Tuesday Morning Open Thread: One Must Imagine Sisyphus Happy

Just to have it all in one place: trump has at this point promised to use the tariff money to give everyone $2000 checks, do a massive farmer bailout, pay down the national debt, and eliminate income tax

— Hemry, Local Bartender (@bartenderhemry.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 2:58 PM

The con is so lazy and disrespectful I almost appreciate it. "I have a magic free money button! You idiots will believe anything!"

— Hemry, Local Bartender (@bartenderhemry.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 2:59 PM

===

Genuinely yes you absolutely do need to stop assume your audience takes "seemingly obvious" things for granted in your political analysis! You would be shocked the amount of people who need it spelled out for them. Arguably you, for instance.

[image or embed]

— politiburb (@politiburb.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 12:58 PM

If "of COURSE the gop is the primary author of our collective discontent" is such an obvious truth that it hardly bears saying out loud, how come there isn't a torture devised that could get some of the folks on this website to admit it? Do they all just have that much of an aversion to the obvious?

— politiburb (@politiburb.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 1:01 PM

"yeah yeah the republicans are bad and stuff, BUT TO GET BACK TO THE REAL TARGET OF MY RAGE, CHUCK SCHUMER!" is not a statement made by someone who is actually taking the first clause of it all that seriously.

— politiburb (@politiburb.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 1:03 PM

These people understand that the GOP is bad the same way rebellious teenagers understand that doing drugs is bad. They roll their eyes and mutter along "yeah yeah" at all the lives that have been destroyed, all the while thinking actually they wouldn't mind trying it just for fun

— politiburb (@politiburb.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 1:07 PM

what if we made the whole website out of people who are built different

— Richard R (@richardr.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 2:07 PM

It's the People's Front of Judea bit reenacted without a shred of awareness to near perfection, a truly staggering level of political incompetence, destined to never self correct.

— Eustis Bell (@eustisbellusaf.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 1:07 PM

It can be deeply terrifying to realize you're surrounded by tens of millions of people who want to destroy everything you love, but there are also tens of millions of people who want to fight them! They have a political party that you should want to be a part of!

[image or embed]

— politiburb (@politiburb.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 5:48 PM

The Work. Never. Ends. Humanity is (hopefully!!) stuck here forever, and while we're here we have to help each other. And that means fixing broken systems, then our kids fix it again, then their kids fix it again. Looked at cynically, we're all Sisyphus.
But one must imagine Sisyphus happy.

— politiburb (@politiburb.bsky.social) February 14, 2025 at 4:24 PM

===
Meanwhile, Trump Take Parades:

The longest federal government shutdown on record is curtailing and outright canceling parades, ceremonies and other events across the U.S. that are normally held to mark Veterans Day.

[image or embed]

— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) November 10, 2025 at 10:00 AM

    155Comments

    2. 2.

      Shalimar

      I just got an ad for AARP on my homepage news roundup: “Dive into nostalgia!  AARP members get free access to classic Atari games.”  I am not clicking through to that.  The Atari generation cannot be retirement age.  Time could not have passed that quickly.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      oldster

      Oh; I must have misheard.
      I thought he said, “il faut imaginer Sysiphe furieux.”

      Anyhow, happy, furious, I’m with you.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Montanareddog

      From Hemry’s skeet in the OP:

      “I have a magic free money button! You idiots will believe anything!”

      The problem is that the First Idiot of the United States believes it too. And that he is just so much smarter than every economist who has lived since 1929.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Suzanne

      “yeah yeah the republicans are bad and stuff, BUT TO GET BACK TO THE REAL TARGET OF MY RAGE, CHUCK SCHUMER!” is not a statement made by someone who is actually taking the first clause of it all that seriously.

      I feel the same way about those who want to get back to the real target of their rage, Bernie Sanders. So. :::bombdrop:::

      In other news, I hate-read Rod Dreher’s Substack this morning. Not going to link, but you can find it. Hilarious: he finally acknowledges that anti-Semitic Groypers on the right are really bad! LOL. The call has been coming from inside the house for…. some time, Rod.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      lowtechcyclist

      Good to see Hemry again in an AL post here – I think it’s been awhile.

      As always, when seeing his nym, I get Liz Phair’s “Polyester Bride” as an earworm: “I asked Hemry, my bartending friend…” ok, it’s ‘Henry’ in the song, but close enough for earworming purposes!​

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Raoul Paste

      Thanks, AL.  Amid so much turmoil, you unfailingly have the correct take on things.  It really helps with the angst.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Princess

      @lowtechcyclist: You’re not the only one. But hey, we’ve got time.

      Anyway, grateful for Anne Laurie for what she’s doing here.

      And from what scotus was sounding like in the hearing, Trump may lose his free money button. That was the best news of the week.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Deputinize America

      @Suzanne:

      Dreher is so pathetic, so broken. First, he’s more committed to Great Revival than Oral Roberts, then he’s more Catholic than the Pope, now he’s abandoned his wife and children and is more Orthodox than the Ecumenical Patriarch in Constantinople.

      I just assume he’s a deeply sublimated gay man who has spent a lifetime in a spiked closet.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      NotMax

      Meanwhile,

      Mangia while you can.

      More than a dozen of Italy’s top pasta brands may soon vanish from American grocery shelves as tariffs totaling 107% take effect — a move that could make selling their products in the US nearly impossible, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. Source

      Reply
    12. 12.

      NobodySpecial

      It gets so tiring all the time watching Republicans getting to act like Veruca Salt, where only total disaster keeps them from seemingly getting everything they want, all the time. I get anger at it – hell, I’m angry at it.

      I just can’t understand the guy who looks at a hostage situation and complains the hostages are the problem here, because they’re not just doing a Die Hard or wishing hard enough for a Man on a Horse to save them.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      MagdaInBlack

      @NotMax: Oh boy, Creamettes gonna corner the market

      I was thinking: since we can’t sell soybeans anywhere, and beef requires a short term loan to buy, maybe we need to go all in on domestic tofu production?

      No?

      Reply
    15. 15.

      prostratedragon

      Have had the thought expressed in the subtitle a lot recently. Must be something going around.

      Think of Sisyphus as a husky.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Deputinize America

      @NotMax:

      I pay extra for imported  Morelli pici pasta. It’s packaged in Pisa, is thicker (nice chew), takes longer to cook (22 minutes) and holds sauce much better. It is available on Amazon (yeah, I know, but my convenience), and is not cheap – but definitely superior to anything I’ve ever seen on a grocery shelf outside of a specialty shop.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      EarthWindFire

      Just to have it all in one place: trump has at this point promised to use the tariff money to give everyone $2000 checks, do a massive farmer bailout, pay down the national debt, and eliminate income tax

      And give us all money to buy health insurance, ya know, like a subsidy! But not a subsidy. Subsidies are bad because icky Democrats.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Suzanne

      @Deputinize America:

      I just assume he’s a deeply sublimated gay man who has spent a lifetime in a spiked closet. 

      I think similarly, with a few wrinkles. One of those wrinkles being that his father was a Klansman, and Dreher spent his lifetime looking for his dad’s approval.

      Dreher is a horror of a human being. I used to read him religiously (HA) because I think his worldview is actually pretty influential on That Side of the Aisle. Also, he can be entertainingly bonkers: “primitive root weener ” is a sample of that genre. But it wore on me and I read him much less frequently now.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Betty Cracker

      From Politico:

      President Donald Trump on Monday delivered a sharp rebuke of Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a onetime ally who has become increasingly critical of the president in recent months.

      “I don’t know what happened to Marjorie,” he told reporters at an Oval Office press conference. “Nice woman. But I don’t know what happened, she’s lost her way, I think.”

      Greene had criticized the GOP for jacking up everybody’s healthcare premiums (which she voted for too), withholding the Epstein files, etc. Yesterday she criticized Trump for focusing on foreign policy when there’s so much trouble at home.

      It’s possible Greene shares Trump’s feral talent for sizing up weak institutions and kicking them over. Trump saw an opportunity in the post-GWB GOP, and maybe now Greene senses a chance to seize the reins of a post-Trump GOP.

      I don’t think she can pull it off, but hopefully she and other people who are pretending to be right-wing populists like Josh Hawley will roil the party and weaken the more plutocracy-oriented fascist pretenders like Vance, Rubio, etc.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Deputinize America

      @NotMax:

      Adding this – could it be that American manufacturers charge too much for substandard product? If you go into any market in Italy, there’s a ton of great pasta for cheap.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      satby

      @NotMax: My British friend at the farmers market makes Scotch eggs, sausage rolls, various meat pies (steak and mushroom, chicken and leek, cheese and onion), millionaire shortbread, and sticky toffee pudding; and sells out of almost everything by noon.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Princess:

      @lowtechcyclist: You’re not the only one. But hey, we’ve got time.

      We do indeed.

      When that song was on the radio, I was 44 years old and trying to pull off a major change of careers, so it was very apropos. I can’t hear that song without its being July of 1998 for a moment.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Sherparick:

      Sorry to let you know, but if you were born in 1975, you turned 50 this year. Welcome to the club.

      Some pretty big-deal things turned 50 this year. Dylan’s Blood on the Tracks. Springsteen’s Born to Run. Jaws. Monty Python and the Holy Grail. 1975 was quite a year!

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Suzanne

      @Betty Cracker:

      It’s possible Greene shares Trump’s feral talent for sizing up weak institutions and kicking them over. Trump saw an opportunity in the post-GWB GOP, and maybe now Greene senses a chance to seize the reins of a post-Trump GOP.

      She also really knows how to carry a grudge.

      She’s a girl, though.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Tom Levenson

      @different-church-lady:

      It getting to the point where we might have to eat the rich

      On a theme of this thread—as Brit pub bar snacks? Or if we might take advantage of Satby’s friend’s approach, as steak-and-their-kidneys-pie?

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Anne Laurie

      @Suzanne: I wish my search skillz were good enough to find the Dreher tweet-thread where he exulted at being in Hungary during Octoberfest & watching ‘burly bearded men in shorts quaffing brews and gnawing on fat sausages… ‘

      Reply
    35. 35.

      randy khan

      The number of people nominally on our side who are committed to the idea that an imperfect Democratic Party is responsible for what the Republicans do is quite impressive.  Since the announcement of the deal (which I don’t like), I’ve found myself spending way too much time pointing out to people who have ideas about regular voters and their knowledge of inside baseball politics that make no sense, just because those people want to be mad at Senate Democrats.  I’m unhappy about it, too, but they’re still a lot better than the Republicans.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      TONYG

      @Shalimar: Yeah; hard to believe but true.  I’m retired now, and the Atari games were becoming popular when I graduated from college.  I guess they’re playing music by The Ramones in nursing homes now.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      sab

      @MagdaInBlack: My sister’s Chinese inlaws all say that American tofu is excellent. So I am good, but spouse won’t eat it at all.

      Baked tofu stir fried with celery, sesame seeds and soy sauce is one of my favorites.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Xentik

      I’ve always thought Progressivism was, at its heart, Sisyphean task founded on optimism. I wish the far left would acknowledge this rather than engage in the magical thinking of “we can just burn things down and then the revolution will generate the new utopia we have dreamt of (without us actually doing anything ourselves)”.

      We take a step forward whenever we can, and hold our place when we can’t. The bad news is there are a lot of people on the other side of the boulder who really want to push it back down. The good news is that liberals have a roughly 2000+ year winning streak behind us, with notable temporary setbacks along the way. The median person today is, after all, way to the left of the median back then.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      lowtechcyclist

      @different-church-lady:

      Warning: expect a lot of Gordon Lightfoot today.

      Yeah, I know. I’d rather listen to the official World’s Worst Song, Richard Harris’ recording of “Macarthur Park,” than hear Gordo’s “Wreck…” all the way through.  It has the most monotonous music that I can recall of any song to ever get major airplay.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Shalimar

      @TONYG: Surprisingly, no.  Boebert has turned out to be an idiot rather than really crazy.  And Greene is turning out to be much more cunning than suspected, intentionally dialing back the crazy once it was more useful to be perceived as a leader.  Whereas Nancy Mace has lapped them both as truly off-the-walls insane.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Anne Laurie: Minor point in all this, but I have actually eaten pork “knuckle” in a brewery in Czechia, and it is not something you “gnaw.” N.B. – it is not actually a knuckle, as pigs do not have fingers.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      iKropoclast

      @Betty Cracker: She’s also not conventionally attractive, so I don’t see it panning out for her in the long run.

      I don’t know, she has this sort of gym bro* thing going on that fits in well with the RFK Jr woo practitioner set.

      *A particular, worst, subset

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Hoodie

      @TONYG: Nancy Mace has lapped both of them.  She’s a certifiable psycho. In case you hadn’t noticed, a GOP pols tend to be either sociopaths or just strange. Whenever I see these people I think back to high school and it all makes sense.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @randy khan:The number of people nominally on our side who are committed to the idea that an imperfect Democratic Party is responsible for what the Republicans do is quite impressive fucking depressing and one of the biggest reasons we keep ending up in this mess.

       
      Fixed

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      @Shalimar: Greene strikes me as an unprincipled opportunist who rode the Trumpist train for all it was worth, until she decided that breaking with the Trumpists was the better option for her. Not like Liz Cheney, who sacrificed her entire career to take on Trump. For Greene, I pretty much always ask how she believes this will benefit her.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      suzanne

      @Anne Laurie:

      I wish my search skillz were good enough to find the Dreher tweet-thread where he exulted at being in Hungary during Octoberfest & watching ‘burly bearded men in shorts quaffing brews and gnawing on fat sausages… ‘

      On one hand, I feel bad for him, because he’s so broken and hasn’t figured out how to get free of the extreme religious bullshit, nor his family trauma.

      But, OTOH, he’s really why we have VPOTUS Couchfucker. So…. fuck him. Spiky, acid-tipped dicks, and all that. He might enjoy it.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Shalimar: Mind you, there are many many ways to get free access to classic Atari games, of varying degrees of legality. Sometimes it’s playing them through a Web browser, which is less than satisfying control-wise. There are a lot of individual titles that there’s no legit modern way to play because of licensing entanglements.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Hoodie

      @frosty: Funny thing about attractiveness is that personality has a lot to do with it, e.g., a person with a sunny or sensual disposition can be attractive even if they don’t have conventionally attractive features.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Betty Cracker

      @Currants: Co-signed — AL has a rare talent for curation and effective storytelling. Even on the infrequent occasions where I disagree (this topic is one), I admire the way the posts are constructed.

      @Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony: You could be right. I generally assume insincerity on the part of “populists” who back a thumping fraud like Trump. But Greene doesn’t seem particularly bright, so maybe she was taken in.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Spanky

      @Bruce K in ATH-GR:

       For Greene, I pretty much always ask how she believes this will benefit her.

      Yeah, I think she has a keen nose for which way the wind is blowing in her caucus, and can be a good indicator of their mood. There is no good news for Trump there.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Matt McIrvin

      @TONYG: Greene is making a pivot, insisting that the most insane conspiracy stuff she used to believe was just because she got brainwashed by social media. She’s the latest figure trying to become the superstar of post-Trump conservatism, based on some guess about what it will look like. The previous candidates all underestimated how long Trump himself could hold on to the central position. We shall see.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      H.E.Wolf

      @Xentik: ​I’ve always thought Progressivism was, at its heart, Sisyphean task founded on optimism.

       Albert Camus would likely agree with you. Here is the full quotation, from the final 2 lines of his essay The Myth of Sisyphus” [translated to English]:

      The struggle itself towards the heights is enough to fill a man’s heart. One must imagine Sisyphus happy.”

      en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Myth_of_Sisyphus

      Reply
    75. 75.

      narya

      @UncleEbeneezer: Yeah; this. I’ve been thinking about this whole thing and am finding I agree w/ the take that talks about poker (it’s been posted/quoted here a lot, including in the overnight thread). A couple of things that are bugging me: first, for the folks who are shouting a lot that the Dems shouldn’t have caved: what do you envision as the path? That’s the part I don’t see and that hasn’t been presented anywhere I’ve seen. Let people starve? Because that was absolutely on the table. Screw up air travel? The “both sides should solve the Republicans’ problem” crew would have been out in force. So what was the better play? I DO think the communication was shit: they could have grabbed the messaging–we hate this, but we hate starving folks more–instead of letting it dribble out. But isolating health care premiums is also a good long game, IMHO

      ETA: there may well have been a better play! Tell us what it was, don’t just scream at Dems; that’s doing the Rs work for them.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @narya: Yes, I think that the shock of the overnight “cave” without effective accompanying messaging knocked a lot of us off-kilter. Especially in the afterglow of the election wins.

      It might have been possible to frame this as a decision made from a Democratic strength–e.g. We’re doing this because WE CARE about starving children, unlike those monsters in power–rather than what felt like a concession out of nowhere.

      edited.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @UncleEbeneezer: Just don’t, whatever you do, notice any demographic aspects regarding who wants to blame Democrats for everything; or you’ll offend some of them and get told you have to change your behavior.

      Well, maybe not YOU. ;^)

      Reply
    78. 78.

      iKropoclast

      @narya: for the folks who are shouting a lot that the Dems shouldn’t have caved: what do you envision as the path?

      Well, I have been one of the noisier people here on this and this:

      I DO think the communication was shit: they could have grabbed the messaging–we hate this, but we hate starving folks more–instead of letting it dribble out.

      is pretty much exactly where I think they went wrong. Except for the dribble part. Announced overnight on a Sunday with no public discussion. Felt like they emerged from behind closed doors to pull a rug out from under us.

      Mind you, what they got was what I thought they should have been asking for from the beginning. But that’s far secondary to respect, communication, and other leaderly pursuits.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      suzanne

      @narya:

      for the folks who are shouting a lot that the Dems shouldn’t have caved: what do you envision as the path? 

      What I have seen is the opinion that we should have held out long enough for the GOP Senators to kill the filibuster, as FFOTUS has been suggesting. And that did seem imminent. So I don’t think the argument is in bad faith.

      As I noted yesterday….. I honestly don’t have an opinion on the best course of action either way. Because both options are very bad. I object only to the framing that it is a clear expression of privilege to want to have continued the shutdown. I shared about my good friend, who has been a loyal Democrat and who grew up very non-privileged, and he is HIV-positive and depends on the ACA. He is heartbroken and angry about what has happened. Other valued commenters with similar stories have shared that they feel the same.

      There was no winning this situation and people are going to be harmed no matter what.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Xentik: My mother was a school psychologist and when dealing with troubled teenagers, a concept she kept coming back to was the old psychoanalytic idea of “identification with the aggressor”–that under extreme stress or frustration, many people will seek to emulate or even sympathize with the people in the situation who are behaving the most aggressively, even if those are their abusers.

      I think it’s especially prone to happen when you see aggressors seemingly getting wins and rewards when nothing else works. Gee, terrorists who are willing to blow civilians up are swinging policy changes in situations where diplomacy and understanding have gotten us nowhere–maybe we should start acting like that! Burn-it-down conservatives are getting their way by openly seeking to harm millions of people: maybe our goal should just be to harm millions of THEM and damn the collateral damage (God will know his own)!

      The trouble is that means and ends aren’t independent of one another. I don’t think you can build a constructive movement out of these tactics, just a destructive one.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Betty Cracker: I think you underestimate her attractiveness.  I can’t get past how repulsive she is as a human being, but she’s of a type that is pretty popular among conservatives especially in rural areas.  I don’t think she would be considered ugly in MAGA world.  Like Lauren Boebert and Sarah Palin, she’s what I see as being well within the beauty standards of what right-leaning, white men consider a hot/trophy wife to be.  Especially with her embrace of guns and machismo.  Which is to say she’s pretty enough in the world of White Supremacy that I don’t think her looks would kill her electoral chances with MAGA men.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      iKropoclast

      @Professor Bigfoot: Man, I saw that yesterday. I have been getting pretty damn spicy here for two decades, I’ve never seen any regular commenters get a public warning like that. And the only thing I saw you doing different yesterday was making a scene about someone evidently having personally insulted you, which I must have missed the initial incident.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Hoodie: And then there are those who do have those conventionally attractive features but the nastiness inside manages to come out and make them ugly anyway.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @O. Felix Culpa:  I was angry; but then sitting with it for a while I realized I was just disappointed.

      Massively disappointed; but life with Americans* should have long since prepared me for this. I really thought better of this place… but it seems I was mistaken.

      So I don’t know how much I will be here in future, because I don’t go to places where I’m not welcome.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      jonas

      @Gin & Tonic: Yeah, it’s what the Austrians call Schweinshaxe — it’s braised-then-broiled hamhock and it’s amazeballs with a big beer and fries. But you eat it like a normal human being with a knife and fork.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      narya

      @suzanne: Yes, that actually did occur to me as well–hold out for the breaking of the filibuster. I fear that it’s sufficiently arcane that folks wouldn’t fully get it, but yeah, definitely an option. I would say that at least this way there were a few wins; killing the filibuster might have meant not even that. And I’m so sorry for your friend.

      A shit sandwich, all the way around.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @suzanne:

      What I have seen is the opinion that we should have held out long enough for the GOP Senators to kill the filibuster, as FFOTUS has been suggesting. And that did seem imminent.

      On what basis did people think it was imminent? Yes, Trump demanded it, but this is one area where the Senators seemed highly reluctant to comply. We could have been waiting a long time…or until never for it to happen. A counter-factual wish, not a probability IMO.

      ETA: It occurs to me that the Dem Senators just might know their GOP counterparts and their likelihood to nuke the filibuster (or not) just a bit better than opinion-havers on the internet. And made their decision accordingly.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      suzanne

      @Sherparick:

      You mean the guys he has been associating with the last 10 years might be problematic assholes after all? Rod is sure not quick on the uptake.

      Dreher has spent the last 15 years swimming in toxic sewage and telling the world how great it is. Culminating in shameless knob-polishing of the Orban regime. I’d think he was craven, but he strikes me as an actual true believer.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      jonas

      @Matt McIrvin:  the most insane conspiracy stuff she used to believe was just because she got brainwashed by social media.

      I definitely want someone this mentally pliable and intellectually discerning as my Congressional representative. FFS. Remember when politicians, even if they had terrible ideas, were at least goddamn adults. Now we have people like Greene and Boebert and state reps in places like Louisiana proposing legislation to ban chemtrails because of all the mind control substances or whatever. This shit is straight out of Idiocracy.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      suzanne

      @O. Felix Culpa: If one is of the opinion that the GOP Senators will do whatever FFOTUS wants, I can see why reasonable people thought that was the best course of action.

      I am steelmanning this argument a bit, which I think it deserves, because lots of good Democrats hold it. I don’t have a strong feeling one way or the other, personally.

      Reply
    97. 97.

      iKropoclast

      @Professor Bigfoot: Hey, I think a lot of us have interactions here that make us question our welcome, maybe on a personal basis, maybe ideologically. But if that group, most will also have a set of positive interactions and usually some consistent people associated with those.

      I hope you keep posting here, shoehorn and all. I appreciate your point of view. Also, you’re one of the people that help me maintain my sense of feeling welcome here, not that it’s about me…

      Reply
    99. 99.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @suzanne: I honestly don’t have an opinion on the best course of action either way.

      Neither do I.

      I AM smart enough to know there’s lots of shit I don’t know.

      I don’t second guess ow the professional airline pilot flies his aeroplane nor how a ship’s captain manages his vessel.

      I believe the national Democrats know more than I do and know better than I do. I actually give them the benefit of the doubt.

      But you know, it reminds me of Charlie Kirk— too many people of the wrong demographics have too much power with the Democrats and that puts them off like Charlie discovering his pilot is Black.

      (obligatory #NotAllWhitePeople)

      Edited to correct a misspelling thanks to Simon walking on my keyboard

      Reply
    100. 100.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @suzanne: Relying on the GOP to do something that ultimately helps our side has proven to be a pretty bad play, time and time again.  Think of all the times we’ve all thought “surely they won’t do X.  It would be political suicide” only to watch them go ahead and do it.  That’s the unfortunate reality of dealing with these psychopaths who would rather destroy everyone/everything than let us have nice things.  It’s really easy to Monday Morning Quarterback this stuff when you’re not the elected Dems whose phones are overloaded with angry SNAP dependents, govt workers etc., demanding they do something now to end the shut-down.  Constituents and groups who they were elected to serve and may have even helped put them into office.  This is why I would never want to be a politician.  Worst, most thankless job imaginable.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      jonas

      @suzanne: Dreher is sort of a better-groomed version of Ignatius J. Reilly — he read some medieval philosophy at some point and decided that whatever country wanted to recreate that religious and intellectual milieu was for him.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      Hoodie

      @suzanne: Holding out for the GOP to axe the filibuster seems like a meaningless abstract goal to begin with and probably a dumb tactical move at this point. I’d rather the Dems axe it when the GOP is using it to obstruct meaningful legislation. That doesn’t mean I’m a fan of the filibuster but getting rid of it is not one weird trick that will fix everything. It’s also not a good time to do it because right now it’s likely impeding passage of a bunch of execrable party line bills.

      Reply
    105. 105.

      Another Scott

      @suzanne:

      What I have seen is the opinion that we should have held out long enough for the GOP Senators to kill the filibuster, as FFOTUS has been suggesting. And that did seem imminent. So I don’t think the argument is in bad faith.

      Really? I think that there’s no way that the Senate would quickly succumb to outside pressure to change the filibuster rules like that, especially on a budget matter.

      Remember when 45 was saying that he was going to have a huge infrastructure program and Moscow Mitch said, um, No. The Senate only moves quickly when they decide on their own that they want to.

      Also remember that it took them months to change the rules to ram through 47’s backlog of nominations. They don’t like changing the rules much at all, but will do so after months of wrangling about it.

      I’m still of the view that the MAGAts saw their multi-decade goal of destroying the federal government and important social programs within reach, so they weren’t going to give up easily. (Maybe the stock market dropping 40% would get their attention, but not much more than that.) In their view, they had no incentive to even talk, let alone compromise on this.

      My $0.02.

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @suzanne: As I added later to my comment (which you might not have seen), I think that the Dem Senators might be in a better position to assess whether their GOP counterparts would actually nuke the filibuster than the rest of us.

      My guess is the Democratic Senators knew it would not happen, and made their decision on that basis.

      What other people on the internet think is at best informed conjecture and at worst wish-casting. Not a solid basis for criticism, IMO

      ETA: Oh gosh, I didn’t mean to pile on. But I guess we opinion-havers on the internet have…opinions.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      Barbara

      @lowtechcyclist:

      Yeah, I know. I’d rather listen to the official World’s Worst Song, Richard Harris’ recording of “Macarthur Park,” than hear Gordo’s “Wreck…” all the way through.  It has the most monotonous music that I can recall of any song to ever get major airplay.

      Yes, I hear you, but it has in my opinion one of the most poignant verses ever penned in English

      Does anyone know where the love of God goes/When the waves turn the minutes to hours?

      Using simple words to capture the last few minutes of the men on board that family members have probably contemplated for a long time.

      Reply
    109. 109.

      suzanne

      @Professor Bigfoot:

      I believe the national Democrats know more than I do and know better than I do. I actually give them the benefit of the doubt.

      Reasonable.
      But I will note that I am a multiple-time Sinema voter (and volunteer! and donor! GOD!)….. with full knowledge of the kind of person she is. So I also understand why many liberals are much more suspicious and disappointed.

      I really believe that reasonable people can disagree on this.

      Reply
    110. 110.

      iKropoclast

      @Professor Bigfoot: I don’t second guess ow the professional airline pilot flies his aeroplane nor how a ship’s captain manages his vessel.

      There’s a slight difference in government from flying a plane. Preference, wants, needs.

      Consider, Republicans hold the same jobs as these D reps and Senators, do all of them necessarily know better than you?

      Would you question the judgment of a pilot making an announcement about space laser conspiracies upon take off, especially if done in such a manner that these supposed lasers were suggested as a threat to the plane?

      Reply
    111. 111.

      Shalimar

      @iKropoclast: I have been told for the last 2 days, “fuck all the starving people, this is more important and they’re all Republicans anyway.”  I do not think there was any magic way Democrats could have messaged this to avoid the freakout.  People are assholes.  They just are.

      Reply
    112. 112.

      Matt McIrvin

      @jonas: A LOT of the modern alt-right remind me of Ignatius Reilly–with their willingness to abandon even the “values of the Founding Fathers” rhetoric that most modern conservatism has been built on and dial the world back to a fantasy of the year 1300. That’s Curtis Yarvin; it’s a bunch of the billionaire tech bros who somehow see AI enabling this vision because they don’t need people to think or create any more.

      I don’t see the worldview actually getting majority support, because most people actually do not want to be medieval peasants, but the problem is that it appeals to a certain kind of powerful maladjusted person who naturally assume they will be the lords or kings.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      Shalimar

      @suzanne: Have you seen the list of Republican senators against nuking the filibuster over this?  It is more than half of them.  They will never cave no matter how much pressure Trump puts on them because they see the long-term and he doesn’t.  At best, it would have turned into a game of whack-a-mole where the 4 against changed every day so he couldn’t pin them down.

      Reply
    115. 115.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @suzanne: You know, my beef isn’t with a reasoned disagreement on a specific issue or policy; it’s with the reflexive need for some people to immediately assume the very worst so that they can shit on Democrats again and again and again.

      The worst aspect of this, of course, is that I notice the demographics of who demands what from whom.

      Reply
    117. 117.

      Betty Cracker

      @narya: Goddamn it, I just lost a LONG reply to a Redis error. I am unwilling to reconstruct it, but here’s a link to a comment from What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us? in yesterday’s morning thread that covers some of the same points.

      PS: Is anyone else losing lots of comments to Redis errors or is it just me? I am so fucking fed up with it.

      Reply
    118. 118.

      iKropoclast

      @Hoodie: I’d rather the Dems axe it when the GOP is using it to obstruct meaningful legislation. That doesn’t mean I’m a fan of the filibuster but getting rid of it is not one weird trick that will fix everything. It’s also not a good time to do it because right now it’s likely impeding passage of a bunch of execrable party line bills.

      Assuming Dems obtain power and eliminate the filibuster to smoothly pass their agenda, those execrable bills will be right there waiting as soon as Republicans gain power then.

      The filibuster is good or bad on its own merit. If the debate standard in the Senate changes, it’s unlikely to change back. It has supporters and detractors in both parties.

      The unfortunate reality is that for anyone who wants the filibuster gone or even reformed, you have to accept it will be that way for your opposition as well. Furthermore, it’s never going anywhere until some group of Senators in the minority join with people in the majority to eliminate it.

      Reply
    119. 119.

      Shalimar

      @Matt McIrvin: I say the same thing about slavery all the time.  If you held a vote on bringing slavery back, 30%+ would vote for it because they are sure they would be the owners rather than the slaves.  If you added in language saying the people who vote for it will be purchased from their families and become slaves for sale by the government to pay down the national debt, support would drop to 0.

      Reply
    120. 120.

      iKropoclast

      @Betty Cracker: Typically when I get a Redis error, my comment is right there when I reload the page. On the off chance it isn’t, the back browser function will usually have retained what I originally typed (about 95 percent of the time)

      Reply
    121. 121.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @iKropoclast: Oh of course, Kropemaster! ANY analogy falls apart if you take it too far! ;^)

      But the underlying idea that there are people who are are better plugged into the situation than I am, who might choose differently based on their proximity to the players and their access to the facts… and because they are Democrats, I give them the benefit of the doubt.

      I have noticed that there is a tendency to always give members of the dominant caste “the benefit of the doubt.” It is one of the axes by which members of that caste so often “fail upwards.”

      But let me leave that subject now lest I offend.

      Reply
    122. 122.

      jonas

      @Matt McIrvin: I’d definitely add Peter Thiel to that list as well. The guy’s going around now talking about how anyone who wants to regulate AI is, literally, the Antichrist. Because someday when the only gainful employment is to be hooked up to the Matrix fueling AI data centers with your biological metabolism that will be, like, the New Jerusalem or something. Just like Jesus wanted.

      Reply
    123. 123.

      satby

      @Barbara: I think the tempo choice was meant to evoke the endless, irrevocable waves of Lake Superior as the boat slowly sank too. It’s meant to be a funeral dirge.

      Reply
    126. 126.

      Soprano2

      @satby: We used to have Scotch eggs on our menu, but finally quit having them when eggs got so high. We had to give up tritip for the same reason, we’d have to charge more than people want to pay to make money on it.

      Reply
    128. 128.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Betty Cracker:  I have found that refreshing the page, agreeing to “submit again,” it eventually posts.

      I was afraid it would create duplicate posts, but it hasn’t for me (so far, touch wood)

      Reply
    130. 130.

      Another Scott

      @Betty Cracker: I can usually recover from a Redis error simply by refreshing the page.

      What’s biting me on this Winders 11 PC at the moment is that the mouse driver for my Logitech trackball is too sensitive (or needs to be adjusted) and occasionally interprets a click as a double-click so will close a tab I’m working in.  If that happens to a B-J tab while I’m working in the comment editor, then Poof!, it’s gone (even if I “reopen closed tab”) and refreshing does nothing.  Grr…

      I hate Winders…

      Hang in there.  Thanks for all you do.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    131. 131.

      suzanne

      @Professor Bigfoot:

      You know, my beef isn’t with a reasoned disagreement on a specific issue or policy; it’s with the reflexive needfor some people to immediately assume the very worst so that they can shit on Democrats again and again and again. 

      I get that, too.

      I just let out a really big, resigned sigh. I have no answers. And I am just deeply sad that this is where we are.

      Reply
    137. 137.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @iKropoclast: The filibuster is good or bad on its own merit. If the debate standard in the Senate changes, it’s unlikely to change back. It has supporters and detractors in both parties.

      Yes to this, all of this. I’m personally ambivalent AF about it- it’s been useful to both parties across the last couple of centuries, for good and for bad.

      I think Senate Republicans really are smart enough to know “yo, we might need this ourselves one day. Hell, the way it’s looking that might be SOON!”

      Reply
    141. 141.

      Betty Cracker

      @iKropoclast: I can usually recover comments from a Redis error too, but not anything like 95% of the time, more like 75%, and as bad luck would have it, it always seems to be longer comments that get irretrievably eated. Oh well, at least this apparently unfixable issue is inspiring me to touch grass more often. That’s a good thing!

      Reply
    143. 143.

      Hoodie

      @iKropoclast: this is a form of purity signaling. Nuking the filibuster will not solve the inherent problems of the senate and could make them worse. Worry about what’s happening now, not five years down the road in a theoretical universe.  If it gets something like expansion of the Supreme Court, nuking the filibuster is worth it but it’s always a tradeoff.

      Reply
    151. 151.

      Jeffro

      I do love how trump thinks that tariffs are “magic money” (and always has thought that) – wealth that drops from the sky that just somehow magically enriches our country at no cost whatsoever.

      He is malicious and he is corrupt, but above all else, he is a complete moron.

      Reply
    154. 154.

      iKropoclast

      @Shalimar: I have been told for the last 2 days, “fuck all the starving people, this is more important and they’re all Republicans anyway.”  I do not think there was any magic way Democrats could have messaged this to avoid the freakout.  People are assholes.  They just are.

      First off, no action has ever met universal acclaim. Someone will always be unhappy.

      Other thing, I was accused, not saying by you, but I was accused of expressing the sort of sentiment excerpted above when that’s emphatically not my position. Sometimes we let our expectations of others or our preconceived notions of what kind of thinking led to a conclusion color our perspective of others’ writing.

      I did note come of your earlier posts on the matter chiding others for wanting to protect “your” healthcare when people are starving. Do you assume everyone arguing for the ACA subsidies has marketplace coverage and is in it for themselves?

      Look, my SNAP just filled up only a couple days ago. It hadn’t reached that level of desperation yet. Admittedly, federal workers are likely a different case.

      I think they could have afforded a day or two, shit even half a day to message this out. But announcing an out of the blue deal in the dead of night on the weekend invites distrust. Shit, it’s the sort of behavior people reach for as a metaphor regarding distrust.

      Reply

