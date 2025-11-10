Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

More and Better Democrats – A Long Shot Becomes a Potential Flip – Hello, Tennessee!

Looking for something constructive to do while we await actually good information about what might or might not come out of the Senate?

A Democrat winning what has been a Republican House seat in TN would narrow their majority even more. You can write postcards for this House special election House in TN; you can contribute to this fundraiser; you can post the link to our thermometer on social media.  In case you want to share, here’s the direct link to the thermometer.

We are more than halfway to our $7,500 goal!

Yesterday’s post:

Flash Fundraising – A Long Shot Becomes a Potential Flip – Hello, Tennessee!

Here are some highlights.

  • Republican Congressman (TN-07) resigned from his “safe” seat in July.
  • Bruising Republican primary in early October.
  • Republican candidate ties himself closely to Trump.
  • Community organizer and state representative wins the 4-way Democratic primary.
  • Elections results last Tuesday happened.
  • Suddenly the “safe” Republican seat isn’t so safe!
  • Cook has this seat at R+10.

Given the current environment, this is winnable!

  • Aftyn Behn is a fighter and a progressive
  • She was polling within 8 points of the Republican even before last Tuesday’s election.
  • The dstrict was part of an egregious Republican gerrymander that split Nashville into three separate districts.
  • The district has a substantial military presence in Clarksville, who are likely displeased with potentially losing pay.
  • It’s not uncommon for military families to be on SNAP.

Gerrymandering can backfire in a wave election, bitches!

Nice of the Republican candidate to tie himself so closely to Trump, don’t you think?

Suddenly lots of dark money flowing in from the Republican sides to keep this seat Republican.

We want to get Aftyn our funds before early voting starts this Wednesday!

Who doesn’t need insurance?

Would it be great to have one more Democratic vote in the House?

Not only that, but a win here – in TN of all places! – could be our insurance policy if they can pressure one of the 4 Republicans to remove their signature from the Epstein discharge petition.

It’s one thing to be pressured when you are the ONE VOTE that could make or break it.  There’s a lot less pressure if they have to get TWO OF YOU to fold.

    39Comments

    8. 8.

      stinger

      I mentioned yesterday members of the Army, of which there are a lot in TN-07, possibly missing paychecks right before this election. I should have clarified that probably the majority of them won’t have Clarksville as their official voting address, but the merchants and landlords of that community rely on their business — and they are TN-07 voters.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      JML

      I’d love to see us get a flip in TN. Between Memphis and Nashville you’d hope that there’s some opportunity for growth in that state? But damn, the effin’ South. They’ve gone a long way from the Gore family…

      Reply
    11. 11.

      HinTN

      Turtles and a BIG birb in the sidebar. Very nice. It’s (lightly) snowing in  Cincinnati but our VRBO has electric fireplaces so we’re snug after the morning excursion for cappuccino and bagel. This Tennessean thanks all who have thrown (or may get throw) money at TN-07. She’s a long shot but Aftyn would be great and absolutely a thorn in Squeaker Johnson’s side.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      HinTN

      @JML:

      They’ve gone a long way from the Gore family…

      Al used to be my Rep here in TN-04. Now we’re afflicted with the odious Dr DesJarlais. Nashville, i. e. The State Leg, is nothing but a sewer. They crap all over the four blue cities.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      WaterGirl

      @Sandia Blanca: I make all my mistakes when I edit a sentence!

      “state representative”.  I was going to google to see if she is a current or former state rep, and then I apparently got distracted! :-)

      Reply
    20. 20.

      WaterGirl

      We are 2/3 of the way there!  Plus a dollar! :-)

      I’m excited that just 2 days before early voting starts, Aftyn Behn in less than 24 hours has out of nowhere received 82 donations from some crazy thing called Balloon Juice that she has never heard of, and suddenly has $5,001 to spend on radio spots or internet ads or to print more flyers for door hangers or GOTV.

      Come on Aftyn!

      Reply
    21. 21.

      JML

      @WaterGirl: The more aggressive people get with Gerrymandering, the more likely it is to backfire. It’s the only good things about this kind of manipulation. Not only can demographics change a lot faster than the actual data can keep up, determining which voters will actually turn out is an inexact science.

      Nothing would make me happier than to see some people the GOP thought were safe go down in flames.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      WaterGirl

      @Danton:  A lot of the wins last Tuesday were very long shots!

      Aftyn was only 8 points behind in the polls before last Tuesday, in a district Trump won by 22 points.

      And that was before all the enthusiasm from Tuesday’s results.  Some people may vote that might not have before all the Tuesday wins – because they figured she couldn’t win.

      We’ll find out on Dec 2.  I think it’s worth the try in what is surely a Blue wave period.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      They Call Me Noni

      @WaterGirl: This morning Mr. Noni brought me a copy of my credit card statement (he checks our cards every few days cuz we’ve been hacked a few times) and asked if the charge was legit.  I told him it was a WaterGirl Democrat suggestion for the betterment of our grandsons’ future and he looked puzzled.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      WaterGirl

      @Citizen Dave: Election day is Dec 2, but early voting starts this Wednesday, Nov 12.

      We’re trying to get her the funds before early voting starts – that’s when they can do the most good.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      WaterGirl

      from Gretchen on another thread:

      Postcards to Voters is doing a campaign for the Tennessee congressional race that Water Girl highlighted yesterday. They say they’re working with the campaign to complement their door-knocking and voter contact plans. https://abby.postcardstovoters.org

      Reply
    32. 32.

      dnfree

      @They Call Me Noni: Yeah, a couple of years ago my husband looked at my credit card statement and said “What’s all this ActBlue”?  I had mentioned donations from time to time but it was notable to see them in one place.

      i kicked in some here too.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Gretchen

      @JML: I’ve wondered that about the Kansas gerrymander. They tried to gerrymander Sharice Davids out last time by removing some of the college students in Lawrence and urban/Hispanic voters in Kansas City, KS from her district and she still won by 10. They threatened to do it again, she said fine, I might run for Senate. They’ve backed off. Enough of those dems in Lawrence might flip another district while hers is safe.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Another Scott

      A reminder that every gettable seat matters.

      Mueller, She Wrote
      ‪@muellershewrote.com‬

      NEW: Jeffries is talking about a discharge petition in the House for the ACA subsidies.

      [image]

      November 10, 2025 at 3:31 PM

      Interesting.

      Donated.

      Forward!!

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply

