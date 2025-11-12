Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Politics / Media / Wednesday Evening Open Thread: Whither Media?

Wednesday Evening Open Thread: Whither Media?

by | 87 Comments

This post is in: ,

… Or should that be ‘Where are our public-spirited billionaires?

Sure, are all y’all gonna pay for it? And keep paying for it?

[image or embed]

— Dara Lind (@daralind.bsky.social) November 12, 2025 at 10:25 AM

One of the subtexts of Substack v Patreon: _we still don’t have a case_ that enough people will subscribe to nonlegacy outlets for more than a couple years, much less pay for _reporting._
It’s been 3 years since I gave up on journalism. I still have no reference for how I could have done otherwise.

— Dara Lind (@daralind.bsky.social) November 12, 2025 at 10:30 AM

The difficulty is that the crowdfunded models that looked so successful for awhile have kind of been struggling badly too.

[image or embed]

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) November 12, 2025 at 10:36 AM

Give me TNC as EIC of a @defector.com-style employee-owned news/culture/investigative reporting website with bureaus in NYC, DC, LA and one in each state.

— Dave Hageman 🍁 🍂🍁 (@davehageman.bsky.social) November 12, 2025 at 10:43 AM

I honestly think this is part of the problem: we can all staff a fantasy masthead. But (unless you’re putting up 100% of the funding yourself) the actual outlets that get started will include fewer ppl you love and more ppl you don’t. And I think people often let that become a veto point.

— Dara Lind (@daralind.bsky.social) November 12, 2025 at 10:47 AM

Media strikes me as one of the most complete versions of the thing that most businesses face: Breaking even is pretty easy if you have a decent idea or niche, actually making money is incredibly hard.

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) November 12, 2025 at 10:37 AM

Wanna chew this over some more?

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    87Comments

    1. 1.

      oldster

      I’d love to know what Pro Publica’s business model is, because they keep on producing absolutely top-notch investigative reporting year after year.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Bionic Space Jellyfish

      I think a news media website supported by ads could work but only if there are severe regulations on the ads themselves (no pop-ups, none of the predatory algorithmic nonsense that social media pushes, etc.) I’d prefer that over the Patreon/Kofi/sub stack model where you’re paying for a dozen different $5/month subscriptions.

      I think bringing back and pushing local media would help a lot too. But I feel like at this point that would have to be completely subsidized to be sustainable.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      fancycwabs

      I’ve said before that Ben Collins / Tim Onion, should he be successful in his bid, ought to employ the laid off journalists who were too hot for the WaPo etc etc and turn Infowars into the most reputable journalistic outlet on the planet.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      jonas

      What did William S. Paley say? If your news division is making money, you’re doing something wrong. Journalists and writers of course deserve to be paid for their work, but the for-profit model of a news media company is broken, both financially and in terms of their being able to effectively investigate and report news. Eventually your focus on the bottom line becomes more important than your focus on providing real accountability for those who wield power in a democracy.

      There’s a reason Republicans have always hated NPR and PBS and other non-profit news organizations.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      trollhattan

      @jonas:

      The three network news divisions were prestige loss leaders and the head-to-head competition of the 5:00 news was fierce.

      And then, they had to turn a profit.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Ken J.

      Re: Anne Laurie’s comment about public spirited billionaires:   My feeling is that billionaires have too big an attack surface to stand against a power-mad king with no scruples.   I do kind of wonder if this is what happened with Bezos and the Post, since the Post was home for a lot of anti-Trump folks in Trump I.

      In 2025, I told myself I would cancel the Post when Philip Bump left, but actually I hung on until Karen Attiah was sacked    It hurt a bit.  The Washington Post was my childhood paper.   I remember delivering papers with Watergate headlines as a substitute paperboy.   I had a long subscription to the National Edition tabloid in the pre-Internet era, when I lived in Michigan.

      But what about reporting?  I don’t have an answer for that.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Harrison Wesley

      The Philadelphia Inquirer isn’t a nonprofit, but I think it has a decent model for maintaining journalistic integrity. If I ever started reading newspapers again, I’d subscribe .

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Matt McIrvin

      Independent news media SHOULD be publicly funded, but with a corrupt oligarch-friendly government there’s no mechanism for that to exist. At best you could get a state propaganda organ.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      JBWoodford

      This was over ten years ago, but Fred Clark (Slacktivist) observed that owning a newspaper is a license to print money–but not very much at a time. Which makes them targets for mismanagement in a world where if your ROI is less than the maximum achieved by any other business you think you’re losing money.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Ken J.

      @fancycwabs:   Hypothetical journalism owners have to have the resources to stand up against legal assault.  Last I heard, Media Matters was hanging on by a thread because of its factual reporting on Xitter advertising.  Truth is only a defense if one can pay the legal bills.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Wapiti

      I’m agonizing over the decision to subscribe to the Seattle Times. $260/year. They were the pro-business paper when I was growing up. I used to read their endorsements as a quick guide on who I should be voting against. But it’s the only paper in town, now. $260/year – do I really need their “news”?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Librettist

      Last weekish, murc over at LGM had a concise post on the political expectation dynamics of the netroots.

      Something to the effect your priors of a broad New Dealish consensus backed by Democrats perma-majorities in congress and state legislatures keeping Republicans semi-sane, is gone and not coming back.

      I would add the fourth estate of your youth to that bonfire.

      Some sort of news-ish ecosystem is arising around streaming content providers, but it won’t be what you want or expect.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      hrprogressive

      The real problem is the Legacy Big 3 have completely shit on their reputations because they stopped being about journalism a long time ago, but, they still have ubiquitous presence because of their legacies and placement on television.

      MSNBC was allegedly supposed to be a liberal news station, but never quite fulfilled that.

      The real problem is not solely cost.

      It’s reach.

      And unless/until you can find a way to get televised, not just written or digital content, to the masses…

      You’re playing a losing game.

      And it’s not just “starting up a liberal TV station”. It’s distributing it.

      If you can’t be seen by the masses, easily, your message goes nowhere.

      And how hard is it gonna be to convince the same powers that be that own all the current stations to allow such a channel on cable or satellite TV today?

      Good luck.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      terraformer

      First thing that comes to mind is Talking Points Memo (TPM) – they have a subscription model and started it over a decade ago. In fact, Josh was interviewed by CJR and talked about it just today.

      Per the interview, TPM has 35K subscribers, and it works because they’re a small outfit that largely started by breaking a big story during the BushCo years (the attorneys-general scandal, how quaint given *waves hands*). In short, it can work if you do good work, but maybe that ship’s sailed amongst all the reefs in the water nowadays.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Another Scott

      (repost) Dean Baker’s idea of giving people a tax credit to spend however they want on news media has a lot going for it.

      Public Funding Through Individual Tax Credits

      To my mind, the best way to set up a new channel to support the media is with public funding through a modest-sized individual tax credit of say $100. This tax credit would be fully refundable and available to every adult to support the news outlet of their choice.

      There are two reasons for making it an individual tax credit, rather than just a direct subsidy of existing newspapers and other media. The first is that traditional media is viewed with enormous suspicion by much of the public. It would likely be far more difficult to gain political support for subsidies designated for the media that currently exists.

      The second and more important reason is that people should be able to decide what newspapers or news outlets they want to support. If they make this choice themselves, they will be more invested in it and will be more likely to appreciate the outlets they choose to support.

      Also, it is likely that many new outlets will spring up to take advantage of this new source of support. Some of these will undoubtedly be low quality and provide little real news, but this is true of many news outlets currently. If people choose to use their tax credit on them, that would be their choice, as it now when they opt to buy a supermarket tabloid or to watch Fox News. But there would also be a substantial pot of money available to support serious news outlets that provide real information about what is going on in the city, state, or country.

      Another benefit of going this route is that it can be done at the state or even local level. There is little prospect that a MAGA Congress would pass legislation that could challenge billionaire power, but there are a number of states — including large states like California, New York, and Illinois — where Democrats have a trifecta. It would be possible in principle to pass a journalism or media tax credit in these states. And if it proved successful, the idea would likely spread.

      The Charitable Contribution Tax Deduction: A Model for the Journalism Tax Credit

      The tax deduction for charitable contributions provides a good model for how a journalism tax credit could work. With the charitable contribution tax deduction, organizations file with the I.R.S. to be eligible for tax-exempt status. To get eligibility an organization just has to tell the I.R.S. what it does — for example, it’s an educational institution or a church. The I.R.S. doesn’t try to determine whether the organization does a good job as an educational institution or a church, that’s for individual donors to do. The I.R.S. just ensures that the organization does what it claims to do.

      It would be the same story with an organization applying to be eligible to get a journalism tax credit. They just have to say what type of reporting they are doing and where their work is available. The oversight agency will not try to determine the quality of the journalism, that decision is for the individual contributors.

      Also, a requirement of getting the funding is that all the supported work be freely available on the web with no paywall. The logic is that the public paid for the work, it should be able to benefit from it. This would not prevent a newspaper from having some material behind a paywall, if it supported the work from other sources, such as subscriptions or advertising.

      A major difference with the tax deduction is that it would be equally available to everyone. Only around 10 percent of the public takes the charitable deduction tax credit. The vast majority of taxpayers take the standard deduction, which means they can’t write off charitable deductions against their taxable income. Also, the deduction is worth much more to a high-income person in the 35 percent bracket than to a middle-income person in the 12 percent tax bracket. This credit would be $100 for everyone, or whatever sum is agreed upon.

      People have to be able to get paid for doing work if we want the work to get done. Money has to come from somewhere. This seems to me to be a sensible proposal that has a lot going for it.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Deputinize America

      @hrprogressive:

      It was cheaper to run talking head pundit shows as opposed to fielding actual news divisions. “Don’t upset the invited politician or pundit too much – they may not come back. Also, don’t make them uncomfortable by having them speak live on air with victims of their policies. Better to have comfortable guests lobbing words across one another”.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      VFX Lurker

      @schrodingers_cat:

      Which newspaper do you subscribe to? I currently subscribe to Bezos Post but  I am not going to renew once it comes up for renewal. 

      I may cancel some of my subscriptions while I am unemployed. Most are free without subscriptions, and I can read the rest for free with my library card. Here’s my current paid subscriptions:

      • LA Times (local/SoCal news)
      • ProPublica
      • Talking Points Memo
      • Plain Dealer
      • Erin in the Morning (trans news)
      • Assigned Media (trans news)
      • Wonkette (acid sarcasm)

      LA Times would be first on the chopping block because I can read them with my library card. Plain Dealer would be next — I subscribed solely to support their opposition to Trump.

      The subscriptions I’m going to hang onto the longest: ProPublica, Erin in the Morning, and Assigned Media. They’re all free to read without subscriptions, but I want to support their efforts if I can.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Citizen Alan

      @oldster:  I donate to Pro Publica and Josh Marshall, but I almost never read them because actually knowing what’s going on in Washington is triggering for me at the moment.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Socolofi

      A more interesting question is, what do we want from media that isn’t being handled right now?

      I get that we all wish a lot of media was “better” – meaning it called out Trumps lies / bs / etc.

      I ask this question because it seems what people want when they complain about the media is they want the media to call out things from their own point of view, with an idea that exposing or shaming someone will cause a change. Trump has given us two things… one, embracing “flooding the zone” so there’s always a ton of positive “Dear Leader” coverage to go with bad, and, more insidiously, an attitude of, “Fuck it, I do what I want!”

      Even if Bezos figured out a new model for the WP like he wanted when he bought it, and wasn’t going to bend the knee, it’s not clear to me that much would change. It’s not like we need deep investigative journalism for Trump – he brags about what he’s doing.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Librettist:

      Something to the effect your priors of a broad New Dealish consensus backed by Democrats perma-majorities in congress and state legislatures keeping Republicans semi-sane, is gone and not coming back.

      That was always only available as a devil’s bargain with white racists. Absent that, it can’t exist.

      Some white brocialists want the devil’s bargain back. That’s not happening either.

      The media of our youth was shaped by scarcities that no longer exist: newspapers were distributed on paper and broadcast TV was tightly limited by bandwidth. Paradoxically the abundance of information channels makes it harder to fill them with reliable information, and takes away the motivation to prevent news from blurring with entertainment and advertising.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Citizen Alan

      @hrprogressive: MSNBC was allegedly supposed to be a liberal news station, but never quite fulfilled that.

      It has always enraged me that MSNBC gets painted as “the liberal news station” even though Morning Joe, hosted by a former GOP Congressman, airs for 16 hours a week. Twice as much as Maddow and Larry O’D combined!

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Lobo

      @Another Scott: This with the DNC or non-used campaign funds used to underwrite a local newspaper and local radio(AM/FM).  They have to be non-profit.  Making a profit in this space is hard.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      WTFGhost

      I honestly think this is part of the problem: we can all staff a fantasy masthead. But (unless you’re putting up 100% of the funding yourself) the actual outlets that get started will include fewer ppl you love and more ppl you don’t. And I think people often let that become a veto point.

      That’s one problem with US media. Only some political figures provide information in good faith. However, there are sufficient media figures, who treat the bad faith information, as being provided in good faith, that “everyone” must parrot the bad faith information, or face accusations of bias.

      At that point, the news has become a steaming pile of shit, with lies being given the same platform as the truth. You can’t really learn from it any longer, because the journalists were supposed to shovel the bullshit out of the story, and they didn’t bother.

      I don’t care if a reporter is a long time conservative, if they reject bullshit, and dig for the truth, they’re fine on my fantasy news team. And I don’t care if a reporter is a long time liberal, if they don’t reject bullshit, if they don’t dig for the truth, I don’t want them within a mile of my fantasy newsroom.

      Regardless, as long as pure-d, dyed-in-the-wool bullshit is presented as if it might be truth, the entirety of affected US journalism is going to be a steaming pile of rancid shit. I mean, I know stating the obvious is unkind sometimes, but, the obvious reality is unkind to everyone in the country.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      persistentillusion

      @terraformer: Here in Colorado, an interesting example of what to do is the Colorado Sun.  Non-profit, staffed by seasoned journalists tossed aside by the Den Post and related media; they’ve been around for 4-5 years and are doing good work, funded by subscriptions.  I read them everyday, slightly too Denver-centric, but that’s also Colorado.

      ETA: I also support TPM and ProPublica.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      RSA

      @Another Scott:  What a great idea!

      @Wapiti:  I’m agonizing over the decision to subscribe to the Seattle Times. $260/year.

      I was in a similar boat last year, wondering whether the Baltimore Sun was worth $260 annually for a digital subscription. Then David Smith of Sinclair Media bought the paper. (Sinclair owns Fox News outlets in 41 markets.) So that ended up being an easy No.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Miss Bianca

      @persistentillusion: The Colorado Sun, interestingly, was also initially funded by a billionaire. Who then, in the time-honored manner that is the privilege of rich people everywhere, got bored and wandered off to other projects, leaving the Sun to figure out how to make it on their own. And they have – yeah, with subscriptions, but a lot of grant funding as well.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      cain

      TPM and Pro-Publica.

      News used to be a loss leader and then thanks to 24 hour news had to turn a profit. But also, for local news they made money on ads. But google adsense fucked all that up. It’s difficult for newspapers to turn a profit. It’s almost a business decision to do right wing programming because those fuckers always show up if you give them the mind candy they carve,.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Hildebrand

      Defector is a great model of a writer owned site that cranks out amazing work.  That model could be replicated. .

      Reply
    34. 34.

      different-church-lady

      Hi. Friendly reminder that the reason news-as-digits took off in the first place was because they were giving it away to use on the new toy. You people figure out how to get out of that corner.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      currawong

      Surely there’s one public spirited billionaire that could set up a trust fund to finance an independent news outlet in a similar fashion to The Guardian.

      I pay annually to support the Guardian in Australia. It’s the only major independent competition to the Murdoch poison and it’s been very successful here. We do have the ABC (the Australian Broadcasting Corporation) but the last few Liberal governments (Liberal means right wing in Australia) have defunded the ABC and stacked its senior management with ex-Murdoch staff.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Coates should only be given that role if he’s expressly not allowed to publish anything about Israel/Palestine.  His takes are so missing in the actual history of the conflict and so biased by Soviet AntiZionist Propaganda that it’s downright embarrassing (and offensive).  His work on Racism in America is incredible and everyone should read it. But he is jaw-droppingly bad if you are looking for any sort of context, nuance, complexity and honesty about Israel/Palestine.  He’s the perfect example of a Leftist who preaches Listen to Marginalized Groups but then shows zero interest in doing so when it’s Jews who pushback on his dishonest caricature of Zionism.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      oldgold

      It looks like Trump failed to bully Mace and/or Boebert into removing their names from the Discharge Petition. And, Grijalva has signed it. Her signature was the 218th.

      My understanding is that once you have 218 signatures, the Discharge Petition is frozen and no one can remove their name.

      I was wrong about Mace and Boebert. I thought one or both would buckle.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Geminid

      I have a longtime friend who I yak with for a couple hours every Sunday. Our apporoaches to news consumption are very different. I rely on written material, and he relies on video: podcasts and such.

      Anyway, my friend tells me about former television reporter Jim Acosta’s podcast. He says it is consistently good with good guests, and with production quality on a par or exceeding that of network television. And that Acosta makes more money from his podcasts than he ever did working for ABC, and Acosta can go into depth in a way he never could before.

      I guess the only problem here is that Acosta can cover only one of the many important stories out there at a time.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Nukular Biskits

      Good evenin’, y’all!

      Boy, I missed out on a lot of news today!

      BTW, I know this has probably been discussed earlier, but anyone see the northern lights last night?

      My sis up in Meridian (about 160 miles north of the Coast) sent some photos. I hope we’ll see them down here, but there may be too much light pollution here in Gulfport.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      dm

      For what little I send them each month, Propublica and 404 Media sure pay dividends. I get a bit of pleasure seeing stories they broke weeks ago show up in mainstream media.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Nix Besser

      Can someone help with “TNC as EIC”? I’m having trouble figuring out what these TLA’s mean.

      Also, the post mentions Defector, which I subscribe to and I see as a successful employee owned journalistic enterprise.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      WaterGirl

      @Nukular Biskits: If anybody gets good pics, i hope you will submit them to On the Road.

      I got one set of two pics from someone already, but would love to see more, as I imagine a lot of you would like, too.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Ohio Mom

      Another challenge newspapers have faced is being bought up by private equity and the usual squeeze out every penny and leave the carcass behind.

      I subscribed to my local paper, the Cincinnati Enquirer (a Gannett property) for decades. But they keep raising the rate and I reached the point they talk about in Economics 101, where the cost soared past what I was willing to pay so I cancelled it last winter.

      It’s a terrible source for news except for things like which new restaurant is opening, which ones are closing, obituaries (oh look,so-and-so’s mother died), roads being closed for events like the annual marathon or big construction projects, that sort of thing.

      Stuff that can useful to know in a short-term kind of way but that doesn’t have any lasting importance.

      I do miss my morning ritual of padding down the driveway first thing every morning and getting a feel for what the day’s weather will be, and I feel a little guilty because I know journalism needs our support. But the actual paper itself, I don’t miss at all. And not getting it means a little less clutter on the kitchen table.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      oldster

      Everybody who has told me that you donate to Pro Publica:

      You’re getting good value for your money!

      And giving us cheapskates a lot of value, too.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Scott S.

      @schrodingers_cat:  Ditto re: WaPo. Dropped my LA Times sub earlier this year after Patrick Soon-Shiong’s fuckery. Still holding onto the NYT cause I’m addicted to the crossword and (I know, I know) the real estate section. Also subscribing to the Guardian.

      Considering subscribing to the Atlantic, especially is they keep bringing on A list journalists.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      patrick II

      We haven’t talked about Craigslist. The loss of classified ads to online services like Craigslist is a significant cause of the decline in newspaper income in the 21st century. I asked Microsoft’s AI how much profit the newspaper classifieds accounted for in the last century, from the 60’s to 2000.  Here is the answer — and it’s a lot.

      what was the percentage of income for newspapers for classified ads in the 1960’s through 2000?

      Direct Answer: In the U.S., classified ads typically accounted for about 30–40% of newspaper advertising revenue from the 1960s through the late 1990s. By 2000, classified ads alone generated nearly $20 billion, representing roughly 40% of total newspaper ad income before the sharp decline caused by online platforms like Craigslist

      Reply
    64. 64.

      prostratedragon

      Someone suggests this:

      What if instead of Cyber Monday (aka Daddy Bezos Day), we did a Support Indie Media Monday?

      What are your favorite indie publications? Who are some of your favorite freelance and indie reporters and commentators?

      Can we make this a thing?

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Ohio Mom

      @patrick II: And now Craig’slist is hardly a thing anymore, FB marketplace and job boards took over.

      My local supermarket, Kroger’s, stopped putting their weekly specials inserts in the Sunday paper, so did a lot of other stores. Sometime ago, the movie theaters stopped buying ads (the newspaper retaliated by dropping movie reviews). And while I haven’t looked for an apartment rental in years, that’s online now too.

      It’s not just Craigslist but that was certainly an infection point.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      WaterGirl

      OT, but at the meat store today, filet was $42 a pound.  Correction, $41.99.  :-)    It was $35 previously.  20% hike in a week.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      ruckus

      Schnorkles O’Bork said it best.

      “Media strikes me as one of the most complete versions of the thing that most businesses face: Breaking even is pretty easy if you have a decent idea or niche, actually making money is incredibly hard.”

      How many people would be owners of their own business? It’s likely not an insignificant number but it also isn’t a high percentage of the people. It takes work, at least a concept of what the hell you are doing, an understanding that not everyone is going to like whatever it is you do, perseverance, being a risk taker, understanding what it is that you are trying to do, selling your product or service. And spending more time than most can imagine to make it work, sometimes a lot more time. I’ve owned 2 businesses and while they were quite different, the concept of making them work and sell whatever it is that you are selling is in your head 24 hrs a day. 365 days a year. At least if you want the business to actually work. It can be rewarding from a standpoint of achieving your goal. It will swallow your time. And very likely never give it back. Is it worth it? It can be, for me it has been.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      frosty

      @schrodingers_cat: For me it’s the Guardian (sorry, Tony Jay*) and the Baltimore Banner, a non-profit staffed with people who bailed from the Sun when the Tribune then the hedge funders took over. I pay $19.95 a month but I only read it about once a week. For non-newspapers, I subscribe to Talking Points Memo and send not enough $$ to Balloon-Juice.

      I quit WaPo when Bezos bent the knee.

      * They seem to like St Bernie of Vermont, but the news section is pretty good.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Gvg

      I see the problem of local news as different from national or international news. I quit reading my small town local decades ago because it became useless. It cost too much and wasn’t covering local news. It lost money and was acquired by a chain that mostly reprinted AP and other outlet stories. It also wasn’t even reliable for local ads. I suppose the stores found it not worth paying to advertise in something so few people still subscribed too. I try hard to ignore ads, and I am not very social, but there was value in knowing what stores and restaurants were opening or having sales, and it’s useful to see current prices to compare. We don’t hear about the results of all the sirens we heard or the cause of the traffic jam last week. It’s hard to know about what the local government is up to and the local schools kid’s accomplishments don’t get listed. The internet with its advertising algorithms doesn’t bring up local stuff and even if it does, it can be very out of date with business hours from years ago or a business that is gone. Honestly I miss the local phone book where businesses were organized by category and existed at least at the beginning of the year.

      The market would be smaller. There are a few attempts to be local on line news. They seem to be funded by local lawyers. More than one. Not sure how it will work. I really don’t think it can stay free/funded by one well off person and last, but obviously they think that’s the only way to build an audience.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      billcoop4

      I’ve seen nothing like that up here although I don’t do filet for myself. Ground beef at the farm I go to was $5.50/lb; turkey for turkey day will be $4.50.  Raised right there on the farm. Maybe even the horny one who assaulted me the other week when I arrived to get some other items.

       

      BC

      Reply
    73. 73.

      TONYG

      I realize that it’s none of my business what a political group calls themselves, but I wish that the “Democratic Socialists” didn’t call themselves “Socialists”.  My understanding is that a “Socialist” wants to replace all privately owned capitalist enterprises — including, let’s say, the neighborhood pizza joint and bodega — with government-owned enterprises.  In fact, that is not what American “Democratic Socialists” — whether Mamdani, or Bernie or AOC — are actually calling for.  Instead, they’re really calling for an expansion of the social programs that started with the New Deal 90 years ago.  By calling themselves “Socialists”, they’re branding themselves in a way that might impress college kids but that alienates most Americans.  Just my opinion.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Burritoboy

      Not only does DSA not advocate for government ownership of the means of production (I mean, a few people in DSA probably do, but they’re a tiny minority), the government owning all the means of production is merely one strand of socialism. It was only the best known strand while the USSR existed. There were always numerous socialists who argued against government control, many of them arguing for each economic enterprise to be owned by a democratic collective of that enterprise’s workers, not the government owning lots of enterprises in a major way.  Many of the best known socialists historically fit this category.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      frosty

      @TONYG: I’ve always thought they should imitate the Europeans and call themselves Social Democrats. Democratic Socialists is toxic. Reminds me of East Germany and North Korea.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Matt McIrvin

      @TONYG: I think if you ask them what their preferred end state is you’ll get a lot of different answers, and they’ll complain that the meaning of the word was distorted by the experience of the Soviet Bloc and Red Scare/Cold War propaganda.

      I do see a lot of complaining about capitalism that implies that the speaker sees nothing good coming of it and wants it eliminated entirely at least as an aspirational goal. Replaced with what, well, that varies if they even know. I recently saw one guy on Mastodon arguing passionately that all markets were evil and needed to be eliminated and replaced with gift economies. Someone else said “I don’t buy it” and he said “that’s just it, you don’t have to buy it, I offer it as a gift”. Which maybe highlights the problem.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      tam1MI

      @Another Scott: Dean Baker’s idea of giving people a tax credit to spend however they want on news media has a lot going for it.

      My only caveat to that was that the money could only be spent on news providers that adhere to a new or revised Fairness Doctrine. Otherwise we just be using government money to subsidize Fox News.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Ivan X

      @patrick II: thank you for mentioning this. I was prepared mention it myself: the moment at which the business model for reporting began to die (and after cable had already introduced the idea of news as entertainment/stimulation, creating a model to be followed).

      Reply

