Albatrossity
Albatrossity
Our route from Canyon de Chelly to Moab was chosen not for speed, but for scenery. The Lukachukai Mountains, Shiprock, Sleeping Ute Mountain, and several other scenic highlights are along this Blue Highway route; it is highly recommended if you find yourself in the Four Corners region anytime soon.
After two days of cloudless turquoise skies at Canyon de Chelly, we knew we were heading into a couple of rainy days, and you can see the clouds off to the north of Shiprock from this scenic overlook coming down from the Lukechukai Mountains. Click here for larger image.
Shiprock (aka Tse Bitai, or Winged Rock in the Navajo language) is an iconic landmark of this region, and quite simply fascinating. The changing of the light angle with time and season means that one could spend a year photographing it, and the volcanic dikes radiating from the core, without ever coming up with the same image twice. I’d love to see it with snow, for example, but that was not the case on this trip. You can read more about the geological details here, and gaze down on it from the top using the magic of Google Earth here. I think it looks pretty good in monochrome images like this one as well. Click here for larger image.
After arriving in Moab we met up with my sister-in-law and brother at a lovely B&B that she had booked months ago. Thunderstorms that evening and a rainbow with breakfast meant that we were in for a cool drippy day, but we headed off to Canyonlands National Park regardless. We didn’t need our lifetime park pass for old folks, since the government was shut down and the entrance booths were unstaffed. The ubiquitous Common Ravens (Corvus corax) greeted us and the other tourists, posing for photos in hopes of getting a handout, since the rangers were furloughed. One of the many things I appreciate about ravens is that they are often paired up, year-round, and constantly chatting with each other. Click here for larger image.
Ravens don’t need umbrellas. Click here for larger image.
A misty day at the Buck Canyon Overlook in the Islands in the Sky section of Canyonlands NP. Click here for larger image.
Since light was limited and birds were not abundant (especially at the overlooks and trailheads with lots of human activity), I took some pictures of the desert plant life. Grasses in the desert are specialized for that harsh environment, and a couple of the common adaptations are growing as clumps (bunchgrass) rather than sod-forming, and deep root systems. You can’t see the roots here, but the bunchgrass form of this species is pretty obvious. Without the seedheads this is hard to identify down to the species level, but perhaps some green-bethumbed jackal reading this can help out. Click here for larger image.
We stopped for lunch, even though it was drizzling, and immediately attracted the usual beggar suspects. This Woodhouse’s Scrub-Jay (Aphelocoma woodhouseii) would like a sandwich, thank you very much. Click here for larger image.
Another interested party at our lunch stop was this Hopi Chipmunk (Neotamias rufus). The rufous coloration and lack of black stripes on the back allows it to blend into that sandstone habitat quite well. Click here for larger image.
The next day was equally cloudy and drippy, but it was our day to visit Arches National Park. There is some truly spectacular scenery there, and even on a cloudy day it was amazing. This is an infant arch; come back in a few thousand years and see how big it will become! Click here for larger image.
The final image for today is another desert plant, the Cushion Buckwheat (Eriogonum ovalifolium). It turns out that there are a lot of Eriogonum species in Utah, some of which are rare and local. So I may have the wrong ID, and will once more rely on the kindness of others to correct me if that is the case. Click here for larger image.
