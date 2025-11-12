Is the Epstein scandal blowing up in Trump’s ugly orange face again? Maybe! (NYT gift link)

House Democrats on Wednesday released emails in which Jeffrey Epstein wrote that President Trump had “spent hours at my house” with one of Mr. Epstein’s victims, among other messages that suggested that the convicted sex offender believed Mr. Trump knew more about his abuse than he has acknowledged. Mr. Trump has emphatically denied any involvement in or knowledge of Mr. Epstein’s sex-trafficking operation. He has said that he and Mr. Epstein, the disgraced financier who died by suicide in federal prison in 2019, were once friendly but had a falling out. But Democrats on the House Oversight Committee said the emails, which they selected from thousands of pages of documents that were released by their panel on Wednesday, raised new questions about the relationship between the two men. In one of the messages, Mr. Epstein flatly asserted that Mr. Trump “knew about the girls,” many of whom were later found by investigators to have been underage. In another, Mr. Epstein pondered how to address questions from the news media about their relationship as Mr. Trump was becoming a national political figure.

Trump’s spokes-liar Karoline Leavitt alleged House Dems cherry-picked the documents “to distract from President Trump’s historic accomplishments, and any American with common sense sees right through this hoax and clear distraction from the government opening back up again.”

In the words of my generation, as fucking if!

Republicans retaliated a couple of hours ago by releasing more than 20,000 documents and claiming Democrats are implicated too. Reporters are poring over them as we speak.

According to the Times, Epstein was corresponding via email with Larry Summers in 2018, though nothing salacious has bobbed to the surface so far. I don’t give a fuck about Summers and don’t think the broader public will either.

If I were an enterprising reporter, I’d start by searching every name on the Mar-a-Lago membership list. If I were a Democratic member of Congress, I’d keep right on insisting on the release of all the files.

Open thread.