BigJimSlade
Pictures from around Saas-Fee, Switzerland. We stayed at Haus Aristella in a studio apartment which we really liked. Check-in consisted of giving the proprietor a call, and him telling us that we’re in apartment #2 and the door is open. It was a similar situation in Milan. We had to call to check in because they don’t staff someone there 24/7 when they only have a handful of rooms/apartments. I have tracfone, which has no international service (at least my plan doesn’t), so I got an e-sim for Europe with data and calling. That came in handy, in fact, was totally necessary, for these couple of circumstances! Also, since “Aristella” is close to “Artibella” I, enjoyably, had this song playing in my head off and on the whole time.
Bonus cat pic! There were a handful of cats we saw around town. One of them (not this one) waltzed right into our apartment (it was on the ground floor). We gave it a scritch and escorted it out. I was a little disappointed it didn’t visit again.
Bonus goat video. This is directly above the north-west side of town and maybe 1,000 feet up. Note later in the video that you have to watch where you step. These little landmines were all over the mountainside.
Step off the bus and this is the view you are greeted with. Saas-Fee is car-free except for some little electric vehicles used for local purposes, so it’s very nice to walk around in!
It even has a modern church.
And of course they decorate with flowers.
Bonus pic, from our hike across the valley, which was a bit of a flower reserve, they had little plaques telling you about certain flowers. This was the only one I took a picture of.
The town also has some traditional buildings still hanging around. The circular concrete things were to keep rodents out.
We saw crazy faces carved into wood pretty regularly around here.
If you walked about 10 minutes down a pleasant path you come upon a restaurant with a wide patio and lovely views of the valley below. That’s not Saas-Fee down there, that’s Saas-Grund (we took a bus there, then caught 2 gondolas up to get some views, and then start a hike from the middle stop, which has been covered in a couple other posts).
This is where we stayed – we had the front corner apartment. It was lovely and quiet. It might have been nice to be up on a balcony, but then no cat would’ve sauntered in.
I’ve shown views from the patio, but from my side. This was my wife’s view.
One from a hike. Yes that peak coming out of my shoulder has a cross on top. As a reminder, they put crosses on top of all sorts of crazy peaks. Like, it’s hard enough to get up there, but they they brought materials and built something. Of coures, in WWI they were carrying arms up into the mountains, so making crosses was easy in comparison. To give you an idea of how committed they are to this sort of behavior, they even put a little madonna shrine in the middle of a cliff face. From this post (from a few years ago).
