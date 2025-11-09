Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

’Where will you hide, Roberts, the laws all being flat?’

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

It is possible to do the right thing without the promise of a cookie.

Republicans don’t lie to be believed, they lie to be repeated.

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

Every reporter and pundit should have to declare if they ever vacationed with a billionaire.

With all due respect and assumptions of good faith, please fuck off into the sun.

Human rights are not a matter of opinion!

The republican speaker is a slippery little devil.

They are not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

How stupid are these people?

Weird. Rome has an American Pope and America has a Russian President.

Trumpflation is an intolerable hardship for every American, and it’s Trump’s fault.

A fool as well as an oath-breaker.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

DeSantis transforming Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

Fight for a just cause, love your fellow man, live a good life.

Decision time: keep arguing about the last election, or try to win the next one?

Republicans want to make it harder to vote and easier for them to cheat.

One lie, alone, tears the fabric of reality.

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

They don’t have outfits that big. nor codpieces that small.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. keep building.

You are here: Home / Music / Musical Diversion Open Thread: Pop Music’s Most *Norwegian* Hit

Musical Diversion Open Thread: Pop Music’s Most *Norwegian* Hit

by | 42 Comments

This post is in: ,

“Take on Me” fills dance floors, challenges karaoke warriors and still earns a formidable income for three Norwegians who could walk any city without being chased for a selfie.
The Post caught up with A-Ha to discuss the 80s pop hit and its unexpected afterlife. https://wapo.st/43lZaUS

[image or embed]

— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost.com) November 9, 2025 at 12:00 PM

This is the sort of interactive story — with links, musical explainers, and video — that could only exist online. But I find it particularly entertaining because I married a man whose mother was born in Norway, and the saga of A-Ha is extremely Norwegian. The Norwegians were the first sea raiders who came to be known & feared as Vikings (but they told their victims they were Danish, for reasons). Modern Norwegians draw their paternal DNA from Scandinavian roots, but their maternal DNA is Celtic; I can imagine a lonely Viking love-bombing the Celtic woman he’d targeted with the promise that ‘I’ll be gone, in a day or two… ‘ (Also, per the end here, they have elevated passive-aggresion to a form of art.) Gift link:

Norway is a land of dramatic fjords, the midnight sun and the world’s finest goat cheese. It has never been known for its music. But 40 years ago, it produced a singular global pop hit whose grip on our ears has barely eased since…

The story of a pop song is almost always the story of a band. Both A-ha and “Take On Me” may have seemed ephemeral back in 1985. But there was more going on beneath the surface, hidden hooks and elusive emotion within the song, conflicts and tensions within the trio — who, after decades of breakups and reunions, may never have the chance to perform it again.

Around 1974, when Magne Furuholmen was 11 or 12, he noticed a slightly older kid in his Oslo suburb standing on a balcony. He was drumming, but he didn’t actually have drums, only a homemade kit made of cardboard.

Magne talked to him that day.

“You know, I have a guitar, electric guitar and amp,” he told his new friend, Pal Gamst, then 12…

The duo made their debut on May 17, Norwegian Independence Day, setting up on the lawn at their housing complex.

“We just made a lot of racket, and the police came and the neighbors were like, ‘what the f—’s going on? Nobody told us about this,’” recalled Magne…

In 1982, Paul and Magne realized they had a choice. They had watched one of their favorite local bands, punk rockers Kjott (which translates as “meat”), go nowhere. To make it, they needed to move. Instead of going to college, they relocated to a cheap flat in London.

“In Norway we knew there were 4 million people looking at these other cool bands that we liked that couldn’t sell more than 500 records,” Paul said. “I knew we would just put in so much effort and get nowhere.”

They were eventually joined in London by Morten Harket, a vocalist from the Oslo suburbs, whom Bridges had rejected earlier because the band already had a singer. As a child, Morten had fallen in love with butterflies and insects; after high school, he briefly studied theology at an Oslo seminary. But once he heard Uriah Heep’s prog-rock classic “Wonderworld” for the first time, he realized his destiny was music…

Plenty of new bands fail to connect. Usually, they are quickly dropped. But Warner Bros. wasn’t ready to let go. And this had a lot to do with Morten’s particular star quality.

His vocal range was amazing, as his bandmates testified. “Because it’s like it’s a falsetto,” Magne told The Post. “But then the top end is like a mix between the chest voice and a falsetto. He has a lot of power up there; that’s what blows people away. I can get up there, but his oomph is what just kind of knocks you sideways.”

Morten reminded Jeff Ayeroff of Roy Orbison — the rockabilly giant with a three-octave range and gift for vocalizing heartbreak — but with one key difference: Morten was devastatingly handsome, dark-haired with chiseled features and twinkling eyes.

“This guy had an operatic voice, but he was perfect-looking,” recalled Ayeroff, at the time a top creative executive at Warner Bros. “If Roy had looked like Elvis, he would have been twice as big as Elvis.”…

A-ha’s first video attempt had looked like so much else on MTV — three guys in new-wave haircuts performing on a monochrome set, interspersed with quick cuts of a near-faceless Flashdancer. Ayeroff thought back to a short 1981 animated film made by a college student with no experience in music videos. Michael Patterson’s “Commuter” used impressionistic pencil drawings to evoke the flickering cartoons of the 1930s and ’40s. Ayeroff had signed Patterson and his creative partner and wife Candace Reckinger to a holding deal with Warner Bros. Now, he brought them to headquarters to talk A-ha.

He wanted their ideas in a week…

The idea was a comic book come to life. Ayeroff’s vision was influenced by the Fleischer brothers, whose prewar black-and-white cartoons, including Popeye and Betty Boop, had an artful scratch-pad rawness; and the 1985 Woody Allen fantasy “The Purple Rose of Cairo,” in which film hero Jeff Daniels steps off the screen to romance theatergoer Mia Farrow and pull her into his cinematic world.

The video looked like nothing else on MTV. A girl, alone at a diner, reads a comic book about a handsome motorcycle racer, who suddenly becomes animated (Patterson used a striking and painstaking frame-by-frame technique called rotoscoping) and pulls her into the pages. A window within this fantastical space allows her to glimpse him as a flesh-and-blood person, and him to see her as his graphite-sketched counterpart.

Released in the United States in spring 1985, “Take On Me” stormed the charts — powered by its heavy rotation on MTV — and hit No. 1 on Oct. 19. It was a similar trajectory in Britain, Norway, Canada, Australia, all across Europe. It was certified gold in Japan, platinum in Brazil.

Then, the old, familiar story of so many bands before and since.

They had never toured before. But suddenly, with millions of records sold, A-ha traveled the world, playing the U.S., Australia and finally England, including three consecutive nights at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Producers signed them to do the theme for a new James Bond movie. Morten, the heartthrob with blue eyes and a mischievous smile, became a pinup star, gracing the covers of magazines such as Blue Jeans, Tutti Frutti and Starlet…

The problems were the same ones that hampered the Police, Talking Heads, Oasis, N.W.A., the Beatles. All about money, credit, control. Morten and Magne felt that Paul was selfish about all three, a tyrant in the studio who wasn’t nearly as responsible for their success as he claimed. He started to find them difficult and manipulative as co-workers…

The rumor, in Norway, is that they’re always arguing. If only that were true.

“Because that would mean that they would talk,” said Harald Wiik, the band’s former manager, who remains a consultant and in contact with each individually. “It’s quiet, like an ice front. Nobody wants to make the first move.”…

In 2017, A-ha performed a concert, filmed for an “MTV Unplugged” special, on the Norwegian island of Giske. Even with the open sea behind them and guest appearances by cult favorites such as Alison Moyet and Ian McCulloch, the real star was a pop hit they had to record twice before they got it right.

“Take On Me” was rearranged, slowed down, with a wash of Coldplay-meets-Radiohead. Morten delivered a heart-wrenching interpretation, with a poignant twist at the chorus: After rising his falsetto at “I’ll be gone” as usual, he dropped lower to deliver “in a day or two.”…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Almost Retired
  • BellaPea
  • hells littlest angel
  • Jacqueline Squid Onassis
  • JPL
  • Keith P.
  • laura
  • lowtechcyclist
  • MagdaInBlack
  • MattF
  • Nukular Biskits
  • Old Dan and Little Ann
  • Paul in KY
  • Peke Daddy
  • piratedan
  • Professor Bigfoot
  • RevRick
  • Salty Sam
  • Sandia Blanca
  • satby
  • SpaceUnit
  • Steve Holmes
  • Sure Lurkalot
  • ThresherK
  • Time Travelin
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    42Comments

    4. 4.

      MagdaInBlack

      I had zero memory of that song, and then, like a dummy, I went and looked it up.

      Now I’m stuck with it for awhile.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      laura

      Years ago, maybe 15 or so, at the Hardly, Strictly Bluegrass festival, held in Golden Gate Park, my festival partner and I had arrived early on Saturday morning; the second of three days of mostly great music; We passed the then smallest of stages – the porch stage and were lining up for the cleanest of port-o-lets. There was a men’s acapella chorus called Sea of Beards- and yes, they were each bearded and oh so swarthy. Anyway, they swung into Take On Me and the entirety of people above a certain age, perhaps who had their salad days in the 80’s all chimed in. The youngs were bewildered by a veritable flash mob of olders, all knowing the words, the intonations and just suddenly moved to sing “that song.” It was such a beautiful, small moment that I’ll always think back on with fondness and respect for this seemingly silly song.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      SpaceUnit

      A-ha’s second album Scoundrel Days was once a favorite of mine.  It didn’t make much of a splash, but I thought it was terribly underrated.  Very pensive and moody.  Definitely worth a listen.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      laura

      @Time Travelin: Same. My HSB partner and I each make a book every year and we fill them with all manner of sketches, collages, paintings, lists, maps and ephemera. Looking back on past years and seeing who we heard and saw, people watching and picknicking.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Keith P.

      Anyone else remember the “sequel” video to “Take On Me”?  I remember being so damn excited to see more of the story, but it felt like the video had about 5 seconds of epilogue and moved on to a standard video (or that’s at least my recollection)….the beginning of so many sequel disappointments for a kid of the 80s

      Reply
    18. 18.

      MattF

      And… that song showed up in the Netflix show Adolescence, in the last episode— just before everything goes south. It has an aura…

      Reply
    20. 20.

      satby

      I didn’t pay much attention to it when it was released, I was a working adult expecting my first son. Of course it was somewhat inescapable anyway. But the last link to the acoustic version is quite beautiful, as are the audience reactions of people mouthing the words along with the singer.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Almost Retired

      Good God I hate that song and it’s stupid video.  Lutefisk is clearly not Norway’s worst contribution to civilization.  I think I would rather listen to “Wildfire” on endless loop than hear that fucking song  again.  Any radio station that still plays it should be referred to The Hague.

      ETA:  my wife thinks I sometimes overreact to trivial things.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      RevRick

      Mrs Rev and I went to today’s Allentown Symphony Orchestra concert which our conductor/musical director built around the theme of humor in music. It opened with Beethoven’s Rondo in the Hungarian Style aka “Rage Over a Lost Penny.” Then came Haydn’s Movement 2 from Symphony #94 “Surprise.” Then came Leroy Anderson’s The Typewriter. This was followed by what for me and my wife was the real heart of the concert, Brazilian-American composer Clarisse Assad’s PLAY! Concerto for Percussion Quartet, Vocalist and Orchestra featuring  Third Coast Percussion Ensemble.
      After the Intermission the orchestra performed Beethoven’s Eighth Symphony.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      ThresherK

      Todd in the Shadows covers A-Ha’s big hit and (undeserved) American lack of a second hit. (I have three of their albums so I did my part.) Not unlike a lot of acts from One Hit Wonderland videos, they’ve been big stars for ages in their home country.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      BellaPea

      I absolutely loved the video. It was so artsy and ahead of its time. The song is pretty cool as well. Ah, memories of the 80s.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Salty Sam

      I can imagine a lonely Viking love-bombing the Celtic woman he’d targeted with the promise that ‘I’ll be gone, in a day or two…

      Ha ha ha, I dated a woman of Scottish descent back in the day-  she used to laugh and say “I imagine my g-g-g-g-great grandmother, standing on a rocky shore watching the longboats arriving, pinching her cheeks to get a sexy blush on them…”

      Reply
    29. 29.

      satby

      We’re at not quite 3 inches of snow fallen in two hours. Heavy, wet, widow-maker snow. How’s it going in the Chicago area?

      Reply
    33. 33.

      lowtechcyclist

      @lowtechcyclist:

      The power went off in the middle of editing that. Lemme try again:

      Edvard Grieg just might differ with you there.

      Here’s a bit more of the same
      There’s just one man to blame
      Grieg is the composer’s name
      eight more to go

      -Beethoven’s Wig, “It’s the Same Every Verse“​ to the obvious tune

      Reply
    34. 34.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Old Dan and Little Ann:

       ​I must’ve watched this video on MTV at least 200x in 1985.

      I don’t think I even had a TV in 1985. I remember buying a cheap B&W to watch the 1986 MLB postseason, so I’m pretty sure that’s right.

      I heard the song often enough on the radio, but I never realized it was more than a middling hit, and can’t say I’ve heard it that much on classic rock/oldies stations over the years. Nice song, but it’s weird to find out it’s been a phenomenon for the past forty years.​

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Paul in KY

      I lived thru the 80s and for me the quintessential song for that decade had always been ‘Money For Nothing’. ‘Take On Me’ is right there too. The video was so badass.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.