“We are holding our own” was the last transmission from Captain McSorley of the SS Edmund Fitzgerald to the SS Arthur Anderson at 7:10 PM EST fifty years ago on 10 NOV 1975. McSorley had slowed his own transit of the storm to buddy up with the smaller and slower Anderson to try to ensure they would both make it into port. The Anderson, captained by Bernie Cooper, made it to safe haven, the Fitzgerald did not.

This was the documentary from the twentieth anniversary that has always stayed with me.

And here is a new one that WDIV Local 4 News Detroit just produced for the fiftieth anniversary:

You’ll notice in the second documentary, around the 20 minute mark, a reference to 6 fathom shoal. It is also referenced in the 1995 documentary. There is a theory that the Fitz got to close and bottomed out on the shoal, cutting the hull open, and starting to take on water that would eventually prove fatal. In the 1995 documentary there is a copy of the maps from that time and the way the 6 marking the depth is drawn on the map in relation to the contour of the shoal makes it look like a 10. The theory is that because of how the map was drawn and marked, McSorley thought he had more space between the ship’s draft and the bottom, bottomed out, the Fitz was cut open, and the rest was just the effect of time, the water flooding the bow from below, and, eventually, sinking her. That is, however, a controversial theory that some claim places the blame on McSorley. There is another theory that the force of the storm sheared off enough of the hatch clamps, which then led to flooding from above. A third is that the ship was torsioned apart because of the force of the storm. The reality may be a combination of all of them and we may never actually know.

And, of course, the song that indelibly seared the Fitz’s tragic end in the popular consciousness:

I first heard this shortly after it was released. My dad was attending a professional conference, either American Criminological Society or American Psychological Association, and what I had called the rumble car, since I first started talking – a neighbor’s car that would backfire loudly on start up/as it was warming up – had woken me up. My mom turned the radio on to help settle me down and Lighfoot’s ballad seared itself into my memory.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

We Are Preparing Agreements with Several European Countries, Including Those Aimed at Bolstering Our Air Defense and Energy Sector – Address by the President I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians! Briefly about today. First – the military. There were reports on the frontline. It is extremely important that the occupier has achieved no significant results. The Pokrovsk sector, the areas of Dobropillia, and the Donetsk region in general – we are defending our positions. We are holding the line in all other sectors of the front as well, and this is the most significant result for our state. I want to thank every unit and all our warriors. I would like to give special recognition today to the 414th Brigade “Magyar’s Birds” of the Unmanned Systems Forces. I also want to recognize the 411th Separate Regiment of Unmanned Systems “The Hawks,” and the Border Guard Unit of Unmanned Aerial Systems – “Phoenix.” Thank you very much, warriors! Artillerymen of the 26th, 55th, and 148th Brigades, and the missile troops of the 360th Separate Coastal Brigade of the Ukrainian Navy – thank you! The 5th and 92nd Separate Assault Brigades, the 71st Separate Jaeger Brigade, the 227th Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade, the Special Operations Forces units, and also the 1st, 33rd, 225th, and 425th Separate Assault Regiments. It is very important that every unit be effective in its area of responsibility for the sake of Ukraine. Today, I signed a decree awarding state honors to our warriors: 304 servicemembers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 135 of them, sadly, posthumously. There was a report from Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal. By the end of the year – in terms of weapons supply and defense production – we must fulfill all the tasks set for supporting the front, financing our army, and carrying out our deep strikes. Ukraine is currently applying its long-range sanctions against Russia virtually on a daily basis. And we have clear results in the form of reduced Russian capabilities every day. Russia must keep losing, and this is actually a peacemaking tactic. I want to thank everyone working for Ukraine’s respective capabilities – and, of course, our warriors for their precision. Today, I also held a meeting with our government officials and the Office team regarding the situation in our frontline communities, in such cities of ours as Nikopol, as well as cities in the South of Ukraine, the cities of the Kharkiv and Sumy regions, which come under attack virtually every day. We are preparing new support measures for our people in frontline and border communities. Today, I also held a diplomatic meeting – regarding meetings and events in the coming weeks. We are preparing agreements with several European countries, including those aimed at bolstering our air defense and energy sector. We are constantly adding such agreements, primarily with European nations, that allow us to recover step by step after Russian strikes. And one more thing. Any effective action against corruption is greatly needed. The inevitability of punishment is essential. Energoatom currently provides Ukraine with the largest share of power generation. Integrity within the company is a priority. The energy sector and every field. Everyone who has built corrupt schemes must face a clear procedural response. There must be convictions. And government officials must work together with NABU and law enforcement bodies – and do it in a way that delivers real results. I thank everyone who helps! I thank everyone who stands with Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine!

And here is his full thirty-eight minute interview with The Guardian. I included the ten minute excerpt that had been posted last night.

Georgia:

Ever since Georgian Dream began physically preventing protesters from stepping onto Rustaveli Avenue—deploying swarms of police nightly—things have only become more interesting. Protesters now speak directly to officers about their duty to the public and the 100+ political prisoners. 1/2 [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 12:28 PM

Others openly violate the regime’s new rules by wearing masks in front of police—an act that has already sent dozens to jail.

Later, crowds spill into nearby streets, expanding the protest footprint beyond Rustaveli. Day 348 of uninterrupted protests across 8+ Georgian cities. 2/2 [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 12:29 PM

70-year-old Juna Rukhadze from Batumi attends the #GeorgiaProtests daily – in a wheelchair, and changing 3 public transports to get there. Yet another “foreign agent,” as you can see. Day 348. [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 2:00 PM

“Wearing a mask is 15 days jail, or up to 1 year imprisonment if repeated.” A Georgian guy: hold my wine. #GeorgiaProtests Day 348 📷 Rusiko Kobakhidze [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 2:18 PM

Under the repressive law of the GD, wearing a medical mask at a protest is prohibited and is punishable by imprisonment. Mikheil Zakareishvili wears a mask in front of the police almost every day to protest the absurd law. #GeorgiaProtests

Day 348 [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 12:23 PM

“Until the end!” Protests in Georgia continue for the 348th consecutive day. After two rigged elections, beatings and torture, mass arrests, and draconian laws and fines, Georgians still come out in large numbers every day in 8+ cities. This is an existential fight. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 12:53 PM

1/ Georgian Dream MP Mariam Lashkhi commented on the verdict of imprisoned journalist and media manager Mzia Amaglobeli in response to a question from opposition MP Sopho Khorguani of “Gakharia for Georgia.” [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 8:02 AM

2/ Lashkhi said the incident was not about a slap, pain, or redness, but about an attitude toward an institution, for which responsibility was due. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 8:02 AM

3/ “In the case of Mzia Amaglobeli, a criminal offence occurred. This was not about a slap, pain, or redness,” She said, “It was about an attitude toward an institution, for which responsibility arose” — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 8:02 AM

4/ Amaglobeli has been imprisoned for more than ten months. She was arrested on January 12 on charges of assaulting a police officer and was later sentenced to two years in prison. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 8:02 AM

5/ Numerous international and local organisations, along with journalists and civil society activists, have condemned her imprisonment, calling her a political prisoner and describing the charges as absurd and politically motivated. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 8:02 AM

6/ Georgian authorities, however, maintain that slapping a police officer constitutes a serious offence. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 8:02 AM

India:

Two Indian state refiners have purchased 5 million barrels of crude oil from spot markets via tenders as they continue to scout for alternatives to Russian supplies, trade sources said.- Reuters 👀 [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 1:47 PM

NATO:

“We are not part of this conflict, and we have a responsibility to ensure that it does not escalate and spread beyond Ukraine, because that would be even more devastating and more dangerous” -Stoltenberg on March 4, 2022 [image or embed] — Secretary of Defense Rock (@sodrock.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 3:31 PM

I also regret to inform the people this certainly won’t be the lest self-congratulatory memoir from Euro and American policymakers — Secretary of Defense Rock (@sodrock.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 3:36 PM

Strategic cowardice combined with strategic malpractice.

The decision to sacrifice Ukrainians as disposable, second-class people for the sake of “avoiding escalation” has been an act of strategic idiocy. The consequences are now clear: Russia is more battle-hardened,its drone production is in overdrive, and its desperation makes it more dangerous,not less [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 3:40 PM

Worse still, the very allies who warned you, the ones who knew aggression must be stopped and who actively armed Ukraine, are now directly threatened. This is the predictable outcome of leadership in NATO and Europe defined by profound stupidity and cowardice. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 3:40 PM

The Czech Republic:

Czech daily Deník N published QR codes for donations to help Ukraine on its front page — after the new Speaker of the Czech Parliament Tomio Okamura removed the Ukrainian flag from the House building.

Via Grnt [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 4:49 PM

Belgium:

RTBF reported that unidentified drones were spotted over the Doel nuclear power plant in Belgium. Similar incidents have already become frequent in the country — last week, Liège International Airport was closed due to a drone overflight. www.rtbf.be/article/nouv… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 6:37 AM

Iraq and Bulgaria:

According to Reuters, the Russian company Lukoil has declared force majeure at the giant “West Qurna-2” oil field, one of the largest oil fields in the world.

www.reuters.com/business/ene… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 8:33 AM

From Reuters:

BAGHDAD, Nov 10 (Reuters) – Lukoil (LKOH.MM), opens new tab declared force majeure at its Iraqi oil field, sources told Reuters on Monday, and Bulgaria was poised to seize its Burgas refinery, as the Russian company’s international operations buckled under the strain of U.S. sanctions. The force majeure at the West Qurna-2 field in Iraq marks the biggest fallout yet from the sanctions imposed on Russian oil majors Lukoil and Rosneft (ROSN.MM), opens new tab last month as part of U.S. President Donald Trump’s push to end the war in Ukraine.Back to Ukraine. Four sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters that Lukoil sent a letter to Iraq’s oil ministry last Tuesday saying force majeure conditions prevented it from continuing normal operations at West Qurna 2. Lukoil did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Monday. Lukoil is the Russian company with the most exposure to international markets. Its attept to sell its foreign assets to Swiss commodity trader Gunvor failed last week after the U.S. Treasury signalled Washington opposed the deal. Located 65 kilometres (40 miles) northwest of the port of Basra, West Qurna-2 is one of the world’s largest oilfields and Lukoil’s most prized foreign asset. It accounts for around 9% of Iraq’s total oil output and is currently producing around 480,000 barrels per day, two oilfield officials said. If the reasons behind the force majeure are not resolved within six months, Lukoil will shut production and exit the project entirely, a senior Iraqi oil industry official said. Reuters had reported last week that Iraq’s state oil firm SOMO cancelled loadings of three crude oil cargoes from Lukoil’s equity production at the oilfield over the sanctions. And three of the sources on Monday said Iraq had halted all cash and crude payments to the company due to the sanctions. Payments to Lukoil will remain frozen until there is a contractual adjustment securing a mechanism for developing the oilfield and a way of making payments to non-sanctioned entities, said one of the sources, an oil ministry official. About 4 million barrels of crude oil allocated for in-kind payments to Lukoil for November have, meanwhile, been cancelled, the official said. SOMO will not be able to continue its crude oil supply contract with Lukoil until the issues behind these sanctions are resolved, the source added. By declaring force majeure as permitted under its contract, Lukoil is seeking legal protection against penalties for failing to meet contractual obligations with the oil ministry, another Iraqi official said. Lukoil in an email sent on Friday terminated the services of all non-Russian foreign staff, a manager at West Qurna-2 said, meaning only Russian and Iraqi Lukoil staff remain. Separately on Monday, Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said authorities were conducting inspections and implementing security measures at Lukoil’s Burgas oil refinery. The government is looking to sustain its operation while preparing to seize control of the site. Last week, Bulgaria adopted legal changes allowing it to take over the refinery and sell it to a new owner.

Back to Ukraine.

❗️Entire regions could face up to 12-hour blackouts after russia’s largest attack on Ukraine’s energy system. State company Centrenergo lost all generation capacity. Two of its main thermal power plants — Trypilska near Kyiv and Zmiivska in Kharkiv region — were destroyed. — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 5:37 AM

The impact of Russia’s bombing campaigns and the resulting blackouts isn’t just physical, it’s a constant state of high-alert anxiety and anger. ​The physical hardship is secondary. The true horror of the blackouts is isolation. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 11:10 AM

It severs our connection to the news and, most terrifyingly, to our loved ones on the battlefield and near the frontlines. That disconnection is the worst part to me. And yet, I can’t fathom the mindset that believes this will break us. The idea that we would, out of depression and cold, — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 11:10 AM

simply surrender to the nation that is bombing us, that murdered our friends in their homes with missiles and bombs, that has dug mass graves for our people, that drowned our people in the flood, that had torture chambers for children, that abducts childrenis, is an absolute absurdity. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 11:10 AM

There is no logic in it at all. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 11:10 AM

“Peace on Russia’s terms is not peace; it’s capitulation,” — Zaluzhnyi In an article for the New York Post, the former Commander-in-Chief and current Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom outlined Russia’s negotiation tactics and his vision for ending the war. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 7:58 AM

Zaluzhnyi writes that every encounter with Russian representatives follows a predictable pattern: “First, they flood the table with lies and irrelevant details, forcing their counterparts to spend hours correcting falsehoods. Then they invoke moral relativism, accusing their opponents — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 7:58 AM

of the very things they themselves are doing: colonialism, hypocrisy, or double standards. Finally, they present aggression as a reaction, occupation as protection, and genocide as self-defense.” On the subject of ending the war, the diplomat emphasizes the need to restore — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 7:58 AM

Ukraine’s territorial integrity, hold Russia accountable for war crimes, and secure guarantees that no aggressor will ever again threaten Europe from Moscow. “Anything less would be a betrayal—not only of Ukrainians, but of the principles that safeguard the security and freedom of the free world.” — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 7:58 AM

Russian drones destroyed a Clear Energy biomass power plant overnight, co-founder Andriy Hrinenko said. Three drones hit the facility built in 2016 as Ukraine’s first large biomass plant. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 10:13 AM

Kherson:

In Kherson, Angelina Jolie visited the Regional Children’s Clinical Hospital. I know it’s been days, yet I still can’t get over her going to one of the most dangerous places instead of Kyiv, like everyone does. Amazing. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 11:48 AM

November 11, 2025: The film 🎥 by @zarinazabrisky.bsky.social “Kherson: Human Safari” will be shown on the third anniversary of the liberation of #Kherson from the russian occupiers. The screening will take place on all-Ukrainian TV channels and several online platforms. vgoru.org/novini/film-… [image or embed] — Fellas for Europe e.V. (@fellas4europe.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 4:00 PM

Russian occupied Crimea:

An FP-2 drone strikes the pumping station of an oil depot in occupied Crimea, near the settlement of Hvardiiske. This marks the third attack on this facility in a month. The operation was carried out by Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 9:23 AM

Russian air defenses fired at targets over Dzhankoy, Saky airfield and Gvardeyskoye in occupied Crimea, monitoring group Crimean Wind reports. Explosions near Karyerne village knocked out power for about 20 minutes, likely hitting a mobile gas turbine 330/110 kV substation located there. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 2:09 PM

Kharkiv:

A gas station in Kharkiv region, heavily damaged by Russian glide bombs, is working again. Just like that, within days, it was restored and back in operation. We’re not all rubble and ruin because Ukrainians work, rebuild, and never stop. Proud. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 11:40 AM

Kyiv:

Availability of electricity at my home today. Let me remind you that russian attacks against Ukraine’s energy system are recognized as a crime against humanity per International Criminal Court.

#russiaIsATerroristState #Makerussiapay [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 3:29 PM

Pokrovsk:

NEW: The rate of RU advances in the Pokrovsk direction has temporarily slowed but will likely increase again in the coming days as RU forces extend logistics and bring reinforcements in the area. (1/3) Read the Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, November 8, 2025: isw.pub/UkrWar110825 [image or embed] — Institute for the Study of War (@thestudyofwar.bsky.social) November 8, 2025 at 9:15 PM

2/ RU launched 500+ drones & missiles at UA overnight on Nov. 7-8 as it continues its long-range strike campaign against critical UA energy infrastructure ahead of winter 2025-2026. Putin appointed SMD Commander Colonel General Sanchik as Deputy Minister of Defense for Logistics on Nov. 8. [image or embed] — Institute for the Study of War (@thestudyofwar.bsky.social) November 8, 2025 at 9:15 PM

3/ Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Colonel Yuriy Cherevashenko as the commander of Ukraine’s Unmanned Air Defense Systems service on November 7. Russian forces advanced near Pokrovsk. [image or embed] — Institute for the Study of War (@thestudyofwar.bsky.social) November 8, 2025 at 9:15 PM

Avdiivka:

Kostiantynivka:

Russia:

I’m sure this is great for morale:

The commander of one of the units of the 218th Tank Regiment (military unit 82588 of the Russian Armed Forces) openly explained why there are so many missing soldiers in the Russian army. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 2:18 PM

This too:

A Russian soldier was buried in a pit for refusing to go die. On this soldier’s cap, it says: “To be a soldier means to live forever.” [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 9:40 AM

Russia has started recruiting reservists to guard facilities deep within the country, including oil refineries, due to the increasing number of Ukrainian drone attacks. Recruitment is already underway in 20 regions. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 8:12 AM

Saratov Oblast, Russia:

Tuapse, Krasnodar Krai, Russia:

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

The are no new Patron skeets or videos today. Here is some adjacent material.

Watch the Ukrainian cats come running after the Hachiko team refilled the feeding station in Pyatykhatky, a town not far from where Russia blew up the Nova Kakhovka dam. 🐈 🐈‍⬛ This area was previously occupied and remains dangerous for residents. [image or embed] — Nate Mook (@natemook.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 11:17 AM

Open thread!