It seems that the Miss World competition is entering its final stages, which means individual countries are selecting their champions to contest the global prize.

The winner of the Miss Mundo Chile pageant completely ruled the talent competition, leading to lines I have to confess I could never have imagined reading in a news story:

27-year old model Ignacia Fernández, who is also the singer and founder of Santiago-based progressive death metal band Decessus, has been crowned Miss World Chile 2025 (Miss Mundo Chile). She will now represent Chile at the 73rd Miss World competion next year. During the semi-finals for Miss World Chile, Ignacia surprised judges during the talent competition with a death metal performance featuring guttural vocals, joined by her Decessus bandmate, guitarist Carlos Palma.

Without further ado, let us savor:

This thread is as open as the back door of the Paradise club when intermission means a smoke break.