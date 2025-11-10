Navajo Nation

Shiprock (aka Tse Bitai, or Winged Rock in the Navajo language) is an iconic landmark of this region, and quite simply fascinating. The changing of the light angle with time and season means that one could spend a year photographing it, and the volcanic dikes radiating from the core, without ever coming up with the same image twice. I’d love to see it with snow, for example, but that was not the case on this trip. You can read more about the geological details here, and gaze down on it from the top using the magic of Google Earth here. I think it looks pretty good in monochrome images like this one as well. Click here for larger image.