“I’ve come to this anti-vax conference with a message: that we need to be more boldly anti-vax,” said Mark Gorton, the head of the MAHA Institute…(he) called for the elimination of the childhood vaccination schedule & removal of vaccines from the market.

I post my weekly Plagues & Pandemics updates in the off-hours, mostly because that’s when I can dedicate three hours to working on them. But that means not everybody will see them — and, also, there are stories too long / complex for an abbreviated link within a 30+ list. Here’s a few of those sagas.

From the Washington Post, “‘God is an anti-vaxxer’: Inside the conference celebrating RFK Jr.’s rise”: [Gift link]

… “God is an anti-vaxxer, and he needs you to speak up,” said Del Bigtree, a former top Kennedy political adviser and head of the anti-vaccine group Informed Consent Action Network. He urged the health secretary’s supporters to press their fight at a weekend-long celebration of their newfound Washington influence. After spending years on the fringes of the medical community and dismissed as peddlers of dangerous misinformation about vaccine safety, the anti-vaccine group Kennedy founded, Children’s Health Defense, is now stronger than ever and wielding clout in President Donald Trump’s administration. With about 1,000 people in attendance, members of the group reveled in its success at its annual convention in Austin on Saturday and Sunday, and mapped out plans for the growth of the “Make America Healthy Again” movement. MAHA, which Kennedy has pitched as aimed at combating childhood chronic disease, has proved to be a disruptive force in national and local politics. Conference participants said they want to keep up MAHA momentum in the coming year, while Kennedy still holds power. Among their most prominent goals is eliminating school vaccine mandates in a state-by-state campaign. Kennedy himself did not attend the event, but his wife, the actor Cheryl Hines, received loud applause at a dinner Saturday night and headlined a roster of luminaries of what supporters call the “medical freedom” movement: Florida’s top health official who recently said the state would move to end most school vaccine mandates, along with an array of physicians and activists who have been discredited by mainstream medicine. Bigtree worked as Kennedy’s communications director during his presidential run and advised in his decision to join Trump’s campaign. Republican Sens. Rand Paul (Kentucky) and Ron Johnson (Wisconsin) were originally slated to attend in person, but appeared via a video link amid the government shutdown negotiations. “There are doctors recommending injecting little babies. They don’t want to admit something they’ve done caused autism,” Johnson said to a standing ovation, urging attendees to “talk against the orthodoxy. Tell people the truth.”… Merchandise on sale at the conference varied from $25 infant onesies emblazoned with “unvaxxed unafraid,” $75 MAHA scarves and $20 hats that said “RFK JR WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING” (those sold out Saturday). The group Texans for Vaccine Choice, which advocates against immunization mandates, handed out pens shaped like syringes filled with blood that read “I call the shots.” The mission has gone from the “fringe into the forefront,” Children’s Health Defense advocacy and outreach manager Stephanie Locricchio said as she kicked off the conference. She asked attendees to reduce electromagnetic radiation exposure by putting their phones on airplane mode and turning off Bluetooth…

Florida’s surgeon general, Joseph A. Ladapo, who came under fire for announcing his push alongside Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to seek to end vaccine mandates in the state, spoke to the crowd about the importance of fighting for what they believe in. “God had me go to Harvard Medical School so I could eventually come out on the other side and say what I think is right,” Ladapo said. He also decried the mainstream media, saying, “I saw reporters from The Washington Post and the Atlantic that represent these forces that — I have nothing against them, to be clear — they represent forces who are working toward the enslavement of humanity.”… Douglas Cohen, a 31-year-old attendee interested in electromagnetic radiation and concerned that, along with vaccines, it could be used to control people, said he moved from New York to Florida in the wake of the pandemic. He spoke highly of several speakers who he said were willing to call out lies about the coronavirus. “It’s cool to see people you’ve seen online for years — it’s almost mythical,” he said. The booths of conference sponsors included “Blessed By His Blood,” which matches “mRNA tech-free blood donations to recipients”; ProgenaBiome, a company that analyzes people’s feces; Best EMF Products, which promotes products to protect against cellphone radiation; and a variety of other health freedom or anti-vaccine groups…

A resolutely more empathetic take — “I’m a physician who went to the anti-vaccine movement’s biggest gathering. More of my colleagues should too”:

… I came to CHD out of curiosity — to hear how this movement wins people over, and why its message resonates so deeply. Over two days, I spoke with dozens of attendees between sessions and as a guest on the podcast “Why Should I Trust You?” I didn’t change any minds, nor did my convictions waver. But every conversation was honest and respectful. What’s easy to miss from the outside is that this isn’t chaos — it’s community. And if public health wants to confront it, we need to understand it first… The roller coaster rhetoric resonated with the nearly 1,000 people packed into the sprawling Marriott ballroom — largely older, mostly white, and very energized. These were the converted, frequently standing to applaud the speakers who railed against the power of insurance and pharmaceutical companies or the influence of the federal government… What the conference lacked in data, it made up for in delivery. Medical journals were cited more to impugn their trustworthiness than to support any factual claims being made. The talks were presented with humor, humility, and an incessant reminder of what is at stake. Sometimes they deliberately pulled at our heartstrings. The whole room saw Peter Hildebrand tear up as a picture of his 8-year-old daughter, Daisy, filled the large screens — she was unvaccinated and died in April after contracting measles in the Texas outbreak. As more pictures of Daisy cycled through, he praised President Trump and Kennedy before thanking the Children’s Health Defense for showing up and supporting him, his family, and his community earlier this year. Throughout the meeting, strategy wasn’t subtext; it was the script. I saw a movement unapologetically focused on reshaping the public health landscape through legislation. A recent Associated Press analysis documented more than 420 anti-science and “medical freedom” bills introduced in statehouses across the country. According to this weekend’s speakers, that’s only the beginning. CHD’s mission lists four core pillars, starting with litigation. From the stage, Bigtree urged supporters to “bring truckloads of medical freedom bills to the capitol.” This legislative onslaught is supported by powerful allies: Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), a physician who addressed the crowd by video, promised to help change the national vaccine schedule… Even as we watch the almost daily destruction of health institutions in the U.S., this weekend was a reminder that we mustn’t underestimate the threat a movement like CHD represents. For the scientists and officials they accuse of causing an endless litany of health harms, there were no olive branches on offer, only the threat of orange jumpsuits and prison time. There was no attempt to reach across the aisle; in fact, it was more about pushing toward a deeper, more enduring cleavage. Their passion was matched by their polish and persuasive presentation style. While many in public health remain convinced that the best way to counter health misinformation is with data, this conference made clear that data alone won’t do it. For many in the room, the “facts” we roll out arrive pre-contested — manufactured by pharma, laundered through government, delivered by people they don’t trust… By the time I left Austin, I knew more of my colleagues should be in those rooms — not to agree, but to understand exactly what we’re up against. Sitting in these sessions isn’t just about awareness. It’s about understanding how belief takes shape, how trust is built, and how we might begin to earn it back. If those of us in public health and medicine keep pretending those pushing to end vaccines are fringe conspiracy theorists running around in tinfoil hats, we risk underestimating the intentions and ambitions of a movement that is exceptionally organized, disciplined, and determined…

From NYMag (sorry, they don’t seem to have gift links), “Working at the CDC Is a Living Hell”:

After sheltering under desks and behind barricaded doors while an anti-vaxx gunman sprayed more than 150 bullets into CDC headquarters, and then watching the agency’s newly appointed director get forcibly ejected just a few weeks later, it would’ve seemed that things couldn’t get any worse for those employed by the country’s foremost public-health agency. But then they got what seemed like an AI-generated email from the new boss. Jim O’Neill, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s deputy at the Department of Health and Human Services, had been tapped to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after, by all accounts, no one else was willing to agree to Kennedy’s demands for changes at the agency. Kennedy announced O’Neill’s new role in an email to staff on August 28, just one day after Susan Monarez had been fired as director for not being “aligned with the President’s agenda,” as the White House put it. O’Neill’s first message to staff came weeks later, on September 16, a day after employees at Atlanta headquarters were required to return to their offices following two weeks of remote work in the wake of the attack. Although O’Neill’s message was ostensibly intended to welcome staffers back, it made no mention of the shooting that killed a police officer and left windows riddled with bullet holes. Instead, he told them that while the CDC was once respected, it had since fallen from grace and now it was on them to repair their damaged reputation. O’Neill, a Silicon Valley investor with no medical credentials, lamented in the message that the agency had lost sight of its “core mission” and “lost the American public’s trust and faith.” He went on to list ways to “earn that trust back,” including by “treating our fellow citizens as adults who can make their own informed decisions,” and urged staffers to “think big” about ways to advance the Trump administration’s “commonsense vision” for the agency. He has not sent a single email to staff since then or had any communication with employees, according to two current staffers. He has, however, started a new morning routine of posting mugshots on social media of “illegal aliens” he says have been stealing Americans’ health care. “That’s our acting director posting stuff not even related to CDC,” says one staffer. It’s all part of what CDC staffers describe as the Trump administration’s bid to “rebuild” the agency into something less about science and more about Kennedy’s personal agenda, which seems founded in large part on a grudge against the agency. Six staffers interviewed, both current and former, were baffled by the disdain they have received from their bosses… “We don’t understand what the goal is. It seems like it’s just to fire people and cross your fingers and hope there are no impacts before the next election,” says Abby Tighe, executive director of the National Public Health Coalition, established by former CDC staffers. She suspects it’s a “combination of incompetence and nefarious intent” driving the chaos. “I think they want to use the CDC as a propaganda machine,” Tighe says. For now, there appears to be no rush by the administration to find a permanent, Senate-confirmed director of the agency. Two months after his appointment, O’Neill’s page on the CDC website simply reads, “Full biography coming soon.”…

(Maybe?) happier news, from the Atlantic — “The Epidemiologists Are Running for Office”: [gift link]

… Many science and health professionals have shied away from politics in the past. But as the Trump administration has rescinded its support for scientific research, restricted vaccine access, dismissed expert advisers, attacked doctors and scientists, and worked to curtail health-insurance coverage, researchers and health-care workers have had a surge of interest in running for office. Shaughnessy Naughton, the president of 314 Action, a political-action committee focused on electing Democrats with science backgrounds, told me that since January her team has seen almost 700 applications for candidate guidance, training, or funding, about seven times what the group would expect during an election off year. Some of that interest has already translated into active campaigns. Candidates running in 2026 elections include a mathematician and a microbiologist, along with multiple pediatricians and former health officials. They are entering crowded races, in which even the primaries are months away. But many of these candidates argue that amid the administration’s attacks, voters will want to support scientifically minded politicians who can help fill the gaps in expertise that the nation’s leaders have left. Several told me that they specifically began their campaigns after Kennedy was confirmed and began to remake U.S. vaccine policy. The number of candidates with science or health backgrounds is one more indication of how these fields are being forced to reckon with their role in the current political landscape. Plenty of science professionals still argue that their work shouldn’t be political. “Let’s get the politics out of public health,” Daniel Jernigan, who directed the CDC’s center for emerging and zoonotic diseases before resigning in protest of HHS’s approach to health policy, said at a rally in August. At the same time, the Trump administration’s attacks have created a political opening that many health and science experts are taking, even if it means politicizing science further…

The ostriches have been culled and that particular H5N1 outbreak has finally been contained.

Here is @brandyzadrozny.bsky.social's reliably excellent account of the entire ordeal.

And a saga that should (probably will) end up as at least one full-length book… From Brandy Zadrozny, “Why the conspiratorial right rallied around a flock of ostriches”:

Ostriches are not easy to kill. They are giant, prehistoric creatures, the fastest animal on two legs, and when spooked they run blindly with their wings outstretched. The ostriches at Universal Ostrich Farms near the border of British Columbia proved harder to kill than most. The 300 or so birds — no one knew the exact count — had survived an outbreak of H5N1 avian influenza and been ordered slaughtered almost a year ago, but after court battles, cross-border political appeals, in-person protests and online campaigns to “save” the flock, the fight was over. The government had won… All day Thursday, the farmers and a couple of dozen supporters watched what they could from the highway, while others trained a high-powered camera from a nearby mountain, everyone streaming their scenes on Facebook. The mood swung between grief, defiance and delirium. One minute they danced, the next they dropped to their knees and wept. They passed a microphone attached to a portable speaker, taunting the CFIA workers in their white protective jumpsuits as they prepared for the cull. “Walk away while you still can,” one protester screamed at government agents clumsily herding ostriches. “Run!” one of the farmers pleaded to the birds as the gospel song “I’ll Fly Away” played from her phone. One of the farmers flashed her breasts to a government drone buzzing overhead, then gave the middle finger. “F––– youuuuuuu,” she yelled to the sky. Such was the end of the saga: What could have been a routine disease response at a small farm had become a cause célèbre for anti-vaccine, anti-government activists and the conspiratorial right. For the hundreds of pilgrims who had come to the farm in so many months — and the thousands more who joined the livestreams — the birds were more than large-eyed livestock; they were symbols of a government that had overreached during the pandemic, with mandates and quarantines, and was going further still. The episode underscores a legacy of the pandemic in the West: eroded trust in government agencies and rising vaccine hesitancy, and how partisan politics have complicated public health… The Universal Ostrich Farms’ 58 acres were once home to more than 400 ostriches, tended by farm owners Karen Espersen and Dave Bilinski. The farm had faced challenges in the past, including wildfires and creditors who’d been awarded hundreds of thousands of Canadian dollars after ostrich deals gone bad… The ostrich pens at Universal Ostrich Farms sat next to a pond where wild ducks would stop to rest. It’s almost certain, according to the CFIA, that those ducks, drawn into the pens to nibble on food left out for the ostriches, were carrying H5N1, and while they ate and pooped among the flock, they passed on the virus. When you own a farm and your birds start showing signs of avian flu, when they look lethargic or swollen, when they cough or sneeze or tremor or have diarrhea or drop dead, as 30 of the birds at Universal Ostrich Farms did in December, you are required to report it to CFIA. Espersen and Bilinski did not. Instead, an anonymous tip brought the agency to the farm, where agents swabbed two of the carcasses for testing. The CFIA said the tests confirmed that they were infected with bird flu, so the agency declared the farm an “Infected Place” and gave Espersen and Bilinski a month to dispose of the rest of the exposed flock… The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is tasked with controlling the spread of bird flu, and its policy, known as stamping out, says that when a farm is infected, any potentially exposed birds are slaughtered (culled, in farmspeak) and the government pays the farmer to restock with new birds. Culling is an unpleasant but necessary business, according to the CFIA, to stop outbreaks and maintain international trade agreements that undergird a $6.8 billion poultry industry. But in the case of the ostriches, it was more complicated. Ostriches are classified as poultry by the CFIA, but they’re not chickens. A single ostrich may be worth thousands of dollars and live up to 70 years, meaning the loss of 400 could ruin the farm. And unlike chickens, which are likely to die from bird flu, ostriches are more resilient to the virus. Unlike Covid-19 in humans, avian flu is less severe for older ostriches. But the owners of Universal Ostrich Farms claimed the fact that their older ostriches survived was evidence of something special. Espersen and Bilinski argued that their flock was now immune and, what’s more, that their ostrich eggs contained antibodies capable of detecting and treating all kinds of viruses, from Covid to avian flu. The farmers contended that they should qualify for a “rare and valuable genetics” exemption from the cull. To qualify, the farm was asked to submit documents proving the ostriches’ economic or genetic importance, as well as evidence of biosafety measures taken to separate the healthy birds from the exposed ones. When the Universal Ostrich Farms provided neither, CFIA denied its request. And the birds kept dying. By mid-January, 69 ostriches were dead of suspected flu, leaving about 300 from the original flock… Far-right and anti-vaccine groups urged followers to visit over the summer, and they came, setting up tents, camping on the property and filming around the clock. Veterans of the “Freedom Convoy,” the 2022 protest that gridlocked Ottawa, Ontario, for weeks over Covid restrictions and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government, became fixtures at the farm. They held fundraisers and outdoor concerts at which attendees donned ostrich costumes. A far-right preacher, convicted in 2022 for inciting convoy protesters to block an Alberta border crossing, baptized visitors in the neighboring river. Canada’s right-wing outlet Rebel News dispatched multiple reporters, and at one point a helicopter, to the farm. As it had with truckers before, Rebel framed the dispute as a standoff between farmers and a totalitarian Canadian state. Its website launched a Save the Ostriches! fundraising campaign, next to others like Trans Madness! and Guard the Border! It’s unclear how much Rebel raised from the ostriches. Separately, the farm raised at least 300,000 Canadian dollars via three online fundraisers. And as attention grew, so did the claims. By summer, the farmers were telling Rebel News that their ostrich eggs could cure Covid but that they had been silenced. “That’s why they want them dead,” Pasitney said on a livestream in September. “Because Big Pharma would lose billions of dollars … because you might not have to take as much medication, you might not need your vaccination if you actually just build up your own antibodies with big, beautiful ostrich antibodies.” When we spoke over the summer, Pasitney said she saw the ostriches as something bigger than just birds. “If it was another chicken, we wouldn’t be here,” she said. “But because they’re ostriches and they’re resilient, like humanity should be, people see themselves in them.” She wiped her eyes, wet again with tears. “They are the Trojan horse,” she said. “And the leader in this war — a war for change.”… They weren’t completely helpless, though. As Pasitney and other livestreamers identified supposed co-conspirators in the cull — farmers accused of supplying hay for the kill box, maintenance crews that provided CFIA with port-a-potties, truckers who hauled in equipment — those businesses were bombarded with bad reviews, doxxing and threats. One local gas station owner wept on the phone, begging for the harassment to stop, before Pasitney went live to tell her followers they’d gotten the wrong business. The morning the CFIA convoy arrived, 72-year-old Lois Wood, a neighbor of the farm, stepped onto her porch to feed her cat and found a masked man pouring gasoline around her home. When she screamed, she later told CTV News, the man doused her and punched her in the face. In a video captured on one of the farm’s livestreams, Wood can be heard screaming. The RCMP said a suspect associated with the protest camp had been identified and arrested. Pasitney later said on a livestream that Wood had been “working with” the CFIA from the beginning — that she’d been the anonymous neighbor who reported the dead ostriches, which Wood denied…

More, from the Atlantic, on “The Great Canadian Ostrich Standoff” [gift link]