Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Conservatism: there are people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

I did not have this on my fuck 2025 bingo card.

Anne Laurie is a fucking hero in so many ways. ~ Betty Cracker

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Fear or fury? The choice is ours.

Republican also-rans: four mules fighting over a turnip.

You cannot shame the shameless.

The current Supreme Court is a dangerous, rogue court.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

One way or another, he’s a liar.

My right to basic bodily autonomy is not on the table. that’s the new deal.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

Celebrate the fucking wins.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

We know you aren’t a Democrat but since you seem confused let me help you.

Fight them, without becoming them!

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

Second rate reporter says what?

Let me file that under fuck it.

After dobbs, women are no longer free.

You passed on an opportunity to be offended? What are you even doing here?

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

There are a lot more evil idiots than evil geniuses.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

You are here: Home / Politics / Democratic Politics / Lead, Follow, or Get Out of the Way, Josh Marshall Style

Lead, Follow, or Get Out of the Way, Josh Marshall Style

by | 179 Comments

This post is in: , ,

This from Josh Marshall may not have anything new, but it’s nice to see it collected all in one place, and I can’t argue with a single thing he said.

Josh Marshall calls all this Change or Purge.  I think it’s the old classic – lead,  follow, or get out of the way.

If you want to be in the House or Senate in 2026 or 2028 or 2030, and any of the following items  is a bridge too far for you, then you might have made a fine Senator or Representative 10 years ago or maybe even 10 years in the future, but sorry, you’re not the right person for the time.

Does anyone want to argue with me on that?  Do you think red state elected officials should get a pass on this?   What about someone in a close race?  What about someone you really like, who has served for years, or decades?

Personally, I think no free passes, but if you think that’s too extreme, make your case.  We get to disagree on all of this, and there’s no way to know who’s right, because the future is unknown.  So by all means disagree, but no name calling, please, and no one is the devil because they are on the other side of an argument.

Johs Marshall

Over the last couple days I’ve argued both that the denouement of the shutdown standoff was a flub and an embarrassment and also that the overall situation is going reasonably well. This isn’t defending the members of the Democratic caucus. I don’t need to defend or attack them because I’m mostly indifferent to them. I’m looking to a half-dozen year or more time horizon in which almost all the current senators need to be convinced to take a dramatically different approach to politics or purged from the ranks of elected office. Let’s call it Change or Purge. To me, from March to now was a big step forward. The way of operating during this shutdown was very different from what happened in March. And the way it ended — here I know many disagree with me — doesn’t negate what happened during the last five weeks, either in terms of the changed behavior or what was accomplished. This is a multi-course treatment. The results of the first course were encouraging. So, on to the remaining nine.

Since I’ve focused on this Change or Purge framework in this post I’d like to flesh out some of what that means. Of course a lot of this is either characterological or a way of using power. That can be hard to capture in bullet points or outside the context of a specific political situation. But there are a series of things senators support or don’t support that gives a clear indication of whether they are serious about confronting the challenge of the moment or battling back from Trumpism.

What does that mean? I think of it as: You live in a disaster zone. The floods and hurricanes are going to be twice as strong and three times as frequent going forward. So you’ve got to retrofit the house (this means legislation, mostly) and get in the habit of handling natural disasters (this means their approach to power). So what counts in this context? Here are five things I would want to ask and get an answer on from every Democratic senator or candidate. Think of it another way: You’re new management coming in to turn around a failing company. You want to sit down with every employee right after you take over to see if they’re part of the solution or part of the problem. That’s the Status Interview. Here are the five questions.

One: The filibuster.

If you support keeping the filibuster you are not serious about moving the country forward in any positive direction. Unless you’re a Democratic senator from a red state — holding a seat probably no one else could hold — you should absolutely be primaried with the intent of removing you from office at the first opportunity.

Two: Supreme Court reform.

The purpose of the high court is not to run the country. It is to render decisions on points of constitutional ambiguity in a good faith and broadly consistent manner. It is now engaged in purely outcome-driven reasoning, mixing and matching doctrines and modes of jurisprudence depending on the desired ends, with the aim of furthering autocratic and Republican rule. That is the heart of the corruption. Passing laws doesn’t matter if they can and will be discarded simply because six lifetime appointees don’t like them. That’s a perversion of the constitutional order. I know this one is hard to swallow for many people. It doesn’t come easily to me either. But the facts of the situation and fidelity to the Constitution require it. I’m not going to get into the specific kind of reform here. There are various ways to go about it. You can judge it by the end result. If you are for leaving intact the corrupt Republican majority’s absolute control over the political and partisan direction of the country, you should leave or be driven from office.

Three: Statehood. Making DC and Puerto Rico into states isn’t quite as essential as points one and two. They aren’t sine qua nons that stand in the path of anything else happening. But they’re very important. The most important reason for making DC and Puerto Rico states is that DC and Puerto Rico should in fact be states.

In practice, life in DC wasn’t that different from Maryland or Virginia. What we’ve seen over the last year makes clear this is a very real harm and deprivation of rights, not at all theoretical thing. A renegade president can treat the district and its citizens as conquered territory. DC absolutely needs to be given the sovereignty and structural protections of statehood. The other issue is that making DC and Puerto Rico into states is a very legitimate opportunity to redress some of the current structural Republican advantage in the Senate. That’s good on principle and good politics.

Four: Clearing the law books. As we’ve seen over the last year, the U.S. federal code is full of laws which assume the sitting president broadly supports the federal Constitution, civic democracy and the best interests of all American citizens. We know now that that is a dangerous assumption. There are lots of laws which grant the president vast powers if things get super weird. And the president is in charge of deciding whether they’re weird. A lot of this is the dirty work of the corrupt Republican majority on the Supreme Court. But a lot of the laws are genuinely far too ambiguous. We need to change all of those laws.

Five: Outlaw extreme gerrymandering. A couple things here require explanation. I say “extreme” gerrymandering. And that may sound like I’m okay or we should be okay with some gerrymandering. That’s not it exactly. I say this because there is no objectively correct map. All legislative maps involve decisions and advantages here or there. I add “extreme” as a matter of realism more than license. But it is essential to have a federal legal framework governing how maps can be legitimately drawn. They cannot be drawn for partisan advantage, to disempower or empower one racial group over another or one region over another. Again there are no perfect maps and no perfect rules. But it cannot be a free-for-all.

A summary of sorts from Josh.

I thought of various other things to add here. But these are more than enough to separate the senatorial wheat from the chaff. It’s not an exhaustive list. It’s not intended to be. It’s a list to help people make sense of whether a senator or a Senate candidate is ready to at least try to rein in Trumpism and plot a course forward for the American republic.

I’ve tried to be general because I’m not trying to make up a list of how to remake the country based on the Josh agenda. My goal here is more to identify central problems and help people think clearly about whether a given elected official is serious about addressing that problem. I would even say that perhaps someone shouldn’t be written off simply because they disagree with one of these points. But if I was evaluating a Senate candidate or senator, I would say that if they reject one of these five checklist points the burden is on them to provide a serious explanation of a credible path to retrofitting the house that doesn’t require it.

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anna
  • Another Scott
  • Archon
  • artem1s
  • beckya57
  • beef
  • Belafon
  • Betty Cracker
  • brendancalling
  • Castor Canadensis
  • chemiclord
  • cmorenc
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • dc
  • Doug R
  • Eduardo
  • EmbraceYourInnerCrone
  • Eolirin
  • Geminid
  • gene108
  • Gloria DryGarden
  • Gretchen
  • iKropoclast
  • Ishiyama
  • Jackie
  • JML
  • jonas
  • Kathleen
  • KBWinBOI
  • LAC
  • Lobo
  • Lynn Dee
  • Maccheerful
  • Matt McIrvin
  • MattF
  • Melancholy Jaques
  • Mike E
  • Miss Bianca
  • Mr. Bemused Senior
  • no body no name
  • OGliberal
  • Old Man Shadow
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • p.a.
  • Paul in KY
  • prostratedragon
  • PsiFighter37
  • Redshift
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Scout211
  • Shakti
  • Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony
  • Socolofi
  • Steve LaBonne
  • stinger
  • storm777
  • Sure Lurkalot
  • Suzanne
  • tam1MI
  • tobie
  • WaterGirl
  • wenchacha
  • WereBear
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    179Comments

    1. 1.

      Old Man Shadow

      By those measures, I think if we actually wanted them accomplished and not used simply as fundraiser bait, we would probably need to primary and replace at least 75% of the current Democratic Senators.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Doug R

      I’m thinking the filibuster got us here-even on the Democratic side it blocked harmful legislation that keeps popping up-maybe we need to let voters see the consequences of their actions once in a while, take responsibility for their actions?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      stinger

      Regarding Josh’s #3, I may be mistaken, but I thought Puerto Rico had voted multiple times on statehood and the referendum always failed.

      Regarding Josh’s #5, how hard would it be to pass a law requiring all legislative maps to be drawn by nonpartisan commissions?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Miss Bianca

      Sorry, WaterGirl – I have come to the conclusion that I no longer give a shit what Josh Marshall, Ezra Klein, Matt Yglesias, or any of these White Guy Professional Opinion Havers/Foisters thinks. Anyone who is more interested in telling Democrats that they are Democratin’ Rong – as always, as ever, ad infinitum, ad nauseam –  than focusing their fire on what *Republicans* are doing to break the Republic, is not someone I need cluttering up my mental space. Even if I agree with a lot of his positions, Marshall just seems like another noisy brayer to me right now.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Another Scott

      Dunno.

      Politics is slow.

      Being Leadery McLeaderson and jumping in front of the parade doesn’t work if the parade isn’t until next month. The timing has to be right.

      We have to get enough votes to move things forward. We will never be able to move things forward as quickly as many of us want. If this stuff were easy, it would have been done already.

      Politics is the art of the possible.

      Yes, advocate very strongly with much fervor for the way things might and ought to be. But also recognize the reality of where we are and how difficult it is to have the contents of a big tent reach a consensus. And don’t confuse punditry with what it takes to win elections. And don’t confuse what it takes to win elections with what it takes to pass legislation. All of those are different things.

      So, I don’t think “do what I want or I’ll scream for someone to primary you” is going to be an effective tactic, myself. But I’m just an anonymous guy on the internet.

      [/lt-obvious]

      FWIW.

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      KBWinBOI

      I think this was part of the problem in the last majority we had – it all got blamed on sinema and manchin, but a lot of dem senators were willing to let them be the face of keeping the filibuster.  The caucus is being purified, and that’s a good thing, but not an easy or comfortable thing.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      WaterGirl

      @stinger: Obviously Puerto Rico would have a say in whether they want statehood.  It seems to me that enough things have changed that we can’t assume that a vote would go one way or the other.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Lobo

      This what I posted yesterday in regard to moving forward.  The filibuster and Supreme Court are two structural items that are predicates for moving forward.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Eolirin

      DC, yes, Puerto Rico only if the Puerto Ricans ask for it via referendum.

      And Puerto Rico may send Republicans to the Senate.

      Either way, it’s unlikely that adding either or both as states will fix our senate problem, since we only net one seat from each because the majority threshold also goes up (assuming we get both seats from the new state, which we would from DC but are far from guaranteed to from PR). It helps with getting to a majority if we’re almost there anyway but more likely helps with avoiding an exactly even number of members, but, even if we had all four seats that would provide right now we still wouldn’t have a majority with the current make up of the senate.

      So we’d still need to win back or shore up places like PA, GA and Nevada and take places like Maine and NC.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      storm777

      @Another Scott: Most people think that because Puerto Rico is Hispanic, they will elect Democrats. Look at the current government — all Republicans. Their current president (a woman whose name escapes me at the moment) is a Trump-lover.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @stinger:

      Regarding Josh’s #5, how hard would it be to pass a law requiring all legislative maps to be drawn by nonpartisan commissions?

      Unless there’s Federal action (and there should be) on this, you’ll never see a (R) legislature vote for a nonpartisan commission.

      And even those are not necessarily a “fix” in terms of finding some perfect outcome mainly because many goals for drawing districts run against each other.  Also too, the Voting Rights Act, until the Sooopremes kill it, typically necessitates gerrymandering in many cases to fulfill it’s mandates.

      Nonpartisan commissions, CO is a case study in this, aren’t nonpartisan, they’re comprised of plenty of partisans and indies so a lot of compromise goes on in that you have very red/blue districts and then a couple of “competitive” ones.

      I’d urge everybody to plow thru the Princeton Gerrymandering Project:

      gerrymander.princeton.edu/

      Great resource.

      Don’t get me wrong, I don’t believe in giving in to the other side, gerrymandering has been part and parcel of the ‘Murkin political process since early on.  It’s a blood sport so I’m all for extreme partisan gerrymandering until we get Federal standards of some kind that means everybody’s on the same page.  So if TX wants to fuck with the system, fine, let CA do the same thing.  If people don’t like that, then get people into office that’ll stop it once and for all.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      JML

      I generally like this list from Marshall. On Gerrymandering, part of what needs to happen is to make federal law to ban the midterm redistricting. I don’t care if you’re Gerrymandering or not, too much mischief is enabled by allowing this.

      But I also think they really need the Wyoming Plan for the House, to actually make it the People’s House again and hopefully make it a functioning legislative body again. Pair that with ending the filibuster; both are important types of long-term structural reform.

      Supreme Court realignment is necessary, but should also be paired with appellate review: we need more circuits, and that’s part of how you make expanding the court acceptable to people. Line up the SCOTUS to the appellate expansion so it’s not just about shoving the GOP Six into the minority.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      @schrodingers_cat: @Miss Bianca:
      I give Josh Marshall credit for making TPM a viable news source. I may not always agree with his opinion writing (though I often do), but he’s entitled to the platform he created and maintains.

      The 25th anniversary events were a walk down memory lane for me.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Scout211

      Living among normies, I think this take is too extreme and too reactive. It does not accept a big chunk of the electorate who are normies and would resist this extreme version of what the party should do.  I would personally prefer the Democratic party get back to the big tent instead of narrowing our focus into what an online pundit thinks.

      @Miss Bianca: I have come to the conclusion that I no longer give a shit what Josh Marshall, Ezra Klein, Matt Yglesias, or any of these White Guy Professional Opinion Havers/Foisters thinks

      I believe in the big tent so I do want to know what they are writing about but I don’t want their opinions to set policy.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Eolirin

      @Scout211: He’s right that without filibuster and court reform there’s not much point in us trying to do anything, because we won’t be able to. The other items are less existential.

      Even with gerrymandering, blue states have a population advantage so as long as their electorates are willing to do what CA just did, we can end up net ahead.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      WaterGirl

      @Miss Bianca: I’m with you on the others, and more that you haven’t listed.  I don’t put Josh Marshall in that category.  He’s not one of the bros, not to me, anyway, so I’m not going to dismiss him as full of shit just because the others are.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      cmorenc

      @stinger:

      Regarding Josh’s #5, how hard would it be to pass a law requiring all legislative maps to be drawn by nonpartisan commissions?

      In Ohio, citizen-voters did approve a state-constitutional amendment which purported to require some sort of nonpartisan redistricting body/process – and the GOP legislature and majority-GOP state court wilfully ignored the amendment, so far without any consequences.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Mike E

      @Miss Bianca: it’s weak sauce anyway… the advent of the 2nd Republic in the aftermath of the Civil War — complete with new amendments to the Constitution (which spurred voting reforms, even) and actual consequences imposed on the traitorous Southern lawmakers — all got shunted aside by White Patriarchy in just a few short election cycles, nevertheless. We need a new republic and a reworked constitution, actual change from our sclerotic white male-centric ethnostate that seems unwilling (shock!) to just step aside from absolute power.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Eolirin

      My personal wishlist of things that I’d want candidates to commit to in order to deal with the root causes of our current problems would likely make them unelectable.

      So there’s a lot of issues with this kind of thinking.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Anna

      I was going to vote for Janet Mills for senate, despite deep misgivings that she’s a radical centrist. But she’s barely announced and already made it clear she does not want to get rid of the filibuster. I may end up ranking her a lot lower than I would have expected as well.

      of course, if she wins the primary I’ll vote for her in the general election.  I’ve been waiting a long time to kick Collins’ out and that’s the biggest prize. I was a little worried she’d retire before we Mainers had the pleasure of a Collins’ concession speech. I’m hopeful.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      MattF

      I generally agree about the irrelevance of Professional Opinion Havers. But then it occurs to me that my (non-professional) opinion is also irrelevant, for similar reasons. So, the POH are unavoidable and even necessary, I guess.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Old Man Shadow

      @brendancalling: Oh, nothing. I’d be in favor of that. I’m in favor of all five of these things, as well as taxing the wealthy and corporations to pay for nice things to everybody.

      I’m just saying that if folks genuinely want this stuff, they shouldn’t count on the current Democrats we got and they should probably personally start running for office.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      artem1s

      With the exception of the filibuster and court expansion there is not a single item that the hated old school democrats have been fighting to get done since the new deal. the problem is the ‘burn it all down, only Democrats have agency’ crowd doesn’t understand GOVERNING. Vibes and influencers can’t do any of these things. What they want is anarchy and no government at all.

      need to primary and replace at least 75% of the current Democratic Senators.

      Which means none of these things will ever happen because the GOP will have a 80%+ majority in the Senate.
      IMO Schumer did the right thing. You can’t GOVERN when the government is shut down.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Eolirin

      @Miss Bianca: We have a really unfortunate dynamic going where the way people can demonstrate affinity with specific factions inside the party is by attacking other factions of the party.

      So the progressives get cred by complaining about the centrists, moderates, and corporate components of the party and the moderates get cred by attacking the left flank, or distancing themselves from the rest of the party in ways that lean to the right.

      Republicans of course get cred for attacking Democrats of all stripes.

      So there’s no incentive for anyone to stick up for Democrats. Blaming them for doing things wrong is the only thing the country as a whole can agree on.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @brendancalling:

      I believe Indivisible is starting to promote exactly that.

      Regarding the usual center-right klowns in the Klein/MattY/Atlantic/Vox/Pod Bro mold, sure, we can ignore them (or bash them constantly) but they have clout in the Democratic Party whether some of us here like that or not.

      Back in 2013, somebody here said:

      “Occasionally, Obama seems to think his base is David Brooks.”

      And that’s equally applicable today to a large swath of elected Dems at the Federal, state and local level except add Klein, et. al., to that list of “the base”.

      Soooo, I think it’s useful for all of us to constantly beat back as best we can on those clowns and their messaging.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      cmorenc

      @Eolirin:

      @JML: We really need ethics rules with teeth for SCOTUS. But that’s probably a very heavy lift without their consent.

      It’s incorrectly assumed that the federal constitution grants federal judges (including SCOTUS) lifetime appointments, but the actual language of Article III, section one states that: “The Judges, both of the supreme and inferior Courts, shall hold their Offices during good Behavior…”  The actual reason removal of a federal judge for unethical behavior is so rare is that the only enforcement mechanism for determining bad behavior justifying removal of a judge is impeachment and conviction of the misconduct by Congress, which requires 2/3 of Senators voting in favor of conviction.  That’s a tough partisan hurdle to leap, except in the rare case where the conduct is so brazen Senators fear the retribution from voter backlash more than political retribution from within their caucus.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Geminid

      @schrodingers_cat: There actually is such a political school in Europe. French President Macron describes himself as a “Radical Centrist.”

      I think in this country though, “Centrist” is just an invidious descriptor for “Moderate.”

      Reply
    38. 38.

      EmbraceYourInnerCrone

      @Miss Bianca: agreed on Josh Marshall and the rest. I have a hard time listening to him after being treated to such fun takes on Kamala Harris as his “A riddle wrapped in an enigma” piece in August 2024 basically calling her a Manchurian candidate.  Nothing like having our (supposed) own side giving help to the Republicans in undermining the Dem candidate.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Maccheerful

      What’s good about the list is that it demonstrates whether a candidate has thought seriously about the structural issues that have got us here and the real peril to democracy we are currently facing.

      Issues of food and affordability are obviously crucial, and it’s good they are the major parts of the program.  But if a candidate can’t be bothered to also think about larger issues than they aren’t going to be much actual use in changing direction.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Eolirin

      @Old Man Shadow: Folks don’t genuinely want those things, by electoral numbers. This is the often overlooked part of these discussions. The electorate isn’t on the side of the online left and the votes necessary to elect in enough people to accomplish these things do not exist, at least in the distribution necessary given the EC and Senate.

      We would be better spent concinving white men and women to stop voting for Republicans. Then we might have the numbers.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Eolirin

      @cmorenc: Yeah, but the court gets to decide what that means, absent impeachment which is a clear mechanism but one that will never be able to be used against a Republican, so without their consent, any rules Congress attempts to make can be declared unconstitutional.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Eduardo

      This is an excellent list.  Particularly the first two.  I don’t think JM is a wanker and also we should take what people say on the merit of the proposals.  If someone becomes too much a wanker — see Ezra Klein — that spills into the quality of what they propose.

      Supreme Court reform seems really hard but once it becomes something of a real possibility — say 25% chances of happening — it will definitely make the Odious 6 less brazen.

      Puerto Ricans deserve to have representation even if they send Republicans.

      Finally,  the worse the Republican assault on the Republic gets, the more all of that will get track.  Pushing that conversation into the mainstream of Democrats thinking is good.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      beef

      Just wanted to amplify the defense of Josh Marshall. Marshall actually runs a successful journalism business, of the kind that the country desperately needs right now. He’s been consistently on the side of truth & justice for 25 years, and his opinions are grounded in actual knowledge, unlike the podcast bros.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Sure Lurkalot

      Like Miss Bianca, I’m not enamored with the punditry. Perspective is one thing, outsize or flat out undeserved influence is another.

      A list without addressing Citizen’s United and related decisions as numero uno is in the weeds.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      PsiFighter37

      Summary firings of any political appointee who accepted a job from Trump during this term should also be a requisite.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Eolirin

      @Sure Lurkalot: Court and filibuster reform are requirements to fixing Citizens United and Dobbs.

      I think it’s just assumed that the other issues related to all the really bad court rulings would get fixed if we get rid of the filibuster and reform the court.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Steve LaBonne

      Marshall is undeniably correct that we cannot simply go back to the day before Trump- Trump simply stands at the end of a long process of deterioration of a dysfunctional political system.
      And he is also correct to want to see Democrats signaling that they understand this. It will be very hard at best to make serious progress on his list, but another thing he’s correct about is that supporting the filibuster is giving up in advance. None of that is “Democrat bashing”.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Scout211

      @Eolirin: He’s right that without filibuster and court reform there’s not much point in us trying to do anything, because we won’t be able to.

      I don’t disagree, but the worry about eliminating the filibuster is that there will be no protection from a dictator like Trump (and his handlers) from controlling everything in country.  Both houses would only need 51 percent to pass any legislation at the behest of the dear leader.

      Trump keeps pushing the GOP in the senate to end the filibuster and he promises that then the GOP will have a permanent majority.  Will this really happen? Who knows. But if it does, there would be no chance of court reform.  Or election integrity, for that matter.

      I don’t like the filibuster anymore than anyone here, but in this political climate in Washington where the executive branch controls everything, it’s at least a buffer.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      zhena gogolia

      @Miss Bianca: Come sit by me. I can’t believe I just let him charge me another $70.00. That was a panic subscription in the wake of the election, and I’d better cancel it soon.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @Eolirin:

      Court and filibuster reform are requirements to fixing Citizens United and Dobbs.

      Chicken and egg to me. How do we get enough Congresspersons willing to vote for court and filibuster reform when their donors say no no no?

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Steve LaBonne

      @Eolirin: That’s a ridiculous statement. Getting rid of the filibuster and expanding the court are PREREQUISITES for getting stuff done, nobody imagines that they are the getting-done in and of themselves.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Eolirin

      @Steve LaBonne: It does fail to properly grapple with the fact that the reason why we got here is because white people have gone all in on white supremacy in numbers large enough to prevent us from accomplishing anything.

      We need to get rid of the filibuster because getting back to a 60 seat Democratic senate Caucus is impossible.

      So it places all of the effort on the back of the Democratic coalition instead of being willing to give voice to the fact that this is actually a white person problem, and could be immediately ended if white people stopped voting for Republicans in the numbers they do.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Eolirin

      @Steve LaBonne: Citizens and Dobbs and the damage they’ve done are driven not by legislation but by court decisions. The court could reverse itself without congress.

      Also there’s not a lot of need to check Democratic candidates on their willingness to vote for abortion rights legislation, etc because they’re all for it. There’s a context to the list.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Steve LaBonne

      @Eolirin: I totally agree, and also my bad for misreading the comment I was responding to. Nobody should imagine that filibuster / court reform are more than the beginning of the beginning, but they have to happen before anything else is possible.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Steve LaBonne

      @Scout211: If the filibuster were so bad for Senate Republicans, they would have eliminated it long since. In fact it protects them from having to enact some of the craziest and most toxic demands of the MAGA base. That’s why it’s the one thing they have openly defied Trump on.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Betty Cracker

      @schrodingers_cat: That’s (unsurprisingly) how you chose to interpret that post, but “creating purity tests” wasn’t the point; trying to figure out what’s needed to save democracy was.

      If you’re determined to be uncharitable about it, you can correctly argue that “purity tests” will inevitably flow from any exercise in identifying what needs to be done. But that will be true of any firm principle or conviction literally anyone holds, including you.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Shakti

       

      There’s a big gap between “having little institutional power” and “not being willing to maximize what little institutional power you have on behalf of your constituents”.

      That drives arguments unto the heat death of the sun. Is it political malpractice? Is it wise? Who knows?

      Regardless of the merit of these medium to long term action items, while that’s going on :

      It’s TWO weeks (or a week and a half?)  before Thanksgiving and through the holiday season and I haven’t heard a single Democrat call Republicans Grinches or Scrooges or pro Wet Bandits. 

      They should still campaign on Republicans being fucking Scrooge and the Grinch. 

      They stole the Halloween candy,  they took  food out of kids’ mouths, and they repo’ed Tiny Tim’s crutches. 
      Santa’s going to crash his sleigh because Republicans have defunded the NORAD Santa Tracker and will not fund it. 
      Have food drives at the busiest airports, at the hospitals.   Coordinate with the free testing events and  point out that Republicans are driving more and more people to those.   

      Anyone yelling about bribes — “I will help my constituents legally — whether through legislation or otherwise. Republicans want to take it out of the budget, and not fund things already allocated in the budget. [While we’re fighting in court/going through the budget process, etc, we’re here for you.]”

      If you’re centrist or moderate  — being seen to do the most to mitigate things outside of the government the legal system by  taking concrete helpful actions would do so much for “I can’t do so much my hands are tied, being taking swift action is dumb” as code for “I’m a ringer taking a fall in kayfabe as the nicer one” and “I’m good hapless cop, the other guy is bad cop” in “heads, tail, you lose”

      Reply
    63. 63.

      jonas

      @Miss Bianca:  Anyone who is more interested in telling Democrats that they are Democratin’ Rong – as always, as ever, ad infinitum, ad nauseam –  than focusing their fire on what *Republicans* are doing to break the Republic,

      But what does this even mean? Just pointing at Trump and MAGA and screaming “Fascism!!!” all the time isn’t going to get us too far if we don’t have a plan on how to fight it and make sure it can’t threaten the republic again. And people of good faith can disagree on what the best strategy for doing that is. Sometimes it means bringing in some fresh leadership because the ones there now aren’t doing what it takes to get the job done. Lincoln fired a bunch of generals before he got to Grant and it didn’t mean he was surrendering to the Confederacy.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Lynn Dee

      Quote: “Does anyone want to argue with me on that?”

      I subscribe to TPM and have been reading Josh Marshall’s various takes since The Cave. In addition to agreeing, generally, with his political views, I also find his (seemingly) rational disposition soothing at times like this.

      That said, I never thought I’d see a table with a “Change My Mind” sign set up on a front page at BJ.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      stinger

      @Anna: ​
       I don’t live in her state, so my opinion is worthless. But based on BJ comments, a lot of people seem to be enthusiastic about Janet Mills EXCEPT for her position on the filibuster. Are Maine voters besieging her with this fact?

      “I would support you but for this…” Might help her change her position.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Steve LaBonne

      @Scout211:  But it really only “protects” Democrats from doing a lot of popular stuff that needs to be done. We should oppose that kind of “protection”.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Archon

      Chris Hayes said it best on Tim Millers show regarding the filibuster. On the two things Republicans actually care about, enacting tax cuts and nominating right-wing judges, there is no filibuster. So the filibuster at this point exists almost entirely to handicap progressive legislation.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Eolirin

      @Archon: That’s not true though. That’s maybe what their donor class cares about, but it’s not what their base voters care about.

      If the filibuster is gone, a national abortion ban would happen, along with a spate of really awful voting restrictions and anti-LGBTQ legislation. Because it’s the heavy lift of getting that done that’s stalling them out on it. And I’m sure there’s Republicans in the Senate that don’t want to have to take those votes, but they will vote yes on them.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Ishiyama

      The solution to the current Supreme Court mess is obvious. The removal of two of the current Justices, and their replacement by a Democratic President, would satisfy the minimal requirements. And, if given the choice between resigning voluntarily, or having a Democratic Congress raise the number of seats on the Court to, e.g., thirteen, which would Alito & Thomas choose? Pick your Poison. (There is also the threat of bringing criminal charges, like Nixon did to Abe Fortas, but that would be unethical blackmail.)

      Reply
    72. 72.

      iKropoclast

      @Eolirin: The Republican floor with white people being as high as it is isn’t just a media problem

      It’s a culture problem. Media are the strongest enforcers of our cultural norms.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      no body no name

      @Belafon:

      Many of our blue state senators are former moderate Republicans that left the GOP over social issues and because it’s now the party of poor white trash.

      There will always be enough Dem votes to stop any real progress from happening.  Most non voters are smart enough to realize this and want nothing to do with the party of the top 20% which holds all the political, cultural, and social power in it.  That’s a shit fucking deal.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Archon

      @Eolirin: Republican base voters also want gun restrictions, social security and medicare protected along with health insurance subsidies. When did Republican Senators ever care about what their base wants?

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Scout211

      @Steve LaBonne: But it really only “protects” Democrats from doing a lot of popular stuff that needs to be done. We should oppose that kind of “protection”.

      It also requires the Republicans to get to 60 before they can pass a lot of unpopular stuff.

      I can’t say I’m a fan but I understand why the Senate wants to keep it.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      iKropoclast

      So, I just checked over to the FTFNYT real quick and I saw they updated the Epstein story. Evidently after the emails Democrats released, Republicans released 20,000 additional documents.

      I’m paywalled. Anyone heard anything about the content of these documents?

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @stinger:

      Regarding Josh’s #3, I may be mistaken, but I thought Puerto Rico had voted multiple times on statehood and the referendum always failed.

      It’s the opposite. The referendum goes for statehood but then people say, well it wasn’t a real referendum for one reason or another.

      In my view the only thing holding it up stateside is that the people who live there speak Spanish and are mostly not white. For people who live in Puerto Rico who do not want to become a state, I do not know what their reasons are, but I would guess that they do not want their own culture and world to be absorbed or eradicated by that of the USA.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Belafon

      @stinger:

      Regarding Josh’s #5, how hard would it be to pass a law requiring all legislative maps to be drawn by nonpartisan commissions?

       
      I would say kind of hard. First, you would have to get a Supreme Court that would look at anything otherwise being a civil rights violation. Then, you would have to reinstate the fact that disenfranchisement is a civil rights violation. Then we would have to deal with all of the litigation and make sure Democrats are in power long enough to make it stick. And even then, what happens when Ohio ignores the new maps, like they are doing now, even though they’re required to follow them by their own state?

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Omnes Omnibus

      These are all valid thing to shoot for.  Some will be more difficult to achieve than others and few will be easy.  Are we proposing pronating people who say this is going to take time?  IMO if we are in a position to do all of this at once, it would mean a Great Depression level catastrophe has occurred and I doubt that most of us would cheer for that.

      People may commence calling me someone who thinks he is a liberal because he voted for Obama and supports gay rights.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      prostratedragon

      @Mike E: ​

      In the sweet by-and-by. Those Amendments came about only because in the wake of the Confederate defeat, that faction was unable to weigh in with the same force. We seem unlikely to have the equivalent anytime soon.

      From the Wikipedia overview of the 13th Amendment whivh anolished slavery:

      To ensure that abolition was beyond legal challenge, an amendment to the Constitution to that effect was drafted. On April 8, 1864, the Senate passed an amendment to abolish slavery. After one unsuccessful vote and extensive legislative maneuvering by the Lincoln administration, the House followed suit on January 31, 1865. The measure was swiftly ratified by nearly all Northern states, along with a sufficient number of border states up to the assassination of President Lincoln. However, the approval came via his successor, President Andrew Johnson, who encouraged the “reconstructed” Southern states of Alabama, North Carolina, and Georgia to agree, which brought the count to 27 states, leading to its adoption before the end of 1865.

      By “reconstructed” is meant that the legislatures of those States were re-formed under the supervision of President Johnson who, whatever his other many flaws, was an abolitionist.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Redshift

      @stinger:

      Regarding Josh’s #3, I may be mistaken, but I thought Puerto Rico had voted multiple times on statehood and the referendum always failed.

      Marshall would probably agree that this should be taken as shorthand for “support whatever status PR chooses.”

      I’d be interested to see whether a firm commitment to follow through (from Democrats, at least) shifts the outcome of the next referendum. The difference between voting on what you demand (which always gets ignored) and voting on what’s likely to happen seems significant.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Eolirin

      @Archon: Their base voters keep voting for them. So they clearly don’t care about the things they say they do. At least not more than they care about what Republicans are actually giving them.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Castor Canadensis

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage:

      Canada does it fairly well: riding boundaries are set by an comission consisting of one judge + two appointees. They decide based on:

      Population equality (primary)
      Communities of interest/identity
      Historical patterns
      Geographic manageability
      Public input from hearings

      The “Communities of Interest” aren’t political parties. In fact, a  community of interest can embrace just about anything, from the advantages of the old district to the idea of natural boundaries, not to mention rural or urban character, ties among municipalities, neighbourhood life in the city, economic interests, or linguistic or ethnic character. They’re factors in the detailed layout.

      TL;DR: Electoral Boundaries Readjustment Act, laws.justice.gc.ca/eng/acts/E-3/FullText.html

      Reply
    93. 93.

      prostratedragon

      Oh, and fwmoiw, the filibuster can be an anmoying stumbling block; while Dems are in the minority, it is our stumbling block. I don’t see getting excercised about it until we have a majority, and I certainly don’t see campaigning on it with such fervor while we are trying to build that majority based on the votes of everyday Americans.​ There have got to be better uses for that scarce energy

      Reply
    94. 94.

      iKropoclast

      @Eolirin: I, a Republican who doesn’t vote in primaries, support gun safety and diversity initiatives. My Republican friend, who doesn’t vote in primaries, feels the same way.

      From this I must conclude that Republicans are electing people who support gun safety and diversity initiatives, like we do…

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Anna

      @stinger:  I haven’t heard of the filibuster being on the radar of normies. A few politically aware friends have talked about it. Most people who I’ve talked with about the primary are Platner supporters. Probably because he’s shiny and new. They’re excited about him. I’m not.

      But you’re right. I will contact the Mills campaign about her position on the filibuster. My expectations are low, but at least I will have tried.

      Reply
    97. 97.

      Ishiyama

      @Eolirin: Nope. It’s still blackmail to offer to not bring charges in return for the victim doing something they are not legally required to do, even if the victim is guilty. “I know your guilty secret, so you have to obey me.”

      Reply
    98. 98.

      Belafon

      @iKropoclast:

      From this I must conclude that Republicans are electing people who support gun safety and diversity initiatives, like we do… without really thinking about their support for gun safety and diversity initiatives

      Reply
    99. 99.

      chemiclord

      The problem is that Marshall isn’t exactly taking a novel road here. “Change or Purge” has been a rallying cry from the left for 20 years, and every election, primary voters go, “Meh to that” and re-elect the boring, milleqtoast rep with the name they are familiar with.

      America doesn’t have a representative problem. It has an electorate problem, and the only answer to that is years (if not decades) of ground level work that the left flank has refused to do since the start.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      He made an exception for legislators in red or reddish purple states, which I completely agree with. I think Puerto Rico should be a state, if they want to be. I’m fine with DC being a state OR limiting the Presidents control over the state.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      Suzanne

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      People may commence calling me someone who thinks he is a liberal because he voted for Obama and supports gay rights. 

      LMAO. Gatekeeping is always so very, “I WAS INTO THEM BEFORE THEY WERE POPULAR!!!”

      Reply
    103. 103.

      Eolirin

      @iKropoclast: I don’t think people are quite that detached from campaign rhetoric. It’s pretty hard to fail to notice all the gun humping so many Republicans do.

      But being pro gun control is usually not something someone is a single issue voter over, and the reverse is not true.

      People are pro all sorts of things but intensity is what determines voting patterns.

      Reply
    105. 105.

      tobie

      I think many of Marshall’s suggestions would work on the condition that there is an army of legal experts already at work drafting legislation on everything from tax policy (notoriously complex), court reform, exec branch reform, administrative reform, antitrust priorities, and so on. Dems will have two years to correct course before the next Senate and House elections are held. Americans are fickle voters and easily influenced by propaganda. Republicans, corporate lobbyists, the super wealthy, social media dons, and hostile foreign govts will be in overdrive demonizing a Dem Congress. There will be no time to waste passing reforms.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      tam1MI

      @Anna: I was going to vote for Janet Mills for senate, despite deep misgivings that she’s a radical centrist. But she’s barely announced and already made it clear she does not want to get rid of the filibuster. I may end up ranking her a lot lower than I would have expected as well.

      Bear in mind you have other choices in the primary besides Mills and Totenkopf Guy.

      Reply
    107. 107.

      Eolirin

      @Ishiyama: I think the standard of behavior that should be expected from a Supreme Court Justice is higher and that having committed a crime is disqualifying for the position and getting them out of it is more important a consideration, but fine, just charge them with whatever crimes you can find.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      Geminid

      @Steve LaBonne: Senate Democrats can vote a filibuster carveout for any important reform where they have 51 votes for the underlying legislation. They tried that in 2022, for the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, but Manchin and Sinema voted no.

      A willingness to vote for carveouts is good enough for me. Josh Marshall wants to make support for across-the-board abolition of the filibuster a litmus test for Democratic primary candidates, and I think that is unwise. This may appeal to partisan Democrats, but there are many states and even more Congressional districts where a candidate cannot win with only the votes of partisan Democrats.

      In my state of Virginia, no Democrat can win without carrying almost half of the Independent* vote. I’m pretty sure my Representative, Eugene Vindman, had to carry at least half of the Indie vote to win the the 7th CD.

      I believe this is true for Maine also. There must be a lot of swing voters there if Susan Collins won in 2020 by a comfortable margin while Donald Trump.lost.

      So before Maine Democrats follow Josh Marshall’s marching orders, I Ihink they ought to consider how filibuster abolition and DC statehood play among all the voters their Senate candidate needs to win, and not just their own feelings. I expect Janet Mills will, and I hope she does.

      * I will take this opportunity to once again critique a trope I often see expressed here:

      “Independents are just embarrassed Republicans.”

      This is only one half of a finding repeated by many political scientists because it is based on solid social science research; that is:

      “Most Independents are either embarrassed Republicans *or* embarrassed Democrats.”

      This is more than a nit I am picking because the first formulation can lead to flawed political analysis, where people dismiss Independents as a negligible factor in elections when they often make the difference in battleground states and districts.

      You can say whatever you want about Independents, but you can’t say they don’t vote; and some of them are in fact swing voters who do not neccesarily see all things the way partisan Democrats do.

      Reply
    110. 110.

      Castor Canadensis

      @brendancalling: I’d start with one, egregious, case and start fund-raising and advertising loudly. Then report the predictions once they’re dire enough for that person.

      Then say to the others, “next?”

      Alberta does recall elections, so it’s easier there.

      Reply
    111. 111.

      Melancholy Jaques

      Regarding DC statehood, is the only reason that we want them to have two senators? What are the other reasons?

      Reply
    113. 113.

      iKropoclast

      @Eolirin: it’s pretty hard to fail to notice all the gun humping so many Republicans do.

      Guns may have been the wrong issue. But I think of my Trumpy parents who spend a lot of time on infotainment cable who think we should have more immigration, the process should be simpler, and Democrats are the obstacle to that.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      Redshift

      Another one I’d put on the list is support for prosecuting every Trump official who is breaking the law now but isn’t getting charged because of their corruption of the federal justice system, and being vocal about it, now. “The Roberts Court may have given Trump immunity to commit crimes, but not you.” It’s important to try to harder for them to recruit minions to engage in further destruction, and to discourage it when the next Trumpist tries this again.

      No “looking forward, not back.” I understand some of that is typically necessary so an administration has time and attention to accomplish things, but this time, it’s the whole ball game.

      Reply
    116. 116.

      Eolirin

      @Melancholy Jaques: DC has very little control over its own function, but has no representation in the body that controls it. And it’s got a bigger population than some states. DC residents very badly want it.

      Reply
    117. 117.

      iKropoclast

      @Melancholy Jaques: is the only reason that we want them to have two senators? What are the other reasons?

      DC has no federal elected representation and the feds have a lot of power over how DC is run. They’re disenfranchised in the most literal possible way.

      Not everything is a tactic.

      Reply
    118. 118.

      p.a.

      Marshall’s list, especially items 1&2, isn’t a litmus test for running as a Democrat.  It’s a litmus test for running as an effective Democrat.  The 1789 Constitution is cooked.  The code for breaking it is clear.  If you’re banking on tRump being sui generis, that’s quite a gamble you’re taking with 360 million people.  Even if he is a one-time freak, others will try too.  His list is an attempt to rebuild the guardrails.  Politicians of any stripe who can’t see that are like the German conservatives in 1932-33.

      Reply
    119. 119.

      Suzanne

      @Melancholy Jaques:

      Regarding DC statehood, is the only reason that we want them to have two senators? What are the other reasons? 

      My good friend, who lived in D.C. for many years (now is in VA) was very passionate about this. And he always said, “Because I’m a citizen just like you, and I pay taxes just like you”. The pro-statehood D.C. license plates read, “End Taxation Without Representation”. That’s a good enough argument for me.

      Reply
    120. 120.

      Paul in KY

      @Another Scott: Have to get rid of filibuster to get DC and Puerto Rico statehood. Unless we get 60 Dem senators :-)

      GOP thinks that is 4 more assured Dem Senate seats and absolutely will fight to death to stop (unless we divide Idaho and Wyoming into 2 states each).

      Reply
    122. 122.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @wenchacha: Heather explained a lot on last night’s politics chat on YouTube. It definitely unruffled my feathers. She been steadily helpful and sensible.

      I wonder what she thinks of josh Marshall ideas here

      Reply
    124. 124.

      Anna

      @tam1MI:  The candidate I preferred dropped out after Mills announced. Then Mills announced her support for the filibuster. So I’ll probably vote as strategically as I can.

      I want Collins gone and I want to beat her in an election. No retirement. I think this could be our last chance.

      Reply
    126. 126.

      Eolirin

      @iKropoclast: That’s… unfortunate and I have no idea how to counter it, but Republicans explicitly campaign on restricting it further all the time, and most of their voters are responding to anti-immigrant sentiment, which is the norm and more common in left leaning voters than we maybe like to admit.

      I also suspect they’re not single issue voters on immigration either. Why do your parents vote Republican? Were they okay with the They’re Eating the Pets! stuff? How did they justify that?

      Reply
    128. 128.

      Kathleen

      @artem1s: I agree. They had to get things moving. I’m hoping against hope that the Dems will be able to negotiate something relative to tax credit relief for ACA. Call me crazy but there’s a lot of volatility, Rethugs are in disarray and an opening might be created somehow. Other that I think the rest of the of the compromise is not terribly bad.

      Reply
    129. 129.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Melancholy Jaques:

      DC native here (proud graduate of the now-defunct Providence Hospital maternity ward).

      It’s about basic representation and unlike in PR where they’ve been able to vote on what they want to do, DC’s never even been given that chance.

      It’s another example of how the Constitution and it’s focus on *land* and not *people* is marred.

      WY has a population of 587K.

      DC has a population of 689K.

      One has a Congressperson (and DC’s delegate “representation” is beyond a joke) and 2 Senators per the Constitution.

      The other has jack shit.

      Just another example of the inequities that are built into our system of gubmint.

      Reply
    130. 130.

      Kathleen

      @Eolirin: The think media and psyops are creating a lot of fake outrage and blowing things way out of proportion. Way out of proportion, My position is that any pundit of “liberal” pod bro/broette/SubStacker that blows this out of proportion I consider an ally of Donald Trump.  He said Democrats are the enemy. Too many people are doing the same thing.

      Reply
    132. 132.

      iKropoclast

      @Eolirin: You’d be shocked at the number of issues where they have the reasoning right but drop the conclusion. They are accepting of trans folk, but refuse to believe Republicans are using the law to discriminate against them. They think more should be done to help working people, but they buy into the “welfare queen” rhetoric explicitly as an excuse why something like Medicaid couldn’t be expanded to more low to middle income workers, or everyone. Will happily work for a black manager, fully embrace the DEI rhetoric.

      Like they’re oblivious about anything they haven’t directly experienced

      But they do have some committed Republican things. My mom has a real big up her ass about teachers. My dad loves guns. Also, sometimes I’m not so sure my dad is being sincere so much as trying to win an argument. Like all his rote Faux rhetoric about Trump the peacemaker is the opposite of what he would say during the W times, he won’t admit it.

      Reply
    134. 134.

      Suzanne

      @iKropoclast:

      You’d be shocked at the number of issues where they have the reasoning right but drop the conclusion. They are accepting of trans folk, but refuse to believe Republicans are using the law to discriminate against them. They think more should be done to help working people, but they buy into the “welfare queen” rhetoric explicitly as an excuse why something like Medicaid couldn’t be expanded to more low to middle income workers, or everyone. Will happily work for a black manager, fully embrace the DEI rhetoric.

      Yeah this. There is just a ton of this.

      Reply
    135. 135.

      Redshift

      @Melancholy Jaques:

      Regarding DC statehood, is the only reason that we want them to have two senators? What are the other reasons?

      It was mentioned above (in addition to the simple fact that they’re American citizens and should have representation) that this year has been a showcase for how their lack of full rights can be abused. Just to name a few:

      • Non-federal felonies in DC are charged and prosecuted by the US Attorney for DC, not the district’s AG
      • The president controls the DC national guard (having a would-be authoritarian legally able to have military control of the capital city)
      • Congress gets to reject laws passed by city elected officials and otherwise mess with them, and has veto power (line item, I think) over the DC budget. Like this year, DC had a law restricting police chases because it’s dangerous to residents, and Congress killed it because they want to turn cops loose.

      And that’s just off the top of my head.

      Reply
    136. 136.

      prostratedragon

      @Mike E:  We can still try things that move  in that direction. For this list, maybe court reform is likliest: establish that #justices = #circuits; add some necessary circuits to manage workload; set legalized standards for Good Behavior to apply to all federal judges and justices. Me, I’d wait until after the ’28 election to get that going in earnest (ETA except for the Behavior reforms; now, please).

      Reply
    137. 137.

      Socolofi

      I’m a big fan of everything Josh says, but he’s putting the cart before the horse here. Meaning, we’re all now in an era where we’re going to build and define our 3rd Republic (where the 2nd is post-Civil War). There’s no going back to the way things were; Congress has given away too much power, the President has taken too much, and the Court has surrendered Stare Decisis, meaning it’s now clearly a political arm and not an impartial arbiter.

      What I hope we get is someone who can articulate what that means to people. The GOP’s version is the rich get richer and can do what they want, while poor white Christians are above poor non-white / non-Christians. Democrats need a much simpler, clearer, and more attractive vision and then the will to make it a reality. Then we can start to have people take scary action like nuking the filibuster to make that vision a reality.

      Reply
    138. 138.

      Matt McIrvin

      @stinger: Some of the Puerto Rican statehood referenda have succeeded… but in ways that always cast a cloud on whether the referendum really reflects popular opinion. It may not, at this point, even be possible to hold a legit referendum.

      Part of the problem is that opinion for a long time has been split mostly three ways, between support for independence, support for statehood, and support for the status quo, with nobody having a majority. And the statehood faction is actually the political right in Puerto Rico. I’m not convinced that PR would be a guaranteed Democratic constituency either–it depends.

      So this is a lot more complicated than mainland liberals or conservatives seem to think it is.

      I’m on board with DC statehood, though it’d probably require a constitutional amendment unless they can do some hack like separating out most of DC from the largely uninhabited federal district. Puerto Rico is another question and it depends on what the Puerto Ricans want, not on what we want.

      Reply
    140. 140.

      Gretchen

      @Miss Bianca: I disagree about Josh Marshall just being a member of the white guys opinion-having chorus. Ezra Klein and Matt Yglesias have never done anything but have opinions since their first gigs as opinion-havers in college. They have no particular expertise.

      Marshall has a PhD in American History and has a deep understanding of our system and how we got here, so what he thinks is possible and what should happen next is an informed one.

      Reply
    141. 141.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Melancholy Jaques: Trump has been acting like an over-the-top tyrant in DC to a degree that he can’t in other blue cities because they’re not federal territory. Muriel Bowser really can’t do anything to stop him. To me that is a clear example of why they need statehood.

      Reply
    142. 142.

      Gretchen

      Lawrence O’Donnell did a good interview with Sheldon Whitehouse last night that changed my perspective. For one thing, he said there were several more Senators that were ready to step in and vote to end the shutdown if those 8 didn’t. He said it’s not Schumer’s job to herd the caucus like the Speaker of the House – Senators don’t respond to pressure from other senators except in very marginal circumstances and have their own ideas. Tim Kaine has always said that as a Virginia senator his first priority was the federal workers in his state. He does think that there will be a vote on the subsidies and thinks it will be good to get Republicans on record. In sum, I think senators know more about the moving parts of this than we opinion-havers on the outside.

      Reply
    143. 143.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Betty Cracker: Isn’t the road to hell paved with good intentions? Your intentions in putting up that list were no doubt honorable. But  I  am afraid that it will be used as a purity test

      To achieve these goals we need to get solid majorities. Not create roadblocks to electing more Ds.

      Reply
    144. 144.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Redshift: In principle, Trump could have anyone he wants legally murdered within the limits of the District of Columbia. Just send assassins to kill them with a promise of a pardon, then do the pardon the second he gets word the hit is done. Then pardon himself for good measure.

      Of course, everyone knows Trump isn’t big on promises and that may be the only impediment to the scheme. You still can’t pardon someone for a crime they haven’t committed yet (a James Bond-style license to kill), though I’m sure a lot of people would want Trump to have that power.

      Reply
    145. 145.

      Gretchen

      DC statehood would be a good thing but I’ve heard that a lot of Puero Ricans don’t want it. They want to be independent and able to make their own trade deals because they are located at a key shipping point and could benefit from their own shipping deals with Europe and South America.

      Reply
    147. 147.

      tam1MI

      @no body no name: Many of our blue state senators are former moderate Republicans that left the GOP over social issues and because it’s now the party of poor white trash.

      And their names are….?

      Reply
    148. 148.

      iKropoclast

      @schrodingers_cat: As long as it is primarily affecting primary election behavior, I don’t see the problem.

      In the end, Josh Marshall is just a man with an opinion. It’s up to everyone else what they do with that opinion.

      Reply
    149. 149.

      dc

      Josh Marshall isn’t the decider for Puerto Rico. Even if statehood can get around 50% when it isn’t a binding vote, proposing statehood in a binding referendum would likely get a lower result. I also don’t know why people think Puerto Rico would send Democrats to the House and the Senate. Some, yeah, but not all. Look at their current governor, she’s with the New Progressive (hahahaha) Party, affiliated with Repubs.​​

      Reply
    151. 151.

      Matt McIrvin

      @iKropoclast: It’s possible to justify just about anything based on a distorted or made-up picture of what is going on in reality.

      E.g. the way that, at least before DOGE, most Americans wanted foreign aid severely cut… to a level that was far ABOVE what we actually spent. They didn’t think US foreign aid should be nearly nonexistent, they had false beliefs about how much it actually was.

      If you really believe that every election won by Democrats in recent years was swung by millions of illegal immigrant voters being brought in unmarked white vans, you’re going to support a lot of draconian vote-security measures that don’t make sense and mostly suppress the vote. The reasoning is sound, it’s just based on a fantasy about what’s true.

      Reply
    152. 152.

      iKropoclast

      @dc: I also don’t know why people think Puerto Rico would send Democrats to the House and the Senate.

      I don’t know why people think that’s more important than representation in your own government.

      Reply
    153. 153.

      Melancholy Jaques

      Of all the reasons listed why DC should be a state, which ones do you all think are the most persuasive for the great mass of people who either oppose or don’t care?

      I ask because this question has been kicking around since I was in college (The Ohio State University, Class of 1980) and to the best of my knowledge, there’s been no movement on it.

      Pretty much the same with Puerto Rico statehood.

      Reply
    154. 154.

      tam1MI

      @chemiclord: America doesn’t have a representative problem. It has an electorate problem, and the only answer to that is years (if not decades) of ground level work that the left flank has refused to do since the start.

      You and I butted heads in a previous thread, but on this point I am in absolute 100% agreement with you. The left blank is great at making demands, they are lousy at persuading people.

      Reply
    155. 155.

      iKropoclast

      @Matt McIrvin: The reasoning is sound, it’s just based on a fantasy about what’s true.

      Which, to bring this back to the beginning, is why I think corporate media influence and conventional wisdom sloppiness are the main things holding us back.

      Conversations can’t advance if we can’t get on a common set of facts. Racism can’t be seen if colorblind narratives constantly support spurious arguments why this thing predominantly hurting minorities isn’t racist because all the language is polite and just stuff everyone knows and is thinking and is just afraid to say.

      Reply
    157. 157.

      Matt McIrvin

      @iKropoclast: They could get that by leaving the United States, too. My impression is that independence is a distant third in support behind statehood and the status quo, but it’s enough support to keep statehood from having a majority rather than a plurality, and I think support for independence has been growing lately rather than shrinking (can you blame them?)

      Reply
    158. 158.

      Redshift

      For me, the dividing line is between officials who understand that an authoritarian takeover attempt can’t be fought using only normal means, and those who don’t. This is what I mean when I talk about fighters.

      Way too many many senators and congresspeople are still clearly operating on the basis of “we just have to win the midterms and then we can fix things.” I get that they think of their job as being legislators, but that alone isn’t going to get the job done. They need to be figuring out whatever they can do to throw sand in the gears of the takeover, fight lawlessness, protect the government against destruction, and protect elections. I’m a lot more sympathetic to the ones who try whatever they can think of and fail a lot than ones who figure out what they’re confident will work and only do that.

      The other half is that the goal can’t be to go back to “normal”, because normal is what got us here. I don’t want to spend the rest of my life one bout of inflation away from an authoritarian takeover. This relates more to Marshall’s list, but for movement-building, it’s important to be clear that we understand where we were wasn’t good, and we intend to create something better, even if we don’t define all of it up front.

      Reply
    161. 161.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Melancholy Jaques:

      Of all the reasons listed why DC should be a state, which ones do you all think are the most persuasive for the great mass of people who either oppose or don’t care?

      For the opponents, none of them, because the reason they oppose is that DC is full of Black people and liberals.

      Reply
    162. 162.

      iKropoclast

      @Matt McIrvin: I think support for independence has been growing lately rather than shrinking (can you blame them?)

      Not at all. I mean I haven’t spent super a lot of time over there, so my opinion doesn’t mean much, but that’s what I’d be choosing.

      Shit, I wouldn’t mind a little more independence from the federal government here.

      Reply
    163. 163.

      Matt McIrvin

      @iKropoclast: Yeah… also, another thing that makes independence sentiment hard to gauge is that it seems to be a much more popular position among mainland Americans from Puerto Rico than among people in Puerto Rico.

      Reply
    164. 164.

      Betty Cracker

      @schrodingers_cat: Here’s how you described my post:

      All it amounts to is creating purity tests for running and governing as a Democrat.

      I wouldn’t describe it as “malign,” but IMO, it’s reductive and dismissive. You’re entitled to your opinion, but as the person who wrote the post, I think I’m in a better position to describe the intent behind it than you are.

      Reply
    165. 165.

      Redshift

      @schrodingers_cat:

      To achieve these goals we need to get solid majorities. Not create roadblocks to electing more Ds.

      Marshall says:

      Unless you’re a Democratic senator from a red state — holding a seat probably no one else could hold — you should absolutely be primaried with the intent of removing you from office at the first opportunity.

      We’re talking about primaries here. That’s where we should be hashing out what kind of Democrats we want (and the incumbent can try to adapt, too.) If you think that should be clearer, I wouldn’t disagree, but it’s not a purity test unless you think the intent is to tell people not to vote for the Democrat if we don’t win the primary, which it clearly isn’t.

      Will there be some people who take their marbles and go home if they don’t win? Sure, we’ve had plenty of history of that with some Dem voters. But will it be more than the ones who stay home if we don’t make demands in primaries because we’re more afraid of losing incumbents? In the current climate, I doubt it.

      Reply
    166. 166.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Matt McIrvin:

      Gentrification is changing that, at least as far as black people are concerned.

      There was a 9% drop in the black population between 2010-2020 and a 3% rise in white population.  As it stands now, it’s 39% white, 41% black.

      My guess is once it’s majority white, for some reason that I can’t figure out, statehood for DC might get one step closer to becoming a reality. /s

      Of course as long as those whites are some flavor of (D), it’ll still be harder.

      From an historical standpoint, DC was massively white in the 1950 Census, I think 70%.  The next 20 years of white flight changed all of that.

      Reply
    168. 168.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @Matt McIrvin:

      Are there no persuadable voters on DC statehood?

      We have to do better than “because it is right, just, and equitable” because voters have shown over and over that they don’t care about those things. And until voters are convinced, it will be one of those things that’s always talked about but never done.

      Reply
    170. 170.

      dc

      @iKropoclast: Marshall is suggesting statehood not for the good of Puerto Rico but because he takes for granted that it will send 2 Dems to the Senate and more Dems than Repubs to the House. He’s not concerned at all with Puerto Rico or Puerto Ricans as such.

      Reply
    171. 171.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Betty Cracker: I am not doubting your intent. I was commenting on how such a list could be used

      I am so old that  I remember how the M4ALL debate was used to hamstring the potential D nominee. And the guy who didn’t fall for it won the nomination, Biden

      These lists do not operate in a political reality we live in where Republicans exist and the media is hostile to Ds.

      Reply
    172. 172.

      gene108

      Josh misses an important point Trump exposed. A need to define crimes and punishments that are mentioned in the Constitution, but have little to no case law about how to adjudicate them because no one violated the Constitution as brazenly as Trump.

      The Emoluments clause jumps to mind. A bunch of cases were filed during Trump 1.0, but were dismissed because no plaintiff had standing.

      Laws against the kind of violent insurrection on J6 need to be tightened. Too few people were prosecuted, and the penalties were absurdly light for trying to overthrow the government.

      I’m sure there are other abuses that need to be dealt with.

      Reply
    173. 173.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @gene108:

      May well be a dead thread but the reason we don’t have those definitions and protections is that until the MAGA cult, they weren’t needed. None of that asshole’s outrages – not even one of them – would have been survivable for any other known politician. Historians will wonder why.

      Reply
    174. 174.

      LAC

      @EmbraceYourInnerCrone: Amen.  And where is the concern about the federal workforce in this list?  How does he expect the process of implementation of changes to the laws? The federal workforce has been decimated and demoralized by this administration in ways that will be hard to come back to.  Any permanent  structural changes will need to there too.

      It isn’t that these voices need not to be heard.   It is sometimes that they can suck the oxygen out of the room.

      Reply
    175. 175.

      OGliberal

      @jonas I look at it this way.  We – liberals, Democrats…you know, not insane people – have no power over the Republican Party or Trump.  None.  The only people who have anywhere near that power and who can do something are our elected Democrats.  That’s why we have them, that’s why we elect them.  We can debate about “to cave or not to cave” but while these elected Dems may have done many great things, the fact that the Republicans control all three branches of our federal government currently means that our elected Dems are doing something wrong, and have been.  Yes, voters have responsibility here but you have to give people more of a reason to vote for you than “we’re not them”.  I know that’s not the Dems only message but voters giving Donald Trump a second non-consecutive term after seeing whatever the hell that was just 4-years earlier, and also giving him a compliant Congress at the same time, which was preceded by giving him a first term where he cemented a solid wingut majority on SCOTUS even though everybody knew he could and would do that if he won that first term, means the Dems messaging is just not very good. Which means they are doing the most important thing wrong – convincing enough people to vote for them v. bad guys.  And I think that’s why the non-normies – ie, people here – were so disheartened with the cave…because they saw fight, they saw a coherent message evolving, and then just saw it kind of go away because a bunch of Senators (more than the 8 Schumer allowed to vote for cloture- that was just the number the bare number they needed) got cold feet and/or were worried Aunt Grace wasn’t going to be able to make it to Thanksgiving dinner.

      What Josh Marshall is noting aren’t original or even crazy ideas – but they could help to prevent this insanity from happening again – and our elected officials are the only ones who can try to make those things happy because the other side is just fine with the status quo because it really works for them…and they don’t even really have to try hard.

      Now, I have no idea what to do about white people in this country – that seems to be an almost insurmountable hurdle.  Sure, you can get enough of them on your side every once in a while, usually when “Daddy” screws up…but they go right back to “Daddy” the moment things aren’t completely fucked up.  Don’t know how to change that but seriously considering advice like Josh Marshall is offering probably wouldn’t hurt.

      Reply
    176. 176.

      LAC

      @Melancholy Jaques: I think it is more complicated than that:

      “DC can become a state through the same process as other states: Congress passing a statehood bill by a simple majority, followed by the President signing it. However, due to DC’s unique status as a federal district, a constitutional amendment may be necessary to repeal the 23rd Amendment, and significant political opposition exists due to the likely Democratic representation a new state would bring. “

      Reply
    177. 177.

      Eolirin

      @LAC: There have been proposed work arounds to that that wouldn’t require an amendment, just a Supreme Court that was willing to allow it.

      Reply
    178. 178.

      Matt McIrvin

      @LAC: Yes. There have been hack-ish ideas proposed to get around that, such as leaving a largely uninhabited area around the Mall and the Federal Triangle as the capital district and making the areas of the city where people live the new state. But I probably don’t understand what legal troubles such a proposal might have. (One I do worry about is that the last Constitutional amendment we passed about this might then grant that mostly-uninhabited area DC’s 3 electoral votes. It would become the rottenest of rotten boroughs.)

      Reply
    179. 179.

      Matt McIrvin

      @gene108:

      A need to define crimes and punishments that are mentioned in the Constitution, but have little to no case law about how to adjudicate them because no one violated the Constitution as brazenly as Trump.

      There was a flurry of this kind of reform after Watergate and the abuses of the Vietnam era.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.