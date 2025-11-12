On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

BigJimSlade

Pictures from around Saas-Fee, Switzerland. We stayed at Haus Aristella in a studio apartment which we really liked. Check-in consisted of giving the proprietor a call, and him telling us that we’re in apartment #2 and the door is open. It was a similar situation in Milan. We had to call to check in because they don’t staff someone there 24/7 when they only have a handful of rooms/apartments. I have tracfone, which has no international service (at least my plan doesn’t), so I got an e-sim for Europe with data and calling. That came in handy, in fact, was totally necessary, for these couple of circumstances! Also, since “Aristella” is close to “Artibella” I, enjoyably, had this song playing in my head off and on the whole time.

Bonus cat pic! There were a handful of cats we saw around town. One of them (not this one) waltzed right into our apartment (it was on the ground floor). We gave it a scritch and escorted it out. I was a little disappointed it didn’t visit again.

Bonus goat video. This is directly above the north-west side of town and maybe 1,000 feet up. Note later in the video that you have to watch where you step. These little landmines were all over the mountainside.