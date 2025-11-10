Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Utter distraction…

I can’t even with politics today, and I’m solipsistic enough to thinks some of y’all may be in the same state.

So here are a few possible distractions.

For one:  Nature’s news vertical writes up a new study published last week that contains what one of the authors has (perhaps inevitably) described as a “Google Maps for Roman roads.” (Not a gift link…not sure how to do that for Nature; sorry.)

I love this kind of historical research, providing as it does a sudden unexpected angle on fundamental questions:

[Co-author Thomas] Brughmans hopes the data set will “revolutionize our understanding of how people, ideas and infectious diseases” spread 2,000 years ago. “Such insights can be used to better understand the challenges we face today,”

One more factoid:

The map includes nearly 300,000 kilometres of roads existing in around AD 150, when the empire was at its maximum territorial extent.

Utter distraction...

 

Three hundred thousand clicks!!!! (Or klicks, if you are thus inclined.)

No. 2: The New York Football Giants have given literary snarkmeisters everywhere a very early holiday present.  The 2-8 Oversized Gentlemen have just fired their head coach, Brian Daboll. That, of course, is hardly a shocker, or much fun.  But here’s the cherry on top: the new interim head coach is surnamed Kafka.

I can’t think of a better name to be attached to the trials that are surely to come in the remainder of the season. I, for one, do not expect a metamorphosis. Please have enjoy yourselves with this in the comments.

And for one more: I’m really not sure what to make of this performance, but it’s hella fun to be this perplexed:

The thread is open, but I have a plea: nothing about today’s (or last night’s) political drama. Let’s keep this one as absurd as possible.

Image: Canaletto, River Landscape with a Column, a Ruined Roman Arch and Reminiscences of England, before 1768

    2. 2.

      rikyrah

      an entire generation of Black Youth attended HBCU’s because of A Different World.

      I wonder if this new show will have a similar impact.

       

      Netflix

      @netflix

      We’re officially heading back to Hillman! Introducing the cast of A Different World, a new sequel series, coming soon to Netflix. Debbie Allen will return as a director and EP alongside showrunner and EP Felicia Pride (Grey’s Anatomy, Bel-Air). Original series writers Reggie Rock Bythewood and Gina Prince-Bythewood will return as EPs with Mandy Summers and Tom Werner. Free-spirited freshman Deborah Wayne, daughter of Dwayne and Whitley, is setting out to build her own legacy alongside a whole new generation of Hillman’s best and brightest.

      x.com/netflix/status/1987961780447178852?s=20

    9. 9.

      Tom Levenson

      It’s working for me now. Is it for you?

      This was operator error. I’ve been so long gone from regular posting that I forgot I can’t do the embedding in the visual editor; it has to be done in the code interface.

    12. 12.

      Seonachan

      Love the theremin – I got one years ago but never learned to play it properly, so I just take it out every Halloween and make spooky sounds for the trick-or-treaters.

    14. 14.

      rusty

      Now you have made me think of Kafka on the Shore by Haruki Murakami, one of my favorite authors.  Murakami can be very strange, but somehow it works.

    17. 17.

      Downpuppy

      I’m streaming the Rock HoF induction on Disney (of course). Outkast is next. Really looking forward to their use of sackbut & theremin, not to mention, so I won’t.

    18. 18.

      Karen Gail

      If I was to do a rant it would be aimed at the person in thread below who mentioned the 27 glossy photos; I now have the chorus of ‘Alice’s Restaurant’ echoing in my head.

    20. 20.

      Kelly

      We finished the current season of “Slow Horses” yesterday. A show that does everything well. Hell I even watch the intro every time. Mick Jagger singing the song he cowrote with Daniel Pemberton “Strange Game” is even perfect.

    21. 21.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Karen Gail:

      If I was to do a rant it would be aimed at the person in thread below who mentioned the 27 glossy photos; I now have the chorus of ‘Alice’s Restaurant’ echoing in my head.

      That was me! I take full credit for your earworm.

      My work here is done. :^D

    22. 22.

      coin operated

      I’m rewatching the Chargers / Steelers match from last night.

      I love watching Aaron Rodgers lose so much I decided I had to watch it again.

    28. 28.

      blindyone

      I mostly lurk but I wanted to tell you that I bought your latest book and it is excellent. As soon as I finish it, I’m going to pass it on to my son who also believes in science. And in the value of studying the history of how scientific discoveries brought us to where we are today.

    34. 34.

      West of the Rockies

      Absurdity? Imagine if Biden had said before a crowd of 60,000 NFL fans, “I, insert name here, do declare…”

    35. 35.

      piratedan

      sitting on my back deck in the dusk watching the geese ascend from the river.  getting my touch grass bearings post the wild week that was.  My first fall in Virginia in about 50 years has been colorful and crunchy, and the elections statewide were proof positive that given enough pain and information, people can change.

    37. 37.

      blindyone

      @Tom Levenson: Though he went to school across the river and his concentration was in another area of science, I’m sure he will. And probably will recommend it to a couple of his friends.

    39. 39.

      Cheryl from Maryland

      Whoa, Tom, that is a beautiful but atypical Canaletto.  At first glance, I thought it was French, maybe Fragonard or Robert.

    42. 42.

      WTFGhost

      Let’s keep this one as absurd as possible.

      So, there I was, with my ninja-school grad K, the “itty bitty black kitty all alone in the great big scary world (who will kill you three different ways before the first way completes)” who was telling me, all I had to do to end this was get her within 5 miles (+/- one furlong), and there was a 93% chance she’s not only take out Vance and Johnson, while making Trump wail like a woman getting her pussy grabbed unexpectedly, before killing him with one swipe of a jackknife she stole from old Macheath.

    44. 44.

      dnfree

      @Karen Gail: Whoa, once that happens it’s hard to get rid of.  Like the Group W bench.

      For some reason, thinking I was doing her a favor, I once played the full “Alice’s Restaurant” for a teen granddaughter.  She still mentions it occasionally as a perplexing thing I forced on her.

    54. 54.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Gin & Tonic: Thanks, I think.

      What was supposed to be an outpatient procedure got turned into an overnight because of my genetically low iron levels (runs in the fam). Once this team understood it was genetics, that I’ve BEEN through ALL the diagnostic stuff and finally just started taking iron pills which I quit because I had what felt like 200 pills a day I hadda take and the supplement fell off and this is way too much information, isn’t it? :^)

    55. 55.

      lowtechcyclist

      @WTFGhost:

      So, there I was, with my ninja-school grad K, the “itty bitty black kitty all alone in the great big scary world (who will kill you three different ways before the first way completes)” who was telling me, all I had to do to end this was get her within 5 miles (+/- one furlong), and there was a 93% chance she’s not only take out Vance and Johnson, while making Trump wail like a woman getting her pussy grabbed unexpectedly, before killing him with one swipe of a jackknife she stole from old Macheath.

      Outasight, man! ;-)

    56. 56.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Geoduck: My brother in law gave me a little beanbag sized pillow with the Browns logo on both sides just for throwing at the TV when the Browns disappoint once again. :^D

    63. 63.

      Cheryl from Maryland

      Donated $50.00 to Ms. Behn (FYI, I so wonder re her name; an English 17th C woman with a similar name – Aphra Behn – was a popular playwright and author).

    64. 64.

      Kristine

      Idk if someone already posted this, but the mysterious “Fedora Man” who turned up in the post-robbery Louvre photo turned out to be a 15yo with a definite flair.

      The look that jolted tens of millions is not a costume whipped up for a museum trip. Pedro began dressing this way less than a year ago, inspired by 20th-century history and black-and-white images of suited statesmen and fictional detectives.

      In other news, 8-10 inches of snow here in NE Illinois. Temps will be rising for the rest of the week, so it will likely be a memory by the weekend.

    65. 65.

      SFBayAreaGal

      This past Saturday a local cemetery had a free screening of the Nightmare Before Christmas. Drinks and snacks also.

      According to a good friend, a fun time was had by all that attended.

    67. 67.

      CaseyL

      Something sweet and silly, from last month, when I went on a mushroom forage hike/class:

      At least 20 of us signed up for the course.  There we were, in the Institute’s meeting room, and of courses we started with the usual round of introductions.  When it was my turn, I mentioned that “The Entangled Life” had gotten me more interested in learning about fungi … and nearly everyone else nodded and smiled.

      It’s a pre-sorted sampling, of course – people likely to have read the book and people likely to have signed up for the course – but it made me wish I could contact the author and let him know the impact he’s had, even years after its publication.

    69. 69.

      Expletive Deleted

      @MikeInOly: It’s very silly fun! We saw it when the lead actor was taking it across the UK for a 40 city screening tour. We were right smack in the middle and he was punchy but game, bless him.

    70. 70.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Kristine:

      In other news, 8-10 inches of snow here in NE Illinois. Temps will be rising for the rest of the week, so it will likely be a memory by the weekend. 

      Looking at 63/45 for Saturday.

    71. 71.

      CaseyL

      @MikeInOly: Don’t you just hate it when the trailer gives away the whole plot?

      (That’s one of the most demented things I’ve ever seen, and I must find out how and where to see the whole movie.)

    72. 72.

      Deputinize America

      Watching prior seasons of Slow Horses so I can refresh my memory ahead of this most recent season. Couple of points:

      1. I can smell Lamb through the TV.

      2. His clothing doesn’t actually come from dumpsters – they treat new clothing to look like that.

      3. There’s apparently a sizeable effort with Vaseline to get his hairstyle just so.

    78. 78.

      sab

      8n hogh school for so,e reason I was fascinated with CP Snow’s somewhat biographical Strangers and Brothers novels about a young Brit working his way up from fairly humble beginnings in a provincial town to a high level bureaucrat in London and then to a writing career.

      Rhis past couple of years I have been rereading a lot of my favorite fiction series, so I just finished Stranger and Brothers for the first time in 50 years.

      In Googling him I discovered he had a son who became a histlorian speciallizing in China and Russia. He was a classics major, but then he learned Russian and Mandarin and has been living in Hong Kong for thirty years.

      He just brought out  history of Russia-China relations for the laat 400 years. It’s really fascinating.

    81. 81.

      Karen Gail

      @Rokka: Arlo Guthrie’s song; “Alice’s Restaurant,” Alice is the name of the owner not the name of the restaurant.

      This song is called Alice’s Restaurant, and it’s about Alice, and the
      restaurant, but Alice’s Restaurant is not the name of the restaurant,
      that’s just the name of the song, and that’s why I called the song Alice’s
      Restaurant.

    83. 83.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Belafon:

      Here is the original. She has space Karen’s number

      @JoyceCarolOates

      So curious that such a wealthy man never posts anything that indicates that he enjoys or is even aware of what virtually everyone appreciates— scenes from nature, pet dog or cat, praise for a movie, music, a book (but doubt that he reads); pride in a friend’s or relative’s accomplishment; condolences for someone who has died; pleasure in sports, acclaim for a favorite team; references to history. In fact he seems totally uneducated , uncultured. The poorest persons on Twitter may have access to more beauty & meaning in life than the “most wealthy person in the world.”

    86. 86.

      debit

      @Belafon: ​
        I haven’t seen the ads, but my response would be that clip from A Fish Called Wanda.

      “Apes don’t read philosophy.”
      “Yes they do, Otto, they just don’t understand it.”

    87. 87.

      BeautifulPlumage

      Haven’t read the comments yet, but saw the Roman road update and really enjoyed learning about the network, thanks for highlighting it!

    91. 91.

      JoyceH

      And since this thread is supposed to be about absurdities, I learned the other day that the UK’s favorite sandwich is “cheese and pickle”. As it turns out, by “pickle” they mean chutney. So I made one the other day and have to say it was pretty good.

    94. 94.

      Marc

      @Downpuppy: I like the summation from Wikipedia:

      Alice Brock operated a restaurant called “The Back Room” in 1966, at 40 Main Street in Stockbridge, located behind a grocery store and directly underneath the studios of Norman Rockwell.[39] The Back Room was already closed by the time the song was released; it ceased operations in April 1966.[40] (Theresa’s Stockbridge Café was last known to occupy the site; the café’s sign makes note that the space was “formerly Alice’s Restaurant”. Theresa’s was closed by 2022, but the sign pointing to the restaurant remained.[41])

    96. 96.

      Marc

      @dnfree: ​For some reason, thinking I was doing her a favor, I once played the full “Alice’s Restaurant” for a teen granddaughter. She still mentions it occasionally as a perplexing thing I forced on her.

      Our kid got the full “Alice’s Restaurant” (and the WKRP Turkey episode) just about every Thanksgiving from birth, so she sings along…

    97. 97.

      Eyeroller

      @Karen Gail: And if I recall correctly, Arlo turned out to be a “mah taxes” wingnut.

      I have an emotional attachment to his cover of “The City of New Orleans” so this is a disappointment to me.  Not to mention the repudiation of his father’s philosophy.

      (The City of New Orleans was written by Steve Goodman, frequent collaborator of John Prine, who died in 1984 at age 36 of leukemia, but I have not heard his version.)

    98. 98.

      WTFGhost

      I don’t want to live in this reality. Every time I close my eyes, something goes horribly worse than I would have imagined.

      I made a big effing mistake – I trusted I could hold one fact in my head at the same time for a year or more, and OMG, was I horribly wrong, and, the best part is, it probably profits cheats and assholes rather than decent people.

    103. 103.

      arrieve

      @JoyceH:

      And since this thread is supposed to be about absurdities, I learned the other day that the UK’s favorite sandwich is “cheese and pickle”. As it turns out, by “pickle” they mean chutney. So I made one the other day and have to say it was pretty good.

      LOL–I’ve done summer programs in Oxford the past two years and have come to LOVE cheddar and chutney sandwiches. I make them all the time now. Couldn’t be simpler–a nice baguette, some sharp cheddar, some Major Grey’s chutney. Yum.

    105. 105.

      NotMax

      @JoyceH

      Honorable mention for the chip butty.

      The chip butty originated in working-class communities in Britain the 19th century, though its exact origins are unknown. According to the National Federation of Fish Fryers, it was created in 1863 in Oldham, Lancashire, at Mr Lees, the second-ever fish and chip shop in Britain.

      ;)

    106. 106.

      Eyeroller

      @Marc: My late husband went to a Steve Goodman concert at his college around 1981 and he said that Steve introduced the song with something like “Well, Arlo Guthrie made a lot of money off my song, but here’s my version.”  (Sorry, I can’t remember the exact words.).

    107. 107.

      Shalimar

      @Belafon: I am guessing his 9 books are all about business and his various ’60s sci-fi-inspired interests, which really misses her point on him being uncultured and uneducated.

    108. 108.

      bookworm1398

      I found out why all the discover how to regrow teeth treatments I keep hearing about never make it to market. They tend to have a side effect of tumors. Which seems quite obvious now I know but also something I would never have guessed. Good thing implants have gotten so good.

