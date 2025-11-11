On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

BigJimSlade

I realized that most of the in-town shots were on my phone, so when I posted all the pics from my regular camera, I couldn’t give you much of a feeling for each town. So I’ve got 4 more posts to share.

In Milan we stayed at Aparthotel Meneghino about a 10 minute walk east of the Duomo. It was cool (AC!), quiet, convenient and had a small kitchen. And they were very nice! And a short 2 blocks away was Alberto Marchetti. (There was another gelato shop right around the corner that looked promising, but we liked Marchetti so much we didn’t try it.)