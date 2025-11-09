(Image by NEIVANMADE)

I know there’s a lot going on this evening and most of you are likely focusing on that stuff, so I’m just going to run through the basics. I will, however, suggest that if you have Democratic senators or Angus King, you call them ASAP. Unfortunately, I have two GOP senators, so calling would be pointless.

Before we get really underway I want to make note that tonight is the eighty-seventh anniversary of Kristallnacht, the night of broken glass.

9-10 November 1938 | The November Pogrom – a pogrom against the Jews throughout Nazi Germany. Hundreds were killed (or died by suicide), 30,000 men arrested and incarcerated in concentration camps, over 1,000 synagogues burnt, over 7,000 Jewish businesses destroyed or damaged. [image or embed] — Auschwitz Memorial (@auschwitzmemorial.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 6:00 AM

What the Trump administration is doing, led by Stephen Miller whose great-grandparents and grandparent fled other pogroms in Europe in the decades before Kristallnacht, is an example of history rhyming even though it doesn’t repeat. Anything that rewards Trump, Miller, and the rest of the team by taking the pressure off of them is a grave mistake. So call your senators if you have Democratic senators or Angus King as a senator.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

There Must Be Substantially Increased Pressure on All Schemes that Enable Russian Military Production – Address by the President I wish you health! Today, Ukraine introduced sanctions. Russia continues its war, and in response, there must be our strong pressure with partners – pressure that is truly tangible for Russia, that brings them losses and that is felt politically. Today’s sanctions decrees target political figures – Russian government officials working for the occupation, propagandists of various kinds who justify Putin and attempt to “normalize” the war and occupation. We are also imposing sanctions on collaborators and on everyone who serves Russia’s war machine. There have already been many attempts by Russia to deceive the world about what is happening. There have been many attempts to disrupt processes with the United States and Europe. Everything gets its own reaction, its own sanctions. We are preparing with our EU partners the 20th sanctions package already. We expect this package’s content to be prepared within a month and we propose including in the EU’s 20th sanctions package Russian legal entities and individuals that are still profiting from energy resources. There will also be updates on the abductors of Ukrainian children – this must be met with truly global pressure. And, of course, there must also be substantially increased pressure on all schemes that enable Russian military production. This is vital. Every Russian missile and every Russian drone contains specific components from other countries, specific countries – without them, there would simply be no Russian weapons. Work on this must be stepped up significantly, and this responsibility lies in particular with Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In the coming weeks, we will hold new negotiations aimed primarily at greater support for the energy sector – concrete decisions, the necessary funding, and the equipment we need. Some countries are already helping us, particularly the nations of Northern Europe, and we are preparing agreements with the countries of Southern Europe as well. And from a political standpoint, such geographically balanced support for Ukrainians, for our state, within Europe is extremely important. These days, in most regions, repair crews, power engineers, and utility services are virtually working around the clock – everyone is involved. Restoration continues, and although the situation remains difficult, thousands of people are engaged in stabilizing the system and repairing the damage. The Russians have increased their striking power, using more ballistic weapons. This means we need stronger air defense, larger reserves of equipment, and even more coordinated and rapid work across the regions. Today, I would like to recognize the employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine – they are always quick to respond. This is exactly how the work of all levels of government should be organized – from the Cabinet to the regions and communities. Government officials must be personally present in the regions. Maximum responsiveness and assistance to people. For their work over these past weeks, I want to personally thank the employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Poltava region: Yevhenii Luchko, Oleh Korkishko, Volodymyr Martynenko, Volodymyr Pyrih, and Oleksandr Koliaka. I am grateful to you and all your colleagues! Also, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region: Yurii Podtykan, Volodymyr Pidhornyi, Dmytro Horin, Oleksii Chaplyhin, and Volodymyr Fedota. Thank you! I am grateful to everyone working for our state, to all who help, and to everyone fighting for our state as for themselves. Thank you all. Glory to Ukraine!

Georgia:

Again, protesters move around many Old Tbilisi neighbourhoods. I wonder if the regime wonders they should have just let the people close Rustaveli. #GeorgiaProtests Day 347 📷 Mariam Dolidze [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 2:09 PM

The police are not allowing the protesters to block the road. They are not even permitted to cross the zebra crossing. Now, the protesters are marching through the narrow streets, shouting protest slogans. #GeorgiaProtests

#TerrorinGeorgia

Day 347 [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 1:47 PM

Exactly two years ago, 🇬🇪 was granted the EU candidate status. Now 🇬🇪 is a dictatorship in terms of state institutions, the consolidation of which is only hindered by protests and the public. As UK MP Perran Moon sait at PACE, what Putin did in Russia in 12 years, they did in Georgia in 12 months. [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 3:40 AM

Germany:

Today is also the anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall:

On the day of the Fall of the Berlin Wall, we must remember that the enemy still sows division through brute force and subversive, hybrid efforts. Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova, Belarus are the most disadvantaged victims. Ensure the Ukrainian victory. Help the people of Georgia. [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 11:45 AM

NATO:

On the first day of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, President Zelensky called NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg from a bunker in Kyiv, pleading for a no-fly zone to stop Russian airstrikes. He cited NATO’s past interventions in Bosnia and Iraq, but [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 8:18 AM

Stoltenberg refused—warning it would mean striking Russian air defenses and risking direct war. He called the decision “extremely painful,” fearing it might be Zelensky’s last call. U.S. President Biden agreed: NATO would not risk World War III for Ukraine – The Times writes. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 8:18 AM

How many lives are lost because of silly escalation management that led to nothing but… escalation. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 8:18 AM

⚡ Former NATO Chief Stolteberg says not closing the sky over Ukraine in 2022 was “extremely painful,” according to The Times. 💬 “As Biden, who was US president at the time, put it, we will not risk a third world war for Ukraine.” [image or embed] — UNITED24 Media (@united24media.com) November 9, 2025 at 5:11 AM

The US:

Over $5 billion in US arms exports to NATO allies have stalled due to the 40-day government shutdown, a senior State Department official told Axios. www.axios.com/2025/11/09/g… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 8:45 AM

Weapons for Denmark, Croatia and Poland including AMRAAM missiles, Aegis systems and HIMARS are delayed as furloughed staff cannot brief Congress. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 8:45 AM

Back to Ukraine.

Here’s the video:

In a targeted overnight strike, Russian drones hit a symbol of Ukraine’s green energy future. The “Clear Energy” combined heat and power plant, built in 2016, was the nation’s first major biomass facility. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 11:45 AM

The Intl Criminal Court recognized russia’s attacks at Ukraine’s critical infrastructure in 2022/2023 as a crime against humanity. It is unfolding right now as russia ruthlessly bombs our energy facilities again. Poltava region is left without light, running water and heating. Photo Zmist. [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 5:18 AM

Kharkiv:

An owl knocks down a Russian reconnaissance drone.

Russian strikes on substations forced Ukraine’s Khmelnytskyi and Rivne nuclear plants to reduce output on November 8, the IAEA said, warning the situation is extremely unstable. Russia is now targeting Ukraine’s nuclear sites, the Financial Times reported. www.ft.com/content/474e… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 6:58 AM

Ukrainian resistance operatives destroyed four Russian military logistics targets in late October and early November, HUR reported. The strikes hit equipment at three cell towers in Sterlitamak, Bashkortostan and a railway relay cabinet near Vologda. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 5:34 AM

Romny, Sumy Oblast:

Moment of the Shahed drone strike on Romny, Sumy region 🤬 Russia launched a massive drone attack on the Romny community. Enemy UAVs struck warehouse facilities belonging to local businesses. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 11:29 AM

Kherson:

Angelina Jolie used her Instagram platform to shed light on Russia’s so-called ‘human safari’ in Kherson. It is a deeply important and much-appreciated gesture. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 7:51 AM

Russian occupied Crimea:

Russian air defenses fired at targets over Dzhankoy, Saky airfield and Gvardeyskoye in occupied Crimea, monitoring group Crimean Wind reports. Explosions near Karyerne village knocked out power for about 20 minutes, likely hitting a mobile gas turbine 330/110 kV substation located there. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 2:09 PM

Kostiantynkivka, Donetsk Oblast:

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant:

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant received backup power for the first time in six months after the Ferrosplavna-1 line was restored on November 8 during an IAEA-organized ceasefire, the agency said. The IAEA warned the external power situation remains extremely fragile. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 4:42 AM

Voronezh Oblast, Russia:

As of the morning of November 9, photos and videos surfaced showing damage to the Voronezh Thermal Power Plant No. 1, hit by Ukrainian forces. According to local media, the facility is the main supplier of heating for homes and to more than a thousand businesses in Voronezh [image or embed] — Tatarigami (@tatarigami.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 4:17 AM

2/ Video from the site after the attack shows damage to several buildings, suggesting a high likelihood of a multi-drone or missile strike. The destruction appears severe enough to disrupt the city’s heating supply. Video source: supernova_plus TG channel [image or embed] — Tatarigami (@tatarigami.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 4:17 AM

Strike on TETs-1 heat and power plant in Voronezh in fascist Russia as seem in rear-view mirror. Overnight attack on Nov.9 caused local power outages. Reports now of a second attack on Voronezh – target of the second strike not clear yet. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 6:30 AM

Tuapse, Krasnodar Krai, Russia:

Rostov Oblast, Russia:

Two drone strikes near the railway station at the settlement of Lykhovska in Rostov Oblast, SW fascist Russia. Unclear what the target was but as the engines were still going when they hit it doesn’t seem they were shot down. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 5:49 PM

Taganrog, Rostov Oblast, Russia:

A 110 kV substation is burning in Taganrog, Russia after an explosion in the industrial zone left parts of the city without power and water. Local residents reported no air raid alert and heard no drones or missiles. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 4:28 AM

Belgorod Oblast, Russia:

That’s enough for tonight.

