On The Road – Albatrossity – Canyonlands and Arches (and hoping for some plant ID help)

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you're traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

It’s Albatrossity Monday!  The rest of the week we are treated to more posts from BigJimSlade. Sad to say, this is the end of that lovely trip to the Alps.  But it’s been great fun while it lasted!

On The Road - Albatrossity - Canyonlands and Arches (and hoping for some plant ID help) 10

Albatrossity

Our route from Canyon de Chelly to Moab was chosen not for speed, but for scenery. The Lukachukai Mountains, Shiprock, Sleeping Ute Mountain, and several other scenic highlights are along this Blue Highway route; it is highly recommended if you find yourself in the Four Corners region anytime soon.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Canyonlands and Arches (and hoping for some plant ID help) 9
Navajo NationOctober 8, 2025

After two days of cloudless turquoise skies at Canyon de Chelly, we knew we were heading into a couple of rainy days, and you can see the clouds off to the north of Shiprock from this scenic overlook coming down from the Lukechukai Mountains. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Canyonlands and Arches (and hoping for some plant ID help) 8
Navajo NationOctober 8, 2025

Shiprock (aka Tse Bitai, or Winged Rock in the Navajo language) is an iconic landmark of this region, and quite simply fascinating. The changing of the light angle with time and season means that one could spend a year photographing it, and the volcanic dikes radiating from the core, without ever coming up with the same image twice. I’d love to see it with snow, for example, but that was not the case on this trip. You can read more about the geological details here, and gaze down on it from the top using the magic of Google Earth here. I think it looks pretty good in monochrome images like this one as well. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Canyonlands and Arches (and hoping for some plant ID help) 7
Canyonlands National ParkOctober 9, 2025

After arriving in Moab we met up with my sister-in-law and brother at a lovely B&B that she had booked months ago. Thunderstorms that evening and a rainbow with breakfast meant that we were in for a cool drippy day, but we headed off to Canyonlands National Park regardless. We didn’t need our lifetime park pass for old folks, since the government was shut down and the entrance booths were unstaffed. The ubiquitous Common Ravens (Corvus corax) greeted us and the other tourists, posing for photos in hopes of getting a handout, since the rangers were furloughed. One of the many things I appreciate about ravens is that they are often paired up, year-round, and constantly chatting with each other. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Canyonlands and Arches (and hoping for some plant ID help) 5
Canyonlands National ParkOctober 9, 2025

Ravens don’t need umbrellas. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Canyonlands and Arches (and hoping for some plant ID help) 6
Canyonlands National ParkOctober 9, 2025

A misty day at the Buck Canyon Overlook in the Islands in the Sky section of Canyonlands NP. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Canyonlands and Arches (and hoping for some plant ID help) 4
Canyonlands National ParkOctober 9, 2025

Since light was limited and birds were not abundant (especially at the overlooks and trailheads with lots of human activity), I took some pictures of the desert plant life. Grasses in the desert are specialized for that harsh environment, and a couple of the common adaptations are growing as clumps (bunchgrass) rather than sod-forming, and deep root systems. You can’t see the roots here, but the bunchgrass form of this species is pretty obvious. Without the seedheads this is hard to identify down to the species level, but perhaps some green-bethumbed jackal reading this can help out. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Canyonlands and Arches (and hoping for some plant ID help) 3
Canyonlands National ParkOctober 9, 2025

We stopped for lunch, even though it was drizzling, and immediately attracted the usual beggar suspects. This Woodhouse’s Scrub-Jay (Aphelocoma woodhouseii) would like a sandwich, thank you very much. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Canyonlands and Arches (and hoping for some plant ID help) 2
Canyonlands National ParkOctober 9, 2025

Another interested party at our lunch stop was this Hopi Chipmunk (Neotamias rufus). The rufous coloration and lack of black stripes on the back allows it to blend into that sandstone habitat quite well. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Canyonlands and Arches (and hoping for some plant ID help)
Arches National ParkOctober 10, 2025

The next day was equally cloudy and drippy, but it was our day to visit Arches National Park. There is some truly spectacular scenery there, and even on a cloudy day it was amazing. This is an infant arch; come back in a few thousand years and see how big it will become! Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Canyonlands and Arches (and hoping for some plant ID help) 1
Arches National ParkOctober 10, 2025

The final image for today is another desert plant, the Cushion Buckwheat (Eriogonum ovalifolium). It turns out that there are a lot of Eriogonum species in Utah, some of which are rare and local. So I may have the wrong ID, and will once more rely on the kindness of others to correct me if that is the case. Click here for larger image.

    23Comments

    3. 3.

      martha

      I love this part of the west because it’s rarely overcrowded, except for Arches NP. Love the photos! I cannot ID that specific Erigonium, but we have a variety here in Colorado that makes allergic people beg for forgiveness when it’s blooming…

      Reply
    4. 4.

      HinTN

      The nascent (infant) arches are fascinating. They make visible the march of time. Such a beautiful part of this world, thanks for the trip. Yeah, the chipmunk is great.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Xavier

      All of southern Utah could be a national park. There are extensive areas with the same scenery as the parks without the crowds. I recommend Utah 95 from Blanding to Torrey, for one example.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      JeanneT

      These landscapes remind me that humans are very small and our lives are very short.  For some reason this morning, that is a comfort.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Trivia Man

      Excellent blue highways all around that area. Be sure to gas up when you can!

      it has been years since i read Blue Highways by William Least Heat Moon, i winder how it holds up.

      Second suggestion for those who cant make it out in person, Desert Solitaire by Edward Abbey. And his Monkey Wrench Gang is still in order.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Albatrossity

      @Trivia Man:  Yes, I am envious of the many blue highways in the Four Corners region.

      And yes, Blue Highways is worth re-reading. I did that a year or so ago, and enjoyed it all over again!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Jim Appleton

      I know this area well.

      These are great, competent captures from a brief visit.  It’s worth pointing out that you barely scratch the surface of vast amazement, especially in Canyonlands, not to mention the huge non-National Park BLM lands.

      There are places where you can look west and ponder that the next human is hundreds of miles hence.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Quinerly

      Beautiful pics. I’m in Torrey right now at “The Wild Rabbit Cafe.” Spent 2 days at Capitol Reef (still my favorite NP). When in Torrey check out “Etta Place.” Great cider and mead on tap. Wonderful backstory re the owners. Spent several nights in Bluff, Utah and drove that beautiful drive from there to Hanksville last week. Heading back to Boulder, Utah for a quick stop. Was there 3 nights last week. Then Escalante, Panguitch, Kanab, Window Rock and home.

      Love this post. Thanks.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      StringOnAStick

      That bunchgrass is likely Idaho Fescue, quite adapted to very dry.  People try to put it in their xeric landscapes here (central OR), but with any additional water it exhibits rampant growth and then flops as the core rots out.  However, get it established and then don’t water it and it makes for really attractive native landscapes.  I was pleased to see the new fancy development on the west side of town is making extensive use of this grass in their street strips and open space common areas, and that no grass is being allowed in front yards there.  Turf grass is far too much of a water hog when the annual rainfall is 16”.

      I hope sometime in your western travels that you are lucky enough to come across Mirabilis multiflora, another extreme dryness plant that is absolutely gorgeous in the afternoon, when that night’s flowers have started to open.  I about drove off the road the first time I saw one, and now you can get it as a landscape plant but you can’t water it once it’s established, or even be close to where there is consistent irrigation or it turns into a lanky monster.  So far, the ones I put in a very dry spot are doing great.  They’ll be a garden post next summer where they are the star.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Aziz, light!

      If I had to name a favorite place in the world, that part of Utah would suffice. I’ve been visiting it since the mid ’70s, and moved to the West back then with a copy of Desert Solitaire in my hands.

      A few thousand years isn’t long, at least not long enough to enlarge that arch significantly. You can compare photos from the canyon country from today to those taken 150 years ago and in most will see no differences at all. If that arch is destined to grow it could take hundreds of thousands of years. The stillness of that place is mesmerizing.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Trivia Man

      I shared this with my desert pal, he mentioned a notorious plant of that region – Jimsonweed. A powerful psychedelic used by the Hopi.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Sandi Watkins

      @Trivia Man:

      Second suggestion for those who cant make it out in person, Desert Solitaire by Edward Abbey.

      I second that!  Beautiful writing about a beautiful part of the country.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Sandi Watkins

      @Trivia Man: Second suggestion for those who cant make it out in person, Desert Solitaire by Edward Abbey.

      I second this suggestion.  Beautiful writing about a beautiful part of the country.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      MCat

      Thank you again for your marvelous photos. I love the ravens. And the chipmunk is just so adorable. And the pictures of the landscape are mesmerizing. Exquisite and so powerful!

      Reply

