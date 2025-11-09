Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A norm that restrains only one side really is not a norm – it is a trap.

We know you aren’t a Democrat but since you seem confused let me help you.

Everything is totally normal and fine!!!

Petty moves from a petty man.

If America since Jan 2025 hasn’t broken your heart, you haven’t loved her enough.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You’re just a puppy masquerading as an old coot.

Dear elected officials: Trump is temporary, dishonor is forever.

After dobbs, women are no longer free.

If you are still in the gop, you are either an extremist yourself, or in bed with those who are.

In after Baud. Damn.

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

At some point, the ability to learn is a factor of character, not IQ.

If you voted for Trump, you don’t get to speak about ethics, morals, or rule of law.

This isn’t Democrats spending madly. This is government catching up.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Trumpflation is an intolerable hardship for every American, and it’s Trump’s fault.

When I was faster i was always behind.

I did not have this on my fuck 2025 bingo card.

“The difference between stupidity and genius is that genius has its limits.”

“In this country American means white. everybody else has to hyphenate.”

Sunday Night Open Thread

Sunday Night Open Thread

by | 313 Comments

This post is in: 

Woke up this morning to discover that someone had taken a shit in the packed suitcase in the spare bedroom (I thought I had shut that god damned door), and although we don’t know which one for sure did it, my bet is Maxwell just because he has a long and chronicled record of being a total fucking asshole. Regardless, I yelled at both of them when I found it, and realized you can tell when I am actually pissed off because I will drop a “Yinz” on the fuckers. Yinz just isn’t something I say I am not a native Pittsburgher and almost goofily feel like I am a culturally appropriating. Whatever. Game is on in an hour and some on Peacock, which I get for free through xfinity internet, so fuck it, I will give them a watch.l I feel like they always shit the bed on night games with Tomlin, and we just came up with a big win, so I would bet they will lose because it’s hard going consistently 8-8/9-7/10/6 and losing in the first round of the playoffs.

In other news, I am going to be able to stay up and watch the game because mother nature has decided it’s time to play fucking games and every avenue of exit from West by God Virginia is going to be blanketed with snow:

Sunday Night Open Thread 28

I’m that red dot and I am not fucking with any of that. I am definitely not going the north route through Chicago, and the middle route through Memphis is gonna be a mess, and the southern route still cuts through the middle route until going sharply southwest. So fuck any and all of that. I am already going on a shoestring budget putting this trip on a credit card, I don’t need a best case scenario a couple nights stuck in a hotel because I got rescued from a snow bank and worst case a coffin with metal handles or worse a fucking wheelchair after an 80 car pileup. So another night at home, which is ok, because although it is shitty and rainy and cold outside, everything got fixed over the summer (except the fridge and the porch- the fridge is back to not making ice cubes and I have no idea why), so I might as well enjoy it before heading west to fix everything there that broke while I was gone.

On the politics front, everything is a mess and the Senate Dems are going to fold. You are welcome for the summary.

Go Stillers!

*** Update ***

Stop screaming about the deal. We don’t know the details, we don’t know why they made the deal, and at the very least, be happy for the 40 million people who aren’t going to go hungry over Thanksgiving.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    313Comments

    1. 1.

      Professor Bigfoot

      A day’s delay isn’t the end of the world. This is a wise decision. Rain is one thing (which is bad enough) but snow? FTS, as they say. Go Stillers!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Will

      Fucking done with Dems.

      Put the whole country in distress for fucking nothing.

      Like flaming Nazis falling out of the bunker, don’t shoot, let them burn.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      TS

      Just hit the Washington Post – unbelievable that the democrats think there is anything to gain by folding.  They will now be asked – why did you bother & cause all this grief?

      They never learn.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      SuzieC

      In the previous thread I was convinced by the arguments that starving children need food, and white privileged Dems like me yelling Don’t Cave don’t have skin in the game.  I hate this but it is reality.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Viva BrisVegas

      I don’t pretend to understand American politics, but anywhere else the party that folds is the party that takes responsibility for the shutdown.

      If you fold, then you are the ones who maintained the shutdown for as long as it lasted. By folding you show that you weren’t serious, there were no serious issues at stake, and you were just grandstanding while people suffered.

      I don’t see this as a winning strategy.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Omnes Omnibus

      This might be one of those times to avoid hot takes for 24-48 hours.  No one will take this advice because what’s  the fun in that?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      WaterGirl

      The earlier thread shows that reasonable people – who all have pretty much the same goal – can disagree with how to move forward.

      I would venture to say that BJ peeps are much closer on the political scale than the various people in the Senate.

      So we shouldn’t be surprised that the 10-12 most moderate Dem Senators are getting squishy and want to make a deal, and that way more than 10-12 Dem senators disagree with that approach.

      We should each do what we think is right.  Call your senators and leave a message telling them what you think they should do.  That’s the only influence we have over what the Senate will do.

      So maybe we should carry on and keep doing the things that need to be done – write the postcards or phone bank or donate to the Flash fundraiser that can hopefully get Dems one more seat in the house, and scare the bejeezus out of the Republicans in the process.

      In a week or less we should know what the courts are going to do about SNAP.  We’ll know what the Democrats are going to do re: the shutdown.

      But please, let’s not turn this into another BJ civil war – half the people here aren’t over the last one from over a year ago.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @TS:

      Just hit the Washington Post – unbelievable that the democrats think there is anything to gain by folding. They will now be asked – why did you bother & cause all this grief?

      They never learn.

      Not saying I necessarily agree with the argument, but Eolirin had this to say in a lower thread:

      Y’all, the Dems were always going to have to cave. Even if they don’t do it now they’re going to have to do it later.

      There’s no way the GOP is going to extend the ACA subsidies, especially when only Johnson needs to hold the line on saying no.

      Thune said no to the minimal ask. So unless the plan here is to keep the government shutdown indefinitely, this has to end, and it’s only going to end with Dems getting next to nothing. We don’t control government. We don’t have as much of a stomach for hurting people. The Republicans are clearly not concerned with electoral consequences or they would have accepted Schumer’s bid.

      How do any of you see this ending? Cause it’s not with us getting what we want. How much damage should they allow before you’re okay with them ending up here? How many more weeks? Months? How many millions of people need to have their lives massively disrupted before it’s okay to take a bad deal? How many government workers do we want to lose their houses? How many people do we want to starve? How badly do we want to tank the economy right now by shutting down air travel when there isn’t another election for a year?

      Because we aren’t going to get them to agree to extending the subsidies. And they’re not willing to get rid of the filibuster. They have all the say on both of those things. They’re the only other ways out of this impassẹ.

      It’s really easy to ask other people to die on a hill you don’t have to stand on. But the end result to all of this isn’t going to be an extension of the expanded ACA subsidies, no matter what it ends up being. Trump is against it. That’s the beginning and end of it for the GOP.

      What’s your plan to get the government back open if that’s off the table and Mike Johnson, and by extension Trump, has a one man veto over any negotiation in the Senate?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      JPL

      @zhena gogolia: it’s obvious that the Republicans could care less about those harmed because of it.  They were willing to let them die.  The Democrats didn’t have an end game because they care

      Reply
    14. 14.

      HinTN

      Hey, John – We drove to Cincinnati just to be in this god damned mess. I hope I can walk the two blocks for cappuccino and the next two blocks for bagels in the morning. Go Stillers

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Will

      @WaterGirl: I’m probably one of the most moderate Democrats that ever wades into the comment section with how often I get called MAGA or GOP plant.

      I didn’t want a govt shutdown, but if you are going to do it, you commit. So the past month of pain was ok for nothing? That’s what Democrats are saying. It was all a performance!

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Jay

      What’s your plan to get the government back open if that’s off the table and Mike Johnson, and by extension Trump, has a one man veto over any negotiation in the Senate?

      It’s up to the ReThugs to reopen the Government, not the Democrats.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      SuzieC

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): This argument is the one that resonated with me.  Democrats, how much longer were we going to be able to let poor people starve?

       

      I think most of us here on BJ are comfortably middle class.  Am I wrong?  It’s easy to yell Don’t Cave when neither you nor your children are ever in any danger of starving.

       

      I know there are others here who agree with me, maybe?

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Socolofi

      The one-year extension pass by the GOP gave away the end game IMHO. They won’t. And they are happy to continue to make everyone suffer. Ok. So now it’s in the news, now it’s in the open,  now they own it, on we go.

      So, about those Epstein files…

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Leto

      Game is on in an hour and some on Peacock, which I get for free through xfinity internet, so fuck it, I will give them a watch.

      We previously got Peacock through our Xfinity sub, but it stopped working a week ago, and after exhausting all the troubleshooting options, the shit still won’t work. Trying to get in touch with an human is, at this point, a pointless endeavor. The enshittification continues unabated.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Trivia Man

      @SuzieC: Excellent point. This is not the final move on the chessboard. We are still headed to Ron Johnson’s office tomorrow to voice our opposition. We went last week for “Lunch with Ron” and brought sandwiches. Submitted a page of ranting at him, emphasized to the intern at the (buletproof glass) window that “you PERSONALLY will be judged by history for your part in this.”

      Then walked up and down the sidewalk for 90 minutes with NO KINGS and SAVE SNAP signs. Tomorrow we expect at least 2 more people to join us.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Will

      @Viva BrisVegas: they needed to put their performance arts degrees to use evidently.

      Both parties are irrevocably broken and incapable. I’m done with politics, the country is going to burn and it’s time to prepare to take care of myself and my family only.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      different-church-lady

      My one experience with West Virginia involved white water rafting, and this ties in to the snow thing.

      I was on a film crew for a corporate piece where the senior management wanted to go rafting, and they all dithered so long about actually doing it that it was November, and the only rafting place the producers could find that was still operating that late was on the New River.

      The film crew did a practice run the day before. It was fun, but cold. We were all in wet suits and by the time we got to the bottom of the river snow was coming down.

      The next morning I took a look at the weather map on the back of USA Today (pre-internet times), the one where the temperature is indicated with color bands. There was a little dark blue dot literally right over where we were, and all the warmer colors were radiating out from there. We were in the coldest part of the entire continental US, while drenched in water.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Ramona

      @Viva BrisVegas: Nah! This shutdown made a slightly larger part of the propagandized electorate see just a little bit more of the GOP’s true colors. And very few redstaters can now convince themselves that the ACA insurance they are on is not Obamacare.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      satby

      We’re at over 3 inches in under 3 hours: heavy, wet widow-maker snow. Staying out of it is the right call. In two more days it’ll be near 50° again (here anyway).

      Reply
    34. 34.

      JPL

      There are no moderate republicans, they are dead.  trump told them to let the people die so it is time to wake up and call them on it.  Not by letting people die, but telling the people what they did.    Maybe take credit for ending the shutdown, cuz the sociopaths wouldn’t.

      OK I have no idea what the solution is because the republicans could care less if people can put food on the table

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Viva BrisVegas:

      Then the obvious question is, why start the fight in the first place if there was no exit strategy? The Democrats could have folded at the start. What was the point in not capitulating earlier?

      Probably because they, including myself, believed they could’ve gotten at least a one year extension for the ACA subsidies. Unfortunately, Trump and the GOP didn’t give a damn who got hurt or died and were willing to see that through.

      How do you think people would’ve reacted if they’d immediately caved and hadn’t put up any kind of fight at all?

      The more I think about it, Eoirlin might have been right all along. There was no actually winning this the way we would like to.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Deputinize America

      Rewarding lawlessness is clearly a fine strategy moving forward. May as well take over funding for the ballroom and buy more MRAPS for CBP/ICE and divert the money from what’s left of hunger programs.

      While we’re at it, a bipartisan “Sense of the Senate” resolution greenlighting a third Trump term.

      We have a herd of about 10 horses named Incitatus, and they just damaged a fuckton more people than those denied SNAP benefits.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      gene108

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      Eolirin makes a valid point. It’s the same reason Schumer used on agreeing to the six month CR in March that sent many Democrats into a doom spiral.

      If Democrats can’t get close to their ask, then they shouldn’t have shut the government down.

      They come out as losers, who caused a bunch of pain and suffering for nothing.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      HumboldtBlue

      What a display of courage and political will. The yellow streak that runs down the backs of these corporate whores is a mile wide. Notice that yet again, it’s the Democrats who are to blame for the shutdown. Just read that screed of bullshit a few posts up (the condescending fuck who wrote that shit has no fucking clue what hills we exist on), it’s the Democrats fault and their responsibility for the shutdown wholly engineered and designed by the GOP. Just fucking laughable at this point, Democrats control no arm of the Federal government, but they must concede, they must surrender they must cave. At this point, all you can do is point and laugh, because shooting people is still frowned upon. Enjoy that GOP working with the Dems to fix stuff!! I am sure Trump and Johnson will be fully ready to negotiate in good faith, just like they always have!!!

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Interesting Name Goes Here

      @Will: It was always going to be a performance.  Besides, is that not what the people have been clamoring for?  Their elected officials to “perform” for them?

      Maybe you’ll think about what you ask for when the next avoidable shitstorm punches you in the face.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      HinTN

      @Viva BrisVegas: I can accept that the message about the GOP was effectively delivered and that now it’s time to get people paid. Folks are still gonna see huge ACA premium increases. Folks are still gonna suffer all the pain the BBB inflicts. I don’t like it but I’ll wait to see what comes next. The CR expires soon, anyway so the House has to come back into session. That delivers the Discharge Petition and puts Epstein front and center. Who the fuck knows where that goes.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @gene108:

      If Democrats can’t get close to their ask, then they shouldn’t have shut the government down.

      They come out as losers, who caused a bunch of pain and suffering for nothing

      The thing is though, I doubt people wouldn’t have been any less pissed if they’d folded without a fight, like they did earlier in the year. The Senate Dems probably believed they could’ve gotten at least a one year extension on the ACA subsidies, but the GOP/Trump was more than willing to kill people, and there was seemingly no end in sight

      Reply
    45. 45.

      cain

      @Jay:yeah that’s my entire point. All you have to say that they have majorities and they can stop it anytime.

      If they cave then it looks like they could have stopped it anytime and the GOP will use that against them

      Reply
    46. 46.

      JoyceH

      Bright side – if the government reopens Johnson will have to bring the House back and have to swear in the final vote for the Epstein discharge petition. So there’s that.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      PsiFighter37

      When John Thune reneges on his word, and Mike Johnson never brings ACA subsidies up for a vote, I won’t give two shits what Chuck Schumer screeches about on the Senate floor. I’m fucking done with him and will support anyone, from AOC to fucking Kathy Hochul, to primary his ass in 2028. And as a NYC resident, I will very gladly look forward to retiring his ass back to Brooklyn.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      different-church-lady

      I’m taking a wait and see attitude.

      You know why? Because I can’t do a fucking thing about any of it.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      lowtechcyclist

      @gene108: ​

      They come out as losers, who caused a bunch of pain and suffering for nothing.

      Whose pain and suffering did they cause? The SNAP (non-) recipients? That’s all on the GOP. The money’s there, and it’s there to extend SNAP under these circumstances. The Trump Administration is going out of its way to avoid having to extend SNAP and feed those people.

      I don’t know what the best strategy for the Dems is from here, but they haven’t caused any suffering. That’s all on the GOP.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Geminid

      @WaterGirl: That thread made me think of something Emmy Lou Harris might have sung in an alternate timeline:

      I’ll go stressin’ out, my darling, I’ll go stressin’ too.

      I’ll step on the cat, walk into the door,

      I’ll go stressin’ too.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Deputinize America

      @SuzieC:

      Democrats, how much longer were we going to be able to let poor people starve?

      Depends. Did they bother to get off their asses to vote? And if they did, who did they vote FOR?

      I’m done trying to facilitate a Green Lantern savior for people who either refuse to do the minimum to make sure their benefits continue OR who actively vote against their own self interests. ACA premium increases will catastrophically impact far more people who actually support responsive liberal government; tens of millions will get priced out of insurance completely while Trump scatters nickels and dimes among people who didn’t actually need the premium support.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Another Scott

      As I mentioned downstairs, Schumer gave a good speech a few minutes ago.  He says the fight for healthcare is not over.  He’s voting no.

      They’re doing to cloture vote now (on C-SPAN).

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Jay

      @HinTN:

      The CR expires soon, anyway so the House has to come back into session. That delivers the Discharge Petition and puts Epstein front and center. Who the fuck knows where that goes.

      Sez who? The Pedo Pastor?

      Reply
    55. 55.

      JiveTurkin

      If the shutdown ends without the subsidies being restored, things will go right back to “normal”.  Except Trump (aka Stephen Miller/Russell Vought) will be empowered to do even worse shit.  Because they know the Democratic leadership is truly spineless.  And a lot of the people who worked their ass off for last Tuesday will rightly say “why the fuck should I support a party that allows Chuck Schumer one of its leaders.

      And just assume that Fetterman is a Republican and start looking for someone to primary him sooner rather than later.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @gene108:

      They come out as losers, who caused a bunch of pain and suffering for nothing.

      Welker to Hakeem Jeffries, just this morning:

      WELKER: Can you guarantee you will reopen the government before Thanksgiving?

      Beltway media already have their stories written on how the ball was always in the Dems court.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      gene108

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      This might be one of those times to avoid hot takes for 24-48 hours. No one will take this advice because what’s the fun in that?

      If the reporting about 10-12 Democrats agreeing to reopen the government without getting their primary ask is inaccurate, like all the speculation that happens immediately after a mass shooting, I think I’d refrain from hot takes.

      If it is fundamentally accurate, it’s okay for people to vent their frustration about why the Democrats even bothered trying to get ACA subsidies through, when the downside risk of Republicans not negotiating always existed.

      I’m assuming major news outlets aren’t all reporting the same thing based on mere speculation.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      SpaceUnit

      As a native Pittsburgher now living in CO I am flabbergasted that anyone would attempt, even under some sort of sudden emotional duress, to sound like a native Pittsburgher.

      Because damn.

       

      ETA:  Also Mike Tomlin is not the Steelers’ problem.  The problem is the GM.  Omar Khan needs to stay in his office dealing with the paperwork and paying the bills.  Leave the football stuff to people who know football.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @JiveTurkin:

      How were the Dems going to win and what did winning look like? How do you beat amoral people (within a legislative body) who are more than willing to kill others, when you’re in the minority?

      Reply
    63. 63.

      lowtechcyclist

      @HinTN: ​

      I don’t like it but I’ll wait to see what comes next. The CR expires soon, anyway so the House has to come back into session. That delivers the Discharge Petition and puts Epstein front and center. Who the fuck knows where that goes.

      This. Air traffic controllers will get their back pay, SNAP beneficiaries will get their money, and Squeaker Johnson will have to reopen the House or the November 21 shutdown will all be on him. So until shown otherwise, I’m thinking this might be the right way to play it right now.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      cain

      @Jay: ​
       
      I think that’s the thing. Nothing is normal. If you’re going to depend on institutions and politicians acting like they’ve done in the past then they need to get over that.

      I still think that the squish 10 is really about Democratic donors because stopping air travel is going to be a huge pain.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Eolirin

      @Viva BrisVegas: Because some fights you have to at least make the attempt on. I don’t begrudge them having held out this long to try to keep tens of millions of people’s health care costs lower.

      When Thune rejected the deal Schumer presented, it was clear they weren’t going to be able to get that. But this is something they could have gotten, going in. It wasn’t an absurd ask. Those hikes are going to hurt Republicans in the midterms.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      cain

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): ​
       

      This shutdown was done because of the GOP. They have a majority. They have all the tools to do what is needed. They don’t even have to ask the Dems for anything. They can change the fillibuster rules and get it all done. It’s not like we’re going to fillibuster anyways.

      The GOP always had agency, but like always everything is flipped and now only Dems have agency.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Ramona

      @Deputinize America:

      This substack essay talks about how Blue States can form a compact to ensure health insurance cmarmitage.substack.com/p/the-super-healthcare-compact-three?utm_source=post-banner&utm_medium=…:

      “Blue states can make that threat* meaningless by building healthcare systems that function regardless of federal policy. This article covers three solutions, each viable independently. Washington and Colorado already proved the first one works.”

      *The threat of steep increases in premiums and loss of Medicaid/Medicare

      Reply
    71. 71.

      PatD

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): fair, but this also means you accept the Dems voting to fund Trump’s government and priorities through the midterms no matter how bad things get and also the likely end of ACA as anything remotely affordable. Just to make it clear that these are the stakes.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Geminid

      @JiveTurkin: I do not assume John Fetterman will run for reelection. In fact, my guess is he won’t.

      Fetterman does not act like someone who cares about reelection. His health isn’t that great, and he doesn’t need the job because his wealthy father would support his son like he did when Fetterman was Mayor of Braddock.

      I know plenty of people talk like Fetterman will run again for sure, but that may be because they’re so eager to see him go down in defeat. It would be like another Fetterman Massacre!

      Reply
    75. 75.

      prostratedragon

      @SpaceUnit:  There’s an extreme Chicago accent that I don’t hear much anymore. They toned it down quite a bit in those SNL routines, to preserve credibility.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Jay

      …or is it?

      Many progressives in the Senate — along with a large number of House Democrats, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries — think anything short of a deal to pass an extension of the tax credits as part of a government funding bill is insufficient.

      “We will not support spending legislation advanced by Senate Republicans that fails to extend the Affordable Care Act tax credits. We will fight the GOP bill in the House of Representatives, where [Speaker] Mike Johnson will be compelled to end the seven week Republican taxpayer-funded vacation,” Jeffries said in a statement.

      So now, if the House comes back into session then the Epstein Pedo-Files get a vote, so I’m not sure what Speaker Pornhub Johnson is going to do.

      mockpaperscissors.com/

      Then there is Dolt47’s veto, so,……………………………

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @PatD:

      fair, but this also means you accept the Dems voting to fund Trump’s government and priorities through the midterms no matter how bad things get and also the likely end of ACA as anything remotely affordable. Just to make it clear that these are the stakes.

      What more do you think Dems could’ve realistically done? My problem with Schumer and some of the Dems back earlier in the year was that they immediately caved and put up no fight at all.

      They held out for a long time, and probably believed they could get some kind of deal out of the GOP. So did I.

      I’m not really sure what the right answer is, honestly

      Reply
    78. 78.

      NightSky

      Dems better get their message strong and clear, that the Rs are $#!^:

      “We have always wanted Americans to have affordable healthcare. We passed the ACA with minimal R support years ago, and they have tried to sink it ever since .

      We have tried to negotiate with Rs, but they won’t talk or compromise.

      They do not care about you…only about tyrant Trump & their billionaire buddies.

      They are very willing to let you go hungry, lose pay or jobs, and suffer when you can’t get healthcare.

      They know we care about you and don’t want you to suffer.

      Unfortunately, they have more votes in Congress and the Presidency for now.

      But as the recent elections have shown, we are working our buns off to understand your needs and to plan policies to truly help us all have better, safer lives.  To make it happen, we need to regain power in states and in Congress. Let’s all work together to end Trump and the Rs’ autocracy (need a better word here) and make all Americans’ lives better.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @cain:

      This shutdown was done because of the GOP. They have a majority. They have all the tools to do what is needed. They don’t even have to ask the Dems for anything. They can change the fillibuster rules and get it all done. It’s not like we’re going to fillibuster anyways.

      The GOP always had agency, but like always everything is flipped and now only Dems have agency.

      Unfortunately, the GOP used their agency to refuse to negotiate and didn’t care who died or got hurt

      Reply
    80. 80.

      PatD

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Yes, agree that the CR fight telegraphed all of this. It would have been better not to get people’s hopes up.

      My point all along is, how bad do things have to get before Dems would agree not to fund Trump’s government and priorities. Things can and will get worse before they get better.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Jay

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      Over the course of the shutdown, while blame for the shutdown and their handling of it, remained “flat” for the Democrats, as the shutdown continued more and more people blamed Dolt47 and the Rethugs, shifting over from “bothsides”.

      The message that “It’s a Republican Shut Down” was starting to resonate.

      That’s not the message that will be going forward.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Eolirin

      @Jay: No one will remember that there even was a shutdown come the midterms they’re so far away, so the narrative isn’t exactly going to matter for this one.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Another Scott

      The Senate is still voting.  I don’t think I’ve heard a new vote in the last 30 minutes or so.  C-Span isn’t showing a tally (there’s no “electronic device” like the House has – tradition, you know…).

      The staff there has the patience of, er, someone with exceedingly great amounts of patience.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Interesting Name Goes Here

      @PatD: How bad do things have to get before voters decide to not believe a damn syllable of anything the Republicans and their helpers in the media say ever again?

      Clearly, we’re going to find out.  Of course, that’s only one part of the larger equation.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Jackie

      Can I just say this game is laughable? 3-5 Chargers (yup a safety.)

      I dislike Aaron Rodgers and Jim Harbaugh equally, so not particularly rooting for either team to win. Maybe a tie LOL

      Still glowing after the Seahawks second crushing win in two weeks ;-D

      Reply
    95. 95.

      Eolirin

      @Jay: People are tuned out. Honestly, we don’t even need a positive message here. People’s lives are getting worse on all of the metrics they voted for Trump to make better, the ICE raids and national guard deployments are widely unpopular, the tariffs are widely unpopular and doing economic harm, the mass deportations are breaking entire industries. Democrats could do literally nothing but say “We’re not those guys, vote for us” and end up in a strong position.

      Things like shutdown politics are way too inside baseball for normies. It’ll be noise to them. The fact that their health insurance costs more than doubled though? That’s very hard to ignore.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      lamh47

      Evening BJ.

      spent majority of the day with my sister and the kiddos. Sister had a bit of a crash out while I was there. I calmed her down and the kids left with a relative to give her a break and she and I talked a bit while I handled the new baby (not so new 4 months really).

      Sigh…all I can do is give support or if she needs something for the kids I can try to help with that. All the rest, I can only do so much for my own peace of mind.

      Anywhoo…so I missed all the news going on and TBH, I’m glad I did…I’m not even going to look to see what I missed. I’ll catch up at another time.

      Reply
    97. 97.

      Azhrie139

      In for your periodic reminder that moderate Democrats of a certain age hate the plebes as much as their senate republican colleagues.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      MisterForkbeard

      @PatD: My assumption is that absent a miracle, the ACA premiums are going to be unaffordable and that was pretty baked in once Reps won the last election.

      What we can do now is help at edges and make clear whose fault it is. Its the republicans, who had the longest shutdown ever so they could refuse to help make insurance affordable.

      Reply
    103. 103.

      mali muso

      Well I just filled out Tim Kaine’s “contact me” form and gave him a piece of my mind. Apparently his phones are off over the weekend. So angry at him. Virginia just showed up in a big way last week. It’s like a kick to the gut.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      PatD

      @Geminid: don’t like Rodgers but he’s actually playing very good football overall for a 41 year old. An upgrade over every Steelers QB since prime Big Ben.

      Reply
    109. 109.

      Geminid

      @PatD: I’m not saying Rodgers is a bad quarterback– yet. But Rodgers sucks up a lot of salary cap space Tomlin might rather have used on other free agents.

      Reply
    111. 111.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @Azhrie139: Bullshit. There is no truth to what you said. But you either hate moderates, are a troll, or are a bot sent to inflame people. None of those things is good.

      Reply
    117. 117.

      Ohio Mom

      @lamh47: Msybe your sister has postpartum depression? That can be treated, if she has a doctor and levels with them.

      It’s a balancing act, helping her and taking care of yourself and your boundaries.

      Reply
    118. 118.

      Jackie

      This makes me happy :-)

      Donald Trump became the first sitting president in nearly a half-century at a regular-season NFL game, attending the Washington Commanders’ contest against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, The Guardian reports.

      There were boos from large sections of fans in the stands – as well as scattered cheers – when Trump was shown on the videoboard late in the first half – standing in a suite with House Speaker Mike Johnson – and again when the president was introduced by the stadium announcer at halftime.

      Hegseth was also there to soak in the boos. Good for Commanders fans! And the attending Detroit fans!

      Reply
    119. 119.

      PatD

      @Azhrie139: there’s a theory floating around that Trump’s talk of getting rid of the filibuster spooked the moderates which.. I kind of buy. Nothing gets fixed without getting rid of the filibuster but there are  about 10 sitting Dem senators that oppose that and are hiding it.

      Reply
    120. 120.

      Interesting Name Goes Here

      @PatD: It would be in the best interests of Democratic advocates to do precisely that.

      But that’s not as fun or lucrative as dragging people through the mud because they didn’t do their best Captain America impressions while waiting for a portals scene that would never happen with this fucking electorate.

      Reply
    121. 121.

      MagdaInBlack

      @lamh47: You all have been through an awful lot these last few months. There will be meltdowns, on your part too, I’d guess.

      I think of them as like a pressure cooker letting off steam.

      Take care of yourself. ❤️

      Reply
    122. 122.

      Ramona

      @mali muso: 2 hrs ago, I wrote Kaine this (and the same for Warner):

      Dear Senator Kaine,
      Tuesday’s election results filled my loyally Democratic heart with joy.
      Please do what you can to convince Senator Schumer and any wavering Senators in our caucus to not waver now unless ACA subsidies are renewed. The shutdown is correctly being blamed on the Republicans and Trump and this administration’s latest cruel decision to contest the judicial decision that it deliver SNAP benefits will serve to bring its callousness further into the view of the American public.

      Had Senate Republicans been inclined to deal honorably with the People’s representatives on the other side of the aisle, then they should not have endorsed Trump’s unconstitutional rescissions.

      Until this shutdown, DemocratIc Senators did not seem to realize that buckling to Trump and the GOP elected Trump collaborators puts us in danger of even further democratic backsliding.

      You are my Senator and I beg you, please please please stiffen the spine of your colleagues, so the GOP do not get the 7 votes required to bring the CR to the floor. If they wish to do away with the filibuster and take full responsibility for their callous America destroying decisions, let them. We shall need a DemocratIC trifecta and Supreme Court reform to ever undo the horrendous damage Trump and the GOP have done to American democracy and the filibuster would stand in our way. Better that the Republicans destroy the filibuster than us.

      I fear the demoralization of us DemocratIc voters that would follow our buckling to the GOP when public sentiment has turned our way would damp down our vote in the midterms.

      Reply
    123. 123.

      Jackie

      MSNBC is reporting John Cornyn is expected to be the deciding vote. He’s not in the chamber as of yet. Is he prolonging the vote to do a McCain moment?

      Reply
    124. 124.

      Azhrie139

      @PatD: I agree with this assessment of the situation. I definitely believe moderate senators care more about the filibuster than any of their constituents.

      Reply
    125. 125.

      Eyeroller

      @Will: Performance can matter. It shows you care.  We often criticize Democrats for not doing performative politics, because that seems to impress the public even when it’s meaningless.  (The Rs do this all the damned time.)

      Now the Ds can run on “we fought the good fight, the Rs were willing to destroy your life.”  I don’t know whether the Ds will be successful at messaging this, but it’s really the only option they ever had. “We made a reasonable offer and the Rs refused it because they want to take away your health care.” That ought to be a strong thing on which to run.  We do need to get around the media, of course, and that’s where I am less optimistic about Ds.

      Reply
    127. 127.

      chemiclord

      @JiveTurkin: ​
        So again… the question is, since the GOP made it exceedingly clear that they were willing to kill every single hostage, how long should other people’s suffering have gone on to before your rage was sated?

      Reply
    128. 128.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      @gene108: ​
      If they back down now then the ads write themselves for the Republicans, who will gleefully club the Democrats like baby seals in the run up to the next election and 2028.

      I am amazed by the number of people here who are willing to fold and give the Republicans a win while thinking that the Democrats can spin the whole mess as a win.

      Fucking idiots. Damned Tonya Harding Democrats ready to kneecap the party at the slightest inconvenience.

      Reply
    129. 129.

      lamh47

      @Ohio Mom: I def think she is dealing with PP, but the situation she’s in, just makes it even worse.

      Today she crashed out and all I could do was take the kids to another room while she had her crash out and until the relative came to get the kids.

      I was truly just there fot wash clothes for free…

      Reply
    131. 131.

      OGLiberal

      @Ramona: Well said…but he didn’t care.  In fact, he lead the charge.

      Wonder how the rank and file Dems in VA who helped Spanberger and the rest of the Dem candidates to a much larger than expected victory less than a week ago feel now, especially the younger ones.  Fired up to do the same for the mid-terms?  Way to go, Tim.

      It’s the only party I got but, fuck, they really suck sometimes.  You gotta win to change things.  To win, your voters have to be fired up, not just scared or angry…if scared and angry is all it takes, Kamala Harris would be president right now.  It’s a bit cliche but when folks say running on “we’re not them” isn’t enough, they are often correct.

      Reply
    132. 132.

      chemiclord

      @Archon: ​
        They weren’t going to do that either.

      Again, the GOP was perfectly happy to continue the shutdown, let people starve, and let people die.

      So again, I ask anyone, what would a win have looked like given everything we know?

      Reply
    134. 134.

      chemiclord

      @Odie Hugh Manatee: ​
       Okay… again, how long did this need to go on to sate your rage? How many people would have needed to starve before you decided enough was enough and there was no reason to keep bashing someone else’s head against the wall?

      Reply
    135. 135.

      Jay

      Acyn

      ‪@acyn.bsky.social‬

      Follow
      Sanders: That is a totally meaningless gesture. You can get 100 votes here and it won’t mean anything because the House is not going to take it up.

      0:40

      0:07 / 0:48

      November 9, 2025

      bsky.app/profile/acyn.bsky.social/post/3m5ahk653xy2y

      The House is empty except for Democrats, with no House Business on the agenda, until November 16th, if the Pedo Pastor calls it into session*.

      (Spoiler alert, he won’t as long as the Epstein Files exist).

      The GrOper shut down ain’t over, SNAP remains empty, people are still unpaid, people are still laid off, etc.

      The beatings will continue until morale improves.

      Reply
    136. 136.

      Azhrie139

      @Queen of Lurkers: Schumer is the god damn minority leader. If he can’t keep his caucus together he should be out of that job. The reason he isn’t is 90% of our dem senators are actually very proud of themselves tonight.

      Reply
    137. 137.

      Interesting Name Goes Here

      @OGLiberal: Sometimes, “not enough” is all you get.

      Our electorate demands the people they vote for take down battleships and cruisers with little more than a few slingshots and airsoft pellets.  But when they’re asked to prevent having to do such things in the first place, the best reaction you can hope for borders on malicious compliance.

      I would really like to see that stupid behavior be erased permanently in my lifetime.  And I fear what it’s going to take to do it, since economic collapse and a global pandemic clearly didn’t take hard enough.

      Reply
    138. 138.

      OGLiberal

      @Azhrie139: Moderate Dems seem to be the folks mostly likely to be influenced by the Jamie Dimons of the world.  Given that, I think their desperate need to protect the filibuster has to go beyond protecting Senate traditions or preventing the GOP from doing bad stuff, which rarely happens.  (using the filibuster to stop the GOP, that is…the mods always cave in the end and vote for cloture)  There has to be a monetary factor.  Nothing else can explain their devotion to it…and since there really isn’t a Mr. Smith filibuster thing these days, it’s not just about the opportunity to perform for the cameras.  Maybe somebody who writes journalism should look into that.

      Reply
    139. 139.

      Will

      Democrats can be happy that Jim Cramer says he won’t be stuck on the red eye flight because of the shutdown anymore. This is just so comical.

      Reply
    140. 140.

      Queen of Lurkers

      @Azhrie139: I wasn’t defending Schumer’s performance as minority leader. I was merely pointing out that he personally did not vote yes. I was responding to the letter Ramona posted addressed to Senator Kaine which seemed to imply that Schumer was in the “yes” column.

      Reply
    141. 141.

      Jay

      Adam Cohen (My Personal Views Only)
      ‪@axidentaliberal.bsky.social‬

      Follow
      IF THAT’S WHAT YOU’RE GOING TO DO, WHAT THE HELL WAS THE POINT OF THE SHUTDOWN
      @schumer.senate.gov

      A “PROMISE OF A VOTE ON HEALTHCARE” MEANS THAT PEOPLE WILL LOSE THEIR HEALTHCARE

      ‪Aaron Rupar‬
      ‪@atrupar.com‬
      · 7h
      “A promise of a vote on healthcare” is nothing

      An end to the shutdown is in sight. A senior Dem Senator tells me there will be more than enough Democrats to vote in favor of re-opening the government tonight. They’ll get a promise of a vote on health care — but nothing more. Most of the Democratic leadership will likely vote against it.
      ALT
      November 9, 2025

      bsky.app/profile/axidentaliberal.bsky.social/post/3m5aao3wzic2b

      Reply
    144. 144.

      sab

      @zhena gogolia: Yesterday I talked to a mom witha  new baby at home. Mom was holding a cardboard sign on a street corner near so,e strip malls, asking for handouts. She can’t even apply for SNAP or WIC yet because the government is shut down and the baby needs formula now.

      I spent five years uninsured because pre-existing conditions so I have stromg feelings on both sides of this stand-off.

      But of course it’s the airplanes that move votes.

      Reply
    150. 150.

      OGLiberal

      @Will: it really was the plane shit, wasn’t it?  Tuesday, Dems…”We’re gonna fight!.  Couple days ago, GOP – “We’re going to fuck up the holiday travel plans of your friends and family.”  Today, Dems – “OK, let’s end this….Aunt Helen will be pissed if she can’t make it here for Thanksgiving.”

      Yeah, yeah…air cargo and the economy.  That’s not what they worried about.

      And, yes, I do think some of them are hollow enough for something like plane delays to push them past their misgivings and do the bad thing they really wanted to do in the first place but were worried it would make them look bad.

      Wonder how many Dem senators who voted No are actually A-OK with this?  Yes, I’m pissed – and scared because stuff like this fuels sociopaths and we have a ruling party full of them – but, as I said, it’s the Dems only the only party I got.

      ETC

      Reply
    152. 152.

      Jackie

      Why is Cornyn currently flying into DC AFTER FFOTUS ordered all senators stay in DC this wknd?

      And did TSA delay his flight? Inquiring minds need to know.

      Reply
    153. 153.

      Azhrie139

      @Viva BrisVegas: The honest truth is I would be less hostile to giving in to hostage taker demands if the dem senate caucus’s response would be to be working on strategy to undermine the hostage taker. Except every strategic choice seems curiously aligned with laziness

      Reply
    156. 156.

      Jay

      On Monday, the Government will still be closed. The Shutdown will continue until the 16th, and then after, because the Epstein Files will still exist.

      Reply
    157. 157.

      Ramona

      @Queen of Lurkers: I had no idea who was in the yes column or the no column when I wrote that. I was asking my Senator to not cave and to convince the Senate Minority Leader and his other colleagues in our caucus to not cave.

      Reply
    159. 159.

      PatD

      @Queen of Lurkers: this deal doesn’t happen without Schumer’s input and sign off. How he voted doesn’t actually tell the whole story because it would indicate that he can’t keep his caucus in line.

      Reply
    161. 161.

      chemiclord

      @Viva BrisVegas: I don’t know!  That’s kinda the problem.  What does “winning” look like here?

      I think it’s telling that you can’t give an answer, and are being driven by nothing but blind rage, willing to let countless others suffer to sate your privileged bloodlust.

      Reply
    162. 162.

      p.a.

      @Jay: 11/21, not that it matters that much.

      from the CR press release:

      This is a clean and straightforward CR — free of poison pills — that simply extends government funding until November 21.”

      Reply
    163. 163.

      chemiclord

      @Archon: Another question answered with a question.

      That you are either unwilling, or unable, to give an answer tells me you know that your solution is monstrous, and you don’t care who gets hurt as long as you feel good.

      Reply
    166. 166.

      Lobo

      How I feel from Rude Pundit:
      We all know Sen Dems should have asked for more than just ACA subsidies to agree on a budget, but we got behind the strategy because at least it was a fight. And then we used that strength on Tuesday to blow them away. And now…they just took all that energy and tossed it in the garbage. Bastards.

      Then this:
      IF THAT’S WHAT YOU’RE GOING TO DO, WHAT THE HELL WAS THE POINT OF THE SHUTDOWN.

      I mean why make people suffer. Sheesh

      Reply
    167. 167.

      OGLiberal

      @PatD: i think there are more Dems happy about this than just the small number who voted for cloture.  The ones who voted for cloture were the ones Schumer felt could safely do so without facing the risk of a serious primary challenge.  Schumer obviously directed this.  Don’t think it was always his plan but it is now…and don’t think he needed to be dragged kicking and screaming.

      Reply
    170. 170.

      Jay

      Aaron Rupar

      ‪@atrupar.com‬

      Follow
      Dems backed Trump into a corner where he’s advocating for starving Americans and hemorrhaging support. If they vote to let him off the hook in exchange for nothing it’s a cataclysmic failure. I know people are in pain but insulating Republicans from political consequences is not the answer.
      November 9, 2025 at 2:58 PM

      bsky.app/profile/atrupar.com/post/3m5a7hzplr22h

      Reply
    172. 172.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      How do you beat amoral people (within a legislative body) who are more than willing to kill others, when you’re in the minority?

      By making it clear to everyone – even the normies – that Republicans are amoral people and by making it clear that Democrats will not enable them, cooperate with them, or share responsibility for the things they do.

      Reply
    173. 173.

      Another Scott

      @Ramona: They seem to still be in session.

      Usually the cloture vote (the vote needing 60) is the big hurdle.  After that, only a majority is needed to pass the bill.  Presumably they will do that tonight (or early tomorrow).

      Just a guess though.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    175. 175.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @chemiclord:

      So again, I ask anyone, what would a win have looked like given everything we know?

      It’s been answered several times. Republicans cave or, more likely, the nuke the filibuster and take 100% responsibility for their policies.

      People saying that would never happen are basically saying the Democrats were always going to surrender and everyone knew that. Otherwise, no one has any idea what would have happened. And now we’ll never know.

      Reply
    176. 176.

      chemiclord

      @PatD: I think it is monstrous to continue to perform meaningless antics simply for the vibes once it became patently clear that the GOP was willing to let every single poor American starve to death, yes.

      At some point, the charade was going to end.  That the GOP is a nigh inhuman menace should be more than painfully clear at this point.  Further performance really shouldn’t be necessary.  That you apparently need that performance to continue says far more about you than anything else.

      Reply
    177. 177.

      chemiclord

      @Melancholy Jaques: Why would the Republicans cave?  Why would they nuke the filibuster?  They were more than willing to let the shutdown continue forever.  They had no problem with people starving.  They had absolutely no problem with doing absolutely nothing.  They loved this status quo!

      Since none of your win scenarios were ever going to happen… now what?

      Reply
    178. 178.

      Jay

      @p.a.:

      It has to go back to the House, which is adjourned until Nov. 16th,

      Then the Pedo Pastor has to call the House back into session, add it to the House business, which he won’t because of the Epstein Files and call a vote.

      If it passes the House, (It won’t), survives a Dolt47 veto, it expires 5 days later.

      What a deal.

      Reply
    179. 179.

      OGLiberal

      Here’s what normies think…

      This is all very confusing and it really did sound like what the Republicans were doing was mean.  But if 8 normal sounding Democrats agreed with the Republicans, I guess maybe the other Democrats are wrong.

      Reply
    181. 181.

      chemiclord

      @OGLiberal: ​
        If that’s what normies think, then this country is fucked no matter what, and we might as well let it all burn to the ground, because there’s no salvaging a country in which the average person is that fucking ignorant, blind, and stupid.

      Reply
    182. 182.

      Melancholy Jaques

      Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

      The average SNAP benefit per month is $177 a person.

      The average ACA benefit per month is up to $550 a person.

      People want us to hold the line for a reason. This is not a matter of appealing to a base. It’s about people’s lives.

      And working people want leaders whose word means something to them.

      Yep.

      Reply
    183. 183.

      2liberal

      @Jay: ​
       

      On Monday, the Government will still be closed. The Shutdown will continue until the 16th, and then after, because the Epstein Files will still exist.

      So does tonight’s vote matter then?

      Reply
    184. 184.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @chemiclord:

      They were more than willing to let the shutdown continue forever.  They had no problem with people starving.  They had absolutely no problem with doing absolutely nothing.

      And you know this how?

      They have constituents on SNAP, they have constituents getting subsidies for health insurance. And of course they have grocery stores in their districts.

      Reply
    189. 189.

      chemiclord

      @Archon: I call ’em like I see ’em.

      Because, yeah, you’re a pretty terrible person, and I have no respect for you.  I’m glad you live a life of relative comfort and wasn’t facing the sort of dire straights that allowed you to demand that people suffer and die for your shitty vibes.

      No go be a terrible human being elsewhere. I have no interest in hearing another word from you.

      Reply
    190. 190.

      Another Scott

      @Melancholy Jaques: IMO, there is no way that future would come to pass.

      They gutted healthcare and food assistance in the July 4 bill.  That is baked in.  What is their incentive to revisit it?

      In Schumer’s speech today, he said that Democrats had offered 3 alternative bills over the past few weeks and months.  The latest was on Friday (IIRC).  The GQP never showed any signs of being willing to negotiate or compromise on anything.

      Some have asked what’s different about this CR compared to the one in the spring.  Back then, though we knew it was pointless, Schumer and the Democrats probably judged rightly that the rest of the country wouldn’t go along.

      Things were different after September 30.  The country had months of watching what 47 and Johnson and the MAGA folks were doing, along with ICE/CPB and all the rest, and normies were looking for alternatives.

      The Tuesday election results showed that as well.

      Waiting until the ACA and FEHB Open Seasons bought home the fact that Democrats weren’t falsely crying “wolf” about the huge price hikes coming.

      They also finally got a commitment to have a vote rather than just a “conversation” about the healthcare crisis.

      But those expecting the MAGAts to somehow fold when they see what they’ve been working for for 4-5-6 decades within their grasp – namely rolling back the Great Society and New Deal and lots more – are not thinking clearly, IMHO.

      Of course it’s not a “win”.  But given the state of things, it’s about the best our team could do at the moment.

      Moving forward, we have to continue to do everything we can to vote the monsters out.  That – not (as many noisy folks elsewhere are advocating) primary-ing Democrats or staying home or screaming about oligarchs or … – is what it is going to take for us to get out of this mess and start fixing the damage.

      tl;dr – Politics is slow, and frustrating.  Eyes on the prizes.

      My $0.02.

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    191. 191.

      no body no name

      @Archon:

      One of the hardest things in life is realizing most people don’t like or agree with you for entirely valid reasons and thus you don’t get what you want.  We fail to get that constantly.  We are the baddies.  But we aren’t willing to change to win because damnit educated professionals should get everything they want always.  God says so.  So we are doomed to constantly cave because we are a minority and people have had it with us.

      Reply
    192. 192.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Posted this downstairs:

      WTF?! After all of the momentum from Tue.’s elections? Utterly nauseating news to wake up to.

      Such a waste of time & enthusiasm if the Dems just cave in the end (& get tagged as being feckless & incompetent, & blamed for a lot of the bad things that will come).

      Trump & MAGA will continue to hold the country hostage, & Dems will always negotiate (cave) to the release the hostages, only for the Repubs to beat & rape the hostage more slowly going forward.

      OK, Dems are in the minority & “out of power”, but are giving all but the most partisan of their supports little reason vote for them. & somehow the reactionaries seem to still manage assert a lot of power when they were in the minority & “out of power”.

      I will add that:

      I will still vote straight D in the next election & future elections (unless there comes a time where D proves complete unviable), because the alternative is just that much worse, & giving up on electoral politics means eventually fighting a kinetic civil war.

      I hear the counterarguments wrt the Senate deal, & I am not unsympathetic to them. However, as others have asked, why bother shutting down the government for so long (& causing so much inconvenience & anxiety) if it would always end in Dems caving for next to nothing? Why would any future Dem threats to shut down the government for anything have any credibility?

      Reply
    194. 194.

      Another Scott

      @Jay: As I understand it, the sequence of events in the Senate is:

      1. Senate passes House CR.
      2. Immediately, the CR is amended to extended it until the end of January.
      3. 3 Senate-passed full-year appropriations bills are tacked on.
      4. The new revised package is passed.

      That revised package gets sent back to the House.

      Earlier, the Freedom Caucus folks were screaming that they didn’t want any new CR to last beyond December.  If they still feel that way, then there is some more friction for Johnson to deal with on his own side.

      And we have to figure that 47 is going to try to act like he’s going to blow it up because he wasn’t the center of attention – and we all know he hates that…

      Yes, this isn’t over.  But if this revised package makes it through the Senate then the new deadline that the House has to deal with is the end of January.

      My understanding anyway.  Corrections welcome.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    197. 197.

      Jay

      Molly Coleman
      ‪@mollycoleman.bsky.social‬

      Follow
      Shutting down the government is a big deal. People have been hurt in big ways as a result of the decision. To have that suffering be for nothing—to re-open the government without actually having protected people’s health insurance and economic well-being—is unconscionable.
      November 9, 2025 at 3:14 PM

      bsky.app/profile/mollycoleman.bsky.social/post/3m5aad6sup22y

      Reply
    198. 198.

      Will

      @Another Scott: I don’t think Trump is going to blow it up, he likes the optics of the Dems caving for nothing too much.

      BUT it is Trump and he never misses an opportunity to step on his dick for all to see.

      Reply
    199. 199.

      PatD

      @chemiclord: then you do think the last month or two was unnecessary, that Democrats behaved monstrously, and there are no depths the GOP can sink to over the next year that would justify not funding their priorities if it means the vulnerable may be at risk. Two can play the put words in your mouth game.

      Reply
    200. 200.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Okay, we have gone beyond hot takes to the part where people are impugning one another’s character.  Well done.  I am out of here.

      Reply
    201. 201.

      chemiclord

      @Another Scott: ​
        Now, I’m going to push back on one element here.

      If all these people who “surrendered” get primaried and booted out? I honestly don’t care. They are well privileged people who will do just fine if Dem voters tell them they aren’t wanted any more.

      What I am is extremely disappointed in voters who have decided that these vibes and performative politics were more important than people… ya know… having food to eat, and getting paid for the work they do, and shit like that.

      A lot of people are showing some really nasty colors right now.

      See, I grew up very poor. Had we lost a month of food when I was growing up… I’d probably have one less brother or sister (or hell, I’d have probably been the one who ended up dead depending on when exactly everything ground to a halt).

      The sort of people on social media or on blogs like this? They’re not the ones that are suffering. They aren’t the ones that are crowding food banks hoping that there’s enough left for them to get food for the next three days. That there are posters here, of all places, that are willing to brush them off because this “fight” was making them feel good… yeah, that’s enraging to me.

      You can be disappointed that Democrats chose now to cut their losses. You can think that if it just went a little bit longer, the GOP’s heart would grow half a size and that the Dems could have gotten some meager concession (I would profoundly disagree, but hey, that’s fine).

      But to be furious that the Dems decided the cost of continuing what was (at its core) a performance wasn’t worth what meager gains they might have gotten at some undetermined point in the fututre? Yeah, anyone who feels that way can fuck off. Then keep fucking off until they see a fence with a white sign that says “You cannot fuck off any further.” Then dream that impossible dream, hop right on over that fence, and fuck off forever.

      Reply
    206. 206.

      chemiclord

      @PatD: Yeah, actually… I do think it was a performative stunt from the start.  It just wasn’t a stunt that was doing any particular harm, so if people needed it for the vibes… I wasn’t going to begrudge them.

      A month and a half later, with Trump Administration willing to let workers go unpaid forever if need be and willfully stealing food out of people’s mouths?  At that point, the stunt paled in the face of that reality.

      We shouldn’t need more performance to know who the GOP is now.  If people are really that fucking dumb that they can’t figure it out by this point, then honestly none of it matters, and nothing is going to get them to see the light anyway.​

      Reply
    207. 207.

      Will

      Too bad Polymarket isn’t domestic yet, I’d be buying Platner’s rise from the grave. Angry candidates are going to surge from this.

      Reply
    209. 209.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @no body no name: Was there a huge clamoring among D supporters calling on the Dems to cave before this weekend? All I am seeing are ex post facto justifications for Dems caving, after Dems caved.

      If the lesson from this exercise is that Dems have little leverage over the Repubs, & that government shutdown is not a useful tool to even slow the reactionaries, then fine. At least something is gained.

      However, even if the Dems retake the House & the Senate, why wouldn’t Dems fold every time time the even more radicalized (compared to Obama or Biden years) Repub minority takes the country hostage & is willing to keep the government shut down indefinitely?

      Unless this dynamic is broken, electoral politics will remain broken.

      Hey, I am happy to be proven wrong, in both policy & political terms. In fact, I would dearly hope that is the case.

      Reply
    211. 211.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @chemiclord: Government shut down hurt people from day 1 (federal workers, for one; people using federal government services, for another). It didn’t suddenly become costly when SNAP was threatened. If the last 6 weeks was just a posturing & performance exercise, then elected Dems are deeply unserious & unfit for the times.

      I don’t actually believe that is the case.

      Reply
    212. 212.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @Another Scott:

      Moving forward, we have to continue to do everything we can to vote the monsters out.

      But you and others are not accepting that this surrender makes that so much harder to do. For me winning elections isn’t the most important thing, it’s the only thing.

      What people who are saying that the Republicans would never cave are really saying is that they are stronger than we are, that fighting them in pointless. And you don’t have to believe me when I tell you that that is exactly the message everyone is getting, just check the entire social media world. There are not “Democrats save the day for SNAP recipients” headlines. Nope, it’s all negative and vituperative. And not from fringe lefties, but from elected Democrats.

      Believe me when I say I fully understand the arguments for surrender. I think they are wrong, but our discussion here is getting circular. Some people – not you – are making personal remarks. I’m done talking about it.

      Reply
    213. 213.

      Archon

      @no body no name: Oh this is all performative? And here I was thinking we were in the fight of our lives against a movement and party intent on destroying our Republic and implementing one party, fascist rule.

      Reply
    214. 214.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @no body no name: That may be the current reality. However, if we simply accept that politics is merely performative, then what is the point of politics? Taken to its logical conclusion, it would suggest that liberal democracy is a sham & a dead end, as the authoritarians & anarchists of all stripes charge.

      Reply
    215. 215.

      Ramona

      @YY_Sima Qian: There was a huge clamoring from us that they not cave. Methinks their doing this on a Sunday evening when calling their offices yielded “sorry, call during office hours” was done very deliberately so they could shield themselves from our clamor.

      There had been pleas from the unions representing federal workers that the shutdown end.

      Well, people who want reasonably priced health insurance premiums have until December to hound their GOP representatives  to extend the subsidies now that they’ve seen what their premiums are going to be.

      Reply
    216. 216.

      chemiclord

      @YY_Sima Qian: The only (and I repeat, only) thing that is going to “fix” these electoral politics is with the Republican Party losing several elections for about two decades until they have to change or become a dead party.

      How that sequence of event occurs is unclear, but one thing that probably won’t be the spark that begins that flame is how long Senate Democrats are willing to let a shutdown occur.

      If American voters haven’t yet figured out how despicable the Republican Party is, a shutdown that extends for [x] more days doesn’t seem to me like will be any more effective sending that message.

      When all is said and done, a line needed to be drawn somewhere.  Right now is as good as a week from now, a month from now, or a year from now.  Because there was no winning scenario, and I’m just so sick and tired of all the rage when Dem leaders don’t pick a given voter’s preferred losing option.

      If people come out of this angry at Democrats and deciding they are the problem, I don’t know what to say other than someone stop this country, because I wanna get off now.

      Reply
    217. 217.

      Jay

      Aaron Rupar

      ‪@atrupar.com‬

      Follow
      Chris Murphy: “There will be pretty substantial damage to a Dem brand that has been rehabilitated if on the heels of an election in which the people told us to keep fighting, we immediately stop… if we surrender without having gotten anything, I worry it’ll be hard to get them back up off the mat”

      bsky.app/profile/atrupar.com/post/3m52dhsfczg2u
      November 7, 2025

      Reply
    218. 218.

      Eolirin

      @YY_Sima Qian: Holiday travel is the big reasons why now.

      With the SNAP stuff going to SCOTUS, that’s also a factor, but they probably could have held off a little longer there. The other thing is they couldn’t do this until after the elections. So this is literally the first weekend where it was possible to take this vote.

      It would have hurt our chances last week.

      And, I dunno, I’ve been saying this can’t continue much longer for a few weeks? But you know, I require snap funds to go out at least sort of on time to be able to buy food, so my perspective on this is a little different.

      Democrats also have more incentive to kill the filibuster when they’re in the majority if Republicans try to keep the government permanently shut down. The dynamics aren’t quite the same.

      Reply
    219. 219.

      no body no name

      @chemiclord:

      Except that the Republicans flaming out won’t fix the massive problems the Democrats have.  They’ll just use it as an excuse to double down on doing all the shit people hate them for and we will get a fascist.

      It’s over.  We need to accept that.  What comes next, well who knows.  But it’s not liberal democracy with capitalism and a focus on the upper middle class and rich.  The only way to keep that somewhat is an autocracy by one side or the other.  Our nation and our system has failed and we need to get used to that.

      Reply
    220. 220.

      chemiclord

      @no body no name: ​
       Well the “massive problem” that the Dems have is that they have to balance a multitude of interests to have the numbers necessary to win elections. That, occasionally, runs into mutually exclusive options where no matter what, someone is going to get pissed off.

      That’s a painful reality that we still haven’t figured out how to navigate.

      Reply
    221. 221.

      Another Scott

      @Melancholy Jaques: I’m a little curious about the comments we had here on the earlier CR.  And comments by the famous opinion havers on bsky.  I don’t know if I could find anything in a reasonable amount of time, given how broken search is these days, but my vague recollection is that we were hearing similar complaints back then.  And how Democrats were sealing their doom, Schumer was doing it all wrong, and so forth.

      Things didn’t turn out that way in November.

      I view what we’re going through as a long, drawn-out process.  We have to consider people’s lives, the rule of law, public opinion, the stability of the economy, and on and on.  And tactics have to be flexible. Tonight was yet another skirmish.  The war isn’t over, not by a long shot.

      FWIW.

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    222. 222.

      Eolirin

      @chemiclord: They only have that massive problem because they don’t have enough numbers to form a completely functional governing coalition in the face of complete republican intransigence. Though they’ve had strong enough leadership to manage to pull off some very impressive pieces of legislation despite that. Which no one gives them credit for. Ever.

      If the Republican party were not an extreme radical anti-democratic group, this would not be the dynamic. If they had half their numbers this would not be the dynamic.

      Reply
    223. 223.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @chemiclord: Rather curious choice of words: “a line has to be drawn somewhere”. Not something usually associated w/ concession making.

      So, where is the line upon which Dems will yell “stop & no further”? What concessions Dems won’t make to alleviate the pain on the poor & the most vulnerable, even though the reactionaries will simply keep preying upon them via other means?

      The federal bureaucracy both provides vital services/functions to the citizenry/society/economy & is fast becoming the instrument through which the reactionaries in power oppress the opposition & the “undesirables”. Anyone shutting down the government has to balance one vs. the other . That should be the key strategic consideration. Likewise should a general strike becomes necessary (sure to be economically/social/politically disruptive/divisive, & sure to hurt people).

      Elected Dems at the federal level chose to try to make a stand here. I don’t see the political strategy behind how things worked out.

      Reply
    224. 224.

      Ramona

      @YY_Sima Qian: There is a difference between executing the necessary performative part of politics and reducing politics to the purely performative. The dems do not enough of the former and the GOP does nothing but the latter.

      Reply
    225. 225.

      Ramona

      This will give us a chance to see if MTG puts her vote behind her rhetoric. Will she join the House Dems in demanding ACA subsidies?

      Reply
    228. 228.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      @chemiclord:

      I grew up poor, too. Seven kids and a mom whose husband ran off because he had too many kids, leaving her with kids to feed and clothe and no income. I can tell you about having no food to eat and going to bed hungry, so been there and done that.

      So to those who think this was the best that the Democrats could do, thanks for agreeing to this waste of our time, assuring that Democrats will be laughed at and never be taken seriously again when it comes to standing up for something important.

      Not a fucking nickle for the party and those in office, not from me. I’m giving to the challengers and supporting them. It’s time to take out the trash.

      If this is the best that Democrats can do then there’s no need to vote for them any more. Nothing but performative fundraising bullshit.

      Reply
    229. 229.

      chemiclord

      @YY_Sima Qian: It would probably help if you stopped trying to find a viable political strategy.  Because I’m not convinced there is one, at least… not where people are currently trying to find one.

      We (collectively) have decided nothing but vibes matter.  You can’t make a political strategy out of that.  Vibes are an ever moving target that require you to simply ride any given wave.

      Reply
    230. 230.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @Eolirin:

      If the Republican party were not an extreme radical anti-democratic group, this would not be the dynamic. If they had half their numbers this would not be the dynamic.

      But they are that extreme & they do have those numbers (a minority of the population, but too many people remain apathetic). So how is the dynamic to be broken?

      That is in fact an argument to keep the the federal government shut down (to disable a key instrument of oppression) & for a general strike. That is how other polities have often reacted to such dire threats of authoritarian takeover, & they sometimes end in civil war. Inconveniences to holiday travel ought not even be a consideration.

      If electoral politics remains a viable path through the current darkness, then Dems have take actions & advocate for policies that wake up the apathetic, rather than deepen their cynicism.

      Reply
    231. 231.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @chemiclord: Then the choices are armed resistance, submission, or exile.

      For all intents & purposes I am & will be in exile, but to a country run by a hard authoritarian regime, so I do appreciate the irony. Well, at least the CPC regime lives in & respects reality, maintains a developmentalist mind set, & has actually improved the quality of life & standard of living of the PRC population, as long as one does not openly oppose the regime.

      Reply
    232. 232.

      Eolirin

      @YY_Sima Qian: The ask the Dems made was one the Republicans should have been willing to take and likely signaled they were willing to take before the standoff happened.

      The ACA subsidies expiring is very bad for them, going into an election year. People’s costs are going to explode, and Dems had an opportunity to try to stop that from happening despite the fact that it isn’t as good for them to succeed as it is for them to fail; we are not going to get rewarded for preventing a cost increase before it happens, and definitely not a year before a relevant election. It’s much easier to campaign on the high cost of healthcare.

      But just like the Republicans underestimated Democratic willingness to let the shutdown continue, I think Democrats underestimated Republican’s willingness to cause more significant hurt to people to support what is going to be a politically unpopular policy that’s going to make it harder for them to win elections.

      The airline issues are going to be a problem pretty imminently. I think timing wise that’s the biggest thing that’s attempting to be avoided here. But the SNAP stuff is a level of pressure that would have forced them to act fairly soon. I think we can probably argue over whether this should have been delayed another week, but what they got is likely all they were going to get, no matter how long they kept this up, and that’s been pretty clear for a few weeks. There are real issues bringing this into Thanksgiving. And it maintains the existing status quo. It doesn’t make anything worse than it already was. Which thanks to their previous bill is pretty awful, but this is less of a bad deal than the previous CR.

      If the requirement for there to be no blow to the Democratic Brand was that they win tangible policy outcomes in this Congress, we were doomed from the start. I think it’s fairly likely that people don’t really remember this very much, as long as there’s a new flashpoint moment to focus on closer to the election.

      Reply
    234. 234.

      Azhrie139

      @chemiclord: I am begging, begging so called liberals to understand that 60% of politics is rhetoric/coms./etc. and not policy and not clever by half legislative maneuvering.

      Reply
    235. 235.

      Eolirin

      @YY_Sima Qian: The American people are not willing to do that. Elected officials are not the tip of the spear when it comes to social movements like that; they have to follow the culture, and the culture is not willing to accept that kind of disruption nor are they willing to view this moment as an existential threat that needs that kind of response.

      It will require an election being overtly and outright overturned and stolen for us to have a chance of that changing.

      Reply
    236. 236.

      chemiclord

      @YY_Sima Qian: they sometimes end in civil war.

      I earnestly feel (at times) that is the nightmare scenario that the Democratic Party is desperate to avoid at any and all cost.  So much capitulation can be explained if you consider the absolute terror and dread of escalating rhetoric and sporadic violence into outright state vs state violence again.

      The irony is that in so desperately trying to avoid it, I honestly think they contribute to making that endgame inevitable.

      Reply
    237. 237.

      Will

      @chemiclord: Feel like saying a line needs be drawn somewhere is pointless.

      No one here agrees on where the line is at. Some were fine with federal employees suffering for over a month, but when it was SNAP on the line or easy travel for the holidays, time to fold.

      I don’t know how that proves to be a viable strategy going forward. Assuming the house passes this, so SNAP is off the table for a year, they will have other hostages and they can roll the SNAP hostage out be they in the majority or minority after a year.

      Reply
    238. 238.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @Eolirin: The low information voters won’t remember, but the politically engaged will, & they dominate the ground forces that help win elections.

      Fortunately for the Dems, the reactionaries will do another hundred things to drive fear & rage in the opposition before Election Day 2026, & there currently is no alternative vessel other than the Dem Party to oppose the reactionaries, at least not in terms of electoral politics.

      Reply
    239. 239.

      chemiclord

      @Eolirin: If the requirement for there to be no blow to the Democratic Brand was that they win tangible policy outcomes in this Congress, we were doomed from the start.

      I think this here cuts to the heart of it, and a big part of the reason why I don’t think it mattered when this shutdown ended.  Because no matter what, it was going to end in an unsatisfactory manner for the people who were clamoring for it to continue.

      Because they honestly do think there was something that could be won.  They earnestly think the Republicans were this close to caving or breaking the filibuster or… or… something!

      I don’t know what to say to anything who thought there was an actual win scenario here.  The reality is that the GOP doesn’t give a shit about how unpopular they were becoming, at least… not caring enough that they would ever defy their God King Donald Trump.

      The aggressively online left was going to be mad at Democrats.  The only question was when.  The answer is, well, now.

      Reply
    240. 240.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @Eolirin: You are right that the American people writ large is not yet ready for radical actions. But that is also how liberal democracies fall to illiberalism/authoritarianism.

      Yes, easy for me advocate for radicalism from across the Pacific. & I am not advocating for permanent government shutdowns & general strikes, yet, but I think people should be mentally prepared that such “radicalism” could very well become necessary, depending on how 2026 (the election & the aftermath) turns out.

      Reply
    241. 241.

      Archon

      The absolutely wild thing about this surrender, especially for those concerned about “optics” is the timing of this makes it look like it was air travel disruptions that made this untenable for Senate Democrats not food security or affordable health insurance.

      Reply
    243. 243.

      cain

      This is very sad. This puts the party into a horrible position where they have tentatively agreed that healthcare premiums going up is the sacrifice to keeping the govt open. When those premiums go up, the dems have no messaging because they are seen by their own party and fellow dem politcians that we don’t care.

      I don’t know what to say. I would really like to hear from Sheehan, Durbin, Kaine and others on why they chose to do this and on a Sunday. The only thing I can think of is that the shutdown is affecting air travel and they got squeamish about it.

      My hope is that Johnson still doesn’t open the house because then he would have to seat everyone and the epstein files will get released. I can’t depend on the epstein files honestly. We’ve gone through so many iterations where we put our hopes on something or other and end up being a dud.

      This country’s politics are so challenging.

      Reply
    245. 245.

      chemiclord

      @YY_Sima Qian: ​
        It was always pointless. That’s what vibes politics is about. Empty performative gestures that don’t do anything but give people the illusion that they are doing something, in contrast to the hard, decades-long work at the ground level that makes change genuinely possible.

      Reply
    246. 246.

      cain

      @YY_Sima Qian: ​
       

      Let’s me clear here. Radicalism is going on right now. It’s the Dem leadership that seems to have a problem adapting. 50% of this country voted for radicalism. 30% are still cheering this on.

      Reply
    247. 247.

      Eolirin

      @Will: I really don’t understand why everyone is treating this particular moment as if it was initiated by Republicans. They offered a clean CR. Unlike the last time.

      Dems were trying to use the small bit of leverage they had to undo the expiration of ACA subsidies that happened with their previous bill. And they had to do that here because otherwise it’d have been too late; rates go into effect nowish. And failing that to get media attention on Republicans for being monsters about it.

      They failed on getting the subsidies fixed. It’s been pretty clear they could only fail on that front for a little while now, though I don’t think it was immediately apparent. They succeeded on the media attention front, and that may have helped push up our margins in last week’s elections. There’s going to be some mitigation of that because of how people are going to respond to them doing what they were always going to have to do, and especially in this degree of proximity to having really successful election results.

      Democrats chose to hurt people above and beyond the status quo, to try to get ACA subsidies back. Had they succeeded, that would have been reason enough. But fighting harder doesn’t necessarily change the outcome here. Enough of them reached their limit on inflicting pain, especially when it’s now very clear there is no possibility of a more positive outcome than this and so it’s stopping.

      Unless the House blows it up, anyway.

      They weren’t wrong to try. Those subsidies expiring will kill people too. But this isn’t a matter of Republican hostage taking. They already shot the hostage when they passed their bill. Democrats spent a month and a half trying to save people’s lives, were willing to cause harm that they absolutely did not want to cause, and Republicans kept saying no and demonstrating callous indifference to that harm, and ultimately we have to give up in the face of that eventually or we start killing a different bucket of people.

      Before we crash our air traffic system rather than after seems reasonable once you’ve gotten to that point.

      Reply
    248. 248.

      Eolirin

      @YY_Sima Qian: I’ve been saying that since the day after we lost the election, so we’re on the same page there.

      But we couldn’t turn out to vote to prevent this, I have very low hopes of our ability to turn out under much more difficult and dangerous circumstances absent complete economic collapse.

      Reply
    249. 249.

      cain

      Wow, this feels like a nuclear political event in Dem circles. People are _pissed_. It’s nothing but condemnation across the board. Whatever reasoning these folks took, it was still only 10 senators out of 100. It’s 10% who decided to not follow the caucus.

      I’m trying to understand why Schumer decided let these people proceed knowing that it’s going to be an incredibly challenging situation in the coming week for all of them as they face their own constituents and those who ask why they had to put up with all this if they were going to cave in the end.

      There will be another shutdown because the GOP realizes that they can turn the Dems squeamish. Let’s see if Dems will protect things like abortion and other Dem priorities in the next shutdown because you can bet that will be on the menu.

      Reply
    250. 250.

      Eolirin

      @YY_Sima Qian: Yes, my comments were entirely in the context of the next election being a year out.

      People here had already moved on from how upset they were at the first CR by the time this one resulted in a prolonged shutdown. A year is a very long time for this kind of thing.

      Reply
    252. 252.

      cain

      @chemiclord: But it wasn’t pointless. The whole point of this is make the GOP own the whole thing. They are the majority party they could have ended this shutdown at any time.

      The GOP wanted the Dems onboard to make it bi-partisan and well that’s what they have now.  I guess everyone got what they want?

      Reply
    254. 254.

      cain

      @Eolirin:

      Democrats chose to hurt people above and beyond the status quo, to try to get ACA subsidies back. Had they succeeded, that would have been reason enough. But fighting harder doesn’t necessarily change the outcome here. Enough of them reached their limit on inflicting pain, especially when it’s now very clear there is no possibility of a more positive outcome than this and so it’s stopping.

      A compelling position. I will have to think on that. I think though they’ve also damaged themselves badly. Plus as you say, only 7 senators out of 100 decided to blow this up. That’s a pretty small minority.

      Reply
    257. 257.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @cain: Yes, but there is not yet a critical mass of Americans in opposition to the reactionaries for radicalism against reactionary radicalism.

      Reply
    258. 258.

      Eolirin

      @cain: That’s… no?

      Because what would have happened with the clean CR is the Democrats provide cloture and then vote against the actual measure.

      Senate Republicans could have only ended this by ending the filibuster. It wasn’t about getting Democratic votes. They needed cloture to keep the government open and provided a clean CR, with no asks from the Democrats in order to do so.

      This was entirely driven by Democrats trying to use that leverage of being necessary votes to force Republican concessions on already passed legislation.

      And I guarantee you if they had been forced to end the filibuster, and we would have needed to be in much more pain for them to contemplate it, to the point that much of the country would have been demanding it, we’d have a national abortion ban in a week.

      Reply
    260. 260.

      Will

      @cain: 100% is a nuclear event. I will agree with chemiclord that we got here because people are rolling with vibes instead of a political strategy.

      I have friends and family that are federal employees, I didn’t want a shutdown. We had no cards and I didn’t think we would be able to get anything, because I agree that the GOP is ok with starving people.

      But the minute we decided to shut it down, we burned the boats. It’s either force them into abandoning the filibuster or cave and fuel the fire of creating your own Tea Party that will consume you.

      We’ve chosen the latter. While I assume we will still win the House in 2026, I foresee us not winning the Senate back for a decade as we nominate angry candidates that lose in any year but maybe a wave year.

      Reply
    261. 261.

      Eolirin

      @Will: Had they just passed the CR I think the anger would have been close to the same, if not worse. So I don’t think that would have helped much.

      Reply
    262. 262.

      Eolirin

      A particular dynamic that I think is worth thinking about here too, is that there’s a strong incentive for the more moderate and more progressive factions of the Democratic party to actively attack each other, in appealing to their respective constituencies.

      I think this dooms any real possibility for consistent unity, and especially messaging discipline. Though elected officials are much better at working together when they need to than this dynamic would suggest, certainly much more capable of pulling together than their actual voters are.

      Reply
    263. 263.

      strange visitor (from another planet)

      think you guys are missing the forest for the trees-

      or maybe the murder for the crows.

      we are inches away from major, nation-wide, frequent, terrible disasters in the air. without enough ATC’s and pilots flying “from their gut”, planes are literally going to be falling out of the sky (on fire).

      however bad duffy says the problem is, you all know it’s DEFINITELY worse because they lie about EVERYTHING.

      it’s one thing to say, “hey, you have to go hungry for a bit”, it’s WAY different to say, “you have to plunge to your death in a burning aluminum tube bc the fascist won’t agree to fund SNAP.”

      they don’t care about the starving people, they don’t care about the people who will die in the sky.

      we do. like superman, that’s our weakness; we care about the people (or at least, some of the people who hang out @BJ care. some just like to score points).

      Reply
    264. 264.

      no body no name

      @cain:

      The Dems will trade anything economic for social issues on a dime and everyone not already economically comfortable sees this like a nuclear bomb going off.

      Reply
    265. 265.

      kalakal

      Missed all this as I just got back from Emergency Vet ( Cat seems to be ok)

      A prediction moving forward

      The GOP and the MSM will spend the next few days trumpeting the message

      “The Shutdown caused by the evil Dems is over thanks to us standing firm and now everything will be hunky dory” + “Look how the Dem’s have made you suffer”

      Of course it will become obvious  as time goes on that everything is not hunkydory and any boost with the voters the GOP get will be short lived as Health Premiums and inflation rise.

      If they’re really stupid they’ll overeach with their desire to inflict cruelty and demonstrate by power by fucking around with resumption of SNAP payments and backpay for Federal Workers.

      How this affects morale amongst Dem and independent voters in the future the big question.

      Reply
    266. 266.

      Will

      @Eolirin: That would pretty much confirm what chemiclord says in that we have no strategy then, just vibes. That means we are cooked and as I said earlier, each person should focus solely on protecting themselves and their family for the coming hurricane. We will win 2026, but we aren’t capable of any sustained strategy because our voters are children basing everything on vibes.

      Reply
    268. 268.

      cain

      @Eolirin: ​
       
      Yes, they would have had to give up their biggest weapon against us. Trump was already pressuring the senate republicans to give up the filibuster. Polls showed that most people still thought the GOP was at fault.

      That’s because it doesn’t seem like Americans are getting particularly tired of Democrats’ gambit. And combined with Democrats’ big wins in Tuesday’s elections and all of the other polling, there remains seemingly little political incentive for them to back off – along with plenty of potential downside.

      from: cnn.com/2025/11/06/politics/shutdown-poll-democrats-leverage

      If you’re going to go down the path of doing this then you’re going to have to all agree what realistic parameters you will agree to where you would back off. But to cede the field with nothing other than the pain already caused has gotten a lot of people upset because at least for our side, they were willing to put up for the long term stability of having healthcare.

      Performative or not, you caved because this administration doesn’t give a shit about anybody lives or not. The part that was precarious was that flight travel was going to become dangerous and a big impact. They caved because they didn’t want to see what would happen during the biggest travel season of the year and also the biggest shipping season.

      But now, we’re all going to suffer for this gambit failing. I hope we’re all ready for our healthcare to rise. We could help the people with SNAP from the state side but we can’t fix healthcare unless the blue states decide to do single payer across participating blue states.

      Reply
    269. 269.

      cain

      @strange visitor (from another planet): ​
       
      If it is not safe the fly then.. well don’t fly. If the administration wants to keep flying that’s on them and the Republican party. They can change the rules and get it passed by themselves. The longer planes are grounded the greater the pressure. I didn’t think it would be our side that would fail the pressure test.

      Reply
    270. 270.

      Ken_L

      be happy for the 40 million people who aren’t going to go hungry over Thanksgiving

      Oh I expect the regime can find a way to defer resumption of SNAP payments for a few weeks, blaming Democrats for the delay.

      Reply
    272. 272.

      cain

      @Ken_L: oh yeah, because now that Dems own the shutdown – the GOP will blame them for delaying everything and Fox news will keep repeating it until it becomes common wisdom in the beltway.

      Reply
    273. 273.

      Interesting Name Goes Here

      @Ken_L: They’ll happily accept whatever reasoning Progressives gin up, just as they took Bernie’s playbook against Hillary in 2016 and ran it all the way in to the endzone.

      Watch what the Pod Bros say, because it’ll be a GOP talking point by close of business tomorrow.

      Reply
    275. 275.

      strange visitor (from another planet)

      @Will: two of the busiest airports in the country are in my city; it’s a bad look to have passenger jets crash in midtown.

      been there, done that.

      Reply
    276. 276.

      Marc

      Sadly, Schumer got played as we used to term it in my younger days.  He thought he had a winning hand holding the CR hostage and could outlast the GOP, when they already had an ace up their sleeve called starving SNAP kids. Good try, anyway. The Dem leadership could have anticipated this, and immediately pulled together funding from their useless billionaire donors to feed the kids the GOP won’t or some such foolishness, but that would be crass.

      Reply
    277. 277.

      Marc

      @Will: ​Your Democratic Senators and Representatives spend an awful lot of time flying, it would directly inconvenience all except the leadership who fly on military VIP planes.

      Reply
    281. 281.

      Jay

      @Baud:

      Yup, seems that way, between the House having to vote, But The Epstein Files,  the Rethugs willing to starve their own voters and DJTidiot’s Veto,

      Reply
    284. 284.

      geg6

      @JPL:

      My family and friends.  Certainly not Democrats.  I’m furious and will do everything I can to support primaries against any Democrats in the Senate leadership and who vote for this.  Schumer is lying if he says he’s not supporting this.  It would not be this close without him okaying it with the traitorous scum doing it.  And if he isn’t lying (highly doubtful), he’s incompetent and should resign.

      All I know is this is it.  Not one cent, phone call, canvas or postcard to any Dems in the Senate.  I’m done with these losers.

      Reply
    285. 285.

      geg6

      @JPL:

      My family and friends.  Certainly not Democrats.  I’m furious and will do everything I can to support primaries against any Democrats in the Senate leadership and who vote for this.  Schumer is lying if he says he’s not supporting this.  It would not be this close without him okaying it with the traitorous scum doing it.  And if he isn’t lying (highly doubtful), he’s incompetent and should resign.

      All I know is this is it.  Not one cent, phone call, canvas or postcard to any Dems in the Senate.  I’m done with these losers.

      Reply
    287. 287.

      Geminid

      @YY_Sima Qian:

         However, even if Dems retake the House and Senate, why wouldn’t the Democrats fold every time the increasingly radicalized (compared to Obama and Biden administrations) Republicans hold the country hostage and keep the government closed down indefinitely.

      I don’t see how, if Democrats retake the House and Senate, a Republican minority could shut the government down for a single day, much less indefinitely.. Democrats could pass budgets with a majority in the House, and  majority in the Senate through Reconciliation. Either I am missing something here, or you are..

      This cloture vote with Democrats in the the Minority is not a precedent that somehow binds future Democratic Majorities.

      Now, if there were a Republican President, he could veto a spending bill passed by Democratic majorities. In that case, a Republican minority could help keep the government shut down. It’s possible– though unlikely– we’ll encounter this problem in the next Congress. But that’s a problem I would not mind having.

      I don’t believe that, because of this cloture vote, we somehow can’t really win in the future even if we do win. I do believe that the significance of this vote is being blown way out proportion. We may have lost this battle, but we have not lost this war. In my opinion, it is not the 8 Senate Democrats who are waving the white flag; it’s the people freaking out over tonight’s vote who are.

      Reply
    288. 288.

      John Revolta

      @strange visitor (from another planet): Dude. (Or whatever they have on your planet.) Sit down and take some deep breaths. (Assuming you do breathe.) They’re not gonna fly more planes than they have ATCs to cover. They’re already cancelling over 2000 flights a day. If things get worse, it’ll mean more cancellations. What it won’t mean is flaming metal tubes of death crashing to Earth due to pilots flying by their guts.

      Do they have alcoholic beverages on your planet? ‘Cause they can be very relaxing!

      Reply
    289. 289.

      geg6

      @SpaceUnit:

      Ever been south?  I’m a native Yinzer.  Though I can speak fluent Pittsburghese, it’s not very apparent.  I’ve been all over the south and I can tell you that the worst, most incomprehensible American English I’ve ever heard was from below the Mason-Dixon.  And it’s not just the uneducated like it is here.  I’ve been to professional conferences where I couldn’t understand entire conversations happening around me because they were from MS or AL or LA.  Just because they speak slowly doesn’t mean it’s decipherable. I can do better in a roomful of French speakers with my decades old French from high school and college.

      Reply
    290. 290.

      Geminid

      @Will: I haven’t flown for decades, but someone here said recently that over 40 percent of Americans have flown in the past five years. I don’t know if this is true, but I’m pretty sure it’s not just the donor class who fly.

      Reply
    291. 291.

      Jay

      @Geminid:

      Rules say that for some types of legislation to pass, you need more than a simple majority.

      the fillibuster, if it’s gone, all legislation just needs a simple majority to pass.

      So, the Dem’s need more than 60% of the Senate seats which has happened only once, for less than a year, for either Party.

      Reply
    292. 292.

      Interesting Name Goes Here

      @Geminid: Hey, remember how Friday night, everyone was ready to lynch Ketanji Brown Jackson for making moves to prevent the others on the Supreme Court from flatly and anonymously denying SNAP because – surprise surprise – 99% of social media users are a bunch of clueless idiots?  I remember.

      Vibes politicking is going to get people killed, and the sad part is few of them will be the people who believe so strongly in it.

      Reply
    293. 293.

      strange visitor (from another planet)

      @John Revolta: you did just contradict yourself. they’re already flying more planes than they have capacity for- otherwise, you know, they wouldn’t be cancelling flights.

      what i’m saying is, they’re fuckups and liars. there’s NO WAY they’re telling the truth about full scope of the problem, and there’s no way they have any plans to actually solve the problem (and whatever plans they might come up with will fail spectacularly).

      Reply
    294. 294.

      RaflW

      Good morning from Central European Time. I went to “bed” (an 18″ wide seat next to a sheet of hard white thermoplastic and about 1/3 of a plane window) thinking maybe defeat could be postponed.

      Landed, sorted the co.plex maze of this airport, and just now looked up at a French tv in CDG seeing”60-40″ and the US Senate. I refrained from swearing in this well behaved Air France lounge. But I did briefly consider cancelling next week’s return flight.

      Reply
    295. 295.

      WTFGhost

      @Professor Bigfoot: Hey, Prof…

      I’m not always sure what you’re saying… but I always wish I did understand. Today, I had an oddball feeling. I was willing to discuss the prior thread with others, but only in vague terms, and I bet you saw me… “I’m listening,” and crap like that. I don’t mean it’s always “crap” to listen, I just mean, when you need more than someone who’s merely trying to understand, “I’m listening” is crap. And I know that sometimes listening is all I got, which doesn’t mean it’s enough. So it’s no shame to give all you got; it’s never shameful to give all you got. It just means, I don’t think I get a cookie just for listening.

      Anyway: I think I understand part of what you (and the rest of the folks) were saying. I hope over time I get the rest. I don’t want to say I hope I didn’t say anything upsetting – I’ve spent too much of my life trying not to upset people. And yet, if I said something upsetting, I hope you looked at it, and could see the good faith and good heart at the center of it, and, if not, you find a way to help me open my eyes a bit more brightly.

      Reply
    296. 296.

      WTFGhost

      @Will: You know, I’m bitterly disappointed with the news of a deal, especially *right now*. Hours earlier, I was calling for the Dems to hold, at least a few days, to make sure the Rethugs committed to clawing back funds from hungry people, then, okay, now it’s time to acknowledge they win the war of the wills.

      I hear what you’re saying, but I’m also forcing myself to remember, it takes every effing elected Republican to lie, and say that Trump was a qualified, rational, choice for President. Why did Democrats hold out? Because they thought there might be rational Republicans who weren’t going to Thelma with Trump’s Louise.

      Maybe they were right. Maybe they were wrong. Maybe they folded *just* before the winning hand; maybe not. I’m willing to give them the benefit of the doubt, for now, at least. People need food; people need safe, reliable transportation. It’s not the ending I envisioned, but there’s a reason I never got into politics.

      Reply
    297. 297.

      SpaceUnit

      @geg6:

      Though raised in Pittsburgh, I lived in Charleston, SC for nearly a decade.  Didn’t find the southern dialect all that terribly challenging.

      The Pittsburgh accent was kinda weird in that not everyone in Pittsburgh actually spoke it.  I didn’t.  My family didn’t.  For some it was an extremely heavy accent.  Others adopted a more midwest style.  Very strange.

      Reply
    298. 298.

      Geminid

      Josh Marshall put up an interesting late-night Talking Points Memo. The title:

         Team Cave’s Big Win

      Marshall describes how and why tonight’s vote was “galling,” and “humiliating.” However:

          I have what I suspect is a counter-intuitive take on the deal Senate Democrats’ Team Cave made with the Republicans tonight. Rather than tonight’s events being some terrible disaster, a replay of March, I see it basically as the glass being two-thirds or even three-quarters full.

      Marshall goes on at length– as he is wont to do– about why he thinks there is more than a silver lining to this cloud; why the glass is two-thirds or even three-quarters full.

      I’ll try to post a link later, but I think this piece can be easily accessed, and it was not paywalled for me when I linked to it off his Twitter account. Marshall is also on BlueSky.

      Reply
    300. 300.

      Geminid

      @Jay: The Senate passes budget bills with a simple majority, under the Reconciliation Rule.

      They can also pass certain other spending measures through the Reconciliation process.  They did this twice during the first two years of Biden’s term: first, the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan passed in February, 2021; and second, the energy package dubbed the Inflation Reduction Act passed in August, 2022. Those both passed on a 50 to 50 vote,  with Vice President Harris breaking the tie.

      Reply
    301. 301.

      bjacques

      I looked on TPM but didn’t find the article so gave up.

      For all the hot takes, with the CR not played out yet, I didn’t see much mention of time. I think holding out at least this long must have provided a bit of a tailwind for last Tuesday’s election, by the Republicans showing their asses. And it distracted them from advancing to the next item on their agenda. And Trump meanwhile threw two decadent parties to further tarnish the Republican brand during the holdout.

      Reply
    305. 305.

      Geminid

      @Baud: I dunno know. I think some of the people all strung out over this vote are Josh Marshall fans. They may cool down enough to appreciate what he has to say.

      On the other hand, they might just turn on Marshall. Maybe yell at him as they cancel their subsrcritions

      Reply
    306. 306.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @Geminid: I had a brain fart, I meant Dems retaking the WH, but not having a majority in one of the houses of Congress.

      As for the Josh Marshall piece, I won’t go so far as saying it is just cope, because I think he is right that the length of this shut down shows a larger percentage of the Dem Senate caucus is willing to go to the mat, for longer, than in the past. That is indeed progress. However, this “silver lining” (such as it is) is all vibes & memes & highly contingent, very thin reed to hang a two thirds or three quarter full cup on.

      Also, this shut down played out largely favorably to the Dems (in terms of politics, optics & media coverage) until at the very end, & the Dem had winds from the Tue. election victories at the back, & they still folded quickly afterward. The next confrontation may not play out so favorably for so long, how long can those “centrist” Dems hold out in that scenario?

      Reply
    307. 307.

      Geminid

      @YY_Sima Qian: I think the gloomy, even apocalyptic reactions to these events are more “vibes and memes” than Marshall’s.

      And while everyone is entitled to their own political taxonomy, I do not consider the 7 Democrats and one Independent who voted for cloture* to be “centrist Democrats .” They are Moderates, as are the majority of Democratic voters in most states.

      * Angus King (ME) is the Independent. The seven Democrats are Richard Durbin (IL), Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez-Masto (NV); Maggie Hasson and Jean Shaheen (NH); John Fetterman (PA), and Tim Kaine (VA).

      Reply
    308. 308.

      chemiclord

      @Will: ​
       I mean… some political leaders might have a strategy, but it’s not something they’re ever going to get a significant majority of voters to agree with, because… yeah, the voting public is driven entirely by vibes.

      Reply
    310. 310.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @WTFGhost:  Ah, my friend— that was just a note to Cole, saying a day or two’s delay is a small price to pay for avoiding the CRAP weather he was facing. :^D

      Nothing of any real import— well, other than well wishes to the Blogfather for his upcoming journey.

      Reply
    311. 311.

      OGLiberal

      @Archon: The air travel likely was the trigger because it was the thing that personally impacted them, their friends and family and wealthy donors.  And while I’m sure many people think they do, a lot of these folks don’t have private jets waiting on the tarmac.  But, Jesus, a shifty holiday commute is what pushed you over the cave edge?  I’m oversimplifying a bit, but probably not by much.

      Reply
    312. 312.

      Miss Bianca

      @chemiclord:

      A group of wonderful people who have no fucking clue how anything works, don’t want to learn how anything works, but are insistent to the point of rage that they have everything all figured out.

      I feel seen.//

      But seriously…this could be the epitaph for America, not just BJ commenters.

      Reply
    313. 313.

      OGLiberal

      @Geminid: But nobody has to fly

      ETA:  You do have to eat, which is a much better argument for caving.  But I really think the plane stuff is what pushed shaky Drms over the edge, and not because they thought planes would crash.

      Reply

