… Or should that be ‘Where are our public-spirited billionaires?
Sure, are all y’all gonna pay for it? And keep paying for it?
— Dara Lind (@daralind.bsky.social) November 12, 2025 at 10:25 AM
One of the subtexts of Substack v Patreon: _we still don’t have a case_ that enough people will subscribe to nonlegacy outlets for more than a couple years, much less pay for _reporting._
It’s been 3 years since I gave up on journalism. I still have no reference for how I could have done otherwise.
— Dara Lind (@daralind.bsky.social) November 12, 2025 at 10:30 AM
The difficulty is that the crowdfunded models that looked so successful for awhile have kind of been struggling badly too.
— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) November 12, 2025 at 10:36 AM
Give me TNC as EIC of a @defector.com-style employee-owned news/culture/investigative reporting website with bureaus in NYC, DC, LA and one in each state.
— Dave Hageman 🍁 🍂🍁 (@davehageman.bsky.social) November 12, 2025 at 10:43 AM
I honestly think this is part of the problem: we can all staff a fantasy masthead. But (unless you’re putting up 100% of the funding yourself) the actual outlets that get started will include fewer ppl you love and more ppl you don’t. And I think people often let that become a veto point.
— Dara Lind (@daralind.bsky.social) November 12, 2025 at 10:47 AM
Media strikes me as one of the most complete versions of the thing that most businesses face: Breaking even is pretty easy if you have a decent idea or niche, actually making money is incredibly hard.
— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) November 12, 2025 at 10:37 AM
