Today is Veterans ‘Day, which in the US means that too many think it’s Memorial Day because they think Memorial Day is Veterans’ Day. Here’s my favorite rendition of The Green Fields of France:

Today is also the third anniversary of the liberation of Kherson:

On the day of Kherson Liberation, do not forget. Kherson is Ukraine.

Donetsk is Ukraine.

Luhansk is Ukraine.

Mariupol is Ukraine.

Crimea is Ukraine. — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) November 11, 2025 at 12:50 PM

Zelensky visited Kherson to mark three years since its liberation. While there, he met with local children in a shelter, a reminder of the daily reality faced by residents under constant threat from Russian attacks. [image or embed] — NOELREPORTS (@noelreports.com) November 11, 2025 at 11:22 AM

In Kherson, Zelensky held a security meeting focused on drone defense and regional support. Discussions included boosting EW and mobile fire units, expanding REBER systems, and securing roads and logistics. Energy infrastructure, municipal funding, and educational support were also key topics. [image or embed] — NOELREPORTS (@noelreports.com) November 11, 2025 at 9:27 AM

Here is President Zelenskyy’s full address from Kherson today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

We Identified What Kherson Needs to Strengthen Its Defense – Address by the President I wish you health! Today, I’m in Kherson. It is already the third anniversary of the city’s liberation from the Russians – the occupiers fled, and we remember how the courage of our people made it happen, how Ukrainian flags returned to the city, to the city of Kherson. I thank every one of our warriors who fought for Kherson, and everyone who is defending this beautiful city now – defending the lives of our people. Today, I held a meeting here with everyone responsible for security. Our military was also present – the Unmanned Systems Forces. We identified what Kherson needs to strengthen its defense. Thousands of Russian drone strikes target this city every month – in fact, such a threat is constant. I have instructed our Unmanned Systems Forces, Magyar’s Birds and other units to expand the defense capabilities here. It is important to implement all this. We have set tasks to ensure the protection of roads and logistics – government officials will assist with this. On Friday, I will hold a special Staff meeting dedicated to frontline cities. There are also decisions today regarding the energy sector – the equipment for Kherson and additional funding. No later than tomorrow, these decisions must be approved by the government at the level of the relevant ministers. The regional authorities have submitted requests for the needs of Kherson region communities, and these must be met in terms of kindergartens, support for education, and all social needs. People here deserve greater support. I am grateful to everyone who protects our Kherson – who works here for the sake of children, to keep the city and its communities functioning, to ensure that life continues. The least the state can do is show respect and gratitude. Today in Kherson, I honored precisely such people with awards: volunteers, including Andrii Petukhov, teacher Larysa Paladii, doctors, first responders, police officers, and other defenders of the city. I presented the Star of the Hero of Ukraine to the son of a true Hero – a farmer well known in Kherson and throughout our country – Oleksandr Hordiienko. He did a lot to keep the Kherson region alive, to clear the land of mines and to protect it from drones. We remember him. We honor all our people who care for our state, for their community, and for others sometimes even more than for themselves. Thank you to everyone standing with Ukraine! Thank you to everyone in our Kherson region! Glory to Ukraine!

Georgia:

Protests in Georgia are as alive as ever. Day 349 of uninterrupted demonstrations in 8+ cities, with large crowds coming out every day. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 11, 2025 at 12:40 PM

Police block protesters from stepping onto Rustaveli Avenue, claiming there aren’t “enough people” to justify it. So they march through nearby streets — but officers won’t even let them cross at marked pedestrian crossings. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 11, 2025 at 1:12 PM

Ever since GD introduced 15 days in jail for covering your face at a protest (and up to 2 years for repeats), Mikheil Zakareishvili has worn masks in front of police every day. Yesterday, they finally fined him — but for improper parking. So today he parked his motorcycle right in front of them. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 11, 2025 at 3:30 PM

A Turkish C-130 cargo plane has crashed near the Georgian–Azerbaijani border, with at least 20 people on board. The Turkish Defense Ministry stated that it is working with the Azerbaijani and Georgian authorities. [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) November 11, 2025 at 10:18 AM

Georgia’s air navigation agency, Sakaeronavigatsia stated that the plane disappeared from radar a few minutes after entering Georgian airspace, without transmitting a distress signal. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) November 11, 2025 at 10:20 AM

Giorgi Butkhuzi, (illegitimate) Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia was dismissed today. He’ll be replaced by Giorgi Sakhokia. He joins the long list of dismissed sanctioned officials. [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 11, 2025 at 11:18 AM

Mzia Amaghlobeli in court: “The act I’m accused of is a natural human reaction to humiliation. Whether I spend 2 or 7 years in prison, this punishment won’t be a deterrent or a lesson for me or anyone else in Georgia.” The prosecution is demanding a sentence of 4-7 years. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 11, 2025 at 9:58 AM

One of the three judges, Marina Siradze, previously worked (1982–1991) for the Interior Ministry in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, as a senior inspector — and received her legal education there. — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 11, 2025 at 10:28 AM

🔴 Georgia’s imprisoned journalist & #SakharovPrize2025 laureate Mzia Amaglobeli was brought to the Kutaisi Court of Appeals. 🟥 Today the court begins hearing her case: the defense seeks to overturn her 2-year sentence, while prosecutors demand 4–7 years for “attacking a police officer.”

#FreeMzia [image or embed] — Batumelebi&Netgazeti (@netgazeti.org) November 11, 2025 at 5:15 AM

🟥 At Kutaisi Court of Appeals, #SakharovPrize2025 laureate Mzia Amaglobeli’s defense challenged Judge Nino Sakhelashvili, previously sanctioned for ordering her pre-trial detention, during which she lost most of her eyesight. 🟥 Amaglobeli’s comment: “Sanctions! As many as possible!”

#FreeMzia [image or embed] — Batumelebi&Netgazeti (@netgazeti.org) November 11, 2025 at 7:01 AM

🗣️ “This case has no connection to law or justice — neither to the qualification of the prosecutor’s charges nor to Judge Sakhelashvili’s verdict. My imprisonment is a political decision of the regime,” said Mzia Amaglobeli. #FreeMzia

#RepressionsInGeorgia

#JournalismIsNotACrime [image or embed] — Batumelebi&Netgazeti (@netgazeti.org) November 11, 2025 at 10:37 AM

🔴 Key Points from Mzia Amaglobeli’s Appellate Court Hearing The court set the dates for the next hearings — closing arguments — for November 14 at 14:00 and November 18 at 13:00. #FreeMzia #RepressionsInGeorgia #JournalismIsNotACrime [image or embed] — Batumelebi&Netgazeti (@netgazeti.org) November 11, 2025 at 1:33 PM

NATO:

Did you know Stoltenberg titled his book On My Watch: Leading NATO in the Time of War? Let’s hope it clearly spells out who NATO was supposedly at war with, why the world’s largest military alliance, built to counter Russia, chose not just to avoid confronting [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 11, 2025 at 1:30 PM

Russian aggression directly, but chickened out even from helping Ukraine win when it could’ve done so with ease. And why, frankly, it wasn’t called On My Watch: Avoiding Escalation at the Cost of Ukrainian Lives. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 11, 2025 at 1:30 PM

India:

Romania:

From Reuters:

BUCHAREST, Nov 11 (Reuters) – Romania must take control over the Romanian local company of Russia’s Lukoil (LKOH.MM), opens new tab to ensure the national energy system is stable, international sanctions are enforced and jobs are protected, Energy Minister Bogdan Ivan said on Tuesday. Lukoil has 320 petrol stations in Romania, operates the country’s third largest refinery and holds offshore exploration rights in a section of the Black Sea. Ivan did not elaborate which assets the state must take control over or how. Lukoil, along with Rosneft (ROSN.MM), opens new tab, was targeted by U.S. sanctions linked to the more than 3-1/2-year-old war in Ukraine. Those sanctions are to take effect on November 21, and Ivan said Romania would not seek an extension. “I will say it clearly: I will not request an extension of the Nov. 21 deadline given by U.S. authorities,” Ivan said in a Facebook post late on Tuesday. “Moreover, I will support fully applying sanctions initiated by the United States at the level of the entire European Union.” Lukoil’s Petrotel refinery accounts for about a quarter of the Romanian fuels market. Former energy ministers have said the country’s national fuel stocks could make up for any missing supplies until new sources were found. Ivan said the energy ministry was working on creating legislation which will ensure sanctions are enforced while activity at the Petrotel refinery and commercial fuel sales continued without hurting the supply of the national fuels market. He did not specify what laws needed to be amended. Experts have said Romania does not have the institutional strength required to manage a refinery, while the country is also struggling to lower the highest budget deficit in the European Union.

The PRC:

One of China’s largest oil refining companies, “Yanchang Petroleum”, has excluded Russian oil from its latest tender for deliveries between December and mid-February next year.

www.reuters.com/business/ene… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 11, 2025 at 11:22 AM

The US:

The Trump administration is pushing to strip language from a resolution that affirms the country’s territorial integrity and condemns Russia’s occupation of Crimea and other regions, according to two people familiar with internal UN discussions.

www.kyivpost.com/post/63999 [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 11, 2025 at 8:17 AM

From The Kyiv Post:

WASHINGTON DC – In a surprise reversal that has alarmed Ukraine and its allies in the UN, the Trump administration is pushing to strip language from a resolution that affirms the country’s territorial integrity and condemns Russia’s occupation of Crimea and other regions, according to two people familiar with internal UN discussions. The annual resolution, submitted by Ukraine to the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly – formally titled: “Situation of human rights in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, including the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol” – has for years been a diplomatic mainstay, reaffirming international support for the war-torn country’s sovereignty and documenting human-rights abuses in Russian-held areas. Last December, the US joined 77 other countries in voting for the measure, which passed with 78 votes in favor. The text explicitly recognized Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, condemned Russia’s annexation of Crimea, and detailed the worsening human-rights situation in occupied territories. Now, Washington wants those references removed. Two diplomatic sources told Kyiv Post that the US side is pressing for the resolution to be recast under the broader label of the “war in Ukraine,” without references to “territorial integrity” or “aggression.” Western partners privately fear that the move would effectively water down the UN’s most consistent annual rebuke of Russia’s invasion – and signal a sharp break from the bipartisan consensus that had held since 2014. “This is another example of Washington walking away from Ukraine’s core interests at a critical diplomatic juncture,” one European envoy told Kyiv Post on Sunday. “If the language goes, the message to Moscow is that the US is no longer leading the defense of the international order.” Diplomats from several European countries are reportedly lobbying the US to reverse course before the vote. For Kyiv, the stakes are high. The resolution not only condemns Russia’s occupation but also lays the groundwork for future accountability efforts at the International Criminal Court and in other international venues. For many in the UN diplomatic community, the Trump administration’s latest stance echoes earlier episodes in which Washington broke ranks with allies – from its brief suspension of aid to Kyiv in 2019 to earlier attempts to soften language on Russian accountability at international fora. While US officials insist the change reflects an effort to make the resolution “more inclusive” and “forward-looking,” Western diplomats privately describe it as part of a broader pattern: downplaying references to Russian aggression in multilateral settings. “It’s not about semantics,” said one senior European diplomat involved in negotiations. “It’s about whether the world continues to recognize Russia’s occupation as illegal – or starts treating it as a fact of life,” the diplomat emphasized. With the vote approaching, allies hope the White House will reconsider. But for now, the message from the administration appears clear: America’s commitment to defending Ukraine’s borders – once a pillar of transatlantic unity – is once again up for negotiation.

Back to Ukraine.

Ukrainian medics are reporting cases of gas gangrene, a condition once closely associated with the trenches of the First World War and long thought to have been all but eradicated in Europe. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 11, 2025 at 9:36 AM

The bacterial infection, which destroys muscle tissue at a deadly pace, has made a resurgence in Ukraine due to the harsh realities of modern trench warfare. – the Telegraph ‼️ — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 11, 2025 at 9:36 AM

Ukraine is quietly becoming a drone superpower. According to Bloomberg, Ukrainian manufacturers produce around 4 million drones annually, from long‑range strike systems to inexpensive FPV models, a total that likely exceeds the combined production of all NATO countries. [image or embed] — NOELREPORTS (@noelreports.com) November 11, 2025 at 12:45 PM

Kharkiv:

Two loud explosions in Kharkiv ‼️ the city is under russian glide bomb attack right now ‼️ — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 11, 2025 at 9:17 PM

These strikes occurred at 4:15 AM local time/9:15 AM EST.

Kherson:

3yrs ago today, Kherson was liberated. I’ll never forget those photos: the pure joy of people on the streets, hugging and dancing around Ukrainian defenders, gifting them flowers. The Ukrainian and EU flags rising on the main square again. [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) November 11, 2025 at 7:52 AM

Ever since, russia has been taking brutal revenge on Kherson, shelling it non-stop, hunting civilians in safaris, including infants, destroying critical infrastructure. Kherson doesn’t need the world to admire its invincibility. Kherson needs actions aimed at defeating the aggressor now. — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) November 11, 2025 at 7:52 AM

3 years ago today, the armed forces of Ukraine liberated Kherson. Ever since, Russia has done everything in its power to make the city uninhabitable. From across the river, they relentlessly bombard Kherson with glide bombs, artillery, and drones. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 11, 2025 at 12:16 PM

Drones, large and small, hunt civilians. They target children, the elderly, doctors, firefighters, people queueing for food, and residents just taking a bus to work. Yet, the city is still alive. It endures, works, and lives. I am deeply disappointed that the world allows russian “human safari” [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 11, 2025 at 12:16 PM

in Kherson to continue, ignoring years of this unspeakable tragedy and suffering. But I hope that at the very least, Kherson’s bravery and unbreakable spirit cannot be ignored. Kherson is Ukraine. And it needs help. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 11, 2025 at 12:16 PM

Pokrovsk:

This isn’t a scene from Mad Max: Furiosa – it’s more like Mad Maxim: Alcohosa, featuring Russian assault troops in Pokrovsk rolling in on hacked-up motorcycles and jery-rigged civilian trucks [image or embed] — Tatarigami (@tatarigami.bsky.social) November 11, 2025 at 1:38 AM

A Russian column trying to enter under the cover of fog on the southern outskirts of Pokrovsk was destroyed. Burned-out vehicles now mark the failed assault attempt. [image or embed] — NOELREPORTS (@noelreports.com) November 11, 2025 at 12:52 PM

Ukrainian forces are publishing footage of their devastating strikes on Russian equipment. As soon as they entered Pokrovsk, they were destroyed — neither the fog nor the mobility of their vehicles helped the Russian occupiers. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 11, 2025 at 4:06 AM

Russian occupied Luhansk Oblast:

Starabesheve Thermal Power Plant, Donetsk Oblast:

Zaporizhzhia Oblast:

Reuters has the details:

Nov 11 (Reuters) – Ukraine’s top military commander, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said on Tuesday that the army’s situation has “significantly worsened” in parts of southeastern Zaporizhzhia region amid fierce fighting with Russian forces. “The situation has significantly worsened in the Oleksandrivka and Huliapole directions, where, using its numerical superiority in personnel and materiel, the enemy advanced in fierce fighting and captured three settlements,” Syrskyi wrote on Telegram.

Ukrainian forces withdrew from five towns in Zaporizhzhia as Russian artillery carries out over 400 strikes daily, destroying fortifications Russian units are now pressing to encircle Huliaipole and cut supply routes from Pokrovske in the north euromaidanpress.com/2025/11/11/u… [image or embed] — Euromaidan Press (@euromaidanpress.bsky.social) November 11, 2025 at 2:38 PM

From EuroMaidan Press:

Ukrainian troops have pulled back from positions near five settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region as Russian forces intensified attacks, Ukraine’s Southern Defense Forces said on 11 November. Zaporizhzhia Oblast has been a contested frontline since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, with control of its towns and supply routes shifting multiple times. The region’s strategic location, linking southern Ukraine to the eastern front, has made it a frequent target for assaults, artillery barrages, and drone attacks. The withdrawal comes after several days of intense fighting in the Oleksandrivka and Huliaipole sectors, with Russian units carrying out over 400 artillery strikes daily, firing around 2,000 shells. Ukrainian defenses suffered repeated assaults and near-total destruction of fortifications, forcing troops to retreat to preserve personnel while continuing to repel enemy attempts to entrench. Ukrainian units pulled back from Novouspenivske, Nove, Okhotnyche, Uspenivka, and Novomykolaivka. Russian forces are trying to move into these settlements, but Ukrainian troops continue to push back. Heavy clashes are ongoing around Yablukove, Rivnopillia, and Solodke. Russian units from the east are pressing to encircle Huliaipole and cut key supply routes leading from Pokrovske in the north. “The fighting goes on. Our assault units and other troops are battling hard for every inch of our land,” the Southern Defense Forces said.

The Ukrainian military is a better force in terms of quality, but the Russians have more bodies and they are using that greater mass to make up for the lack of quality.

Odesa:

Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast:

The city of Vovchansk, located on the border with Russia, has been completely destroyed, making it difficult for the Ukrainian Armed Forces to hold their positions. The situation is similar to Avdiivka or Volnovakha, where the Russians are striking with aerial bombs. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 11, 2025 at 7:51 AM

Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast:

Russian-style “liberation.” Footage shows strikes by Russian terrorists using FAB-3000 and FAB-1500 bombs on residential apartment buildings in Myrnohrad, Donetsk region. The city is simply being wiped out — they no longer even distinguish between targets. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 11, 2025 at 6:00 AM

Russia:

Lavrov is essentially saying: screw peace, Russia wants to keep invading Ukraine. No one, including him, can define what “denazification” even means. And Ukrainians will never demilitarize again, not after it led to a Russian invasion the last time we did. He knows it. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 11, 2025 at 9:30 AM

Remember, de-NAZIfication means removal of anyone or anything that opposes Russia.

Volgograd Oblast, Russia:

Orenberg Oblast, Russia:

🔥🛢️Just now, Russian oil refinery in Orsk, Orenburg region was targeted by drones. Orsk oil refinery has a capacity of 6,6mln tons of oil per year. And is located around 1500km from the frontline. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) November 11, 2025 at 6:57 AM

Ukraine’s General Staff confirmed a strike on an oil refinery in Russia’s Orenburg region. The plant produces over 30 types of fuel — gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, lubricants — with a capacity of 6.6 million tons per year and supplies the Russian army. One primary processing unit was hit. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 11, 2025 at 8:58 AM

Exilenova’s analysis suggests the drone strike on the Orsk refinery likely hit the LCh‑24‑2000 diesel hydrotreating unit, previously struck on November 3, or narrowly missed, impacting a fluid distillation pipe. [image or embed] — NOELREPORTS (@noelreports.com) November 11, 2025 at 11:34 AM

Ulyanovsk Oblast, Russia:

In the Ulyanovsk region, mobile internet has been shut down until the end of the “special military operation,” according to local authorities. The shutdown also affects the city of Ulyanovsk itself, where residents have been left completely without mobile internet in all areas of the city. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 11, 2025 at 12:26 PM

Stavropol Krai, Russia:

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

Today the Hachiko team is in Cherkask, eastern 🇺🇦—these tiny kittens were found at Tetiana’s gate sick & exhausted. We provided ear & eye drops, flea & tick treatment, deworming tablets, and nutritious paste for kittens. Now the little ones are in safe hands and a warm home. 🙏😻 [image or embed] — Nate Mook (@natemook.bsky.social) November 2, 2025 at 2:39 PM

Open thread!