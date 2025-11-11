Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – BigJimSlade – Alps 2025 – Milan Phone Pics

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

BigJimSlade

I realized that most of the in-town shots were on my phone, so when I posted all the pics from my regular camera, I couldn’t give you much of a feeling for each town. So I’ve got 4 more posts to share.

In Milan we stayed at Aparthotel Meneghino about a 10 minute walk east of the Duomo. It was cool (AC!), quiet, convenient and had a small kitchen. And they were very nice! And a short 2 blocks away was Alberto Marchetti. (There was another gelato shop right around the corner that looked promising, but we liked Marchetti so much we didn’t try it.)

On The Road - BigJimSlade - Alps 2025 - Milan Phone Pics 9
Milan, Italy

On the north side of Milan, there is a large cemetery, Monumental Cemetery of Milan or Cimitero Monumentale. Ornate sculptures abound here.
View bigger image.

On The Road - BigJimSlade - Alps 2025 - Milan Phone Pics 8

View bigger image.

On The Road - BigJimSlade - Alps 2025 - Milan Phone Pics 7

I don’t recall seeing statues of weeping men over the graves of women, but I didn’t do a thorough check.
View bigger image.

On The Road - BigJimSlade - Alps 2025 - Milan Phone Pics 6

Then if you go south a short ways, you will come to Sforzesco Castle or Castello Sforzesco. I remember seeing an exhibit of illuminated manuscripts of the Sforza Court in the late 80s. That was my first exposure to that sort of thing and having a little experience by then with, say, pot, I could appreciate the strong colors and fantastical scenes/backgrounds depicted. So I was happy to see the castle! Nice headdress and shield – who doesn’t want to see dragons devouring devilish creatures?
View bigger image.

On The Road - BigJimSlade - Alps 2025 - Milan Phone Pics 5

View bigger image.

On The Road - BigJimSlade - Alps 2025 - Milan Phone Pics 4

I like the stoutness of the tower — not so tall, but seems like it would provide good protection — and the visual texture of the blocks.
View bigger image.

On The Road - BigJimSlade - Alps 2025 - Milan Phone Pics 3

Note the design also used behind the altar of the Milan Duomo.
View bigger image.

On The Road - BigJimSlade - Alps 2025 - Milan Phone Pics 2

Entrance to the Galleria from the square outside La Scala (the opera house, which is a bit dull from the outside, and we didn’t take the tour to see the inside).
View bigger image.

On The Road - BigJimSlade - Alps 2025 - Milan Phone Pics 1

Climbing the stairs to the roof of the Milan Duomo, I liked these light and air slits. I don’t know if they were also designed for defense, they look like the type of thing you would shoot an arrow out of, but considering it’s a church, maybe it just provides light and air without losing much structural support.
View bigger image.

On The Road - BigJimSlade - Alps 2025 - Milan Phone Pics

What do you mean I have hat head?
View bigger image.

