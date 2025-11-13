Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Bark louder, little dog.

The words do not have to be perfect.

I desperately hope that, yet again, i am wrong.

Sadly, media malpractice has become standard practice.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

We can’t confuse what’s necessary to win elections with the policies that we want to implement when we do.

We will not go back.

Anne Laurie is a fucking hero in so many ways. ~ Betty Cracker

American history and black history cannot be separated.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Books are my comfort food!

When you’re in more danger from the IDF than from Russian shelling, that’s really bad.

Donald Trump found guilty as fuck – May 30, 2024!

Jesus watching the most hateful people claiming to be his followers

You come for women, you’re gonna get your ass kicked.

Those who are easily outraged are easily manipulated.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

If you can’t control your emotions, someone else will.

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

Also, are you sure you want people to rate your comments?

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

Second rate reporter says what?

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

You are here: Home / Nature & Respite / Respite / Something Fun / A Bit of Levity

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • bbleh
  • Fraud Guy
  • Jackie
  • jonas
  • NotMax
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • WaterGirl
  • Wileybud

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    10Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      Perhaps Gilligan just said something stupid, or maybe he’s wondering how 3 hours can feel so terribly long.  Kind of like how we feel about the days lately.

      Or perhaps he’s reacting to some recent political news?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.