality.
His vocal range was amazing, as his bandmates testified. “Because it’s like it’s a falsetto,” Magne told The Post. “But then the top end is like a mix between the chest voice and a falsetto. He has a lot of power up there; that’s what blows people away. I can get up there, but his oomph is what just kind of knocks you sideways.”
Morten reminded Jeff Ayeroff of Roy Orbison — the rockabilly giant with a three-octave range and gift for vocalizing heartbreak — but with one key difference: Morten was devastatingly handsome, dark-haired with chiseled features and twinkling eyes.
“This guy had an operatic voice, but he was perfect-looking,” recalled Ayeroff, at the time a top creative executive at Warner Bros. “If Roy had looked like Elvis, he would have been twice as big as Elvis.”…
A-ha’s first video attempt had looked like so much else on MTV — three guys in new-wave haircuts performing on a monochrome set, interspersed with quick cuts of a near-faceless Flashdancer. Ayeroff thought back to a short 1981 animated film made by a college student with no experience in music videos. Michael Patterson’s “Commuter” used impressionistic pencil drawings to evoke the flickering cartoons of the 1930s and ’40s. Ayeroff had signed Patterson and his creative partner and wife Candace Reckinger to a holding deal with Warner Bros. Now, he brought them to headquarters to talk A-ha.
He wanted their ideas in a week…
The idea was a comic book come to life. Ayeroff’s vision was influenced by the Fleischer brothers, whose prewar black-and-white cartoons, including Popeye and Betty Boop, had an artful scratch-pad rawness; and the 1985 Woody Allen fantasy “The Purple Rose of Cairo,” in which film hero Jeff Daniels steps off the screen to romance theatergoer Mia Farrow and pull her into his cinematic world.
The video looked like nothing else on MTV. A girl, alone at a diner, reads a comic book about a handsome motorcycle racer, who suddenly becomes animated (Patterson used a striking and painstaking frame-by-frame technique called rotoscoping) and pulls her into the pages. A window within this fantastical space allows her to glimpse him as a flesh-and-blood person, and him to see her as his graphite-sketched counterpart.
Released in the United States in spring 1985, “Take On Me” stormed the charts — powered by its heavy rotation on MTV — and hit No. 1 on Oct. 19. It was a similar trajectory in Britain, Norway, Canada, Australia, all across Europe. It was certified gold in Japan, platinum in Brazil.
Then, the old, familiar story of so many bands before and since.
They had never toured before. But suddenly, with millions of records sold, A-ha traveled the world, playing the U.S., Australia and finally England, including three consecutive nights at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Producers signed them to do the theme for a new James Bond movie. Morten, the heartthrob with blue eyes and a mischievous smile, became a pinup star, gracing the covers of magazines such as Blue Jeans, Tutti Frutti and Starlet…
The problems were the same ones that hampered the Police, Talking Heads, Oasis, N.W.A., the Beatles. All about money, credit, control. Morten and Magne felt that Paul was selfish about all three, a tyrant in the studio who wasn’t nearly as responsible for their success as he claimed. He started to find them difficult and manipulative as co-workers…
The rumor, in Norway, is that they’re always arguing. If only that were true.
“Because that would mean that they would talk,” said Harald Wiik, the band’s former manager, who remains a consultant and in contact with each individually. “It’s quiet, like an ice front. Nobody wants to make the first move.”…
In 2017, A-ha performed a concert, filmed for an “MTV Unplugged” special, on the Norwegian island of Giske. Even with the open sea behind them and guest appearances by cult favorites such as Alison Moyet and Ian McCulloch, the real star was a pop hit they had to record twice before they got it right.
“Take On Me” was rearranged, slowed down, with a wash of Coldplay-meets-Radiohead. Morten delivered a heart-wrenching interpretation, with a poignant twist at the chorus: After rising his falsetto at “I’ll be gone” as usual, he dropped lower to deliver “in a day or two.”…
