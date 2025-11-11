Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I swear, each month of 2025 will have its own history degree.

The only way through is to slog through the muck one step at at time.

You cannot shame the shameless.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Not all heroes wear capes.

It is possible to do the right thing without the promise of a cookie.

These are not very smart people, and things got out of hand.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

People really shouldn’t expect the government to help after they watched the GOP drown it in a bathtub.

Many life forms that would benefit from greater intelligence, sadly, do not have it.

People are weird.

Live so that if you miss a day of work people aren’t hoping you’re dead.

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

They don’t have outfits that big. nor codpieces that small.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

How stupid are these people?

Oh FFS you might as well trust a 6-year-old with a flamethrower.

Today’s gop: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

I’m starting to think Jesus may have made a mistake saving people with no questions asked.

No one could have predicted…

Those who are easily outraged are easily manipulated.

The rest of the comments were smacking Boebert like she was a piñata.

Open Thread: Get the Tissues

Dammit, I miss him and how amazing that he did this:

 

Also, because last night a couple of people said they liked seeing the growth progression of big dogs, here is Scout the day I brought her home and today. That bear sure has shrunk (scarf, too):

Great Dane puppy sitting on a stuffed bear

Merle Great Dane on a couch with stuffed bear
Scout at 8

All the pups and I got a good walk in on this beautiful 70 degree day and looks like good travel weather for us the remainder of the week. If you see three Great Danes get out of a small SUV, looking like some canine clown car, say “hi”

This is a totally open thread while I go back to work and packing.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      WaterGirl

      @TaMara: That’s okay, your pups are a force for good, too.  You’ll see my comment at #2 says I will put mine up again later.

      edit: I was wishing that you would have included the Bear in your photos yesterday (or the day before)!  Perfect.

    5. 5.

      TaMara

      I want to note, just because it means something to me, that my dad, a 20-year Air Force Vet and proud American Legion Commander, hated the orange menace and loved Obama.  He would have really enjoye one of these flights. I know he raised money for WWII vets to go, but never considered, as a Vietnam Vet, going himself.

    8. 8.

      Old School

      Honor Flights are a wonderful thing.

      Once while returning from a vacation, we walked into a terminal to be greeted by cheering crowds.  I soon realized that an Honor Flight was de boarding at the same time.

    9. 9.

      Ohio Mom

      Those old guys must fall asleep during the plane trip home, that’s quite the marathon, to D.C. and back in one day, and those monuments are spread pretty far apart. On and off the charter bus all day is its own workout.

    10. 10.

      Suzanne

      @Old School: One time, I was waiting for a flight while an Honor Flight was boarding at the next gate. A band played all the typical patriotic songs. They started running out of songs, I guess, because they started playing the Star Wars theme at one point.

    12. 12.

      tam1MI

      I wished I had known about Honor Flights when my father was still alive.  He would have loved to go to Washington, DC.

    15. 15.

      NotMax

      As it’s an open thread –

      Can personally attest to a thing which elicited a double take when I’d come across it online; mentioned here a while back.

      Was in Whole Foods on Saturday during the monthly multi-store grocery run to look for items at sale prices for Amazon Prime members. Those included two different brands of rye flour. Picked up a bag which was labeled King Arthur Medium Rye Flour on the front, turned it over, and there on the back was this complete list of the contents – Ingredients: Wheat.

      Checked out the other brand – Ingredients: Whole Grain Dark Rye.

      Any guesses which went into the shopping cart?
      ;)

    19. 19.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Old School: I got off a ferry in Victoria, BC, to a welcome from a matching band.  It turned out that it was on Victoria Day and the the timing was merely coincidental.

    20. 20.

      Gloria DryGarden

      Bear may have shrunk; Scout’s cuteness persists,

      perhaps even his cuteness has enlarged.

      key word: cuteness

    21. 21.

      trollhattan

      Trump admin startled to learn UC Berkeley is stuffed with hippies.

      The Trump administration vowed Tuesday to investigate security protocols at both UC Berkeley and the city of Berkeley after angry clashes among protesters and attendees at an event hosted by Turning Point USA, the organization founded by assassinated conservative youth activist Charlie Kirk.

      Assistant U.S. Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon said on social media that the city and the university would be investigated by the Department of Justice’s civil rights division, which she heads.

      “In America, we do not allow citizens to be attacked by violent thugs and shrug and turn our backs,” she said in a post on X.

      Dhillon, a conservative California lawyer who was named to her post by Trump earlier this year, sued the university as a private attorney in 2017 over security for students and speakers at conservative events, winning a settlement in which the university agreed to pay attorney fees for the Berkeley College Republicans and another student, and modify its security practices.

      “We saw all of this at Berkeley back in 2017,” Dhillon said in the post.

      I checked: dead Charlie still dead.

    23. 23.

      iKropoclast

      @trollhattan: Assistant U.S. Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon said on social media that the city and the university would be investigated by the Department of Justice’s civil rights division, which she heads.

      Investigating people rather than incidents, the very hallmark of a non-politicized prospective prosecution…

    24. 24.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Ohio Mom:

      The monuments I saw in the video are fairly close together.  You can’t quite throw a Frisbee between the Vietnam and Korean War memorials, but almost; ditto either of those and the Lincoln Memorial.  The WWII Memorial is a short stroll away for us younger types, maybe half a mile?  Iwo Jima and Arlington Cemetery are on the Virginia side of the river, but we’re talking a 10-minute drive if it’s in the middle of the day.

      So the intra-DC area transport shouldn’t be all that time-consuming, other than getting between the airport and the Mall, and that’s if they come in through Dulles or BWI, since *National’s practically right there.

      If there are times when a bunch of these flights are coming in on the same day, I may have to go out and cheer them when they arrive, or maybe when they get to one of the memorials.

      *Not gonna call it anything else. :-)

    26. 26.

      Karen Gail

      So we are living in a country that is using fictional books and movies as templates and bringing them to life; we have had “1984” then “Ideocracy;” are we still in “Weekend at Bernies” or have we moved on? The cabinet asskissing reached new lows and am reminded of every movie where people come before and king and brown nose so their heads won’t be on chopping block.

      In the mean time; my shepherd, Bo has decided he doesn’t like going outside in the nasty weather and left me a “present” puddle. When I found it he went and hid in his crate.

    28. 28.

      HopefullyNotCassandra

      @NotMax: the actual rye flour?  Bob, of Bob’s red mill died this year.  May he rest in peace.  I am earnestly hoping the quality of his flours remains superb.

    29. 29.

      HopefullyNotCassandra

      @trollhattan: why is it people think free speech means people must listen to whatever drivel they wish to speak?  Free speech does not mean you have a right to a captive, supine audience.

    30. 30.

      jackmac

      During my days as a journalist I had the privilege of accompanying veterans on an Honor Flight from Springfield, Illinois to Washington. D.C. It was a memorable one-day trip that included stops at various monuments, the Vietnam Wall and other war memorials and the Air and Space Museum annex in Virginia (home of the Space Shuttle). But the highlight was a visit to Arlington National Cemetery  to view acres of white grave markers and witness the ceremonial Changing of the Guard. The veterans had a big sendoff in Illinois, great welcome in Washington and were treated like royalty throughout the day. I was there as a reporter but also found myself swept up in their emotions and appreciation, witnessing for my late father, a World War II vet who died in the mid-1960s and would likely have loved a trip like this.

    32. 32.

      iKropoclast

      @HopefullyNotCassandra: That is an issue, but read closer. The claim is about providing inadequate security.

      Which is funny, because when I went to see speakers invited to UMass, what I remember is anyone being allowed to walk in to whichever lecture hall they assigned because no class was scheduled.

      This immediately after 9/11.

    33. 33.

      HopefullyNotCassandra

      @iKropoclast: because she wants security to remove the people whose vehement speech disagrees with hers?  It says clashes.  Did someone get hurt or was this just angry shouting?

    34. 34.

      pieceofpeace

      Heartwarming – thanks, TaMara.  I think Scout is giving you his best, mostest loving presence.  His face reflects his pleasure of pleasing you, imo.  Have a safe, restful trip wherever you go!

      WaterGirl, superb photo today!

    35. 35.

      Kelly

      I’m somewhat melancholy about the fall leaves this year. Ash trees are the first to turn here in western Oregon. Leaves turn a nice yellow. They are most prevalent in the flood zones along our waterways. I’m about 16 miles away from Oregon’s worst emerald ash borer infestation. It was found a couple years ago along with another one about 90 miles away west of Portland. The beetles have been obliterating ash trees elsewhere in the USA  for quite a while. Individual trees can be saved but nothing saves ash trees at a large scale. Best experts expect all Oregon’s ash trees will be infested with in ten years. It’ll be sooner here. The beetles spread 4 to 5 miles a year. They might hitch a ride and be here next year.

    36. 36.

      iKropoclast

      @HopefullyNotCassandra: because she wants security to remove the people whose vehement speech disagrees with hers?

      Stands to reason. Don’t have an answer to the non-rhetorical question.

      Though I did remember in the intervening time one prominent element of the university speech circuit was a lot of institutions were excluding some speakers for being Muslim while not advancing the cause of white supremacy.

      Not my school, I think. But incidents were in the news from all over the country including prestige universities, I was all over the news at that time like white on my cuticles.

    37. 37.

      Mo MacArbie

      @HopefullyNotCassandra: ​I vaguely recall some event years ago (2017, as mentioned above?) where that then-darling of the right campus shitstirrer whose name I can’t remember (starts with a Z?) had a to-do there, and the Black Bloc came out to join the protestors.

    38. 38.

      Chris T.

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      I got off a ferry in Victoria, BC, to a welcome from a matching band.

      A matching band? What did they match?

      🤪

      (ie yes I know it was a typo, but it took me a moment to realize that “r” and “t” are next to each other)

    40. 40.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      My K – 5 school has a teacher who put in a request for a service dog.  If all goes according to plan, we will have a labradodle at our school by this time next year. And before anyone asks, her name will be every kid’s favorite time of day at school.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      RevRick

      Every Tuesday morning, I gather with some Lutheran colleagues to discuss the upcoming Sunday’s pericope texts from the Revised Common Lectionary. This week’s were some lu-lus. The prophet Malachi threatening a coming day, burning like an oven. The not-Paul warns the idlers in the church at Thessalonia to get to work, if they want to eat. And then Jesus himself warning the disciples that all sorts of evil stuff will happen and they themselves will face the worst of the worst, but they should hang in there.
      It’s always such fun and hilarity dealing with these miserable end times texts.

    43. 43.

      The Dark Avenger

      The last vet in my lineage was a member of the Texas Rifles, (Confederate) and he deserted his company after being in arrears of pay for two weeks.  First written documentation of intelligence in said lineage.

    44. 44.

      Jackie

      TaMara, just saw your post of President Obama surprising and welcoming the Veterans flying into D.C. I’m still brushing away tears. What America could have had with a President Harris…

      That video is such a stark contrast of the best of America to the worst of America. Our Veterans deserve so much better than FFOTUS, Vance, and Hegseth.

