“Take on Me” fills dance floors, challenges karaoke warriors and still earns a formidable income for three Norwegians who could walk any city without being chased for a selfie.

This is the sort of interactive story — with links, musical explainers, and video — that could only exist online. But I find it particularly entertaining because I married a man whose mother was born in Norway, and the saga of A-Ha is extremely Norwegian. The Norwegians were the first sea raiders who came to be known & feared as Vikings (but they told their victims they were Danish, for reasons). Modern Norwegians draw their paternal DNA from Scandinavian roots, but their maternal DNA is Celtic; I can imagine a lonely Viking love-bombing the Celtic woman he’d targeted with the promise that ‘I’ll be gone, in a day or two… ‘ (Also, per the end here, they have elevated passive-aggresion to a form of art.) Gift link:

Norway is a land of dramatic fjords, the midnight sun and the world’s finest goat cheese. It has never been known for its music. But 40 years ago, it produced a singular global pop hit whose grip on our ears has barely eased since… The story of a pop song is almost always the story of a band. Both A-ha and “Take On Me” may have seemed ephemeral back in 1985. But there was more going on beneath the surface, hidden hooks and elusive emotion within the song, conflicts and tensions within the trio — who, after decades of breakups and reunions, may never have the chance to perform it again. Around 1974, when Magne Furuholmen was 11 or 12, he noticed a slightly older kid in his Oslo suburb standing on a balcony. He was drumming, but he didn’t actually have drums, only a homemade kit made of cardboard. Magne talked to him that day. “You know, I have a guitar, electric guitar and amp,” he told his new friend, Pal Gamst, then 12… The duo made their debut on May 17, Norwegian Independence Day, setting up on the lawn at their housing complex. “We just made a lot of racket, and the police came and the neighbors were like, ‘what the f—’s going on? Nobody told us about this,’” recalled Magne… In 1982, Paul and Magne realized they had a choice. They had watched one of their favorite local bands, punk rockers Kjott (which translates as “meat”), go nowhere. To make it, they needed to move. Instead of going to college, they relocated to a cheap flat in London. “In Norway we knew there were 4 million people looking at these other cool bands that we liked that couldn’t sell more than 500 records,” Paul said. “I knew we would just put in so much effort and get nowhere.” They were eventually joined in London by Morten Harket, a vocalist from the Oslo suburbs, whom Bridges had rejected earlier because the band already had a singer. As a child, Morten had fallen in love with butterflies and insects; after high school, he briefly studied theology at an Oslo seminary. But once he heard Uriah Heep’s prog-rock classic “Wonderworld” for the first time, he realized his destiny was music…