More Respite (of a sort)

It seems that the Miss World competition is entering its final stages, which means individual countries are selecting their champions to contest the global prize.

The winner of the Miss Mundo Chile pageant completely ruled the talent competition, leading to lines I have to confess I could never have imagined reading in a news story:

27-year old model Ignacia Fernández, who is also the singer and founder of Santiago-based progressive death metal band Decessus, has been crowned Miss World Chile 2025 (Miss Mundo Chile). She will now represent Chile at the 73rd Miss World competion next year.

During the semi-finals for Miss World Chile, Ignacia surprised judges during the talent competition with a death metal performance featuring guttural vocals, joined by her Decessus bandmate, guitarist Carlos Palma.

Without further ado, let us savor:

This thread is as open as the back door of the Paradise club when intermission means a smoke break.

 

      Trivia Man

      Best response ive seen “i bet metal fans are way more supportive of her pageant side than pageant fans are of her metal side.”

      Wapiti

      The judges, fearing this otherworldly performance might actually be otherworldly, decided that getting Senora Fernández out of Chile as soon as possible might spare their country.

      coin operated

      Me gob…’tis smacked.

      It’s still death metal…lyrics I can never understand no matter what language they’re singing in.

      Reply

