We don’t all have to agree on everything, but together we can still be a force for good.

(Simon Rosenberg) As we struggle to pick ourselves up from the Senate Democrat’s mistaken capitulation just days after our big electoral wins last week there are two lessons from fighting autocracy that are sticking with me this morning:

Appeasement invites escalation.

If we splinter they could remain in power for decades.

Yes, the message is – we must fight, we must be strong and courageous, and we must stay together.

I was rummaging through some old posts for inspiration this morning and ran across this “Hopium Daily Reminder” from February:As we’ve discussed here all year as we our movement learns together how to counter – and defeat – Trump, there will be moments of failure, struggle, of disappointment. Good days, and bad days. We had one of each in the past week.

What history tells us, however, is that we cannot lose sight of the mission and must overcome (not dismiss) our disappointment as we fight, together, to mitigate the damage he is doing, advance our agenda, and win back power.

We just did that together in last’s weeks election, overcoming the terrible disappointment of 2024. Now we must lift ourselves up and overcome this latest disappointment (when you are ready) to properly prepare for 2026 and, in the short term, use the coming budget process to make them own their agenda of sabotage, plunder, and betrayal; block as much of it as we can; and keep driving them further and further away from the electorate.

In that vein let me share some notes on the path forward on a very cold November morning in Washington, DC…..

The great Stuart Stevens dropped by yesterday for one of our regular discussions. If you haven’t gotten to it yet get to it when you can. It’s a thoughtful look at where we are from two guys who’ve been around a while and are struggling, like you, to make sense of it all.

Our talk helped confirm where I think we stand a year out from the 2026 Election and just days after one of our best elections in recent decades – we are in a far stronger position than it feels right now.

Four main reasons:

1 – Trump is wildly unpopular, his agenda more so. He is in serious physical and cognitive decline. He just suffered a humiliating electoral loss, one that was a clear and very loud repudiation of him and his terrible regime. Meaningful cracks have begun to appear in his control over Congress. In this shutdown fight his already battered image took on a huge hit, as people saw him acting imperially, impulsively, and with extraordinary malice towards the American people. He enters this next phase a very diminished figure.

2 – While this phase of the year end budget negotiations – the shutdown phase – did not end as we hoped, it has done enormous damage to Trump and the Republicans in two very specific ways. First, it contributed to our stunning electoral rout last week and to creating an electoral playing field that is now far more favorable to us as we head into 2026. Second, we’ve begun the process of getting 2026 Republican candidates on the record “defending the indefensible” – taking votes that will make it far more likely they lose next year.

A few examples:

Last night all 53 Senate Republicans voted down an amendment introduced by Senator Baldwin to delay the ACA subsidy cuts by a year. This means their vulnerable 2026 class – Collins (Maine), Cornyn (TX) Husted (OH), Sullivan (AK) – all just voted to affirmatively to do material harm to large numbers of their constituents. In some polls these ACA cuts are polling in the 20s making them essentially impossible to defend.

Two weeks ago Senator Tim Kaine got three of these vulnerable Republicans – Cornyn, Husted, Sullivan – on record supporting Trump’s tariffs and once again doing clear, material harm to their constituents on something that really matters. In most polls these tariffs are now in the low 30s, making them essentially impossible to defend.

Last week Senator Kaine got all four of these Republicans on record supporting Trump’s lawless actions in the Caribbean and Venezuela. A vote that, if Trump’s adventurism goes awry next year, will also be impossible to defend.

The coming debate over the fiscal 2026 budget is going to give many similar opportunities to get vulnerable 2026 Congressional Republicans on record on things that will be very hard – even impossible – to defend in their elections next year. They enter this next phase of the budget debate in a much weaker position than they were prior to the shutdown.

3 – New Leaders, New Strategies, New Tactics Are Emerging, And Last Tuesday We Won Everywhere With Many Flavors Of Democrat –

A new post-Clinton/Pelosi/Biden/Obama era is emerging in the Democratic Party, and it feels strong, modern, healthy, diverse, connected.

4 – The illusion that right-leaning pollsters have given to Trump and Rs that everything was “OK” with Trump has begun to evaporate. In the New Jersey governor’s race their red wave polling was exposed for what this stuff has always been – a well funded and strategic disinformation op designed to make their candidates look strong and ours weak.