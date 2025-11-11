Just to have it all in one place: trump has at this point promised to use the tariff money to give everyone $2000 checks, do a massive farmer bailout, pay down the national debt, and eliminate income tax — Hemry, Local Bartender (@bartenderhemry.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 2:58 PM

The con is so lazy and disrespectful I almost appreciate it. "I have a magic free money button! You idiots will believe anything!" — Hemry, Local Bartender (@bartenderhemry.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 2:59 PM

Genuinely yes you absolutely do need to stop assume your audience takes "seemingly obvious" things for granted in your political analysis! You would be shocked the amount of people who need it spelled out for them. Arguably you, for instance. [image or embed] — politiburb (@politiburb.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 12:58 PM

If "of COURSE the gop is the primary author of our collective discontent" is such an obvious truth that it hardly bears saying out loud, how come there isn't a torture devised that could get some of the folks on this website to admit it? Do they all just have that much of an aversion to the obvious? — politiburb (@politiburb.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 1:01 PM

"yeah yeah the republicans are bad and stuff, BUT TO GET BACK TO THE REAL TARGET OF MY RAGE, CHUCK SCHUMER!" is not a statement made by someone who is actually taking the first clause of it all that seriously. — politiburb (@politiburb.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 1:03 PM

These people understand that the GOP is bad the same way rebellious teenagers understand that doing drugs is bad. They roll their eyes and mutter along "yeah yeah" at all the lives that have been destroyed, all the while thinking actually they wouldn't mind trying it just for fun — politiburb (@politiburb.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 1:07 PM

what if we made the whole website out of people who are built different — Richard R (@richardr.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 2:07 PM

It's the People's Front of Judea bit reenacted without a shred of awareness to near perfection, a truly staggering level of political incompetence, destined to never self correct. — Eustis Bell (@eustisbellusaf.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 1:07 PM

It can be deeply terrifying to realize you're surrounded by tens of millions of people who want to destroy everything you love, but there are also tens of millions of people who want to fight them! They have a political party that you should want to be a part of! [image or embed] — politiburb (@politiburb.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 5:48 PM

The Work. Never. Ends. Humanity is (hopefully!!) stuck here forever, and while we're here we have to help each other. And that means fixing broken systems, then our kids fix it again, then their kids fix it again. Looked at cynically, we're all Sisyphus.

But one must imagine Sisyphus happy. — politiburb (@politiburb.bsky.social) February 14, 2025 at 4:24 PM

