The Senate appeared to be moving toward securing enough support for a bipartisan deal to end the longest government shutdown in history.

The proposal excludes added ACA subsidy funding and still needs House approval and President Trump's support.

Not the beginning of the end, just the end of the beginning, per the company paper in the town whose monopoly industry is politics. “Senate takes key vote toward ending government shutdown” [Gift link]:

… After bipartisan negotiators struck a deal during a rare weekend session, seven Democratic senators and Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) voted with almost all of the chamber’s Republicans to take the first step toward reopening the government. Sunday’s vote, which needed 60 votes to pass, is the first of many that will be necessary to pass the agreement in the upper chamber. But the deal split the party. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-New York) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-New York) came out against it. “This health care crisis is so severe, so urgent, so devastating for families back home that I cannot in good faith support this CR,” Schumer said on the Senate floor, referring to the bill, known as a continuing resolution. Most rank-and-file Democrats also opposed the deal. “I think it’s a terrible mistake,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) told reporters as she left a closed-door meeting of Senate Democrats that lasted more than two hours Sunday evening. “The American people want us to stand and fight for health care, and that’s what I believe we should do.” The bipartisan compromise combines three full-year funding measures into one package with a stopgap funding bill that would reopen the government through Jan. 30. But the deal would not extend Affordable Care Act subsidies set to expire at the end of the year, which Democrats have warned will cause health insurance premiums to skyrocket for millions of Americans. Instead, Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-South Dakota) committed to holding a separate vote on legislation to extend the subsidies by the second week of December, after the government reopens… The promise to vote on ACA subsidies at a later date is unlikely to be enough for most House Democrats, who have demanded that Republicans agree to extend the subsidies before they agree to reopen the government. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana) has not committed to holding a vote on a bill to extend the subsidies, which many Republicans would prefer to see expire… The agreement aims to reverse more than 4,000 federal layoffs the Trump administration attempted to implement earlier in the shutdown. It also includes language that would prevent future layoffs through Jan. 30 in a federal workforce reeling from tens of thousands of layoffs earlier this year. Lawmakers would also appropriate funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP or food stamps, through September 2026. Democratic Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto (Nevada), Tim Kaine (Virginia), Dick Durbin (Illinois), John Fetterman (Pennsylvania), Maggie Hassan (New Hampshire), Jacky Rosen (Nevada) and Jeanne Shaheen (New Hampshire) voted to support the deal, as did King, an independent who caucuses with Democrats… It could take days for a final bill to move through the Senate. The House has been out of session since Sept. 19 and would also need to come back to Washington and vote on the measure.

Republicans control the Senate 53-47 but needed the support of Democrats to reopen the government. It takes 60 votes to break a filibuster, meaning at least eight Democrats needed to vote yes because Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) voted no. As news began to break that a deal was in the works, Jeffries and other House Democrats began to voice opposition to the agreement’s framing… The Trump administration over the weekend ordered states to stop distributing full food assistance benefits for November to the 42 million low-income Americans at risk of food insecurity — stretching out an ongoing fight between the federal government and states. Hundreds of thousands of federal workers have been left without pay for nearly six weeks. And help lines at the Social Security Administration and Internal Revenue Service have gone silent as those workers are furloughed, with field offices that provide services for small-business owners, farmers and ranchers, and veterans shuttered. More Americans blame Trump and congressional Republicans for the shutdown than they do Democrats, according to a Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll conducted in late October…

Probably the best take I’ve seen all night.

It starts all over & there could be another shutdown in 10 weeks, right as Trump is supposed to give the SOTU. And after people will lose their insurance.

The 8 shouldn't have voted yes, but it's still the Repubs facing the bigger political problems

BREAKING: Senate takes first step to end government shutdown after some moderate Democrats agreed to proceed without a guaranteed extension of health care subsidies, angering many in their caucus who say Americans want them to continue the fight.

… In a test vote that is the first in a series of required procedural maneuvers, the Senate voted 60-40 to move toward passing compromise legislation to fund the government and hold a later vote on extending Affordable Care Act tax credits that expire Jan. 1. Final passage could be several days away if Democrats object and delay the process… The moderates had expected a larger number of Democrats to vote with them as 10-12 Democratic senators had been part of the negotiations. But in the end, only five Democrats switched their votes — the exact number that Republicans needed. King, Cortez Masto and Fetterman had already been voting to open the government since Oct. 1. The vote was temporarily delayed on Sunday evening as three conservatives who often criticize spending bills, Republican Sens. Mike Lee of Utah, Rick Scott of Florida and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, withheld their votes and huddled with Thune at the back of the chamber. They eventually voted yes after speaking to Trump, Lee said. Another Republican, Sen John Cornyn of Texas, had to fly back from Texas to deliver the crucial 60th vote… Democrats had voted 14 times not to reopen the government as they demanded the extension of tax credits that make coverage more affordable under the Affordable Care Act. Republicans said they would not negotiate on health care, but GOP leaders have been quietly working with the group of moderates as the contours of an agreement began to emerge. The agreement includes bipartisan bills worked out by the Senate Appropriations Committee to fund parts of government — food aid, veterans programs and the legislative branch, among other things. All other funding would be extended until the end of January, giving lawmakers more than two months to finish additional spending bills… House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries blamed Republicans and said Democrats will continue to fight. “Donald Trump and the Republican Party own the toxic mess they have created in our country and the American people know it,” Jeffries said…

3 GOOD: some real approps working right for the first time in EONS, built based on need & politics, not from toplines. SHALL language on backpay 4 feds. Good anti-RIF language we’d want to see continued

2 BAD: Nothing forces Trump to actually FOLLOW the approps. A vote we could have forced already



(UC = Universal consent)

During Trump’s first term, we actually had a shutdown that lasted a few hours *entirely* because Rand Paul refused to give UC.

Again, if we don't get UC, then the Senate won't actually be able to pass this thing until Saturday at the earliest (and then the House could pass it shortly thereafter).

To clarify, if Rand Paul had given UC to speed things up, we could have passed the bill much earlier, but he didn't, so the vote to open the government wasn't able to take place until like 5 am, with the government technically shutting down at midnight.

Yeah, I think it's weird that people are blaming everyone else in the party instead of the 2 (Cortez-Masto & Fetterman) who've sucked on it from the start, Shaheen (who's always been kind of crappy & may be the least accomplished Sen Dem not in their first term) & women who voted like this last time

Seriously, for their own good, Dems who voted for this need to not be saying “we did a good thing, this is why.”

The line needs to be "we fought like hell to get healthcare back, but Donald Trump was willing to burn the country to the ground."

MIKE LEE SOLD HIS LOYAL MAGAT CONSTITUENTS OUT!

If you're in Utah its time to call Mike Lee's office and praise him for holding the line against the perfidious democrats and their attempt to shackle Donald J. Trump.

