Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Also, are you sure you want people to rate your comments?

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

Consistently wrong since 2002

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

I’m starting to think Jesus may have made a mistake saving people with no questions asked.

Hey hey, RFK, how many kids did you kill today?

Humiliatingly small and eclipsed by the derision of millions.

T R E 4 5 O N

Every decision we make has lots of baggage with it, known or unknown.

Lick the third rail, it tastes like chocolate!

The fight for our country is always worth it. ~Kamala Harris

We are aware of all internet traditions.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

Beware of advice from anyone for whom Democrats are “they” and not “we.”

You come for women, you’re gonna get your ass kicked.

Someone should tell Republicans that violence is the last refuge of the incompetent, or possibly the first.

They don’t have outfits that big. nor codpieces that small.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Conservatism: there are people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

They were going to turn on one another at some point. It was inevitable.

We can’t confuse what’s necessary to win elections with the policies that we want to implement when we do.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

Not loving this new fraud based economy.

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / Monday Morning Open Thread: Don’t Panic, Yet

Monday Morning Open Thread: Don’t Panic, Yet

by | 423 Comments

This post is in: , ,

The Senate appeared to be moving toward securing enough support for a bipartisan deal to end the longest government shutdown in history.
The proposal excludes added ACA subsidy funding and still needs House approval and President Trump’s support.

[image or embed]

— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost.com) November 9, 2025 at 8:04 PM

Not the beginning of the end, just the end of the beginning, per the company paper in the town whose monopoly industry is politics. “Senate takes key vote toward ending government shutdown” [Gift link]:

After bipartisan negotiators struck a deal during a rare weekend session, seven Democratic senators and Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) voted with almost all of the chamber’s Republicans to take the first step toward reopening the government. Sunday’s vote, which needed 60 votes to pass, is the first of many that will be necessary to pass the agreement in the upper chamber.

But the deal split the party. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-New York) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-New York) came out against it.

“This health care crisis is so severe, so urgent, so devastating for families back home that I cannot in good faith support this CR,” Schumer said on the Senate floor, referring to the bill, known as a continuing resolution.

Most rank-and-file Democrats also opposed the deal.

“I think it’s a terrible mistake,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) told reporters as she left a closed-door meeting of Senate Democrats that lasted more than two hours Sunday evening. “The American people want us to stand and fight for health care, and that’s what I believe we should do.”

The bipartisan compromise combines three full-year funding measures into one package with a stopgap funding bill that would reopen the government through Jan. 30.

But the deal would not extend Affordable Care Act subsidies set to expire at the end of the year, which Democrats have warned will cause health insurance premiums to skyrocket for millions of Americans.

Instead, Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-South Dakota) committed to holding a separate vote on legislation to extend the subsidies by the second week of December, after the government reopens…

The promise to vote on ACA subsidies at a later date is unlikely to be enough for most House Democrats, who have demanded that Republicans agree to extend the subsidies before they agree to reopen the government. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana) has not committed to holding a vote on a bill to extend the subsidies, which many Republicans would prefer to see expire…

The agreement aims to reverse more than 4,000 federal layoffs the Trump administration attempted to implement earlier in the shutdown. It also includes language that would prevent future layoffs through Jan. 30 in a federal workforce reeling from tens of thousands of layoffs earlier this year. Lawmakers would also appropriate funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP or food stamps, through September 2026.

Democratic Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto (Nevada), Tim Kaine (Virginia), Dick Durbin (Illinois), John Fetterman (Pennsylvania), Maggie Hassan (New Hampshire), Jacky Rosen (Nevada) and Jeanne Shaheen (New Hampshire) voted to support the deal, as did King, an independent who caucuses with Democrats…

It could take days for a final bill to move through the Senate. The House has been out of session since Sept. 19 and would also need to come back to Washington and vote on the measure.

Republicans control the Senate 53-47 but needed the support of Democrats to reopen the government. It takes 60 votes to break a filibuster, meaning at least eight Democrats needed to vote yes because Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) voted no.

As news began to break that a deal was in the works, Jeffries and other House Democrats began to voice opposition to the agreement’s framing…

The Trump administration over the weekend ordered states to stop distributing full food assistance benefits for November to the 42 million low-income Americans at risk of food insecurity — stretching out an ongoing fight between the federal government and states.

Hundreds of thousands of federal workers have been left without pay for nearly six weeks. And help lines at the Social Security Administration and Internal Revenue Service have gone silent as those workers are furloughed, with field offices that provide services for small-business owners, farmers and ranchers, and veterans shuttered.

More Americans blame Trump and congressional Republicans for the shutdown than they do Democrats, according to a Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll conducted in late October…

Probably the best take I’ve seen all night.
It starts all over & there could be another shutdown in 10 weeks, right as Trump is supposed to give the SOTU. And after people will lose their insurance.
The 8 shouldn’t have voted yes, but it’s still the Repubs facing the bigger political problems

[image or embed]

— Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 11:10 PM

BREAKING: Senate takes first step to end government shutdown after some moderate Democrats agreed to proceed without a guaranteed extension of health care subsidies, angering many in their caucus who say Americans want them to continue the fight.

[image or embed]

— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) November 9, 2025 at 11:03 PM

In a test vote that is the first in a series of required procedural maneuvers, the Senate voted 60-40 to move toward passing compromise legislation to fund the government and hold a later vote on extending Affordable Care Act tax credits that expire Jan. 1. Final passage could be several days away if Democrats object and delay the process…

The moderates had expected a larger number of Democrats to vote with them as 10-12 Democratic senators had been part of the negotiations. But in the end, only five Democrats switched their votes — the exact number that Republicans needed. King, Cortez Masto and Fetterman had already been voting to open the government since Oct. 1.

The vote was temporarily delayed on Sunday evening as three conservatives who often criticize spending bills, Republican Sens. Mike Lee of Utah, Rick Scott of Florida and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, withheld their votes and huddled with Thune at the back of the chamber. They eventually voted yes after speaking to Trump, Lee said.

Another Republican, Sen John Cornyn of Texas, had to fly back from Texas to deliver the crucial 60th vote…

Democrats had voted 14 times not to reopen the government as they demanded the extension of tax credits that make coverage more affordable under the Affordable Care Act. Republicans said they would not negotiate on health care, but GOP leaders have been quietly working with the group of moderates as the contours of an agreement began to emerge.

The agreement includes bipartisan bills worked out by the Senate Appropriations Committee to fund parts of government — food aid, veterans programs and the legislative branch, among other things. All other funding would be extended until the end of January, giving lawmakers more than two months to finish additional spending bills…

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries blamed Republicans and said Democrats will continue to fight.

“Donald Trump and the Republican Party own the toxic mess they have created in our country and the American people know it,” Jeffries said…

3 GOOD: some real approps working right for the first time in EONS, built based on need & politics, not from toplines. SHALL language on backpay 4 feds. Good anti-RIF language we’d want to see continued
2 BAD: Nothing forces Trump to actually FOLLOW the approps. A vote we could have forced already

[image or embed]

— Bobby Kogan (@bbkogan.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 7:10 PM


(UC = Universal consent)

During Trump’s first term, we actually had a shutdown that lasted a few hours *entirely* because Rand Paul refused to give UC.
Again, if we don’t get UC, then the Senate won’t actually be able to pass this thing until Saturday at the earliest (and then the House could pass it shortly thereafter).

[image or embed]

— Bobby Kogan (@bbkogan.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 8:50 PM

To clarify, if Rand Paul had given UC to speed things up, we could have passed the bill much earlier, but he didn’t, so the vote to open the government wasn’t able to take place until like 5 am, with the government technically shutting down at midnight.

— Bobby Kogan (@bbkogan.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 8:53 PM

===

Yeah, I think it’s weird that people are blaming everyone else in the party instead of the 2 (Cortez-Masto & Fetterman) who’ve sucked on it from the start, Shaheen (who’s always been kind of crappy & may be the least accomplished Sen Dem not in their first term) & women who voted like this last time

[image or embed]

— Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 11:57 PM

===

Seriously, for their own good, Dems who voted for this need to not be saying “we did a good thing, this is why.”
The line needs to be “we fought like hell to get healthcare back, but Donald Trump was willing to burn the country to the ground.”

[image or embed]

— Andrew S. (@shoutingboy.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 10:59 PM

===
MIKE LEE SOLD HIS LOYAL MAGAT CONSTITUENTS OUT!

If you're in Utah its time to call Mike Lee's office and praise him for holding the line against the perfidious democrats and their attempt to shackle Donald J. Trump.

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 9:21 PM

+++++

Trump and Hegseth booed mercilessly for 2 minutes straight tonight by Washington Commanders fans.

[image or embed]

— Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 6:52 PM

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • A Good Woman
  • A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)
  • Another Scott
  • Archon
  • Audrey
  • Azhrie139
  • Barbara
  • Baud
  • Belafon
  • Bettencourt
  • Betty Cracker
  • Birdie
  • bjacques
  • brendancalling
  • Bruce K in ATH-GR
  • cain
  • CaseyL
  • Castor Canadensis
  • chemiclord
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • Chris T.
  • Citizen Alan
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • davek319
  • Deputinize America
  • different-church-lady
  • dnfree
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • eclare
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • Eunicecycle
  • ExPatExDem
  • Eyeroller
  • Fair Economist
  • Feckless
  • geg6
  • Geminid
  • Gin & Tonic
  • H.E.Wolf
  • hells littlest angel
  • Hoodie
  • iKropoclast
  • Interesting Name Goes Here
  • J.
  • Jackie
  • JeanneT
  • Jeffro
  • jerryp
  • JMG
  • JML
  • John Cole
  • jonas
  • kalakal
  • Kirklin
  • Ksmiami05
  • LAC
  • Lobo
  • lowtechcyclist
  • MagdaInBlack
  • mali muso
  • mappy!
  • Marleedog
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Melancholy Jaques
  • Miss Bianca
  • Mo MacArbie
  • narya
  • NobodySpecial
  • O. Felix Culpa
  • Odie Hugh Manatee
  • Old Man Shadow
  • oldgold
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • p.a.
  • PatD
  • Paul in KY
  • PaulWartenberg
  • pieceofpeace
  • Princess
  • Professor Bigfoot
  • Quiltingfool
  • Ramona
  • Redshift
  • RevRick
  • rikyrah
  • satby
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Scott
  • Scout211
  • Seonachan
  • Shakti
  • snoey
  • Soprano2
  • Splitting Image
  • Stacib
  • Steve in the ATL
  • StringOnAStick
  • Sure Lurkalot
  • Suzanne
  • T
  • tam1MI
  • Taumaturgo
  • Thor Heyerdahl
  • tobie
  • topclimber
  • UncleEbeneezer
  • WaterGirl
  • wenchacha
  • WereBear
  • What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?
  • Wyliecoat
  • YY_Sima Qian
  • zhena gogolia
  • zzcool

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    423Comments

    5. 5.

      satby

      Raindrops app says that the S.Bend area has received between 12-13.5 inches of snow. I’m in the 13+ area. 25° out right now. Looks like an inside day.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      MagdaInBlack

      I do not know how much it has snowed so far here in chi NW suburbs, maybe 3 inches, but there’s a heavy band going thru now. I don’t care, I decided I’m staying home.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      zzcool

      The only other good take from this is that Johnson would no longer be able to get the House out of session and would then be forced to swear in Grijalva.

      Rumor on the street is that Trump appears worse in the Epstein files than was previously thought.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      lowtechcyclist

      I’d figured this was a vote on the CR that the House had already passed before they left town, the one that would expire a week from Friday. It would have reopened the government for eleven days, and obviously forced the House back into session to keep the government open past then. In the interim, presumably SNAP benefits for the first three weeks of November would have gone out, the air traffic controllers would have gotten their back pay for the past several weeks, and so forth.

      This is clearly a completely different deal, so I guess there’s nothing to do but wait for the details of what’s in this one and how it’s supposed to get us any leverage here.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      p.a.

      If we want and need a big tent, I guess we can’t expect the kind of discipline that allows Republicans, at times when they’re the majority, to function as if this were a parliamentary system.

      As Markos said long ago: more better Democrats.  Primaries- although when Senators have 6 year terms, 🤷🏻

      Reply
    12. 12.

      satby

      @lowtechcyclist: bottom line, Democrats don’t really have leverage if the Rs nuke the filibuster, and they still could. There’s proposals that haven’t passed yet, and still need to go to the absent House, where they could fail. Waiting and seeing is the smarter thing to do, but wailing and chewing the scenery brings attention to the wailers, which is why they do it. Including on this blog.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      lowtechcyclist

      @satby: ​

      How unusual is it for you to get a foot of snow this early in the season? Sounds like a lot to this mid-Atlantic guy.

      The rain gauge on the deck says we got an inch and a quarter of rain last night in my part of southern Maryland. Glad it held off until last night – it was overcast but at least it was dry yesterday for the So.MD Pride event, which had already been postponed once due to weather.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      MagdaInBlack

      @satby: I was watching the wind direction on windy, and I see why you got so much snow. I’m just getting sideways bands of snow from the east.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Suzanne

      I have no take on this yet, hot or cold.

      What is cold, however, is outdoors. The snow that is already in Chicagoland is supposed to move its way east, and we could get it any time in the next couple of days. So far, nothing,

      Reply
    17. 17.

      satby

      @lowtechcyclist: This much early winter snow isn’t really that unusual because the prevailing winds are west to east over Lake Michigan and a cold front can pick up a LOT of moisture from all that open water. The ground isn’t frozen yet and the snow actually insulates it from the freezing temps, so as it warms up this week to near 50s this will all melt. The bigger hassle will be floods as it all empties into the St. Joe river

      Edit: if it had been rain it would have been about an inch and a half, according to raindrops app.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      T

      Since I need all my extra money to help my kid pay for insurance, I went ahead and unsubscribed to all the Democrat’s Gimme Money lists

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Hoodie

      @Baud: And don’t often grasp the fluidity of thermostatic opinion. I was wondering when this gambit would come because the exit strategy has always been a bit unclear.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      geg6

      @satby:

      How so?  It’s a shit sandwich and there are those masochist Dems, eating it up and telling us how delicious it is.  Humiliating.

      I’m changing my registration to I.  If I even bother to vote.  If they don’t give a shit about fighting, I don’t see why I should.

      Fucking cowards.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @satby:  I remain convinced that most Americans* hate Democrats for exactly the same reasons.

      We’re fucked because Americans* are lazy and stupid and hateful.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Splitting Image

      We’re not panicking. We’re just assigning blame for what we assume is going to happen in accordance with our pre-conceived notions.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Soprano2

      @satby: No snow here (except a few invisible flurries yesterday morning) but it’s 20 degrees this morning! Yesterday I said goodbye to all my annuals and the raspberries that were still on the bushes waiting to get ripe.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      MagdaInBlack

      Do I understand correctly that the Senate has to pass this, then it goes to the House, which Little Johnson has to call back into session and so swear in Ms Grijalva, thus getting the final vote needed for the Epstein reveal……and then vote on this?

      If so, this thing ain’t happening.

      (if I misunderstand, please correct me)

      Reply
    34. 34.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      My take is since last week’s election Trump has been panicking on social media to reopen the government. You could practically smell the flop sweat. Sure seemed like he might cave before too long because he knows this shut down is a bad look for him and his party. I mean we’ll never know for sure but people keep asserting that this the best deal we were likely to get like it’s a certainty but it’s not clear to me that’s the case. We could be throwing the guy a face saving lifeline just as he was about to cave.

      Not saying this is what’s happening but it’s not any less or more provable than the argument that this cave was the best deal we were ever going to get. If it winds up going through there’s some good stuff in the agreement WRT to longer term SNAP funding, reversing the RIFs…guaranteed back pay isn’t really a win because that’s required by statute already. Why would a new statute be more binding than the current one?

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Matt McIrvin

      I’m so pissed off at the other Senators not doing what Elizabeth Warren said that I’m going to take it out on Elizabeth Warren! /s

      Reply
    38. 38.

      geg6

      @satby:

      It’s a done deal in the Senate, which means it’s a done deal.  No negotiating needed.  If you think Johnson is going to negotiate on anything, you haven’t been paying attention.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @satby: Seriously. I’m also impressed by the number of people on “our” side who are willing to let others go hungry and without pay.

      This is not a great deal, for sure. As the Minority Party dealing with intransigent, hateful loons, we were not going to get a good outcome no matter what. But now the impending health insurance hikes are laid squarely at MAGA’s feet. Also their willingness to let people starve, even to the point of going to the courts to stop SNAP payments. Perhaps that was the best we could get in this dismal situation as the Minority Party.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      geg6

      @O. Felix Culpa:

      Perhaps that was the best we could get in this dismal situation as the Minority Party.

      Fixed it for you:

      Perhaps that was the best we could get in this situation as the dismal Minority Party.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      J.

      I realize this is a totally “first world” problem, but I am terrified of flying right now — and wasn’t thrilled about flying before the shutdown. My mother and daughter both experienced flight delays yesterday (from AUS to JFK and BOS to CDG, respectively) but eventually made it. And I read that JFK was a nightmare this weekend. And we are supposed to fly out of there Thursday. (Hubby is taking me on a special belated birthday trip.) However, if things are still bad, I’m cancelling, even though it means losing $$$. Anyone else fly this weekend or have a trip scheduled this week? What are your thoughts?

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Suzanne

      @J.: I have a work trip scheduled later this week and I am not happy about it. Flying into (and then back out of) one of the 40 affected airports, then driving a couple of hours in a place that is currently getting nailed by snow. HOWEVER, if I feel unsafe or that chaos is likely, I will cancel. We’ll see.

      I want to note that I hope that the specter of air travel chaos was not what swayed our Dem senators.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Princess

      At the end of the day, if Americans want Democrats in charge, they need to vote for Democrats. They voted for Republicans. The Democrats don’t vote for this stuff when they’re in power; they’re not in power now. Mommy can’t stop Daddy from hitting you; she can only work around the edges.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Ramona

      @geg6: If you live in a state with open primaries then register as you like, if not, hold on to the D because your primary vote is your key to changing the wimp dynamic.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      lowtechcyclist

      @O. Felix Culpa: ​

      Seriously. I’m also impressed by the number of people on “our” side who are willing to let others go hungry and without pay.

      This. I’m sitting here in my robe and slippers, the fridge and pantry are full, the house is warm, and when the car needed new brakes, I didn’t worry about how I was going to pay for it.

      Meanwhile, tens of millions of Americans are on short rations. Sure, it’s the GOP’s fault, but that doesn’t do them much good right now. If we profess to care about these people’s well-being, there’s only so long we can hold the line if they’re the ones who are having to go without in order for us to show how tough we are.

      As the Minority Party dealing with intransigent, hateful loons, we were not going to get a good outcome no matter what. But now the impending health insurance hikes are laid squarely at MAGA’s feet. Also the willingness to let people starve, even to the point of going to the courts to stop payments.

      That’s the best we can do, really, as long as we care about the people we claim to care about. We just don’t have the cards to do any better here, as long as this is the case. And it is. We’re not like them. People matter to us.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Belafon: I am curious if there is anyone here on SNAP or otherwise needed to wait in line for food because of Republicans the feckless and useless Democrats.

      Just had to put in that little correction. ;^)

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Ramona

      This substack essay talks about how Blue States can form a compact to ensure health insurance https://cmarmitage.substack.com/p/the-super-healthcare-compact-three?utm_source=post-banner&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=posts-open-in-app&triedRedirect=true:
      “Blue states can make that threat* meaningless by building healthcare systems that function regardless of federal policy. This article covers three solutions, each viable independently. Washington and Colorado already proved the first one works.”
      *The threat of steep increases in premiums and loss of Medicaid/Medicare

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Scout211

      A federal appeals court late on Sunday allowed a judge’s order to stand that directs President Donald Trump’s administration to fully fund this month’s food aid benefits for 42 million low-income Americans during the ongoing government shutdown.

      The Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to halt Thursday’s decision by a Rhode Island judge requiring the U.S. Department of Agriculture to spend $4 billion set aside for other purposes to ensure Americans receive full Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits.

      The ruling by the 1st Circuit will have no immediate impact because Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson put a temporary hold on the lower court order by District Judge John McConnell. Her temporary hold remains in place for 48 hours after the 1st Circuit decision.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      jerryp

      @Suzanne: I want to note that I hope that the specter of air travel chaos was not what swayed our Dem senators.

      I’m pretty sure it had something more to do with SNAP families going hungry and not knowing when and where their next meal was coming from. And something about getting ACA funding talks going. None of that was getting done.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @lowtechcyclist: People matter to us.

      Well, SOME of us.

      Some of us are far more interested in showing just how feckless and useless the Democratic Party is than in concern for anyone other than themselves.

      I’m sitting here in my fleece slippers, sipping fresh hot coffee, listening to my doggos snore around me; two full freezers and bunches of canned and dry goods.

      We’re good.

      But like you say; a lot of people are literally on short rations right now, and SOME of us want to help. SOME of us are smart enough to understand the very limited leverage and absolute lack of power in the hands of Democrats now, but a whole lot of Americans* simply are not.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      geg6

      @O. Felix Culpa:

      Just the truth.  Dismal is mild compared to what I really think of them and anyone who supports this cowardly garbage.

      I watch citizens with whistles and inflatable costumes putting themselves in danger while these people cave immediately after a huge win just days before.  I see and speak to the federal workers and SNAP recipients I know who wanted to continue to fight only to see their willingness to sacrifice thrown in their faces.

      Too many, including most here, aren’t willing to do what it takes to fight fascism.  If this is acceptable to you, fine.  We should just give Trump and the GOP everything they want.

      And with that, I’m out.  I don’t have the stomach for the rationalizations about how this is a fantastic outcome and how we’ll fight! but only if there is no pain involved.  We’re slouching toward the Fourth Reich and there seems to be no worries about that.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @jerryp: I’m pretty sure it had something more to do with SNAP families going hungry and not knowing when and where their next meal was coming from. And something about getting ACA funding talks going. None of that was getting done.

      Why I do declare, you’re out here saying maybe the Democrats had good reason to behave as they did— hope you got your foxhole dug and your helmet snugged down, because INCOMING!  😂

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Suzanne

      @lowtechcyclist: I want to note that, in my personal circle, my friend who is the most fired up about this….. the one who is angriest at the Democrats right now….. is a dude I have been friends with since our first week in high school. He is Latino, he grew up poor (and his single mother used food stamps and he got free lunch at school), he is gay, and he is HIV-positive. He depends on Obamacare to maintain his health. Gutting the subsidies will put his life in danger. He is an exceedingly loyal Democrat and extremely politically aware.

      So this is complicated. I think it is too glib to say that holding the line on this shutdown is the privileged position. I understand why other Dems may come down differently than he does, and I’m not going to impugn anyone’s character over this. People of good faith will have different opinions about the best way forward, and that is okay.

      This situation is heartbreaking.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      geg6

      @Ramona:

      No open primaries in PA.  And I don’t care anymore about “the party” that doesn’t care about me or their voters.  My influence means nothing, just as my votes and decades of work for candidates means nothing.  It’s all been a waste of time and energy.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Hoodie

      @O. Felix Culpa: The problem is that you’re dealing with a bunch of sociopaths who have no problem inflicting pain on others, are on a homicidal/suicidal crusade to destroy the federal government and only respond to brute force. Trump exemplifies this; if you listen to him, he defines right and wrong simply based on what you can get away with. The rest of the GOP is infected with that now.  The Dems have little brute force because they don’t control any branch of government, so they have to engage in tactical skirmishes and strategic retreats.  My sense is that this is an orchestrated retreat, especially considering who is “caving.” They figure they’ve milked what they can from the current shutdown and need to retreat before the thermostatic reaction turns into a generalized unhappiness with all politicians when people are going without food and/or not able to get help on Medicare and Social Security, and everyone’s holiday plans are disrupted. The downside is that this can dishearten your own supporters. Retreats are often messy.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @geg6: aren’t willing to do what it takes to fight fascism

      If you Americans had fucking shown up last November we wouldn’t HAVE to “fight fascism.”

      Thanks, Americans*, for your “fight” against fascism.

      Thanks, Americans*, for not seeing Jim Fucking Crow and it’s white supremacist fucking backers as “fascism” in the first fucking place.

      ASSHOLE OUT.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Hoodie: The downside is that this can dishearten your own supporters.

      A lot of our “supporters” really aren’t.

      I’m only an asshole here, but I believe the Bigfoot Dictum explains a lot of what I see here:

      “There is no horseshoe. There is only white people who are at best uncomfortable with any power being held in Black** hands. Those white people are at all points of the ‘left-right’ spectrum.”

      ** You an substitute “Jewish” or “Latino” or “Muslim” or “female” and it will still apply. There is only one demographic whose rights have never been abrogated or even questioned on this continent.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      mappy!

      @Ramona: Blue states can make that threat meaningless

      This. And variations of this.

      Rs have shown that they can break the Constitution and the rule of law at the federal level. That leaves us with state’s rights. If de-facto secession is all that is left, take it.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      JeanneT

      I was glad to see that neither of my Senators voted for this proposal – I’m going to write them notes right now to thank them for standing firm.

      Does anyone know of groups who are organizing pressure on the Republicans re. insurance, food stamps and the Epstein files?

      Reply
    73. 73.

      brendancalling

      There’s no point in calling my senator–DINO John Fetterman–but I am also very angry and upset. At this point, there are only two reasons I remain a member of Democratic: 1, because I have a heart and a conscience and so could never be a Republican; and 2, to primary DINOs like John Fetterman. That’s it.

      Working Families Party has made inroads in PA and has won some important elections. They have representation on Philly City Council as well, and I think that I will be lending them–as well as state Democrats and deserving DC Democrats like Brendan Boyle–my efforts moving forward.

      I knocked on doors to get Fetterman elected. In SPANISH. In immigrant neighborhoods. And for what? These mooks to give up and roll over on the fight for the poor and the vulnerable, with some mealy-mouthed lip-service? That’s what I wore out my shoes for?

      I’m just at a loss. WTF are we even DOING here?

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Suzanne

      @satby:

      we don’t do “good faith” here 

      Yeah, no kidding.

      The reality is, wherever you come down on if Dems should hold out longer or vote to end the shutdown….. people are getting hurt. There is no win possible.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Suzanne: There is no win possible.

      Some folk here just aren’t smart enough to understand or accept that sometimes one’s choices are between shitty and shittier.

      I’d wager most of those folk live nice, stable, middle-class suburban lives and ain’t been concerned about keeping a roof overhead or food on the table ever. 

      But hey, I’m just an asshole. ;^)

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Suzanne:  I’m with you. This is a profoundly ugly situation.

      Me, I’d rather see Americans* have food on their tables this Thanksgiving.

      I’d like to see the ACA supports renewed. But then, I’d also like a ‘26 Cayman in Guards Red with PDK, so…  ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

      ;^D

      Reply
    79. 79.

      geg6

      @Professor Bigfoot:

      And again I say to you, fuck you.  I’m not one of those Americans.  I fight and have for the last 50 years.

      Whatever.  I really am out now.  Can’t bother to fight with stupid and weak people.  I have laundry to do that’s tougher than these Vichy Democrats.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Professor Bigfoot:  Not long ago I was at the supermarket, checking out; there was a young man in front of me with some pretty basic stuff— milk, bread, eggs, baby food and the like— and I watched him empty his SNAP account, then empty his pockets, and he was still a couple of bucks short when he started looking for “what to put back.”

      NFW, not right in front of ME. “I GOT YOU.” Poor guy, he was so embarrassed he practically ran out of there; but he and his people are gonna eat.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Eyeroller

      @lowtechcyclist: The structure of the Senate means that a significant number of Ds will be from purple or sometimes even mostly red states.  Those are the most liikely to be cowards and sometimes turncoats.  But they are “more” and are nearly always btter than the alternative.  If we had even “more” we’d be in the majority.

      If we didn’t effectively let dirt vote in this country, we’d have fewer problems with the catering to reactionary mostly-white rurals/exurbans.  The Senate is an extreme example of this.  It’s entirely why we have two Dakotas.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @geg6: Oh, sure, what the fuck ever, white lady.

      Y’all howl you voted for Democrats, but you spend ALL YOUR GODDAMN TIME putting the Democratic Party down.

      Yeah, you’re seen. You are hereby invited to add me to your pie filter.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      narya

      @Professor Bigfoot: If you are correct, then I want to see them on TV explaining it. “The elimination of SNAP means many Americans are going hungry today, and tomorrow: this is an IMMEDIATE need, and XX million of your fellow Americans cannot wait any longer. We will have a chance to address health care premiums in December and we will continue to fight for ACA subsidies.” Not great, but places the hunger front and center. And I wouldn’t be surprised if this does shake loose the Epstein stuff. I don’t love it, but, as you note, I have two freezers full of food, heat, comfy socks, and, soon, a cup of coffee. I honestly don’t know if they could have gotten a better deal.

      ETA: Also, your story made me cry. Thank you for taking care of your neighbor.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      JML

      @geg6: yeah, you talk a lot about fighting, but I mostly see you fighting Democrats.

      Nothing makes Republicans happier than seeing Democrats attack each other or see people throw up their hands and say “I’m done with them”.

      There’s a structural advantage the GOP has in these kinds of fights, because they don’t care about accomplishing anything, and really don’t care about actually helping anyone. They like seeing people suffer, because they fundamentally believe that anyone who needs SNAP or insurance subsidies deserves to suffer and it’s their own fault (even when it’s people that have been voting for them).

      At the end of the day, there’s a lot of Dems who can’t sit by and watch people starve for Thanksgiving. But it’s always easier for some to turn against their own rather than keep the focus where it belongs: on the evil that is republicans.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Suzanne

      @Professor Bigfoot: I’ve done that, too, when I see people struggling at the grocery store. I’ve taken people inside fast food restaurants and bought them meals. When I worked at McDonald’s as a teenager, I routinely gave food away. I just gave a neighbor some money, as well as a donation to the food bank, took some groceries to my next-door neighbors last week. No one goes without food in my presence. It does not happen.

      I am of the opinion that the ACA is the greatest legislation that government has enacted in my lifetime. Fucking with it will result in death and suffering. It’s not a “wishlist” item.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @narya: I honestly don’t know if they could have gotten a better deal.

      I don’t start from the assumption that Democrats are “feckless, useless, stupid, and unworthy of my support” like a lot of folks here. I start from the belief that these are intelligent people who have more facts than I do and that they really DO want to do right by the American people.

      But you know… those of us who just believe the Black and Jewish and female led Democrats are too “feckless” to get anything done are just genuflecting at the altar of Republican, conservative power. I think they actually admire the fact that the GOP is willing to starve Americans for political purposes— shows they know how to exercise POWER!

      WHY WON’T DEMOCRATS DO THIS!! (because they’re useless and feckless, of course. Can’t have anything to do with trying to follow the law or showing compassion to those worst off among us, oh no, Democrats are the same monsters the Republicans keep calling them! 🙄

      EDITED to correct a spelling error.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Suzanne: I am of the opinion that the ACA is the greatest legislation that government has enacted in my lifetime. Fucking with it will result in death and suffering. It’s not a “wishlist” item.

      A-motherfuckin’-men, in every jot and tittle.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      narya

      Also, for anyone who needs to know this: community health centers will/must serve anyone who comes to their doors, regardless of the person’s ability to pay. findahealthcenter dot gov

      Health centers are struggling, too, but I’ll also note that CHCs are well-versed in serving people with modest/no means.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      JMG

      My best guess is that at least another 8 Dem Senators wanted to fold, and the ones who did so on the record were those for whom possible electoral consequences were either moot, the retirees, or as far away as possible (2028 and 2030 and nobody will remember last night by then). They did so right when the negative effects of the shutdown were starting to hit the general public rather than those on SNAP or federal employees. Most of us here would argue that meant the shutdown was starting to make its point, but to the defectors, out and hidden, it meant “this is where we’ll start to get blamed.”

      These people are not evil, some of ’em aren’t even stupid. They’re wrong, which is different, and they are super-excessively risk averse, a character flaw which makes them useless in the current circumstances. I am perfectly willing to tell them, “thanks for your service, now GTFO.”

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Geminid

      I sent a couple friends theTalking Point Memo Josh Marshall posted late last night. I thpught it especially interesting because Marshall has been a big Shutdown Hawk.

      The title:

      Team Cave’s Big Win

      “I have what I suspect is a counter-intuitive take on the deal Senate Democrats’ Team Cave made with the Republicans tonight…”

      Marshall’s second paragraph:

        ….But even with all this, I think the overall situation and outcome are basically fine. Rather than tonight’s events being some terrible disaster, a replay of March, I see it as the glass basically being two-thirds or even three-quarters full.

      Marshall being Marshall, he elaborates at length on this conclusion.

      Commenter Ramona links to the Memo in near the end of the interminable Sunday Night Thread, in comments #…

      Reply
    97. 97.

      oldgold

      I predict that before Adelita Grijalva is seated,  Nancy Mace is going to remove her name from the discharge petition in exchange for the Lyon’ King’s endorsement of her for Governor of SC.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      Eyeroller

      @O. Felix Culpa: “Democrats must fight!” (Democrats fight bettr than expected, given their minority status and wobbly members.). “No, it’s not enough that Democrats fight, they must win in an unwinnable situation!”

      I saw a report of an interesting study.  The report was on Reddit and I haven’t looked up the source so take it with a grain of salt.  Some psychologists asked people whether they cared. about others who were at increasing distances from them.  Do you care about your family, your friends, your friends’ friends, your neighborhood, your city, on and on.  As a group, conservatives stopped at “friends’ frineds.  Liberals went all the way to “animals,” some to the planet, and a few all the way to the “universe” for whatever good that is.

      It is at least consistent with a large body of studies indicating that the degree of empathy is a major personality difference between conservatives and liberals.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      Suzanne

      @rikyrah: Well, some people traveling is a matter of life and death. I have worked for some large destination health systems, and people come from all over the country/world for healthcare. MD Anderson, Cleveland Clinic, Sloan-Kettering, etc. They are getting people flying in from West Pigsknuckle, at great personal expense.

      But yeah. Lots of travel isn’t essential. That’s why I hope that it wasn’t a factor in their decision-making.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @Professor Bigfoot: So what was the point of the shut down? The furloughed federal employees going w/o pay deserved no consideration, when most Dem supporters were cheering the Dems on for the past 6 weeks through the shutdown?

      & it is the 8 centrists who voted “Yes” to cloture who care about people on SNAP, & the rest of the elected Dems (the vast majority) who wanted to stand fast are the heartless ghouls who don’t care if the poor & the most vulnerable suffer? What are we to make of Schumer & Jefferies claiming the vote for cloture to be a mistake? Are they heartless ghouls who don’t care about the people on SNAP, or are they cynical charlatans playing their supporters for fools?

      I do see point you (& others) are making. But, if we were always going to end up here, why drag the shut down out for so long to begin w/? If it was just to help win the elections on Tue., I am afraid that is far too much cynicism than I can stomach from elected Dem politicians, & not at all what the dire moment calls for.

      The shut down, while it lasted, hurt a lot of people, too. Namely furloughed federal employees.

      But either way, I really don’t think questioning the morality of fellow members of this community, whether one supports ending the shutdown or not, is productive.

      Reply
    103. 103.

      ExPatExDem

      Five days.

      That’s how long after Tuesday’s election sweep it took for the Dems to roll over and show their belly.

      Five fucking days.  smh

      Reply
    104. 104.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @geg6: There currently is no alternative to the Dem Party, when it comes to opposing the Repubs in electoral politics. If you give up on electoral politics, then you need to prepare for civil war, or submission, or exile.

      Reply
    105. 105.

      Suzanne

      @YY_Sima Qian:

      If you give up on electoral politics, then you need to prepare for civil war, or submission, or exile. 

      We need to prepare for these things, even if we do not give up on electoral politics.

      Again, sometimes the choices are shittier and shittier.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      Ksmiami05

      @JMG: completely agree, but then again, all of this wouldn’t be happening if we’d gone hammer and tongs at all the insurrectionists after 2020. Including Trump. At this point, we need to protect blue states and stop funding the feds. And frankly I’m done caring about the add on effects of this. If people want to vote stupid, then we get stupid. And evil.
      electing trump a second time was national suicide

      Reply
    107. 107.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @YY_Sima Qian: the point of the shutdown was political— to get the Republicans on record and in the media that they WANT people to be sick and hungry.

      To get more white people to vote for Democrats, which they seem loathe to ever do— even though most Americans* seem to like Democratic policies, they tend to vote for The Party of the White Man.

      They owned it. Most people think Republicans are the cause of our problems now. But a legislators first job should always be the health and welfare of their constituents; and right here we’ve been talking about just how long will ATC go this understaffed and unpaid before a couple of 747s collide.

      What I hear is, as I said before, a genuflection before the willingness of the Republicans to RUTHLESSLY wield power, to the point of literally going to the Supreme Court to demand the right to cut off food support to people who will go hungry without it.

      What the Democrats are doing— HAVE BEEN doing— is struggling to ameliorate the situation WHITE AMERICANS FUCKING PUT US IN last November; but hey, that’s not important now.

      ETA:

      But either way, I really don’t think questioning the morality of fellow members of this community, whether one supports ending the shutdown or not, is productive.

      White morality is why we’re here. The willingness of white Americans to watch nonwhite, non-straight, non-male people suffer is a constant fucking strain in American history, from 1619 to Jim Crow to Trump and his BLATANTLY white male supremacist rhetoric and policies.

      So, why SHOULDN’T I question those morals?

      Reply
    108. 108.

      zhena gogolia

      @ExPatExDem:

      Five days.

      That’s how long after Tuesday’s election sweep it took for people on the internet to decide the fight was over and it was time to resume sniping at our elected representatives, because we’re in a privileged position and don’t have to suffer from the shutdown.

      Five fucking days.  smh

      Reply
    109. 109.

      Eyeroller

      @Suzanne: I really don’t think the Rs were going to budge on eliminating the subsidies.  They have wanted to destroy the ACA since it was signed.  I wish people could understand that.

      And I do think that travel chaos may have played a role in the way things went.  It’s happened before that shutdowns ended with ATC outages.  If people couldn’t get to Gramma’s for Thanksgiving there’s a real chance they would have turned on Ds (well, most likely boffsides but that always hits Ds harder).

      Reply
    110. 110.

      Princess

      @Suzanne: That’s my view. I don’t know what the right way to handle being the minority party is. It’s a shit hand. Trump is still way too popular given what he’s doing. The press is against us. Maybe this is the wrong thing. I get why people are upset. But I don’t trust people who are certain either way.

      Reply
    113. 113.

      tobie

      @What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?: My understanding is that the reversal of RIFs lasts only till January. After that, the reductions in force can begin again.

      I understand the mess Senators were staring at with federal workers not getting paid, SNAP benefits not being disbursed, flights getting canceled and the safety of airline travel in jeopardy. But not demanding more when Trump was in a flop-sweat and killing the ACA was a craven move. ACA enrollments will be low this year and will bring the Dems signature legislation to an ignominious end. I expect such disregard from Cortez-Masto, Shaheen, Fetterman, Rosen, and Hassan. All are mediocre. But I thought better of Tim Kaine.

      Maryland has more federal employees than Viriginia but both of its Senators held firm.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @Professor Bigfoot:

      the point of the shutdown was political— to get the Republicans on record and in the media that they WANT people to be sick and hungry.

      I am not sure that point has in fact been made in a durable way, & at the cost of a great deal of disruption to the lives of furloughed federal employees, people who use the affected federal services, & Dems losing credibility in any future government shutdown fight.

      But, we will see. As I said downstairs, I would very much love to be proven pessimistic & wrong.

      Reply
    115. 115.

      Suzanne

      @Princess:

      Maybe this is the wrong thing. I get why people are upset. But I don’t trust people who are certain either way. 

      I have nothing but sadness that this is where we are.

      I think we (here in the comment section) need to grasp that there isn’t an unambiguous choice between hurting people vs. not hurting people that’s before us here. There’s not one stronger position that I can see at this point. And most people in this comment section are good people who care deeply about their communities and this country.

      Reply
    116. 116.

      chemiclord

      @YY_Sima Qian: I don’t know if there’s an answer to that question that would be satisfactory to even a simple majority here, much less to the aggressively online as a whole that are driving the bulk of the rage at Democrats.

      Reply
    117. 117.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @geg6:

      I don’t have the stomach for the rationalizations about how this is a fantastic outcome and how we’ll fight! but only if there is no pain involved.  We’re slouching toward the Fourth Reich and there seems to be no worries about that.

      Your righteous anger appears to have caused you to misread the comments. Kindly show one single comment that suggests this was a “fantastic outcome.” Or anyone here who is blissfully unaware of or unconcerned about the Fascist-in-Chief and his Evil Minions.

      To have compassion on other people who are involuntarily going hungry isn’t quite the same thing as being unwilling to sacrifice one’s own well-being in the fight. YMMV.

      Reply
    118. 118.

      Stacib

      @YY_Sima Qian: Exactly! What was the point of holding out for weeks just to fold in the end and still not have anything close to what you were supposedly fighting for? This doesn’t make the pain that’s been caused go away – it does kinda make it all feel useless.

      Reply
    119. 119.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @Professor Bigfoot: Not everyone who supported standing fast in the government shutdown, be they elected Dems or commenters here, are white men. Many aren’t.

      Frankly, on this specific topic, I think it is a non sequitur.

      Reply
    121. 121.

      Hoodie

      @YY_Sima Qian: The reason to extend the shutdown this long was to drive home that the GOP is willing to starve people and risk midair collisions to make health insurance premiums skyrocket. I certainly hope they’re somewhat cynical because you need a certain amount of cynicism to wage what is basically an asymmetrical war.

      Reply
    122. 122.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Eyeroller:

      Some psychologists asked people whether they cared. about others who were at increasing distances from them.  Do you care about your family, your friends, your friends’ friends, your neighborhood, your city, on and on.  As a group, conservatives stopped at “friends’ frineds.  Liberals went all the way to “animals,” some to the planet, and a few all the way to the “universe” for whatever good that is.

      My problem is always that I try to take that to an extreme where it eats itself. Caring about all life pretty much means you should want to eliminate all humans, because we are nothing but destructive to other life. Caring about all humans pretty much means you ought to want to eliminate white people. Even animal lovers who are vegan care for animals who are obligate carnivores, and they have to countenance killing to keep these animals alive (and I’ve heard arguments that all such pets should be euthanized). And so on almost fractally. Some of the beings you empathize with are inimical to others in their very existence, so how can you accommodate caring for them all?

      I sometimes feel like I’m at the center of a bullseye of concentric circles of existence (object, living things, animals, humans, First World people, Americans, American men etc.), each ring of which lives only vampirically by doing evil to the next ring out. So good is simply not possible, or even approachable, beyond the moral perfection of nonexistence. There are only evils of different scope.

      Reply
    123. 123.

      tobie

      @O. Felix Culpa: What will happen to the SNAP case that the first circuit will be issuing an opinion on? I’m assuming the case will go forward since the House hasn’t voted on this package yet. It would be ironic if the court mandates the immediate resumption of SNAP benefits regardless of the shutdown, as that was one of the reasons the 8 Dems gave for caving.

      Reply
    126. 126.

      H.E.Wolf

      I am reminded of the many years in which Black people lost on Civil Rights issues, and lost again, and lost again, in terrible, heartbreaking ways – and with terrible personal harms – that make this current conflict look like a polite bridge game. And persevered.

      Perhaps we can take a leaf from that book.

      Reply
    128. 128.

      Stacib

      @YY_Sima Qian: Raises hand. I’ll be 66 in two days, and I’ve been black my whole life. Politically, more centrist, but I’ve always voted for the Dem on the ballot in November. I’ve also experienced many of the hardships people are supposedly concerned about – single mother, time on welfare, etc. I am really disappointed at this outcome.

      Reply
    130. 130.

      Geminid

      @Marleedog: Thanks. My phone was so slow I missed edit window and could mot supply Ramona’s comment numbers.

      I finally hit “Restart” to get my phone loading more quickly. I’m feeling pretty slow myself this morning  and now I wish I had a Restart button.

      Reply
    132. 132.

      ExPatExDem

      @zhena gogolia: The Democratic Party has an image problem in part because they’re seen as unwilling to fight for anything.

      The Sunday night Sellout just affirmed this image 1,000 percent.

      Reply
    133. 133.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @chemiclord: That’s where I get stuck. We chose them, we helped elect them, and then we immediately assume their motives are questionable, their intelligence meager, their competence nonexistent.

      What i see is a whole lot of white people who are QUICK to hate on Democrats; who NEVER give a Democrat “the benefit of the doubt,” who ALWAYS assume the very worst of everything any Democrat ever says or does.

      Who then scream that they voted for the Democrat, completely erasing the way they constantly seem to bash Democrats.

      That, I think, is what bothers me the most- the absolute inability to give any Democrat any semblance of “the benefit of the doubt” in any situation— it’s just always “feckless Democrats.”

      Reply
    134. 134.

      narya

      @H.E.Wolf: Oh, thank you for that. I’m also going to read TPM later. I was also thinking that having the ACA subsidies as a single issue makes it clear who is doing it, AND it does that closer to the midterm elections.

      It all still sucks, yes, but this is a helpful guide to not freaking out completely.

      Reply
    135. 135.

      schrodingers_cat

      I really don’t see what the fight is about. Democrats are shut out of power in DC. They have an inherently weaker hand because of this. Argue with your Trump voting relatives instead of blaming Democrats for what the Republicans do.

      Reply
    136. 136.

      Shakti

      Scrolls through thread of arguing about whether SNAP subsidies versus ACA subsidies in this shit CR:

      • I would just assume that neither are funded at this point until they hit people’s bank accounts and are spent.
      • We know this clown car of villains is going to drag their feet on court orders for either one of them, if they’re funded and pull bullshit like rescissions and DOGE. I don’t see representatives playing the kayfabe game and calling out the bad faith of Congressional Republicans, Trump, Vought, DOGE, at the same time — enough. Like they should also be talking about the actions they’re taking in their districts in anticipation of the bad faith.  B/c right now it looks like they’re Charlie Brown with Lucy’s football, except Charlie Brown is a ringer too.
      • They should still campaign on Republicans being fucking Scrooge and the Grinch. They stole the Halloween candy,  they took  food out of kids’ mouths, and they repo’ed Tiny Tim’s crutches.  Santa’s going to crash his sleigh because Republicans have defunded the NORAD Santa Tracker.  Have food drives at the busiest airports, at the hospitals.   Coordinate with the free testing events and  point out that Republicans are driving more and more people to those.   Anyone yelling about bribes — “I will help my constituents legally — whether through legislation or otherwise. Republicans want to take it out of the budget, and not fund things already allocated in the budget. [While we’re fighting in court/going through the budget process, etc, we’re here for you.]”
      • I’m not getting texts about evil democrats from my republican rep. I got a “help with SNAP” text.
      Reply
    138. 138.

      Scout211

      @tobie: What will happen to the SNAP case that the first circuit will be issuing an opinion on?

      The first circuit did rule late last night. They denied the emergency stay. See my #58.

      There is now a 48 hour pause.  Another appeal to SCOTUS in the next 48 hours?  The CR will likely take longer than 48 hours, so that’s my guess.

      Reply
    140. 140.

      Taumaturgo

      @Princess:

      Voters supported these Democratic candidates expecting them to fight for democratic principles, but instead found them to be moderate versions of MAGA Republicans who prioritize donor interests over constituent needs. When Republican MAGA colleagues pledged a December vote to preserve ACA subsidies, Democrats accepted this assurance and subsequently conceded on the issue. This reflects typical centrist behavior at a time when voters are voting and clamoring for Democrats to stand up and fight.

      Reply
    141. 141.

      Kirklin

      So it appears some Democrats will gladly take a promise to pay tomorrow for a hamburger today from people notorious for not paying or keeping promises.

      Reply
    142. 142.

      Matt McIrvin

      @schrodingers_cat: I think there was an idea that we might actually be able to break the Republican coalition on this by letting it get worse for months. (Or even let the shutdown drag all the way to the 2026 midterm, with the situation getting worse and worse the whole time.)

      The problem is that Democrats inherently have a lower tolerance for their own constituents getting hurt, and I think it’s a moral bedrock thing, not something we can strategically suspend.

      Reply
    147. 147.

      Quiltingfool

      I’ve been reading LGM, and boy, howdy, the front pagers and commenters are exploding in a hot white rage at Democrats.

      I’m not raging, though.  I think Democrats were in the “pick the shitty or shittier” choice scenario.   No one here exactly likes the choice made.  We wanted the Republicans to be human (for a change) and do the right thing.   Um hmmm.

      My two cents is that this outcome was going to be the same, no matter how long the shutdown.  The Republicans were not going to budge.  And the longer the shutdown?  I think Democrats would have been blamed.

      We are at war right now.  If you’re really, really lucky, you win the war in one shot.  That rarely happens.  War is a bunch of battles, and sometimes the battle goes sideways.  Sometimes retreat is the only shitty option, but you survive to fight again.

      Oh, and by all means, primary the Democrats you believe to be weak.  Quit griping and do the work.   Some of you are lucky to live in states where you can primary a Democrat and get another one.  I’m not that lucky, here in ruby red  Missouri.

      Reply
    148. 148.

      Deputinize America

      @Professor Bigfoot:

      Two of my three children have exchange policies and won’t be able to afford coverage unless we pick up those premiums; that’s in addition to me already paying student loans of $1700 per month for my youngest daughter on a balance which is just not reducing. Figure about 4K per month that I’m going to have to shit out.

      The people who came out and voted for Team D will be overwhelmingly affected by the end of the subsidy. The people who didn’t get off their asses to vote at all (and rural Trump voters) are going to be the one overwhelmingly benefitting from the resumption of SNAP.

      Reply
    149. 149.

      Another Scott

      RollCall has a quasi-decent summary of where things stand. Have your salt shaker handy.

      The shutdown is still in place. It may take the rest of the week to get this out of the Senate and then comes the House. While I expect this to ultimately pass, there’s going to be more pain before it does.

      Hang in there, everyone.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    150. 150.

      Belafon

      @Professor Bigfoot: That’s not a correction. That’s deciding that Democrats are the only people responsible.

      I was angry at Democrats last night, but then I went to sleep, and now I’m angry at Republicans again.

      I have done the hungry thing, I did it in college, and do you (the royal you) know how hard it is to be a college student if you are hungry? I joined the Navy because of it. That’s why I have bought food to donate to the food pantry here in addition to my usual monthly donation.

      I think most of us are comfortable enough here that we don’t worry about our next meal, even though, like me, we know that we would be royally screwed if we lost our jobs. So while it would have been awesome to see people who are getting a paycheck no matter what hold out against a party willing to throw a Gatsby themed party to literally show how petty they are (a party that has killed people by shutting down USAID), I am not surprised that people like Kaine were hearing from constituents that hadn’t gotten paid and were having to stand in line.

      Reply
    151. 151.

      Shakti

      I think the crux of it is Republicans are doing the most to wreck everything, and the way government is supposed to work Democrats can’t move nearly fast enough (within the political system)  even if Republicans weren’t operating in total malice and bad faith.

      People need to see you are fighting for them like mad, and not think you are capitulating, especially when you know you’re going to keep losing a ton of fights and you don’t have a lot of power.

      I think being seen to do the most to mitigate things outside of the government the legal system by  taking concrete helpful actions would do so much for “oh this shit deal means they’re capitulating to the Vichy Reruns”

      Reply
    154. 154.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      @Matt McIrvin: That’s the sort of thing that happens when people with compassion and scruples and morals are forced to negotiate with a cult of evil sociopathic abusers. The cult is willing to use unthinkable weapons to rain down harm on innocents.

      Reply
    157. 157.

      mali muso

      While I can see the reasoning for choosing to end this particular battle, I’m still really sick that one of my Senators (Kaine-VA) participated in rolling over after we literally JUST stomped the elections.  I’ll be calling his office today to ask him to resign once Spanberger takes office so she can appoint a Democrat who has the appetite for the times we are living in.  I’m never going to not vote for team D, but we need more AND better Democrats.

      Reply
    159. 159.

      Taumaturgo

      @H.E.Wolf:

      Tired of the weak justification of Democrats playing 3d chess and MAGAS playing checkers. Right now MAGAs are in a win-win situation and come December these 8 centrists will have nothing to show for obeying in advance, they forgot fascism thrives when people with good intentions cave.

      Reply
    160. 160.

      Azhrie139

      @Suzanne: Considering quisling dems in the senate will 100% be cutting deals cementing an authority state post 2026 because of bipartisan ship. You are exactly right people should be preparing for cold civil war and other things you list.

      Reply
    161. 161.

      Belafon

      @Deputinize America:

      The people who didn’t get off their asses to vote at all (and rural Trump voters) are going to be the one overwhelmingly benefitting from the resumption of SNAP.

       
      Tell that to Virginia, with all of those government workers and military members.

      Reply
    164. 164.

      Geminid

      @JMG:

      My best guess is that at least 8 other Senators wanted to fold….

      Thst was my analysis also when I looked at the status of the 8 Senators. None have a reelection race next year.

      Two– Durbin and Shaheen– are retiring. Three– Cortez-Masto, Fetterman, and Rozen– are up for reelection in 2028 and three– King, Kaine and Rozen– are not up for reelection until 2030.

      Of my two Senators, I figured Mark Warner would vote for cloture before Tim Kaine did. But Warner is up for reelection next year, and Tim Kaine is not until 2030. And I expect Kaine to retire, and Abigail Spanberger, the She Wolf of the Old Dominion, to take his place.

      I think several others among the cloture voters will retire as well, but not because of this vote.

      Reply
    168. 168.

      Thor Heyerdahl

      I read about this last night with all of the hair on fire responses and figured, “Sure this is how it looks right now, but Tangerine Tinydick will, as per usual, say/do something stupid, make it all about him, and blow it up.”

      Just like any other catastrophe, the 24 hour rule is a reasonable approach toward the situation.

      Reply
    169. 169.

      RevRick

      @satby: Bottom line: Democrats never had any leverage. The only leverage possible would have been if Republicans cared about the suffering of people. They don’t. And some even believe, perversely, that suffering is ennobling.
      Democrats, on the other hand, do care. Our whole party is rooted in the principle of the amelioration of suffering. Every welfare state like policy, whether it’s Social Security or SNAP or LIHEAP or the ACA, is based on the understanding that it will reduce the baleful impact of life’s vicissitudes.
      So, the Democrats were always in a can’t-win situation. Their only hope was that the off-year election results would cause the GOP to blink first. It didn’t. And if that bludgeon failed to move the GOP, then the next best thing was to let the GOP live with the consequences of screwing over people’s health care.

      Reply
    170. 170.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @Azhrie139: “Quisling Dem” is utterly uncalled for. None of the 8 who voted “Yay” on cloture are evil or cowardly, they are just wrong (IMHO) on this score.

      &, as Adam L. Silverman is fond of saying, we’ve long been in a “cold” civil war. It is the “hot” one we need to prepare for.

      Reply
    172. 172.

      Betty Cracker

      I’m low-key obsessed with the goddamn filibuster because I am convinced it is an existential threat to democracy. I have to wonder if Trump’s (increasingly spicy) tantrums at Repubs for not abolishing it motivated filibuster-philes in our caucus to seek an end to the shutdown. Just speculation on my part — nothing I’ve read indicates it was a factor.

      Reply
    173. 173.

      Quiltingfool

      @schrodingers_cat:

      Democrats are shut out of power in DC. They have an inherently weaker hand because of this. Argue with your Trump voting relatives instead of blaming Democrats for what the Republicans do.

      Seems like we’re helping the narrative that Democrats are to blame for every damned shitty thing Republicans do.  Those assholes don’t get much pushback, and if they do, they just ignore it.

      Reply
    175. 175.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Azhrie139: I’m sorry, do you get angry at an orc for behaving like an orc or for the idiots trying to negotiate in good faith with the orc

      So, since the orc will never operate in good faith and have abandoned the Constitution and the rule of law, that’s what the Democrats should do too?

      In that case, I hope you’ve been stockpiling weapons and ammunition, because down that path lies kinetic civil war.

      Reply
    176. 176.

      Geminid

      @YY_Sima Qian:

         What are we to make of Schumer and Jeffries claiming the vote for cloture to be a mistake?

      My take is that Schumer and Jeffries are politicians, not pundits or historians, and that their statements should be viewed in that light. Same with Elizabeth Warren’s.

      Reply
    179. 179.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      @O. Felix Culpa:

      Hostage taking works, eh? For you, not me. If you aren’t going to fight then you are giving up. The whole thing was a complete waste of time.

      Those Democrats gave up, probably because of pressure from the airline industry. Regardless, they sold us out and are now claiming it was a good deal.

      Fuck them and fuck anyone who thinks like this. Fight or fuck off because that’s where we are at.

      Reply
    181. 181.

      Scout211

       

      The Supreme Court on Monday turned away a long-shot attempt to overturn the landmark 2015 ruling that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide.

      The justices without comment rejected an appeal brought by Kim Davis, a former county clerk in Kentucky who was sued in 2015 for refusing to issue marriage licenses because of her opposition to same-sex marriage based on her religious beliefs.

      Reply
    182. 182.

      ExPatExDem

      @Taumaturgo: Tired of the weak justification of Democrats playing 3d chess and MAGAS playing checkers

       

      There is never any grand plan or secret long term strategy that pays off down the line.

      Just the recurring theme that at some point, enough Dems will fold for Republicans to get their way.

      Like voting to certify the stolen election of 2000, like voting for the Iraq AUMF, and so on.

      Reply
    185. 185.

      Belafon

      @Azhrie139: If the orcs have been holding onto your family for a month?

      If Republicans don’t have anything to worry about until 2026 (and really, what do they have to worry about unless people start burning down their houses), what can Democrats do to force the issue? Republicans also believe they can “fix” the elections by then.

      Reply
    187. 187.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Professor Bigfoot: Thank you for this.  Looks like this is gonna be a good week to stay away from BJ.  Republicans have all the power and put Dems into an impossible position with no good options.  To the usual suspect haters, Dems will do the wrong thing no matter what they do.  The same people who spend all their time bitching and moaning about Dems, joining witch-hunts against Biden and encouraging people not to support Harris because of Gaza.  They help put the GOP in this position in the first place.  In the immortal words of EF Goldman…

      But yes, I totally agree with you.  I’ve known elected Dems and they have the hardest, worst possible job on Earth.  Our shitty electorate, the media and structural impediments put them in impossible situations every day where there are no easy answers or good options and they will be hated even if they pick the best one.  Politics is hard, especially as a Dem in a country addicted to White Supremacy and four decades of anti-Dem propaganda coming from every angle and internalized by voters.

      Reply
    190. 190.

      different-church-lady

      I’m not at all happy about this “deal”, but I gotta say I suspect it’s playing very very very differently with the normies.

      Reply
    191. 191.

      tam1MI

      @JML: At the end of the day, there’s a lot of Dems who can’t sit by and watch people starve for Thanksgiving.

      But who are apparently perfectly willing to allow people to die agonizing and preventable deaths from lack of health care because they couldn’t afford it.

      But hey, at least it will reduce the surplus population, amirite?

      Reply
    192. 192.

      Belafon

      @Professor Bigfoot:

      Spot TF on.

       
      I had to think about this a second. As you can read from my other stuff, I’m in a bit of a “Get back to blaming Republicans” mode, so I didn’t catch the sarcasm in your correction. My bad.

      Reply
    193. 193.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @Geminid: & where have such too cute by half political maneuvering gotten us these decades, other than to disaffect those not already deeply engaged in politics away from politics?

      As JMG, and you, imply w/ your comments, we are at the point where it is hard to pin down where some 20% of the Dem Senate Caucus actually stand on critical issues, & whether some of the pronouncements reflect genuine conviction or cynical calculation.

      & this is of course not new. Sinemanchin were running cover for ~ 10 “centrist”/”moderate” Dems during the Biden years. We saw that during the Obama years, too.

      Reply
    194. 194.

      H.E.Wolf

      @Taumaturgo: ​they forgot fascism thrives when people with good intentions cave.

       Oh, hello to the mage! As you’re definitely someone with good intentions, you will be glad to pitch in and help with this excellent project. Postcards To Voters is doing GOTV for a Democrat in TN: a special election in early December. It’s one seat nearer to a Democratic majority in the US House.

      I always assume that folks who want other people to keep up the good fight, are willing to take concrete action themselves. So I know you’ll sign up to write some postcards this week, or have already done so!

      See you on the barricades. I’ll share my stamps.

      Reply
    195. 195.

      Bettencourt

      @UncleEbeneezer:

      It’s an even better week to stay from LGM. Yesterday’s news brought multiple columns vilifying “The Democrats” as if the entire party had caved as one. I’ve still never forgiven them for the way they dealt with the infamous Biden debate (“foot Parkinsons” and all), so these days I often skip the posts and go directly to the comment threads.

      I now see that others have made similar points about LGM several replies ago.

      Reply
    196. 196.

      Geminid

      @H.E.Wolf: Good morning, Comrade Wolf. You’re up early for a Western Woman!

      I figger you might be hankerin’ for another Louis L’Amour novel. May I suggest Passin’ Through? The hero is resilient, the heroine is plucky, and the villains are extremely villainous.

      Reply
    197. 197.

      Jackie

      Good news to share!

      The Supremes decline to revisit same-sex marriage decision!

      The Supreme Court on Monday declined an opportunity to overturn its landmark precedent recognizing a constitutional right to same-sex marriage, tossing aside an appeal that had roiled LGBTQ advocates who feared the conservative court might be ready to revisit the decade-old decision,” CNN reports.

      “Instead, the court denied an appeal from Kim Davis, the former Kentucky county clerk who now faces hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages and legal fees for refusing to issue marriage licenses after the court’s decision in Obergefell v. Hodges allowed same-sex couples to marry.”

      I hope Kim Davis lives the rest of her ugly, ugly life in poverty trying to pay for her ugliness.

      Reply
    200. 200.

      Belafon

      @tam1MI:

      But who are apparently perfectly willing to allow people to die agonizing and preventable deaths from lack of health care because they couldn’t afford it.

      But hey, at least it will reduce the surplus population, amirite?

       

      And if they didn’t try to get SNAP, paychecks for federal workers, the military, and air traffic controllers back, we would be at people not eating and sky high premiums. Republicans only have to not do anything to win. It’s a crappy choice, but Republicans are throwing parties over people starving.

      Reply
    201. 201.

      Hoodie

      @Betty Cracker: That’s likely a good thing because at this point (three years left in Trump’s term) it probably is better that it not be nuked, as it does give cover to the few not quite insane senate Republicans.  Without it, you’d likely see a succession of party line votes on some pretty insane legislation.  Trump is trying to dismantle the government using executive action, but is somewhat hindered by the courts.  Having the agenda in Pastor Mike’s hands would likely be worse, as he’d crown Trump and want to push through some pretty godawful stuff.

      Reply
    202. 202.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Paul in KY:  If arguing for my convictions and speaking the truth as I see it makes me an asshole, then so be it.

      I’m already a ni’er, so,  ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

      Reply
    206. 206.

      iKropoclast

      the Senate voted 60-40 to move toward passing compromise legislation to fund the government and hold a later vote on extending Affordable Care Act tax credits that expire Jan. 1.

      Senator King, have I got a deal for you on these rare, life-changing magic beans…

      Reply
    209. 209.

      Fair Economist

      I’m somewhat less mad when I see this deal includes SNAP extensions for the year. That means Dems can shutdown the government again in February without that particular threat.

      Reply
    211. 211.

      bjacques

      I haven’t seen a mention that the Republicans won’t actually vote on the Senate bill for a few days, and Johnson won’t open the House until the 19th at least.

      ”Congratulations, assholes. You beat us. Now open up the goddamn government already.”

      From Hell’s heart I stab at thee…

      Reply
    212. 212.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @geg6:

      It’s a shit sandwich and there are those masochist Dems, eating it up and telling us how delicious it is. Humiliating.

      Yup.

      Reply
    215. 215.

      Quiltingfool

      @different-church-lady:

      I’m not at all happy about this “deal”, but I gotta say I suspect it’s playing very very very differently with the normies.

      Yep.  Here at Balloon Juice, we are not normal.  We’re political junkies.  Most people are not.  If things they depend on aren’t there, then they look around to see what the problem is.  And they aren’t going to take the time to figure out the nuance.

      The longer the shutdown, normies would be blaming Democrats.  If you live in a place surrounded by red, you know what I mean.

      Reply
    217. 217.

      Old Man Shadow

      People who are angry at Democrats for folding like cheap suits. People who are cheering everyone on that this is the best deal Democrats could have won.

      Same as it always is.

      Personally, I am disappointed, but I expected nothing.

      The good news, I reckon, is that millions of hungry folks will get the usual assistance from the meager safety net. Course, Trump could always sign the bill into law, then Stephen Wormtongue Miller might convince him to laugh and cut off folks anyway, but that would be a different story.

      The promise of a vote on the ACA subsidies is probably performative bullshit. But I guess we’ll see how that plays out.

      Like I said, disappointed, but not angry. Some folks need to face strong primaries when they come up for reelection, so if you are angry and live in their state, start putting pressure on your party.

      Reply
    218. 218.

      tobie

      @Fair Economist: We’re on the verge of winning this battle in the courts thanks to the clever strategy crafted by KBJ. If that’s the case, we really caved for nothing. Even the reduction in force agreement extends only till January, at which point firings can begin again.

      Reply
    221. 221.

      Castor Canadensis

      @Taumaturgo: You wrote

      found them to be moderate versions of MAGA Republicans who prioritize donor interests over constituent needs

      IMHO, that’s by design.

      If you would like to create corrupt politicians, it’s easy: make their jobs depend on your donations.

      If you want them to listen to their donors, make elections prohibitively expensive. Then whether they’re a city Councilor, a provincial MPP or a federal Member of Parliament, they’re going to need donations to their election campaign. They need a temporary office, a phone bank, furniture for their volunteers to work at, and lots of lawn signs. Maybe even TV ads.

      If you also want to pre-select for only well-to-do candidates, you can do that with money too. You do so by making nominations (“primaries” in the US) expensive enough that middle-class and below candidates can’t afford to enter without outside financial help.

      These approaches work for all parties, even those on the left. Whether a candidate is running for the NDP, Liberals, Conservatives or Bloc Québécois, making them dependent on donations makes them attentive to the needs and wants of their contributors.

      And it’s legal!
      (That’s from a longer rant, leaflessca.wordpress.com/2024/12/15/the-elephant-in-the-roomenforced-corruption/)

      Reply
    223. 223.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Hoodie: I’m sort of at the point of “nuke it and let the heavens fall”. If they declare Trump a king and the Democratic Party illegal and underwear has to be worn on the outside, well, at least everyone knows exactly who did it when the country burns down. None of this ruling through inaction, depending on the other side to stop your own insanity from causing damage, and generally evading responsibility.

      But the Senate LOVES all that. And not just the right wing of the Senate.

      Reply
    224. 224.

      Another Scott

      @Betty Cracker: I’m of several views on the filibuster/cloture system.

      1. In a democracy, the majority must be able to rule.  A tiny minority should not be able to thwart the majority.
      2. Big changes to systems often should require more than a bare minimum majority.
      3. Supermajority rules can make sense to force compromises when two teams of good-faith actors have disagreements.  See #2.
      4. Rules are only as good as the people who are willing to stand up for them.  Rules that are bent and stretched to do evil should not be supported, no matter the intent and original application.  Rules and systems don’t work when one side is a bad-faith actor.
      5. The filibuster/cloture system has routinely been used to prevent progress that the country has demanded.  It’s hard to find instances where the filibuster/cloture system has prevented bad things from happening (the Democratic filibuster here did not change the outcome – it delayed it and maybe set the stage to reverse it in 2027…).

      The filibuster cannot save us when monsters have the majority.  No rules or traditions or norms or procedures can do that.  That’s a well-known bad side of self-government – a majority of elected representatives can write new rules and procedures.

      The solution is:  We have to vote the monsters out.

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    225. 225.

      iKropoclast

      @satby: Democrats don’t really have leverage if the Rs nuke the filibuster, and they still could.

      Better in the long term for (d)emocratic governance. The filibuster is not good when we use it and bad when they use it. It is what it is, which by my reckoning is just bad.

      Reply
    227. 227.

      Barbara

      Colin Kaepernick.  That’s what I think of when someone tries to negotiate from a position of weakness.  There has to be an endgame.  I don’t know whether I agree with this endgame or not, but I do think I can say the following with complete confidence:

      The only way to make health care available to people not blessed with great wealth or generous employers is to vote for Democrats.

      I am as tired of moral victories as anyone in the universe but Democrats cannot protect people from savage cuts to health care when they are in the minority.  All the handwringing and wishcasting in the world won’t change that.

      Reply
    230. 230.

      JML

      @tam1MI: They’re obviously not ok with people not being able to afford health care either, which is why they’ve been battling for over a month. And if they get the vote in Congress (I suspect this deal doesn’t happen if both the House & Senate don’t commit to a vote on the ACA subsidies) and the GOP still says “nope! we’re fine with millions of people having their premium shoot way past anything they can afford to pay” then that’s what the entire 2026 election is about.

      “They don’t care about you” coupled with an affordability message when food costs are still up, health insurance is skyrocketing, tariffs are screwing with prices, utilities are going up going into winter…the GOP will have to own it.

      Part of the lesson from the last election is there are a lot of people that will blame whomever is in power and look for an alternative if things aren’t going well for them. Period. There’s no appetite for “we’re on the right path and it’ll be fixed in 2 more years”.

      Reply
    234. 234.

      Audrey

      @Castor Canadensis @tobie: So many people are making comments like these.  You do realize that this particular SC case is only about emergency SNAP funding right?  It would cover about half of the normal monthly SNAP budget.  For one month.  This month which is one third over.  This isn’t directed at you per se, as I said, a lot of people seem to be conflating this case with SNAP funding being restored in full.

      Argue about the merits/demerits/etc. of the deal by all means, but know the ground you’re arguing on.

      (Long time lurker, very, very, very occasional commenter)

      Reply
    235. 235.

      Castor Canadensis

      @Belafon:

      Republicans are throwing parties over people starving.

      In part to emphasize to Democratic Senators that they absolutely will kill people if the Democrats don’t give in.

      Reply
    236. 236.

      Belafon

      @iKropoclast: And we are in a really bad position. Nuke the filibuster. Republicans pass a “All Congressional maps must guarantee Republicans win” law. Supreme Court says “The founders believed the Republican party was supposed to rule.”

      Reply
    238. 238.

      p.a.

      In the past the filibuster was a great way for people who want to keep kicking the public in the balls to avoid actually writing and voting for legislation to overtly kick people in the balls.

      Now we have a party that revels in publicly legislatively and “executively” kicking people in the balls, plus the filibuster.

      Reply
    240. 240.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Another Scott: Even the framers who spoke of the Senate as a “cooling saucer” never intended for there to be a supermajority requirement for all legislation. That’s just insane. Any minority obstruction proviso has to be relatively expensive and used only for extreme changes (e.g. they made Constitutional amendments extremely hard to pass–probably too hard, but I can see the reasoning at least).

      The solution to bad government is supposed to be to vote them out.

      Reply
    245. 245.

      iKropoclast

      @Belafon: Republicans pass a “All Congressional maps must guarantee Republicans win” law. Supreme Court says “The founders believed the Republican party was supposed to rule.”

      The federal government does not draw Congressional boundaries and it certainly doesn’t direct how people vote.

      Reply
    246. 246.

      Castor Canadensis

      @Audrey: Absolutely. Further extensions will take further suits, with this one as precedent. We see that in Canada occasionally, when a government in the wrong digs in its heels.

      Reply
    247. 247.

      tobie

      @Audrey: Your timeline is correct. But it means that Dems could have held out longer, and the pressure on Republicans would have mounted. We had the time because of the court case. The timing of Senate move knocked the wind out of everyone’s sales. And the fact that the cave jeopardizes the survival of the ACA matters a helluva lot. The ACA is the most significant piece of legislation passed this century. If enrollment plummets, we are back at square one

      ETA: Thank you for chiming in. We may bark, scream, and bicker but every voice, and especially one as knowledgable as yours, is appreciated!

      Reply
    248. 248.

      Sure Lurkalot

      Rep. John McGuire: “We need to rethink healthcare in America. It needs to be a preventative healthcare system, not a reactive, put-a-bandaid-on system that we have…you cannot exercise your way out of bad nutrition. Eat right, exercise right, lead a healthy lifestyle, & maybe have early screenings.”

      I’m sure he’s totally grateful that American taxpayers subsidize his health care premiums so he can afford that healthy lifestyle and those early screenings.

      And healthy lifestyle makes you immune to cancer or getting into an accident, right?

      Maybe you can pay for a $2,000 MRI with a $100/month check Trump says he wants to send directly to ACA recipients instead of insurance companies.

      Just a couple of examples how our friends across the aisle think about the provision of healthcare.

      BONUS!!! The Trump administration is working to restore medical debt to credit reports reversing a Biden administration directive. So, maybe you can hit a trifecta and lose your house and job prospects in addition to bankruptcy for having a procedure you can’t possibly afford without insurance.

      Reply
    249. 249.

      Hoodie

      @Matt McIrvin: It’s one of the tools in the toolkit of what has become an asymmetric battle space due to the rigging of the SC and extreme gerrymandering.   The bitching about Dems “keeping their powder dry” was appropriate when they had the House and majority in the Senate back when Obama was president, but we’re in a really precarious position right now and can’t afford to take too many casualties, especially when there is some evidence that thermostatic opinion is turning against Trump and the GOP.  If it looks like Dems are inflicting pain for purely confrontational purposes that could get muddled.  The GOP is simply not acting under the same incentives as Dems and that won’t change until they fuck up enough that the general public fully wakes the fuck up.   You have to let the enemy make their own mistakes and letting them proceed with voting against extension of the ACA subsidies, which is probably a given in the House, may be a way to do that. There is too much risk that Dems would be blamed if they pushed too hard on the shutdown as I would bet that most normies will think they’ve already made their point.  Nothing is really going to move until the 2026 midterms and, perhaps, some exogenous events such as further Epstein files revelations.   This never was a hill to die on, but it turned out that the Dems got some pretty good licks in given what happened in VA and NJ.  Some senate Republicans may have seen that as a wakeup call since they are not protected by gerrymander. There will be other opportunities to inflict damage in the next year.

      Reply
    250. 250.

      Another Scott

      @tobie: It’s really hard for most people to work for no pay for 2 months or more.  Once someone leaves the ATC system, because they need income and can’t have income while working for no pay, bringing in someone new is a long-term process.

      FAA.gov:

      What does it take to become an Air Traffic Controller (ATC)?

      Individuals must meet the following minimum qualifications in order to be eligible for an Air Traffic Controller position:

      * Be a United States citizen
      * Be under the age of 31
      * Pass a medical examination
      * Pass a security investigation
      * Pass the FAA air traffic pre-employment tests, including the Air Traffic Controller Specialists Skills Assessment Battery (ATSA)
      * Speak English clearly enough to be understood over communications equipment
      * Have one year of progressively responsible work experience, or a Bachelor’s degree, or a combination of post-secondary education and work experience that totals one year

      Less than 10% of all applicants meet these requirements and are accepted into the training program.

      Given the shut-down, I wouldn’t be surprised if the folks who do security investigations are furloughed…

      Training requirements

      Entry-level applicants must complete required training courses and spend several months at the FAA Academy in Oklahoma City. Applicants are paid while in training. After graduating the academy, individuals are placed in locations across the country and must gain 2-3 years additional training, both classroom and on-the-job experience, before becoming a certified professional controller. This rigorous training includes close supervision and evaluation by senior controllers that ensures controllers are competent, professional, know their airspace environment and can deal with the pressures and high pace of the job.

      Specific training requirements can be found in FAA Order JO 3120.4S.

      Training is an ongoing process. Every controller undergoes Proficiency Training to maintain the knowledge and skills necessary to remain a certified air traffic controller.

      Come work for us! Spend months waiting for your security check! Spend months in beautiful OKC! Maybe you’ll get assigned to the wild and wonderful Minot ND ATC location after you graduate! And every October 1 enjoy the excitement of wondering whether you’ll be paid while you work in one of the highest stress jobs there is!

      Join us!!1

      :-/

      There are real risks to systems like this when stresses last too long. … gradually and then suddenly.

      I suspect a bunch of things contributed to enough Democrats voting Aye now – being after the blowout election results, being after Schumer’s sensible compromise offer being rejected out of hand, the ATC issues, the SNAP issues, the various court cases, the Obamacare and general health insurance increases being reality and not theoretical, the commitment to have a vote (and not just “conversations”) about the Obamacare subsidies, Thanksgiving and Black Friday approaching, etc., etc. And real people continuing to be hurt while the MAGAt majority refusing to even talk with Democrats about a path forward.

      My $0.02.

      Hang in there, everyone.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    251. 251.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @Odie Hugh Manatee: I dunno, there’s smart fighting and there’s dumb fighting. The British generals sent wave after hapless wave of young men straight into machine gun fire during WW1. And wave after wave they got mowed down. But yay! they were fighting.

      As others have said, the Dems had a choice between a shit sandwich and a shittier sandwich. I don’t like this outcome. I also don’t like thousands of children–who had no voice in the election–going hungry, with lifelong developmental impacts.

      Even if the 8 Dems were strategically wrong, it’s not game over yet. Feel free to give the fight all that you’ve got IRL, as so many others here are doing.

      Reply
    252. 252.

      Geminid

      @YY_Sima Qian: You assert that Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin “were running cover for 10 centrist/moderate Democrats during the Biden years like it’s a fact. I saw others repeating this for four years but I never believed it.

      This trope was never more than an attempt by partisans of one group of Democrats to “dirty up” unnamed Senators at the other end of the party, even as those two sets of Senators collaborated on important legislation and pushed an unprecedented number of judges through the confirmation process. It was factious backbiting that served no one’s interests but those of the pundits who pushed it.

      As for your complaint that you can’t tell whether Senators are speaking out of genuine conviction or cynical calculation, I expect it’s both and I hope it is. The Senate is not a Boy Scout Troop and as Tip O’Neill put it, “Politics ain’t beanbag.” O’Neill had it right on any number of levels

      Reply
    254. 254.

      Eyeroller

      @Castor Canadensis: Even if fully disbursed, those are emergency funds that wouldn’t last all that long. I’m getting the impression some people thought the shutdown should last well into next year.

      And who knows, maybe we’ll have a repeat in January anyway.​

      Reply
    256. 256.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Paul in KY: What I really want is a restoration of constitutional democracy, and it’s been holed below the waterline long before 2024.

      As soon as the Senate Republicans started using a pseudo-filibuster as a de facto supermajority requirement (which in turn obliged everyone to do it lest they get rolled over), Congress was no longer capable of passing substantive laws, without bizarre maneuverings like putting them into budget reconciliation (which in turn limited the nature of what could be passed).

      That handed tremendous, unwarranted power to the executive and judicial branches of government, which the Republicans usually liked because they had a greater chance of prevailing there, if not one then the other. And if you’re the “anti-government” party, you’ll generally favor anything that gums up the government.

      The Supreme Court can do things like invalidating bodies of law on the basis of grammatical oopsies in the wording, with the argument that Congress can fix it any time they want, secure in the knowledge that Congress isn’t actually going to fix it because it’s in thrall to obstructionists who want the law to die.

      The most grandstanding of Democratic centrists, your Manchins and Sinemas, also seem to like it because they want to gum up their own party while, again, evading responsibility for it. They’ll actually give up the voting power they’d have without it in order to achieve that.

      I’m not an accelerationist but I don’t see how we get past this without the Republicans nuking it so they can bring the crazy. But then it’s THEIR crazy. But they don’t seem to want that outcome either.

      Reply
    258. 258.

      iKropoclast

      @Professor Bigfoot: it’s the ‘Only Democrats Have Agency” chorus.

      That’s basically the argument from the Republicans this whole shutdown, right? Our actions are predetermined and set in stone and it is on the Democrats to move.

      I’ve gleaned from this discussion that the language of the bill will extend SNAP past when the next funding authorization would be required and gets them to reinstate some employees. One of the best arguments I saw for the ACA push was that they were asking for a change in the tax code that Trump couldn’t simply refuse to comply with. This is far from that.

      And I’m not saying only Dems have agency; but King, Cortez-Masto, Fetterman, Durbin, and whoever else sure seem to be endorsing that notion with this vote.

      Reply
    262. 262.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Geminid:

      You assert that Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin “were running cover for 10 centrist/moderate Democrats during the Biden years like it’s a fact. I saw others repeating this for four years but I never believed it.

      This trope was never more than an attempt by partisans of one group of Democrats to “dirty up” unnamed Senators at the other end of the party, even as those two sets of Senators collaborated on important legislation and pushed an unprecedented number of judges through the confirmation process. It was factious backbiting that served no one’s interests but the pundits who pushed it.

      I would say that’s an exaggeration more than anything else.  IIRC, during the first year or so of Biden’s Presidency, Josh Marshall tried to get the positions of every Dem Senator on the filibuster, and Manchinema weren’t the only ones who were either for keeping it, or for only limited exceptions.  But they were the ones that everyone knew about.  So in that sense, they certainly were running cover for the others, intentionally or no.

      And I happen to agree with Betty C. that until the filibuster is gone, we don’t really have a democracy, since there are serious limits on what the Dems can pass as long as it’s in place.  So the filibuster isn’t some exception: it was one factor that kept the Dems from passing things like a new voting rights law while Biden still had a House majority. I assume it would keep them from expanding the size of the Supreme Court.  And so forth.

      I doubt that there are as many as 10 centrists/moderates that Manchinema were running cover for, but the number wasn’t zero either.

      Reply
    263. 263.

      Steve in the ATL

      Tax question: when the government employees get their back pay, will it be taxed at a higher rate than their normal wages owing to the size of the payment?  Doesn’t affect me personally but I worry about other people because I am a decent human being.  Well, for a lawyer anyway.

      Reply
    264. 264.

      ExPatExDem

      @davek319: The current Dem leadership never misses a chance to shake their canes at any Dem candidate below Social Security retirement age.

      See:  Chuck Schumer could never bring himself to endorse 35 year old Zohran Mamdani even in the closing days of the NYC Mayoral election…

      But jumped in with both feet, months in advance, to endorse 77 year old Janet Mills in the Maine US Senate primary.

      Or:  Pelosi whipping the vote from her hospital bed against AOC, in favor of Gerry Connolly, who was 74 and dying of cancer.

      Reply
    266. 266.

      Matt McIrvin

      @lowtechcyclist: Definitely keep an eye on all the people who voted to break the filibuster in this case, Angus King (technically not even a Democrat!) and Shaheen and Hassan and Fetterman, etc.

      Reply
    270. 270.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Steve in the ATL:  Because of withholding mechanism, the withholding will probably be higher.  The actual tax, when they file, will not be higher since their annual income will be the same regardless of when it was paid out during the year.

      Reply
    271. 271.

      iKropoclast

      @Steve in the ATL: Taxes are calculated on an annual basis. My understanding has always been that employers would do withholding based on your total yearly earnings (projected earnings in the case of part timers).

      Now maybe having to do that for eight weeks pay at once complicates that, but regardless of the determined withholding, that all gets reconciled when you file your taxes for the year anyway.

      Reply
    272. 272.

      RevRick

      @tam1MI@Castor Canadensis@ExPatExDem@Odie Hugh Manatee:

      As I replied to @satby, the Democrats were always in a can’t-win position. Our whole party is built around the idea that we should ameliorate human suffering. Every social welfare program that we have created works to addressing some problem of suffering. This fight was fought on the thin reed of hope that somehow the GOP would flinch at suffering, and especially that the election results would make them think twice. But the GOP does not care about suffering, and some even believe it ennobling.
      The Democrats entered this poker game with a pair of threes.

      I believe your ire is misdirected. If the Democrats had won this fight, they would have spared the GOP from the consequences of screwing over people’s health care. Now, every mean-spirited result is fully owned by the GOP. Which electorally is quite promising for Democrats.

      Reply
    273. 273.

      Fair Economist

      @tobie: The court case was just over SNAP for November, and maybe only partially if that. By December there would be no emergency money left and there would be no SNAP benefits.

      Reply
    274. 274.

      JML

      @Eyeroller: I read the “Eric Visits an American Grave” series. It’s entertaining. That’s most of what I need from LGM, which is mostly a place for people to be “I would be better than any of these silly people we elect to office!”

      Reply
    277. 277.

      Hoodie

      @Bettencourt: The FPers at LGM are pretty bad about that, particularly Loomis and Campos.  They’re probably just shit stirring to goose comments, but they turn a lot of people off. However, a lot of the commenters over there are pretty entertaining.

      Reply
    281. 281.

      brendancalling

      @RevRick: Um, no it’s not fully owned by the GOP. There are the fingerprints of 8 Democratic Senators on this, and the GOP will absolutely use that against Democrats.

      Reply
    283. 283.

      iKropoclast

      @brendancalling: There are the fingerprints of 8 Democratic Senators on this, and the GOP will absolutely use that against Democrats.

      And if all those Senators needed were two empty promises and the restoration of SNAP, this should have been done weeks ago.

      Reply
    284. 284.

      lowtechcyclist

      @brendancalling:

      Um, no it’s not fully owned by the GOP. There are the fingerprints of 8 Democratic Senators on this, and the GOP will absolutely use that against Democrats.

      “They fucked up – they conceded to us!”

      Reply
    285. 285.

      Quiltingfool

      Hot stupid take on my part.  Let’s say Democrats prevailed, ACA subsidies extended for a year, yay for Democrats!  We helped people!  Now they’ll vote for us!

      Election season 2026:  Democrats are reminding voters the subsidies will expire, and Republicans will let it happen.  So, do voters remember what happened in 2025 and rush to vote for Democrats?  What do you think?

      I know when Roe was overturned, and pregnant women were bleeding out in hospital parking lots, Democrats in Missouri spent time and treasure to get a reproductive freedom amendment on the ballot.  It passed.  Did Democrats win in the November election in Missouri?  No, they did not.

      Missouri voters did not give a shit that Democrats saved women’s lives, including many women.  They now had the FREEDOM to vote for the very people who were jonesing to overturn their rights.

      Morally, it was correct for Democrats to save lives.  That morality was not acknowledged nor rewarded.

      Saving the ACA, if for just one year, is the morally correct choice.  But don’t think for one minute that voters would gravitate to Democrats for that choice.  They might, but I wouldn’t bank on it.

      Reply
    287. 287.

      Audrey

      @Eyeroller: To be fair, I am also Canadian :) I didn’t want to pick on him or tobie, it was just they provided a jumping off point.  And tobie may well be right in their reply to me that the SC case would still have helped even given it only being about emergency funding.

      E.T.A although I see Fair Economist thinks maybe not.

      Reply
    288. 288.

      Geminid

      @lowtechcyclist: We can’t abolish the gilibuster until we control the Senate, and even then abolishing the filibuster won’t matter unless Democrats have 51 votes for the legislation at hand. So I have no problem with limiting abolishment to selected carvouts.

      Reply
    289. 289.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @O. Felix Culpa: The British generals sent wave after hapless wave of young men straight into machine gun fire during WW1.

      To be fair, those generals were probably lieutenants and captains during the Second Anglo-Afghan War. All of their experience was in colonial wars and they had no feckin’ idea how to deal with the “storm of steel” industrial warfare had become.

      Reply
    290. 290.

      Eyeroller

      @iKropoclast: Betty C. speculated a bit about that above. I suppose it may have been a minor factor but I doubt it was the main driver.

      I believe the ATC problems were more of a factor than people want to admit, though funding for SNAP and federal employee paychecks was almost certainly more important.  But there is historical precedent for strains on air travel to end shutdowns.

      The Nevada Senators in particular represent a state that is entirely dependent on tourism.  Reno seems to draw mostly from more local populations and it also has Lake Tahoe in addition to casinos, but Vegas has really nothing else.  And tourism in Vegas is down and may be going into a permanent decline.  That has led to a rightward shift in the state, though it’s still purple.

      And people who fly are also likely to vote.  And as life becomes more and more disrupted, the “normies” just get mad and turn to “a pox on both their houses.”  And that always hurts Ds worse, thanks at least in part to Murc’s Law.

      Reply
    292. 292.

      Hoodie

      @Matt McIrvin:  I fail to see how nuking the filibuster would make the Senate “more democratic” given the distorted structure of the Senate.  I wouldn’t want it nuked until the Dems hold the Senate, and then only after expanding the SC to 15-17 justices and maybe statehood for DC and PR.  Rural forces have too big a built-in advantage in states thanks to GOP fuckery in the late 19th century.

      Reply
    294. 294.

      Suzanne

      @Quiltingfool:

      Morally, it was correct for Democrats to save lives.  That morality was not acknowledged nor rewarded.

      Saving the ACA, if for just one year, is the morally correct choice.  But don’t think for one minute that voters would gravitate to Democrats for that choice.  They might, but I wouldn’t bank on it.

      This is the case with a lot of what we do, TBH.

      People who pay a great deal of attention often seem to conclude that good policy/positions leads to good electoral outcomes. I don’t know how much more evidence we need to muster to indicate that this is often not the case.

      Reply
    296. 296.

      Paul in KY

      @Matt McIrvin: I think we all want that. For years, I’ve wanted the Senate to at least go back to the old ‘Jimmy Stewart’ style filibuster. Not this BS fake one they have now.

      Reply
    299. 299.

      Fair Economist

      One of the things to remember is that the voting public does not care about shutdowns a year before the election. The general public starts paying attention around September of the election year. So we want a shutdown *then*. It’s very destructive to have the government shut down for over a year, so intermittent shutdowns become a necessary tactic. I would have waited another week; this was just too quick after the big electoral wins last week. But I’m on Team Wait-and-See on the long term effect. The same crew that’s throwing a fit about passing an amended CR now will be all gung-ho again if the Dem Senators do something dramatic in the future, just like they got fired up about this shutdown after the disappointing cave in March.

      Reply
    301. 301.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Geminid:

      So I have no problem with limiting abolishment to selected carvouts.

      I don’t either, IF they’ll vote for a carve-out for anything they can get 50+VP for.  I’m less than comfortable that that would be the case.

      I would expect some Senators to use it to have it both ways, to vote for the legislation and let the filibuster kill it, voting to preserve the filibuster if need be, but doing their best to block a vote for an exception from taking place.

      Reply
    302. 302.

      iKropoclast

      @Hoodie: I wouldn’t want it nuked until the Dems hold the Senate

      Do you imagine if Dems nuke the filibuster while they hold the Senate, they will then hold the Senate forever?

      The rules are the rules for everyone, or they should be.

      Reply
    304. 304.

      Hoodie

      @Another Scott: Multiply that across multiple federal agencies.  There has already been a huge loss in institutional competency due to early retirements and DOGE, and now a lot of other federal employees are wondering whether they need to change careers given they can’t live without a paycheck for more than a few months, at best.

      Reply
    307. 307.

      Fair Economist

      @Quiltingfool: Yeah, it’s awful, but it’s definitely better for our electoral chances in 2026 for the Dems to *lose* on Obamacare subsidies (and, thus this shutdown). Incredibly stupid, but once again, we have to go to war with the electorate we have, not the one we want.

      Reply
    308. 308.

      Old Man Shadow

      Now, every mean-spirited result is fully owned by the GOP. Which electorally is quite promising for Democrats.

      You have a wonderfully optimistic view of the average American voter.

      Reply
    310. 310.

      topclimber

      AP reported a little while ago that Trump is appealing the First Circuit Appeals decision that his SNAP cutoff is illegal.

      Dems “cave” to protect SNAP and Donald immediately shows his disdain for any compromise. Thank you Donnie for making it clear to indies what party wants to protect the hungry.

      Reply
    311. 311.

      Geminid

      @brendancalling: I think most voters will regard the cloture vote as “inside baseball” stuff of no import. The Republicans will own this outcome because they were the ones voting for the underlying legislation.

      That won’t stop Dem-adjacent commentators on the Left from railing about the cloture vote for the next few months or years, but fvck those Copperheads.

      Reply
    312. 312.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Hoodie:

      I fail to see how nuking the filibuster would make the Senate “more democratic” given the distorted structure of the Senate.  I wouldn’t want it nuked until the Dems hold the Senate, and then only after expanding the SC to 15-17 justices and maybe statehood for DC and PR.

      Good luck getting statehood for DC and/or PR without nuking the filibuster first. Ditto expanding SCOTUS.

      See, there’s two ways right there.  Not to mention, your preconditions for nuking the filibuster can’t happen until after nuking the filibuster.

      Reply
    315. 315.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @O. Felix Culpa: The British generals sent wave after hapless wave of young men straight into machine gun fire during WW1. And wave after wave they got mowed down.

      I see someone watched Black Adder to their research.

      Reply
    316. 316.

      tobie

      @Geminid: I think it depends what the consequences are. If Obamacare collapses as a result of low enrollment in the absence of premium subsidies, it wasn’t worth the gambit. There’s a reason Republicans started talking about HSA’s over the weekend. They were in discussions with King, Shaheen, Cortez Masto et al and knew they would cave and with the collapse of Obamacare, they could introduce Trumpcare and use populist arguments to justify it. The 8 cavers paved the way for this. That is why I’m furious, disgusted and disconsolate all at once.

      Reply
    317. 317.

      Belafon

      @iKropoclast:

      …?

       
      Only if you don’t read the rest of their comment. It would have been nice to have gotten it all because we don’t like people suffering. Since we didn’t get it all, it should be on Republicans for why things people depend on are no longer there.

      Reply
    319. 319.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Paul in KY:  ABSOLUTELY. The smartest ones are the ones who learn the lessons quickest. But any institution carries its own inertia.

      Just saying that one of their problems was that the world had moved on.

      Rather like the Americans spent fighting asymmetric wars for 20 years, then looking around and thinking “maybe I better prepare for a more peer-to-peer conflict, ‘cause Ukraine shows warfare has changed again.

      Reply
    320. 320.

      CaseyL

      I’m sort of confused by the rush to pillory Schumer, when he’s said he doesn’t support, and is voting against, this proposal.

      Well, no; I take that back.  It’s not confusing at all to see progressives shoot first and look into the details never.  Ah, well.

      Reply
    321. 321.

      Miss Bianca

      @Professor Bigfoot: I’m with all y’all. Sure, I was fine with Democrats showing some fight for a principle I believed in. But as a little local journo I’ve been spending my days tallying the number of food drives – for people *and* pets – that are going on in my community. Are most of the people here Republicans or non-affiliated who either voted for this or couldn’t be bothered to vote at all? Yeah, maybe – but a lot of them aren’t, a lot of them are children who weren’t in a position to vote or not vote for this, and at the end of the day, as someone who is *also* a performer, I say, “performative gestures can only take you so far” – and I think we’ve gone as far as we can.

      The GOP are monsters who are willing to let people starve and sicken and die. The Democrats aren’t. If that’s not enough for people to turn their flounce off, I don’t know what to tell them, except, “pray to God *you* never have to survive on SNAP.”

      ETA: Oh, and yeah, I depend on Obamacare for health insurance. I’m going to be facing the choice of paying more than I can afford or going without and hoping that in three years, when I qualify for Medicare, a). that it will still be there, and b). that I haven’t suffered some catastrophic health failure in the meantime. So yeah – I got skin in this game. Wonder if any/all the naysayers do as well.

      Reply
    324. 324.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      I will also point out that the subsidizing ACA is in the GoP’s interest because, you know senators and representatives love being reelected.

      The hold up is Little Johnson and Granpa Dottard Trump.  As Sanders was pointing out this, vote is meaningless until Little Johnson calls the House back into session and that’s not likely until after the new years.

      Josh Marshal opinion on this is the only thing this vote is doing is showing us who the Surrender Monkey Caucus is so they can get primaried.  Perhaps call these senators and leave a message that you have a check ready for any Democrat that runs against them the next primary. That seemed to work after the March shut down mess.

      Reply
    325. 325.

      tam1MI

      @CaseyL: I’m sort of confused by the rush to pillory Schumer, when he’s said he doesn’t support, and is voting against, this proposal.

      The plan from the Turncoat Ten going forward means Schumer either tacitly approved the deal or he has lost control of his caucus. His vote is just him trying to have it both ways.

      Reply
    327. 327.

      JML

      @CaseyL: Schumer & Jeffries are both against the deal, so of course people are immediately going after Schumer and Jeffries for the deal that may or may not be on the table. Maybe it doesn’t have anything to do with the deal for why some people want these guys gone.

      Reply
    329. 329.

      iKropoclast

      @JML: I’ve seen at least one person blame Schumer’s offer last week for this, some nobody YouTuber who that was the first and probably last time I watch her. Crack in the dam type argument.

      Here’s the thing. Schumer’s offer was in line with what Dems had been requesting from the beginning. This, emphatically, is not.

      Reply
    330. 330.

      Belafon

      For all of you imagining hostage taking, imagine a hostage taking scenario where the takers get to walk out of the situation with no harm to them when it’s over. What they want is to be able to shoot people. You refuse to let them go, so they shoot one of the hostages in the leg. On your bullhorn you yell “We figured out where your third cousin works and we got them fired from their job” and they respond with “You should see how good this sandwich is” and shoot another hostage in the stomach. So you call the paramedics, and they refuse to let them in. So you finally release them and take care of the wounded.

      Who’s responsible for the people who got shot?

      Reply
    331. 331.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @Suzanne:

      There is a persistent belief in the Democratic Universe – and by that I include electeds, consultants, activists, and electorate – that if we deliver good policies, the voters will reward us. If there is anything we ought to have learned by now, this is just not true. Hasn’t been true since the 1990s. Policies do not mean shit to the normies who determine election outcomes.

      Reply
    333. 333.

      tam1MI

      @JML: Schumer & Jeffries are both against the deal, so of course people are immediately going after Schumer and Jeffries for the deal that may or may not be on the table.

      Jeffries wasn’t even consulted on the deal, it was done behind his back. Which should give you an idea of how much the Dems behind this deal respect him.

      Reply
    335. 335.

      LAC

      @UncleEbeneezer: well said.  I keep my time light here in BJ becaise of this as well.  “We” handed this shit over in 2024 and it going to take us a long time  to claw it back to normal.  And keep it normal.  To be honest, I do not think we have the grit for it.  Not like the civil rights warriors of yore.  The infighting and capricious nature  of support will make it extremely difficult.  Now, this gloomy assessment is based on just the way the blogs and social media are leaning.

      Reply
    337. 337.

      Geminid

      @Paul in KY: When he critiqued the frontal attacks Ulysses Grant ordered during his campaigns, historian H.F.C. Fuller* noted that the tactical conditions of the Civil War were new to Grant and other Civil War generals, and that British generals made the same mistakes 50 years later and on a larger scale.

      * This was in Fuller’s The Generalship of Ulysses S. Grant (1926). Fuller was a noted British military theorist and historian who wrote during the Inter-War period. He chose to organize his history of the American Civil War around a biography of Grant.

      Before that, Fuller was the British staff officer who planned the first tank-based offensive in 1917, and was planning chief for “Plan 1919,” the British offensive to finish the war in 1919. It was never implemented because of the armistice in late 1918.

      Reply
    340. 340.

      CaseyL

      @JML:

      Maybe it doesn’t have anything to do with the deal for why some people want these guys gone.

      Oh, yeah, I can think of a few alternate theories. FFS.

      Reply
    341. 341.

      A Good Woman

      @tam1MI: Shaheen was interviewed this AM and explicitly said the leadership was kept informed throughout.

      I want Schumer gone.  He is not Pelosi and he is not Mayor Pete.  We need someone who can lead the caucus and communicate in a way that projects strength and commitment.  I didn’t see either and I do think Narya’s comment to Prof Bigfoot on what the Dem statement should be is exactly on point.

      Reply
    342. 342.

      iKropoclast

      @Eyeroller: I believe the ATC problems were more of a factor than people want to admit, though funding for SNAP and federal employee paychecks was almost certainly more important. But there is historical precedent for strains on air travel to end shutdowns.

      Agreed, though I think this is actually fairly widely acknowledged. It’s one of the few points I’ve seen raised in the MSM on this subject that have made much sense. They were about to implement staff reductions which were probably necessary due to overwork, though I suspect they only made the choice to apply pressure.

      Reply
    343. 343.

      Fair Economist

      @Geminid: People rag on the Brits for their failures in WWI. And they did very poorly through 1917. But they did finally develop the combined arms and surprise armor assault tactics that were winning the war for the Allies in 1918 when the German population revolted and the German leadership surrendered.

      Reply
    345. 345.

      Geminid

      @tam1MI: I don’t think this deal reflects at all on the respect Democratic Senators have for Hakeem Jeffries.

      But I think you have an axe to grind against Jeffries on account of the way Joe Biden was pressured to leave the race last year, and your comment reflects that grudge.

      Reply
    347. 347.

      Fair Economist

      @Eyeroller: More specifically, the 2 Dem Senators from Nevada depend on donations from within their states and any business there is looking at bankruptcy with an extended air travel disruption.

      Reply
    348. 348.

      Deputinize America

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques:

      The most tearjerking scene in the whole series.

      In the wake of those catastrophes, Congress tried to have some hearings, but the stone wall kicked in and nothing meaningful happened.

      Those Brit generals ordered those last minute charges even though the Armistice lines were already fixed “just to prove they had the will to do it”.

      Reply
    349. 349.

      Another Scott

      @oldgold: Possible, but dunno.  One of the constants about her public persona is being a sex abuse victim and it would be damaging to her to back down.

      Mace.House.gov:

      Congresswoman Nancy Mace Stands With Survivors, Calls For Accountability From Prince Andrew
      September 4, 2025

      (Washington, D.C., September 4, 2025) – Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R-SC-01) calls for Prince Andrew to be prosecuted for any and all potential crimes committed on U.S. soil.

      “A cold dark cell. Prince Andrew in handcuffs. This is an image sending the right message,” said Congresswoman Mace. “No one is above the law, victims deserve justice and Americans deserve confidence our system works as it was intended.”

      This comes after Rep. Mace attended the Oversight Committee briefing Tuesday, where victims of Jeffrey Epstein shared their stories. As a recent survivor, Rep. Mace was deeply affected by the testimony and had to leave the session early as it hit too close to home.

      Rep. Mace emphasized accountability as the first step toward healing for victims.

      “Real healing for survivors starts when predators are held accountable,” added Mace. “It’s time to put prosecution first so victims, survivors, and the country can finally begin to heal.”

      As a survivor, Rep. Mace will continue to stand with victims demanding justice and full transparency. She has sponsored legislation to disclose files and was the 21st signature on the discharge petition.

      ###

      No doubt there will be pressure for folks to change their votes, but it may be very difficult to get them to do so.

      We’ll see.

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    351. 351.

      Scout211

      @topclimber:AP reported a little while ago that Trump is appealing the First Circuit Appeals decision that his SNAP cutoff is illegal.

      Thank you for the update to the update.

      Here’s a little more detail.

      President Donald Trump’s administration returned to the Supreme Court on Monday in a push to keep full payments in the SNAP federal food aid program frozen while the government is shut down.

       

      The request is the latest in a flurry of legal activity over how a program that helps buy groceries for 42 million Americans should proceed during the historic U.S. government shutdown. Lower courts have ruled that the government must keep full payments flowing, and the Supreme Court asked the administration to respond after an appeals court ruled against it again late Sunday.

      . . .

      Solicitor General D. John Sauer confirmed that the federal government still wants those lower-court orders put on hold, though in a letter to the justices he also pointed to reports that Congress could soon end the shutdown with a compromise that would fund SNAP.

      . . .

      A federal appeals court in Boston left the full benefits order in place late on Sunday, though the Supreme Court order ensures the government won’t have to pay out for at least 48 hours.

      “The record here shows that the government sat on its hands for nearly a month, unprepared to make partial payments, while people who rely on SNAP received no benefits a week into November and counting,” Judge Julie Rikleman of the U.S. 1st Circuit Court of Appeals wrote.

      SCOTUS has until Tuesday to respond, the 48 hours that Justice Brown Jackson set in place.

      Reply
    353. 353.

      Paul in KY

      @Geminid: I can somewhat give Gen. Grant and others a pass because chewing up men was part of the North’s strategy. The British had observers over here on both sides throughout the Civil War. Plus Crimea to digest.

      Decisions made by men who would never have to go over the top themselves.

      Reply
    354. 354.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Suzanne: Part of the reason for that is the culture war/racism/etc., but another part, as I was alluding to in the filibuster comment, is that the structure of our government obfuscates cause and effect. It’s too easy to make the other party get the blame for what you did, and the more minority veto mechanisms there are the more true that is.

      Reply
    356. 356.

      PatD

      @JML: I think we know how this works by now right? Schumer will vote no and there are enough votes to pass with Dem support. Win win for him. He’s not whipping against the vote nor politicking against it.

      Reply
    358. 358.

      tam1MI

      @Geminid: I think you have an axe to grind against Jeffries on account of the way Joe Biden was pressured to leave the race last year, and your comment reflects that grudge.

      I like Jeffries and feel he is being unfairly attacked by many, often over things that are out of his control (the capitulation in the Senate being yet another example).

      So…..  No.

      Reply
    359. 359.

      StringOnAStick

      @H.E.Wolf: I’ve been sending this link around, thank you for posting it.  Getting 10 months of SNAP funded is a huge win, and takes some hostages off the table.

      Reply
    362. 362.

      iKropoclast

      @Geminid: I don’t think this deal reflects at all on the respect Democratic Senators have for Hakeem Jeffries.

      I agree, at least not specifically Jeffries.  It’s their respect for the entire Dem caucus that’s in question. They undercut their allies. Dems had one specific ask, they were clear from the beginning. This does nothing to further that one ask. Indeed, if anything it will make a pageant out of mocking that one ask. Then people lose health insurance.

      Reply
    363. 363.

      PatD

      talkingpointsmemo.com/edblog/a-quick-take-on-team-caves-big-win#

      I think Josh’s take on this is spot-on. Not a win by any metric but they held out for a good while until the moderates got spooked by filibuster talk and threats to holiday travel.

      The political arguments and narratives against Trump and Republicans through the midterms are set for Dems and only get better if there is no ACA deal, which I think is quite possible as it’s a backdoor way to kill ACA for good.

      Hopefully we get some solid primary challengers announced in the next couple months to get rid of the dead weight. Something to look forward to.

      Reply
    366. 366.

      Geminid

      @Paul in KY: Grant’s intent in the Overland Campaign of 1864 was to crush Lee’s army in the field, disperse it and take prisoners. He almost did so at the Wilderness and Spotsylvania battles. So I think the war of attrition was more a matter of default than plan.

      Fuller is pretty critical of Lee as a general, but he thought Lee did his best fighting of the war during the Overland campaign.

      Fuller also noted that Grant could not simply maneuver Lee into the defensive works surrounding Ruchmond. Then Lee could have detached forces to operate in Sherman’s rear. So Grant had to attack Lee’s army in the field. And by the time Grant did pin that army inside the Richmond defenses, it was too cut up for Lee to send troops to other theatres.

      Reply
    367. 367.

      ExPatExDem

      @tam1MI:  I don’t like Jeffries much at all, but none of the blame for the Senate sellout should be laid at his feet.

      This was a Schumer/Durbin production, up to and including Durbin being one of the sellout votes.

      Gutless Chuck saying he’s against it is what professional wrestlers call Kayfabe.

      Reply
    368. 368.

      A Good Woman

      @YY_Sima Qian:“Quisling Dem” is utterly uncalled for. None of the 8 who voted “Yay” on cloture are evil or cowardly, they are just wrong (IMHO) on this score.

      Disagree.  Every one of them is either retiring or not running in the midterms.  That is not a coincidence.  They are covering for Senators who are running in the midterms and don’t want to get primaried out of their seat.  None of them could make a coherent case, and I heard the interview with Shaheen.  She’s assuming all sorts of good faith on the part of the GOP, and that is just in the Senate.

      Reply
    369. 369.

      Geminid

       

       

      @iKropoclast: I dunno. It seems to me that politically, House Democrats got the best of this deal, just like they did in March. They got to take a stance popular with the more partisan set of their voters, while the Senate took them of the hook for effects that were not so popular among their larger set of voters. That will help them in next year’s primaries and in the general election as well.

      Reply
    371. 371.

      geg6

      @Professor Bigfoot:

      I’m not really.  I just like trolling assholes when all their hot takes contradict themselves.  And especially when they are condescending assholes.  You sure you aren’t a Republican?  Cos that’s their favorite game.

      Reply
    372. 372.

      NobodySpecial

      People who love pretending the Democrats had any power in this situation are funny. Folks, they stopped having power over anything the moment they lost both chambers.

      Oh, you believed in the filibuster? These guys are willing to starve, beat, jail, deport Americans, and throw parties while they do it. For years we’ve had people telling us they’re straight up running the fascist playbook to implement Project 2025. You think they’re going to stop with the formality of letting the opposition say no? The filibuster isn’t anything but a speed bump to them.

      Pretending the Democrats had any power here in the first place was a mistake. Yell at them all you want, they had as much power as the fucking Green Party at any point this year. Thinking otherwise is stupid. The best you could hope for was this – dragging out the bad as long as possible before they finally get to the last step. The only thing dumber than blaming Democrats for this is Trump, and I’m 50/50 on which is dumber at this point, watching all these clueless takes.

      Reply
    373. 373.

      Interesting Name Goes Here

      Oh goody, I see we’re still debating how many people should suffer and die for the entertainment of people who don’t have to live those lives.

      Cracker-jack job, guys.  Keep up the good work.

      Reply
    375. 375.

      kalakal

      @Paul in KY:

      It also wasn’t evident to German, Austrian, French, Italian, Russian, and Turkish generals in that same war. For the most part senior commanders on all sides simply tried to bludgeon their way through again and again with disastrous results.  Verdun – aka von Falkenhayn’s Mincing Machine was planned as an attritional slaughter from the beginning, it remains the longest and bloodiest battle* in history. At that point in time if you had entrenched positions the lethality and range of weapons combined with very poor communications – essentially people running backwards and forwards – meant commanders lost control almost immediately, all they could do was stick to the plan when they had no idea of how well the plan was working. There was no room whatsover for manouvre on the Western Front. Before the advent of the tank just about the only General who came up with workable way round it was Plumer with his “Bite and Hold” tactics but they would have taken forever to win the war.

      All sides had an object lesson they didn’t follow in the Russo- Japanese War of 1804-5,

      particularly the seige of Port Arthur where the Japanese commanders just kept repeating human wave attacks until the Russians basically ran out of ammunition

      *number of casualties per area fought over.

      Reply
    377. 377.

      iKropoclast

      @Geminid: They got to take a stance popular with the more partisan set of their voters, while the Senate took them of the hook for effects that were not so popular among their larger set of voters

      Looks to me that they just conceded that it was on Democrats to give in to what Republicans wanted. They made their colleagues just look intransigent.

      This was Republicans terms all along, keep the budget operating the way it is and have the subsidy vote later. If that vote happens, it will fail to pass cloture once then never be mentioned again.

      Now if they secured one vote for an amendment restoring the subsidies, which would be a simple majority, then promise to vote for cloture after, I would be okay with that. This is unlocking the gate for the marauders.

      But that’s okay, everything will be officially declared wise in retrospect once the pendulum swings back.

      Reply
    378. 378.

      iKropoclast

      @RevRick: Not homeostasis. Fury

      Was it fury that threw out Democrats last time? Is all we have to look forward to is lash after lash of countervailing fury while things in aggregate get worse?

      Reply
    381. 381.

      StringOnAStick

      Thought experiment: when the first airline crash kills a bunch of citizens, who gets the blame, just the R’s, or all politicians, a pox on all their houses?

      The folks who can afford airfares are not on SNAP.  As we’ve seen, all R’s and a significant number of D’s are fine with starving SNAP people, but kill a bunch of fliers and the calculus would change I suspect.

      Reply
    383. 383.

      Archon

      Reasonable people can disagree on whether caving on the shutdown is the best political strategy for a minority party against the sociopaths in charge. What pisses me off though are some of the people saying that playing hardball with fascists is the “privileged” position and somehow that means you don’t know what poverty and disadvantage look like. Well I’m a black man who grew up with a poor single mom in a violent neighborhood NOBODY is gonna try to tell me I don’t understand struggle or that I’m a sociopath because I think PUBLIC surrender to an unpopular President is a bad, demoralizing strategy in what is a fight for our fucking lives against fascists.

      The fact is any potential soft landing out this era we are in DIED on November 5, 2024. You can blame racist whites or gullible latinos, it don’t matter but if we can land this plane without shattering into a million pieces it’s going to rough and theirs GOING to be casualties, pretending there is some clean, noble, painless way to stand tall and defeat Republican fascist in America now without a lot of innocent people getting hurt is a PIPEDREAM.

      I’m not unsympathetic to the cave position (especially if you think moving Republicans was impossible) but the Democratic party better harden themselves for the fight because it’s going to be ugly even if we win. This ain’t ending in some fucking fairy tale where we are gonna look back and laugh at the moment we are in. We are gonna look back at this era and be TRAUMATIZED at what we went through and what it took to save our country from fascism. And that’s if we are lucky AND strong.

      Reply
    386. 386.

      Geminid

      @iKropoclast: My statement you featured at the beginnong of ypur comment was about House Democrats,  but your comment seems to be about Senate Democrats.

      I guess you may be complaining on behalf of House Democrats, but I wonder if you are using them as tools with which to hammer Senate Democrats.

      When 8 Senate Democrats voted for cloture in March, people here complained long and mightily on the House members’ behalf. But the House Democrats seemed to shrug it off. Their complaints were almost perfunctory. So I want to see what they say in coming days.

      Reply
    388. 388.

      Geminid

      @Paul in KY, Sure, there’s no doubt Lincoln and Grant knew atttrition worked in their favor. But I think Grant’s purpose was not attrition; it just worked out that way. Grant wanted prisoners far more than he wanted KIAs.

      Reply
    389. 389.

      Eyeroller

      @Archon: We’ve lost an engine and the landing gear is stuck in the fuselage.  If we’re lucky the engine won’t detach entirely and destroy the hydraulic system (e.g. the recent UPS crash).

      I consider the analogy to the type of crash situation we’re in to be United Airlines Flight 232 in 1989.  But we don’t have the “check pilot” onboard so making a miracle landing is a lot more difficult.

      Reply
    390. 390.

      iKropoclast

      @Geminid: This started with you disagreeing with someone who said these Senate Democrats disrespected Jeffries, who is only one House Democrat. But it’s those Senate Dems who were in the driver seat in this decision, the house hasn’t been relevant to this discussion for months beyond “will the Senate accept their bill to the letter?”

      So the interplay between houses matters here. But I more think these Dems undercut their own Senate colleagues more than anyone and leadership generally, I just don’t see any reason to single out Jeffries as the subject of disrespect

      Edited for clarity.

      Reply
    391. 391.

      Geminid

      @iKropoclast: My comments mainly related to the political position these events put House Democrats into. I think it’s not a bad one, and that people are exaggerating the harm done to them.by Senate Democrats. The harm they speak of is to some kind of dignitary interest, not to material political interests.

      Reply
    392. 392.

      iKropoclast

      @Geminid: Well then I’ll have to disagree. House Democrats didn’t take a stand at all, this doesn’t reflect on them one way or the other. Senate Dems and Leadership took a stand.

      Reply
    395. 395.

      Paul in KY

      @kalakal: Good points, but they should have tried something different (IMO) after those 1st slaughters of 1914-1915. They owed it to the young men they were leading.

      Reply
    397. 397.

      chemiclord

      “So… we’re in agreement that this was a heads, we lose, tails, we lose, outcome?”

      Yeah… we guess…

      “Then why are you so furious?”

      BECAUSE THEY DIDN’T CHOOSE HEADS!

      That’s the level of discourse right now.

      Reply
    401. 401.

      Paul in KY

      @Geminid: I think it was Pres. Lincoln and Gen. Grant’s desire to get the Confederates into big bloody battles. I guess he hoped he got alot of prisoners rather than KIAs, but either/or he wanted their armies attritted ASAP.

      Reply
    404. 404.

      brendancalling

      @Geminid: we will have to disagree about that one. All I know is my wallet is closed now, I’m not picking up the phone, and I’m not knocking on any doors. Nor am I sending a postcard. Not for this bunch of bums.

      Reply
    406. 406.

      Geminid

      @brendancalling: I think 212 Democrats held the line in the line in the House, and 39 held it in the Senate. And you are calling the whole lot of them a bunch of bums. So yeah, we disagree in this.

      Reply
    407. 407.

      Miss Bianca

      @Geminid: You know, I do think it’s amazing how many people (petite moi included at times) think they know so much better than Democratic elected officials just what, exactly, the correct course of action is for dealing with a bunch of sociopathic GOP electeds.

      Reply
    409. 409.

      A Good Woman

      @Matt McIrvin:

      I understand Katie Porter shamed Sean Duffy into putting restrictions on private aircraft.  I would bet that impacts the wealthy.  The current restrictions affecting commercial aviation has knock-on effects across the system, and that would be felt by our House and Senate reps.

      Reply
    410. 410.

      kalakal

      @Paul in KY: I’m not disagreeing with that , it was pretty much a failure of every senior commander on all sides throughout the war. The British, as opposed to the French, Germans, Austrians, and Russians at least had the excuse that they had practically zero experience of fighting in large formations. At the beginning of WW1 the British regular army was smaller than the Belgian Army, hence Kaiser Bill’s “Contemptible little army” gibe. Nearly all of them for a couple of years felt that the key was a bigger and better artillery bombardment. C.S. Forester ( of Hornblower fame) described as men with a hammer trying to get a screw out of a piece of wood

      Reply
    411. 411.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @kalakal: C.S. Forester ( of Hornblower fame) described as men with a hammer trying to get a screw out of a piece of wood

      Well, there’s an image. Yeesh.

      Reply
    414. 414.

      Citizen Alan

      @Melancholy Jaques:  I’m almost to the point of saying that our entire electoral approach should be to constantly say “We want to make sure you can all have food to eat and steady paychecks and affordable healthcare UNLIKE ALL THE PEDOPHILES OVER IN THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!”

      Reply
    416. 416.

      WaterGirl

      Can angst and anger take us to a TBogg unit?

      Sadly, magic 8-ball says yes.

      All of us here on balloon juice are pretty much on the same side big picture-wise, so all the ugliness boggles my mind.

      Reply
    419. 419.

      Feckless

      Dick Durbin should learn how retirement works.

      Seriously, if you HAD to do this shit sandwich you should resign immediately to take the STINK if this shit with you and give your CONSTITUENTS a clean slate.

      Fuck dick. Gutless fucking traitor.  I hope his ego is a millstone around his neck in hell.

      Reply
    420. 420.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @John Cole: Okay, I replied to your email and I rang and left a message on your phone.

      Look, if y’all don’t want me around, I will leave; but I am not going to be personally attacked and just turn the other cheek.

      Sorry.

      Reply
    422. 422.

      Paul in KY

      @kalakal: I guess I just hold it against them a bit more. Feel that after you saw what happened at Fredricksburg and Cemetary Ridge, you would completely understand that you couldn’t send unarmoured/unprotected troops into machine gun fire/cannons firing grape shot, etc.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.