I should be in bed because I have a very strenuous week ahead. I have to do the long drive to NE – with the dogs – and then we are emptying my dad’s house. I’m still up because after my brother and I finished discussing the details of everything, we spent two hours reminiscing on the phone while both saying, “man we should get some sleep,” but never managing to hang up.

Tomorrow (today?!) will be hard for both of us. My dad was, and my brother is, a veteran, and they would spend Veterans Day together, going to events and meals. I would always call them both and remind them how proud I was of them both. My brother and I are really missing my dad tonight.

Sorry, wasn’t my intent to bum everyone out… just on my mind.

Happier news is that this girl is eight today:

Scout was soooo tiny…especially for a Great Dane puppy. But she grew into that bear pretty quickly. Trixie is now four and time has lost all meaning, because that’s not possible either.

Anyway, the critters generally keep me sane – though this weekend everyone decided to be evil except Sully the house panther and he may be plotting something, I don’t know. Still love them.

My original purpose for this post was to encourage everyone to read Anne Laurie’s earlier post because I felt it was the sanest analysis I’d read all day on the events in the Senate. Should we be pissed? Yes. But remember who we should really be pissed at – the remnants of the GOP, who seem to take pleasure in causing all this pain. Do Democrats need new leadership? In my opinion, yes.

But twisting ourselves into knots, going after each other is not the way forward. And honestly, it’s just adding to the misery. Anyway, if you haven’t read AL’s post, you should take a look.

To all our BJ vets – Happy Veterans Day. You have my respect and gratitude.

Open thread where you can feel free to gush how cute my pups are…because I tell them that every day.