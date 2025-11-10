Looking for something constructive to do while we await actually good information about what might or might not come out of the Senate?

A Democrat winning what has been a Republican House seat in TN would narrow their majority even more. You can write postcards for this House special election House in TN; you can contribute to this fundraiser; you can post the link to our thermometer on social media. In case you want to share, here’s the direct link to the thermometer.

We are more than halfway to our $7,500 goal!

Yesterday’s post:

Here are some highlights.

Republican Congressman (TN-07) resigned from his “safe” seat in July.

Bruising Republican primary in early October.

Republican candidate ties himself closely to Trump.

Community organizer and state representative wins the 4-way Democratic primary.

Elections results last Tuesday happened.

Suddenly the “safe” Republican seat isn’t so safe!

Cook has this seat at R+10.

Given the current environment, this is winnable!

Aftyn Behn is a fighter and a progressive

She was polling within 8 points of the Republican even before last Tuesday’s election.

The dstrict was part of an egregious Republican gerrymander that split Nashville into three separate districts.

The district has a substantial military presence in Clarksville, who are likely displeased with potentially losing pay.

It’s not uncommon for military families to be on SNAP.

Gerrymandering can backfire in a wave election, bitches!

Nice of the Republican candidate to tie himself so closely to Trump, don’t you think?

Suddenly lots of dark money flowing in from the Republican sides to keep this seat Republican.

We want to get Aftyn our funds before early voting starts this Wednesday!

Who doesn’t need insurance?

Would it be great to have one more Democratic vote in the House?

Not only that, but a win here – in TN of all places! – could be our insurance policy if they can pressure one of the 4 Republicans to remove their signature from the Epstein discharge petition.

It’s one thing to be pressured when you are the ONE VOTE that could make or break it. There’s a lot less pressure if they have to get TWO OF YOU to fold.