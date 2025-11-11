Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

Shut up, hissy kitty!

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Is trump is trying to break black America over his knee? signs point to ‘yes’.

With all due respect and assumptions of good faith, please fuck off into the sun.

I am pretty sure these ‘journalists’ were not always such a bootlicking sycophants.

They are not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

They punch you in the face and then start crying because their fist hurts.

Republicans do not trust women.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

The Supreme Court cannot be allowed to become the ultimate, unaccountable arbiter of everything.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

He really is that stupid.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

The real work of an opposition party is to oppose.

If you are still in the gop, you are either an extremist yourself, or in bed with those who are.

Republicans don’t lie to be believed, they lie to be repeated.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Just because you believe it, that does not make it true.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

“When somebody takes the time to draw up a playbook, they’re gonna use it.”

You are here: Home / Politics / Democratic Politics / Tuesday Night Open Thread

Tuesday Night Open Thread

by | 84 Comments

This post is in: ,

I never get tired of the puppies.

Plus, Jackie just reminded me that this special election is coming up in (probably) January.

Democrats Christian Menefee and Amanda Edwards advanced to a runoff in a special congressional election in Texas, NBC News projects, as a crowded field vied to fill the late Rep. Sylvester Turner’s deep-blue seat.

The race saw 16 candidates, including seven Democrats, five Republicans, three independents and one Green Party member, face off in a heavily Democratic district that includes downtown Houston and parts of surrounding Harris County.

Menefee is the county attorney for Harris County, becoming the first Black person to hold that office after unseating three-term incumbent Vince Ryan. Edwards is an attorney and nonprofit founder who served on the Houston City Council for four years.

The 18th District has had a Black representative for more than 50 years, starting with Barbara Jordan in 1973, largely as a result of the Voting Rights Act and 1972 redistricting that empowered Black voters.

Turner, the former Houston mayor who died in March, two months after being elected to represent the district, won the seat in November by more than 20 points. The late Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, also a Democrat, held the seat for almost ten years until her death in July 2024, after winning her party’s primary for reelection.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., threatened in April to sue Abbott for delaying Tuesday’s election. Five days later, Abbott set a date. The seat has been vacant for eight months, and the runoff winner will serve the remainder of Turner’s term, ending in January 2027.

With two candidates in the runoff – both Democrats! – I like our chances of gaining another House seat for the Democrats! :-)  Another win last Tuesday, which seems like forever ago, but was only last week.

I don’t know anything about either Democrat, but I assume both are good and this isn’t the kind of race we would raise funds for.

Note to self: This is why we need to win governor seats, so the R governors can’t delay special elections or appoint awful people.  This seat has been vacant nearly long enough to conceive and give birth to a child!

Anyway, totally open thread.  Politics or fun, what do you guys up for?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • bjacques
  • cain
  • frosty
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Glidwrith
  • Gloria DryGarden
  • Gvg
  • HopefullyNotCassandra
  • iKropoclast
  • Jackie
  • Jay
  • JetsamPool
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Matt McIrvin
  • NobodySpecial
  • NotMax
  • prostratedragon
  • RevRick
  • rikyrah
  • Shalimar
  • SuzieC
  • VeniceRiley
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    84Comments

    1. 1.

      iKropoclast

      With two candidates in the runoff – bot Democrats!

      I’ve criticized Democrats in my time, but I wouldn’t go so far as to call them bots.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      iKropoclast

      @WaterGirl: Hey, I got out of bed to put this post up, and the first thing I get is a correction! :-)

      I thought of it more as an opportunistic joke. Wouldn’t be Balloon Juice with out the pendants…

      Reply
    8. 8.

      iKropoclast

      @WaterGirl: Intuition says layers. I’m imagining a chocolate cake topped with custard and glassed sugar rather than icing.

      I could be way off base, but I enjoy speculating when the consequences are low.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @Glidwrith: I can’t have it, but every foodie on this blog wants your recipe.
      What’s not to love about having flan, and chocolate cake, together, in any combination possible?

      Just imagining it, I am salivating, and happy.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Gvg

      It’s now cold out even here in Florida, so for fun, I browse garden catalogs and buy seeds. Have quite a few in the fridge I need to start now. It soothes me to read about nice plants…..escapism. How many rain lilies can I grow?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      RevRick

      Here’s a good laugh: The AI on Trump’s Truth Social has gone woke! Every query about a claim he makes get debunked.

      I know: it’s not as delicious as caramel flan chocolate cake.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @Gvg: winters, the garden catalogues can just about get one through. Such joy! And in the better catalogues, Latin names! Plant propagation methods! One can dream …

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Jackie

      Note to self: This is why we need to win governor seats, so the R governors can’t delay special elections or appoint awful people.  This seat has been vacant nearly long enough to conceive and give birth to a child!

      Except when the shoe is on the other foot…

      But, yes, I do wish there was a mandatory maximum date for when a special election must be held… depriving congressional constituents of representation is wrong. Period.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      JetsamPool

      @Gloria DryGarden: Auroras happening now, I was able to see them in the moderately dark skies at the park down the road.  At least the magenta ones were faintly visible.  You may have better luck using your phone, as the camera sensors are more sensitive than your eyes.  See also the aurora forecast.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Jackie

      @RevRick:

      Here’s a good laugh: The AI on Trump’s Truth Social has gone woke! Every query about a claim he makes get debunked.

      I just saw an article about that! Truth Social’s AI is NOT a buddy of FFOTUS! LOL

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Jay

      From what I have seen online, a “chocolate caramel flan cake” is a Bunt cake type, where the top 1/3rd is a caramel flan, and the bottom 2/3rds are a rich dark chocolate cake.

      Salted caramel and dark chocolate always play well together.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @iKropoclast: a serial liar and known con artist grifter calls his social media Trurh.. you know it’s gonna be an All-Bullshit Channel.

      it nearly turns the meaning, or possibility, of truth on its head.

      if one lie tears the fabric of reality, then the multiple versions of “reality”have been shredded into tatters by now. It just leaves me angry. Societal gaslighting.

      Back to the imaginary chocolate Caramel flan cake thingie…. Or some gf chic chip cookie I can maybe have one of, maybe.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      iKropoclast

      @WaterGirl: Did Glidwrith leave without sharing the recipe? Oh no

      So, I hate to see everyone deprived. This is not Glidwrith’s recipe (I think), but it’s a recipe. The most reviewed one I found, quite positive.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Jay

      @Gloria DryGarden:

      In Canada, we have the “Ah Louis”, a commercial snack cake from Vachon. Moist dark chocolate sponge cake, a topping of caramel swirled, all dipped in a dark chocolate coating. Best just out of the freezer.

      Not as good as homemade, but better than a Lil’ Debbie.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Jackie

      @Gloria DryGarden: It’s supposedly from the Bulwark, but the links I click on goes to a generic wrap up.

      The actual article I read was RawStory’s

      Remarkable’: Analysts gobsmacked as Trump’s own platform brutally fact-checks him

      Written by Robert Davis.

      I can’t directly link, but it’s easy to find. And hilarious to read :-D

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Matt McIrvin

      I had the day off so I went to Pawtucket, Rhode Island and spent the afternoon playing vintage pinball at the Electromagnetic Pinball Museum. Most of their very oldest machines from the 50s or so are not currently playable, but many from about the 1970s to the present are, and it’s a flat fee of ten bucks at the door to play them all on free play– an almost alarmingly good deal.

      Then came home and learned there was visible aurora borealis activity and got some cool phone cam pics out in the cold.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      iKropoclast

      @WaterGirl: Suit yourself. This made me hungry, though. Been stupidly starving myself in front of a videogame all day. Time to see what hodgepodge I can make resemble a meal.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Jackie

      @JetsamPool: That’s hysterical!

      I had a German shepherd mix who loved, loved, LOVED swimming! And running through sprinklers! But bring out the water hose and tail immediately went down between her legs and off to find a hiding spot. She was terrified of the hose.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      JetsamPool

      @Gloria DryGarden: I’m in Longmont.  My neighborhood is fairly well lit, though I was able to get to a shaded area away from the street lights and most of the house lights, so I only had to contend with passing cars.  The house lights still showed up in the distance in my photos.  To my eyes they appeared as a faint haze low on the northern horizon.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Jackie

      LOL!

      Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA) welcomed back his Republican colleagues on the House Rules Committee by mocking their long absence, Mediaite reports.

      Said McGovern: “Well hello, Madam Chair. Welcome back. Long time no see. I hardly recognize you guys. Where the hell have you been? It’s good to see you back in the Capitol building We’ve been looking everywhere for you guys. Seriously, we were worried. We actually started handing out missing person posters. Nobody has seen you for eight weeks.”

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Shalimar

      Mace says Charleston airport is inappropriately spying on her

      Nancy Mace says the airport is spying on her with cameras in public places.  From the article:

      Airport police had been asked to escort Mace from the front curb ticketing area to the gate and had been informed she would be arriving in a white BMW at 6:30 a.m., according to an incident report from the airport.
      Mace’s office, however, disputed that, claiming that airport personnel were told in text messages to expect a silver BMW.
      Police said they were in place at 6:20 a.m. but that they were notified at 6:35 a.m. that she was running “about 15 minutes late.”
      The report states police remained in place watching for the white BMW until shortly before 7 a.m., when they learned Mace was inside the airport and waiting at the TSA’s Known Crewmember gate.

      So to sum up, they were told to look for her vehicle and either her office or TSA got the color wrong.  When they missed her arrival, she walked through the airport to the gate without anyone noticing she was there.  But they are spying on her.  Very poorly, it seems.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Jackie

      Carolyn Kennedy’s grandson.

      “Jack Schlossberg, the [great] grandson of John F. Kennedy, said he would run for the congressional seat being vacated by Representative Jerrold Nadler, joining the crowded Democratic primary in an influential New York City district and continuing his family’s legacy in electoral politics,” the New York Times reports.

      “Mr. Schlossberg, 32, is perhaps best known as a social-media political commentator and provocateur who has frequently weighed in on national issues. He shared the news of his campaign in an email to supporters on Tuesday night.”

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Glidwrith

      @WaterGirl:

      This is from Nadiya Bakes show:

      Cake:
      150 grams butter (unsalted, chopped)

      190 grams brown sugar

      Whisk

      1 TBSP vanilla

      1 egg

      Whisk

      In a separate bowl sift together:

      200 grams flour

      1 tsp baking powder

      1 tsp baking soda

      60 grams cocoa

      1/2 tsp instant coffee

      Mix well. Measure out 230 mL of milk.

      Alternate adding milk and flour mix to the creamed brown sugar.

      Set mix aside while making other components.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Glidwrith

      Salted Caramel

      You can buy a caramel sauce from the store and it should work, but I can make my own and chose to do so:

      180 grams white sugar

      180 mL cream

      1/2 tsp salt

      Put sugar in medium pan (NO TEFLON!). Add 3 TBSP water and stir with your fingers until the mixture feels like wet sand. Use droplets of water to get any grains off the sides of the pan.

      Place the pan over medium heat (magnetic pad set to 300F). Cook without stirring until the sugar dissolves then increase to 350F, swirling pan occasionally. Do not stir.

      Remove from heat and whisk in cream (careful, it will splatter). Add salt and return to stove for 1-2 minutes to thicken.

      Pour into bowl and allow to cool. Caramel can be made ahead of time.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Glidwrith

      ASSEMBLY:

      Grease and flour Bundt pan. Set water to boiling. Heat oven to 356F.

      Pour roughly one cup of caramel ( there will be extra) into bottom of pan.

      Spoon cake batter on top without disturbing caramel. Use batter bits to seal over the caramel and smooth out.

      Pour the custard into a large Pyrex cup. Use the backside of a spoon and carefully pour over the spoon without disturbing the batter.

      Fill to 1-2 inches of the top of the pan.

      Place the pan inside a large 8×13 Pyrex pan and set on the wire rack in the oven. Pour the heated water into the bottom pan to about 1 inch below the top.

      Carefully push the rack into the oven and bake for one hour.

      Allow cake to cool before flipping upside down.

      The custard will sink to the bottom of the cake during the bake. What comes out is a layered cake of caramel, custard and cake.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Glidwrith

      The extra caramel and custard can be used for a fast creme caramel dessert:

      Evenly divide the caramel into small dessert cups. Pour the remaining custard to the top of each cup using the same spoon technique to keep from mixing layers.

      Bake in a dish with hot water as described above at 325F for roughly 45 minutes. Look for a wobble in the custard to decide if it is done.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      VeniceRiley

      Reggie was a bare pass on the pass/fail scale at swimming lessons. Bless his heart.

      Oh, and our dog groomer’s husband gave us a bag of mixed mild-to-assonfire chilies and fresh bay leaves, plus mild and hot jars of chilie jam. Mmmm. What to make now? Chili crisp? I dunno! Got suggestions?

      Reply
    77. 77.

      NobodySpecial

      Debating whether to game for an hour after I get home from work or do some reading of a new RPG I picked up (Blade Runner) before bed. Tomorrow is a long work day, so can’t do much of either, sadly.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      prostratedragon

      They’re just so fucling cute:

      After that, Patel visited a Texas hunting resort called the Boondoggle Ranch, according to flight records and people familiar with the trip, which hasn’t been previously reported.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.