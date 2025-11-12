Why is Trump going after America's air traffic controllers, today of all days? It's one more way to distract from his decision to increase your health insurance premiums."

===

===

The federal government shutdown is ending, but the chaos for air travel isn’t. The aftereffects of it could linger into the Thanksgiving travel period, according to aviation experts.

From Jeff Wise, science journalist and private pilot — Air Travel Will Get Worse Before It Gets Better:

… The air-travel industry had experienced steadily worsening delays and cancellations in the week after controllers missed their first full paycheck last Tuesday. On Wednesday, the FAA ordered airlines to begin reducing their number of flights at 40 major airports starting that Friday. With their plans scrambled, airlines struggled to accommodate stranded travelers, as every canceled flight meant that aircraft and flight crews weren’t where they were supposed to be.

By Sunday, the system had become badly snarled, with around 10 percent of all flights canceled and 30 percent delayed by more than 30 minutes, according to Cirium, a company that collects air-travel data. Some airlines and airports suffered more than others: At both Newark and La Guardia airports, a third of all flights were canceled and nearly half were delayed.

As of Monday morning, Cirium’s data indicated that travel would continue to be disrupted during the day ahead, with cancellations standing at 5.5 percent and growing. By midday Newark, La Guardia, Teterboro, Miami, and Las Vegas were all experiencing significant slowdowns and FlightAware was reporting that more than 4,000 U.S. flights had been delayed.

Expect more of the same in days to come. Even if the shutdown wraps up by the end of the workweek, it will take at least a few days for the system to get back on its feet. “Based on past events, I would anticipate a return to normal operations within two or three days,” says Mike Arnot, an airline-industry commentator.

But even when airlines return to their previous flight schedules, the aftereffects of the shutdown will linger. For one thing, the failure to pay controllers for more than a month has put added strain on a profession already suffering from chronic understaffing. At the start of the shutdown, the FAA employed about 11,000 certified professional controllers, some 3,000 less than required for full staffing. As a result, most controllers had to work mandatory overtime shifts to make up for the shortfall…

There’s also another factor that could cause problems going forward. Airlines are limited in the number of hours that pilots and cabin crews can work per month. The large scale of unexpected flight cancellations has forced the airlines to use their personnel inefficiently.

“If an airplane isn’t in the right place at the right time, an airline has two choices. Either it cancels a bunch of flights until that airplane is actually needed, or it ferries it to another place,” says Illson. “If you ferry it to another place, that means you’re using flight crews to fly at an empty airplane, which is obviously inefficient.”

Thanksgiving is the year’s busiest travel period, a time when airlines and air-traffic control are pushed to the limit. This year, the airlines will be going into it having already used up a lot of their crews’ legal flight time.



“They’re going to be squeezed,” Illson notes. “My expectation is that airline scheduling inefficiencies created by the shutdown will lead to pilot and flight-attendant staffing issues that result in delays or cancellations during the last week of November.”