Open Thread: Further (Longer) Discussions of Last Night’s Vote

Lots of opportunities for Republicans to somehow fumble this and reclaim all blame for the shutdown.
Last night was a vote to invoke cloture on a motion to proceed to consideration of a CR that still expires on November 21st, by its terms.
Lots of work and lots of votes between that and reopening.

— David Waldman (@kagrox.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 7:57 AM

I’m not saying that’s good news. It’s just news.

But the president and a good 60% of his party in Congress are insane and fairly stupid. So it’s something to watch.

They’ve got to adopt the motion to proceed, amend the bill, possible invoke cloture on the amended bill, and then pass the new one.
I’m not saying that’s good news. It’s just news.

But the president and a good 60% of his party in Congress are insane and fairly stupid. So it’s something to watch.

They’ve got to adopt the motion to proceed, amend the bill, possible invoke cloture on the amended bill, and then pass the new one.

Then the lunatics in the House have to agree to accept the Senate wording, unchanged.

Last time they were supposed to “work together” on that, the House adjourned indefinitely rather than stay in session to compromise with the Senate.

What, if anything, could change votes in the Senate during the next stages?

With this president and Republican Party, anything. He could have ICE invade New Hampshire, for instance. Would that do it? Maybe. WOULD he do it? Maybe!

1 will Johnson even open the House to take up this vote?
2 would trump even sign it?

— tyoder.bsky.social (@tyoder.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 8:08 AM

He really has to. If he doesn’t, they irrevocably reclaim all blame for the shutdown.
Now, they may be ready to do that, and/or stop using Congress for anything at all and just go full dictatorship. But short of that, the House must return. This vote did not by itself reopen the government.

— David Waldman (@kagrox.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 8:12 AM

Don't see how GOP loses blame for the shutdown anyway.

— Colin Jacobson (@oatsdad.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 8:16 AM

The that’s one problem off the table.

— David Waldman (@kagrox.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 8:19 AM

 
From the 11/20 edition of Electoral-Vote.com, “You Got to Know When to Hold ‘Em, Know When to Fold ‘Em”:

When you’re playing poker, and you’re up a good bit, you have a decision to make. You can keep going, and hope that your good fortune and/or good play continue. Or you can call it a night, which means you won’t be winning any more money, but you will also preserve the gains you’ve already made.

Late last night, the Senate had a “breakthrough” and managed to come up with a bill that can get 60 votes for cloture…

This bears the hallmarks of a vote that was carefully managed to get it to 40 votes and not one vote more. Everyone here is either retiring (and is bulletproof) or has pretty good political reasons to steer a centrist course. Normally, with these “just enough” votes, the party leader is one of the 40. Obviously, that did not happen with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who did some very loud squawking and said he does not like this bill. Inasmuch as Schumer figures to face the reelection fight of his life in 2028 (possibly against AOC), it’s plausible that he just could not afford to be one of the “yea” votes on this one.

In addition to Schumer, many other Senate Democrats complained about the bill. We have no doubt that some of them, like Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), really are mad. Others… it’s a little less clear. For example, Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-CO) voted no and said he didn’t like the bill, but then turned around and declared that his colleagues who voted for the measure did not “cave,” that they did “what they feel is helping the most number of people” and that “there is no good solution.” It is very possible that much of the complaining yesterday is political theater for the benefit of voters, and that the Democrats decided as a group to take the deal, and then found the 8 caucus members (well, 5 members, since three were already voting “yea”) who could most afford to vote a position that will be unpopular with many Democratic voters.

And that speaks to the risk that the Democrats are taking here. They were clearly “winning” the shutdown, in part because they remained unified and on message, and in part because Donald Trump has shot himself in the foot several times (more on that tomorrow). They could certainly have kept going, buoyed by Tuesday’s election results. Now that they have “worked something out” without getting any firm concessions on health care, we may well see the return of “The Democrats caved again” and “The Democrats don’t know how to play this game” and “DACO” (Democrats always chicken out).

However, sh** was about to get real. Many Americans were increasingly at risk of going hungry. Airline travel was turning into a mess, and with Thanksgiving right around the corner. Many federal employees were suffering due to the lack of pay. Any of those things could plausibly have changed the dynamics of the shutdown and of the polling. So, the blue team (or, at least, some members of the blue team) decided to quit while they were ahead. The Democrats have a huge burden the Republicans don’t have: They care about people suffering; Republicans don’t care who suffers, even when it is their own base.

As part of the negotiations, the Democrats did manage to advance some of their priorities… [T]hey really wanted to help out federal employees, and that happened. They also got money for the DoA and SNAP, and the vote on the health care subsidies. You might think the part about the GAO was a Democratic “win,” but that part of the deal was actually put there because of demands from a few moderate Republican senators. That is very interesting—that some GOP members are asserting themselves, and (indirectly) defending their power of the purse. Anyhow, while the Democrats undoubtedly approve of that provision, it’s not their doing.

And now, let’s address a couple things the Democrats got that they cannot necessarily announce publicly. The vote on the subsidies is known, and it certainly seems like a loss, since a vote on the subsidies is not the same thing as restoring the subsidies. However, for those who would call it a loss, consider that maybe the blue team (the five new aisle-crossers, at least, and very possibly other Democratic members like Hickenlooper) are actually playing the long game. Well, not exactly long, but maybe the short-to-medium game. There are only three outcomes when it comes to the promised vote: (1) The subsidies are restored, or (2) The Republicans vote down the subsidies (again), either in the Senate or the House or (3) Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) refuses to hold the vote.

In the first case, the Democrats get what they want. In the second and third cases, they get crystal-clear proof that the Republicans are the ones who don’t want poor people to have health insurance, which the blue team can then wield as a club in the 2026 elections. Oh, and if things don’t work out to their satisfaction, the Democrats can resume their resistance on January 30, when the government will shut down again if there is no bill. In that scenario, the blue team will have even more political cover AND they won’t have to worry about people who need SNAP going hungry, or veterans going without their pensions. In short, the Democrats got some pretty good stuff from a politics perspective without actually giving all that much up.

The second thing the Democrats got is pressure on Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) to reopen the House. If he does it, then Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva (D-AZ) will have to be sworn in, and then Rep. Thomas Massie’s (R-KY) Epstein files bill would have the necessary signatures to be brought to the floor of the House. If Johnson doesn’t re-open, then he will open the Republicans up to withering criticism that they care more about protecting sexual predators than they do about hungry children. That is not a political winner.

Ultimately, many Democrats, including some who voted to hold the line (like Hickenlooper) concluded that the White House was never, ever going to give in on the subsidies. Shaheen, for example, concurred that “this was the only deal on the table.” If that is true, then the blue team got about as much as they could have hoped to get, and they made the correct tactical decision—to cash out. If it is not true, and there was a real possibility of Trump caving, then the Democrats should have pushed all-in. That’s really the crux of the matter; readers can decide for themselves if Hickenlooper, Shaheen, et al., assessed the situation correctly when they decided this was the best deal possible. (Z)

===

1.) I disagree that this was the best way forward. The RIF language pretty clearly indicates to me that there's a taste in the senate GOP (at least) for reigning in Vought. Vought is probably incredibly mad about it, because it directly contradicts what he wants to do.

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 10:24 AM

2.) I think its insufficient, and I think Dems should have pushed for more. Power of the purse language, tying OMB staffing to approps, etc.

That said, I think two things are very important: The shutdown couldn’t go on forever, and there needed to be an end.

I was, last night, trying to articulate both what I thought was a reasonable goal for the democrats to achieve, and why they failed to achieve that, and, in my mind, caved before they should…

This is a shit sandwich, and there are no good answers in a shit sandwich. You fund foodstamps, congratulations, 22m people now don’t have health insurance. You bring civil servants back, and Vought has the ability to do it all again.

It all sucks! But the people who are your enemies are in the WH, not the people who are just trying to fucking survive. There’s nothing wrong with a civil servant being desperate to get back to work and get their backpay. Check your fucking fire.

===

this is a loss because Democrats have now signed on to ACA cuts as a complicit party and once again made it a less effective issue for the mid terms

All judgments of the effectiveness of midterms strategy must be considered in the context of Trump doing a YMCA dance party while under federal indictment & winning the popular vote

[image or embed]

— Chatham Harrison dba TRUMP DELENDUS EST (@chathamharrison.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 12:27 PM

Which is to say that the reasonable presumption should be that this won't matter much, & to the extent that it will, the weeks of bad headlines during the shutdown will weigh more heavily on the incumbent than anything that comes of the shutdown's conclusion, or really anything Democrats do at all

— Chatham Harrison dba TRUMP DELENDUS EST (@chathamharrison.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 12:32 PM

    88Comments

    1. 1.

      Kent

      Honestly, the Democrats had a losing hand going into this and the only real question was whether they could leverage any PR and tie the upcoming ACA cuts around the GOP and Trump’s neck.  Which I think they accomplished.  No shut down has every actually won what they went into trying to win.  Not one.

      For those saying the Democrats should have held out and shut the entire country down including air travel during Thanksgiving, what end-game you had in mind?  How should the Democrats have played this against an opposition that clearly doesn’t care about any of it.

      NOTE:  I’m not saying the Democrats played this well.  I’m only asking what possible different end-game was there?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      HopefullyNotCassandra

      Once more the GOP is trying to repeal Obamacare by ending affordable healthcare rules and Medicaid expansion

      Obamacare requires that we be able to afford health insurance.  Don’t forget that!

      Remember this lie this president told about Obamacare the first time?  This is from politifact.  This is the same thing redux.

      While premiums for some did go up significantly, most people buying these plans aren’t paying those increases.

      “More than 70 percent of people who purchase coverage through the exchanges receive subsidies, and they will not pay any more for their coverage since their share is fixed,” Himmelsten said. “Government will pick up any increase, and government costs for Obamacare have actually been lower than initially predicted.”

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Shalimar

      Using the poker analogy, they’re playing again in February, and the stakes will be higher.  I don’t see taking the win now (SNAP gets paid, federal salaries get paid, tens of millions of families don’t get wiped out for Thanksgiving and Christmas) as a bad thing as long as Democrats are ready for the next round.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      iKropoclast

      @Kent: I’m not saying the Democrats played this well. I’m only asking what possible different end-game was there?

      A day or two communication with the public rather than cutting a midnight deal on a Sunday night might have helped ease some of the reactions. You spend two months asking for one thing then eight people cut a completely different deal.

      And what they got is actually what I thought they should have been asking for, reign in the RIFs. But my initial reaction was still negative because the way it was decided and announced appeared underhanded.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Jackie

      Johnson’s swearing in Grijalva. So how will he and FFOTUS prevent the Epstein files from being released? I have my suspicions, but wonder if anyone else has any, too.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Will

      @iKropoclast: I think drips over a few days that would allow reasonable voices to persuade the base that getting full funding for 2026 for some key departments would allow less hostage taking in the next shutdown that is assumed will happen after Jan 30 might have helped.

      At the same time, I think maybe they rushed on a Sunday night because they feared losing votes the minute word started to leak that we weren’t going to be able to get the subsidies. Some suggest this happened last night as the word was originally it would pass comfortably instead of having to wait on Cornyn.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Kent

      @iKropoclast: So your main complaint is about the optics.  I can buy that.

      But realistically.  Say the Senate had actually caved and went along with the Dems and voted for a continuing resolution that included ACA subsidy funding.  Which is what they were asking for.

      1.  The bill goes back to the House which doesn’t go along and re-passes its old bill with no ACA subsidies.
      2. The bills go to reconciliation  which is a process controlled by the GOP and they pass a reconciliation bill which strips back out the ACA subsidies.
      3. The reconciliation bill goes back to the floor of both houses and it cannot be filibustered according to Senate rules.
      4. Congress ends the shutdown the way the GOP originally wanted without killing the filibuster or needing a single Democratic vote

      The whole “make the GOP kill the filibuster” was never going to happen because they could have re-opened the government without killing the filibuster or extending ACA subsidies.  That is because they control both houses of Congress and the presidency.  The Democrats have no leverage and a losing hand.

      All that would have happened if they extended the shutdown into Thanksgiving is make ordinary Americans incandescently mad at all politicians which probably advantages the GOP. Since they have low expectations of government and Congress anyway.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      iKropoclast

      @Will: At the same time, I think maybe they rushed on a Sunday night because they feared losing votes the minute word started to leak that we weren’t going to be able to get the subsidies.

      A sure sign of people confident in the compromise they are making. Another reading this possibility is that they wanted to vote before they heard outside opinions.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      SpaceUnit

      Politically, neither party won this round.  It’s too complicated for the normies to sort and score.

      But trump’s favorables are dropping like a stone anyway.  Keep looking for anvils to toss (there’s plenty) and don’t get lured by our fucking media into doing a bunch of Dem infighting.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Will

      @Kent: I think a lot of us forget that reconciliation can be used more than once a year. I didn’t remember this until a buddy pointed it out to me early this morning.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      iKropoclast

      @Kent: The bill goes back to the House which doesn’t go along and re-passes its old bill with no ACA subsidies.

      The bills go to reconciliation which is a process controlled by the GOP and they pass a reconciliation bill which strips back out the ACA subsidies.

      Conference. Reconciliation is a different process. It is budget related but they can only do it once per year and it nominally can’t affect the deficit. They did that already this year, I believe with the BBB. That’s how they did it without the filibuster.

      I understand the confusion because the point of the House/Senate conference is to reconcile differences between the two bills. But reconciliation is different.

      House/Senate conference bills are subject to the Senate filibuster as long as the underlying measure is subject to the filibuster.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      stinger

      From the Electoral-Vote.com article:

      Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer

      Unfortunate typo, or just wishful thinking? Unfortunate, because it makes it sound as if the Democrats are responsible for this mess. Too many people are already willing to believe that.Also unfortunate because they seem to have forgotten the unambiguous results of the many elections held LESS THAN A WEEK AGO.​

      Reply
    18. 18.

      PsiFighter37

      The base is going to be absolutely unforgiving. Senator Shaheen’s daughter, who is running for a congressional seat, said her own mom was on the wrong side. This shit is going to be remembered for a long, long time.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      iKropoclast

      @PsiFighter37: I still think there’s a non-zero chance this passes Congress then Trump vetoes it because it curtails his own power, albeit one he didn’t really have and has only asserted for himself to begin with.

      @PsiFighter37: Never say never.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Kent

      @Will:: I think a lot of us forget that reconciliation can be used more than once a year. I didn’t remember this until a buddy pointed it out to me early this morning.

      I’m using the wrong terminology.   It’s not reconciliation.  I’m talking about the Conference Committee process.  When the House and Senate pass two conflicting versions of the same legislation they can send it to a conference committee run by the majority party.  Each Conference committee contains 6 members from the House and 6 Senators.  The majority party gets 4 out of the 6 spots or 8 out of the 12 total Conference Committee spots.

      The compromise (or reconciled) bill then goes back to each house for an up-or-down vote that can’t be filibustered.

      This can happen as many times a year as they want it to.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      piratedan

      well, in the winning of hearts and minds, the 47 Admin just rescinded any special funding coverage for sufferers of black and brown lung.  I’m sure that this will play well in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Kentucky.

      my source is a post over on the leopards eating faces subreddit, so if true, just shows that cruelty is the point and there is no loyalty for Trump and his voters.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Jackie

      Bovino and his Border Patrol agents are supposedly pulling out of Chicago per TV media, but I haven’t seen a written link to post. If true, I wonder what or who caused them to retreat? Capitulate?

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Will

      @iKropoclast: There is no limit I believe for any items that are budgetary. It’s just historically only been once a year at most. After talking to a friend this morning and as Kent posted above, they can do more. I remember now the GOP discussing they could do two this year shortly after Trump took office.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Marc

      There is one thing that I haven’t been able to clearly determine, are these “ACA subsidies” sunsetting provisions of a COVID relief bill, or do they go back to the original ACA bill?​

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Trivia Man

      We visited ton Johnson office again today, still just 2 of us. We logged our input on a paper firm and had a nice chat with the constituent services dude. He likes helping people with their red tape problems. Wife asked if he could help with ICE.

      ”sorry, no. Thats a law enforcement issue not bureaucracy”

      We only made it about 40 minutes with our signs on the sidewalk- bitter cold and windy today.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      iKropoclast

      @Will: Right, but this wasn’t passed under reconciliation rules. If it were, the Democrats would not have been able to filibuster to begin with.

      Everything I’ve read since this was raised in this thread suggest to me that conference reports are subject to the filibuster.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Poe Larity

      There just isn’t anything monetizeable here, even if there was some joy in starving the poors.

      The nation with the largest oil reserves needs liberation. There are concessions to be had. Surely Trump Oil Co. would be in the running.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Kent

      @iKropoclast: Not that Wikipedia is the final say.  But…

      Conference reports are privileged. In the Senate, a motion to proceed to a conference report is not debatable, although senators can generally filibuster the conference report itself. The Congressional Budget Act of 1974 limits debate on conference reports on budget resolutions and budget reconciliation bills to ten hours in the Senate, so senators cannot filibuster those conference reports.

      In other words, they can’t block the Conference Report from getting to the floor and would have to do a speaking filibuster to block it.  Except that debate on budget bills is limited to 10 hours.

      So they could slow it down but not block it from reaching the floor like they could with a regular bill.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      cain

      @iKropoclast:

      That was my thinking. I think Trump is enjoying this shutdown. He doesn’t have to pay anyone except for the people he wants paid eg ICE.

      He thinks he can force air traffic controllers to go back to work or maybe pull a Reagan.

      All I know is that Johnson will do whatever Trump tells him to do. I could see Trump just saying ‘fuck it, keep the govt closed’ and he won’t give a rats ass about airports unless it affects him.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      iKropoclast

      @cain: I could see Trump just saying ‘fuck it, keep the govt closed’ and he won’t give a rats ass about airports unless it affects him.

      Lucky Trump, he has his special access to a plane courtesy of the American taxpayer and a whole extra one courtesy of foreign petitioners.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      jonas

      @Jackie: The House votes to release them and Bondi and Patel tell them no and to get bent. They could find them in contempt of Congress or impeach them, but that’s not going to happen.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      jonas

      @Jackie: Opposition to ICE in Chicago was well-organized. People had whistles and other comms to warn people when ICE was in the neighborhood and anyone who had to could make themselves scarce and everyone else would just scream at them and flip them off. Can’t be good for morale. They basically weren’t catching many people and pepper spraying kids isn’t good optics.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      HopefullyNotCassandra

      @Marc: the noise is strong!  Remember Obamacare, as designed and passed, was supposed to be affordable.  Nobody would have to pay more than they could afford.  It was and is imperfect.  It was never (!) this dysfunctional except the last time this president threw sand in Obamacare’s gears.  All over America people are trying to find a way to pay these extortionist rates.  Again (!!)

      None of this should be this hard.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Another Scott

      @Kent: Unfortunately, aren’t Conference Committees pretty much dead?  Doesn’t one house typically jam the other and head out of town? (Google, yeah I know, tells me the last Conference Committee bill was in 2017.)

      And someone said that Reconciliation can only be used once a year.  Not quite.

      Remember the unstated (Budget) Reconciliation process.

      Budget reconciliation bills can deal with mandatory spending, revenue, and the federal debt limit, and the Senate can pass one bill per year affecting each subject. Congress can thus pass a maximum of three reconciliation bills per year, though in practice it has often passed a single reconciliation bill affecting both spending and revenue.[3] Policy changes that are extraneous to the budget are limited by the Byrd rule, which also prohibits reconciliation bills from increasing the federal deficit after a ten-year period or making changes to Social Security. Reconciliation does not apply to discretionary spending, which is instead managed through the annual appropriations process.

      That Robert Byrd was a wily fellow.

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      HopefullyNotCassandra

      @SpaceUnit: absolutely !!

       

      @cain: I think Katie Porter put a pin in that when she asked Sec Duffy if private planes were grounded too.  I hope everybody keeps watching that space.  A lot of AT controllers retired.  We still don’t have a qualified FAA director.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Jackie

      @jonas: I think FFOTUS/Johnson twisted Mace or Boebert’s arm to remove their name from the petition, but it’s under wraps until after Grijalva‘a sworn in.

      Mace needs FFOTUS’s support/endorsement as MAGA candidate for SC governor and Boebert needs FFOTUS support for reelection because she’s Boebert.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Kent

      @Another Scott: Unfortunately, aren’t Conference Committees pretty much dead?  Doesn’t one house typically jam the other and head out of town? (Google, yeah I know, tells me the last Conference Committee bill was in 2017.)

      Well yes, that is what the house tried to do on this one.

      But there is nothing stopping this GOP Congress from using Conference Committees to pull the rug out from under Senate Democrats if they wanted to.

      Point being.  Even if the GOP Senators had gotten everything they wanted the GOP could still have pulled the rug out from under them at the last moment.  Minorities really don’t have any power that the majority party doesn’t want to give them.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      iKropoclast

      @Kent: Per Congress.gov

      A motion to proceed to the consideration of a conference report is not debatable. The conference report itself, however, is debatable, and consideration follows normal Senate procedures.

      Per Senate.gov, being deemed debatable is the basis on which eligibility for the filibuster is determined.

      Last night, a motion to proceed passed. The current measure in the Senate will likely make the 60 vote threshold for cloture as it moves to its final vote since it’s the Senate’s own measure.

      A conference report can be filibustered but can not be prevented from making it to the floor for debate. But that debate is under the debate rule, which means the filibuster is allowed.

      The Congressional Budget Act of 1974 limits debate on conference reports on budget resolutions and budget reconciliation bills to ten hours in the Senate

      Describes the reconciliation process which was not used here

      Edited to include link.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      cain

      @HopefullyNotCassandra:

      Yeah, the death of flight travel is going to be devastating to the airlines and to businesses. Most of us can probably skip holiday travel one time but all that adds up.

      Again, I think Trump doesn’t give a fuck and he’s going to keep doing whatever.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      cain

      Overall, I’m feeling more hopeful. I think this will pass because there are more fuck ups on the way. The way Trump is battling SNAP with the SCOTUS. It must hit his supporters that the loss of SNAP is not something whose blame can be foisted on anybody else but the GOP and Trump.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      prostratedragon

      A bit of good news:

      WIN: A Wisconsin judge vacates his previous order requiring mass citizenship checks for voter registration, after both parties agreed to its withdrawal. The ruling means there will not be a new citizenship verification requirement ahead of the 2026 elections.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Philbert

      Air travel was getting messy. So, it seems we got SNAP until next…fall?  ACA and Epstein to be voted on. And the GOP is now seen to be against food and medicine.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Another Scott

      So the Senate is done voting, the bill now goes to the House, and Johnson says he expects vote(s) on Wednesday.

      (via APNews, RollCall, etc.)

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Marc

      @HopefullyNotCassandra:  Apparently, starting Friday landings by private jets were prohibited at DC National and about 10 other airports.  The list was supposed to get much longer today.  Perhaps some senators were starting to hear from the constituents who really matter.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      prostratedragon

      Sunday essay: “I Want You to Understand Chicago”

      I want you to understand what it is like to live in Chicago during this time.

      Every day my phone buzzes. It is a neighborhood group: four people were kidnapped at the corner drugstore. A friend a mile away sends a Slack message: she was at the scene when masked men assaulted and abducted two people on the street. A plumber working on my pipes is distraught, and I find out that two of his employees were kidnapped that morning. A week later it happens again.

      An email arrives. […]

      We’ve heard it all, but it’s quite something to see it compiled in one place.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Fair EconomistI

      @Kent:

      Conference reports are privileged. In the Senate, a motion to proceed to a conference report is not debatable, although senators can generally filibuster the conference report itself. The Congressional Budget Act of 1974 limits debate on conference reports on budget resolutions and budget reconciliation bills to ten hours in the Senate, so senators cannot filibuster those conference reports.

      The Continuing Resolution is NOT a budget bill. Budget bills are the official year-long budgets for various department. The CR is happening because the Republicans can’t get their act together to pass budget bill, and a conference report on it would not get the 10 hour limit, and thus be filibusterable.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Jay

      ICE/CBP lies, they lie to their wives, they lie to their children, the lie to their mothers, they lie to the Press, they lie to the Judges,

      but ICE/CBP “claims” there was a targeted drive by shooting at one of their actions in Chicago today.

      Probably just another lie, but I would guess that between community actions, organized resistance, bad press, lawsuits, they are starting to get the feeling that they are being measured for ropes, lampposts and ESSO stations, despite the CPD, their “KKop” brothers trying to help out.

      Best to take their “show” on the road to another city.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Jay

      Ben Penn
      ‪@benjaminpenn.bsky.social‬

      Follow
      Buried inside the deal to reopen government is a provision that would give Senators private right of action to sue for millions in damages over their phone records being analyzed by Jack Smith’s team.
      news.bloomberglaw.com/us-law-week/…

      Shutdown Deal Would Let Senators Sue Over Jack Smith Searches
      Senators whose phone records were sought by Special Counsel Jack Smith would gain authority to sue for millions in damages under a provision buried in the Senate-advanced deal to reopen the government…
      news.bloomberglaw.com
      November 10, 2025

      bsky.app/profile/benjaminpenn.bsky.social/post/3m5ch36rzck2h

      Apparently a “special class” of certain privledged people can now sue Federal Agents when nobody else can.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Ramona

      I was horrified that Dems suddenly chose to allow cloture but today I think it was the suddenness, the fact it was happening on a Sunday night and because of the suddenness and the weekend we the voters didn’t have a chance to weigh in. Also its timing with our shellacking the GOP Tuesday and come Sunday night our eating humble pie really smarts BUT today I looked up WIC and found out even though it’s still being funded, children are off WIC as soon as they reach the age of five. A child can starve to death much faster than an adult and even with cloture it can take weeks for the Federal Government to reopen and it’s not okay in my book if a child dies because Trump and SCOTUS have an excuse to cut off SNAP. It’s not right if adults die but there’s less of a probability of that in the next two weeks and many of these adults voted for this. So, I am okay with the Senate Dems decision here.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Jay

      BTW, Home Despot, aka “The Orange” is starting to take a fiscal hit, for not standing up to ICE/CBP.

      They own their lots, they can ban ICE/CBP with out warrants, and “Day Contractors” are a big part of their business.

      Instead, they do nothing, say, nothing, while other business’s stand up.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Jay

      Forgive? Sounds good
      Forget? I’m not sure I could
      They say time heals everything
      But I’m still waiting

      I’m through with doubt
      There’s nothin’ left for me to figure out
      I’ve paid a price
      And I’ll keep payin’

      I’m not ready to make nice
      I’m not ready to back down
      I’m still mad as hell and I don’t have time
      To go ’round and ’round and ’round
      It’s too late to make it right
      I probably wouldn’t if I could
      ‘Cause I’m mad as hell, can’t bring myself
      To do what it is you think I should

      I know you’ve said
      “Can’t you just get over it?”
      It turned my whole world around
      And I kinda like it

      I made my bed and I sleep like a baby
      With no regrets and I don’t mind sayin’
      It’s a sad, sad story when a mother will teach her
      Daughter that she ought to hate a perfect stranger
      And how in the world can the words that I said
      Send somebody so over the edge
      That they’d write me a letter, sayin’ that I better
      Shut up and sing or my life will be over

      I’m not ready to make nice
      I’m not ready to back down
      I’m still mad as hell and I don’t have time
      To go ’round and ’round and ’round
      It’s too late to make it right
      I probably wouldn’t if I could
      ‘Cause I’m mad as hell, can’t bring myself
      To do what it is you think I should
      I’m not ready to make nice
      I’m not ready to back down
      I’m still mad as hell and I don’t have time
      To go ’round and ’round and ’round
      It’s too late to make it right
      I probably wouldn’t if I could
      ‘Cause I’m mad as hell, can’t bring myself
      To do what it is you think I should
      What it is you think I should

      Forgive, sounds good
      Forget, I’m not sure I could
      They say time heals everything
      But I’m still waiting

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Shalimar

      @Ramona: Many adults on SNAP and other types of welfare did not vote for them.  Probably most adults.  We started pointing out that a lot of people getting SNAP were poor rural white families, so they were hurting their own supporters.  That was because the stereotype of people getting SNAP was minorities they don’t care about.  But that stereotype is correct too.  A lot of poor people vote for Democrats if they vote at all.  They are not our enemy.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Shalimar

      I think I am done even following politics for at least a few months.  It is so disappointing the last day and a half to find out most of the people on my side care more about their healthcare going up (something Democrats are powerless to change no matter how long the government stays shut down) than they do about fellow Americans dying from malnutrition or just not getting paid for months (try buying food or keeping your place to live with no income).  I knew Republicans are mostly sociopaths.  I didn’t know so many of us are too.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      David_C

      As a fed, I’ve been protesting (on my own time and in my personal capacity) and speaking out in social media using my real name 😬. Sunday night I was less than happy, but I don’t do knee-jerk reactions.* Being old and free of nestlings, I have enough savings to last comfortably until the end of the year, but there are a lot of two-fed families in the area, so I came understand the pressure. Also, I have visions of some kind of air disaster, which would bring all kinds of hurt to the Democrats—the media would honestly have a field day.

      There are two things I have some confidence in:

      1. Trump would have kept this going into the next year.

      2. This will be, at least partially, memory-holed.

      Not entirely happy, but I don’t see a perfect way out.

      * Compare and contrast with LG&M boys who had so many posts in the aftermath that one would have thought that Biden had said something.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      satby

      @David_C: All of that. And @Shalimar: I too have been pretty surprised that the subtext the the “Dems caved” anger could be summed up as “fuck those hungry families” and “screw those ATCs and other fed workers” while blithely ignoring the odds of a major airline disaster going up every day.

      The Republicans made it clear that they caused this, in spite of their propaganda, but extending for much longer would spread the blame to Democrats for being obstinate in the face of a “reasonable” deal too.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      RevRick

      @Kent: Yes, the Democrats were always in a can’t-win position. And that has to do with the two opposing views on the meaning of suffering. For Democrats, suffering is an enemy to be corralled. Our party is built upon the promise that suffering can and should be ameliorated. We care about who suffers and why.

      Republicans, however, believe that suffering is actually a good. It builds character*. It makes us spiritually stronger. We are made for sterner stuff. It creates manly men. So, they believe it is more caring to let people suffer, because that, in their view, respects people’s agency.

      In practical terms with respect to the shutdown, Democrats always carried the burden of caring about suffering. We care about families going hungry, about federal workers missing paychecks, about the loss of the ACA expanded benefits. The Republicans, not so much. On the field of caring, the GOP could always out wait the Democrats.
      Realistically, the only hope of winning this contest was that the GOP would be so panicked by the Tuesday election results that they cried uncle.
      Instead, Thune gave a flat out no to Schumer’s offer. That moment was game over for the Democrats. In the face of Republican intransigence, they could only drag out the misery of those Democrats care about.
      So, now we get to do this all over again at the end of January when the chaos in the health insurance market will be clear as day and the threat to SNAP recipients will have been removed. I also suspect that air traffic controllers will have a much shorter tolerance for losing their paychecks and be more than happy to screw up winter vacation plans in Florida.
      I wonder how GOP Representatives and Senators will enjoy suffering the consequences of their actions?

      *I’m sure Republicans would eagerly cite the apostle Paul’s words from Romans 5:3-4, where he claims “we boast in our sufferings, knowing that suffering produces endurance, and endurance produces character, and character produces hope.” But here Paul is talking about challenging the Roman Empire, not having a starving child.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Miss Bianca

      @iKropoclast: You have a point there, for sure – but then I wonder, given how fucked up the whole situation is with the GOP, whether telegraphing their intentions might have blown back on the Dems and put them right back where this whole mess started.

      Who knows. Not me, I’m just some schmoe on the Internet.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      LAC

      @moonbat: Anen to that!  AL, you are my constant here at BJ and I appreciate this post.  I have federal friends trying to put on a brave front but are struggling with the shutdown and the contuing fuckery of Vought and remnants of DOGE.  Not being paid and then being threatened with illegal RIFS is a reality.  In addition, seeing the increased numbers of folks at food drives i volunteer at hurt my heart. I really do not know how much longer we could go on with this.  Those things matter.  Illegal or not, Mango mussolini and his congressional enablers in the GOP are willing to hurt people to line their pockets.  All that was predictable since that creep came down that escalator.

      Reply

