I hope you’ll forgive me for not trusting the sleazy, evil, obstructive Pastor of the House. I can’t help but wonder what he has up his sleeve.

(CNN) Speaker Mike Johnson announced to reporters on Wednesday that he will put a bill compelling the Department of Justice to release all of its Jeffrey Epstein case files on the House floor next week – earlier than expected.

Narrator: Earlier than “when hell freezes over” which is what appeared to be his plan.

“We’re going to put that on the floor for a full vote when we get back next week,” Johnson said. “In the meantime I’ll remind everybody the [House] Oversight Committee has been working around the clock” on its own investigation, the speaker said. Johnson is required to put the bill from Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna and GOP Rep. Thomas Massie on the floor soon, now that their discharge petition has reached 218 signatures. But he has some leeway to do so, and Johnson suggested Wednesday he would not use that extra time.

The sooner the House takes the vote, the sooner he can try to officially declare it “moot” and move on? I’m not as cynical as some of you guys, but on this one? With this guy? I’m right there with the rest of you.

Oh, and speaking of the House petition…

