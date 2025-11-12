Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Something Up His Sleeve?

I hope you’ll forgive me for not trusting the sleazy, evil, obstructive Pastor of the House.   I can’t help but wonder what he has up his sleeve.

(CNN)  Speaker Mike Johnson announced to reporters on Wednesday that he will put a bill compelling the Department of Justice to release all of its Jeffrey Epstein case files on the House floor next week – earlier than expected.

Narrator:  Earlier than “when hell freezes over” which is what appeared to be his plan.

“We’re going to put that on the floor for a full vote when we get back next week,” Johnson said.

“In the meantime I’ll remind everybody the [House] Oversight Committee has been working around the clock” on its own investigation, the speaker said.

Johnson is required to put the bill from Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna and GOP Rep. Thomas Massie on the floor soon, now that their discharge petition has reached 218 signatures. But he has some leeway to do so, and Johnson suggested Wednesday he would not use that extra time.

The sooner the House takes the vote, the sooner he can try to officially declare it “moot” and move on?   I’m not as cynical as some of you guys, but on this one?  With this guy?  I’m right there with the rest of you.

Oh, and speaking of the House petition…

Congratulations, Adelita Grijalva!  She really gets going at th 3-minute mark!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    83Comments

    1. 1.

      Anonymous At Work

      Possibly because a discharge petition gives Massie control over the Rule.  This way, he can adjust the wording and terms.

    3. 3.

      Anonymous At Work

      @Jackie: Short version, what’s the bills text, what amendments can be offered, terms for voting, and a lot of procedural stuff that allows him to stuff the bill up, or jury rig the vote a bit.  Not complete sabotage but tinkering.  Best I can do where I am

    4. 4.

      Scout211

      Re posted from downstairs. (Reponse to your comment)

      NBC  describes the discharge process and it sounds like he can’t do that so maybe he was just posturing like he always does

      Under House rules, once a discharge petition hits that magic number of 218 signatures, the House must act on it, though seven legislative days must pass before a vote can be called.

      But Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., who has opposed the effort, said Wednesday that he would expedite the process and bring the Epstein measure to the floor next week.

      It is expected to pass the House, but it still would need to clear the GOP-controlled Senate and be signed by the president to become law, which is unlikely.

      “There’s still time for him to be the hero,” Massie said Wednesday of Trump. “He could release all the files himself.”

      But “it seems like they were all scrambling over there to stop this,” Massie said of the White House.

      Added:

      But Speaker Johnson has slammed the discharge effort as “reckless” and unnecessary. The House Oversight Committee is already investigating the matter, he said, and has been releasing troves of records from both the government and the Epstein estate.

      Sounds like posturing.

    6. 6.

      TONYG

      Here is :the problem, as I see it:  The “Epstein File” (whatever that may be) has been under the control of Donald Trump’s Justice Department for more than nine months.  Given the lawlessness and dishonesty of these people, the probability that whatever will be released to the public has been substantially modified is close to 100%.  So “The Release of the Epstein File” may turn out to be worse than useless.

    8. 8.

      Archon

      I HATE conspiracy theories, I think its usually lazy thinking or an almost spiritual belief that same things the superficially seem connected must be connected for it to make sense.

      With that said I think Trump might have  actually had Jeffrey Epstein killed.

    11. 11.

      Jackie

      @Scout211:

      It is expected to pass the House, but it still would need to clear the GOP-controlled Senate and be signed by the president to become law, which is unlikely.

      Ahhh… I thought with all the fussing and stalling by Johnson it was a House Only petition and the House alone had the power to release the Files to House committees.

      Then, if it has to go to and through the Senate and requires FFOTUS’s signature, WHY did Johnson shut down the House?!? He could have gotten this done a month plus ago. Swore in Grijalva and be done with it.

    12. 12.

      Old School

      @TONYG:

      Here is :the problem, as I see it:  The “Epstein File” (whatever that may be) has been under the control of Donald Trump’s Justice Department for more than nine months.

      Perhaps I’m underestimating DOJ security, but my assumption is that if there’s anything truly incriminating in those files, someone has made a backup.

    13. 13.

      Scout211

      @TONYG: So “The Release of the Epstein File” may turn out to be worse than useless.

      That’s possible, but it’s been a lightning rod for the conspiracy theory MAGA crowd for a long time and now it’s a lightning rod for Democrats fighting back against Trump.

      So not useless.

    14. 14.

      SpaceUnit

      I’m probably way more cynical than most of you guys, and there’s no way they’re gonna release those files.  Hell will freeze over first.

    15. 15.

      Jackie

      The shutdown is over.

      The Republican-led House voted 222-209 Wednesday night to pass a bill to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, sending the legislation to President Donald Trump’s desk.

      —RawStory

    20. 20.

      WaterGirl

      @Jackie: I know.  There’s still something we don’t know.

      As for procedure, the discharge petition forces the House to take up the bill even if the smarmy leader doesn’t want to.  But since it’s a bill the Senate votes on it – if it makes it through the House.  And of course the president has to sign every bill for it to become law.

      We have to hope that enough comes out that there are a handful of Republican Senators who will vote for it.  That makes T look really bad if he vetoes it.

      Of course, he makes himself look bad every day.  But this would make him look bad to MAGA.  A portion of them voted for him specifically because he said he would release them.

    21. 21.

      TONYG

      @Old School: Well, yes.  In any competently administered system, EVERYTHING is backed up.  But the Justice Department will control which version of the file the public will see.  I wish I were wrong.

    26. 26.

      TONYG

      @Archon: I agree.  And I’m very suspicious about Virginia Giuffre’s “suicide”.  Why wouldn’t these people commit murder?  Law?  Morality?  They don’t care about those niceties.

    27. 27.

      Betty Cracker

      Y’all, a NYT reporter, Landon Thomas Jr., was chummy with Epstein, and in one of the newly released emails from 2015, Epstein offered pictures of Trump in Epstein’s kitchen with “girls in bikinis.” The NYT didn’t publish anything about that at the same time they were gleefully flogging the right-wing hit piece “Clinton Cash.”

    28. 28.

      Trivia Man

      @Old School: ​
        My hope is that there are enough complicated connections that any deletions, edits will be visible with clever sleuthing. Redundancies, public info to cross check… and we have an army of clever and curious people with free time to crowd source investigation.
      Yes, I am an optimist, why do you ask?

    30. 30.

      WaterGirl

      Not about Epstein, but I it feels like this season of Slow Horses is flying by way too fast.  I am already halfway through Episode 4 of 6.

    32. 32.

      Jackie

      @TONYG: How about FFOTUS’s Qanon supporters? Isn’t Qanon who seriously demanded the Epstein files be released – assuming it would expose Democrats?

      Will they change their tune realizing it’s FFOTUS who’s exposed?

    33. 33.

      Jackie

      @Betty Cracker:

      in one of the newly released emails from 2015, Epstein offered pictures of Trump in Epstein’s kitchen with “girls in bikinis.”

      Did those come out today? In one of the new emails released?

    34. 34.

      Mai Naem mobile

      The guy who introduced Adelita Grijalva is my rep  Greg Stanton. He’s a good guy. I kind of wish he had run for governor before Katie Hobbs. He really is wasted as a lowly congressional rep.

      My sister said she was watching some news earlier with Pastor Johnson and that he was smiling big so I figure they must have figured out some solution to their Epstein problem. I don’t expect much to happen. There’s nobody holding him to account.

    35. 35.

      Gretchen

      She was on fire in that speech. She called out Johnson to his face for obstructing and the Congress for not doing its job.

    37. 37.

      Melancholy Jaques

      I’m way behind on Epstein files because I thought they would never be made public, especially while that asshole is in office. But, maybe now they will be.

      My question is, do we know what the Epstein files is composed of? Notes? Videos? Testimony? Did anyone ever make a list?

    41. 41.

      Scout211

      @NotMax:

      WASHINGTON —Speaker Mike Johnson said the House will vote next week to repeal a provision slipped into the bill to end the shutdown that would allow senators to sue the government for potentially millions of dollars if their data is obtained without their notification.

      Johnson said he was “shocked” and “angry” when he learned about the provision, which would uniquely benefit eight Republican senators, whose phone records — but not the contents of their calls or messages — were found to have been accessed as part of the investigation that led to former special counsel Jack Smith’s probe of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

      When asked Wednesday if he knew about the provision, which was tucked into the bill to reopen the government, Johnson replied, “No, I found out about it last night.”

      “I was surprised. I was shocked by it, and I was angry about it, to be honest,” he said.

      He was shocked, I tell you, shocked! 

    45. 45.

      Betty Cracker

      @Melancholy Jaques: Great question. Saw attorneys who represent some of the victims on CNN earlier. They said the DOJ has tons of photos and videos.

      I believe Trump is a rapist and serial groper and sleazy sex pest, but I don’t know that there’s any actionable evidence of crimes Trump committed in the files. If there were, it seems like the Biden DOJ would have acted.

      My guess is there’s testimony and other types of evidence that will embarrass a lot of wealthy and powerful men. It may not be legally actionable, but it will demonstrate that a lot of rich elites are monsters who believe they can act with impunity because, to date, they always get away with it.

    46. 46.

      Jackie

      @Betty Cracker: Thanks. I wish the photos had been released – with the victims faces blurred. Maybe these would drill home to FFOTUS’s defenders that he IS a pedophile. And defending him isn’t a good look on them. GRRRR!

    47. 47.

      HopefullyNotCassandra

      @Trivia Man: true.  Former AG Barr’s father hired the un-degreed Epstein to teach math at a posh prep school.  Yet, when Epstein was arrested, Barr recused himself.  He did reverse that recusal after the White House complained.  Ergo, it doesn’t look like  our answer is Barr in the jail cell with a sheet.

    49. 49.

      bbleh

      I certainly think the entire bushel of chum should be dumped into the water, but at this point there’s enough of a feeding-frenzy going on, and enough people with various copies of various versions of various documents frantically leaking them, that I don’t know how much of a difference a full, formal release would make.

      (Adding if there really ARE photos and videos involving the Orange Guy that wouldn’t get released otherwise, it definitely WOULD make a difference.)

      Arguably if they are successful in delaying a final release, but then one eventually happens, it’ll be even worse for them, because there will be TWO feeding frenzies rather than one

      @Jackie: I think the Qanon people are a serious weak point for the MAGA coalition, because a lot of them DO care about a “coverup” for its own sake, and this is definitely a coverup (made all the worse by the — okay, to be scrupulous — ephebophilia).  We’ll never convince them to vote Dem, but they could be convinced to stay home and not vote Rep, and that’s half as good.

    50. 50.

      Jackie

      I read earlier somewhere that republicans tried (or did) to slip a stricter abortion stipulation into the requirements of reopening the government. Was that in the passing bill?

    51. 51.

      Trivia Man

      @Betty Cracker: ​
        “The guilty flee where none pursue.”
      Orange head is fighting it because he KNOWS he is guilty, not necessarily because there is any evidence (or ever was any) in the pile of document proving he broke laws.

    55. 55.

      Scout211

      Jeffrey Epstein claimed he gave Russians insight into Trump

      Nearly a month before President Donald Trump met Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Helsinki in 2018, Jeffrey Epstein attempted to pass a message to Russia’s top diplomat: If you want to understand Trump, talk to me.

      “I think you might suggest to putin that lavrov can get insight on talking to me,” Epstein wrote in a June 24, 2018, email to Thorbjorn Jagland, a former prime minister of Norway who was leading the Council of Europe at the time of the exchange. Lavrov was an apparent reference to Sergei Lavrov, Russia’s longtime foreign minister.

      In the email exchange, one of hundreds released Wednesday by congressional investigators, Epstein indicated he had previously talked about Trump with Vitaly Churkin, Russia’s forceful ambassador to the United Nations, before Churkin died in 2017.

      “Churkin was great,” Epstein, the late convicted sex offender, wrote. “He understood trump after our conversations. it is not complex. he must be seen to get something its that simple.”

      The exchange was among dozens that showcase Epstein’s extraordinary network of international associates, whom he often corresponded with about Trump’s first-term policy decisions.

      . . .

      In the emails, Jagland said he was meeting Lavrov’s assistant the following day and would suggest a connection with Epstein. It’s unclear if anything ever came of the proposed contact.

      But Epstein would later opine about Trump’s fateful meeting with Putin, which was panned around the world for his apparent capitulations to the Russian dictator.

      “Do the Russians have stuff on Trump? Today was appalling even by his standards,” wrote Larry Summers, the former Clinton administration Treasury secretary and Obama administration economic adviser, in an email to Epstein on July 16, 2018, the day of the Helsinki summit with Putin.

      “My email is full with similar comments. wow,” Epstein replied the next day.

      “Im sure his view is that it went super well. he thinks he has charmed his adversary.. Admittedly he has no idea of the symbolism. He has no idea of most things.” He also called Trump’s handling of the summit with Putin “predictable.” 

      More at the link. (Archive.ph version)

    57. 57.

      RevRick

      @Scout211: Johnson holds his position solely at the behest of Donald Trump. Johnson knows who holds the leash and his job is to do whatever he is told to do. He refused to call the House back into session and swear Grajalva in. And we all know why.
      Perhaps we should thank the eight Democratic Senators for advancing the CR, because that forced Johnson’s hand. (Oh, what am I thinking? Pissed off Democrats will never forgive, let alone thank them, because they didn’t fight the right way.)

      Anyway, now that the vote is going to happen, I wouldn’t be surprised if 100 Republican Representatives vote in favor. Having run on the claims that Democrats are evil perverts for so many years, a lot of the GOP base has taken this to heart, so to vote against releasing the Epstein files would be to ask too much. I cannot imagine there wouldn’t be huge blowback to Republicans voting against.

    58. 58.

      HinTN

      I think the click bait culture benefits us here. If it’s a whitewash, there will be leaks and there will be willing recipients and publishers of those leaks.

    61. 61.

      RevRick

      @Jackie: Impeachment is a political act, not a legal one. A President could be impeached for putting a tomato in the fruit salad. And if two-thirds of the Senate agreed, then that President would be an ex-President.

    62. 62.

      HopefullyNotCassandra

      @Trivia Man: He was.   Barr’s connection is his father who is no longer with us, though.  Barr’s first instinct was recusal.  Unlike  his boss, Barr has not acted like a guilty man about Epstein.

    63. 63.

      RevRick

      @cain: I failed mind reading in seminary, so I can only speculate. The allure of power (the Speaker is second in line to the Presidency after the VP)? He’s a good German and follows orders? He’s so sexually repressed that the gavel is his penis? Your guess is as good as mine.

    68. 68.

      Scout211

      @RevRick: I’d rather eat a Snickers salad

      Please provide your recipe..

      ETA:  And if it’s “chop Snickers, place in bowl, then toss,” don’t bother.  We’ve all been there.

      ETA2: or maybe that was just me in college during one of my all-night cram sessions.

    74. 74.

      Anonymous At Work

      @WaterGirl: Sorry, “him” is both Maga Mikey Johnson and the guy who made an amazing hero call on the river, and then cracked my pocket aces (i.e. I was not in a place to research an answer).

    75. 75.

      prostratedragon

      NEW: Jeffrey Epstein said in emails that he had been advising the Russian government on how to deal with Donald Trump, one of several cases in which he wielded his connections to try to influence the course of foreign affairs. w @nahaltoosi

      politico.com/news/2025/11/12/jeffrey-epstein-donald-trump-russia-emails-00648919

      In other emails, Epstein described his relationships with foreign leaders, advised Steve Bannon on how to increase his influence in Europe and offered his (mostly, but not entirely, dim) assesment of Trump to those who asked. politico.com/news/2025/11/12/jeffrey-epstein-donald-trump-russia-emails-00648919

      There’s an email exchange involving a former prime minister of Norway.

    79. 79.

      Betty Cracker

      @cain: I don’t expect the median voter to give a damn about a NYT reporter being chummy with a notorious pedophile and declining to explore the pedo’s allegations about Trump. But it does say something about that media outlet’s editorial choices.

