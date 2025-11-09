Woke up this morning to discover that someone had taken a shit in the packed suitcase in the spare bedroom (I thought I had shut that god damned door), and although we don’t know which one for sure did it, my bet is Maxwell just because he has a long and chronicled record of being a total fucking asshole. Regardless, I yelled at both of them when I found it, and realized you can tell when I am actually pissed off because I will drop a “Yinz” on the fuckers. Yinz just isn’t something I say I am not a native Pittsburgher and almost goofily feel like I am a culturally appropriating. Whatever. Game is on in an hour and some on Peacock, which I get for free through xfinity internet, so fuck it, I will give them a watch.l I feel like they always shit the bed on night games with Tomlin, and we just came up with a big win, so I would bet they will lose because it’s hard going consistently 8-8/9-7/10/6 and losing in the first round of the playoffs.

In other news, I am going to be able to stay up and watch the game because mother nature has decided it’s time to play fucking games and every avenue of exit from West by God Virginia is going to be blanketed with snow:

I’m that red dot and I am not fucking with any of that. I am definitely not going the north route through Chicago, and the middle route through Memphis is gonna be a mess, and the southern route still cuts through the middle route until going sharply southwest. So fuck any and all of that. I am already going on a shoestring budget putting this trip on a credit card, I don’t need a best case scenario a couple nights stuck in a hotel because I got rescued from a snow bank and worst case a coffin with metal handles or worse a fucking wheelchair after an 80 car pileup. So another night at home, which is ok, because although it is shitty and rainy and cold outside, everything got fixed over the summer (except the fridge and the porch- the fridge is back to not making ice cubes and I have no idea why), so I might as well enjoy it before heading west to fix everything there that broke while I was gone.

On the politics front, everything is a mess and the Senate Dems are going to fold. You are welcome for the summary.

Go Stillers!

*** Update ***

Stop screaming about the deal. We don’t know the details, we don’t know why they made the deal, and at the very least, be happy for the 40 million people who aren’t going to go hungry over Thanksgiving.