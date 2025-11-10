Remember, those of you with social media accounts: If you agree with a statement here, share it elsewhere!

Democrats have been fighting for months to address America's healthcare crisis

For the millions who will lose coverage

For people with cancer who won't get the care they need

For working families who can't afford to pay $25K more a year for healthcare

We will keep fighting — Chuck Schumer (@schumer.senate.gov) November 9, 2025 at 9:33 PM

NEWS: Late last night Trump ordered once again by court to pay full SNAP to hungry people: “The record here shows that the government sat on its hands for nearly a month, unprepared to make partial payments.” — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar.com) November 10, 2025 at 8:15 AM

Lots of opportunities for Republicans to somehow fumble this and reclaim all blame for the shutdown.

Last night was a vote to invoke cloture on a motion to proceed to consideration of a CR that still expires on November 21st, by its terms.

Lots of work and lots of votes between that and reopening. — David Waldman (@kagrox.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 7:57 AM

Trump and Republicans already did an economic turnaround, and in record time.

They took us from Biden/Harris’s economy, the envy of the world, into record job losses and tariff-fueled price hikes in just two quarters.

Even the Wal-Mart Thanksgiving dinner went from 21 items under Biden to just 15! [image or embed] — Democrats In Array Thanks Joe Biden (@demsinarray.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 8:29 AM



I have always been a Democrat and I always will be. To walk away from them now is exactly what Republicans want. After last week's election they are worried. Trump is terrified. Show them we are disappointed but united, and that they have a reason to be worried. It will make them very nervous. — Bailey (@baileyprice.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 12:10 AM

OK, here’s a deal. This is not the end. There are still votes to be had. So we have to dust off our jeans and take a deep breath. We still have votes to go.

1/2 — Ariella Elm (@ariellaelm.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 9:57 PM

We still need to fight like we have a chance to stop this because we literally had eight Dems vote and if even one votes no it doesn’t go through on the next vote

What I mean is there is another vote that takes 60 votes before this passes the Senate. And we only need one d or one r to flip

2/2 — Ariella Elm (@ariellaelm.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 9:57 PM

Yep. Now there is immense pressure on the House to reconvene (seating Grijalva and forcing the Epstein vote too)

And a month of Republicans trying to justify their healthcare cost increases.

There isn’t much more the minority party could have gotten, given the majority’s disdain for Americans. [image or embed] — Democrats In Array Thanks Joe Biden (@demsinarray.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 9:19 AM

Reduction in Force. All people RIF'ed from October 1st to now need to be rehired, and no RIFs are allowed until the end of the CR.

The mechanism of enforcement is the Anti-deficiency act, which is real and has serious teeth, and the explicit nature of how it's spelled out is not nothing. [image or embed] — Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 11:42 AM

I'll repeat saying it again even though I'm confident that it may not convince anyone to refrain.

If you are attacking Democrats over what they've done rather than going after Republicans for what they've done, then you are working for the wrong team if you like democracy and rule of law. — Just Kevin (@kevinleecaster.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 8:03 AM

Last time this happened, I didn't know everything, nothing played out as I thought it would, & I wasted a ton of emotion. If the midterms go badly b/c of this deal, I will be furious but not before then. — 40% Chickpeas (@chickpea7.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 8:56 AM

All I can say is save some of your self righteous populist anger because we'll be back here in a couple months. [image or embed] — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha1.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 9:49 PM

===