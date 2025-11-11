Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Doing the Work Is More Important Than Ever – A Long Shot Becomes a Potential Flip in the House – We Did It!

Doing the Work Is More Important Than Ever – A Long Shot Becomes a Potential Flip in the House – We Did It!

by

This post is in: 

More and Better Democrats – A Long Shot Becomes a Potential Flip – Hello, Tennessee!

Early voting starts on Wednesday (tomorrow!) so let’s get this done today!

Let’s get our $7,500 to Aftyn Behn’s campaign  today – they will put it to good use!

We are close to meeting our goal – just $1,500 more and we’ll be there!

(Newsweek)  Recent polling gives Van Epps an advantage but shows a closer-than-expected race. An Impact Social poll of the race showed Van Epps up by about eight points (52 percent to 44 percent). It surveyed 700 likely voters from October 16-19 and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.

A Behn internal poll conducted by Workbench Strategy also showed Van Epps up by eight points. But it also found that among those most motivated to vote, the two candidates were tied at 49 percent support. It surveyed 400 likely voters from October 15-19 and had a margin of error of plus or minus 5.65 percentage points.

Need another reason to donate?

In acknowledgement that he can’t cruise to victory, Van Epps’ campaign has attacked Behn over her support for abortion rights and the protests she participated in during Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids in Nashville in May.

She’s fighting for abotion rights and protesting ICE!  Seems like our kind of candidate.

Reminders from yesterday’s post.

  • Republican Congressman (TN-07) resigned from his “safe” seat in July.
  • Bruising Republican primary in early October.
  • Republican candidate ties himself closely to Trump.
  • Community organizer and state representative wins the 4-way Democratic primary.
  • Elections results last Tuesday happened.
  • Suddenly the “safe” Republican seat isn’t so safe!
  • Cook has this seat at R+10.

Given the current environment, this is winnable!

  • Aftyn Behn is a fighter and a progressive
  • She was polling within 8 points of the Republican even before last Tuesday’s election.
  • The dstrict was part of an egregious Republican gerrymander that split Nashville into three separate districts.
  • The district has a substantial military presence in Clarksville, who are likely displeased with potentially losing pay.
  • It’s not uncommon for military families to be on SNAP.

Gerrymandering can backfire in a wave election, bitches!

Nice of the Republican candidate to tie himself so closely to Trump, don’t you think?

Suddenly lots of dark money flowing in from the Republican sides to keep this seat Republican.

Who doesn’t need insurance?

Would it be great to have one more Democratic vote in the House?

Not only that, but a win here – in TN of all places! – could be our insurance policy if they can pressure one of the 4 Republicans to remove their signature from the Epstein discharge petition.

It’s one thing to be pressured when you are the ONE VOTE that could make or break it.  There’s a lot less pressure if they have to get TWO OF YOU to fold.

  Another Scott
  Belafon
  BlueGuitarist
  Captain C
  Dorothy A. Winsor
  Eunicecycle
  frosty
  Geminid
  HinTN
  Hirudo
  JoyceH
  lowtechcyclist
  Lyrebird
  Matt McIrvin
  Omnes Omnibus
  PatrickG
  Professor Bigfoot
  realbtl
  Shane in SLC
  Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony
  SteveinPHX
  Tom Levenson
  trnc
  Warren Senders
  WaterGirl
  WTFGhost
  WV Blondie

    5. 5.

      Another Scott

      +$250.

      Agreed, let’s do what we can to make this flip happen.

      Wikipedia says the distribution is 219:213 with 3 vacant.  Every seat matters – especially now.

      Forward!!

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

    8. 8.

      Shane in SLC

      I threw in my little pittance. I’ve mostly given up on donating directly to candidates outside of Utah, in favor of supporting organizations like Four Directions. But I grew up in Nashville and feel a little bit of investment in this race. Fingers crossed that the TN legislature’s egregious gerrymandering blows up in their faces!

    9. 9.

      SteveinPHX

      Just chipped in a bit. A relocation to Tennessee coming in another year or two. Helping to make the climate friendlier.

      Happy Vets Day to us all.

    11. 11.

      Eunicecycle

      Chipped in $50. This race shows why it’s so important to run a candidate in every race. I give people like Aftyn a lot of credit for running in what looked like a long shot race. But things change!

      This is as good a place as any to complain I’ve been gerrymandered out of Emilia Sykes’ district OH-13. I FINALLY had a Democratic representative and now I’m in a different district that is very Republican. I hope a Democrat runs at least.

    12. 12.

      Professor Bigfoot

      I kicked in a little more— literal doctor and hospital bills are looming (received a sternly worded letter from one last week) but I’m a gamblin’ man today.

    WaterGirl

      WaterGirl

      Wow, I got a phone call right after my comment at #4 and I came back to see that you guys have basically donated $1k already and we only need $500 more.

      So uplifting!

    19. 19.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      In for $50. I think sometimes its just good to recognize this is a long fight. Wasting energy freaking out whenever things don’t go the way you expect them to just exhausts you. Whenever people want to rage at Democrats for some decision, they should give it 24 hrs. Read the more thoughtful next day takes. Then decide what you think should be the appropriate response. Everything is high stakes, but we have to be more strategic and less inclined to fly off the handle if we want to be a productive, powerful movement. We will disagree, but none of us is evil.

    Hirudo

      Hirudo

      I kicked in $50. I graduated Vanderbilt before the Republicans dismembered Nashville so try to support any Tennessee Dem.

    27. 27.

      lowtechcyclist

      @BlueGuitarist:

      Was it drawn the same way then? States often re-draw the lines after a decennial Census, and that can change the partisan makeup of a district, even if no gerrymandering is intended.

    JoyceH

      JoyceH

      @Eunicecycle: ​
       

      I’ve been gerrymandered out of Emilia Sykes’ district OH-13. I FINALLY had a Democratic representative and now I’m in a different district that is very Republican.

      A few years ago I was redistricted the other way. I’d been in a district that had been Republican since the dawn of time and got shifted to Abigail Spanberger’s district. Nice. Now my rep is Eugene Vindman.

    Geminid

      Geminid

      @JoyceH: Same here. I think I’m at the other end of the redrawn 7th CD from you. Greene County was the northwest corner of VA05, and now it’s the southwest corner of VA07.

    frosty

      frosty

      @Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony: ​Whenever people want to rage at Democrats for some decision, they should give it 24 hrs.

      When I saw the posts and comments Monday morning I was never so glad to be on a 10-hr plane flight on Airplane Mode. I knew I didn’t want to be wallowing in political news for awhile. And what do you know? There are a few different perspectives today (thanks AL!).

    36. 36.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @frosty: Good for you. I made the mistake of reading the comments yesterday.  I need to take a break from that. The drama llamas exhaust me.

      For clarification: I don’t mean people facing dire financial difficulties due to GOP actions. I mean the people who are doing ok, but still are absolutely certain they know what the outcome would have been if the Centrists/donors/DSA/brogressives/<insert favorite reviled frenemy> hadn’t betrayed them.

    43. 43.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Eunicecycle:

      I’m jealous! But I can be happy for you!

      With any luck, by this time next year Virginia will have eight or nine Dem House districts, which would majorly reduce the odds of a Virginian’s getting stuck with GOP representation in the House.

    47. 47.

      BlueGuitarist

      @lowtechcyclist:

      Bredesen 2018 -0.5 in TN-07 is based on the precinct level vote, retrofitting the district lines of the absurd Republican gerrymander, data from Dave’s Redistricting App.

      posting from dentist chair not ideal

    WaterGirl

      WaterGirl

      @frosty:  There is postcard info in the earlier flash fundraising threads.

      from Gretchen:

      Postcards to Voters is doing a campaign for her. They’re working with the campaign to complement their efforts.

    51. 51.

      BlueGuitarist

      @WaterGirl:

      saw a picture of her holding a pup;
      she posted a video in which she said something like don’t have the right microphone because it is under our chonky cat and first rule in our house is don’t wake the cat.

    Geminid

      Geminid

      @lowtechcyclist: I don’t think the neccesary constitutional amendment can be passed in time to allow Virginia to redistrict next year. I have my doubts if it can be passed at all. The amendment it would undo passed by an almost 2 to 1 vote.

      However, the coastal Virginia 2nd CD is well within reach with strong Democratic candidate which I think we will have. The incumbent, Jen Kiggans, has won her two elections by less than 5 points.

      And the 1st CD east of Richmond is gettable with a good candidate and a strong Blue wave.

    60. 60.

      Another Scott

      @Geminid:

      The amendment it would undo passed by an almost 2 to 1 vote.

      Hope over experience?

      We were on different sides of the VA bi-partisan redistricting commission – I was against it (as you probably recall). I thought it was a stupid system doomed to fail from the way it was structured.

      It was 50:50, with too many elected officials, too many veto points, and of course the GQP was going to tie it up and prevent it from having a sensible outcome that reflected the change in political power in the state, because they knew the mostly-GQP appointed state Supreme Court was there as their backup.

      Yes, the state Supreme Court ended up with guiding a process to draw maps wasn’t quite as horrible for Democrats as the GQP had hoped, but it still wasn’t what a sensible non-partisan system would have come up with.

      The new bill (1 page .PDF) only applies until October 31, 2030, so the bipartisan redistricting system I dislike so much will still be in place, subject to these time-limited exceptions.

      tl;dr – Redistricting should ideally be non-partisan, not bi-partisan. I can accept the need for them to be partisan while the monsters are trying to destroy everything and gain more seats than they have voting support for, but after that, let the technocrats do it subject to clear, fair, instructions. Representatives should not be able to control the process to choose their voters.

      FWIW.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

    Geminid

      Geminid

      @Another Scott: I could see the potential for the redistricting Commission to deadlock. I just wasn’t as concerned about the fallback to the state supreme court.

      My analysis of the prospects of this amendment is based on the composition of Virginia’s electorate. If the latest CNU poll is accurate, 34% of likely voters identify as Democrats, 30% as Republicans, and 34% percent as Independents. These numbers conform to previous findings.

      With the exception of the 2021 election, Virginia’s Democratic candidates have consistently won a majority of the Independent vote. But that’s largely based on their and the Republicans’ policies. It seems to me that Independents will be much likely to go along on a process question like partisan redistricting. Some identify as Independents precisely because they resent partisaship.

