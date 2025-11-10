Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Afternoon Open Thread: (Putting Out) Little Fires Everywhere

Remember, those of you with social media accounts: If you agree with a statement here, share it elsewhere!

Here we go

[image or embed]

— George Pearkes (@peark.es) November 10, 2025 at 11:23 AM

===

Okay well that’s good anyway.

[image or embed]

— Democrats In Array Thanks Joe Biden (@demsinarray.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 9:42 AM

===

Democrats have been fighting for months to address America's healthcare crisis
For the millions who will lose coverage
For people with cancer who won't get the care they need
For working families who can't afford to pay $25K more a year for healthcare
We will keep fighting

— Chuck Schumer (@schumer.senate.gov) November 9, 2025 at 9:33 PM

===

My statement on the spending legislation and Republican healthcare crisis.

[image or embed]

— Hakeem Jeffries (@hakeem-jeffries.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 7:08 PM

===

NEWS: Late last night Trump ordered once again by court to pay full SNAP to hungry people: “The record here shows that the government sat on its hands for nearly a month, unprepared to make partial payments.”

— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar.com) November 10, 2025 at 8:15 AM

===

Lots of opportunities for Republicans to somehow fumble this and reclaim all blame for the shutdown.
Last night was a vote to invoke cloture on a motion to proceed to consideration of a CR that still expires on November 21st, by its terms.
Lots of work and lots of votes between that and reopening.

— David Waldman (@kagrox.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 7:57 AM

===

Trump and Republicans already did an economic turnaround, and in record time.
They took us from Biden/Harris’s economy, the envy of the world, into record job losses and tariff-fueled price hikes in just two quarters.
Even the Wal-Mart Thanksgiving dinner went from 21 items under Biden to just 15!

[image or embed]

— Democrats In Array Thanks Joe Biden (@demsinarray.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 8:29 AM


===

I have always been a Democrat and I always will be. To walk away from them now is exactly what Republicans want. After last week's election they are worried. Trump is terrified. Show them we are disappointed but united, and that they have a reason to be worried. It will make them very nervous.

— Bailey (@baileyprice.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 12:10 AM

===

OK, here’s a deal. This is not the end. There are still votes to be had. So we have to dust off our jeans and take a deep breath. We still have votes to go.
1/2

— Ariella Elm (@ariellaelm.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 9:57 PM

We still need to fight like we have a chance to stop this because we literally had eight Dems vote and if even one votes no it doesn’t go through on the next vote
What I mean is there is another vote that takes 60 votes before this passes the Senate. And we only need one d or one r to flip
2/2

— Ariella Elm (@ariellaelm.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 9:57 PM

===

Yep. Now there is immense pressure on the House to reconvene (seating Grijalva and forcing the Epstein vote too)
And a month of Republicans trying to justify their healthcare cost increases.
There isn’t much more the minority party could have gotten, given the majority’s disdain for Americans.

[image or embed]

— Democrats In Array Thanks Joe Biden (@demsinarray.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 9:19 AM

===

Reduction in Force. All people RIF'ed from October 1st to now need to be rehired, and no RIFs are allowed until the end of the CR.
The mechanism of enforcement is the Anti-deficiency act, which is real and has serious teeth, and the explicit nature of how it's spelled out is not nothing.

[image or embed]

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 11:42 AM

===

I'll repeat saying it again even though I'm confident that it may not convince anyone to refrain.
If you are attacking Democrats over what they've done rather than going after Republicans for what they've done, then you are working for the wrong team if you like democracy and rule of law.

— Just Kevin (@kevinleecaster.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 8:03 AM

===

You know, it's entirely possible that Trump still does something to blow up this deal.

[image or embed]

— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 11:31 AM

===

Last time this happened, I didn't know everything, nothing played out as I thought it would, & I wasted a ton of emotion. If the midterms go badly b/c of this deal, I will be furious but not before then.

— 40% Chickpeas (@chickpea7.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 8:56 AM

===

All I can say is save some of your self righteous populist anger because we'll be back here in a couple months.

[image or embed]

— Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha1.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 9:49 PM

===

Whatever you're mad about this morning, I blame Donald Trump & you should too

— Chatham Harrison dba TRUMP DELENDUS EST (@chathamharrison.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 9:57 AM

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    260Comments

    2. 2.

      rikyrah

      Welcome Congresswoman and let’s get that 218th signature.

       

      The irony of how NOT important those files were to OUR side of the aisle is never lost on me.

      I care about the victims, but this really is an IN YOUR FACE response to the GOP for me.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Old Man Shadow

      So which Republican is bailing out of the Epstein discharge petition?

      We will keep fighting

      Sure. Okay. How? How do you plan on doing that? Fundraising emails?

      Because you have no leverage and eight Senators with your approval have shown that hostage taking works as a strategy.

      So I do look forward to seeing your brilliant strategy that doesn’t involve several million people losing health insurance come January 1st.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Old Man Shadow

      @Shalimar: If there isn’t a way to fight, then he shouldn’t promise that they will keep fighting.

      And yeah, I know, it’s political theater/bullshit and I’m not supposed to actually take his words seriously

      And yes, I’m more than aware that Republicans are at fault. I’ve been angry at them for 20 years. I’m still angry at them.

      As I said, I am disappointed and I suppose I’m annoyed to hear fight rhetoric if, as everyone has said, Democrats have no leverage and no ability to fight back.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Shalimar

      @Old Man Shadow: You prefer they give up?  “Don’t bother voting for us next year.  We know we are powerless to ever do anything again.”  90% of the Civil Rights movement was performative.  It was a horrible struggle.  They didn’t give up just because they weren’t going to win one battle.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      TONYG

      “The Supreme Court DENIES Kim Davis’ request to overturn Obergefell, the marriage equality decision.”  The right-wing in this country lost the war against same-sex marriage a decade ago.  A handful of idiots like Kim Davis are too dumb to understand that.  She must not have gotten the memo.  The target of the hate machine for the past few years is transgender people.  Those are the people to hate now.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Old Man Shadow

      @Shalimar: They could try honesty.

      “American voters gave complete control of the Federal government to Republicans and there is very little, beyond procedural hurdles, that we can do unless American voters give us more tools by providing us with a majority. Here’s three ways we would use the majority to help Americans on day one.”

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Old Man Shadow:  That’s the spirit!  The good old can do attitude.  The old college try.  Can I sign up for your newsletter?

      The thing with fighting…. You don’t always win. Losing feels like shit. You can say we lost a battle here, and I won’t argue with you.  But the midterms and  2028 are the big battles.  And then we will have more after that.  We are Sisyphus.  Deal with it.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Old Man Shadow

      @TONYG: They lost the war on bodily autonomy fifty years ago until they didn’t.

      It’s surprising and welcome news from this SCOTUS, but make no mistake, they’ll keep trying.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      catclub

      @rikyrah: The irony of how NOT important those files were to OUR side of the aisle is never lost on me.

       

      Any bets that the DOJ claims national security and refuses to release them?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Eolirin

      @Old Man Shadow: Right now being performative is fighting.

      We’re not going to win on the issue until we have majorities. So 2027 at the earliest, more likely 2029.

      But there will be lots of performative actions in the mean time to signal how important it is to fix. That’s part of how we get those majorities.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Shalimar

      @Old Man Shadow: I have seen them saying that, including Schumer and Jeffries.  Republicans are saying the opposite and media amplifies them more often than not, so it will be a long slog for 12 months.  We have the benefit of telling the truth while people like Sean Duffy and Lindsey Graham lie their asses off.  Hopefully the truth will get through but it will not be easy.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      emjayay

      Clarence Thomas already telegraphed his goal of dumping gay marriage (but not interracial marriage for some reason). I wonder what excuse he made for not objecting to this? Something procedural?

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Matt McIrvin

      @TONYG: If Tuesday’s election had swung right, particularly in the unlikely case that the Republicans had won big in Virginia, the Court’s conservatives could well have figured the time was right to revisit this. Remember Mr. Dooley: the court follows th’illiction returns.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      satby

      All this over vote to invoke cloture, not even a vote on the CR under discussion. And this new CR puts teeth into the enforcement on layoffs, SNAP funding for a year (right before midterms) and  a future vote where Rs have to go on the record against ACA subsidies rather than hide it in a huge bill. Something to shore up services to veterans too. Hmm. So, not quite the collapse it seems.

      And Anne Laurie, thank you for always digging for factual snippets instead of clickbait takes.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      iKropoclast

      The RIF prohibition is good, this is actually what I thought their ask should be from the beginning. I don’t understand why it has a time frame on it, though, and why it’s even up for debate whether the President has to staff agencies in such a manner as to do the job the law requires of them.

      Future vote on ACA subsidies feels like a middle finger, though. No way that gets 60 votes as an independent measure.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Eolirin

      @iKropoclast: It has a time frame because Republicans have the majority of votes.

      And the vote is just to put them on the record. It’s clear we’re not getting the subsidies. We want those back we need to win elections.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      trollhattan

      WASHINGTON—Amid a series of sudden actions overhauling landmark federal conservation regulations, the Environmental Protection Agency issued a public statement Friday warning monarch butterflies to “count your fucking days.”

      EPA officials confirmed plans to roll back dozens of environmental protections for the vulnerable insect population, vowing to introduce new standards for decimating monarch habitats and saying they would take particular joy in dismantling rules that safeguard those “smug, spotted fucks.”

      “Savor that nectar now, you sniveling moth pricks, because under this administration, you little shits are living on borrowed time,” said EPA administrator Lee Zeldin, who angrily raised a fist while insisting that the end was near for Danaus plexippus. “Let that be a warning to any of you fluttery dicks thinking of migrating back to the United States next year—there’s a target on your stupid orange wings, and I put it there.”

      “If I catch even one of you outside your chrysalis,” he added, “you’re in for a world of pain.”

      Zeldin expressed optimism that easing environmental regulations on the agriculture, energy, and manufacturing sectors would have a negative effect on the “brightly hued bastards” for generations to come. The agency chief said specific steps were being taken to introduce natural predators such as black-backed orioles, robber flies, and solitary wasps to locations where “showboating” monarchs maintain a high survival rate. In addition, he revealed plans to direct any remaining agency funding to the cultivation of parasitic infections to bring swift annihilation to the “unbearable, ornate assholes.”

      The EPA also proposed a new spite-based policy that would require U.S. corporations to direct chemical runoff, air pollution, and any previously banned harmful pesticides toward monarch populations, with the agency documenting the “delightful” eradication of the “self-centered shitheads.”

      Real, or The Onion? Nobody can tell for sure.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      satby

      @iKropoclast: we don’t know that. The Republicans quit having town halls because their voters were reaming them about the ACA subsidies and other stuff in their BBB. The Tuesday elections flipped R to D offices even in Mississippi. The felon is obviously a lame duck, his popularity is underwater. His cultist are getting nervous, as the MTG redemption tour shows. They can’t hide on an up or down vote.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      prostratedragon

      Shop wisely:

      Thirteen Italian pasta brands could pull their products from American grocery store shelves or hike prices as soon as January, when punishing 107% tariffs are set to take effect.

      Along with Pasta Garofalo and La Molisana, the impacted pasta brands include Agritalia, Aldino, Antiche Tradizioni Di Gragnano, Barilla, Gruppo Milo, Pastificio Artigiano Cav. Giuseppe Cocco, Pastificio Chiavenna, Pastificio Liguori, Pastificio Sgambaro, Pastificio Tamma and Rummo.

      Barilla makes some, but not all, of ther products here for the US market. But the tightening will naturally (ahem) affect all prices and supplies of pasta. Except for some US-made Barilla, don’t think I’ve bought a US pasta in decades.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      lowtechcyclist

      OK, now I’m confused.

      Waldman’s skeet says, “Last night was a vote to invoke cloture on a motion to proceed to consideration of a CR that still expires on November 21st, by its terms.”

      But angrystaffer’s skeet is about a deal that was apparently struck yesterday for a CR that would expire on January 30.

      Last night, I thought the vote was about the 11/21 CR. This morning, I thought it was about the 1/30 CR. Now I just don’t know wtf is going on. It’s hard to know if I’m for or against it if I don’t even know what it is that I’d be for or against.

      Anybody got 27 8×10 colored glossies with circles and arrows and a paragraph on the back of each one, explaining this crap?

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Old Man Shadow

      @satby: Republicans have been pretty vocal about killing the ACA, so voting in favor of it seems unlikely, but we will see.

      Personally, I don’t expect any of them have seen the light on the issue and are still more worried about primaries from the right.

      Likewise, I don’t expect any of the eight going along with this to face a serious primary challenge other than Fetterman.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      FastEdD

      Biting my lip here, but remembering that midterms are a year away and many voters have the memory of a goldfish. Things aren’t gonna get better by then either.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Matt

      no RIFs are allowed until the end of the CR.

      Sure, because ignoring that would be illegal and the Trump administration would NEVER do anything illegal!

      Also, Lucy will TOTALLY let Charlie Brown kick the football this time!

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Fair EconomistI

      @lowtechcyclist: I don’t *know*, but given that the Senate is already modifying the CR in the upcoming vote, I think they’re going to modify the CR to continue through 1/30. The existing CR is nearly useless – Rand Paul has promised to withhold unanimous consent, so the modified CR can’t get out of the Senate until the 14th or so, so it would only open the government for a week tops – really, not even enough time to clean up the mess before it has to close again. Don’t think that’s much use either to Republicans trying to get the pressure off or to Democrats trying to feed hungry children.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Suzanne

      @different-church-lady:

      For people who spend a lot of time mocking “vibes” we sure do act pretty vibe-y. 

      Notable political strategist Maya Angelou once said, “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”

      She was, of course, absolutely correct.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      iKropoclast

      @Eolirin: And the vote is just to put them on the record. It’s clear we’re not getting the subsidies

      It’s the beginning of the month. The SNAP worries had at least likely a couple weeks of a break. Schumer just made an offer publicly. It’s been going on long enough that I’d hope they could wait a little longer. Shit, if they at least gave it til mid-week, Republicans had last week to digest those elections. Now it’s Monday, a couple more days of pressure might have moved something. Instead they chose to move without their colleagues.

      I actually don’t like this manipulation of the filibuster for leverage in the voting process. But Dems had one thing, it could be a single amendment. It wasn’t given consideration. A simple majority vote on one amendment is a reasonable ask. The filibuster shouldn’t be used for the minority to demand to completely reorder the majorities priorities, but this was just one small ask.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      brendancalling

      Today, I became a member of the Working Families Party here in in PA.

      I’ll switch back to support Brendan Boyle in the 2026 primary. And I’ll switch back to help ruin Fetterman in 2028’s primary.

      I’m tired of being humiliated by my own party.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Matt McIrvin

      @prostratedragon: I just made some Garofalo farfalle the other day. But I have been buying local stuff from a guy who sells it at the farmer’s market. He makes a good squid ink fettuccine.

      Also, my daughter sometimes makes handmade pasta when she’s in town, but I’m too lazy to try.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      ArchTeryx

      I’m old enough to remember Republicans demanding all sorts of right wing goodies to reopen the government after a shutdown, and they got absolutely drubbed in the media, and they caved. Unfortunately, until the debt ceiling goes away, this is going to be a live grenade, and whatever side is in the minority when it’s thrown into the middle of the floor is generally gonna lose. 2010 was the exception, and it was an absolute shame on the Ds that redounded in their catastrophic losses in the midterms. THAT cave was utterly inexcusable, but it was that or default on our debts. Once again, Republicans were ready to burn the country down to get their way.

      The Republicans don’t hold all the cards here. The public still blames them. Schumer (!!!!!!!) actually wanted to keep the battle going, but enough of his Senators defected to force a retreat this time.

      Being in the minority in every branch of government really, really sucks. And there was no way in hell they were going to start chopping away at their oligarchs’ pride and joy, the OBBBA. They’ll burn the country down first. And THAT is the ultimate problem; a functional majority of voters voted to burn the country down too in 2024. That is still fresh in D Senators’ minds. The Repubs WILL shoot the hostages, and those hostages are the entire country. Especially those about to lose health insurance AND those about to lose SNAP. Pitting one group against another and blaming it on Ds, with a huge push from the corporate media, was something the Ds feared. Say what you will about it – it’s not easy to fight when the entire system is lined up, artillery in place, to start shelling you.

      TL;DR: I don’t blame them. It saddens me, but it is no surprise.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      prostratedragon

      About those AA soldiers memorial plaques:

      A Dutch province has asked the US ambassador in the Netherlands to return two panels about African American soldiers to the visitors center of the Netherlands American Cemetery, located in Margraten (Limburg). The two panels were recently removed by the American Battle Monuments Commission (ABMC).

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Hoodie

      Schumer (!!!!!!!) actually wanted to keep the battle going, but enough of his Senators defected to force a retreat this time.

       

      I have my doubts this is the case, but hopefully people – or more importantly, the idiot media – will believe it.  Most if not all of what occurs in DC is kabuki.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      ExPatExDem

      TNR probably has the best summary for the optics of Sunday night:

      The party was riding high on election wins, a fractured GOP, and a flailing Trump. And then the Senate Surrender Caucus handed Republicans a win

      Reply
    48. 48.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Fair EconomistI:

      I don’t *know*, but given that the Senate is already modifying the CR in the upcoming vote, I think they’re going to modify the CR to continue through 1/30. The existing CR is nearly useless – Rand Paul has promised to withhold unanimous consent, so the modified CR can’t get out of the Senate until the 14th or so, so it would only open the government for a week tops – really, not even enough time to clean up the mess before it has to close again. Don’t think that’s much use either to Republicans trying to get the pressure off or to Democrats trying to feed hungry children.

      I’d think that certain things would happen nearly automatically, like (a) Federal employees, including air traffic controllers, getting their back pay, and (b) SNAP benefits for the first 3 weeks of November getting paid out.

      Now anything that requires a nontrivial amount of the remaining Federal workers’ time and attention won’t get done in a week, that’s for sure.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Shakti

      @rikyrah@JML: Yay!

      I think SCOTUS declined her amicus curiae suit because there are some very wealthy gay married couples who personally donated to several justices’ slush funds.

      And also letting her try it just ignites the gay people who say “I’m respectable but I’m fine with leaving out trans people and drag queens”  and “I just want lower taxes.”

      Reply
    50. 50.

      prostratedragon

      @Hoodie:  Huh, good to know.

       

      @Matt McIrvin:  I know there are some small makers here, but if they want to remain artisans this won’t help them much.

      Keeps sounding like a good thing to try — for a simple flat one like tagliatelli don’t think a machine is needed — and yet, somehow, … usually Barilla|DeCheccho here.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      iKropoclast

      @Shakti: “I’m respectable but I’m fine with leaving out trans people and drag queens” and “I just want lower taxes.”

      Could have left it at “I’m respectable.” Implies the rest.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Gretchen

      @Hoodie: I’ve heard that too, and found it surprising that there would be many celiacs in Italy.

      I have wondered if my celiac daughters had it worse growing up in a household with their pizza and pasta loving dad making meals, than they would have in the Irish bread-hating household I grew up in. I’m sure the tendency came from me, but I didn’t have nearly the trouble with it they did.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Gretchen:

      I was just trying to explain Thanksgiving classic song Alice’s Restaurant to my grandson the other day. He didn’t get it.

      Last spring, our HOA was arranging to have a bench put in near our ballfield, and I made an offhand reference to the Group W bench.  Nobody in the room was under 40, and none of them knew what the hell Alice’s Restaurant was.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Another Scott

      @lowtechcyclist@Fair EconomistI:

      My understanding is that they have to approve the House CR, then they have to vote to extend it until the end of January, then they have to vote to add the 3 completed full year appropriations bills, then they have to do whatever else is necessary to send it back to the House.  And then 47 needs to sign it before the shutdown actually ends.

      (Some of those steps may be combined – I don’t know all the details.)

      The vote last night was just cloture to begin doing all the other steps.

      We’ll see soon enough, I guess.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      cain

      @Fair EconomistI: Let’s be clear, I think the 7 Dems that decided to join the GOP didn’t do it to save starving children. It was the pain of flight cancellation. This was an economic decision. But they revealed themselves now and they can’t undo their vote. This govt shutdown is going to continue till next year.

      That said, this could be turned into our advantage now because even though we relented (not caved) because we care about this country – the GOP do not give a shit and they absolutely are wedded to this shutdown.

      I also believe that Trump is enjoying this shutdown because he has power to move money around to wherever he wants and he doesn’t have to pay anybody. Which means that he can keep on feeding his ICE goons and nobody else. He can control the means of production and that gives him leverage.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Sure Lurkalot

      I am hopeful David Anderson has time to weigh in on if the ACA can survive without subsidy support. I have little hope for the vote on this come December. Yes, their own constituents will be harmed but that did not matter when they voted upteen times to repeal it with no replacement in sight.

      My only acquaintance using ACA has said her premium increase is from $800 to $2,200 per month for her and one kiddo. I’ve heard that some states are worse than others but she cannot afford this and has conditions that require treatment.

      If the ACA dies, how long do we think it will be before insurance companies lobby to get back their “preexisting conditions” opt outs?

      Only country among a group of almost 40 where a majority of representatives don’t give a fuck about their nation’s health.

      Eat right and exercise, America!

      Reply
    59. 59.

      different-church-lady

      @Suzanne: True. However, In my life I’ve also met a fair number of people who will feel a certain way all on their own then make up shit about what I said in order to justify it.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      JoyceH

      @Gretchen: I was just trying to explain Thanksgiving classic song Alice’s Restaurant to my grandson the other day. He didn’t get it.

      Play it for him. That’s one of those hard to explain things. Even if he hears or views the original he still might not get it – that might have been a time-specific thing.

      I tried to explain Jorts and Jean to someone once, and finally sent them to the original AITA thread.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Shalimar

      @ArchTeryx:  the minority when it’s thrown into the middle of the floor is generally gonna lose

      I do not think this is true.  I think Republicans generally get the blame because they are very loudly the party of hating government and wanting to break it.  This should especially be true when they control all branches of government.  Democrats can’t be impotent and to blame at the same time, though the Trump administration will try to sell that shit.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      trollhattan

      Guess this was overdetermined but still, jeez.

      Since January, Washington, D.C. plastic surgeons have seen a wave of Trump insiders asking for overt procedures in line with the “Mar-a-Lago face” look, Axios reports.

      Like the proliferation of tattoo removal parlors, there’s a booming business to be had doing reverse MALs.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Eolirin

      @Sure Lurkalot: ACA subsidies are not going away. They were substantially increased on a temporary measure as a covid response. The expansion of those subsidies is what’s going away. For people at certain %FPL that’s going to result in a large premium increase, and there are down stream effects that’ll also increase costs for other people.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Another Scott

      @cain: Yes.

      BGov.com:

      Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) urged lawmakers to start returning to Washington immediately in anticipation of a likely midweek vote to end the shutdown, warning they could face flight delays caused by the ongoing funding lapse.

      Johnson said lawmakers should “return to Washington as quickly as possible” once senators pass the continuing resolution packaged with three appropriations bill. The final vote on that package could come as soon as today in the upper chamber, after it cleared a key procedural vote last night.

      Airlines had to reduce flights over the weekend as air traffic controllers and other federal workers, hurting from …

      [… paywall starts …]

      TheHill says that Rand Paul is slowing things down in the Senate by objecting because of provisions about THC limits in hemp products, or something. It’s going to be another day or more in the Senate even if he doesn’t object, just from the various rules.

      HTH.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Eolirin

      @ExPatExDem: Our cultural obsession with sports style views of politics will be the death of us all.

      There’s no win loss tally at the end of the day. Just elections and legislative consequences and the effects those things have on people’s lives. This moment and how it’s played out isn’t the actual fight we’re having. And outcomes are so far out temporally that we can’t assess them until well after the fact, and over decades.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      feebog

      This entire shutdown drama is insane.  Republicans cleverly delayed almost a trillion dollars in Medicade cuts until after the mid-terms, hoping no one would notice.  But the morons forgot to include the expanded subsidies for ACA premiums.  So, Democrats do the noble and right thing, refusing to give Republicans the votes for cloture on the CR.  In other words, Democrats, in trying to help folks in the ACA insurance markets were also bailing out Republicans from their own mistake.  The problem for Democrats is they thought at least some of those Republicans would give a shit if millions of citizens could no longer afford the higher premiums and would lose their health care.  Pro tip, Republicans do not give a shit whether people lose their health insurance or miss their SNAP payments and starve.  This mess will end in a few days, only to start again in a few weeks or months.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      iKropoclast

      @Eolirin: Air travel was starting to break, re:timing. This was the best we were going to get.

      This only impacts Democrats? Air travel is for everyone. Republicans are way more dependent on moneybags donors who actually depend on air flight to go about their lives.

      The damage was already happening. These eight, by abandoning the central request their colleagues were making, basically deferred to the argument “it’s on Democrats to stop this.” They made their colleagues look culpable rather than the fact Republicans just left the Democrats out of the budget process more broadly.

      Envious thing to be at the “center.” Everyone caters to your preferences because you might flip. People don’t look at actions by the center as extreme, no matter the results, because they are between the two artificially defined extremes. Yet extreme things happen with the blessing of the center, because what the center is most concerned about, what is responsible for its extreme acts, is an extreme attachment to preserve traditional centers of money and power.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Eolirin

      @iKropoclast: They have a greater capacity to accept human suffering than we do.

      We were always going to have to be the ones to end things

      And I do think if we had let it get so bad that they were willing to stop it themselves, it would have been via filibuster reform rather than by giving us the ACA subsidies. And that would have meant a nation wide abortion ban. But it’s hard to know for sure.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      StringOnAStick

      @trollhattan: The one libertarian I bother being around (under protest; his partner is who we’re related to and she’s already divorced his sorry ass once) isn’t into legalized pot, he’s into inheriting every cent he can from Daddy Moneybag’s cement making business.  His level of greed in every aspect of his life is next level.  Funny how both kids turned into strong liberals.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Eolirin

      @iKropoclast: Nope, the Republicans have agency, that’s why we weren’t able to get the subsidies. It’s why holding out longer is still unlikely to get us the subsidies.

      We’re in the minority. We don’t have power, only shutdown leverage. And we’re never going to be able to use that as effectively as all that because it causes so much damage and we care more about the damage than they do.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Suzanne

      @iKropoclast:

      This only impacts Democrats? Air travel is for everyone. Republicans are way more dependent on moneybags donors who actually depend on air flight to go about their lives. 

      I looked this up recently: 50% of Americans fly at least once per year. And the holidays are when those infrequent travelers are most likely to do it.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Socolofi

      Various hot takes…

      I’m now 100% convinced Schumer needs to go. I’m actually not that mad on the deal, as there needed to be a deal at some point, and Overton window plus GOP logic says that it was never going to be whatever the Dems had asked for. They did stay on message during the shutdown, and made it clear to lots of norms what they were fighting for. Good.

      I’m also 90% convinced that while Dems were getting very nervous, Schumer did OK those that voted for this thing (e.g. approving volunteers to fall on grenades vs other). Again, I’d expect that.

      Where I’m beyond frustrated is the PR messaging that has come out. Short version that every PR place has:

      Dems cave

      Press from Schumer, Jeffries, etc al:
      “We don’t like this, we’ll keep fighting, grumble grumble.”

      Look, if you’re gonna say this is the best you can do, ‘cuz the GOP and Trump don’t WANT the ACA subsidies, and are INTENTIONALLY taking away health care (which was the intent with the big ugly bill), then SAY SO. Say that premiums are ALREADY UP and Republicans RAN OUT THE CLOCK, so time to fight another day.

      Fundamentally, US politics has turned from Boxing to the WWE. In Boxing, people care who wins, and nobody cares about all the stuff that leads up to the fight. In the WWE, all people want is what leads up to the fight, and maybe some of the stuff after the fight, but NOBODY CARES who wins the fight.

      Ugh.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      jonas

      @emjayay: Four of the nine justices have to agree to grant the writ for the court to review the case. I imagine Alito, Thomas, and Gorsuch would have gone for it, but not the others.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Shakti

      @iKropoclast: Sure.

       

      Remember: Obergefell was an estate and probate case — that also involved taxes.

      Imagine being a “I just vote to keep my tax bill low as possible” gay married person and being ok with your taxes going up because the state doesn’t see your marriage as respectable. This is one of many reasons Bari Weiss is so very fucking stupid.

       

      The married filing jointly status is the biggest personal exemption you don’t have to prove or have a whole bunch of paperwork receipts for. Tax preparers don’t have to keep proof of this or prove they didn’t enable fraud  (unlike things like “head of household status” or claiming a dependent on your return for various credits ). IIRC, as a widower you get to claim MFJ for a year after your spouse’s death.

       

      Married filing jointly gets the most tax benefits.

      The Whiteness of Wealth, among other things, explains that filing status didn’t always exist before 1948, when Henry and Charlotte Seaborn, a wealthy white couple went to the Supreme Court because they didn’t want to pay more taxes.  It also advantages couples who have large income gaps between them, especially couples with one stay at home spouse. This, obviously, has a disparate impact.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      They Call Me Noni

      Just my not worth a hill of beans opinion but things are going to continue to do nothing but get worse for the next year.  In that time I think more and more people will protest and be pissed as hell come November 2026.  I will continue to stay engaged, give where I can and volunteer to do what I can until then.  I REFUSE to give up.  I am a stubborn, mad as hell old bitch and I will be damned if I raise a white flag in the face of these assholes.  It’s a retreat, not a capitulation.  We cannot make meaningful changes until we have more power in Congress and we won’t get that if we don’t work for it.  His pol numbers are dropping more all the time and he is not popular.  He’s evil, but not popular.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Geminid

       

       

      @cain: I don’t think you have knowledge thsrmt these Senators were influenced by air travel oroblems and not starving children. You may be projecting out of a desire to vilify prople you are angry at.

      Why can’t it be both motivations? I assume you can look at the whole picture, so why can’t they?

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Belafon

      @Hoodie:

      I have my doubts this is the case, but hopefully people – or more importantly, the idiot media – will believe it.  Most if not all of what occurs in DC is kabuki.

       
      I think it’s more that Schumer isn’t the Senate LBJ, not that he’s trying to pretend to be against the vote.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      iKropoclast

      @Socolofi: I’m actually not that mad on the deal, as there needed to be a deal at some point

      I’m not either. The deal is actually what I thought the Dems should have been asking for this whole time. I just don’t like that these eight went around their colleagues to do it. It wasn’t even discussed in public first, they didn’t try to bring in their own people in any public way. This was literally a deal cut in the dead of night, behind closed doors.

      I don’t think this reflects on Schumer. This is a pathology of that type of Democrat.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      jonas

      @Belafon:  Americans should just be more Italian and produce those products here.

      Of course all the equipment — the bronze dies, the right type of semolina, etc. are all still produced in Italy and subject to tariffs, so you can’t even do that.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Karen Gail

      @Gretchen: Your grandson has probably never even seen glossy printed photographs; I have been digital for years and no longer remember the last time I took film in to be developed. Come to think of it don’t remember when the last local camera shop went out of business.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      Geminid

      @trollhattan: Speaking of Loomer, I’ll be checking out her social media feed tonight to see her response to Syrian President al-Sharaa’s White House visit. Loomer thinks al-Sharaa is the devil, while Trump seems to have a man-crush on the handsome Syrian..

      Reply
    97. 97.

      RevRick

      @Old Man Shadow: You know, fighting does not guarantee winning. Black Americans fought for 100 years through the nightmare of Jim Crow and suffered horrendous losses in that fight. So, don’t dismiss fighting against hopeless odds.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      Another Scott

      @Socolofi: I guess you missed Chuck’s speech yesterday.

      America is in the midst of a Republican-made healthcare crisis, worse than anything the American people have seen in decades.

      Republicans have spent the past 10 months dismantling the healthcare system, skyrocketing costs, and making every day harder for American families. Because of Republicans, Americans are going to suffer immensely as this healthcare crisis gets worse.

      Democrats have been fighting to end this crisis, over and over again. Democrats have wanted to lower costs. But Republicans have fought us every step of the way. We gave Republicans not one, not two, but three chances this year to extend the ACA premium tax credits. Republicans said no every time.

      On Friday, we offered Republicans a compromise: a proposal that would extend the ACA tax credits for a year and open up the government at the same time. They once again said no. And when they said no on our compromise they showed they are against any healthcare reform. Instead, they passed the biggest healthcare cuts in our nation’s history—just to give tax breaks to billionaires.

      And even then, they weren’t satisfied with merely closing hospitals and community health clinics, they’ve callously done nothing to deal with the looming expiration of ACA tax credits. Premiums will spike by thousands of dollars a month. Millions will lose insurance.

      Democrats have sounded the alarm. We have demanded for months to meet with the Republican leadership. But Republican leaders refused to even discuss the issue, let alone negotiate it. We’ve asked to meet in the summer and throughout the shutdown to this day, Republicans still say no. We asked President Trump to step in and meet with us, to deliver lower healthcare for Americans. And instead, Donald Trump has taken the American people hostage: from cutting off food aid to hungry families and vets and seniors and kids to manufacturing flight cancellations to cutting off home heating aid – while he builds a million-dollar ballroom with gold plated toilets.

      Therefore, I must vote no.

      This healthcare crisis is so severe, so urgent, so devastating for families back home, that I cannot in good faith support this CR that fails to address the healthcare crisis.

      But let me be clear: however this vote turns out, this fight will and must continue. Democrats must fight because millions of families will lose healthcare coverage. We must fight because children who are dying of cancer will not get healthcare coverage.

      We must fight because a senior citizen cannot afford to pay $25,000 a year just for health insurance. We must fight to keep millions from financial ruin.

      And make no mistake about it, the American people know who is inflicting this healthcare trauma on them: Donald Trump and the Republicans. Americans will remember Republican intransigence every time they make a sky-high payment on health insurance.

      We are going to fight legislatively, fight back home, fight in the courts, and bring this fight in the elections. Healthcare costs made a major impact on the 2025 election, and they will certainly have an even greater impact on the 2026 election.

      So, in conclusion, the contrast between the two parties is clear: Republicans are the party hell-bent on taking people’s healthcare away, all to bow to the billionaire elite and special interests. Democrats are united as the party of lower healthcare costs and improving our healthcare system.

      We will not give up this fight. We will deliver for the American people.

      ###

      A little long for a bumpersticker or sound bite, but it seems to me that he said what you are suggesting he say.

      And for those who argue that Schumer somehow failed because several Democratic senators voted the other way – Shumer isn’t King of the Democrats in the Senate. Each senator is basically a power unto themselves.

      If they want to be like Rand Paul and fight for their pet issue in every opportunity, there’s nothing that the majority or minority leader can do about it.

      Senators are supposed to evaluate things on their own and come to their own conclusions. When they do agree and stick together, it’s not a result of the leader browbeating them, its a result them agreeing together to stick together.

      FWIW.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      Geminid

      @strange visitor (from another planet): Dick Durbin and Jean Shaheen are retiring after next year.. Fetterman’s, Cortez-Masto’s, and Hassan’s seats come up in 2028, while King’s, Kaine’s and Rozen’s don’t come up until 2030.

      Actually, I expect most if not all these Senators will retire after their current terms, but not because of this vote.

      Reply
    107. 107.

      RevRick

      I don’t get 40% Chickpeas pessimism about the likely outcome of the midterms. The GOP is whistling past the graveyard now.
      You see, the dubious assumption pessimists are making is that all electorates are alike, except for their size. But that has never been the case.
      Who does and does not show up makes all the difference. We took shellackings in 2010 and 2014, because angry Republicans* showed up and disappointed Democrats* did not. Conversely, the Republicans took it on the chin in 2018, because their disappointed partisans sat it out and our angry Democrats were champing at the bit for the chance to give them the boot.
      *Most Independents really aren’t.

      It doesn’t take a genius to guess the shows/no shows in 2026, especially in view of Tuesday’s results. Or why that will be.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      iKropoclast

      @Eolirin: That…I don’t have an answer for. I will say I see nothing wrong with building other political parties.

      That said, those parties need to be doing more than moonshots for high office. They need to feed and support their communities. Build smaller successes.  The best example of a smaller political party in the last century was the Black Panthers. I’ll die on that hill.

      Reply
    109. 109.

      Geminid

      @iKropoclast: New York has “Fusion” voting, where a candidate’s votes on different party ballot lines are aggregated into their final total. I don’t think any other state does this though.

      Reply
    110. 110.

      strange visitor (from another planet)

      @Geminid: dick durbin disgusts me. he’s such a weakling. ever since he wept in the well of the senate, apologizing because he called torturers (gasp!) nazis, he’s been dead to me.

      shoulda retired a while ago.

      Reply
    112. 112.

      iKropoclast

      @Geminid: I’d actually like to see something similar in MA. Though if we do it, I don’t see why you can’t have all your party endorsements on one line.

      Reply
    113. 113.

      Layer8Problem

      @Socolofi:  “I’m now 100% convinced Schumer needs to go.”

      Better send a strongly worded letter to the Senate Democratic Caucus because they’re the ones who put him in as minority leader, with votes and possibly with actual reasons.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      Socolofi

      @Gretchen: (and a few others):

      If Schumer can’t keep his party together, despite lots of things like positive polling, a recent victory in elections, and all that, he shouldn’t be the leader.

      At a fucking minimum, when it became that there would be some defections, play for at least a day or so to make sure the story you want is out there.

      This entire thread is evidence of, “Ugh.” It’s not just CCM or Fetterman, who were voting for the CR from Day 1, there were another 6. And it isn’t like there wasn’t some advance warning some were negotiating – there BETTER have been some negotiating and Schumer BETTER have known the current state.

      Schumer can’t manage the narrative, and this isn’t the first time. He’s gotta step aside for someone who can.

      Reply
    115. 115.

      Geminid

      @Eolirin: Yes, Senator Cortez-Masto is not that old.

      Neither is Fetterman, but my hunch is he’ll be a one and done, like Virginia Senator Jim Webb. Fetterman does not act like someone who intends to run again. And he is not a healthy man.

      Reply
    116. 116.

      Eolirin

      @iKropoclast: The reason why you don’t is because it tracks how many votes they get on each line.

      Which can push a party over certain vote% totals for other laws, and without the issue of having vote splitting, since the totals get summed.

      As a result pretty much every Democratic candidate is on the WFP line as well.

      Reply
    118. 118.

      RevRick

      @ExPatExDem: Well, the win the Senate GOP got is that they get to vote “screw you!” to the families who acquired health insurance because of the tax credits. And next go-round they cannot let SNAP be a leverage against Democrats.

      Reply
    119. 119.

      trollhattan

      Donny talks.

      President Donald Trump demanded air traffic controllers who are unpaid during the shutdown to “get back to work”, and threatened to “dock” those who did not

      And he MEANS it.

      Reply
    120. 120.

      iKropoclast

      @Eolirin: The reason why you don’t is because it tracks how many votes they get on each line.

      Which can push a party over certain vote% totals for other laws.

      I understand that. In my mind, my proposal would simplify that for voters, who in this case would not be used to that. And candidates can decide which partisan endorsements they want to own and put on their line. Each vote would count in terms of ballot access for all those parties.

      Reply
    122. 122.

      Eolirin

      @iKropoclast: Ah, we use paper ballots here and that wouldn’t work with how those are designed. But yeah, if you’re designing that from scratch there’s a way to make that work.

      Reply
    123. 123.

      gvg

      Since both Jeffries and Schumer are against it, I don’t think it’s a cave of all democrats. I also don’t think it is too likely to get both Trump and the house to agree. I was sort of wondering how the democrats were going to get the republicans moving again. they clearly have backed into a corner and don’t know how to negotiate anything. It was always going to come down to the democrats havubg to be smart. I think it’s possible that this is only the first round of persuasion, and we are going to have a few more rounds of hot and cold AND panicked rumors. I also think it may result in a new Speaker who can understand multiple view points. Johnson is over his head. It’s not good that he is third in line. If he screws up the negotiation again, it can happen now. The question is, has someone been assembling the votes who wants to be speaker? Sooner or later Johnson will be gone. He was a compromise placeholder.

      Reply
    125. 125.

      brendancalling

      @Geminid: oh Fetty will run. He will run just to be a spoiler. That man’s ego is way bigger than his brain damage skull. Fuckerman spends the vast amount of his time, trolling his own base. he will definitely run again, even if there is no chance of winning, simply to troll his base.

      My plan is to sign up the phone bank and knock on doors for him. And then I am going to tell the truth about what a shitty senator he has been, and to tell anyone who answers to vote for his primary opponent.

      Reply
    127. 127.

      Aziz, light!

      Were I still a federal employee, I would have been happy to see a deal made to end the shutdown. Those of you who are aghast that it was, feel free to forgo your next three paychecks in solidarity with your cause.

      Reply
    128. 128.

      iKropoclast

      @Eolirin: we use paper ballots here and that wouldn’t work with how those are designed.

      So do we. Those dotted lines connecting the candidate description to their matching circle are pretty long, jussayin’. And even if there’s only one space to indicate one candidate, doesn’t mean you can’t allocate a little space if you need it.

      Reply
    129. 129.

      brendancalling

      @Omnes Omnibus: no, it’s not. Working families party has made some significant wins here in Pennsylvania. You don’t know that, because you don’t live here. As for the line about performative actions, why don’t you  kiss my ass?

      Reply
    131. 131.

      tam1MI

      @They Call Me Noni:  I REFUSE to give up.  I am a stubborn, mad as hell old bitch and I will be damned if I raise a white flag in the face of these assholes.

      “If they’re going to kill us, the least we can do is make it difficult for them.”

      – Kerr Avon, science fiction’s Most Magnificent Bastard

      Reply
    132. 132.

      UncleEbeneezer

      I’m still waiting for any kind of specific explanation from the whiners as to:

      1.) what Dems should have done,
      2.) how it would’ve worked out better and
      3.) what evidence suggests that it would have.

      And don’t pull this “it’s not my job to figure that out” bullshit.  You wanna act like you know everything when you’re trying to justify your anti-Dem tantrums, then convince us you really are the political strategy experts you claim to be and show your work.

      Y’all are some of the most weak-ass, always-looking-to-bail-on-the-Party MF’ers I have ever seen…

      Reply
    135. 135.

      iKropoclast

      @UncleEbeneezer: what Dems should have done,

      Stuck with their colleagues, or at least telegraphed this move.

      how it would’ve worked out better

      They wouldn’t be conspicuously undermining their colleagues.

      what evidence suggests that it would have.

      Just my personal assessment, I can’t know about outcomes. I don’t even know for sure the outcome of this, though I see some likelihoods.

      Reply
    140. 140.

      WTFGhost

      @prostratedragon: I’m just starting to flex my Italian muscles; thankfully, I haven’t developed enough palate to appreciate pasta yet. I mean, I’ve had fresh pasta ravioli, but that’s not the same as substituting fresh angel hair for dried angel hair. Chasing the fresh angels is really difficult – being around the heavenly host quickly flattens out freshness, cheekiness, etc., so you only have a limited time in which to collect their hair, before the divine hairbrush removes it from them. So to speak.

      (Just think: someday, y’all will be able to proclaim you knew me, when I wasn’t doing any hard drugs, and people will be like, “how could you tell?”)

      What really scares me is health insurance. Cobra runs out. I expect health insurance for a 59 year old to cost about as much as my mortgage. Thankfully, I’m owed nearly 18 months of back benefits, so, even if my health insurance is more than my mortgage, I can afford it until the midterms. Hopefully, Republicans will be running scared, and Vance will sign a repeal of the One Big Beautiful Bowel-movement Act, after Trump’s asshole finally strangled him to death, saving all of humanity in the only way still dramatically ironic.

      Reply
    141. 141.

      Interesting Name Goes Here

      @Aziz, light!: I’ve been finding it somewhat horrifying how quickly a lot of Leftists have gone from “We’re not the GOP and should never be like the GOP” to “Hey, let’s be like the GOP but with masks on.”  Not surprised, though, because this has been brewing for a decade now.

      People want their goddamn Revolution and they’re going to do whatever they can to force the issue because they think they’re the Main Character and not the cannon fodder.

      Reply
    142. 142.

      Geminid

      @UncleEbeneezer: There are plenty of people here– including myself– who have argued your basic position, so I don’t get where this “y’all” comes from.

      Ed. Now I see your phillipic is addressed the naysayers. I think the commentsry here has split about 50-50.

      But one thing I’ve noticed is that comments that someone disagrees with tend to be more salient to them than agreeable ones.

      I’ve also noticed that I can’t type worth shit today, and I don’t read much better. It’s lack of sleep.

      Reply
    146. 146.

      iKropoclast

      @Geminid: Now I see your phillipic is addressed the naysayers. I think.the commentsry here has split about 50-50…

      Note that a mixed opinion is also likely deemed naysaying.

      Reply
    147. 147.

      Layer8Problem

      @Geminid:  I suspect the “Y’all” referred to “the whiners” at the top of the post rather than the blog commentariat as a whole.

      ETA which you spotted, good on ya.

      Reply
    148. 148.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Geminid: You’re not one of the whiners I referred to.  Tbc- complaining about the shitty situation is perfectly fine.  Right there with ya.  It’s the using it as a justification to shit on Dems that shows who isn’t really built for this, imo.

      Reply
    152. 152.

      HopefullyNotCassandra

      I blame the Republican Party and its pathetic leader.  Trying to starve folks just in time for Thanksgiving — how very jerkwad of them.

      Reply
    153. 153.

      Socolofi

      @UncleEbeneezer:

      1. Dems should have had a big ol press conference laying out the deal, congratulating the negotiating team, and saying that the GOP had effectively run out the clock and because of this ACA premiums are up and open enrollment letters are already printed and mailed. Then they could all vote on the fucking CR and not make anyone fall on a grenade, and pre-empt “Dems in disarray” news cycle.

      2. Same deal and issues, but for the actual budget coming up, Dems know they can still fight and may, while GOP knows Dems won’t just be France and surrender at the first nasty email.

      3. The news cycle may well be, “Weak Dems fold” anyway, but at least as leader Schumer takes it as opposed to “Dems splinter” which makes Schumer look completely incapable of managing his party (which does seem to be accurate).

      I’m not faulting the deal, I’m faulting that once again despite plenty of time, Schumer just doesn’t seem to have an end game plan. Because of this, Dems negotiating ability, already pretty weak by being in the minority and having a GOP that is gonna do whatever it wants, will trample over the Senate even faster next time.

      Reply
    156. 156.

      Another Scott

      ICYMI, BlueVirginia.US has video and a transcript of Katy Tur and Tim Kaine going at it on MSNBC.

      Sen. Tim Kaine: “Can I just say, ‘ripping the party apart?’ I think you’re over dramatizing this. I mean, I know the news business is to try to make everything like the
      biggest crisis since…It’s differences of opinion.”

      Katy Tur: “Let me let me hold on. Hold on. Hold on…I will quote your fellow Democrats Gavin Newsom calls it pathetic. Hakeem Jefffries complete BS. AOC says this is not about a base of voters, this is about about people’s lives. Chris Murphy says it makes Donald Trump stronger. This is a moment that demands fighters, not folders. I mean, this is me quoting Democrats. This is – I’m not making things up, you know. It’s what people are saying and I’m reporting it.”

      Sen. Tim Kaine: “I know it. And you would have said this. You could have read the same quotes last month, a month ago, a month ago, a month ago. Will Rogers 100 years ago – ‘I don’t believe in organized politics, that’s why I’m a Democrat.’ We’re a big tent, we have different points of view. I’ve been doing this for 31 years. This is by far, by far a minor league issue within the Democratic Party. We’re going to unify around having the health care fight within a month, and people are going to see where Democrats are and see where Republicans are. And I’ll be glad to come back and talk to you about it once we’ve done that.”

      I suspect he’s right.

      Forward!!

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    158. 158.

      iKropoclast

      @Another Scott: We’re going to unify around having the health care fight within a month, and people are going to see where Democrats are and see where Republicans are. And I’ll be glad to come back and talk to you about it once we’ve done that.”

      Democrats are going to be so proud of a single failed cloture vote on ACA subsidies that won’t pass, probably won’t merit a mention in the media, then will be forgotten. But hey, that’s fodder for the campaign ads, right? It’s the performative shit that matters, after all..

      ETA: I wouldn’t even be so sure they get a vote for the subsidies. I’ll have a morbid little laugh to myself if they don’t.

      Reply
    159. 159.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @UncleEbeneezer: Y’all are some of the most weak-ass, always-looking-to-bail-on-the-Party MF’ers I have ever seen…

      Simply the weakest, least reliable part of our entire coalition.

      But convinced that they are “the base.”

      Allies? Eet ees to laff.

      Reply
    160. 160.

      HopefullyNotCassandra

      @Socolofi: I think of this entirety quite differently.  Forget about the media.  Most of them seem geared to use gop framing no matter what democrats do.

      Americans, however, will notice despite the media, that democrats care that they can feed their kids.  This GOP is quite close to striking out with most of us.  We are likely to do all of this again in January too.  However, during the next fight, democratic olds (retiring Senators) ensured the gop cannot starve anybody’s kids for political poops and giggles.

      Weirdly, it looks to me like democrats have won the information war for freaking reality for the first time in a long time.

      I so hope I am correct!

      Reply
    161. 161.

      Geminid

      @iKropoclast: If all the party endorsements were on one line, the minor paries could not claim.the clout they do now. For instance, if a Republican congressional candidate gets 250,000 votes, and the Democratic candidate wins with 230,000 votes on the Democratic line and 30,000 votes on the WFP line, the WFP can say, “Look. We did that.” I think the WFP also endorses in Democratic primaries, which is a little weird.

      But New York politics are weird in general. Or maybe they just seem that way to me because their political culture is so different from Virginia’s. For instance, when Empire State Democrats underperformed in the 2022 congressional and state races, the finger pointing and blamecasting raged for months. When Virginia Democrats blew the state elections the year before, we were like, “Let us not speak of this again.”

      Reply
    163. 163.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @WTFGhost: (Just think: someday, y’all will be able to proclaim you knew me, when I wasn’t doing any hard drugs, and people will be like, “how could you tell?”)

      ”I didn’t care! MF was dropping insights!. I was like, ‘y’all, let that man cook!’” ;^)

      Reply
    164. 164.

      iKropoclast

      @Geminid: the Democratic candidate wins with 230,000 votes on the Democratic line and 30,000 votes on the WFP line, the WFP can say, “Look. We did that.”

      I, again, understand. But people are choosing a candidate. If a candidate is representing more than one party, why shouldn’t both be able to claim credit for the full 260,000?

      Reply
    166. 166.

      Paul in KY

      @HopefullyNotCassandra: Me too! Helped, I think, by the GQP just being as cartoonishly, snidley wiplashy as they can be. Hubris has ruined the mighty plans of men and women so much greater than TACO and his merry gang of choads.

      Reply
    169. 169.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @HopefullyNotCassandra:  I swear, I’m out of adjectives for them.

      Monstrous would normally seem overwrought; but from the destruction of USAID, the destruction of food already purchased by USAID, to THIS.

      Hideous, wretched, despicable, villainous, cretinous monsters.

      Reply
    170. 170.

      geg6

      You know what?  Assholes that say shit, in the most condescending manner possible like Just Kevin in the OP did, can fuck off and die.  For once, I’m going with the two sides argument.  I hate Republicans with every fiber of my body and I also have great disdain for Democrats in the Senate.  Schumer and his pals think we’re stupid and buy the lie he’s peddling about this vote for cloture.  Not buying it, Chuckie.

      Reply
    172. 172.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Paul in KY:  you are so right.

      The cartoonishness— Like breaking the fourth wall, turning to the Universe Herself and asking, “really? Really? THIS is what you’re serving up to us? REALLY?”

      If it wasn’t for the real world consequences of this cabal of villains, it would be funny.

      Which reminds me— we’re one day closer to our Death of Stalin reenactment. ;^D

      Reply
    175. 175.

      HopefullyNotCassandra

      @Paul in KY:  I hope reality sinks fully into this whole country soon!  The gop claims to be pro-life and governs in every possible way to ensure earlier deaths for most of us.

      Reply
    177. 177.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Omnes Omnibus:  You know, I am still pissed off that ferret headed son of a bitch bailed on the 2018 memorial. Just remembering it has me incensed again.

      Thanks for reminding me of the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. 🙏🏾

      Reply
    178. 178.

      iKropoclast

      @Professor Bigfoot: Thanks for reminding me of the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. 🙏🏾

      Today is November 10 and Omnes Posted that at 16:47.

      ETA: Meatloaf corollary, one out of three might well be bad.

      Reply
    181. 181.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @iKropoclast:  I hear you— but the Gauls and the Celts wouldn’t starve their own children save in the most dire of circumstances.

      Nor would the “merciless Indian savages” of the Declaration of Independence.

      I would call them demons if I were a believer in such…

      Reply
    183. 183.

      iKropoclast

      @Professor Bigfoot: I hear you— but the Gauls and the Celts wouldn’t starve their own children save in the most dire of circumstances.

      Heard. Speaking to the Gauls and Celts mindset, they had experienced food scarcity. They presumably knew that wasn’t anything to play with, but maybe something to use against your enemies. A separate national identity, y’know…

      I  would call them demons if I were a believer in such…

      That disparages one of my favorite literary devices. I’ll ask you to reconsider.

      Reply
    184. 184.

      HopefullyNotCassandra

      @iKropoclast: I failed to conceive that sadism could be the go-to tactic for the gop in the U.S.A.  I don’t think the gop has any strategy, besides self dealing.

      Reply
    185. 185.

      HopefullyNotCassandra

      @Professor Bigfoot: no doubt.  It is tragic too.  The party of Lincoln is actively seeking to make American children malnourished despite insane levels of wealth and such a surplus of food much of it perishes uneaten.  It shocks the conscience profoundly.

      Reply
    188. 188.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      @Old Man Shadow:

      It’s hard for Democrats to fight back when there are so many people in the party who think that if we keep doing the same thing that we will eventually win.

      I’m not on board and I’m not giving one fucking nickle to Democrats in office, just their primary challengers. No more as the return on investment is fucking next to nothing.

      I’m laughing at the thought that getting planes in the air and about 4,000 federal workers back to work is worth our health care.

      There is nothing positive in this, nothing. It’s a shit sandwich and Democrats made it possible. The whole fucking shutdown was a waste of time and effort.

      Next time the Democrats say they will fight for something I will laugh at them and ask who among them will be the next sellouts.

      Because you know they will do it again.

      Reply
    189. 189.

      planetjanet

      @Eolirin: ​
       Air travel is breaking. I landed at Dulles within the hour. The people mover I was in had to slam on the brakes to miss a general aviation aircraft that was taxiing. Several people toppled over.

      Reply
    191. 191.

      Another Scott

      @Odie Hugh Manatee: The loser sellout Democrats went from losing the national elections in November 2024, to “folding” on the March 15, 2025 CR, to having a clean sweep in VA and NJ elections and moving the window D+15 or more in many places less than a week ago.

      Maybe our elected Democrats know what they’re doing with the power they have.

      Eyes on the prizes.

      Hang in there.

      [ minor edits, removed erroneous quote marks. ]

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    193. 193.

      iKropoclast

      @Another Scott: The “loser sellout” Democrats went from losing the national elections in November 2024 to “folding” on the March 15, 2025 CR, to having a clean sweep in VA and NJ and moving the window D+15 or more in many places less than a week ago.

      God bless the homeostatic nature of American politics…!

      Reply
    196. 196.

      Bill Arnold

      @feebog:

      This mess will end in a few days, only to start again in a few weeks or months.

      I am reserving judgement on the Senate’s Appeasement Dems/Indy.
      The CR lasts through January, and what happens between now and then will (again) depend on cooperation with Senate Dems, and on a GOP/Trump (TOP) willingness to negotiate with Democrats, and on the GOP fulfilling their promises. And on the House being in operation.
      I frankly do not see the GOP House/Senate willing and able to negotiate a compromise budget with the Democrats by then. And rescissions, both regular and pocket, are still in this administrations active toolset, as is simply not spending allocated money/impoundment. Tamping down the use of these methods would need to be a part of any full budget deal.
      If the GOP does negotiate, great.

      Reply
    202. 202.

      Another Scott

      GovExec.com has a quick summary of what’s in the Senate bill.

      It’s worth a click, but the tl;dr is that the year-long appropriations bills restore many of the huge cuts that 47 and his minions tried to do. Yes, there are cuts, but it shows the importance of not burning everything down and actually passing a budget instead.

      Forward!!

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    203. 203.

      Deputinize America

      @planetjanet:

      Wife and daughter just came in to CLT from LHR. They said that the whole customs routine for anybody without Global Entry was beyond fucked, and that TSA was struggling on the connecting flights.

      Reply
    204. 204.

      cain

      @geg6:

      You know what?  Assholes that say shit, in the most condescending manner possible like Just Kevin in the OP did, can fuck off and die.  For once, I’m going with the two sides argument.  I hate Republicans with every fiber of my body and I also have great disdain for Democrats in the Senate.  Schumer and his pals think we’re stupid and buy the lie he’s peddling about this vote for cloture.  Not buying it, Chuckie.

      The senate has repeatedly fucked us. Every time we win the majority with razor thin margins there is always some asshole that acts like Republican lite.

      Reply
    205. 205.

      Another Scott

      Meanwhile, yet more cautions for folks using the air transportation system. FederalNewsNetwork.com (quoting an APNews story):

      Air travelers should expect worsening cancellations and delays this week even if the government shutdown ends, as the Federal Aviation Administration moves ahead with deeper cuts to flights at 40 major U.S. airports, officials said Monday.

      Day four of the flight restrictions saw airlines scrap over 2,100 flights Monday after cancelling 5,500 from Friday to Sunday. Some air traffic controllers — unpaid for more than a month — have stopped showing up, citing the added stress and need to take second jobs.

      President Donald Trump pressured controllers Monday on social media to “get back to work, NOW!!!” He said he wants a $10,000 bonus for controllers who’ve stayed on the job and to dock the pay of those who didn’t.

      The head of the controllers union said they’re being used as a “political pawn” in the fight over the shutdown.

      Controller shortages combined with wintry weather led to four-hour delays at Chicago O’Hare International Airport on Monday, with the FAA warning that staffing at more than a dozen towers and control centers could cause disruptions in cities including Philadelphia, Nashville and Atlanta.

      The Senate on Monday was nearing a vote to end the shutdown although it would still need to clear the House and final passage could still be days away. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy made clear last week that flight cuts will remain until the FAA sees safety metrics improve.

      […]

      Airports nationwide have seen intermittent delays since the shutdown began because the FAA slows air traffic when it’s short on controllers to ensure flights remain safe.

      The shutdown has made controllers’ demanding jobs even more stressful, leading to fatigue and increased risks, said Nick Daniels, president of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association.

      “This is the erosion of the safety margin the flying public never sees, but America relies on every single day,” the union chief said at a news conference Monday.

      Some controllers can’t afford child care to be able to come to work while others are moonlighting as delivery drivers or even selling plasma to pay their bills, Daniels said. The number who are retiring or quitting is “growing by the day,” he said.

      During the six weekends since the shutdown began, the average number of 30 air traffic control facilities had staffing issues. That’s almost four times the number on weekends this year before the shutdown, according to an Associated Press analysis of operations plans sent through the Air Traffic Control System Command Center system.

      Tuesday will be the second missed payday for controllers and other FAA employees. It’s unclear how quickly they might be paid once the shutdown ends — it took more than two months to receive full back pay in 2019, Daniels said.

      The shutdown and money worries have become regular “dinnertime conversations” for Amy Lark and her husband, both air traffic controllers in the Washington, D.C. area.

      “Yesterday, my kids asked me how long we could stay in our house,” Lark said. Still, she said controllers remain “100% committed.”

      The government has struggled for years with a shortage of controllers, and Duffy said the shutdown has worsened the problem. Before the shutdown, the transportation secretary had been working to hire more controllers, speed up training and offer retention bonuses.

      Duffy warned over the weekend that if the shutdown drags on, air travel may “be reduced to a trickle” by Thanksgiving week.

      (Emphasis added.)

      Hang in there, everyone. Good luck.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    207. 207.

      cain

      @Bill Arnold: ​
       

      I’m willing to wait to withhold judgement. But they have disillusioned a lot of people especially after such a good bump in election results. That’s going to translate into not a lot of donors. Which also means they will depend on their corporate big money donors.

      I think it’s important to keep our powder dry. We lost a battle today but we have also learned that we have 7-8 senators who are not with us. That’s worth the information. You can bet they probably were on the side of Sinema too prior.

      Keep replacing these people with better dems that can meet the challenges of today.

      Reply
    209. 209.

      Bill Arnold

      @cain:
      FWIW, Republicans have similar complaints about Senate defections by GOP Senators.
      The defeat of skinny repeal (of the ACA) in 2017 is one such memory for them, with three Republicans voting against. (McCain was one. Plus Sen. Collins, Sen. Murkowski.)

      Reply
    210. 210.

      Deputinize America

      @Another Scott:

      President Donald Trump pressured controllers Monday on social media to “get back to work, NOW!!!” He said he wants a $10,000 bonus for controllers who’ve stayed on the job and to dock the pay of those who didn’t.

      As old time tough union guys would say, “money talks, bullshit walks, bitch”.

      Reply
    211. 211.

      dnfree

      @iKropoclast: I have read (not verified) that there were several more Democrats involved in the negotiations with the Republicans than those who voted for it.  They provided the exact number of Democrats required to pass it, including a couple who are unlikely to run again.  So that implies that other Democrats knew what was going on.

      Reply
    213. 213.

      Another Scott

      @cain:

      Horse’s mouth:

      November 09 2025

      Kaine Statement on Funding Deal to Reopen Government, Protect Federal Employees, and Vote to Protect Health Care

      WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) released the following statement announcing he will vote to advance legislation to reopen the government and protect federal employees and vote to protect Americans’ health care:

      “I have long said that to earn my vote, we need to be on a path toward fixing Republicans’ health care mess and to protect the federal workforce.

      “This deal guarantees a vote to extend Affordable Care Act premium tax credits, which Republicans weren’t willing to do. Lawmakers know their constituents expect them to vote for it, and if they don’t, they could very well be replaced at the ballot box by someone who will.

      “This legislation will protect federal workers from baseless firings, reinstate those who have been wrongfully terminated during the shutdown, and ensure federal workers receive back pay, as required by a law I got passed in 2019. That’s a critical step that will help federal employees and all Americans who rely on government services. I’ll keep working towards a long-term government spending plan that includes critical priorities to support Virginians and funding for Virginia community projects.”

      The legislation includes provisions Kaine fought for to protect the federal workforce, including rehiring federal employees who were terminated during the shutdown, providing back pay for all federal employees regardless of their status, and preventing future Reductions in Force (RIFs).

      ###

      It’s hard to find someone in the Senate who has and walks his principles more than Tim Kaine. Remember he fought for years to finally end the 1991 and 2022 AUMF. I think he was “willing to take one for the team” here to get as much as was possible and get a CR moving. (It was better for Kaine to provide the vote than for Warner.)

      I can’t speak to what others’ motivations might have been.

      The battles and the war with 47 and his minions aren’t over. We have to keep being smart about our battles and do what we can to win in 2026.

      My $0.02.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    214. 214.

      Aziz, light!

      @Odie Hugh Manatee: Getting 4,000 federal workers back to work? That’s how many Vought fired. Try again. It’s 1.5 million workers and 2 million armed forces personnel who have not been paid since September. Most of those federal workers are low-on-the-pay-scale support people for whom a 40-day shutdown is a disaster.

      You are not entitled to your own facts.

      Reply
    217. 217.

      Eyeroller

      @Suzanne: Thanksgiving is the busiest air-travel period of the year.  It can get really crazy.  I haven’t traveled for Thanksgiving for decades, but I used to go every year to a conference that was always the week before, and even when I’d leave to go there, the airports were starting to get busy, and on the return (usually the Friday before Thanksgiving) it was crazy.  I can only guess what it was like Tuesday and Wednesday before.

      And these infrequent travelers are often confused and don’t understand the system and would cause tie-ups at the security screening and the gates.

      Reply
    218. 218.

      Eyeroller

      @Shakti: ​I only know about the case with no dependent children, and in that situation you get to file jointly for the return of the tax year of your spouse’s death. After that you are single.

      Reply
    220. 220.

      cain

      @Another Scott:

      Thanks. What guarantees though does he have that they will follow through? I don’t think that the house is going to do any of those things. We don’t even know if the house is even going to meet.

      Reply
    221. 221.

      Another Scott

      @cain:  #67 above says that Johnson has told them all to come back for possible mid-week votes.

      In the fundraising thread today, there’s a bloot from MuellerSheWrote that says that Jeffries is talking about a discharge petition for a vote on the Obamacare subsidies.  So there’s a potential avenue to force a vote there.

      Things are happening.  The monsters don’t have all the cards.  We won’t win them all, and we might not win any of them, but our elected reps are fighting for us.

      HTH a little.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    222. 222.

      Eyeroller

      @Another Scott: Angus King isn’t even a Democrat, he’s an Independent who has often undercut the party (though overall I’d say he’s been pretty good for an “Independent,” i.e. he’s no Sinema.)

      Reply
    224. 224.

      Mai Naem mobile

       

      @Another Scott: Pastor Johnson has not agreed to another vote.  I think it was Shaheen who said that this will make the Senate Republicans vote on the ACA. I get that its for the midterm elections but how’s it helping the ACA right now? The GOP doesn’t give a flip about the ACA.  Also the vote is for end of January. The ACA sign up ends up in December. How many people are going to sign up if they can’t afford it without the subsidies? To me it comes across like a death spiral for the ACA.  I am finding this whole thing a real downer. I feel like I’m just watching some Kabuki theater where the Dems do their normal thing and cave. It’s always set up so that the ones not facing immediate reelection or the ones retiring vote for this crap. Meanwhile almost every single one of them is over 65 so on medicare or has some kind of good health insurance so it’s not personal to them. Not to mention they’re US senators who are going to get VIP healthcare because of their jobs. Fuck these people.

      Reply
    225. 225.

      Scout211

      @Another Scott:

      Senators are now taking a series of votes on a package to fund the federal government.

      This vote series will end with a final passage vote on the funding compromise, which critically won the support of eight centrists in the Democratic caucus over the weekend.

      Once passed, the bill will move to the House. Speaker Mike Johnson has told his members to start making their way back to Washingt

      Johnson on CNN

      House Speaker Mike Johnson would not guarantee a vote on Affordable Care Act subsidies, saying the House would need “to find a consensus” on a proposal.

      “We’re going to do in the House what we always do and that is a deliberative process. We’re going to have to find consensus on whatever, whatever the proposal is,” he told CNN Monday.

      He said he would not guarantee a legislative outcome or timing.

      “As you know, I do not guarantee the outcome of legislation or dates or deadlines or anything,” he added.

      What a smarmy asshole sociopath.

      Reply
    226. 226.

      Another Scott

      @Mai Naem mobile: #67 has quotes from Johnson calling everyone back for possible mid-week votes.

      Thune has committed to a vote on the Obamacare subsidies in mid-December.  Presumably if something were to pass the Senate, there would be pressure to have a vote in the House (either via normal procedures or via a discharge petition).

      As I said to cain above, the GQP doesn’t have all the cards.  We may not win, but our elected representatives do have some cards to play.

      We’ll know more in a day or few, and in mid-December.

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    227. 227.

      Another Scott

      @Scout211: Johnson is really, really bad at counting, and lately he doesn’t seem to have any idea what’s going on in the world, so I wouldn’t expect him to say anything different.

      ;-)

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    228. 228.

      Scout211

      @Another Scott: This is Pastor Johnson:

      “Violent innocence” is a psychological concept describing a person or group that causes significant harm while insisting they are morally pure and unaware of their actions. It is a form of denial where someone acts aggressively but then projects blame onto others, creating confusion and isolation for those affected. This behavior allows individuals or institutions to avoid responsibility by claiming their hands were tied or that they were just following the rules, even when their actions are destructive.

      He knows what is going on all the time but feigns innocence or poor listening skills or “just following procedure.”  But yeah, I wouldn’t expect him to say anything different either.

      Reply
    229. 229.

      Geminid

      @dnfree: I read that Senators Ossoff (GA) and and Peters (MI) were in on the talks. That reporrt dounds credible to me. But I expect all of the Democratic caucus was informed of these negotistions..

      I sometimes think people believe that there is a faction of rogue “Centrists” hostile to the “good” Senate Democrats. But these 47 people work together almost every day the Senate is in session. They have no reason to keep secrets from each other because (I believe) there is mutual respect and understanding between them.

      That’s how they got so much done in the last two Congresses, when they had 50 and 51 votes respectively. Some people resent and like to look down on all but a few favorites among Senators, but I don’t think the Senators disrespect or resent each other, with very few exceptions and maybe just one.

      I think the same is true for our House caucus, and that is why they don’t engage in public backbiting even though the media craves “Dems in disarray” stories.

      I wish more rank-and-file Democrates could follow their example. It’s one thing to criticize, but it’s entirely another to vilify.

      Reply
    231. 231.

      Eyeroller

      @Mai Naem mobile: It’s not that they “don’t give a flip about the ACA.”  They actively want to destroy it and have for years.

      I don’t know what people think the Ds could have done to stop the Rs from killing the extended subsidies.  It seems to me that the Rs were not willing to budge on that issue.  It is an opening for them to kill or at least cripple the program.

      What they didn’t “give a flip about” is the election results from last Tuesday.  Their goal is in reach and they’re going for it.

      Reply
    232. 232.

      cain

      @Geminid: ​
       
      I agree 100% but the rank and file are dealing with PTSD. Plus, we’re on the target of a lot of these policies. Stuff like healthcare directly affects us in a way that it doesn’t for these Dem politicians. After all their healthcare is still there and it’s paid for.

      Reply
    233. 233.

      Geminid

      @Heidi Mom: Yes, and I had no intention of throwing shade on my former Senator. Jim Webb is a very different person than John Fetterman. The only similarity I see is that Fetterman may take the same career path as did Webb, and not run for a second term.

      I would add that Jim Webb was also motivated to run in 2006 by his opposition to George Bush’s Iraq war. Webb was a veteran of combat in Vetnam and saw how the US military was caught in the same kind of trap. Webb wanted to do what politicians then would not.

      Reply
    234. 234.

      Jackie

      @Sure Lurkalot:

      If the ACA dies, how long do we think it will be before insurance companies lobby to get back their “preexisting conditions” opt outs?

      Only country among a group of almost 40 where a majority of representatives don’t give a fuck about their nation’s health.

      Eat right and exercise, America!

      And DON’T get PREGNANT! That was a preexisting condition until the ACA.

      Reply
    235. 235.

      iKropoclast

      @Geminid: I sometimes think people believe that there is a faction of rogue “Centrists” hostile to the “good” Senate Democrats.

      I mean Fetterman is absolutely hostile. The rest…too supple? Comfortable? Financially interested?

      Reply
    236. 236.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @UncleEbeneezer: That’s easy. I’d have done what all the other Democratic Senators were doing. Seems like those 30+ Senators know something that that’s lost on those eight. Right? Otherwise it wouldn’t have been just eight.

       

      Reply
    237. 237.

      Eyeroller

      @iKropoclast: It’s a variety of things.  Note that Angus King isn’t a Democrat at all.  He’s an “Independent” who caucuses with them.  He has also had some right-leaning tendencies for as long as I’ve been aware of him.  Nothing extreme, and he was never like Manchin or Sinema, but enough that he can be a spoiler.  “Bipartisanship” and all that.  So Fetterman+King is two already.

      And I am pretty certain that the Nevada Senators were significantly motivated by the ATC situation.  Nevada is almost completely dependent on tourism and Vegas has been having problems since Covid.  It hasn’t recovered well for various reasons, which has led to a rightward shift and not just by the wealthy.

      So there are various motivations.  Some of the others have always been squishy, especially if they are from a purple state.

      Reply
    238. 238.

      Eyeroller

      @Chief Oshkosh: There could have been more than 8 who used the others for cover.

      That’s not specific to Democrats; Republicans have done it forever.  Susan Collins has made a career of it.

      Reply
    240. 240.

      Ruckus

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      It’s a big country, with likely a couple more sides that the 2 largest groups, the one that wants to move backasswards a couple hundred years and likely reinstate slavery, and the one that actually wants a democracy of everyone, including all the people who are darker skinned than a piece of white typewriter paper, the people that at one time used to work for free for many (of course known as slavery). I didn’t enlist in the US military, during a war to protect the wealthy, those that wanted slavery to come back, that wanted not a democracy but a kingdom, with them as the head of everything. We have a democracy here, equality of ALL human beings is the damn point, not the bullshit pivot going backasswards to white supremacy, a concept made by white people who feel superior for one absolutely crappy reason.

      Reply
    243. 243.

      HopefullyNotCassandra

      @Ruckus: I always suspected the continued existence of  white supremacy nonsense was actually caused by an inferiority complex kind of neurosis.

      Reply
    244. 244.

      Scout211

      The Senate  has voted to approve a funding measure to reopen the federal government.

      The funding compromise will now go to the House, where GOP leaders are hopeful it could pass as soon as Wednesdays and end the longest-ever US shutdown.

      The recently struck deal, which President Donald Trump is expected to sign, would restore critical services like federal food aid, as well as pay for hundreds of thousands of federal workers.

      Reply
    246. 246.

      Eyeroller

      @iKropoclast: Unfortunately, probably not so for a lot of the people who go to Vegas.

      It used to be that some people went to Vegas for the cheap lodging, food, booze, and shows, generously subsidized by the patsies/I mean gamblers/ who spent a lot of money in the casinos.  But from what I’ve read, for the past several years (even before Covid) the casinos have been taken over by equity firms who have jacked up the prices for everything. So it’s less affordable for the middle class, much less for the people who are on the ACA.

      Keep in mind that the majority of the middle to upper middle class and above have employer-provided health insurance.  Those people were the main demographic for Vegas trips.

      Reply
    248. 248.

      iKropoclast

      @Eyeroller: It used to be that some people went to Vegas for the cheap lodging, food, booze, and shows, generously subsidized by the patsies/I mean gamblers/ who spent a lot of money in the casinos. But from what I’ve read, for the past several years (even before Covid) the casinos have been taken over by equity firms who have jacked up the prices for everything

      Vegas is my favorite vaca destination precisely because it is cheap, still cheaper as of two years ago than any other trip I’ve taken. Helps if your crew is fly and they let you in the clubs for free. Also helps all I really do over there is eat, smoke, and enjoy naked bodies.

      Reply
    249. 249.

      Eyeroller

      @strange visitor (from another planet): Yeah, and as much as I hate that these premiums are increasing so much, it’s something like 24M Americans.  Way too many and it will have downstream effects, but some are behaving as if everybody will be affected.  My premiums went up $50 a month next fiscal year for my employer-provided plan and I have the expensive option.

      Nearly twice as many people are affected by SNAP.

      I do not know how much of the quoted huge premium increases are due to the lapse of extended subsidies, and how much is due to overall cost increases.  Since people were at least managing to afford it pre-Covid, without the extra subsidies, I’d guess a lot is the latter. We need to figure this out in general for our healthcare, not just for ACA or Medicaid/Medicare.

      Reply
    250. 250.

      Eyeroller

      @iKropoclast: Great it’s working out for you but I’ve seen a lot of complaints on Reddit (I know, I know) about how incredibly expensive meals and drinks have become in the past few years.  If you just smoke and don’t drink or eat in the casino restaurants, that may be a factor.

      Vegas has also been hit by loss of international tourists. They wanted to be Macau and that doesn’t work well if the government is harrassing foreign tourists and inspecting their phones for wrongthink.

      Reply
    251. 251.

      iKropoclast

      @Eyeroller: Vegas has also been hit by loss of international tourists. They wanted to be Macau and that doesn’t work well if the government is harrassing foreign tourists and inspecting their phones for wrongthink.

      Sensible that they’re slowly turning to the right then…

      If you just smoke and don’t drink or eat in the casino restaurants, that may be a factor.

      The casino restaurants are definitely pricier. Last time I went my travel companions wanted breakfast at the casino restaurant. It was good, but it was the single largest expenditure on the trip. Breakfasts tend to run cheap in terms of restaurant food, too.

      As a whole, though, I have a pretty good nose for good quality at reasonable prices. The hardest part is remembering that one interesting place I saw when we were walking the strip a couple hours prior.

      And alcohol is pricey at restaurants everywhere from what I understand. Lucky me, I barely touch the stuff. Doesn’t make me feel good.

      Reply
    252. 252.

      strange visitor (from another planet)

      @iKropoclast: that beer was brewed when pelosi, schiff and clooney, in all of their infinite wisdom, shivved our incumbent and cast him to the wayside.

      Reply
    254. 254.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      @Aziz, light!:

      Late reply but I was only talking about the 4,000 that were canned under Vought and that’s it. You put the rest on me when I wasn’t even talking about them, so nice try and fuck you.

      Stuff your fucking facts up your ass. Eight Democrats turned traitor and stupid fucks talk like this was the only logical conclusion to this mess.

      Eight. Fucked. Us. A very carefully curated eight votes, I might add.

      And it will happen again, bet on it. I’ve seen it again and again over the years.

      Old school Democrats have got to go and that’s it. And with that I am checking out for a while, I’ve had it.

      Reply
    256. 256.

      planetjanet

      @planetjanet: ​
       Looks like a different incident at the same time. The other people mover crashed into a building. Not only did we nearly miss a small aircraft, there was a larger regional jet right behind it.

      Reply
    257. 257.

      Miss Bianca

      @Odie Hugh Manatee:

      Stuff your fucking facts up your ass.

      Ooh, cuz I’m BIG MAD that those “facts” tell me that those fucking Democrats cared more about people on SNAP and furloughed federal employees than ME and MY PET PRINCIPLES!!

      My God, dude. Listen to yourself.

      Reply

