Lots of opportunities for Republicans to somehow fumble this and reclaim all blame for the shutdown.

Last night was a vote to invoke cloture on a motion to proceed to consideration of a CR that still expires on November 21st, by its terms.

Lots of work and lots of votes between that and reopening. — David Waldman (@kagrox.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 7:57 AM

I’m not saying that’s good news. It’s just news. But the president and a good 60% of his party in Congress are insane and fairly stupid. So it’s something to watch. They’ve got to adopt the motion to proceed, amend the bill, possible invoke cloture on the amended bill, and then pass the new one. Then the lunatics in the House have to agree to accept the Senate wording, unchanged. Last time they were supposed to “work together” on that, the House adjourned indefinitely rather than stay in session to compromise with the Senate. What, if anything, could change votes in the Senate during the next stages? With this president and Republican Party, anything. He could have ICE invade New Hampshire, for instance. Would that do it? Maybe. WOULD he do it? Maybe!

1 will Johnson even open the House to take up this vote?

2 would trump even sign it? — tyoder.bsky.social (@tyoder.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 8:08 AM

He really has to. If he doesn’t, they irrevocably reclaim all blame for the shutdown.

Now, they may be ready to do that, and/or stop using Congress for anything at all and just go full dictatorship. But short of that, the House must return. This vote did not by itself reopen the government. — David Waldman (@kagrox.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 8:12 AM

Don't see how GOP loses blame for the shutdown anyway. — Colin Jacobson (@oatsdad.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 8:16 AM



From the 11/20 edition of Electoral-Vote.com, “You Got to Know When to Hold ‘Em, Know When to Fold ‘Em”:

When you’re playing poker, and you’re up a good bit, you have a decision to make. You can keep going, and hope that your good fortune and/or good play continue. Or you can call it a night, which means you won’t be winning any more money, but you will also preserve the gains you’ve already made. Late last night, the Senate had a “breakthrough” and managed to come up with a bill that can get 60 votes for cloture… This bears the hallmarks of a vote that was carefully managed to get it to 40 votes and not one vote more. Everyone here is either retiring (and is bulletproof) or has pretty good political reasons to steer a centrist course. Normally, with these “just enough” votes, the party leader is one of the 40. Obviously, that did not happen with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who did some very loud squawking and said he does not like this bill. Inasmuch as Schumer figures to face the reelection fight of his life in 2028 (possibly against AOC), it’s plausible that he just could not afford to be one of the “yea” votes on this one. In addition to Schumer, many other Senate Democrats complained about the bill. We have no doubt that some of them, like Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), really are mad. Others… it’s a little less clear. For example, Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-CO) voted no and said he didn’t like the bill, but then turned around and declared that his colleagues who voted for the measure did not “cave,” that they did “what they feel is helping the most number of people” and that “there is no good solution.” It is very possible that much of the complaining yesterday is political theater for the benefit of voters, and that the Democrats decided as a group to take the deal, and then found the 8 caucus members (well, 5 members, since three were already voting “yea”) who could most afford to vote a position that will be unpopular with many Democratic voters. And that speaks to the risk that the Democrats are taking here. They were clearly “winning” the shutdown, in part because they remained unified and on message, and in part because Donald Trump has shot himself in the foot several times (more on that tomorrow). They could certainly have kept going, buoyed by Tuesday’s election results. Now that they have “worked something out” without getting any firm concessions on health care, we may well see the return of “The Democrats caved again” and “The Democrats don’t know how to play this game” and “DACO” (Democrats always chicken out). However, sh** was about to get real. Many Americans were increasingly at risk of going hungry. Airline travel was turning into a mess, and with Thanksgiving right around the corner. Many federal employees were suffering due to the lack of pay. Any of those things could plausibly have changed the dynamics of the shutdown and of the polling. So, the blue team (or, at least, some members of the blue team) decided to quit while they were ahead. The Democrats have a huge burden the Republicans don’t have: They care about people suffering; Republicans don’t care who suffers, even when it is their own base.

As part of the negotiations, the Democrats did manage to advance some of their priorities… [T]hey really wanted to help out federal employees, and that happened. They also got money for the DoA and SNAP, and the vote on the health care subsidies. You might think the part about the GAO was a Democratic “win,” but that part of the deal was actually put there because of demands from a few moderate Republican senators. That is very interesting—that some GOP members are asserting themselves, and (indirectly) defending their power of the purse. Anyhow, while the Democrats undoubtedly approve of that provision, it’s not their doing. And now, let’s address a couple things the Democrats got that they cannot necessarily announce publicly. The vote on the subsidies is known, and it certainly seems like a loss, since a vote on the subsidies is not the same thing as restoring the subsidies. However, for those who would call it a loss, consider that maybe the blue team (the five new aisle-crossers, at least, and very possibly other Democratic members like Hickenlooper) are actually playing the long game. Well, not exactly long, but maybe the short-to-medium game. There are only three outcomes when it comes to the promised vote: (1) The subsidies are restored, or (2) The Republicans vote down the subsidies (again), either in the Senate or the House or (3) Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) refuses to hold the vote. In the first case, the Democrats get what they want. In the second and third cases, they get crystal-clear proof that the Republicans are the ones who don’t want poor people to have health insurance, which the blue team can then wield as a club in the 2026 elections. Oh, and if things don’t work out to their satisfaction, the Democrats can resume their resistance on January 30, when the government will shut down again if there is no bill. In that scenario, the blue team will have even more political cover AND they won’t have to worry about people who need SNAP going hungry, or veterans going without their pensions. In short, the Democrats got some pretty good stuff from a politics perspective without actually giving all that much up. The second thing the Democrats got is pressure on Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) to reopen the House. If he does it, then Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva (D-AZ) will have to be sworn in, and then Rep. Thomas Massie’s (R-KY) Epstein files bill would have the necessary signatures to be brought to the floor of the House. If Johnson doesn’t re-open, then he will open the Republicans up to withering criticism that they care more about protecting sexual predators than they do about hungry children. That is not a political winner. Ultimately, many Democrats, including some who voted to hold the line (like Hickenlooper) concluded that the White House was never, ever going to give in on the subsidies. Shaheen, for example, concurred that “this was the only deal on the table.” If that is true, then the blue team got about as much as they could have hoped to get, and they made the correct tactical decision—to cash out. If it is not true, and there was a real possibility of Trump caving, then the Democrats should have pushed all-in. That’s really the crux of the matter; readers can decide for themselves if Hickenlooper, Shaheen, et al., assessed the situation correctly when they decided this was the best deal possible. (Z)

1.) I disagree that this was the best way forward. The RIF language pretty clearly indicates to me that there's a taste in the senate GOP (at least) for reigning in Vought. Vought is probably incredibly mad about it, because it directly contradicts what he wants to do. — Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 10:24 AM

2.) I think its insufficient, and I think Dems should have pushed for more. Power of the purse language, tying OMB staffing to approps, etc. That said, I think two things are very important: The shutdown couldn’t go on forever, and there needed to be an end. I was, last night, trying to articulate both what I thought was a reasonable goal for the democrats to achieve, and why they failed to achieve that, and, in my mind, caved before they should… This is a shit sandwich, and there are no good answers in a shit sandwich. You fund foodstamps, congratulations, 22m people now don’t have health insurance. You bring civil servants back, and Vought has the ability to do it all again. It all sucks! But the people who are your enemies are in the WH, not the people who are just trying to fucking survive. There’s nothing wrong with a civil servant being desperate to get back to work and get their backpay. Check your fucking fire.

this is a loss because Democrats have now signed on to ACA cuts as a complicit party and once again made it a less effective issue for the mid terms

All judgments of the effectiveness of midterms strategy must be considered in the context of Trump doing a YMCA dance party while under federal indictment & winning the popular vote [image or embed] — Chatham Harrison dba TRUMP DELENDUS EST (@chathamharrison.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 12:27 PM