I bet everyone was wondering if there was a Russia angle to to the Epstein estate email dump today. You all are in luck:

NEW: Jeffrey Epstein said in emails that he had been advising the Russian government on how to deal with Donald Trump, one of several cases in which he wielded his connections to try to influence the course of foreign affairs. w @nahaltoosi www.politico.com/news/2025/11… [image or embed] — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney.bsky.social) November 12, 2025 at 3:43 PM

Epstein references two Russians in the email. Churkin helped organize/arrange Trump’s trip to Russia in 1987. Lavrov, while the Russian Foreign Minister, is important, but not in Putin’s inner circle.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

There Must Be Maximum Integrity in the Energy Sector, in Absolutely All Processes – Address by the President I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians! Today, I had a detailed conversation with Prime Minister of Ukraine Yuliia Svyrydenko. First – there must be maximum integrity in the energy sector, in absolutely all processes. And I support – we support – every investigation carried out by law enforcement and anti-corruption officials, and this is an absolutely clear and consistent position for everyone. No schemes, and it is good that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will provide full support to the investigation and all procedural and judicial actions. There will be a cleansing and reset of Energoatom’s management. Second – I believe that the Minister of Justice and the Minister of Energy cannot remain in office. This is, among other things, a matter of trust. If there are accusations, they must be addressed. The decision on suspension from office is prompt, as swift as possible. I have asked the Prime Minister of Ukraine to ensure that these ministers submit their resignations. I ask the MPs to support these resignations. From that point on, everything must proceed within the legal framework. Third – there will be a decision by the National Security and Defense Council on sanctions based on a submission from the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. Right now it is extremely difficult for everyone in Ukraine – enduring power outages, Russian strikes, and losses. It is absolutely unacceptable that, amid all this, there are also some schemes in the energy sector. I will sign a decree to impose sanctions on two individuals implicated in the NABU case concerning Energoatom. Right now we all must protect Ukraine. Undermining the state means you will be held accountable. Breaking the law means you will be held accountable. I want to thank everyone who stands with Ukraine! Thank you to all who defend our state and Ukrainians. Glory to Ukraine!

Georgia:

“Shame! Shame!” Georgian police are illegally blocking protesters from marching onto certain roads. Judging by which routes they seal off, it seems they’re trying to keep us away from Ivanishvili’s home. Day 350 of uninterrupted protests in Georgia. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 12, 2025 at 1:00 PM

📌Criminal prosecution has been initiated against former Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia in connection with the 2019, June 20/Gavrilov’s Night events and the Chorchana checkpoint case. 🟥The announcement was made today, November 12, by the Prosecutor General, Giorgi Gvaramidze, during a press briefing [image or embed] — Batumelebi&Netgazeti (@netgazeti.org) November 12, 2025 at 6:31 AM

The third President of Georgia, Mikheil Saakashvili, has been transferred from the Viva Medi clinic back to prison. Saakashvili was arrested in Georgia on October 1, 2021. He began a hunger strike and was transferred to the clinic on May 12, 2022, due to deteriorating health. [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) November 12, 2025 at 12:50 PM

When your professor is back from an unlawful detention under the rapidly emerging dictatorship. Giorgi Mumladze’s class today at Ilia State University. #TerrorinGeorgia #GeorgiaProtests [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 12, 2025 at 3:53 PM

Aza Chilachava, the 71-year-old Internally Displaced Person from Abkhazia who has recently been held in detention for protesting, brought GEL 2.55 (USD 0.9) to the police at today’s protest – this is the amount of money they sealed from her when they detained her. #GeorgiaProtests 📷 Netgazeti [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 12, 2025 at 4:59 PM

Georgian activists have created a 380-meter geoglyph in a field near Anaklia reading “Megobari Act,” referring to the U.S. bill currently awaiting a Senate vote. “To show how important this Act is, we decided to make the geoglyph just as massive,” says activist Rosto Zarandia. 📷 Batumelebi [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 12, 2025 at 10:26 AM

🟥 #Turkey confirms 20 soldiers killed after a C-130 military transport plane crashed in eastern #Georgia near the Azerbaijani border. The aircraft disappeared from radar minutes after entering Georgian airspace. An investigation is underway.

batumelebi.netgazeti.ge/articles-in-… [image or embed] — Batumelebi&Netgazeti (@netgazeti.org) November 12, 2025 at 4:22 AM

Britain:

Britain plans to increase pressure on Moscow to end the war in Ukraine by tightening restrictions on Russian liquefied natural gas exports in 2026 – British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 12, 2025 at 11:08 AM

France:

Unknown drones were spotted over a column of Leclerc battle tanks at a marshalling yard in the city of Mulhouse, France. This information was confirmed by the local newspaper L’Union.

www.lunion.fr/id750412/art… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 12, 2025 at 10:00 AM

Serbia:

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić stated that all of Europe is preparing for war with Russia, and that, in light of these events, Serbia has found itself “between a rock and a hard place.”

www.dw.com/ru/prezident… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 12, 2025 at 10:58 AM

Bulgaria:

According to Reuters, Bulgaria is on the brink of a fuel crisis due to U.S. sanctions against Russia’s “Lukoil.” The sanctions take effect on November 21, while “Lukoil” operates the country’s largest refinery and owns hundreds of gas stations across Bulgaria.

www.reuters.com/business/ene… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 12, 2025 at 7:42 AM

From Reuters:

ATHENS, Nov 11 (Reuters) – Bulgaria has one month of gasoline supplies left as it braces for the start of U.S. sanctions on Russia’s Lukoil, which owns the country’s largest oil refinery and most storage and pipeline infrastructure, the chairman of the state reserves agency said on Tuesday. The U.S. and Britain last month imposed sanctions on Lukoil (LKOH.MM), opens new tab and Rosneft (ROSN.MM), opens new tab, Russia’s two biggest oil companies, over Moscow’s war in Ukraine, threatening their operations that still sprawl across Europe. The U.S. sanctions, which are scheduled to begin on November 21, have raised concerns about fuel supplies ahead of winter in Bulgaria, where Lukoil runs the Burgas refinery, a key part of the company’s foreign business empire, and hundreds of petrol stations. Bulgaria has reserves of gasoline for about 35 days and over 50 days of diesel, Assen Asenov was quoted as saying by the Bulgarian BTA news agency. Energy analysts said that the country has more stocks of crude and oil products outside Bulgaria but that it must import those before Lukoil’s pipeline network falls under the sanctions. “50% of the ready fuels are in other EU countries and some of the crude as well, which means that the government needs to activate these contracts ASAP,” said Martin Vladimirov, director of the Energy and Climate Program at the Centre for the Study of Democracy in Sofia. But Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov said those fuels would only satisfy consumption for four to five days.

More at the link.

The US:

Ukraine destroyed perhaps a third of Russia’s strategic bomber force using an elaborate scheme to launch drones from specially-designed trucks parked near airbases. Imagine how much easier it would have been if Ukrainian agents had simply bought property next to the air bases… [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) November 12, 2025 at 6:49 AM

Back to Ukraine.

Latest: Volodymyr Zelenskyy sought to shield himself on Wednesday from a spiralling corruption scandal in Ukraine, as he called on two allies to resign from his cabinet and moved to impose sanctions on his ex-business partner.

on.ft.com/4o31SWY [image or embed] — Christopher Miller (@christopherjm.ft.com) November 12, 2025 at 11:29 AM

From The Financial Times:

Volodymyr Zelenskyy sought to shield himself on Wednesday from a spiralling corruption scandal in Ukraine, as he called on two allies to resign from his cabinet and moved to impose sanctions on his ex-business partner. The Ukrainian president’s intervention came after three days of damaging revelations from a corruption probe, which has detailed the most serious claims against his government since it took office. Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko had earlier on Wednesday suspended justice minister German Galushchenko after an extraordinary cabinet meeting over allegations that wartime corruption had undermined Ukraine’s defences at energy sites. Zelenskyy went further in a video address later on Wednesday, demanding both the justice minister and energy minister be permanently relieved of their posts. While he did not name Galushchenko and energy minister Svitlana Hrynchuk, Zelenskyy’s office confirmed to the Financial Times that the president wants the two ministers — who are viewed as his close allies and were his handpicked choices for the roles — to step down. A senior official in the Ukrainian president’s office said he would impose sanctions imminently on Timur Mindich, a businessman and co-owner of the Kvartal 95 entertainment company founded with Zelenskyy, who was named by investigators as the suspected ringleader. The move is a rare step that underlines the political fallout in Ukraine of the probe, which included raids this week on the homes of top officials and Mindich. Details of the graft allegations have prompted public outrage, fuelling long-standing concerns over poor protection of energy infrastructure as Russia intensifies drone and missile strikes on power plants and substations. Galushchenko is being directly investigated by Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (Nabu) as part of the investigation. Hrynchuk is not a suspect but has faced mounting pressure to resign after revelations that the scandal involved contracts for structures to protect substations against Russian missile attacks. The alleged scheme saw contractors for the state’s nuclear power company Energoatom forced to pay kickbacks worth up to 15 per cent of a contract’s value, according to investigators. Some related to the construction of protective structures to defend energy infrastructure. Galushchenko, a controversial figure who held the position of energy minister until July, accepted the decision. “I will defend myself in the judicial arena,” he wrote on social media. He remained in his post as energy minister despite earlier public criticism and calls for his resignation and sacking over what was perceived to be a poor job of protecting critical infrastructure during Russia’s attacks, which led to blackouts on numerous occasions during the war. Following a 15-month investigation, Nabu this week launched 70 searches, arrested five people and issued seven notices of suspicion. Nabu, with officials from the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (Sapo), said it had conducted a “large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector”. Mindich, co-founder of the production company that helped make Zelenskyy a household name, was named as a suspect in the probe by the anti-corruption prosecutor on Tuesday. A senior Ukrainian official close to Zelenskyy told the FT on Wednesday that Mindich had fled Ukraine shortly before Nabu began the searches of his properties. Oleksandr Abakumov, the head of one of Nabu’s detective units, said earlier that Mindich had fled but provided no further details on how he managed to leave before being interrogated by authorities. Mindich could not be reached for comment. Zelenskyy would also impose sanctions on Oleksandr Tsukerman, an associate of Mindich also accused by Nabu in the corruption probe and who managed to flee Ukraine, the senior official said. The scandal deepened on Wednesday afternoon during a meeting of the High Anti-Corruption Court. Prosecutors said they possessed a recording of a call in which Zelenskyy is heard speaking with Galushchenko after communicating via text message with Mindich. The two men were at the time on a call with Tsukerman. Galushchenko and Mindich quip on tape about the president calling during their group call, which prosecutors said was related to the corruption scheme. Zelenskyy’s office dismissed the suggestion that he could be involved, saying that it remained unclear what the discussion was about and if it was actually the president on the call. Prosecutors have not levelled any accusations against Zelenskyy.

More at the link.

Everyone is posting this video of a Ukrainian soldier shooting down a Russian Shahed drone with a “minigun,” and it’s a great video worth sharing. I just can’t help thinking that they launch hundreds upon hundreds of those drones at us every single day. Every day! [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 12, 2025 at 3:51 PM

The lion does not concern himself with attacks and absence of electricity — Mira of Kyiv 🇺🇦 (@reshetz.bsky.social) November 12, 2025 at 10:01 AM

According to Business Insider, the company Atreyd has sent a “drone wall” to Ukraine for testing, designed to intercept Shaheds and KABs. Thanks to AI, a single operator can control a hundred drones simultaneously.

www.businessinsider.com/ukraine-gets… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 12, 2025 at 1:12 PM

From Business Insider:

A new, first-of-its-kind “drone wall” built to defeat Russia’s most menacing weapons before they can reach cities and civilians is set to be deployed in Ukraine soon, its maker told Business Insider. Comprised of dozens of small drones, the wall is designed to intercept an incoming munition by blowing them out of the sky, “like a flying drone minefield,” said the founder of Atreyd, the Western company that developed the system. Atreyd has already shipped the system to Ukraine, and it expects it to be operational within a few weeks, explained the founder, who requested anonymity to discuss the sensitive developments. The drone wall’s deployment will mark the first known instance of a defense of this type becoming operational in any conflict, giving Ukraine a new layer of protection against the worsening Russian air attacks. The system will first be used to defend cities and critical infrastructure from Russia’s one-way attack drones, but it could later be deployed closer to the front lines to protect against highly destructive glide bombs, which are notoriously difficult to intercept. The wall is made up of a collection of first-person-view drones that take off from designated launch platforms after radars detect a potential threat. The battery-powered drones, each carrying small explosive payloads, can then be layered and spaced apart. Once airborne, these drones form something like a curtain in the sky; it’s designed to blunt air attacks by having the drone components detonate near incoming munitions to neutralize the threat and send debris plummeting to the earth below. “We consider ourselves as a last layer of defense,” Atreyd’s founder said. The system relies on artificial intelligence to change the structure of the wall to best respond to the detected trajectory of an incoming munition. The system is designed to be cheap; the cost of interception is just a few thousand dollars, and the drones that don’t detonate can return to their launch platforms to be used in a later air defense mission. Atreyd said that the drone wall can operate in GPS-denied environments because it is equipped with a pre-installed 3D map of its area of responsibility, a notable feature given the widespread use of electronic warfare and signal jamming on the battlefields in Ukraine. The drones can operate at altitudes of several thousand meters and are equipped with identification technology to prevent friendly fire incidents. And while the system is able to function fully autonomously, a human can still override the system and work a kill switch. Atreyd said one soldier can typically operate 100 drones, and they don’t need any specific qualifications, either, nor do they need to be an established drone pilot. They will only be trained on how to operate the system and activate the kill switch if necessary. The drone wall has a 100% success rating in testing, Atreyd said. But its deployment to Ukraine will be the first time that the system faces actual combat conditions. In Ukraine, the drone wall could be used to defend its cities, energy infrastructure, and other civilian areas that are regularly under fire from devastating Russian attacks. Atreyd’s founder would not disclose exactly where, in Ukraine, the drone wall will be deployed, citing operational security concerns. However, they said it will be permanently stationed there and can expand to other locations in the country with domestically manufactured drones. While Atreyd is developing ambitious launch platforms — such as uncrewed vehicles, flying motherships, and even a zeppelin — for foreign militaries, the drone wall that is being deployed to Ukraine will take off from ground stations for now.

More at the link,

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, Kovalenko, reported that Russian military losses have increased — but not on the battlefield. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 12, 2025 at 11:48 AM

Kharkiv:

A Shahed drone struck a facility where just a minute earlier, around 15 people had been inside. If they hadn’t all rushed to the shelter, the consequences would have been far worse – eyewitnesses on this morning’s attack on a transport company in Kharkiv. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 12, 2025 at 7:41 AM

Police have released footage showing the aftermath of this morning’s drone strike on Kharkiv by Russian forces. We live next to this all the time. Every day for many years. I don’t know why this is considered normal. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 12, 2025 at 8:23 AM

Russian drones fly just above Kharkiv this morning. It is one of three that struck the city earlier, injuring several people. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 12, 2025 at 7:27 AM

Kyiv:

Blackout in my part of Kyiv: Gloomy, inconvenient, but livable. The lights at the windows are all battery powered. Many have battery power stations to keep fridges and Internet going as well, and a few have larger systems that can power an entire flat for several hours. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) November 12, 2025 at 11:55 AM

From United24 Media:

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) has prevented a series of terrorist attacks planned in Kyiv’s metro and several large shopping centers, the agency announced on November 12. According to the SBU, Russian operatives intended to plant explosive devices equipped with mobile phones for remote detonation during peak hours to maximize civilian casualties and sow panic in the Ukrainian capital. The investigation revealed that the plot was coordinated by a resident of Russian-occupied Crimea who began collaborating with Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) after the peninsula’s annexation. The SBU stated that the suspect sought to recruit “like-minded individuals” into the FSB’s agent network, including Ukrainian citizens who were not subject to mobilization. Investigators documented the recruitment of a Crimean resident who crossed into Ukraine through third countries. Once in Kyiv, the agent received coordinates of a weapons cache containing a Makarov pistol with ammunition and instructions to carry out a targeted assassination of a media figure in the city. In addition to the planned killing, the agent was ordered to prepare improvised explosive devices (IEDs) hidden in backpacks for use in crowded public areas. Each device was designed for remote activation via mobile phone at rush hour. The SBU intercepted the operative before any attacks could take place and recorded all communications between the agent and his FSB handler in Crimea. The service identified the organizer, who remains in the occupied territory, and charged him in absentia under three articles of Ukraine’s Criminal Code: high treason committed under martial law, preparation of a terrorist act, and illegal possession of weapons or explosives. Earlier, on October 23, SBU detained two employees at a defense plant in Mykolaiv region who were allegedly passing sensitive geolocation data and security details to Russian military intelligence. According to the SBU, the suspects also reported the results of Russian missile strikes and the positions of Ukrainian troops.

Imagery at the link.

Pokrovsk:

Syrskyi commented on the situation in Pokrovsk. “Our main tasks remain gradually securing designated areas, maintaining and protecting existing logistics routes, and organizing additional ones to ensure timely supplies for our defenders and the uninterrupted evacuation of the wounded.” [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 12, 2025 at 11:54 AM

Lyman:

Lyman direction. SOF operators cleared enemy positions. Operators of the 8th SOF Regiment cleared enemy positions in the Donetsk region. As a result of special operations, the SOF group eliminated three enemy combatants and captured radios and personal documents.

t.me/c/1721372338… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 12, 2025 at 10:17 AM

Vovchansk:

Kherson:

“Russia will not take Kherson — Kherson is Russia. We are simply bringing Kherson residents back to their family.” – declared Saldo, the pro-Russian governor of the occupation authorities. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 12, 2025 at 6:59 AM

Moscow:

Russian propaganda state TV: “The Kyiv dam must be destroyed. Kyiv must be flooded, Kharkiv annihilated. Dnipro, Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Sumy wiped from the face of the earth.” People ask Ukrainians why don’t we “make peace” meaning surrender. This is why. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 12, 2025 at 4:17 PM

They seem nice.

Novorossiysk, Krasnodar Krai, Russia:

A high-rise sized geyser from a burst water main flooded rooftops in Novorossiysk, Russia. It’s a predictable outcome when a nation funds murdering its neighbors instead of its own infrastructure. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 12, 2025 at 10:50 AM

Belgorod Oblast, Russia:

