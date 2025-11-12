Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Morning Open Thread

Wednesday Morning Open Thread

by | 32 Comments

Open Threads

Why is Trump going after America's air traffic controllers, today of all days?
It's one more way to distract from his decision to increase your health insurance premiums."

[image or embed]

— Pete Buttigieg (@petebuttigieg.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 10:45 PM

===

Trump take air travel

[image or embed]

— Laura Bassett (@lebassett.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 1:38 PM

===

The federal government shutdown is ending, but the chaos for air travel isn’t. The aftereffects of it could linger into the Thanksgiving travel period, according to aviation experts.

[image or embed]

— New York Magazine (@nymag.com) November 10, 2025 at 7:01 PM

From Jeff Wise, science journalist and private pilot — Air Travel Will Get Worse Before It Gets Better:

The air-travel industry had experienced steadily worsening delays and cancellations in the week after controllers missed their first full paycheck last Tuesday. On Wednesday, the FAA ordered airlines to begin reducing their number of flights at 40 major airports starting that Friday. With their plans scrambled, airlines struggled to accommodate stranded travelers, as every canceled flight meant that aircraft and flight crews weren’t where they were supposed to be.

By Sunday, the system had become badly snarled, with around 10 percent of all flights canceled and 30 percent delayed by more than 30 minutes, according to Cirium, a company that collects air-travel data. Some airlines and airports suffered more than others: At both Newark and La Guardia airports, a third of all flights were canceled and nearly half were delayed.

As of Monday morning, Cirium’s data indicated that travel would continue to be disrupted during the day ahead, with cancellations standing at 5.5 percent and growing. By midday Newark, La Guardia, Teterboro, Miami, and Las Vegas were all experiencing significant slowdowns and FlightAware was reporting that more than 4,000 U.S. flights had been delayed.

Expect more of the same in days to come. Even if the shutdown wraps up by the end of the workweek, it will take at least a few days for the system to get back on its feet. “Based on past events, I would anticipate a return to normal operations within two or three days,” says Mike Arnot, an airline-industry commentator.

But even when airlines return to their previous flight schedules, the aftereffects of the shutdown will linger. For one thing, the failure to pay controllers for more than a month has put added strain on a profession already suffering from chronic understaffing. At the start of the shutdown, the FAA employed about 11,000 certified professional controllers, some 3,000 less than required for full staffing. As a result, most controllers had to work mandatory overtime shifts to make up for the shortfall…

There’s also another factor that could cause problems going forward. Airlines are limited in the number of hours that pilots and cabin crews can work per month. The large scale of unexpected flight cancellations has forced the airlines to use their personnel inefficiently.

“If an airplane isn’t in the right place at the right time, an airline has two choices. Either it cancels a bunch of flights until that airplane is actually needed, or it ferries it to another place,” says Illson. “If you ferry it to another place, that means you’re using flight crews to fly at an empty airplane, which is obviously inefficient.”

Thanksgiving is the year’s busiest travel period, a time when airlines and air-traffic control are pushed to the limit. This year, the airlines will be going into it having already used up a lot of their crews’ legal flight time.

“They’re going to be squeezed,” Illson notes. “My expectation is that airline scheduling inefficiencies created by the shutdown will lead to pilot and flight-attendant staffing issues that result in delays or cancellations during the last week of November.”

“.. Solairus Aviation CEO Dan Drohan called the situation a ‘total sh*tshow.’”
@robbreport.com
robbreport.com/motors/aviat…

[image or embed]

— Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 1:16 PM

===

"We will be canning EVERYONE who called in sick while not getting paid" is a really insane strategy for solving critical understaffing of ATC.

[image or embed]

— Captain Bergatron (@captbergatron.bsky.social) November 11, 2025 at 10:16 PM

===

omg

[image or embed]

— George Conway 🇺🇸🚫👑🐸 (@gtconway.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 9:16 AM

Pilot here. That's pretty much what's happening because now the airlines are funding meals for ATC. Which is dystopian

— Captain Bergatron (@captbergatron.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 9:21 AM

Source btw simpleflying.com/how-much-air…

[image or embed]

— Captain Bergatron (@captbergatron.bsky.social) November 9, 2025 at 11:00 AM

    32Comments

    1. 1.

      Central Planning

      I was thinking of flying to NYC next week but instead I’m driving 3 hours the day before to take a 2.5 hour train first thing in the morning. At least I know I’ll get there.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Suzanne

      There’s a very good piece in the New Yorker called “What Did Men Do to Deserve This?” that (despite its terrible title) does much to counter the anti-feminist bullshit from Helen Andrews’ disgusting piece about women ruining the workplace. (You might have to archive.ph it if you don’t have a subscription)

      I wish I could embed tweets, because this thread about the piece was good:

      i think most people are getting pretty sick of masculinity crisis discourse and this piece is very clear-eyed about why (masculinity has been reduced to an empty, generic exceptionalism, proven by the fact that every attempt to flesh it out ends in a different variety of cringe)

      the “crisis” part is just the reaction to masculinity no longer offering a buffer against having to eat shit all the time, which is the basic universal fact of modern life

      i would add that the crisis of femininity already happened, and women (and society) survived it. as Winter points out, the aspirational values of today aren’t esp. gendered. it’s a good thing for kindness, conscientiousness, empathy, courage, etc. to be liberated from gender

      it would be great, imo, if gender’s status could finally be downgraded from “defining feature of identity” to “lifestyle aesthetics.” but i don’t want to let entitlement die with problematic men. at a time when the value of human life is in precipitous decline, we should rethink

      what it means to be entitled, and what we are entitled to. i would hate for “eating shit with dignity” to be the highest honor the unexceptional mass of humanity can allow ourselves. the other thing to consider is biological reproduction, and how the most reactionary forces in

      society are trying to control the discourse around it so they can reinstate the most oppressive version of the gender binary. to be continued (when i figure out where i’m going with this)

      Reply
    3. 3.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      @Central Planning: I pretty much never fly anywhere I could drive to in 6 hours or less. Even in normal times there’s a non trivial chance delays will result in the flight + getting to and from and sitting at the airport will take longer than driving.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      topclimber

      We don’t question Duffy’s patriotism. We know he doesn’t have any. He’s just another Trumpster in over his head and beholden to the Don rather than the USA.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Adelita Grijalva is standing by in Phoenix for the call to come to DC, so she’s going to be one of the people dealing with this broken air transportation situation.

      “Planes, Trains, and Automobiles 2: Congressional Edition”?

      Jackals out west,  if you see anyone hitchhiking to DC who looks like Ms. Grijalva, pick her up!!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Suzanne

      I thought Elon was going to get us “geniuses” from MIT to do all air traffic control. Remember that? Well, even geniuses gotta eat, assholes.

      This underscores something weird that I am observing, which is that the economy is obvs rocky at best right now, but there’s still a significant shortage of workers in many skilled professions. I don’t know how that resolves, if it resolves. At some point, it might dawn on Republicans that a shortage of workers in skilled professions is a pipeline problem.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      satby

      I like to remind people how calm it was / is when we have competent professionals running things: government, businesses, schools. Maybe in a few years it can be considered unexceptional again for things to basically just work.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Geminid

      The skies over the southern Carribean Sea are about get more crowded. From Ankara-based Clash Report:

         The USS Ford carrier strike group has arrived in the Carribean.

      Source: Reuter

      And a related item:

         Venezuela is preparing a guerrilla-style defense if the U.S. attacks….The plan involves scattering small units nationwide to sabotage invading forces and potentially creating street chaos in Caracas.

      Source: Reuters

      Reply
    14. 14.

      bjacques

      @Suzanne: thanks for this, though I can’t get archive.ph to work for that article. It reminds me of Susan Faludi’s “Backlash”, recounting the concerted effort to turn back the clock on women’s social and economic progress of the 1970s and 1980s. Now it’s all-out in the face of a structural shortage in the workplace, but you can’t buffalo workers into knowing their place if you can’t get them in the door first.

      If any air traffic controllers called in sick during the shutdown (still ongoing, despite the Democratic “cave”), it’s at least partly because they respect their fellow ATCs and the air passengers depending on them too much to show up sick and cause an epidemic. But Duffy wouldn’t appreciate that. I wish Puck (also from MTV’s “The Real World”) had been our Transportation Secretary instead. As a bike messenger, at least he had some understanding of traffic safety.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Geminid

      @Geminid: Now that Cave-ageddon has come and gone and I’ve caught up on my sleep, I’ve been  looking up other world news on Clash Report. One item:

         Saudi Arabia will host a U S.-Saudi investment summit November 19, coinciding with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit.

      Source: CBS

      Mr. Smith Bonesaw goes to Washington, next week.

      I don’t think the Washington post will invite bin Salman over for an interview, but they did with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa. He expressed some realpolitik regarding Russia:

         We were in a war with Russia for ten years, and it was a hard, difficult war.

      They announced that they killed me several times.

      We need Russia because it’s a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council.

      We need their vote to be on our side in some issues, and we have strategic interests with them.

      We do not want to push Russia to take alternate or other options in dealing with Syria.

      Source: Washington Post

      I guess this explains why Syria is letting Russia keep its Hmeinan airbase and Tartous naval base in Northwestern Syria.

      Clash Report also posted a picture of al-Sharaa with a chessboard in front of him.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Princess

      I think these billionaires with their private planes don’t realize how much the US’s business productivity is tied up with flying people around the country. Also, airlines have a tight profit margin. Are we going to see some go under?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Princess

      @Suzanne: Given Trump’s appointments, Republicans seem fine with appointing unskilled workers so long as they are white and preferably male to skilled positions so I’m guessing that’s their solution for everything. I’m not even joking.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Princess

      @Suzanne: There’s so much cringe about masculinity because the people hand-waving about it can’t face that what being a men is is simply behaving like an adult: fulfill your responsibilities, be reliable, be present. Same as for every gender. It’s not about how to change a tire; it’s about making sure that tire gets changed and fixed however you do it.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Kosh III

      Michael Smerconish, who can be sensible at times, has been droning on and on about the crisis in young men.  Give me a break.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Suzanne

      @bjacques: I thought this was the best part:

      Women, it should be noted, have dominated the teaching profession since the nineteenth century not because it’s a misandrist job-protection racket but because early public-education advocates found that they could expand the school system more quickly by hiring women teachers, whom they could pay less than men. One might ask if difficult, essential work might be well paid, at this moment in history, regardless of a person’s sex. But then much of the centrist manosphere’s rhetoric is predicated on refusing to see half of what’s in front of you. Newsom’s executive order concerning men and boys acknowledges the strong correlation between social-media usage and mental-health disorders such as depression and anxiety, but it doesn’t note that these effects manifest in girls at significantly higher rates. In “Notes on Being a Man,” Galloway writes, “The deliberate transfer of wealth from the young to the old in the United States over the past century has led to unaffordable and indefensible costs for education and housing, and skyrocketing student debt, all of which directly affect young men.” He could have said “young people,” unless college bursars and landlords run a discount program for the ladies which I haven’t heard about.

      Emanuel, in his Washington Post op-ed, endorses a double standard with even greater frankness. The cost of housing, he writes, “is, of course, a problem for all Americans—men and women alike. But, unpopular as it might be to say in some quarters of my party, the crisis affects one gender with particular potency.” In other words, men and women pay the same bill, but we are obligated to understand that the social and spiritual price it extracts from men is higher. (If women want an emergency to call their own, it can be that they are not having enough babies.)

      The ambassadors of the centrist manosphere praise women’s advancement and the feminist cause while insisting that men’s economic and vocational anxieties are more naturally potent. This ambivalence reveals the weakness of their side. The right-wing manosphere knows that masculinity is a series of dominance signals beamed from behind iridescent Oakleys and the wheel of the most enormous pickup truck you’ve ever seen; it is a smirking multimillionaire who “DESTROYS” a young woman at a college-hosted debate; it is—must it be said?—an AR-15, openly carried. Manliness in the Trump era, Susan Faludi has written, “is defined by display value,” which exhibits itself in a “pantomime of aggrieved aggression.” Upon this stage, men’s biggest problem is feminism, and the solutions are straightforward: restrict reproductive rights, propagandize about traditional gender roles, etc.

      The squishier centrist side has no such certainties. Galloway, in both his podcasts and “Notes on Being a Man,” presents masculinity not as one side of a fixed binary but as a state of mind and a life style, one equally available to men and women, and therefore impossible to define. (It’s a feeling, and we know how Trump supporters feel about those.) Within this amorphous framework, men’s biggest problem is, likewise, a feeling—an unreachable itch, or a marrow-deep belief—that men should still rank above women in the social hierarchy, just not as much as before. This belief may be misguided or unconscious, but it is nonetheless insuperable, and it must be accommodated, for the good of us all.

      What these pundits are nudging us to do, ever so politely, is accept that women, in the main, are accustomed to being a little degraded, a little underpaid and ignored and dampened in their ambitions, in ways that men are not and never will be. The “female-coded” person, to borrow Krugman’s terminology, may feel overwhelmed by child-care costs, ashamed that she can’t acquire a mortgage, or hollowed out by long hours as an I.C.U. nurse, but such feelings do not disturb the order of the universe. This person’s duties to protect, provide, and procreate are real, but they do not take the capital “P.” This person’s opinions matter, but not decisively. The Times pundit Ezra Klein has lately suggested that Democrats consider running anti-abortion candidates in red states, even though more than three-quarters of Gen Z women support abortion rights. Rights, like jobs, can be gender-coded, and these rights are valued accordingly.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Tony Jay

      It’s becoming clearer to me that the defining feature of fascism isn’t it’s brittle jingoism, or it’s soft-jawed pugnaciousness, or even it’s contradictory need to elevate its most flawed weaklings to Great Man status. No, fascism’s defining characteristic is its ability to fuck up absolutely everything it touches.

      This is what you get when you dump thought and preparation in favour of toxic posturing and the competitive swinging of tiny wee dickies.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Bionic Space Jellyfish

      I think the “masculinity crisis” is in reality an “entitlement crisis.” Gen Z men in particular are mad that they have to actually work on themselves instead of being handed everything on a silver platter. Couple that with the Internet being incredibly good at building resentment in people and you have a totally manufactured crisis.

      This is purely anecdotal but it’s something I’ve noticed in my personal life that rankles me. As an older millennial I got to listen to Baby Boomers lament about how I was coddled and handed out participation trophies and complained too much when I should have been skipping fancy coffee and avocado toast to pay for college (I don’t even like avocados.)

      Now I see the exact same baby boomers coddling these gen Z men in my life who have become lazy and entitled and when I point it out they have nothing but excuses for them. Again purely anecdotes from my own life, but the cognitive dissonance is certainly frustrating.

       

      A lot of the masculinity crisis would just be solved if men were expected to not act like entitled dicks.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Suzanne

      @Scout211: Thank you.

      I am disappointed to see this attitude show up on the liberal/left, too…. though it usually manifests as complaints about the behaviors and aesthetics of the “professional-managerial class”. The professional-managerial class, of course, being aspirational and beneficial….. right up until women started entering it in significant number. “Class, not race!” has always been bullshit, as is, “Class, not sex/gender!”.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      NotMax

      In the case of Hawaii, flight isn’t just anoption, it’s the only option.

      Of course Hawaii is a sapphire blue state so there’s that, also too, when it comes to how it’s treated/mistreated by this fustercluck administration..

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Eyeroller

      @Suzanne: Ironically, perhaps, “geniuses from MIT” would likely be terrible air-traffic controllers.  Good controllers have to be reasonably intelligent, since they have a lot to learn and must be able to retain information, but the most important qualities are ability to focus intently for an extended period of time on what is basically a repetitive set of tasks, and to multitask those duties.  Being “too intelligent” in some respects is a detriment.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      satby

      @Suzanne: “Class, not race!” has always been bullshit, as is, “Class, not sex/gender!”.

      Yes, it has. Which is why, harking all the way back to a discussion yesterday, lots of people have continued anger toward Bernie Sanders personally. It’s interesting that you see that as bullshit but don’t seem to connect it to him or his more rabid followers. Or maybe you do, and I just didn’t see it.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Princess:

      There’s so much cringe about masculinity because the people hand-waving about it can’t face that what being a men is is simply behaving like an adult: fulfill your responsibilities, be reliable, be present. Same as for every gender. It’s not about how to change a tire; it’s about making sure that tire gets changed and fixed however you do it.

      That’s the problem, though: the “crisis of masculinity” is that none of that makes you better than a woman. They want a version of masculinity that gives them a superior status over women, and nothing will give them that. Unless our entire society rededicates itself to putting women down.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      bjacques

      @Suzanne: thanks. So they generously want to raise the glass ceiling for women so long as it doesn’t exceed the height of the shortest man. It’s job security for male pundits, anyway. It’s also a luxury we can’t afford anymore. Any society that limits women, people of colour, really anyone not white, male, cishet and healthy, however subtly, will always come in second place at best. Policing those norms in the workplace is also a double financial drain—the cost of doing so and the loss of talent to competitors. It’s a failure even by its own lights.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      schrodingers_cat

      @satby: Bernie Sanders has continued his destructive politics. He didn’t stop after losing to HRC in 2016 race for the Presidential nomination.

      And my opposition to him is based on his political record right from the time he was a Congressman and a guaranteed vote for any measure that gave immigrants any relief.

      The insistence that to be in the Democratic coalition I should just be a yes woman to my progressive betters reeks of entitlement.

      Reply

