(Newsweek) Recent polling gives Van Epps an advantage but shows a closer-than-expected race. An Impact Social poll of the race showed Van Epps up by about eight points (52 percent to 44 percent). It surveyed 700 likely voters from October 16-19 and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points. A Behn internal poll conducted by Workbench Strategy also showed Van Epps up by eight points. But it also found that among those most motivated to vote, the two candidates were tied at 49 percent support. It surveyed 400 likely voters from October 15-19 and had a margin of error of plus or minus 5.65 percentage points.

In acknowledgement that he can’t cruise to victory, Van Epps’ campaign has attacked Behn over her support for abortion rights and the protests she participated in during Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids in Nashville in May.

She’s fighting for abotion rights and protesting ICE! Seems like our kind of candidate.

Cook has this seat at R+10. Given the current environment, this is winnable! Aftyn Behn is a fighter and a progressive

She was polling within 8 points of the Republican even before last Tuesday’s election.

The dstrict was part of an egregious Republican gerrymander that split Nashville into three separate districts.

The district has a substantial military presence in Clarksville, who are likely displeased with potentially losing pay.

It’s not uncommon for military families to be on SNAP. Gerrymandering can backfire in a wave election, bitches! Nice of the Republican candidate to tie himself so closely to Trump, don’t you think? Suddenly lots of dark money flowing in from the Republican sides to keep this seat Republican. Who doesn’t need insurance? Would it be great to have one more Democratic vote in the House? Not only that, but a win here – in TN of all places! – could be our insurance policy if they can pressure one of the 4 Republicans to remove their signature from the Epstein discharge petition. It’s one thing to be pressured when you are the ONE VOTE that could make or break it. There’s a lot less pressure if they have to get TWO OF YOU to fold.