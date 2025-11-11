Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Rambling

I should be in bed because I have a very strenuous week ahead. I have to do the long drive to NE  – with the dogs – and then we are emptying my dad’s house. I’m still up because after my brother and I finished discussing the details of everything, we spent two hours reminiscing on the phone while both saying, “man we should get some sleep,” but never managing to hang up.

Tomorrow (today?!) will be hard for both of us. My dad was, and my brother is, a veteran, and they would spend Veterans Day together, going to events and meals. I would always call them both and remind them how proud I was of them both. My brother and I are really missing my dad tonight.

Sorry, wasn’t my intent to bum everyone out… just on my mind.

Happier news is that this girl is eight today:

Great Dane puppy sitting on a stuffed bear

Scout was soooo tiny…especially for a Great Dane puppy. But she grew into that bear pretty quickly.  Trixie is now four and time has lost all meaning, because that’s not possible either.

Harlequin and silver merle Great Danes on a couch
Trixie (left) and Scout (right) chilling on the couch.

Anyway, the critters generally keep me sane – though this weekend everyone decided to be evil except Sully the house panther and he may be plotting something, I don’t know. Still love them.

My original purpose for this post was to encourage everyone to read Anne Laurie’s earlier post because I felt it was the sanest analysis I’d read all day on the events in the Senate.  Should we be pissed? Yes. But remember who we should really be pissed at – the remnants of the GOP, who seem to take pleasure in causing all this pain. Do Democrats need new leadership? In my opinion, yes.

But twisting ourselves into knots, going after each other is not the way forward. And honestly, it’s just adding to the misery. Anyway, if you haven’t read AL’s post, you should take a look.

To all our BJ vets – Happy Veterans Day. You have my respect and gratitude.

Open thread where you can feel free to gush how cute my pups are…because I tell them that every day.

    30Comments

    1. 1.

      VeniceRiley

      As a mum to a 40+ kilo three year old dog …. Awwwwww. The big ones can be so chill, it’s a pleasure. (And I need to double down on endorsing St. Bernard plus English Standard Poodle mix!)

      Reggie got out to the water meadows yesterday to perform his extra dorky showtime performance of THE ZOOMIES.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      A thought on what Veterans’ Day means to me, personally. In haiku form because I realized I could make it work, even if it’s not very good.

      I was a soldier.

      Don’t thank me for my service.

      They gave me no choice.

      (The last line could also be “I was conscripted.” Open question to the jackaltariat: which works better?)

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Tehanu

      Thanks for the shout-out to vets. My dad & uncle in the Army Air Force in WWII would be so disgusted with Commander Bonespurs and his Nazi toadies.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Platonicspoof

      The first picture with Scout’s toe beans and her bear friend was my desktop background for a long time.

      My saved file title says she was eight weeks old at the time.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      ruckus

      @Bruce K in ATH-GR:

      I enlisted in the USN during Vietnam, to hopefully avoid having to go to war and kill people. It worked. The other side is my lucky draft draw number was 18. So it was be drafted and absolutely end up in Vietnam or enlist in the USN and what do you know, I was sent to the Atlantic coast. Crossed the Atlantic 6 times, stood on Antartica, and the very northern tip of Norway. That was doing 3 NATO cruises. BTW I’ve been to Greece 3 times. Nice place

      Reply
    11. 11.

      cain

      I find it hilarious that the dogs in my family are both named Scout and Trixie. Sadly, I had to watch both cross the rainbow bridge.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      DivF

      Today was always special for Dad. He was a career Army NCO (the back of his tombstone at Arlington lists WWIi, Korea, Vietnam). In addition, November 11 was his birthday. Plus his father, an Italian immigrant, served in the US Army in WWI.

      He was a highly professional soldier and proud of it. But he also thought there were greater opportunities for his sons, and did not pressure me or my brother about a career in the military.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Betty

      Thanks for the pup pictures. It does sound like you have a very challenging week ahead. Wishing you safe travels and memories of good times as you sort through your Dad’s belongings.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Ramalama

      I’m sorry about your loss. Emptying the parents’s house is not for the feint-hearted. Faint hearted? F-arted ? There were a few places that took donated stuff when my sibs and me had to empty the house … Amvets actually picked up some large furniture, if memory serves. There’s a medical supply non-profit that took a bunch of unused gear. Christmas lights and ornaments we didn’t want went to an old folks’ home, along with older stereo gear. Try to kind to each other and especially yourself when clearing up.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      satby

      It’s a bittersweet task, in my experience. Cleaning out her condo after my mom passed away was by turns sad, poignant, funny, and sweet as I found items she saved that were special to her. I’m glad you’ll have a sibling with you, it would have been better if one had been with me.

      Also, thanks for the AL post pointer. Good call.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      raven

      I had a conversation  about what to do with all the shit we have accumulated with a friend at the dog park and she wrote a song, “What’s Annie Going To Do With The Six Foot Fish”

      Reply
    18. 18.

      HinTN

      @Bruce K in ATH-GR: I like “I was conscripted” because it says the same but forced you to think the “I had no choice” thought. Happy Veterans Day, Jackals. Either way, I agree with @SiubhanDuinne:, it’s a nice haiku. Happy Veterans Day, Jackals. I didn’t serve but my parents did.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      robtrim

      I spent four years in the Air Force during Vietnam. President Eisenhower had a great quote about war:

      I hate war as only a soldier who has lived it can, only as one who has seen its brutality, its futility, its stupidity.

      Also, applicable is the observation that: War is, Old men sending young men of to fight.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      WaterGirl

      TaMara, I am in tears at the thought of the week you have ahead.  I’m glad you have your brother.  The best part of that difficult process is finding things that you never expected to find – we found my mom’s autobiography that she wrote at 10 years old, and my Dad’s love letters to my mom when he was in the service.

      They were wonderful gifts, but they bring up so many followup questions that you will never get to ask, wihich is heartbreaking.

      Definitely bittersweet.  It’s one more layer of the onion that is grief, and it’s hard but it also helps you get closer to whole.  Big hugs and love for your journey this week.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      JetsamPool

      Happy to gush about your dogs, who are both majestic and cute.  Give them lots of pets for me, they will help you get through the week.

      I’d rather spend my time talking cats and dogs.  We can litigate politics all we want, and I am willing to learn all the different perspectives out there.  It doesn’t sound like anyone gets much satisfaction, though, and our arguing doesn’t exactly affect events on the larger stage.

      I have much to do today, except my cat has curled up on my lap and I am stuck at the computer for a while.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      KrackenJack

      Majestically cute works. I’m with JetsamPool @23.

      I’ve advocated for a “No politics” tag for threads rather than doing it one-off or FPers chiding people in the comments. Normalize balance.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Paul in KY

      TaMara, my condolences to you and your brother. Hope drive there and back is safe and that you both find memories there that will make you smile.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      MCat

      Tamara, great to hear from you again. So very sorry for your loss. Thanks for sharing the pictures of the doggies. They’re magnificent. I wish you the best on your trip.

      Reply

