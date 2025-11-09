Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

War for Ukraine 1,354: A Brief Sunday Night Update

War for Ukraine 1,354: A Brief Sunday Night Update

by | 22 Comments

A painting by Ukrainian artist NEIVANMADE. The words "NEVER AGAIN" are repeated over and over, from left to right and top to bottom, in a faded, washed out black against a white background. Red, the color of blood, runs and drips down across 2/3rds of the painting. "WHILE YOU TOLERATE TYRANTS" is written/painted in the bottom white corner below the three rows of "NEVER AGAIN".

(Image by NEIVANMADE)

I know there’s a lot going on this evening and most of you are likely focusing on that stuff, so I’m just going to run through the basics. I will, however, suggest that if you have Democratic senators or Angus King, you call them ASAP. Unfortunately, I have two GOP senators, so calling would be pointless.

Before we get really underway I want to make note that tonight is the eighty-seventh anniversary of Kristallnacht, the night of broken glass.

9-10 November 1938 | The November Pogrom – a pogrom against the Jews throughout Nazi Germany. Hundreds were killed (or died by suicide), 30,000 men arrested and incarcerated in concentration camps, over 1,000 synagogues burnt, over 7,000 Jewish businesses destroyed or damaged.

[image or embed]

— Auschwitz Memorial (@auschwitzmemorial.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 6:00 AM

What the Trump administration is doing, led by Stephen Miller whose great-grandparents and grandparent fled other pogroms in Europe in the decades before Kristallnacht, is an example of history rhyming even though it doesn’t repeat. Anything that rewards Trump, Miller, and the rest of the team by taking the pressure off of them is a grave mistake. So call your senators if you have Democratic senators or Angus King as a senator.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

There Must Be Substantially Increased Pressure on All Schemes that Enable Russian Military Production – Address by the President

9 November 2025 – 20:04

I wish you health!

Today, Ukraine introduced sanctions. Russia continues its war, and in response, there must be our strong pressure with partners – pressure that is truly tangible for Russia, that brings them losses and that is felt politically. Today’s sanctions decrees target political figures – Russian government officials working for the occupation, propagandists of various kinds who justify Putin and attempt to “normalize” the war and occupation. We are also imposing sanctions on collaborators and on everyone who serves Russia’s war machine. There have already been many attempts by Russia to deceive the world about what is happening. There have been many attempts to disrupt processes with the United States and Europe. Everything gets its own reaction, its own sanctions. We are preparing with our EU partners the 20th sanctions package already. We expect this package’s content to be prepared within a month and we propose including in the EU’s 20th sanctions package Russian legal entities and individuals that are still profiting from energy resources. There will also be updates on the abductors of Ukrainian children – this must be met with truly global pressure. And, of course, there must also be substantially increased pressure on all schemes that enable Russian military production. This is vital. Every Russian missile and every Russian drone contains specific components from other countries, specific countries – without them, there would simply be no Russian weapons. Work on this must be stepped up significantly, and this responsibility lies in particular with Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In the coming weeks, we will hold new negotiations aimed primarily at greater support for the energy sector – concrete decisions, the necessary funding, and the equipment we need. Some countries are already helping us, particularly the nations of Northern Europe, and we are preparing agreements with the countries of Southern Europe as well. And from a political standpoint, such geographically balanced support for Ukrainians, for our state, within Europe is extremely important. These days, in most regions, repair crews, power engineers, and utility services are virtually working around the clock – everyone is involved. Restoration continues, and although the situation remains difficult, thousands of people are engaged in stabilizing the system and repairing the damage.

The Russians have increased their striking power, using more ballistic weapons. This means we need stronger air defense, larger reserves of equipment, and even more coordinated and rapid work across the regions.

Today, I would like to recognize the employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine – they are always quick to respond. This is exactly how the work of all levels of government should be organized – from the Cabinet to the regions and communities. Government officials must be personally present in the regions. Maximum responsiveness and assistance to people. For their work over these past weeks, I want to personally thank the employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Poltava region: Yevhenii Luchko, Oleh Korkishko, Volodymyr Martynenko, Volodymyr Pyrih, and Oleksandr Koliaka. I am grateful to you and all your colleagues! Also, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region: Yurii Podtykan, Volodymyr Pidhornyi, Dmytro Horin, Oleksii Chaplyhin, and Volodymyr Fedota. Thank you! I am grateful to everyone working for our state, to all who help, and to everyone fighting for our state as for themselves. Thank you all.

Glory to Ukraine!

Georgia:

Again, protesters move around many Old Tbilisi neighbourhoods.

I wonder if the regime wonders they should have just let the people close Rustaveli.

#GeorgiaProtests Day 347

📷 Mariam Dolidze

[image or embed]

— Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 2:09 PM

‪All the trapped cars honk in support. ‬

— Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 2:09 PM

The police are not allowing the protesters to block the road. They are not even permitted to cross the zebra crossing. Now, the protesters are marching through the narrow streets, shouting protest slogans.

#GeorgiaProtests
#TerrorinGeorgia
Day 347

[image or embed]

— Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 1:47 PM

Regime prisoner families continue distributing prisoner letters in various Georgian towns. Today, they are in Marneuli.

#GeorgiaProtests Day 347

[image or embed]

— Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 7:59 AM

#GeorgiaProtests Day 347

📷 MOSE

[image or embed]

— Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 2:41 PM

Exactly two years ago, 🇬🇪 was granted the EU candidate status.

Now 🇬🇪 is a dictatorship in terms of state institutions, the consolidation of which is only hindered by protests and the public.

As UK MP Perran Moon sait at PACE, what Putin did in Russia in 12 years, they did in Georgia in 12 months.

[image or embed]

— Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 3:40 AM

Germany:

Today is also the anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall:

On the day of the Fall of the Berlin Wall, we must remember that the enemy still sows division through brute force and subversive, hybrid efforts.

Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova, Belarus are the most disadvantaged victims.

Ensure the Ukrainian victory.

Help the people of Georgia.

[image or embed]

— Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 11:45 AM

NATO:

On the first day of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, President Zelensky called NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg from a bunker in Kyiv, pleading for a no-fly zone to stop Russian airstrikes.

He cited NATO’s past interventions in Bosnia and Iraq, but

[image or embed]

— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 8:18 AM

Stoltenberg refused—warning it would mean striking Russian air defenses and risking direct war.

He called the decision “extremely painful,” fearing it might be Zelensky’s last call. U.S. President Biden agreed: NATO would not risk World War III for Ukraine – The Times writes.

— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 8:18 AM

How many lives are lost because of silly escalation management that led to nothing but… escalation.

— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 8:18 AM

⚡ Former NATO Chief Stolteberg says not closing the sky over Ukraine in 2022 was “extremely painful,” according to The Times.

💬 “As Biden, who was US president at the time, put it, we will not risk a third world war for Ukraine.”

[image or embed]

— UNITED24 Media (@united24media.com) November 9, 2025 at 5:11 AM

The US:

Over $5 billion in US arms exports to NATO allies have stalled due to the 40-day government shutdown, a senior State Department official told Axios.

www.axios.com/2025/11/09/g…

[image or embed]

— WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 8:45 AM

Weapons for Denmark, Croatia and Poland including AMRAAM missiles, Aegis systems and HIMARS are delayed as furloughed staff cannot brief Congress.

— WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 8:45 AM

Back to Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he is not afraid of Trump in exclusive interview – video #Ukraine

[image or embed]

— AmplifyUkraine 🔱🇺🇦 (@amplifyukraine.eu) November 9, 2025 at 1:53 PM

During President Zelenskyy’s interview at the Mariinskyi Palace, the electricity failed twice.

[image or embed]

— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 4:25 PM

Here’s the video:

In a targeted overnight strike, Russian drones hit a symbol of Ukraine’s green energy future. The “Clear Energy” combined heat and power plant, built in 2016, was the nation’s first major biomass facility.

[image or embed]

— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 11:45 AM

The Intl Criminal Court recognized russia’s attacks at Ukraine’s critical infrastructure in 2022/2023 as a crime against humanity.

It is unfolding right now as russia ruthlessly bombs our energy facilities again. Poltava region is left without light, running water and heating.

Photo Zmist.

[image or embed]

— Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 5:18 AM

Kharkiv:

People in one of Kharkiv’s districts queue for water after russian strikes left their homes without supply.

[image or embed]

— Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 7:48 AM

Kharkiv and power outages. Even in the dark, we can see that Russians are genocidal assholes.

[image or embed]

— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 1:36 PM

An owl knocks down a Russian reconnaissance drone.

An owl knocks down a Russian reconnaissance drone.

[image or embed]

— 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 5:13 AM

Russian strikes on substations forced Ukraine’s Khmelnytskyi and Rivne nuclear plants to reduce output on November 8, the IAEA said, warning the situation is extremely unstable. Russia is now targeting Ukraine’s nuclear sites, the Financial Times reported.

www.ft.com/content/474e…

[image or embed]

— WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 6:58 AM

Ukrainian resistance operatives destroyed four Russian military logistics targets in late October and early November, HUR reported. The strikes hit equipment at three cell towers in Sterlitamak, Bashkortostan and a railway relay cabinet near Vologda.

[image or embed]

— WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 5:34 AM

Romny, Sumy Oblast:

Moment of the Shahed drone strike on Romny, Sumy region 🤬

Russia launched a massive drone attack on the Romny community. Enemy UAVs struck warehouse facilities belonging to local businesses.

[image or embed]

— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 11:29 AM

Kherson:

Angelina Jolie used her Instagram platform to shed light on Russia’s so-called ‘human safari’ in Kherson. It is a deeply important and much-appreciated gesture.

[image or embed]

— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 7:51 AM

Russian occupied Crimea:

Russian air defenses fired at targets over Dzhankoy, Saky airfield and Gvardeyskoye in occupied Crimea, monitoring group Crimean Wind reports. Explosions near Karyerne village knocked out power for about 20 minutes, likely hitting a mobile gas turbine 330/110 kV substation located there.

[image or embed]

— WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 2:09 PM

Kostiantynkivka, Donetsk Oblast:

Russian forces are beginning to establish positions on the southeastern edges of Kostiantynivka and attempting to advance further.

[image or embed]

— WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 9:58 AM

FPV drone footage shows three Russian FAB-500 bombs striking an apartment building in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region.

[image or embed]

— WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 12:35 PM

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant:

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant received backup power for the first time in six months after the Ferrosplavna-1 line was restored on November 8 during an IAEA-organized ceasefire, the agency said. The IAEA warned the external power situation remains extremely fragile.

[image or embed]

— WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 4:42 AM

Voronezh Oblast, Russia:

As of the morning of November 9, photos and videos surfaced showing damage to the Voronezh Thermal Power Plant No. 1, hit by Ukrainian forces. According to local media, the facility is the main supplier of heating for homes and to more than a thousand businesses in Voronezh

[image or embed]

— Tatarigami (@tatarigami.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 4:17 AM

2/ Video from the site after the attack shows damage to several buildings, suggesting a high likelihood of a multi-drone or missile strike. The destruction appears severe enough to disrupt the city’s heating supply.

Video source: supernova_plus TG channel

[image or embed]

— Tatarigami (@tatarigami.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 4:17 AM

Strike on TETs-1 heat and power plant in Voronezh in fascist Russia as seem in rear-view mirror. Overnight attack on Nov.9 caused local power outages. Reports now of a second attack on Voronezh – target of the second strike not clear yet.

[image or embed]

— Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 6:30 AM

Tuapse, Krasnodar Krai, Russia:

Tuapse is under attack by naval drones. likely a ship is burning in the port.

[image or embed]

— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 7:06 PM

Rostov Oblast, Russia:

Two drone strikes near the railway station at the settlement of Lykhovska in Rostov Oblast, SW fascist Russia. Unclear what the target was but as the engines were still going when they hit it doesn’t seem they were shot down.

[image or embed]

— Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 5:49 PM

Taganrog, Rostov Oblast, Russia:

A 110 kV substation is burning in Taganrog, Russia after an explosion in the industrial zone left parts of the city without power and water. Local residents reported no air raid alert and heard no drones or missiles.

[image or embed]

— WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 4:28 AM

Belgorod Oblast, Russia:

Belgorod’s power and heating systems sustained serious damage from yesterday’s missile strike, the regional governor said.

[image or embed]

— WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 4:10 AM

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

A new Patron video!

@patron__dsns

І так щоразу…🚿🤥 #песпатрон

♬ original sound – hails

Here’s the machine translation of the caption:

And so every time…🚿🤥#песпатрон

Open thread!

    1. 1.

      RevRick

      My parents both served in the American Embassy in Berlin before the war. They were there in 1938 to witness Kristallnacht, and of course heard the Nazi rhetoric on a daily basis, which they understood, because they both spoke German. My mom said it made the hair on the back of her neck stand up. She was evacuated the day after Hitler invaded Poland as nonessential personnel. My dad, however, remained until April 1940, and didn’t make it back to the States until November.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      YY_Sima Qian

      I quite understand the US’ & NATO’s decision not to impose a No-Fly Zone over Ukraine at the outset of the current invasion. A No-Fly Zone would have & still does entail engaging Russian military aircraft & suppressing Russian air defenses. It is open kinetic war w/ Russia, just like US-led No-Fly Zone efforts over Iraq, Kosovo & Libya. There is no “half way” to open kinetic war, just like there is no “half way pregnant”.

      While Putin has engaged & continues to engage in plenty of nuclear blackmail, & both the US & European powers have been far too cautious in face of such nuclear blackmail, open kinetic war w/ another nuclear power represents unacceptably high risk of escalation to nuclear war. While the risk may not necessarily be high at an absolution level (for argument’s sake, 5 – 10%), the consequences are civilization ending. That is why most countries have treaded very carefully around nuclear powers since the mid-Cold War, & why the US across multiple administrations has not attempted anything kinetic w/ North Korea. That is prudent, or the world would have ended in nuclear fire before the end of the Cold War.

      The other consideration is that, although perceived Russian strength has been shown to be hollow by Ukraine, I am not sure NATO ex-US was in any shape to fight a major kinetic war against a near peer;  in terms of munition stocks, defense industrial capacity, & most importantly popular will (& thus tolerance for losses & risk). Certainly not in the beginning of 2022, when the common expectation (proven completely wrong) that Russia would win fairly quickly. & then there was/is the strong consensus in the DC “Blob”, across party lines, that the US needed/needs to be highly focused on potential/imminent war w/ the PRC, & that getting into a kinetic war w/ Russia would be a dangerous distraction & “waste” increasingly constrained resources. (Then again, the “Blob” across party lines have been quite ready to expend precious munitions & wear down precious platforms to fight the Houthis & bail Israel out of the consequences of its regional military adventures.)

      NATO fighting Russia directly might also have incentivized the PRC to provide far more material support, to help ensure the US/NATO remain stuck in a quagmire.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Carlo Graziani

      The Ukrainian strategic bombing campaign is widening its assaults on power grid and heating targets.

      I’d very much like to know how the rate of Ukrainian strategic drone launches has evolved over time. I’m guessing that drone production rates have grown, and that growth has brought about the feasibility oof attacking a new target set without easing up the pressure on oil/gas targets. But I can’t find the data to confirm that hunch. No site that I can find seems to be counting Ukrainian drone launches. This would be extremely informative time-series data.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jay

      Anton Gerashchenko
      @Gerashchenko_en
      16h
      The same thing is happening in Argentina.
      I made the English translation for you.

      “Do something to get me out of here”: he went to Russia to study and ended up in the war.

      Gianni Dante Bettiga, a 23-year-old from Tierra del Fuego, traveled to Russia in February to study the language and ended up on the war front in Donetsk, enlisted in the Russian army after signing a contract.

      Persuaded by two classmates, he decided to sign up with a private company that recruits soldiers, which would allow him to earn a monthly salary and obtain a residence permit. Gianni’s only condition was not to be part of the Russian Army.

      His father says that “he signed a contract – it was written in Russian – and what was supposed to be for one year ended up being for three. He underwent military training for two weeks near Moscow, and in the third week, they sent him to Donetsk, the Ukrainian territory occupied by Russia.” The parents sent a letter to the Russian Defense Minister requesting his military discharge.

      Excerpts from Gianni Bettiga’s letter (from the front in Donetsk):

      “I’m on the battlefield. I want to go back to Argentina no matter what. I don’t care about this country anymore. Please, do something to get me out of here. I love you, Dad.”

      “I can’t mess around much here because those who want to leave or show little willingness are thrown into the grinder. I can’t wait to get back, but as long as I’m here, I have to stay strong.”

      “Dad, I’m not afraid of dying, because it’s just an instant and that’s it, but I am afraid of losing an arm or a leg.”

      Statements from Juan Bettiga (Gianni’s father):

      “Reading it broke me, it was like a bomb – imagine that – but I have to appear strong, because he has to stay strong.”

      “I won’t start my treatment until I know my son is safe.”

      “It won’t be easy, because there are no bilateral relations between Russia and Argentina, since President Milei made it clear that he supports Zelenskyy, the president of Ukraine. But I’m not going to give up.”

      Statements from Carla Zucchi (Gianni’s mother):

      “Nothing could be further from military life than my son, who never obeyed an order in his life.”

      Source: clarin.com/sociedad/hagan-sa…

      Anton Gerashchenko
      @Gerashchenko_en
      Nov 7
      ‼️ This is important.

      Russia and its propaganda machine targeting the Global South seek to build a cheap and inexhaustible reserve of expendable soldiers.

      Many impoverished people, poisoned and deceived by Kremlin propaganda and anti-Western rhetoric, head to the war in Ukraine in hopes of earning money. Russian “tourism” companies have essentially become recruitment agencies for war – and, in most cases, it’s a one-way ticket.

      Contract military service in the Russian army is becoming increasingly popular among Iraqi citizens. The conditions offered by the Russian military seem attractive – Iraqis are promised salaries of up to $2,800 per month, which is about four times higher than the average income in Iraq, as well as a one-time payment of up to $20,000 for signing a contract.

      Offers being circulated on platforms like TikTok and Telegram include substantial monetary compensation, a sign-up fee, insurance, pension options, and even Russian citizenship.

      Moreover, recruitment is often framed as a “job opportunity” rather than an explicit war contract: some recruits are told they’ll serve in support roles (drivers, cooks, logistics) but end up in combat on the front line with little support.

      Families of recruits often lose contact with them; many recruits are reported missing, injured, killed or returned in body bags.

      Some vivid cases:

      ▪️ The last TikTok post of a young Iraqi man, Mohammed Imad, 24, showed him in military gear beside a Russian flag. He asked viewers to “pray for me” – and has not been heard from since. Shortly before that he had travelled to Russia without his family’s knowledge, enlisting to fight for Russia’s armed forces.

      ▪️ Alawi Motlak, 30, travelled to Russia with Mohammed in April. Both of them went missing in May. Before he disappeared, Alawi sent his family pictures of himself sitting in a bunker with Mohammed in military fatigues, or training together near Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine. In one video, Alawi thanked Abbas al-Manasir for helping them get to Russia.

      ▪️ Abbas Hamdallah, known on social media as “Abbas al-Manasir,” is among many Iraqis who share their experiences in the Russian army on TikTok and Telegram and offer help to those who want to enlist. He joined the Russian army in 2024 and now has a Russian passport.

      Al-Manasir was recruited into the Russian army after scanning a QR-code ad in Moscow that promised high pay and quick enlistment. Along with several friends, he signed a contract, went through a month of military and language training, and was then sent to fight in Bakhmut. Alongside Iraqis, there were many Egyptians and Algerians.

      Abbas later shared videos warning others that joining the war “carries a 99% chance of death.” He estimated that around 1,000 Iraqis have joined Russian forces since 2022, with up to 200 killed.

      Sources: thearabweekly.com/social-med…
      alhurra.com/en/4836?utm_sour…
      Nov 9, 2025 ·

      nitter.poast.org/Gerashchenko_en/status/1987466981654585622#m

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Carlo Graziani

      @YY_Sima Qian

      I quite understand the US’ & NATO’s decision not to impose a No-Fly Zone over Ukraine at the outset of the current invasion. A No-Fly Zone would have & still does entail engaging Russian military aircraft & suppressing Russian air defenses. It is open kinetic war w/ Russia, just like US-led No-Fly Zone efforts over Iraq, Kosovo & Libya. There is no “half way” to open kinetic war, just like there is no “half way pregnant”.

      100%.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      NutmegAgain

      @RevRick: Wow. It’s amazing what history can be learned from family. Have you read In the Garden of Beasts: Love, Terror, and an American Family in Berlin ? I’d love to know how it resonates with your family history.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Eolirin

      @YY_Sima Qian: There are risks to escalation to nuclear war when a nuclear power starts invading neighboring countries without consequence too though.

      If the only way to be safe from your neighbor is to have a nuke, lots of people get nukes, the risk of someone finally using them goes way up.

      There’s also a risk to escalation when doing nothing. A no fly zone might have ended the conflict quickly, removing future sources of potential escalation.

      I’m not saying it wasn’t reasonable to have that view at the time, it was. But it was quite possibly the wrong decision for all that, even in the context of escalation management.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @Eolirin: The problem is while Putin has been bluffing w/ his nuclear blackmails, the Europeans would have been bluffing about being ready for a open kinetic war should Russia decides to challenge the No-Fly Zone. Putin probably would have called that bluff, & if NATO then backs off it would have been even worse.

      Also, there have been plenty of of precedents of nuclear powers invading countries w/o consequence: the US, the USSR/Russia, Israel, the PRC (against Vietnam in ’79), French & British interventions in their former colonies. The qualification of “neighbor” is IMO meaningless.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Jay

      @YY_Sima Qian:

      It would have been a “crap shoot”.

      There were enough, are enough “compromised” people in NATO counties, both militaries and political circles that “ruZzia is not going to invade” fought against clear intelligence, and then, Kiev in 3 Days was the next narrative, so there was no “pre-planning”.

      Everybody say that there are “plans” for everything, but there wasn’t for this.

      So a No Fly Zone would have been “winging it”.

      NATO Airforces could have quickly, and at minimal loss, created a No Fly Zone on the fly, Ukraine did, but the decision was political, not military.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Sister Inspired Revolver of Freedom

      There are multiple quotations about not negotiating with terrorists. Currently, there are multiple situations where it can be applied. Do with it what you will.

      Women from Africa, particularly from Mali, who went to Russia after being promised jobs, along with other benefits, only to find themselves virtually enslaved in Russian drone factories, usually making Shaheds. I do care about them and not just because these drones will be used to attack Ukraine. Because this rhymes  with the history Adam quoted above. Because this is how the Nazi death machine kept itself going to the bitter end. And because any form of slavery is a form of evil.

      Thank you Adam, particularly for reminding us that evil never sleeps. It just pretends to.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @Jay: NATO would have had to venture ever deeper into Russian air space to neutralize the air fields.

      There is the matter that RuAF hasn’t been overflying Ukrainian airspace for a long time, but plenty of Russian missiles & drones do. Unless NATO tries to impose No-Fly Zone in Russian air space, & that is a much higher run on the escalation ladder.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      YY_Sima Qian

      OT: The PRC is in the process of rapidly expanding its ICBMs for nuclear deterrence, as well as modernizing the PLA Rocket Force (w/ hypersonic missiles, high supersonic cruise missiles, stealth subsonic cruise missiles, etc.). Link to CNN article below:

      ‘A new arms race’: Satellite images, maps and records reveal huge surge in China’s missile production sites
      By Tamara Qiblawi, Gianluca Mezzofiore, Thomas BordeauxYong Xiong, Lou Robinson
      NOV 7, 2025
      China has undertaken a massive expansion of sites linked to missile production since 2020, bolstering its ability to potentially deter the US military and assert its dominance in the region, a new CNN analysis of satellite images, maps and government notices reveals.
      The historic build-up stands in stark contrast to the United States’ own supply struggles.
      More than 60% of 136 facilities connected to missile production or the Chinese military’s rocket force, which controls China’s nuclear arsenal, showed signs of expansion in satellite images.

      PRC state media has also been showcasing some of the new factory w/ high degree of automation & prodigious output. If there is an arms race, the US defense industry start from a point of severe disadvantage in terms of scale & depth, even if the US military starts from a point of sizable advantage (but not necessarily in the Western Pacific).
      Also a reminder of the resources the PRC could bring to bear if it chooses to escalate its material support to Russia to the same level as that of North Korea & Iran, or the level of Western countries to Ukraine. Commodity chips ostensibly for household appliances, & medium tech CNCs ostensibly for civilian industry, pale in comparison to the qty & sophistication of weapons & munitions that it has so far chosen not to sell to Russia.

      Reply

