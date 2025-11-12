Gift link:

… Researchers analyzed data from approximately 1.8 million Americans between August 2024 and April 2025, of whom only about 13 percent received the 2024–2025 coronavirus shot. They evaluated three clinical outcomes related to the disease: infections, emergency department visits and hospitalization or death. The vaccine reduced the chances of infection by about 45 percent at four weeks after vaccination. That declined to roughly 36 percent at 10 weeks and about 17 percent at 20. Protection against emergency visits followed a similar pattern, though it waned less: It was about 45 percent at four weeks, 43 percent at 10 and 39 percent at 20. The strongest protection was against hospitalization and death. Effectiveness was about 57 percent at four weeks, 50 percent at 10, and 34 percent at 20. Importantly, the benefits of vaccination persisted even after adjusting for differences in age, socioeconomic status, time since prior vaccination, and medical conditions including immunocompromising disorders. The vaccines were also effective across multiple subvariants that circulated during the study period. These results are consistent with data collected in prior seasons. We’ve known that the most important benefit of coronavirus vaccines is reducing severe disease. This matters most for older adults, who accounted for nearly 80 percent of hospitalizations in this study and stand to benefit most from booster doses. We’ve also known that effectiveness against infection wanes quickly. Even at its peak, it only cuts the chances that someone will catch the virus by half. These data should inform expectations: The goal is not to prevent every infection but to prevent serious illness and death. Breakthrough cases do not mean the vaccine isn’t working; rather, they show the virus can still cause mild infections even as vaccines blunt its worst effects. For those seeking optimal protection before a high exposure event, getting vaccinated two to four weeks in advance remains a sound strategy. It is not, however, a guarantee against infection. People who want to minimize their risk further should also consider wearing a high-quality N95 mask and limit the time they spend in crowded indoor settings…

US Weekly COVID update: Nov 10, 2025

🔸1 in 162 Actively Infectious

🔸301,000 New Daily Infections

🔸1,990,000 Infections In The Past Week

🔸199,000,000 Infections in 2025

🔸100,000 to 400,000 Weekly Long COVID Cases

🔸600 to 900 Weekly Deaths

Source: pmc19.com/data/ [image or embed] — Denis – The COVID Info Guy (@thecovidinfoguy.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 6:46 PM

The inside story of COVAX, started in January 2020, and led to 2 billion doses of Covid vaccines given in 146 countries, with 2.7 million lives saved. FAIR DOSES, by

@drsethberkley.bsky.social

A clip from our Ground Truths conversation today

Link to full: erictopol.substack.com/p/seth-berkl… [image or embed] — Eric Topol (@erictopol.bsky.social) November 5, 2025 at 1:44 PM

USA: COVID-19 and other infectious disease tracking is limited by the government shutdown.

Available data suggest COVID-19 spread is low to moderate, but wastewater shows rising cases in the Northeast and Midwest.

Flu, RSV, and bird flu are also increasing.

Source: archive.li/ySM5Z [image or embed] — Denis – The COVID Info Guy (@thecovidinfoguy.bsky.social) November 11, 2025 at 8:49 PM

Canadian COVID Forecast Nov 8 – Nov 21, 2025

CANADA

VERY HIGH [no change] About 1 of every 118 people is infected.

Compared to lowest point of pandemic in Canada:

-Infections: 7.6 x higher

-Long COVID: 6.0 x higher

-Hospitalizations: 10.4 x higher

-Deaths: 12.2 x higher [image or embed] — Tara Moriarty (@moriartylab.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 5:58 PM

Finland Reports COVID Surge, 200 Cases Reported Per Week.

"These are laboratory-confirmed cases and only the tip of the iceberg (in terms of current infections)" [image or embed] — Denis – The COVID Info Guy (@thecovidinfoguy.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 6:22 PM

Y'all, the hospital where I had my surgery is running trials to see if GLP-1 medications can help people suffering from long COVID. It's open to any person with documented long COVID who lives in the US.

Please pass it on! [image or embed] — Cozy Eb (@ebonielon.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 9:40 PM

Data: Risks of vascular, inflammatory conditions in kids higher after #COVID infection than vaccination

Over 6 months, COVID infection led to 2.24 extra cases of myocarditis or pericarditis per 100,000 children, versus 0.85 per 100,000 after vaccination.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/c… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) November 5, 2025 at 4:00 PM

COVID-19 Vaccination Linked to Reduced Infections in Children with Eczema.

“Our study suggests that COVID-19 vaccination not only protects against coronavirus but may also have broader health benefits for children with atopic dermatitis" [image or embed] — Denis – The COVID Info Guy (@thecovidinfoguy.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 8:32 PM

No-needle test can tell if flu/COVID vaccines are effective.

University of Pittsburgh researchers developed a skin patch that detects antibodies for COVID and flu. It’s far more sensitive than current tests, requires only 0.5 volts of power, and delivers results in 10 minutes fast

archive.li/yBsS2 [image or embed] — Denis – The COVID Info Guy (@thecovidinfoguy.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 6:34 PM

Trial data show ensitrelvir has potent antiviral activity against COVID-19

Data from a phase 2 randomized controlled clinical trial show ensitrelvir accelerated viral clearance in patients with early symptomatic COVID-19.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/c… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 4:55 PM

Dementia Heightens COVID-19 Risks in Sweden’s Seniors.

"A significant study conducted in Sweden has revealed alarming insights into how dementia not only affects the risks of contracting COVID-19 but also influences the outcomes for those infected."

Source: archive.li/BVzwv [image or embed] — Denis – The COVID Info Guy (@thecovidinfoguy.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 6:01 PM

Women are 3x times more likely to develop long COVID.

Researchers found gut leakiness, inflammation, anemia, and hormone imbalances in women with long COVID (including lower testosterone and cortisol). These factors may help explain why long COVID affects women more.

Source: archive.li/pUBSE [image or embed] — Denis – The COVID Info Guy (@thecovidinfoguy.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 6:03 PM



Resistance exercise boosts physical function, quality of life in #COVID survivors

At three months, relative to controls, greater improvements in intervention recipients were also seen for depression and anxiety and handgrip strength.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/c… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) November 11, 2025 at 4:37 PM

Take a 13 min break for an interesting discussion on the potential impact of COVID mRNA vaccines on cancer treatments & cancer patients.

Ira talks with Adam Grippin (@mdanderson.bsky.social) and @erictopol.bsky.social (The Scripps Research Inst.).

www.sciencefriday.com/segments/cov… [image or embed] — George Harper (@george-harper.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 2:12 PM

How The Government Shutdown Is Impacting Surveillance Of COVID-19, Flu And RSV

The ongoing government shutdown since Oct 1st has disrupted CDC disease surveillance. COVID wastewater data hasn’t been updated since late September, and Flu/RSV data stopped on Sept 26, hindering public health tracking. [image or embed] — Denis – The COVID Info Guy (@thecovidinfoguy.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 7:10 PM

The Vaccine Integrity Project @CIDRAP is conducting an independent review of the evidence supporting the long-standing recommendation for universal #HepatitisB vaccination at birth.

In Sept, CDC’s vaccine advisers tabled a vote on the birth dose and asked for more data.

🔗 tinyurl.com/4sy3wwa7 [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 2:50 PM

Why It Matters

The birth dose has helped virtually eliminate pediatric hepatitis B in the U.S.—cutting infections by more than 95% since the early 1990s.

Delaying or narrowing that policy could reopen gaps in protection for newborns.

#Vaccines #PublicHealth — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 2:50 PM

What's Next

The VIP will synthesize decades of safety, effectiveness, and public health data—aiming to give policymakers clear, evidence-based info by early December.

“Any shift that increases the risk of HBV transmission must be grounded in the strongest possible science.” — Dr. Michael Osterholm — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 2:50 PM

Next up for Vaccine Integrity Project: reviewing data on birth dose of hepatitis B vaccine

The review will look at decades of data on the safety, efficacy, and public health impact of administering the hepatitis B shot at birth.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/h… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) November 6, 2025 at 4:57 PM

Measles was once considered eliminated in Canada, but not anymore — there have been more than 5,000 cases in the last 12 months as vaccination rates have fallen. Here's how they got there, and why other countries — including the U.S. and Mexico — are also at risk of losing their status. [image or embed] — The New York Times (@nytimes.com) November 10, 2025 at 6:20 PM



[Gift link]

More avian flu detected on Indiana duck, chicken farms

In the past 30 days officials have confirmed highly pathogenic avian flu in 31 commercial flocks and 31 backyard flocks across the United States.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/a… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) November 11, 2025 at 3:00 PM

Five new #avian flu outbreaks confirmed in ducks, turkeys in 3 US states

In Michigan, 113,000 birds were affected on a turkey farm, the state's third detection in commercial turkeys in less than a week.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/a…

Photo: Andew-M-Whitman / Flickr cc [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 12:46 PM

13 cases of infant botulism tied to tainted baby formula

Infants in 10 states have been sickened, and all required hospitalization.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/b… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 3:55 PM

Antimicrobial peptides show promise against Salmonella in chickens, study finds

In lab experiments and chickens, peptides derived from a strain of probiotic bacteria inhibited Salmonella strains that commonly cause foodborne illness.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/a… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 4:12 PM

Lassa vaccine candidate provides encouraging results in phase 1 trial

The rVSVΔG-LASV-GPC vaccine caused no serious adverse events and produced a strong immune response in healthy adults in the US and Liberia.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/l… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) November 7, 2025 at 3:39 PM

i sometimes say "I had COVID in the first wave in New York City and I never want to get it again" [image or embed] — Greg Pak (@gregpak.net) November 8, 2025 at 11:29 PM

