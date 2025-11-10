I can’t even with politics today, and I’m solipsistic enough to thinks some of y’all may be in the same state.

So here are a few possible distractions.

For one: Nature’s news vertical writes up a new study published last week that contains what one of the authors has (perhaps inevitably) described as a “Google Maps for Roman roads.” (Not a gift link…not sure how to do that for Nature; sorry.)

I love this kind of historical research, providing as it does a sudden unexpected angle on fundamental questions:

[Co-author Thomas] Brughmans hopes the data set will “revolutionize our understanding of how people, ideas and infectious diseases” spread 2,000 years ago. “Such insights can be used to better understand the challenges we face today,”

One more factoid:

The map includes nearly 300,000 kilometres of roads existing in around AD 150, when the empire was at its maximum territorial extent.

Three hundred thousand clicks!!!! (Or klicks, if you are thus inclined.)

No. 2: The New York Football Giants have given literary snarkmeisters everywhere a very early holiday present. The 2-8 Oversized Gentlemen have just fired their head coach, Brian Daboll. That, of course, is hardly a shocker, or much fun. But here’s the cherry on top: the new interim head coach is surnamed Kafka.

I can’t think of a better name to be attached to the trials that are surely to come in the remainder of the season. I, for one, do not expect a metamorphosis. Please have enjoy yourselves with this in the comments.

And for one more: I’m really not sure what to make of this performance, but it’s hella fun to be this perplexed:

The thread is open, but I have a plea: nothing about today’s (or last night’s) political drama. Let’s keep this one as absurd as possible.

Image: Canaletto, River Landscape with a Column, a Ruined Roman Arch and Reminiscences of England, before 1768