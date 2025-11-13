Quiet week! (okay, not really)
You will see that Thurston is gracing the sidebar for us today.
For a bit of levity, can we caption this photograph?
Thurston Howl clearly has something to say. What is it?
by WaterGirl
This post is in: Open Threads, Something Fun
WaterGirl
Perhaps Gilligan just said something stupid, or maybe he’s wondering how 3 hours can feel so terribly long. Kind of like how we feel about the days lately.
Or perhaps he’s reacting to some recent political news?
Fraud Guy
“I know it was you, Fredo. You broke my heart!”
bbleh
“Do we have the files yet? Do we have the files yet? Whadda they say?!?”
Wileybud
You gonna eat that?
Jackie
“I don’t know what you’re talkin’ about!”
WaterGirl
So many good ones already, but I did LOL at “you gonna eat that?”
WaterGirl
“It wasn’t me, I swear!” (in John Belushi’s high pitched voice from a classic scene in Blues Brothers)
Omnes Omnibus
“Joelle told me I could.”
jonas
Whoever Thurston is looking at must be holding a big turkey leg or haunch of ham or something.
