… Or should that be ‘Where are our public-spirited billionaires?

One of the subtexts of Substack v Patreon: _we still don’t have a case_ that enough people will subscribe to nonlegacy outlets for more than a couple years, much less pay for _reporting._

It’s been 3 years since I gave up on journalism. I still have no reference for how I could have done otherwise. — Dara Lind (@daralind.bsky.social) November 12, 2025 at 10:30 AM

The difficulty is that the crowdfunded models that looked so successful for awhile have kind of been struggling badly too. [image or embed] — Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) November 12, 2025 at 10:36 AM

Give me TNC as EIC of a @defector.com-style employee-owned news/culture/investigative reporting website with bureaus in NYC, DC, LA and one in each state. — Dave Hageman 🍁 🍂🍁 (@davehageman.bsky.social) November 12, 2025 at 10:43 AM

I honestly think this is part of the problem: we can all staff a fantasy masthead. But (unless you’re putting up 100% of the funding yourself) the actual outlets that get started will include fewer ppl you love and more ppl you don’t. And I think people often let that become a veto point. — Dara Lind (@daralind.bsky.social) November 12, 2025 at 10:47 AM

Media strikes me as one of the most complete versions of the thing that most businesses face: Breaking even is pretty easy if you have a decent idea or niche, actually making money is incredibly hard. — Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) November 12, 2025 at 10:37 AM

Wanna chew this over some more?